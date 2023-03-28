What to Buy The 12 Best Sports Bras for Support and Comfort Athleta’s Ultimate Bra is comfortable, versatile, and comes in a wide range of sizes. By Isabel Vasquez RD LDN Isabel Vasquez RD LDN Instagram Isabel Vasquez is a freelance writer and bilingual registered dietitian practicing from an intuitive eating, culturally sensitive framework. health's editorial guidelines Published on March 28, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How We Selected the Best Sports Bras What to Know About Sports Bras Support and Impact Level Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / Marcus Millan Whether you’re an athlete, avid gym-goer, or just can’t stand traditional underwire bras, sports bras are probably one of your staple clothing items. If you need to add a few more to your wardrobe and are wondering what qualities to look for to get the best fit and level of support, we have you covered. A good sports bra isn’t just comfortable—it might also increase your odds of getting that workout in on a busy day. Research has shown many people avoid physical activity due to inadequate breast support. Sports bras can be helpful for supporting your breasts during workouts that involve jumping, running, stretching, or any other type of movement. When searching for a sports bra, the main factors to consider are fit, material, impact level, and cost. We interviewed fitness instructors, OBGYNs, and bra experts to learn the ins and outs of what to look for in a sports bra. We also spoke with active individuals to hear about their favorite products. Finally, we researched dozens of options to find the best sports bras on the market. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Athleta Ultimate Bra at Gap.com Jump to Review Best Budget: Avia Medium Impact Strappy Sports Bra at Walmart Jump to Review Best High-Impact: Knix Catalyst Front Zip Sports Bra at Knix Jump to Review Best Medium-Impact: Outdoor Voices Doing Things Sports Bra at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Low-Impact: Girlfriend Collective Juliet Strappy Bra at Zappos Jump to Review Best for Running: Senita Athletics Sarah Sports Bra at Senitaathletics.com Jump to Review Best Athleisure: Lululemon Like a Cloud Longline Bra at Lululemon Jump to Review Best Plus-Size: Lane Bryant Sports Bra at Lanebryant.com Jump to Review Best for Small Breasts: Athleta Exhale Bra at Gap.com Jump to Review Best for Large Breasts: SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Athleta Ultimate Bra Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Like It: It can be used for a variety of workouts and comes in a wide range of sizes. It’s Worth Noting: Some people find it hugs the chest too tightly. Athleta has a wide variety of comfortable, functional, and stylish sports bras, and their Ultimate Bra won our best overall pick. This bra is a compression-style sports bra that comes in cup sizes A to DD+. The D to DD+ version has a slightly different design that features a hook-back closure for more support and adjustability. We love that this bra comes in a wide range of sizes (XXS-3X) so people with a variety of body and bust sizes can find a good fit for them. It has medium support, so depending on your bust size and preference it may or may not be suitable for higher-impact workouts like running or boxing. Since the bra is a compression-style bra, it might be on the tighter side for those used to looser-fitting sports bras. As a bonus, this bra is made with recycled nylon for sustainability and sweat-wicking. Price at time of publication: $49 Product Details: Size Range: XXS-3XMaterials: Recycled nylonSupport: MediumStraps: Non-adjustableCare Instructions: Machine wash and dry Best Budget Avia Women’s Medium Impact Strappy Sports Bra Walmart View On Walmart Why We Like It: This affordable bra has a cute design and is suitable for medium-impact activities. It’s Worth Noting: The straps aren’t adjustable. Sometimes you don’t have a ton of money to spend on a sports bra, or you just aren’t willing to make the investment. Avia’s medium-impact strappy sports bra is affordably priced, stylishly designed, and made with moisture-wicking fabrics. It is adequate for medium-impact activities, and depending on your bust size you may be able to also use it for high-impact activities, too. It is available in sizes S to XXXL and is made from polyester and spandex, which are ideal materials for wicking away moisture and sweat. Plus, it comes in a bunch of fun colors. Unfortunately, the straps are not adjustable, so you may want to try on a couple of sizes to see which works best for you. Price at time of publication: $14 Product Details: Size Range: S-XXXLMaterials: 79% polyester, 21% spandexSupport: MediumStraps: Non-adjustableCare Instructions: Machine wash Best High-Impact Knix Catalyst Front Zip Sports Bra Knix View On Knix Why We Like It: Thick, adjustable straps and a zip front make it great for larger-chested individuals and for breastfeeding. It’s Worth Noting: It may fit snugly at first, but it adjusts to your body over time. There is so much to love about this sports bra from Knix. It has a zipper in the front to easily take it on and off, as well as adjustable criss-cross back straps. It is great for larger-chested individuals and for those who are breastfeeding thanks to its front zipper. Built for high-intensity workouts, it is made with a mix of nylon and spandex to help wick sweat and keep you cool. Knix offers a unique sizing model that uses your cup and band size to generate your appropriate Knix size for an ideal-fitting bra. The bra may feel snug at first, but it is meant to mold to your body over time. It is on the pricier side, but if you’re in the market for a high-quality sports bra for high-impact workouts, this could be a good choice. Price at time of publication: $89 Product Details: Size Range: 28-42 band, A-H cupMaterials: Nylon and spandexSupport: HighStraps: AdjustableCare Instructions: Machine wash, lay flat to dry Best Medium-Impact Outdoor Voices Doing Things Sports Bra 4.5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Outdoorvoices.com Why We Like It: It offers a good balance of comfort and support. It’s Worth Noting: It does not have adjustable straps. Outdoor Voices’ Doing Things Bra has a racerback design made with mesh for breathability. Made of nylon, polyester, and lycra, a fiber in the spandex family, this bra is stretchy and sweat-wicking. It is simple, functional, and comes in a variety of colors to suit your unique style. The bra is meant for medium-impact activities, so it may not be ideal for high-impact training. It would work well for biking, hiking, yoga, and other low- to moderate-impact activities. It is available in sizes XXS-XXXL, and it does not have adjustable straps. Most buyers say it fits true to size, so you shouldn’t need to try too many sizes to find a good fit. Price at time of publication: $58 Product Details: Size Range: XXS-XXXLMaterials: Nylon, lycra, polyesterSupport: MediumStraps: Racerback, non-adjustableCare Instructions: Machine wash and dry Best Low-Impact Girlfriend Collective Juliet Strappy Bra Zappos View On Zappos View On Girlfriend.com Why We Like It: It’s stylish and comfortable, making it easy to use for yoga and then brunch. Plus, it’s made with recycled materials. It’s Worth Noting: You probably don’t want to use it for higher impact activities, especially if you have a large chest. Girlfriend Collective’s Juliet Strappy Bra is simple, comfortable, and versatile. It would be great for yoga or walking, but also to grab coffee or lounge around. It has a criss cross back strap design with adjustable straps. And since it is a longline bra, you could even wear it on its own as a crop top. We love that this sports bra is made with 90 percent recycled plastic bottles. The other 10 percent is spandex, which helps with comfort and cooling. Girlfriend Collective also offers a recycling program where you can return your unwanted products, receive credit towards a future purchase, and they will recycle them into new products. They also offer this sports bra in an inclusive range of sizes from XXS to 6XL. Price at time of publication: $42 Product Details: Size Range: XXS-6XLMaterials: Recycled plastic bottles, spandexSupport: LowStraps: AdjustableCare Instructions: Machine wash, lay flat to dry Best for Running Senita Athletics Sarah Sports Bra Senita Athletics View On Senitaathletics.com Why We Like It: It has a pocket to stash your phone during your run. It’s Worth Noting: It is medium impact, so if you have a larger chest you may need more support. If you’re a runner, you know the importance of a good quality sports bra. Senita Athletics’ Sarah Sports Bra is good for newbies and long-time runners alike. It is reasonably priced and has a phone stash pocket in the back. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns. This sports bra is made with a combination of nylon and spandex. It’s a bit thicker than other sports bras, which offers increased compression for running. It’s considered a medium impact sports bra, but it should be suitable for running for most people, thanks to its compression design. Price at time of publication: $31 Product Details: Size Range: XS-XXLMaterials: Nylon, spandexSupport: MediumStraps: Racerback, non-adjustableCare Instructions: Machine wash Best Athleisure Lululemon Like a Cloud Longline Bra Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: The strappy back and longline style makes it stylish and comfortable for lounging. It’s Worth Noting: The size range is pretty limited. Athleisure is in, and LuluLemon’s Like A Cloud Longline Bra is the perfect sports bra for quiet days at home as well as low-impact exercise. It has a fun strappy back and light support for optimal comfort, quality, and style. Whether you’re heading to a yoga class or lounging on the couch, this longline bra will do the trick. It is made with nylon and elastane, which are stretchy and breathable. This bra comes in two different versions: one for cup sizes B/C and one for cup sizes D/DD. The version for cup sizes D/DD has a set of thicker straps for more support. Unfortunately, both versions are only available in sizes 2 to 14. Price at time of publication: $68 Product Details: Size Range: 2-14Materials: Nylon, elastaneSupport: LowStraps: Non-adjustableCare Instructions: Machine wash, lay flat to dry Best Plus-Size Lane Bryant LIVI Active High-Impact Wicking Max Support Sports Bra Lane Bryant View On Lanebryant.com Why We Like It: It has wide straps and great coverage for any workout. It’s Worth Noting: The bra is hand wash only. Unfortunately, many brands do not offer inclusive-enough sizing options for the diverse range of bodies out there. When it comes to plus-size sports bras, Jessie Diaz-Herrera, group fitness and body positivity instructor recommends the LIVI High-Impact sports bra. “For high-impact classes, I love LIVI High-Impact Wicking Max Support Sports Bra because it holds the girls in place and feels comfortable and secure,” she says. The LIVI has thick, adjustable straps for optimal support. Plus, it’s made with elastane and polyamide, also known as nylon, which helps with sweat-wicking and quick drying. It also has underwire cups to further help with support, so if you’d prefer a sports bra without underwire you may want to go with another option. The bra is hand wash only, so keep that in mind if you prefer machine-washable products. Price at time of publication: $77 Product Details: Size Range: 34-54 band, B-H cupMaterials: Polyamide, elastaneSupport: HighStraps: AdjustableCare Instructions: Hand wash Best for Small Breasts Athleta Exhale Bra 4.8 Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Like It: It has removable padding, adequate support for small breasts, and a fun design. It’s Worth Noting: The straps are not adjustable. For those with small breasts, low- to medium-impact sports bras may be suitable for most activities since there is not as much breast tissue to hold in place. If that’s you, our top pick is Athleta’s Exhale Bra for A to C cups. It has a unique back design with two thick and two thin straps and it comes in a variety of colors. The bra has removable padding, and the fabric is soft and comfortable. It’s made with nylon and lycra which also helps wick away sweat and promote breathability. You can even throw it in the washer and dryer! And if you have a D to DD cup size and love this bra’s features, don’t worry—Athleta also offers this bra in a D to DD version. Price at time of publication: $49 Product Details: Size Range: XXS-XLMaterials: Nylon, lycraSupport: LowStraps: Non-adjustableCare Instructions: Machine wash and dry Best for Large Breasts SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra 4.8 SheFit View On Amazon View On Shefit.com Why We Like It: It comes in a wide range of sizes and has a zip front. It’s Worth Noting: It may not be the most comfortable for lounging around. Research has found that those with medium to large breasts are much more likely to experience exercise-induced breast pain than those with smaller breasts. Having a well-fitting, high-impact sports bra can help. SHEFIT’s Ultimate Sports Bra comes in a wide range of sizes, so it's perfect for those with large or small breasts alike. One of our editors personally tested this bra and raved about it. We appreciate that this bra has a zip front to easily get it on and off, as well as high-impact support. We love the wide straps and velcro-secured rib band. Plus, there’s no uncomfortable underwire. The shoulder straps are thick and adjustable, and they can be worn in an X or H-back shape. This bra is made from a combination of nylon, spandex, and polyester, which are all helpful materials for stretchability, breathability, and sweat-wicking. It also comes in an inclusive range of sizes, from XSmall to “6Luxe”. If you’re looking for a sports bra for lounging, this probably isn’t the best pick, since it’s a high-coverage option. The bra is hand-wash only. Price at time of publication: $75 Product Details: Size Range: XS-6XLMaterials: Nylon, spandex, polyesterSupport: HighStraps: AdjustableCare Instructions: Hand wash, lay flat to dry Best Racerback Danskin Longline Sports Bra Kohl's View On Danskin.com View On Kohls.com Why We Like It: It’s affordable, comfortable, and can double as a workout crop top. It’s Worth Noting: They don’t have very inclusive sizing. For a simple, affordable, racerback sports bra, our top pick is Danskin’s longline sports bra. It can double as a crop top thanks to its longline design, and it's super stretchy. It has removable cups and hidden elastic that offers medium impact support. Its materials–polyester and spandex–are good for sweat wicking and breathability. This is a low- to medium-tier sports bra. It likely fits many people’s budgets, but it’s higher quality than some other budget options on the market. Unfortunately, this sports bra is only offered in sizes S to XL. Price at time of publication: $32 Product Details: Size Range: S-XLMaterials: Polyester, spandexSupport: MediumStraps: Non-adjustableCare Instructions: Machine wash Best Multi-Pack PUMA Women’s Sports Bra, 3-Pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Costco.com Why We Like It: It has a simple, versatile racerback design. It’s Worth Noting: The biggest size offered is only an XL. Sometimes you just need something affordable and functional. For that, we recommend this three-pack of women’s sports bras from PUMA. They come in a few different color combinations and offer medium impact support for a wide range of workouts. They also have adjustable straps with a racerback design. These sports bras are made from nylon and spandex to keep you dry and comfortable during your workout. They have removable cups to accommodate different preferences and coverage needs. And for three sports bras, you can’t beat the price! Price at time of publication: $40 Product Details: Size Range: XS-XLMaterials: Nylon, spandexSupport: MediumStraps: AdjustableCare Instructions: Machine wash How We Selected the Best Sports Bras To select our top picks, we spoke with OB/GYNs, bra experts, fitness instructors, and consumers to get their insights on finding a high-quality sports bra. We then researched and considered dozens of options before deciding on our top 12 picks. We primarily based our top picks on impact level, size options, material, design, and cost. Experts we interviewed include: Laura Tempesta, bra expert and founder of Bravolution Dr. Javier Saldaña, Gynecologist and Obstetrician at VIDA Wellness and Beauty Jessie Diaz-Herrera, group fitness and body positivity instructor What to Know About Sports Bras Types of Sports Bras There are three types of sports bras: encapsulation, compression, and combination. According to Tempesta, “Encapsulation bras have two separate distinct cups. The cups look like the cups in an everyday bra. These bras control movement by encasing each breast within the cups.” Compression bras, on the other hand, are meant to compress the bust for higher-impact activities. Dr. Javier Saldaña, gynecologist and obstetrician at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, says compression bras tend to fit snugly and provide extra support to reduce breast movement during exercise. Combination bras offer a mix of encapsulation and compression. Tempesta says people with smaller busts usually only need a compression-style bra, while combination styles are best for people with larger busts. Support and Impact Level Tempesta notes that for sports bras, the impact level and support level are often used interchangeably: High-impact sports bras are for more intense activities like running or HIIT.Medium-impact sports bras are for moderate intensity activities like slow-paced bike riding or weight lifting.Low-impact sports bras are best for light activity like yoga or walking or for casual wear. Size and Fit Tempesta says a poorly-sized sports bra isn’t just uncomfortable during activity, but it can also cause breast pain and chafing after a workout is completed. Just keep in mind you might have to try a few products before you find the perfect fit. “Some shoes are more comfortable, some more supportive, some are less comfortable and more ornamental,” she says. “Sports bras are the same.” When it comes to finding the right fit, Saldaña says to look for bras that fit snugly but not too tightly. “The band around your rib cage should be comfortable and supportive, while the straps should stay in place without digging into your chest or shoulders,” he says. It’s also important to ensure the sports bra cups are filled completely, in order to provide optimal support during exercise. Materials Sports bras can be made from a variety of materials, and the ideal material for you will depend on the bra’s intended use. For more intense, sweaty workouts, you’ll want something very breathable. Diaz-Herrera says moisture-wicking fabrics such as polyester, nylon, and spandex are best, since they keep you dry and cool. For low-impact exercise or everyday use, you may opt more for comfort and stretch, whereas if you’re doing something high impact you may need something more structured to prevent breast movement. Tempesta notes that stretchier bras provide less security, but are also more comfortable, so keep that in mind if you’re looking for a sports bra to wear while lounging around the house. Design Sports bras can be made very simply or can have elaborate criss-crossing straps in the back. Some have adjustable straps and come with pads, while others do not. And some may be lower cut, revealing cleavage, while others may cover more of your chest. Finding a bra you love may help you feel more confident and excited about wearing it, so design is another important factor to consider. Cost The cost of a sports bra will vary based on its quality and the brand.Some simple, budget-friendly sports bras will range from $15 to $25. Other higher-end options can cost as much as $80 to $90. The best option for you will depend on how often you work out, the type of support you need, and what your budget is. Your Questions, Answered Is it OK to wear a sports bra every day? Saldaña says a properly fitting, comfortable sports bra is safe to wear every day, but if you experience discomfort or pain, it’s time to switch things up. If you have a favorite that you wouldn’t mind wearing every day, Saldaña advises changing the bra frequently to avoid bacterial growth or skin irritation. What’s the best sports bra for working out? The best sports bra for your workout will depend on how intense the workout is. Saldaña recommends a light- or medium-support bra for low-impact activities like yoga and walking. For higher-impact activities such as running or HIIT workouts, opt for a high-support or compression style bra. Diaz-Herrera recommends moisture-wicking fabrics like polyester, nylon, or spandex to keep cool and dry during your workout. How do you get a perfectly fitted sports bra? Tempesta offers the following advice for trying on your sports bra for the first time: “When you are in the fitting room, adjust the underband and shoulder strap adjustments (if any) and evaluate these three things: cups, underband, and shoulder straps.” She recommends a cup that: Prevents breast tissue from hanging outDoes not have wrinkling on the outsideDoes not have excess space on the inside She recommends an underband that: Doesn’t ride up in the backYou can’t pull away more than 2-3 inchesYou don’t need to have on the tightest hook You shouldn’t be able to pull the shoulder straps away from your shoulder more than one inch. She also suggests taking a video of yourself jumping up and down in the bra in slow motion to see if it moves around too much, but if you struggle with excessive body checking, you may want to skip the video and just use your best judgment. 