To find the best sports bra for large breasts on the market, we tested out 19 of the best sports bras during high- and low-intensity workouts. The attributes we tested for include fit, support, comfort, adjustability, quality, durability, and value. We rated the attributes of each sports bra on a scale of 1 (would not recommend) to 5 (highly recommend). We also kept track of how each bra performed over time to ensure quality and comfort in the long term.

According to bra fit expert Kimmay Caldwell, sports bras are vital when protecting your bust during physical exercise. Breast tissue stretches out easily because it doesn’t contain any muscle. If you want to maintain a lifted shape or avoid stretch marks, it’s critical to wear a sports bra that's going to provide proper support. Alternatively, you want to avoid sports bras that dig into your shoulders and underbust, which can lead to pain and discomfort.

Having a larger chest size doesn’t have to be synonymous with suffering through a workout—but too often, it is. It’s common for women with larger breasts to have suboptimal breast support during exercise, which can have a negative impact on their level of physical activity. That’s why it’s so important to find a bra that provides comfort and support.

Best Overall Champion Spot Comfort Sports Bra 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Adjustability 5 /5

Quality 5 /5 Why We Like It: This reliable, no-frills option has adjustable straps that curve inward for extra support. It’s Worth Noting: The thick straps tend to stick out of sleeveless shirts. The Champion Spot Comfort Full Support Bra is our top sports bra pick because of its custom fit, high-quality feel, and great value for the price. We also gave it high marks in the long-term wear department; we’re still wearing it on a weekly basis and there are no signs of wear and tear. The first thing we noticed about this bra was how easy and comfortable it is to put on. Each strap has sliding adjusters infused with gel, which makes the bra feel comfortably snug after a little adjusting. In terms of feel, the material is soft and super comfortable to wear, with sheer mesh separating the breast area for breathability. This sports bra may not be made with smart, fancy, sweat-wicking material, but its durability is top-notch. After washing it multiple times, we saw no signs of pilling or wear and tear. If you’re looking for a versatile, gold-standard sports bra, this is the one. Price at time of publication: $40 Product Details: Available Sizes: 34C – 42DDD

34C – 42DDD Material: 76% nylon, 24% spandex

76% nylon, 24% spandex Adjustability: Adjustable gel-infused sliding straps

Adjustable gel-infused sliding straps Closure: Cushioned, three hook-and-eye closures

Best Budget Glamorise No-Bounce Cami Wire-Free Sports Bra 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Adjustability 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: It’s a supportive sports bra that’s perfect for medium to high-impact exercise. It’s Worth Noting: The fabric lacks spandex and is not as comfortable as the other bras we tested. The Glamorise No-Bouse Cami Wire-Free Sport Bra provides coverage without compromising affordability. With its high-neck design, everything stayed in place, and we didn't have to worry about any slips or excessive cleavage. Moreover, the bra’s three-closure clasp provided a proper lift without gapping. The only area where the Glamorise bra underperformed in our testing process was the quality. The lack of spandex in the fabric blend provided a slightly scratchy feeling during our workouts, which led to a little bit of discomfort. But once the fabric softened up with use, though, it quickly became a staple bra for our workouts. Price at time of publication: $54 Product Details: Available Sizes: 34C – 50J

34C – 50J Material: 70% polyester, 25% nylon, 5% elastane

70% polyester, 25% nylon, 5% elastane Adjustability: Adjustable sliding straps

Adjustable sliding straps Closure: Three hook-and-eye closures

Most Support Lululemon All Powered Up Bra 4.7 Lululemon View On Lululemon Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Support 4.5 /5

Comfort 3.9 /5

Adjustability 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: This bra was easy to alter and customize for an ideal fit. It’s Worth Noting: It’s only available for purchase through Lululemon. With a combination of silky fabric and sturdy construction, The Lululemon All Powered Up Bra provides best-in-class quality and support. Also, we’re happy to report that there was no spillage or gapping out of the sides, top, or underboob, so you won’t need to worry about any accidental slips. Made for moderate-intensity exercise, the bra was sweat-wicking, so it didn't hold onto odor and was fairly breathable, even during sweaty workouts and long hours of wear. It also provided equal lift and compression to hold your breasts in place, while also allowing them to bounce naturally and not feel too confined. Price at time of publication: $88 Product Details: Available Sizes: 32A – 42G

32A – 42G Material: 71% nylon, 29% elastane

71% nylon, 29% elastane Adjustability: Adjustable sliding straps

Adjustable sliding straps Closure: Three hook-and-eye closures

Best for High-Impact Activities Panache Ultimate High Impact Underwire Sports Bra 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 5 /5

Comfort 3 /5

Adjustability 3 /5

Quality 5 /5 Why We Like It: The support keeps everything in place, making the bra perfect for jumping, running, or walking. It’s Worth Noting: The bra may feel a bit bulky on a smaller frame. The Panache Ultimate High Impact Underwire Sports Bra is no joke. It provided serious support when we tested it out during high-impact activities. The sports bra’s wide straps, 3-row hook and eye closure, and sturdy construction lift the breasts and prevent them from moving. Since the bra held everything in place so well, we would not recommend it as a lounging bra or sleeping bra. The underwire may also leave marks on your skin if you wear it too long, and if you have a small frame, the bra might be a bit too constrictive. But if you’re looking for ultimate support for workouts that include jumping, running, or other high-intensity exercises, this is the one. Price at time of publication: $75 Product Details: Available Sizes: 28B – 40J

28B – 40J Material: 49% polyamide, 36% polyester, 15% elastane

49% polyamide, 36% polyester, 15% elastane Adjustability: Adjustable sliding straps

Adjustable sliding straps Closure: Cushioned, three hook-and-eye closures

Best for Low-Impact Activities Natori Gravity Contour Underwire Sports Bra 4.3 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 3 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Adjustability 4 /5

Quality 5 /5 Why We Like It: The double layers make the bra incredibly light and comfortable. It’s Worth Noting: The thin straps may cause slight tension in the upper back and shoulders. From strength training to “hot girl walks,” the Natori Gravity Contour Underwire Sports Bra provided the perfect amount of support, comfort, and style. The variety of colors and mesh paneling adds a little bit of edge and sexiness to the bra, while also providing a substantial amount of lift. The quality remained the same after multiple washes and hours of wear at the gym. The adjustability was also solid, with the thick three-row hook-and-eye closure and sliding straps. However, the thin straps began to dig into our shoulders and the sliders loosened after a few hours. To maximize its comfort and minimize spillage, we recommended sizing up. Price at time of publication: $74 Product Details: Available Sizes: 30–36 B–DDD, 30–34 G, 38 B–DD

30–36 B–DDD, 30–34 G, 38 B–DD Material: Body: 85% polyester, 15% spandex, mesh: 90% nylon, 10% spandex

Body: 85% polyester, 15% spandex, mesh: 90% nylon, 10% spandex Adjustability: Adjustable sliding straps

Adjustable sliding straps Closure: Two hook-and-eye back closure

Best for Running Natori Yogi Sports Bra 4.3 Bare Necessities View On Amazon View On Barenecessities.com View On Herroom.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Adjustability 3 /5

Quality 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: The bra was light, airy, and comfortable for medium to high-intensity activities. It’s Worth Noting: The adjustable hook straps detracted from the look of the bra. The Natori Yogi Sports Bra will be your new favorite running bra, providing the right amount of hold without all the jiggle. We noticed how amazing it felt to move around in this bra, as it was extremely supportive but not constricting. The fit was perfect, with no chafing, rubbing, or gapping. The fabric was also great quality—the perfect mix of silky and soft, with no stretching or pilling. The biggest drawback of this bra is the strap adjustability. Instead of the usual slider that's on most bras, we had to unhook the strap and then slide the hook into a fabric loop. With 13 fabric loops, the straps could crisscross in the back. However, if we wore the straps without the criss-cross, tightening them left an extra part flapping in the breeze. Price at time of publication: $72 Product Details: Available Sizes: 30-36 B-DDD, 30-34 G, 38 B-DD

30-36 B-DDD, 30-34 G, 38 B-DD Material: Body: 85% polyester, 15% spandex; Cup Lining: 100% Polyester

Body: 85% polyester, 15% spandex; Cup Lining: 100% Polyester Adjustability: Adjustable slide-and-hook straps

Adjustable slide-and-hook straps Closure: Three hook-and-eye back closures

Best Investment Knix Catalyst Sports Bra 4.7 Knix View On Gap.com View On Knix Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Adjustability 5 /5

Quality 5 /5 Why We Like It: The high-quality construction and compression make this bra perfect for all levels of impact. It’s Worth Noting: Not widely available. The Knix Catalyst Sports Bra provides a luxurious sports bra experience. The fabric is soft and thick, and the silhouette is extremely flattering, with the molded cups offering structure and no “uni-boob.” The straps have buckles that are easy to adjust, and the band has five rows of hooks. Let’s just say, nothing is moving in this bra! To note, the bra starts out tight right out of the package and loosens over time, so it may feel a little uncomfortable at first. However, for its durability and lightweight feel, it’s a great investment in the long term. If you tend to run between sizes, it might be a good idea to size up for this particular design. Price at time of publication: $89 Product Details: Available Sizes: 28A – 42F

28A – 42F Material: Body: 59% nylon, 41% spandex; lining: 86% nylon, 14% spandex

Body: 59% nylon, 41% spandex; lining: 86% nylon, 14% spandex Adjustability: Adjustable sliding straps

Adjustable sliding straps Closure: Five hook-and-eye back closures

Best with Cup Athleta Advance Bra B-G 4.4 Athleta View On Gap.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Support 5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Adjustability 3 /5

Quality 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: The two sculpted foam areas allow your breasts to shape into the bra. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a little bit difficult to get on. The Athleta Advance pairs durability with excellent support. The sculpted foam areas keep the girls in place during runs, with a secure and tight fit. The material was smooth and the foam support felt secure and well-crafted. However, if you dread wearing crossbody sports bras, this may not be the right option for you. The straps are in a V shape, so it may take a bit of time to adjust them and achieve maximum comfort. Also, if you tend to sweat a lot in the underboob area, keep in mind that the green color option shows sweat pretty noticeably. WIth that in mind, the black option might be a better choice. Price at time of publication: $69 Product Details: Available Sizes: 32B – 44DD

32B – 44DD Material: Not listed

Not listed Adjustability: Adjustable sliding straps

Adjustable sliding straps Closure: 2 hook-and-eye back closure

Best Adjustable SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra 4.8 SheFit View On Amazon View On Shefit.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Support 4.8 /5

Comfort 4.8 /5

Adjustability 5 /5

Quality 4.9 /5 Why We Like It: The straps and band are adjustable to get a perfect supportive lift. It’s Worth Noting: The bra needs to be washed in a mesh bag. If you want a custom-fitting sports bra, the SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra is a great option. Since the straps are highly adjustable, you can determine the amount of compression you are comfortable with. Even though the straps come crossed in the back, the velcro straps make it easy to uncross them for more room. The adjustments also stay in place while performing vigorous exercises like running, weight lifting, and agility drills. The quality of this sports bra exceeded our expectations. It contains no wires and is made out of comfortable, breathable fabric. With the proper care, it’s bound to last you a long time. Keep in mind that while the bra washes well, it does need to be put in a mesh bag to protect the quality. Price at time of publication: $75 Product Details: Available Sizes: XS – 6Luxe (A – I Cups)

XS – 6Luxe (A – I Cups) Material: Liner: 88% nylon, 12% spandex; shell: 100% polyester; mesh: 86% nylon, 14% spandex

Liner: 88% nylon, 12% spandex; shell: 100% polyester; mesh: 86% nylon, 14% spandex Adjustability: Adjustable velcro straps

Adjustable velcro straps Closure: Three hook-and-eye back closures

Best Sweat-Wicking Wacoal Simone Sport Underwire Bra Wacoal View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com Why We Like It: The fabric feels thick and ready to wick away moisture. It’s Worth Noting: The band runs a little tight. Say goodbye to sweat with the Wacoal Simone Sport Underwire Bra. Its thick, sweat-wicking material is perfect for high-impact workouts. Although most sports bras tend to overly flatten or minimize your chest, this one didn’t. Additionally, the sports bra is extremely supportive. The wide straps and band make the weight feel evenly distributed with minimal spillage. Bra fitting expert Kimmay Caldwell says this sports bra is one of her favorites, noting that its smooth silhouette is perfect for when you’re playing tennis or golf and still want to look cute. This bra is easily adjustable, with a hook-and-eye back closure and slide-and-hook straps. The slide-and-hook straps do not offer as much customization as the standard buckle straps do and can be a little tedious to adjust, but, for the most part, it is possible to find the right strap length. We also thought that even on the loosest band setting, it pulled tight in the back. Price at time of publication: $76 Product Details: Available Sizes: 32C – 42I

32C – 42I Material: 80% nylon, 20% spandex/elastane

80% nylon, 20% spandex/elastane Adjustability: Adjustable slide-and-hook straps

Adjustable slide-and-hook straps Closure: Three hook-and-eye back closures