Best of all, SPF setting sprays do the double duty of sun protection and sealing your makeup in one easy step. We spoke to experts about which products they recommend, then narrowed down the list based on criteria like price, key ingredients, and sunscreen type. Read on for the best formulas you can buy today.

SPF setting sprays are different from aerosols traditionally toted to the beach and sporting events (some of which have undergone recalls for containing the carcinogen benzene). They’re more cosmetically elegant, meaning they won’t leave a white cast or clog pores, they’re lightweight, and many contain added skincare ingredients for hydrating, brightening, and even oil-controlling effects.

But that initial slathering fights only half the battle; dermatologists recommend reapplying sunscreen every two hours, which can be inconvenient, especially if you’re wearing a full face of makeup. This is why SPF setting sprays are both convenient and crucial. Their spritzes offer the added veil of protection you need, with no rubbing or smearing necessary.

When it comes to skincare, applying face sunscreen should be a nonnegotiable ritual that you do every morning. “Daily SPF is the best tool we have for the prevention of premature aging and skin cancer,” says Kristina Collins, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist based in Austin, TX. She recommends applying SPF even on cloudy days or while you're indoors as ultraviolet (UV) rays can still cause skin damage through clouds and windows.

Best Overall Soleil Toujours Clean Conscious Set + Protect Micro Mist SPF 30 Bloomingdale's View On Dermstore Why We Like It: It has a micro-fine mist and contains brightening and hydrating ingredients like vitamins C, E, and hyaluronic acid. It’s Worth Noting: It’s pricier than the rest of the sprays on this list. Three of the experts we spoke to recommend this spray for its micro-fine mist and skin-loving ingredients that, in addition to sun protection, offer hydration and antioxidants that combat stressors like blue light and environmental pollution. The formula goes on clear and is water-resistant, and contains aloe leaf juice to calm redness and inflammation. A liberal application leaves behind a radiant finish that “looks great on the skin,” says Dr. Collins, and the sleek bottle is easily portable for a mid-day refresh. “An added bonus is it's coral reef safe and comes in sustainable packaging,” adds Sasha Banner, licensed esthetician and skincare trainer at Heyday. Price at time of publication: $42 Product Details: Size: 1.7 oz

1.7 oz SPF: 30

30 Sunscreen Type: Chemical

Chemical Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E

Best Drugstore Milani Make it Last Sunscreen Setting Spray SPF 30 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Why We Like It: This mist is under $15, is suitable for all skin types, and extends the wear of makeup. It’s Worth Noting: It contains fragrance. As an SPF setting spray formulated by a cosmetics brand, this mist is great for simultaneously prolonging the wear of your makeup and protecting against sun damage. Plus, the price is hard to beat. As for the finish—it’s not too radiant, but it’s not mattifying either, making it suitable for all skin types. You won’t find any bonus hydrating or brightening skincare ingredients in this formula, but that’s not necessarily a con for those looking for a basic foundation-finishing mist. Price at time of publication: $14 Product Details: Size: 2.02 oz

2.02 oz SPF: 30

30 Sunscreen Type: Chemical

Chemical Key ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene

Best Hydrating Pacifica Glow Baby Brightening Setting Spray SPF 45 Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Pacificabeauty.com Why We Like It: This mist offers a high level of SPF and contains hydrating, brightening ingredients that nourish dry skin. It’s Worth Noting: The bottle is small compared to others on this list. Glycerin, jojoba, vitamin C, sea algae, and minerals deliver hydration, moisture, and a radiant finish in one spritz of this mist. Meanwhile, it has SPF 45, which offers significant sun protection. It has a slight scent of citrus and leaves the skin glowing (but not oily-looking) without film or white cast. While the small size may run out quickly, it makes the bottle travel-friendly for quick and easy reapplication that you’re less likely to forget. Price at time of publication: $18 Product Details: Size: 1.7 oz

1.7 oz SPF: 45

45 Sunscreen Type: Chemical

Chemical Key ingredients: Vitamin C, sea algae, and minerals

Best Lightweight Sun Bum Face Mist SPF 45 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Academy.com Why We Like It: This mist is affordable, lightweight, and contains hydrating ingredients. It’s Worth Noting: Its fruity smell is pleasing but strong. Dr. Collins recommends this spray for its affordability, accessibility, high-quality ingredients, and non-greasy finish. It also has a relatively high SPF level in comparison to other options on the market. The formula is also reef-safe, water-resistant, and enriched with soothing witch hazel. These features make it a beach bag essential that won’t break the bank when you finish the bottle and need to repurchase. Price at time of publication: $18 Product Details: Size: 3.4 oz

3.4 oz SPF: 45

45 Sunscreen Type: Chemical

Chemical Key ingredients: Witch hazel

Best for Acne-Prone Skin Love from Yours Sunny Side Up SPF 30 Mist Amazon View On Amazon View On Lovefromyours.com Why We Like It: This mist is water-based and non-greasy, making it less likely to cause breakouts than traditional sunscreen. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a little costly for its size. If you have a fear of sunscreens breaking you out, this one can soothe your worries and your skin. It’s lightweight and non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores or cause irritation. It also offers broad-spectrum protection that shields against UV and blue light damage. The colorless, ultra-fine mist covers the skin efficiently and melts into all skin tones seamlessly without leaving behind a greasy-looking shine. The only downside is the bottle size for the price, in our opinion. However, we think it's worth the investment if you're concerned about future breakouts. Price at time of publication: $31 Product Details: Size: 1.4 oz

1.4 oz SPF: 30

30 Sunscreen Type: Chemical

Chemical Key ingredients: Swiss Buddleja, Soliberine, vitamin E

Best Water-Resistant Vacation Super Spritz SPF 50 Ulta View On Ulta View On Vacation.inc Why We Like It: High SPF level and water resistance make this spray an ultra-reliable pick for reapplication. It’s Worth Noting: The finish may lean overly shiny on oily skin. Marla Diakow, M.D., a dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Garden City, New York, and Taylor Worden, celebrity esthetician and founder of Taylor Worden Skin both recommend this spray. It’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, dries down quickly, and the nozzle releases a long, fine mist. “It’s chock full of antioxidants like green tea and vitamin E,” says Dr. Diakow. Not to mention plant-based oils offer hydration and caffeine de-puffs tired, stressed-out skin. Worden adds that, despite its moisturizing ingredients, the finish feels ultra-lightweight and the small bottle makes it travel-friendly. Price at time of publication: $24 Product Details: Size: 2.2 oz

2.2 oz SPF: 50

50 Sunscreen Type: Chemical

Chemical Key ingredients: Aloe, vitamin E, green tea, caffeine, plant oils

Best High SPF Naked Sundays SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up Revolve View On Nakedsundays.com View On Revolve Why We Like It: The SPF 50 in this formula, in tandem with antioxidants, ensures optimal protection from sunlight and environmental stress. It’s Worth Noting: It contains fragrance. Dr. Collins says this mist is a great pick for a middle-of-the-road budget, especially given its high SPF. Then there are bonus ingredients like vitamin C-rich Kakadu plum and hyaluronic acid for hydration and antioxidant protection. The formula is non-sticky, non-greasy, and meant to go over makeup, so there’s zero white cast or heaviness. Price at time of publication: $30 Product Details: Size: 3.38 oz

3.38 oz SPF: 50

50 Sunscreen Type: Chemical

Chemical Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, Kakadu plum, watermelon extract

Best for Oily Skin Coola Makeup Setting Spray SPF 30 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Why We Like It: It actually extends the wear of makeup and leaves a matte finish without drying out the skin. It’s Worth Noting: The bottle’s nozzle and mist could be better. This spray strikes a hard-to-find balance between oil control and hydration. It contains silica silylate to mediate excess oil and shine. Meanwhile, it ensures the skin doesn’t dry out with organic, lightweight nurturers like aloe, cucumber, and algae. The formula is also water-resistant, which helps it to extend the wear of makeup—especially when it’s appropriately reapplied every two hours. Price at time of publication: $36 Product Details: Size: 1.5 oz

1.5 oz SPF: 30

30 Sunscreen Type: Chemical

Chemical Key ingredients: Organic aloe, algae, cucumber

Best Multipurpose EltaMD UV AOX Mist Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: The only mineral spray on this list, this sunscreen isn’t technically marketed as a setting spray but can be used on the face and body. It’s Worth Noting: Due to its mineral formula, it may feel heavier on the skin than other mists. “While not technically a setting spray, this works well over makeup,” says Dr. Diakow. She loves that it’s fragrance-free and has a rare mineral formula in mist form, which makes it especially great for sensitive skin. Ideal for a beach trip, it eliminates the need to pack multiple sunscreens. The SPF 40 protection is water-resistant, great for use on both the face and body, and infused with vitamin C, aloe vera, and coconut for antioxidant and soothing effects. Price at time of publication: $45 Product Details: Size: 5 oz

5 oz SPF: 40

40 Sunscreen Type: Mineral

Mineral Key ingredients: Zinc oxide, vitamin C, aloe