To find the best moisturizers with SPF, we tested moisturizers in our lab and at home. Twenty-six of our editors tried 15 moisturizers (with each editor trying more than one so we could compare products against each other). We tested moisturizers with different SPF levels, various textures and consistencies, and different prices. Our editors had a range of skin tones and skin types—oily, dry, combination, and sensitive. After using each moisturizer for a two-week period and a minimum of three times per week, we evaluated each product based on consistency, feel, absorption, and hydration.

Ask any dermatologist and they will tell you that the best way to fight aging skin is to apply SPF every day. Unfortunately, sometimes that’s easier said than done. That’s where moisturizers with SPF come in. Rather than having to apply a moisturizer and then sunscreen, there are many products on the market that are two-in-one to make life (and your morning skincare routine) easier.

Best Overall Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer SPF 50

Absorption 5 /5

Wear 4.7 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Why We Like It: This lightweight moisturizer quickly soaks and blends into the skin. It’s Worth Noting: Even though it’s marketed as fragrance-free, there are detectable notes of sunscreen. The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer with SPF is the overall best moisturizer with SPF for multiple reasons. We loved how quickly and easily this moisturizer soaked and blended into the skin. It feels lightweight—more like a moisturizer than a sunscreen, which can oftentimes feel too thick. Because it blends into the skin so well, it doesn’t leave any pilling or blending issues when applying makeup on top. Another factor we loved about this pick was the sheen it leaves behind. Not greasy and not too shiny, this moisturizer leaves a luminous sheen on the skin throughout the day, offering a nice effect under your makeup. That being said, we probably wouldn’t recommend this to those with oily skin, as your face might look too shiny by the end of the day. One negative aspect of this moisturizer is its scent. Although it’s marketed as fragrance-free, it still does have a sunscreen scent to it. If you have an aversion to the typical sunscreen smell, you might want to avoid this pick. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: SPF: 50

50 Active Ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene

Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene Size: 1.7 oz

1.7 oz Skin Type: Dry, normal Health / Jhett Thompson

Best Drugstore Eucerin Daily Protection Face Lotion SPF 30

Absorption 3.5 /5

Wear 3 /5

Hydration 1 /5

Appearance 3.5 /5 Why We Like It: It’s super hydrating for people with dry skin. It’s Worth Noting: It might leave a greasy residue. If you have dry skin, listen up: This pick from Eucerin is for you. The Daily Protection Face Lotion SPF 30 is a thin formula with a light consistency. But don’t be deceived by the lightweight texture: This moisturizer does a good job of hydrating drier skin types while protecting your face from the sun, too. We liked the texture of this formula but weren’t the biggest fans of the film that it leaves behind. Those with dry skin will flock to this moisturizer, while those with oily skin should probably stay away from this pick. It could leave your skin looking greasy. Additionally, we found that this Eucerin option pilled a little bit under makeup. On the other hand, we appreciated that it didn’t have too strong of a sunscreen scent and didn’t leave a white cast. Price at time of publication: $10 Product Details: SPF: 30

30 Active Ingredients: Ensulizole, triethoxycaprylylsilane, glyceryl stearate SE, zinc oxide

Ensulizole, triethoxycaprylylsilane, glyceryl stearate SE, zinc oxide Size: 4 oz

4 oz Skin Type: Sensitive, dry Health / Jhett Thompson

Best Sun Protection MDSolar Sciences Daily Perfecting Moisturizer

Absorption 4.5 /5

Wear 4.5 /5

Hydration 4.7 /5

Appearance 4.7 /5 Why We Like It: It feels like a moisturizer and makeup primer all in one. It’s Worth Noting: You may feel a slight sting when you apply it to your skin. Silky smooth and light, the MDSolar Sciences Daily Perfecting Moisturizer was a winner amongst our editors. We love that this has an SPF 30, but feels more like a moisturizer than a greasy sunscreen. This pick absorbs into the skin well and provides the right amount of moisture without feeling too thick or cakey. It’s a great consistency for makeup application—it almost feels like a moisturizer and a makeup primer in one. The MDSolar Sciences Daily Perfecting Moisturizer does have a light fragrance (it smells a bit like sunscreen), but it’s not enough to deter anyone from purchasing this pick. For those with sensitive skin, this product does sting a bit when you apply it. Remember to always patch test on your wrist or neck before applying it to your face. Price at time of publication: $76 Product Details: SPF: 30

30 Active Ingredients: Avobenzone, octocrylene, octisalate

Avobenzone, octocrylene, octisalate Size: 1.7 oz

1.7 oz Skin Type: All skin types Health / Jhett Thompson

Best for Daily Use Oars + Alps Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer with SPF 37

Absorption 4.7 /5

Wear 5 /5

Hydration 4.7 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Why We Like It: This moisturizer-SPF hybrid is jam-packed with vitamins that your skin needs. It’s Worth Noting: There’s a matte finish to this sunscreen, which might not be best for people with dry skin. The Oars + Alps Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer with SPF 37 was originally designed for men but can be used on women, too. Loaded with hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, vitamin E, and antioxidants, this formula is oil-free, feels lightweight on the skin, and absorbs super quickly, too. We love that this formula didn’t give a greasy feeling, and actually appeared more matte on the skin than other moisturizers with SPF that we tested. It doesn’t have a scent and is free of phthalates, sulfates, and parabens. Because this pick leaves more of a matte look and feel, it might be better suited for those with oily or combination skin types—those with dry skin might not find this moisturizer hydrating enough. Price at time of publication: $22 Product Details: SPF: 37

37 Active Ingredients: Octocrylene, zinc oxide

Octocrylene, zinc oxide Size: 2 oz

2 oz Skin Type: Oily, combination Health / Jhett Thompson

Best for Acne Prone Skin Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30

Absorption 3.5 /5

Wear 4.5 /5

Hydration 4.7 /5

Appearance 4 /5 Why We Like It: The glycerin, squalane, and salicylic acid in this formula provide a dewy finish. It’s Worth Noting: Applying too much of this product can leave you feeling a little greasy. Kiehl’s beloved Ultra Face Cream is now available with SPF 30. This formula is a thick consistency that feels like Greek yogurt. We like this pick for those with acne-prone skin because it’s non-irritating and non-comedogenic. It’s formulated with glycerin, squalane, and salicylic acid, and will provide a dewy finish on the skin. If you prefer a matte skin look, this moisturizer is definitely not for you. This pick from Kiehl’s leaves a shiny finish. When our editor applied too much, it left her feeling a bit greasy. While we don’t think this moisturizer is a great option for summer months, we do believe it’s an ideal pick for colder, harsher winter months, when your skin needs more hydration and sun protection, too. Price at time of publication: $29 Product Details: SPF: 30

30 Active Ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene

Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene Size: 1.7 oz

1.7 oz Skin Type: All skin types Health / Jhett Thompson

Best for Sensitive Skin La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV With SPF 30

Absorption 4 /5

Wear 5 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: It doesn’t irritate sensitive skin. It’s Worth Noting: It might make your already-oily skin feel even oilier. Well-known for formulating products for sensitive skin, La Roche-Posay has created a moisturizer with SPF 30 for ample hydration and protection from the sun. We liked this pick because of the relatively lightweight yet moisturizing texture, and the fact that it doesn’t irritate our sensitive skin. The most notable aspect of this moisturizer is how well it holds up throughout the day. We spritzed water on our face to see how the moisturizer would react (would it break down or melt off the face?), and were pleasantly surprised to find that it stayed put. It makes us think that this moisturizer would work great in the summer when you’re sweating a lot or surrounded by humid weather. One factor we didn’t love was that it might leave a slightly greasy feeling, especially on people with oiler skin types. If you use this product, you may want to keep oil-absorbing skin sheets handy. Price at time of publication: $22 Product Details: SPF: 30

30 Active Ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene

Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene Size: 3.38 oz

3.38 oz Skin Type: Sensitive skin, normal, combination, dry Health / Jhett Thompson

Best for Dry Skin Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

Absorption 4.5 /5

Wear 3.7 /5

Hydration 4 /5

Appearance 3 /5 Why We Like It: It offers protection from UV rays and blue light. It’s Worth Noting: This moisturizer might not be formulated for oilier skin types. Supergoop is known for its next-level sunscreen formulas, and the Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 is no different. This pick does a fantastic job of hydrating dry skin, thanks to the ingredients like glycerin and blue-green algae. One of the other factors we really love about this moisturizer with SPF is the fact that it offers protection from blue light, too. Cerium is an ingredient in this formulation that helps filter out blue light, which we get plenty of while exposed to the light from our phones and computers every day. While we love how moisturizing this pick feels, people with oilier skin types probably won’t like this formula—it could make your face look greasy if you already have an oily complexion. Additionally, this moisturizer with SPF has a bit of a strange scent. We thought it smelled a little bit like Play-Doh. Price at time of publication: $44 Product Details: SPF: 40

40 Active Ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate

Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate Size: 1.7 oz

1.7 oz Skin Type: Dry, combination Health / Jhett Thompson

Best for Oily Skin Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

Absorption 4.7 /5

Wear 4.7 /5

Hydration 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Why We Like It: It contains niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and aloe to soothe and hydrate the skin. It’s Worth Noting: The strong-smelling product pilled underneath makeup. Unlike any other moisturizer with SPF on this list, the Fenty Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer is a very lightweight, light cream that doesn't really feel like sunscreen. It’s formulated with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and aloe to soothe and hydrate the skin, and contains SPF 30 for sun protection, too. We really loved that this formula felt more like a lightweight moisturizer than a goopy sunscreen. We also appreciated that it makes skin feel softer and adds a bit of dewiness to the skin without leaving a white cast, either. A big downside to this pick from Fenty is that it pilled underneath makeup. The formula kind of sits on the skin and doesn’t fully absorb. Some people might like the feeling of having an added moisture layer sitting on top of their skin, while others might prefer a formula that blends really well into the skin. Another issue we found was the scent. It has a relatively strong scent, so if you prefer your skincare to be fragrance-free, this pick isn’t your best option. We should note, though, that this formula does come in a fragrance-free version. Price at time of publication: $39 Product Details: SPF: 30

30 Active Ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate

Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate Size: 1.7 oz

1.7 oz Skin Type: All skin types Health / Jhett Thompson

Best for Combination Skin Origins A Perfect World SPF 40 Age-Defense Moisturizer With White Tea

Absorption 5 /5

Wear 4.7 /5

Hydration 4.7 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Why We Like It: The moisturizer is formulated with several anti-aging ingredients in addition to SPF. It’s Worth Noting: There’s a light fragrance to this product, which may activate sensitive noses. The Origins A Perfect World SPF 40 Age-Defense Moisturizer with White Tea is an ideal moisturizer for those who have oilier t-zones and dryer cheeks. We noted that this pick would be ideal for spring and fall months, when the weather isn’t too cold in the winter (and you need a heavier moisturizer), and isn’t too lightweight for summer (when you need something more breathable). We appreciate that this formula is infused with multiple anti-aging ingredients (other than the SPF). Both white tea and a cranberry blend offer strong antioxidant protection against pollution and other environmental factors. One thing to note is that this moisturizer does contain a light fragrance. If you are very sensitive to perfumes and scents, you might want to stay away from this pick. Price at time of publication: $52 Product Details: SPF: 40

40 Active Ingredients : Avobenzone, Homosalate, Octinoxate, Octisalate, Octocrylene

: Avobenzone, Homosalate, Octinoxate, Octisalate, Octocrylene Size: 1.7 oz

1.7 oz Skin Type: Normal, combination Health / Jhett Thompson

Best for Eczema CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

Absorption 3 /5

Wear 2 /5

Hydration 1 /5

Appearance 2.5 /5 Why We Like It: This works well for people whose skin gets irritated easily and you can wear it under makeup. It’s Worth Noting: The finish is definitely on the oilier side. Many dermatologists recommend the CeraVe brand for those with eczema because it doesn’t further irritate skin and won’t exacerbate a rash. This pick contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to help calm inflammation and hydrate the skin, too. We loved how well this worked under makeup, and thought it held up pretty well throughout the day. And we didn’t notice any white cast after application, which is crucial for those with darker skin tones. Unfortunately, this formula does leave a greasy look on the skin, so if you’re prone to oiliness, you might want to stay away. Additionally, people with acne might find this pick too thick and potentially cloggy. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: SPF: 30

30 Active Ingredients: Homosalate, menthyl anthranilate, octinoxate, octocrylene, zinc oxide

Homosalate, menthyl anthranilate, octinoxate, octocrylene, zinc oxide Size: 3 oz

3 oz Skin Type: Dry, combination Health / Jhett Thompson

Best Lightweight CAY SKIN Isle Glow Face Moisturizer SPF 45

Absorption 4 /5

Wear 5 /5

Hydration 4 /5

Appearance 4 /5 Why We Like It: It works well as a stand-alone product or as a glowy primer underneath makeup. It’s Worth Noting: There’s a slight tint to the formula, which can rub off on towels and linens. If you’re not a fan of thicker moisturizers with SPF, this pick from Cay Skin will be your best bet. Formulated with niacinamide and hydrating nectar, this moisturizer with SPF is very lightweight and feels airy. This pick is great for all skin types, as it does a good job of hydrating dry skin while not leaving oily skin even greasier. The biggest wow-factor with the Cay Skin Isle Glow Face Lotion SPF 45 was the gorgeous sheen it leaves. Not greasy-looking, but also not matte either, this pick left a soft, beautiful glow like no other. It worked really well as a glowy primer underneath makeup, too. If you prefer a thick moisturizer with SPF, this pick is not going to cut it for you. Additionally, the formula does have a slight tint to it, and we did notice that it does rub off on towels and linens if you’re not careful. Price at time of publication: $34 Product Details: SPF: 45

45 Active Ingredients: Avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene

Avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene Size: 1.5 oz

1.5 oz Skin Type: All skin types Health / Jhett Thompson