What to Buy Fitness Gear The 11 Best Sports Bras For Big Breasts, Tested and Reviewed The days of doubling up your sports bra are over. By Esmé Epstein Published on June 16, 2023 Health / Brian Kopinski Having a larger chest size doesn’t have to be synonymous with suffering through a workout—but too often, it is. It’s common for women with larger breasts to have suboptimal breast support during exercise, which can have a negative impact on their level of physical activity. That’s why it’s so important to find a bra that provides comfort and support. According to bra fit expert Kimmay Caldwell, sports bras are vital when protecting your bust during physical exercise. Breast tissue stretches out easily because it doesn’t contain any muscle. If you want to maintain a lifted shape or avoid stretch marks, it’s critical to wear a sports bra that's going to provide proper support. Alternatively, you want to avoid sports bras that dig into your shoulders and underbust, which can lead to pain and discomfort. To find the best sports bra for large breasts on the market, we tested out 19 of the best sports bras during high- and low-intensity workouts. The attributes we tested for include fit, support, comfort, adjustability, quality, durability, and value. We rated the attributes of each sports bra on a scale of 1 (would not recommend) to 5 (highly recommend). We also kept track of how each bra performed over time to ensure quality and comfort in the long term. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Champion Spot Comfort Sports Bra at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Glamorise Wire-Free Sports Bra at Amazon Jump to Review Most Support: Lululemon All Powered Up Bra at Lululemon Jump to Review Best for High-Impact Activities: Panache Ultimate High Impact Underwire Sports Bra at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Low-Impact Activities: Natori Gravity Contour Underwire Sports Bra at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Running: Natori Yogi Sports Bra at Amazon Jump to Review Best Investment: Knix Catalyst Sports Bra at Gap.com Jump to Review Best with Cup: Athleta Advance Bra at Gap.com Jump to Review Best Adjustable: SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra at Amazon Jump to Review Best Sweat-Wicking: Wacoal Sport Underwire Bra at Zappos Jump to Review Best Overall Champion Spot Comfort Sports Bra 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Support 5/5 Comfort 5/5 Adjustability 5/5 Quality 5/5 Why We Like It: This reliable, no-frills option has adjustable straps that curve inward for extra support. It’s Worth Noting: The thick straps tend to stick out of sleeveless shirts. The Champion Spot Comfort Full Support Bra is our top sports bra pick because of its custom fit, high-quality feel, and great value for the price. We also gave it high marks in the long-term wear department; we’re still wearing it on a weekly basis and there are no signs of wear and tear. The first thing we noticed about this bra was how easy and comfortable it is to put on. Each strap has sliding adjusters infused with gel, which makes the bra feel comfortably snug after a little adjusting. In terms of feel, the material is soft and super comfortable to wear, with sheer mesh separating the breast area for breathability. This sports bra may not be made with smart, fancy, sweat-wicking material, but its durability is top-notch. After washing it multiple times, we saw no signs of pilling or wear and tear. If you’re looking for a versatile, gold-standard sports bra, this is the one. Price at time of publication: $40 Product Details: Available Sizes: 34C – 42DDDMaterial: 76% nylon, 24% spandexAdjustability: Adjustable gel-infused sliding strapsClosure: Cushioned, three hook-and-eye closures Best Budget Glamorise No-Bounce Cami Wire-Free Sports Bra 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Support 5/5 Comfort 4.5/5 Adjustability 5/5 Quality 4.5/5 Why We Like It: It’s a supportive sports bra that’s perfect for medium to high-impact exercise. It’s Worth Noting: The fabric lacks spandex and is not as comfortable as the other bras we tested. The Glamorise No-Bouse Cami Wire-Free Sport Bra provides coverage without compromising affordability. With its high-neck design, everything stayed in place, and we didn't have to worry about any slips or excessive cleavage. Moreover, the bra’s three-closure clasp provided a proper lift without gapping. The only area where the Glamorise bra underperformed in our testing process was the quality. The lack of spandex in the fabric blend provided a slightly scratchy feeling during our workouts, which led to a little bit of discomfort. But once the fabric softened up with use, though, it quickly became a staple bra for our workouts. Price at time of publication: $54 Product Details: Available Sizes: 34C – 50JMaterial: 70% polyester, 25% nylon, 5% elastaneAdjustability: Adjustable sliding straps Closure: Three hook-and-eye closures Most Support Lululemon All Powered Up Bra 4.7 Lululemon View On Lululemon Our Ratings Fit 5/5 Support 4.5/5 Comfort 3.9/5 Adjustability 5/5 Quality 4.5/5 Why We Like It: This bra was easy to alter and customize for an ideal fit. It’s Worth Noting: It’s only available for purchase through Lululemon. With a combination of silky fabric and sturdy construction, The Lululemon All Powered Up Bra provides best-in-class quality and support. Also, we’re happy to report that there was no spillage or gapping out of the sides, top, or underboob, so you won’t need to worry about any accidental slips. Made for moderate-intensity exercise, the bra was sweat-wicking, so it didn't hold onto odor and was fairly breathable, even during sweaty workouts and long hours of wear. It also provided equal lift and compression to hold your breasts in place, while also allowing them to bounce naturally and not feel too confined. Price at time of publication: $88 Product Details: Available Sizes: 32A – 42GMaterial: 71% nylon, 29% elastaneAdjustability: Adjustable sliding strapsClosure: Three hook-and-eye closures Best for High-Impact Activities Panache Ultimate High Impact Underwire Sports Bra 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4/5 Support 5/5 Comfort 3/5 Adjustability 3/5 Quality 5/5 Why We Like It: The support keeps everything in place, making the bra perfect for jumping, running, or walking. It’s Worth Noting: The bra may feel a bit bulky on a smaller frame. The Panache Ultimate High Impact Underwire Sports Bra is no joke. It provided serious support when we tested it out during high-impact activities. The sports bra’s wide straps, 3-row hook and eye closure, and sturdy construction lift the breasts and prevent them from moving. Since the bra held everything in place so well, we would not recommend it as a lounging bra or sleeping bra. The underwire may also leave marks on your skin if you wear it too long, and if you have a small frame, the bra might be a bit too constrictive. But if you’re looking for ultimate support for workouts that include jumping, running, or other high-intensity exercises, this is the one. Price at time of publication: $75 Product Details: Available Sizes: 28B – 40JMaterial: 49% polyamide, 36% polyester, 15% elastaneAdjustability: Adjustable sliding strapsClosure: Cushioned, three hook-and-eye closures Best for Low-Impact Activities Natori Gravity Contour Underwire Sports Bra 4.3 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4/5 Support 3/5 Comfort 4/5 Adjustability 4/5 Quality 5/5 Why We Like It: The double layers make the bra incredibly light and comfortable. It’s Worth Noting: The thin straps may cause slight tension in the upper back and shoulders. From strength training to “hot girl walks,” the Natori Gravity Contour Underwire Sports Bra provided the perfect amount of support, comfort, and style. The variety of colors and mesh paneling adds a little bit of edge and sexiness to the bra, while also providing a substantial amount of lift. The quality remained the same after multiple washes and hours of wear at the gym. The adjustability was also solid, with the thick three-row hook-and-eye closure and sliding straps. However, the thin straps began to dig into our shoulders and the sliders loosened after a few hours. To maximize its comfort and minimize spillage, we recommended sizing up. Price at time of publication: $74 Product Details: Available Sizes: 30–36 B–DDD, 30–34 G, 38 B–DDMaterial: Body: 85% polyester, 15% spandex, mesh: 90% nylon, 10% spandexAdjustability: Adjustable sliding strapsClosure: Two hook-and-eye back closure Best for Running Natori Yogi Sports Bra 4.3 Bare Necessities View On Amazon View On Barenecessities.com View On Herroom.com Our Ratings Fit 4/5 Support 5/5 Comfort 4/5 Adjustability 3/5 Quality 4.5/5 Why We Like It: The bra was light, airy, and comfortable for medium to high-intensity activities. It’s Worth Noting: The adjustable hook straps detracted from the look of the bra. The Natori Yogi Sports Bra will be your new favorite running bra, providing the right amount of hold without all the jiggle. We noticed how amazing it felt to move around in this bra, as it was extremely supportive but not constricting. The fit was perfect, with no chafing, rubbing, or gapping. The fabric was also great quality—the perfect mix of silky and soft, with no stretching or pilling. The biggest drawback of this bra is the strap adjustability. Instead of the usual slider that's on most bras, we had to unhook the strap and then slide the hook into a fabric loop. With 13 fabric loops, the straps could crisscross in the back. However, if we wore the straps without the criss-cross, tightening them left an extra part flapping in the breeze. Price at time of publication: $72 Product Details: Available Sizes: 30-36 B-DDD, 30-34 G, 38 B-DDMaterial: Body: 85% polyester, 15% spandex; Cup Lining: 100% PolyesterAdjustability: Adjustable slide-and-hook strapsClosure: Three hook-and-eye back closures Best Investment Knix Catalyst Sports Bra 4.7 Knix View On Gap.com View On Knix Our Ratings Fit 4/5 Support 5/5 Comfort 4/5 Adjustability 5/5 Quality 5/5 Why We Like It: The high-quality construction and compression make this bra perfect for all levels of impact. It’s Worth Noting: Not widely available. The Knix Catalyst Sports Bra provides a luxurious sports bra experience. The fabric is soft and thick, and the silhouette is extremely flattering, with the molded cups offering structure and no “uni-boob.” The straps have buckles that are easy to adjust, and the band has five rows of hooks. Let’s just say, nothing is moving in this bra! To note, the bra starts out tight right out of the package and loosens over time, so it may feel a little uncomfortable at first. However, for its durability and lightweight feel, it’s a great investment in the long term. If you tend to run between sizes, it might be a good idea to size up for this particular design. Price at time of publication: $89 Product Details: Available Sizes: 28A – 42FMaterial: Body: 59% nylon, 41% spandex; lining: 86% nylon, 14% spandexAdjustability: Adjustable sliding strapsClosure: Five hook-and-eye back closures Best with Cup Athleta Advance Bra B-G 4.4 Athleta View On Gap.com Our Ratings Fit 4/5 Support 5/5 Comfort 4/5 Adjustability 3/5 Quality 4.5/5 Why We Like It: The two sculpted foam areas allow your breasts to shape into the bra. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a little bit difficult to get on. The Athleta Advance pairs durability with excellent support. The sculpted foam areas keep the girls in place during runs, with a secure and tight fit. The material was smooth and the foam support felt secure and well-crafted. However, if you dread wearing crossbody sports bras, this may not be the right option for you. The straps are in a V shape, so it may take a bit of time to adjust them and achieve maximum comfort. Also, if you tend to sweat a lot in the underboob area, keep in mind that the green color option shows sweat pretty noticeably. WIth that in mind, the black option might be a better choice. Price at time of publication: $69 Product Details: Available Sizes: 32B – 44DDMaterial: Not listedAdjustability: Adjustable sliding strapsClosure: 2 hook-and-eye back closure Best Adjustable SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra 4.8 SheFit View On Amazon View On Shefit.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5/5 Support 4.8/5 Comfort 4.8/5 Adjustability 5/5 Quality 4.9/5 Why We Like It: The straps and band are adjustable to get a perfect supportive lift. It’s Worth Noting: The bra needs to be washed in a mesh bag. If you want a custom-fitting sports bra, the SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra is a great option. Since the straps are highly adjustable, you can determine the amount of compression you are comfortable with. Even though the straps come crossed in the back, the velcro straps make it easy to uncross them for more room. The adjustments also stay in place while performing vigorous exercises like running, weight lifting, and agility drills. The quality of this sports bra exceeded our expectations. It contains no wires and is made out of comfortable, breathable fabric. With the proper care, it’s bound to last you a long time. Keep in mind that while the bra washes well, it does need to be put in a mesh bag to protect the quality. Price at time of publication: $75 Product Details: Available Sizes: XS – 6Luxe (A – I Cups)Material: Liner: 88% nylon, 12% spandex; shell: 100% polyester; mesh: 86% nylon, 14% spandexAdjustability: Adjustable velcro strapsClosure: Three hook-and-eye back closures Best Sweat-Wicking Wacoal Simone Sport Underwire Bra Wacoal View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com Why We Like It: The fabric feels thick and ready to wick away moisture. It’s Worth Noting: The band runs a little tight. Say goodbye to sweat with the Wacoal Simone Sport Underwire Bra. Its thick, sweat-wicking material is perfect for high-impact workouts. Although most sports bras tend to overly flatten or minimize your chest, this one didn’t. Additionally, the sports bra is extremely supportive. The wide straps and band make the weight feel evenly distributed with minimal spillage. Bra fitting expert Kimmay Caldwell says this sports bra is one of her favorites, noting that its smooth silhouette is perfect for when you’re playing tennis or golf and still want to look cute. This bra is easily adjustable, with a hook-and-eye back closure and slide-and-hook straps. The slide-and-hook straps do not offer as much customization as the standard buckle straps do and can be a little tedious to adjust, but, for the most part, it is possible to find the right strap length. We also thought that even on the loosest band setting, it pulled tight in the back. Price at time of publication: $76 Product Details: Available Sizes: 32C – 42IMaterial: 80% nylon, 20% spandex/elastaneAdjustability: Adjustable slide-and-hook strapsClosure: Three hook-and-eye back closures Best Size Range Girlfriend Collective Paloma Bra 4.2 Girlfriend Collective View On Amazon View On Girlfriend.com Our Ratings Fit 3.5/5 Support 4/5 Comfort 4.5/5 Adjustability 1/5 Quality 5/5 Why We Like It: The bra comes in an extensive range of sizes. It’s Worth Noting: The band and straps aren't adjustable, making sizing a bit tricky. The Girlfriend Collective Paloma Bra combines comfort, compression, and style. It looks like a crop top, coming in an inclusive array of sizes and cute colors. The black is a true black, and the green is a beautiful, deep moss color. When we tried on this sports bra, we forgot we were wearing it. The sustainably sourced material is buttery smooth and opaque. As great as the size range is, the lack of custom bra sizes led to gapping in the band and some unfortunate underboob sweat. We recommend this bra for lounging and low-impact activity rather than an intense run or cycling session. Price at time of publication: $46 Product Details: Available Sizes: XXS – 6XLMaterial: 79% recycled plastic bottles (RPET), 21% spandexAdjustability: Non-adjustable racerbackClosure: No closure Our Testing Process We began by speaking to a bra fitter and undergarment expert to get input on what to look for in a perfect sports bra. Kimmay Caldwell is the founder of Hurray Kimmay, a platform that provides coaching, articles, videos, and events for women to find their perfect bra size. Before we tested the sports bras, we took note of their design and fit. Then, we performed three different tests: one that included high-impact exercise (a 2-minute jumping jack set or a 10-minute jog), another that included low-impact exercise (a 15-20 minute brisk walk), and a last test that required wearing the sports bras for up to three hours. After testing the sports bras, we washed them according to the manufacturers' instructions and noted any odors and quality defects. What to Know About Sports Bras for Large Breasts There are a lot of factors to consider when picking the right sports bra. Learning more about different styles, levels of support, and types of adjustability can help discern what makes you feel and perform your best. Style According to Caldwell, the two most common types of sports bras for larger breasts are compression and encapsulation. Compression sports bras hold the bust tissue tight against the body, keeping it in place so it doesn't bounce around. Encapsulated sports bras contain molded, structured cups, almost like a little home for each breast. Encapsulation sports bras with bra straps that are vertically orientated and wide are preferable for women with large breasts to wear during exercise to minimize bra strap pressure and discomfort. Other variations in styles include: Over-the-head versus hook-and-eye closure. Stretchy over-the-head sports bras usually offer some compression but no adjustments in the back. Hook-and-eye closures, which are similar to those used on regular bras, offer different rows and columns of tiny closures to keep the breasts in place. Racerback versus criss-cross back versus straight back. Because racerback and criss-cross straps intersect, the straps don't fall down when you're moving around. The triangle shape that a cross creates is the strongest shape in engineering. Alternatively, straight-back, or vertical straps, are similar to everyday bras. Underwire versus non-underwire. Underwire in sports bras, whether on the inside or outside, is a great encapsulation tool. However, non-underwire bras provide a more comfortable fit, with less poking and none of those dreaded red marks. Level of Support With sports bras, there are three categories of support: low, medium, and high impact. According to Caldwell, low impact means that the sports bra doesn’t have firm materials, making them ideal for exercises like barre and pilates. Medium support offers some structure and is great for workouts where you might be bouncing a little bit, like spin class or hiking. High-impact bras are made of the firmest materials and have the most coverage. Caldwell mentioned that the straps and bands on high-impact bras tend to be thicker because they have to help the bust stay in place. These types of bras are ideal for high-impact exercise like running and CrossFit. Adjustability The main forms of adjustability for sports bras include stretchiness and adjustable straps and bands. Caldwell says her favorite types of adjustable bands are similar to regular bras but are thicker and wider to lift up the underbust. She said that a 3-4 hook-and-eye closure will provide a custom fit for your band. A custom back band is especially important, according to Caldwell, because it provides about 90% of the bra support. There are also different ways to adjust the straps, which include sliding straps, slide-and-hook, and velcro. Caldwell suggests looking for a little bit of cushion built into the non-adjustable part of the strap, with thick elastic in the adjustable part. She also loves non-slip sliders, which grip and help the straps stay in place. More Sports Bras for Large Breasts to Consider These options didn't impress us during testing. However, you may still be interested in them. Syrokan Underwire Molded Cup High Impact Sports Bra: We liked how supportive it this bra was without making us feel too caged in, but it wasn’t quite as comfortable as our top picks. Playtex Fits 18 Hour Cooling Comfort Wire-Free Sports Bra: This sports bra offered great support in the neck and shoulders, but it wore more like a t-shirt bra than a sports bra due to the lack of stretch in the material. Your Questions, Answered How do I measure myself for a sports bra? We recommend getting fitted at a specialty bra store whenever possible. A professional will be able to measure you and provide recommendations custom to your body. If this is not possible, here’s how to measure your bra size at home. To measure your band and cup size, you will need a flexible, soft measuring tape that can adhere to the curves of your body. Start with a bra on so your bust is lifted and it's possible to measure underneath the breast route. Measure around your torso from right underneath the bust, so that the measuring tape is parallel to the floor. It should never go up or down at all. Measure to the closest inch. Then take that measurement and round up to the nearest even number, because in US sizing, we use even numbers for band sizes. This number is your band measurement. Take the same measuring tape with your bra on and measure around the fullest part of your bust and your back, keeping the measuring tape parallel to the floor. Take that number, round it up to the nearest inch (maybe half an inch if you want to get really specific), then subtract the band measurement from it This number will help determine your cup size. A chart (and/or calculator) to determine your cup size can be found here. You might have also heard people talk about sister sizes. The term “sister sizes” refers to groups of bra-size equivalents that are related by cup volume. You can find your sister size by either going down one band size and up one cup size, or one up one band size up and down one cup. For example, if I measured a 34F, my sister sizes are 36E or 32G. After you find your bra measurements, trying out sports bras in your sister sizes can be can be helpful when finding your perfect fit, if a style runs a little bit loose or tight. Is it okay to wear a sports bra all day? If your bra fits well and it's not constraining you, you should be able to wear it throughout the day, according to Caldwell. However, after a good sweat, she suggests taking it off and giving it a nice rinse. Sports bras should be washed after every wear because when the salty perspiration dries onto the elastic, the band can become brittle and unsupportive. If you can’t do a machine wash, Caldwell suggests at least rinsing your bra or hand washing it with soap that is specifically meant for lace, lingerie, or swimwear. Can sports bras cause sagging? There is not enough scientific evidence to suggest that either wearing a sports bra has any effect on sagging. 