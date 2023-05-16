When seeking out sun protection clothing, you’ll want to check its ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) rating. The higher the rating, the more sun protection you’ll get. You should also consider the coverage level, color, and fabric, as these can all impact the product’s effectiveness. We spoke with doctors who specialize in skin health and conducted extensive research to bring you the best options.

Since overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays can prematurely age your skin and cause skin cancer, the most common type of cancer in the United States, medical experts recommend taking steps to prevent overexposure. Sun-protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, and hats, provides a physical barrier between the sun’s harmful UV rays and your skin.

Whether you’re soaking in the summer sun, working outdoors, or going on a tropical vacation, sun-protective clothing can prevent sunburn and promote skin health. If you find applying SPF lotion to be a pain, sun protection clothing can greatly reduce how much of it you’ll need to use.

Best Headwear Coolibar Women's Asymmetrical Clara Sun Hat Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Whether you’re relaxing on the beach, gardening, or watching your kid’s sports game, this hat has you covered with UPF 50+ protection. It’s Worth Noting: It’s one size fits all, so some users may not like the fit. Sun-protective hats protect your scalp, face, and neck from UV rays. Wide-brimmed hats or ones with neck capes (flaps of fabric that drape down to cover the neck) can be especially effective. Coolibar is a reputable brand when it comes to sun-protective clothing, and they sell a number of sun-protective hats. We picked Coolibar’s women’s asymmetrical Clara sun hat for its style and function. The hat is UPF rated 50+ and has a wide-brimmed front, as well as a smaller brim in the back that provides coverage for your head and neck. The hat is made of paper and polyester and has a ribbon crown band, making it both fashionable and practical. That’s important because if you like how it looks and fits, you may be more inclined to wear it. However, if you’re looking for a hat for water activities, this may not be the best pick. It’s not saltwater resistant or water repellent, so it would serve you best for leisurely walks, outdoor events, gardening, or relaxing beach days. Price at time of publication: $55 Product Details: UPF: 50+

50+ Available Sizes : One size fits all

: One size fits all Material: Paper/polyester blend

Paper/polyester blend Care: Spot clean

Best Long-Sleeve Top Eddie Bauer Women’s Resolution Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: This shirt is breathable and versatile, and it has thumbholes for extra coverage. It’s Worth Noting: The larger sizes have more limited color options. This UPF 50+ shirt from Eddie Bauer is a simple, high-quality option for sun protection. While we’ve included the women’s version, Eddie Bauer makes the same shirt for men, just without the thumb holes. Since it is UPF rated 50+, the shirt provides 98% protection from UV rays. The thumb holes help keep the shirt in place and add some hand protection as well. It comes in different colors, but Cameron Rokhsar, MD, FAAD, FAACS, who is double board-certified in dermatology and dermatologic surgery, and Rosmy Barrios, MD, a senior medical advisor for the Health Reporter, both recommend leaning toward darker colors like black or navy blue, which provide greater sun protection than lighter colors like white or beige. Since the shirt is primarily made with polyester, it helps wick moisture and can keep you comfortable for daily activities and weekend adventures. The shirt’s simple design makes it versatile and easy to pair with jeans, leggings, or hiking pants. Price at time of publication: $50 Product Details: UPF: 50+

50+ Available Sizes: XS–3X

XS–3X Material: Polyester, spandex

Polyester, spandex Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Best Short-Sleeve Top Kuhl Konstance Short Sleeve Top Kuhl View On Kuhl.com Why We Like It: It’s stylish, comfortable, and quick drying. It’s Worth Noting: This shirt is only available up to size XL. Kuhl’s Konstance short sleeve women’s top offers UPF 50+ protection and can be easily dressed up or down. The fabric is soft and comfortable, with a distressed style some people may prefer over a more techy look. Despite its simple appearance, the shirt boasts optimal functionality, with moisture-wicking and quick-drying capabilities. Kuhl offers this shirt in a long-sleeve or tank top option. While we’ve included a shirt for women, Kuhl also sells a number of sun-protective shirts designed for men. Unfortunately, this shirt is only available in sizes XS–XL, so plus-size individuals may need to look elsewhere for a viable sun-protective short-sleeve top. Price at time of publication: $55 Product Details: UPF: 50+

50+ Available Sizes: XS–XL

XS–XL Material: Polyester, Tencel, spandex

Polyester, Tencel, spandex Care: Machine wash cold, delicate cycle; tumble dry low

Best Sports Bra Athleta Conscious Crop Bra D-DD Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Like It: It covers more of your skin than other sports bras and is rated UPF 50+. It’s Worth Noting: This bra is meant for low-impact activities, so you may not be able to use it for high-impact workouts like running, HIIT, or jump rope. When you think of sun-protective clothing, a sports bra may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but if you’re working out outside, sporting athleisure on hot days, or going for a sunny stroll, it may be a useful addition to your wardrobe. We like Athleta’s Conscious Crop Bra because it is a longline design, meaning it covers more of your torso than many other sports bras. The more of your skin you can cover, the more protection you’ll get without having to apply SPF lotion. The fabric is soft and smooth, making it comfortable for a trip to the yoga studio, a walk outside, or Sunday brunch. Since it provides low support, more intense activities like running or HIIT may require a different bra. It also has a racerback design, so you’ll need to make sure you apply SPF lotion to your shoulders, arms, and upper back if you are going to spend time in the sun without a top layer. The bra doubles as a sports bra or crop top, so it’s up to you to decide how much additional protection you need. Price at time of publication: $59 Product Details: UPF: 50+

50+ Available Sizes: XXS–3X

XXS–3X Material: Nylon/lycra

Nylon/lycra Care: Machine wash and dry

Best Exercise Top Brooks Sports Dash Half-Zip Running Shirt Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Academy.com Why We Like It: This half-zip top is sweat-wicking, breathable, and has thumb holes to keep it in place. It’s Worth Noting: The top may be too warm for mid-summer workouts. For those of you who love outdoor workouts like running, hiking, or biking, Brooks’ Dash Half-Zip Running Shirt is a great option. It has a UPF rating of 45 and can either be worn on its own or layered for warm or cool weather workouts. This top is offered in both women’s and men’s versions. The fabric partially covers your neck when zipped up, which provides extra warmth and neck coverage. The jacket has thumb holes to keep it in place while you’re moving, breathable armpits for optimal comfort during high-intensity workouts, and a convenient key pocket. As an environmentally-friendly bonus, this shirt is made with recycled fabric. While this top is meant to be lightweight and breathable, it’s mainly intended for cool weather, so if you’re working out in the middle of the summer, SPF lotion or a lightweight long-sleeved shirt may be a more comfortable option. Price at time of publication: $70 Product Details: UPF: 45

45 Available Sizes: XS–XXL

XS–XXL Material: Polyester, spandex

Polyester, spandex Care: Machine wash

Best Jacket Patagonia Women’s Skysail Jacket REI View On Dick's View On Patagonia.com View On REI Why We Like It: It’s sustainably made, rated UPF 50+, and water repellent. It’s Worth Noting: Since this jacket has a boxy shape, you may need to size down. On cool, sunny days, a UPF-rated jacket may be just what you need to stay warm and protect your skin. Patagonia’s skysail jacket has a hood, pockets, and adjustable cuffs for ideal functionality and protection from the elements. It’s rated UPF 50+, so you can be sure you’re getting the best sun protection out there. This jacket is water-repellent, making it great for boat rides or drizzly spring days. We also love that this jacket is made with recycled nylon and is fair-trade certified. Unfortunately, the jacket is only available up to size XL; however, since it is meant to be a bit oversized, you may want to size down. Price at time of publication: $199 Product Details: UPF: 50+

50+ Available Sizes: XS–XL

XS–XL Material: Nylon, spandex

Nylon, spandex Care: N/A

Best Rash Guard Land’s End Women's Quarter Zip Long Sleeve Tunic Rash Guard Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Like It: It provides neck coverage and can double as a tunic. It’s Worth Noting: Land’s End recommends you hand wash this top. While many rash guards look super sporty and have a similar design to a long-sleeved tee, that may not be everyone’s favorite look. This quarter zip tunic rash guard from Land’s End is just as functional as any other rash guard while having a more fashion-forward design. The tunic style provides coverage in and out of the water while reducing your sun exposure, with a UPF rating of 50. Its collar even provides some neck coverage to reduce the need for SPF lotion. Unfortunately, Land’s End recommends hand washing and air drying this product to preserve its quality and function, which does take away some of the convenience. However, hand washing is usually recommended as best practice for most rash guards and bathing suits. If you are going to machine wash it, make sure to use gentle cycle. Price at time of publication: $58 Product Details: UPF: 50

50 Available Sizes: XS–3X

XS–3X Material: Nylon, lycra spandex

Nylon, lycra spandex Care: Hand wash, air dry

Best Shorts The North Face Women’s Class V Shorts Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On REI Why We Like It: They’re simple, classic, and functional. It’s Worth Noting: The care instructions are not readily available. For those hot summer days when you can’t stand to wear pants, having UPF-rated shorts can help provide protection from the sun in areas you may not think to apply SPF lotion. The North Face’s Women’s Classic V Shorts are a simple pair of athletic shorts that come in a variety of colors and patterns to go with any outfit. They have a drawstring waist for easy adjustability and a four-inch inseam. They also include a zip-back pocket to store your essentials. These shorts are UPF rated 50+ for excellent sun protection. They come in a fairly wide range of sizes, from XS to 2X. They are quick-drying, so you can wear them for a workout, water activity, or even just to run errands. Just be sure to apply SPF lotion to your legs if you plan to spend a lot of time in the sun. Price at time of publication: $40 Product Details: UPF: 50+

50+ Available Sizes: XS–2X

XS–2X Material: Nylon, elastane

Nylon, elastane Care: N/A

Best Leggings REI Co-op Active Pursuits 7/8 Tights REI View On REI Why We Like It: They are offered in a wide range of sizes and have UPF 50+ protection. It’s Worth Noting: Care instructions are not listed online. REI Co-op’s Active Pursuits ⅞ Tights are UPF rated 50+ and can be used for running, relaxing, hiking, and more. They have a gusseted crotch for optimal comfort and are made of stretchy, moisture-wicking materials. Unlike other leggings on the market, these are primarily made with recycled materials, and we love that they come in a fairly wide range of sizes, from XS-3X. Having UPF-rated leggings reduces your need for SPF lotion since most of your legs will be protected. If you are a runner or otherwise spend a lot of time outdoors, these may be a worthwhile purchase to protect your skin health, especially if you don’t like applying lotion. Price at time of publication: $60 Product Details: UPF: 50+

50+ Available Sizes: XS–3X

XS–3X Material: Polyester, spandex

Polyester, spandex Care: N/A