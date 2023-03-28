The 12 Best Sports Bras for Support and Comfort

When searching for a sports bra, the main factors to consider are fit, material, impact level, and cost. We interviewed fitness instructors, OBGYNs, and bra experts to learn the ins and outs of what to look for in a sports bra. We also spoke with active individuals to hear about their favorite products. Finally, we researched dozens of options to find the best sports bras on the market.

A good sports bra isn’t just comfortable—it might also increase your odds of getting that workout in on a busy day. Research has shown many people avoid physical activity due to inadequate breast support. Sports bras can be helpful for supporting your breasts during workouts that involve jumping, running, stretching, or any other type of movement.

Whether you’re an athlete, avid gym-goer, or just can’t stand traditional underwire bras, sports bras are probably one of your staple clothing items. If you need to add a few more to your wardrobe and are wondering what qualities to look for to get the best fit and level of support, we have you covered.

Best Overall Athleta Ultimate Bra Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Like It: It can be used for a variety of workouts and comes in a wide range of sizes. It’s Worth Noting: Some people find it hugs the chest too tightly. Athleta has a wide variety of comfortable, functional, and stylish sports bras, and their Ultimate Bra won our best overall pick. This bra is a compression-style sports bra that comes in cup sizes A to DD+. The D to DD+ version has a slightly different design that features a hook-back closure for more support and adjustability. We love that this bra comes in a wide range of sizes (XXS-3X) so people with a variety of body and bust sizes can find a good fit for them. It has medium support, so depending on your bust size and preference it may or may not be suitable for higher-impact workouts like running or boxing. Since the bra is a compression-style bra, it might be on the tighter side for those used to looser-fitting sports bras. As a bonus, this bra is made with recycled nylon for sustainability and sweat-wicking. Price at time of publication: $49 Product Details: Size Range: XXS-3X

Best Budget Avia Women’s Medium Impact Strappy Sports Bra Walmart View On Walmart Why We Like It: This affordable bra has a cute design and is suitable for medium-impact activities. It’s Worth Noting: The straps aren’t adjustable. Sometimes you don’t have a ton of money to spend on a sports bra, or you just aren’t willing to make the investment. Avia’s medium-impact strappy sports bra is affordably priced, stylishly designed, and made with moisture-wicking fabrics. It is adequate for medium-impact activities, and depending on your bust size you may be able to also use it for high-impact activities, too. It is available in sizes S to XXXL and is made from polyester and spandex, which are ideal materials for wicking away moisture and sweat. Plus, it comes in a bunch of fun colors. Unfortunately, the straps are not adjustable, so you may want to try on a couple of sizes to see which works best for you. Price at time of publication: $14 Product Details: Size Range: S-XXXL

Best High-Impact Knix Catalyst Front Zip Sports Bra Knix View On Knix Why We Like It: Thick, adjustable straps and a zip front make it great for larger-chested individuals and for breastfeeding. It’s Worth Noting: It may fit snugly at first, but it adjusts to your body over time. There is so much to love about this sports bra from Knix. It has a zipper in the front to easily take it on and off, as well as adjustable criss-cross back straps. It is great for larger-chested individuals and for those who are breastfeeding thanks to its front zipper. Built for high-intensity workouts, it is made with a mix of nylon and spandex to help wick sweat and keep you cool. Knix offers a unique sizing model that uses your cup and band size to generate your appropriate Knix size for an ideal-fitting bra. The bra may feel snug at first, but it is meant to mold to your body over time. It is on the pricier side, but if you’re in the market for a high-quality sports bra for high-impact workouts, this could be a good choice. Price at time of publication: $89 Product Details: Size Range: 28-42 band, A-H cup

Best Medium-Impact Outdoor Voices Doing Things Sports Bra 4.5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Outdoorvoices.com Why We Like It: It offers a good balance of comfort and support. It’s Worth Noting: It does not have adjustable straps. Outdoor Voices’ Doing Things Bra has a racerback design made with mesh for breathability. Made of nylon, polyester, and lycra, a fiber in the spandex family, this bra is stretchy and sweat-wicking. It is simple, functional, and comes in a variety of colors to suit your unique style. The bra is meant for medium-impact activities, so it may not be ideal for high-impact training. It would work well for biking, hiking, yoga, and other low- to moderate-impact activities. It is available in sizes XXS-XXXL, and it does not have adjustable straps. Most buyers say it fits true to size, so you shouldn’t need to try too many sizes to find a good fit. Price at time of publication: $58 Product Details: Size Range: XXS-XXXL

Best Low-Impact Girlfriend Collective Juliet Strappy Bra Zappos View On Zappos View On Girlfriend.com Why We Like It: It’s stylish and comfortable, making it easy to use for yoga and then brunch. Plus, it’s made with recycled materials. It’s Worth Noting: You probably don’t want to use it for higher impact activities, especially if you have a large chest. Girlfriend Collective’s Juliet Strappy Bra is simple, comfortable, and versatile. It would be great for yoga or walking, but also to grab coffee or lounge around. It has a criss cross back strap design with adjustable straps. And since it is a longline bra, you could even wear it on its own as a crop top. We love that this sports bra is made with 90 percent recycled plastic bottles. The other 10 percent is spandex, which helps with comfort and cooling. Girlfriend Collective also offers a recycling program where you can return your unwanted products, receive credit towards a future purchase, and they will recycle them into new products. They also offer this sports bra in an inclusive range of sizes from XXS to 6XL. Price at time of publication: $42 Product Details: Size Range: XXS-6XL

Best for Running Senita Athletics Sarah Sports Bra Senita Athletics View On Senitaathletics.com Why We Like It: It has a pocket to stash your phone during your run. It’s Worth Noting: It is medium impact, so if you have a larger chest you may need more support. If you’re a runner, you know the importance of a good quality sports bra. Senita Athletics’ Sarah Sports Bra is good for newbies and long-time runners alike. It is reasonably priced and has a phone stash pocket in the back. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns. This sports bra is made with a combination of nylon and spandex. It’s a bit thicker than other sports bras, which offers increased compression for running. It’s considered a medium impact sports bra, but it should be suitable for running for most people, thanks to its compression design. Price at time of publication: $31 Product Details: Size Range: XS-XXL

Best Athleisure Lululemon Like a Cloud Longline Bra Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The strappy back and longline style makes it stylish and comfortable for lounging. It’s Worth Noting: The size range is pretty limited. Athleisure is in, and LuluLemon’s Like A Cloud Longline Bra is the perfect sports bra for quiet days at home as well as low-impact exercise. It has a fun strappy back and light support for optimal comfort, quality, and style. Whether you’re heading to a yoga class or lounging on the couch, this longline bra will do the trick. It is made with nylon and elastane, which are stretchy and breathable. This bra comes in two different versions: one for cup sizes B/C and one for cup sizes D/DD. The version for cup sizes D/DD has a set of thicker straps for more support. Unfortunately, both versions are only available in sizes 2 to 14. Price at time of publication: $68 Product Details: Size Range: 2-14

Best Plus-Size Lane Bryant LIVI Active High-Impact Wicking Max Support Sports Bra Lane Bryant View On Lanebryant.com Why We Like It: It has wide straps and great coverage for any workout. It’s Worth Noting: The bra is hand wash only. Unfortunately, many brands do not offer inclusive-enough sizing options for the diverse range of bodies out there. When it comes to plus-size sports bras, Jessie Diaz-Herrera, group fitness and body positivity instructor recommends the LIVI High-Impact sports bra. “For high-impact classes, I love LIVI High-Impact Wicking Max Support Sports Bra because it holds the girls in place and feels comfortable and secure,” she says. The LIVI has thick, adjustable straps for optimal support. Plus, it’s made with elastane and polyamide, also known as nylon, which helps with sweat-wicking and quick drying. It also has underwire cups to further help with support, so if you’d prefer a sports bra without underwire you may want to go with another option. The bra is hand wash only, so keep that in mind if you prefer machine-washable products. Price at time of publication: $77 Product Details: Size Range: 34-54 band, B-H cup

Best for Small Breasts Athleta Exhale Bra 4.8 Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Like It: It has removable padding, adequate support for small breasts, and a fun design. It’s Worth Noting: The straps are not adjustable. For those with small breasts, low- to medium-impact sports bras may be suitable for most activities since there is not as much breast tissue to hold in place. If that’s you, our top pick is Athleta’s Exhale Bra for A to C cups. It has a unique back design with two thick and two thin straps and it comes in a variety of colors. The bra has removable padding, and the fabric is soft and comfortable. It’s made with nylon and lycra which also helps wick away sweat and promote breathability. You can even throw it in the washer and dryer! And if you have a D to DD cup size and love this bra’s features, don’t worry—Athleta also offers this bra in a D to DD version. Price at time of publication: $49 Product Details: Size Range: XXS-XL

Best for Large Breasts SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra 4.8 SheFit View On Amazon View On Shefit.com Why We Like It: It comes in a wide range of sizes and has a zip front. It’s Worth Noting: It may not be the most comfortable for lounging around. Research has found that those with medium to large breasts are much more likely to experience exercise-induced breast pain than those with smaller breasts. Having a well-fitting, high-impact sports bra can help. SHEFIT’s Ultimate Sports Bra comes in a wide range of sizes, so it's perfect for those with large or small breasts alike. One of our editors personally tested this bra and raved about it. We appreciate that this bra has a zip front to easily get it on and off, as well as high-impact support. We love the wide straps and velcro-secured rib band. Plus, there’s no uncomfortable underwire. The shoulder straps are thick and adjustable, and they can be worn in an X or H-back shape. This bra is made from a combination of nylon, spandex, and polyester, which are all helpful materials for stretchability, breathability, and sweat-wicking. It also comes in an inclusive range of sizes, from XSmall to “6Luxe”. If you’re looking for a sports bra for lounging, this probably isn’t the best pick, since it’s a high-coverage option. The bra is hand-wash only. Price at time of publication: $75 Product Details: Size Range: XS-6XL

Best Racerback Danskin Longline Sports Bra Kohl's View On Danskin.com View On Kohls.com Why We Like It: It’s affordable, comfortable, and can double as a workout crop top. It’s Worth Noting: They don’t have very inclusive sizing. For a simple, affordable, racerback sports bra, our top pick is Danskin’s longline sports bra. It can double as a crop top thanks to its longline design, and it's super stretchy. It has removable cups and hidden elastic that offers medium impact support. Its materials–polyester and spandex–are good for sweat wicking and breathability. This is a low- to medium-tier sports bra. It likely fits many people’s budgets, but it’s higher quality than some other budget options on the market. Unfortunately, this sports bra is only offered in sizes S to XL. Price at time of publication: $32 Product Details: Size Range: S-XL

