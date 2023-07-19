The Best Sound Machines to Help You Drift Into a Peaceful Slumber

We tested 18 sound machines over the span of five days to narrow down the most effective picks.

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla is a freelance writer who covers health, nutrition, and lifestyle for Prevention, Everyday Health, People, and more. She's always open to conversations about fueling up with flavorful dishes, busting beauty standards, and finding new, gentle ways to care for our bodies. She thinks therapy is for everyone, and earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University with specializations in women, gender, and sexuality studies and public health. She's a born-and-raised midwesterner living in Cincinnati, Ohio with her husband and ornery tabby cat.

Published on July 19, 2023
Medically reviewed by
Michael Menna, DO
Michael-Menna-Headshot-1000x1000
Medically reviewed by Michael Menna, DO
Michael Menna, DO, is currently an attending emergency medicine physician at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, with nearly 10 years of experience.
Jack & Rose White Noise Machine

Health / Ashley Jacobs

Alarm clocks, fans, meditation podcasts, night lights: these are all tools many of us use to get the best sleep possible. But what if all of those functions could be accomplished by one compact device? Or, better yet, one that keeps you off your phone before bed and drowns out background noise more effectively than that dusty box fan in the corner? If that sounds appealing, you might want to consider purchasing a sound machine. 

It may seem gimmicky, but plenty of our staffers who initially scoffed at the idea of using a sound machine were complete converts after less than a week of using one to fall asleep and stay asleep. There are a variety of models (some more complex than others), but, at its core, a sound machine emits soothing, neutral sounds like nature tunes, white noise, fan sounds, and more. These sounds simultaneously soften distractions and lull you into a restful slumber.

We tested designs that offer bare-bone features as well as some that have all the bells and whistles. Based on extensive testing and expert recommendations, we’ve selected our top 14 sound machines so you can skip the trial-and-error and jump straight to a great night's sleep. 

Best Overall

Hatch Restore

4.8
Amazon Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light at Amazon

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On The Container Store
Why We Like It

  • This multi-functional sound machine offers customizable sleep and wake routines and also serves as an alarm clock and night light.

It’s Worth Noting

  • You have to pay for a Hatch app membership to unlock certain features.

After five days of use, we noticed the Hatch Restore improved our sleep routine.  Even light sleepers who are easily disturbed by background noise will drift off faster and stay asleep thanks to its nine different soothing sound options.

It also features 10 mood-lifting sunrise alarm settings and a night light that comes in handy for midnight bathroom runs. You can even set the light to different relaxing colors while you’re winding down (we especially liked the red setting). Using the Hatch app, you can easily control all of its functions including volume, customizable sleep and wake routines, and even guided meditations, which are available through an optional paid monthly membership. The price might seem high if you’ve never used a sound machine before, but it’s worth every penny. 

Price at time of publication: $130

Product Details:

  • Sound Types: White noise, music, and more
  • Auto-Off Timer: Yes
  • Sound Settings: 9
  • Features: Sunrise alarm, mood lighting, app compatibility, sound and meditation library
  • Hatch Restore Sound Machine

    Health / Michelle Parente
  • Hatch Restore Sound Machine

    Health / Michelle Parente
  • Hatch Restore

    Health / Michelle Parente

Best Budget

Yogasleep Nod White Noise Sound Machine & Night Light

4.8
Amazon Yogasleep Nod Sound Machine and Night Light

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Babylist.com View On Target
Why We Like It

  • This affordable machine has most of the attributes we love in our Best Overall pick at over half the price.

It’s Worth Noting

  • It doesn’t feature an alarm clock.

If you’re a parent suffering from low sleep quality, this sound machine can totally turn things around. At the end of our trial, bedtime was actually exciting for the parents in our testing group, since they knew that a restful, undisturbed night of sleep was ahead. And despite its low price of $20, it’s far from the base model you’d expect. 

The sleep machine features a dimmable night light, various sounds including white noise and music, a timer function, and adjustable volume. We also love that the neutral design and small size work in any room. The only downside is there’s no way to set an alarm clock. But if all you need is white noise, this one is a winner.

Price at time of publication: $20

Product Details:

  • Sound Types: White noise, pink noise, nature sounds, music
  • Auto-Off Timer: Yes
  • Sound Settings: 20
  • Features: Various sounds, nightlight, timer
Tester holding Yogasleep Nod White Noise Sound Machine

Health / Jessica Eno

Easiest to Use

Letsfit T126L Full-Featured Sound Machine

4.8
Letsfit Sound Machine

Target
View On Walmart
Why We Like It

  • The built-in nightlight is touchpad activated, eliminating the need for fumbling in the dark.

It’s Worth Noting

  • The three simple buttons on its face aren’t illuminated or raised.

If you’re not tech-savvy or just want an unfussy model, this is your pick. The convenient night light turns on with a simple tap of the top touchpad (ideal for bathroom runs or nursing sessions), and three buttons on its face control the volume, timer, and sounds. We found it to work super effectively, and we woke up fewer times throughout the night compared to sleeping without it. 

The machine features 14 different sounds including white noise, music, and nature noises, but we thought "stream," "ocean waves," and "storm" were the best by far. 

Price at time of publication: $25

Product Details:

  • Sound Types: White noise, fan sounds, nature sounds, music
  • Auto-Off Timer: Yes
  • Sound Settings: 14
  • Features: Various sounds, nightlight, timer
  • Letsfit White Noise Machine with Adjustable Night Light

    Health / Brain Kramer
  • Letsfit White Noise Machine with Adjustable Night Light

    Health / Brian Kramer
  • Letsfit White Noise Machine with Adjustable Night Light

    Health / Brian Kramer

Best for Snoring

Magicteam White Noise Machine

4.2
Amazon Magicteam Sound Machine

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart
Why We Like It

  • It’s easily portable and drowns out the sound of a snoring bed partner.

It’s Worth Noting

  • There’s no night light or alarm clock.

This machine offered a major upgrade to one of our staffers, who previously fell asleep to white noise videos on their smart TV. The timer function served well during toddler nap sessions, and the non-looping ocean sound, in particular, effectively muffled their bed partner’s snores for better quality sleep. The compact device is also travel-friendly. We took it to family visits and found that it helped us sleep through household background noise, including the cries of a six-month-old. 

As a pretty bare-bones model, it doesn’t offer many more fancy features than its catalog of 20 sounds (some of which we didn’t love), but it gets the job done.

Price at time of publication: $24

Product Details:

  • Sound Types: White noise, brown noise, pink noise, nature sounds
  • Auto-Off Timer: Yes
  • Sound Settings: 20
  • Features: Various sounds, timer
Magicteam Sound Machines White Noise Machine

Health / Jamie Abarca

Best for Tinnitus

Homedics SoundSpa Sound Machine

4.2
Homedics SoundSpa Sound Machine

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS
Why We Like It

  • It’s compact, portable, and easy to use.

It’s Worth Noting

  • The illuminated knobs may be distracting for those who like a completely dark room.

We found that despite its small size, this machine has big sound. Just a quarter turn of its easy-to-use volume dial filled a room with white noise. With that being said, for those with tinnitus, the wide volume range would be ideal. 

Meant for travel, this machine is lightweight and easily fits on a nightstand. There are six simple sounds, and it can operate via USB plug-in or batteries. We loved that it even drowned out the noise of heavy traffic outside. If you need a lot of volume to drift off to sleep at night, this one is worth a try. 

Price at time of publication: $24

Product Details:

  • Sound Types: White noise, nature sounds
  • Auto-Off Timer: Yes
  • Sound Settings: 6
  • Features: Various sounds, timer
  • Homedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine

    Health / Kristin Cleveland
  • Homedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine

    Health / Kristin Cleveland

Best for Deep Sleep

Reacher R3 Dual Alarm Clock and White Noise Machine

4.2
Reacher R3 Dual Alarm Clock and White Noise Machine

Amazon
View On Amazon
Why We Like It

  • It features 30 volume levels to suit all sound-drowning needs, as well as a USB charging port.

It’s Worth Noting

  • We found the illuminated display screen to be distracting.

For someone who’s typically a light sleeper, there’s no better feeling than accomplishing a night of uninterrupted sleep. This sound machine-alarm duo helped us do just that, with 12 soothing, non-looping sounds from a high-fidelity speaker, a dimmable alarm clock face, and 30 volume levels. 

The alarm function guarantees a timely wake from deep sleep, too, with two separate alarms and six alarm sounds. We did find the display screen to be a bit distracting as we were trying to drift off to sleep. But, on the plus side, it’s also clear and easy to see in the dark. You can also adjust the brightness if you prefer. 

Price at time of publication: $24

Product Details:

  • Sound Types: White noise, pink noise, brown noise, fan, nature sounds
  • Auto-Off Timer: Yes
  • Sound Settings: 12
  • Features: Various sounds, timer, dimmable LED display, alarm clock

Best Smart Device

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

4.8
All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Brandsmartusa.com View On Dell
Why We Like It

  • It eliminates the need for multiple nightstand devices.

It’s Worth Noting

  • It doesn’t have a night light.

Avoid cluttering your nightstand with yet another device with a multi-function one like the Echo Dot. This smart speaker assistant can function as a sound machine, alarm clock, and more. In addition to playing virtually any relaxing sound imaginable, the Echo can also sync to compatible light bulbs and thermostats, which encourages a calming, intentional wind-down routine every night. Those habits can help you develop better sleep hygiene and, over time, improved restfulness. 

We especially loved that you can control it in many different ways via voice commands, on-device buttons, or your smartphone. The only thing we felt was missing was a night light feature. 

Price at time of publication: $50

Product Details:

  • Sound Types: All
  • Auto-Off Timer: Yes
  • Sound Settings: All
  • Features: Unlimited sounds, automated sleep routines, streamlined home tech
  • Echo Dot (5th Gen)

    Health / Dylan Thompson
  • Echo Dot (5th Gen)

    Health / Dylan Thompson
  • Echo Dot (5th Gen)

    Health / Dylan Thompson

Best for Travel

Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine

4.5
Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine

Amazon
View On Amazon
Why We Like It

  • The sleek, aesthetic design and high-quality materials make it feel far more expensive than it is.

It’s Worth Noting

  • The jump between volume levels isn’t always consistent.

At less than 6 ounces in weight and 4 inches in width, this USB rechargeable sound machine is ultra travel-friendly, and one charge lasts a good while. It also features a nightlight with customizable brightness, and it helped our editor, who usually falls asleep to a TV, sleep through the night better than ever. 

The machine is a great choice for use in a nursery or child’s room. It has a lock feature for child safety and a memory function that keeps go-to settings at the ready, as well as an attractive, low-profile design that will fit in with most decor.

Price at time of publication: $30

Product Details:

  • Sound Types: White noise, fan, music, nature sounds
  • Auto-Off Timer: Yes
  • Sound Settings: 11
  • Features: Dimmable light, sounds, timer, USB charger
  • Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine

    Health / Hanna Watt
  • Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine

    Health / Hanna Watt
  • Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine

    Health / Hanna Watt

Best Sound Library

Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine

4.7
Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Dreamegg.com
Why We Like It

  • This device offers 24 versatile sounds at a variety of volume levels.

It’s Worth Noting

  • It doesn’t have an alarm clock.

Our staffer and their two-year-old both enjoyed this machine for its diverse selection of sounds. It features seven white noises, seven fan sounds, and 10 natural sounds—all free and included with the purchase of the device. 

Aside from the large library of sounds, the machine has a few other features to help you customize your sleep experience. For example, if your bed partner doesn’t like white noise, it features a phone jack for personal listening, as well as a useful nightlight and a timer that can be set for 30, 60, or 90 minutes of use.

Price at time of publication: $50

Product Details:

  • Sound Types: White noise, fan, music, nature sounds
  • Auto-Off Timer: Yes
  • Sound Settings: 24
  • Features: Light, sounds, timer
  • Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine

    Health / Jessica Mahgerefteh
  • Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine

    Health / Jessica Mahgerefteh

Best with Night Light

Jack & Rose White Noise Machine

4.7
Jack &amp; Rose White Noise Machine

Amazon
View On Amazon
Why We Like It

  • Seven different colored soft lights provide plentiful ambiance options.

It’s Worth Noting

  • The light’s brightness isn’t dimmable or adjustable.

Our staffer’s young child used this sound machine in place of nighttime TV watching, and after a week of testing, the entire family got more uninterrupted sleep than they had in years. That’s thanks to the array of soothing sounds this machine offers, plus the timer function that shuts it off without causing a wakeful disturbance. 

Best of all, the soft night light function is available in seven different soothing colors and can be synced with the sounds or set to a pulsing rhythm for a guided wind-down breathing exercise to help you fall asleep. The light provides just the right amount of illumination without being distracting. 

Price at time of publication: $26

Product Details:

  • Sound Types: White noise, music, nature sounds
  • Auto-Off Timer: Yes
  • Sound Settings: 16
  • Features: Light, sounds, timer
Jack & Rose White Noise Machine

Health / Ashley Jacobs

Best for Meditation

Morpheé Sound Machine

4.2
Amazon Morphe&Atilde;&copy; Meditation Box

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Morphee.co
Why We Like It

  • This device has a manual feel and no screen, making it a great option for anyone looking to be more unplugged.

It’s Worth Noting

  • There’s a bit of a learning curve to its operation.

Morpheé is all about non-digital solutions for meditation and relaxation, and this sound machine is one of them. It’s a rechargeable device that houses 210 guided meditations led by sleep professionals, including different meditation styles like body scans, immersive experiences, and breathing exercises. 

If you’re looking for ambient noise, there’s also a selection of music and nature sounds. We loved its wide range of features that can be used to practice mindfulness throughout the day, not just to fall asleep at night.

Price at time of publication: $100

Product Details:

  • Sound Types: Guided meditations, music, nature sounds
  • Auto-Off Timer: No
  • Sound Settings: 210 guided meditations
  • Features: Guided meditations, sounds, timer

Best with Alarm Clock

Loftie Clock

4.5
Loftie Clock

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Brookstone.com
Why We Like It

  • Aesthetically, this alarm-sound machine duo is incredibly sleek and looks great on any nightstand.

It’s Worth Noting

  • The app doesn’t offer as much hands-free control as we would’ve liked.

This alarm clock has it all: a subscription-free, ever-updating library of sounds including white noise, nature tracks, meditations, and even customizable bedtime stories, all of which can be accessed on the device or in the Loftie app. The beautiful console is available in four moody colors, and its two-phase alarm works to gently lift you out of sleep with first, melodic tones, and then, upbeat jams. There’s also a convenient built-in Bluetooth speaker for getting ready bedroom tunes and an adjustable warm night light. 

Although we were impressed by the number of features this alarm clock provides, we wish there was more hands-free control via the app. Most of the controls need to be adjusted on the actual machine. 

Price at time of publication: $150

Product Details:

  • Sound Types: Guided meditations, music, nature sounds, bedtime stories
  • Auto-Off Timer: Yes
  • Sound Settings: Unlimited
  • Features: Two-phase alarm, night light, Bluetooth speaker, meditations, sounds, timer
  • Loftie Alarm Clock

    Health / Riyana Straetker
  • Loftie Alarm Clock

    Health / Riyana Straetker

Best for Light Sleepers

Sharper Image Meditative Sleep Therapy Machine

4.2
Sharper Image Meditative Sleep Therapy Machine

Sharper Image
View On Sharperimage.com
Why We Like It

  • The machine is small but mighty, offering a variety of sounds and functions for its size and portability.

It’s Worth Noting

  • There’s no nightlight feature.

With this speaker, you can choose from 12 white noise and nature sounds to help you drift to sleep. We especially enjoyed its voice-guided 4-7-8 breathing exercise set to a backtrack of gentle melodies. It’s also portable and can operate plugged-in or battery-powered, making it easy to travel with and sleep soundly while away from home. 

The only downside we noticed with this sound machine was the volume. Although there is a pretty good range of volume settings, we wish there wasn’t such a dramatic jump from one decibel to the next. 

Price at time of publication: $80

Product Details:

  • Sound Types: Guided breathing exercises, music, nature sounds, white noise
  • Auto-OFf Timer: Yes
  • Sound Settings: 12
  • Features: Sounds, meditation, timer
  • Sharper Image Meditative Sleep Therapy Machine

    Health / Andria Park Huynh
  • Sharper Image Meditative Sleep Therapy Machine

    Health / Andria Park Huynh
  • Sharper Image Meditative Sleep Therapy Machine

    Health / Andria Park Huynh

Our Testing Process

We consulted the following sleep experts to make our list of the top sleep machines: 

With their advice in mind, we tested 18 of the market’s best sound machines for sleep and narrowed them down to our top 14 picks. Our staffers, who have a variety of sleep habits and needs, used the machines for a minimum of five days and up to a number of weeks, paying close attention to sound options, volume range, and changes in sleep quality.  

What to Know About Sound Machines for Sleep

Benefits of Sound Machines

Sound machines benefit sleep by drowning out the unpredictable noise in an environment, explains Dr. Polos, including outside traffic, pets, and household sounds. They can also benefit those who have difficulty sleeping in a totally quiet environment by introducing a calming, neutral background for rest. For people who struggle to fall asleep, sound machines with guided meditations and breathing exercises may help them drift off more easily and actually stay asleep.

Sound Types and Variety

Most sound machines feature some version of white noise (a kind of humming static) and nature sounds. “Traditional white noise is composed of all the frequencies of sound in our audible spectrum,” explains Dr. Polos. There’s also pink noise, which is gaining popularity as a frequency at a lower pitch than white noise, similar to the sound produced by a waterfall. Brown noise has an even lower frequency than pink noise and is described as sounding like rainfall, Dr. Polos adds

Ease of Use

Some sound machines have basic analog control buttons and others feature more advanced app connectivity. Regardless of your tech confidence, there’s sure to be a model that suits your wants and needs.

Price

You can pay anywhere from $20 to $200 for a sound machine, and each one on the spectrum has value. Some don’t have the bells and whistles that others do, but they all do the basic job of emitting peaceful, relaxing sounds to improve sleep quality.

Features

It’s important to consider all the different functions you’d like your sound machine to serve before shopping. Are you looking for a bare-bones design that just offers sounds? Try the Letsfit Sound Machine. Looking for an alarm clock and night light that will keep you from using your phone in bed? The Loftie Alarm Clock is for you. Are you a fan of voice-commanded smart devices and already have systems like lighting and HVAC streamlined? Pick up the Amazon Echo Dot and clear your bedside table of another clunky device. 

More Sound Machines to Consider

These sound machines didn't make the cut to land a spot on our list. But they may still be of interest to you.

Your Questions, Answered

Is it good to sleep with a sound machine?   

In simple terms, Dr. Polos says we don't require sound to fall asleep. While they're good to have on hand to mask noisy environments, if you use one to fill silence he recommends not becoming reliant on it and also seeing a sleep specialist. Unfortunately, dependency could lead to difficulty sleeping in the future if you don't have the sound machine available every night.

What is the best color noise for sleep? 

The evidence on the advantages of one frequency of white noise is thin, Dr. Polos says. However, there is some evidence that brown noise may benefit people with tinnitus and that pink noise may help the elderly. However, personal preference is ultimately the biggest determining factor in what’s best for you.

Is it OK to sleep with a sound machine all night? 

If you’re not sensitive to noise and wouldn’t be awakened by a sound machine, Dr. Polos says there’s no issue with keeping one on all night. 

Who We Are

Kayla Blanton is a freelance writer with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a specialization in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She's covered health, nutrition, lifestyle, and beauty at various outlets for five years.

