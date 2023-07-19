We tested designs that offer bare-bone features as well as some that have all the bells and whistles. Based on extensive testing and expert recommendations, we’ve selected our top 14 sound machines so you can skip the trial-and-error and jump straight to a great night's sleep.

It may seem gimmicky, but plenty of our staffers who initially scoffed at the idea of using a sound machine were complete converts after less than a week of using one to fall asleep and stay asleep. There are a variety of models (some more complex than others), but, at its core, a sound machine emits soothing, neutral sounds like nature tunes, white noise, fan sounds, and more. These sounds simultaneously soften distractions and lull you into a restful slumber.

Alarm clocks, fans, meditation podcasts, night lights: these are all tools many of us use to get the best sleep possible. But what if all of those functions could be accomplished by one compact device? Or, better yet, one that keeps you off your phone before bed and drowns out background noise more effectively than that dusty box fan in the corner? If that sounds appealing, you might want to consider purchasing a sound machine.

Best Overall Hatch Restore 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On The Container Store Why We Like It This multi-functional sound machine offers customizable sleep and wake routines and also serves as an alarm clock and night light. It’s Worth Noting You have to pay for a Hatch app membership to unlock certain features. After five days of use, we noticed the Hatch Restore improved our sleep routine. Even light sleepers who are easily disturbed by background noise will drift off faster and stay asleep thanks to its nine different soothing sound options. It also features 10 mood-lifting sunrise alarm settings and a night light that comes in handy for midnight bathroom runs. You can even set the light to different relaxing colors while you’re winding down (we especially liked the red setting). Using the Hatch app, you can easily control all of its functions including volume, customizable sleep and wake routines, and even guided meditations, which are available through an optional paid monthly membership. The price might seem high if you’ve never used a sound machine before, but it’s worth every penny. Price at time of publication: $130 Product Details: Sound Types: White noise, music, and more

White noise, music, and more Auto-Off Timer: Yes

Yes Sound Settings: 9

9 Features: Sunrise alarm, mood lighting, app compatibility, sound and meditation library Health / Michelle Parente

Best Budget Yogasleep Nod White Noise Sound Machine & Night Light 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Babylist.com View On Target Why We Like It This affordable machine has most of the attributes we love in our Best Overall pick at over half the price.

It’s Worth Noting It doesn’t feature an alarm clock.

If you’re a parent suffering from low sleep quality, this sound machine can totally turn things around. At the end of our trial, bedtime was actually exciting for the parents in our testing group, since they knew that a restful, undisturbed night of sleep was ahead. And despite its low price of $20, it’s far from the base model you’d expect. The sleep machine features a dimmable night light, various sounds including white noise and music, a timer function, and adjustable volume. We also love that the neutral design and small size work in any room. The only downside is there’s no way to set an alarm clock. But if all you need is white noise, this one is a winner. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Sound Types: White noise, pink noise, nature sounds, music

White noise, pink noise, nature sounds, music Auto-Off Timer: Yes

Yes Sound Settings: 20

20 Features: Various sounds, nightlight, timer Health / Jessica Eno

Easiest to Use Letsfit T126L Full-Featured Sound Machine 4.8 Target View On Walmart Why We Like It The built-in nightlight is touchpad activated, eliminating the need for fumbling in the dark.

It’s Worth Noting The three simple buttons on its face aren’t illuminated or raised.

If you’re not tech-savvy or just want an unfussy model, this is your pick. The convenient night light turns on with a simple tap of the top touchpad (ideal for bathroom runs or nursing sessions), and three buttons on its face control the volume, timer, and sounds. We found it to work super effectively, and we woke up fewer times throughout the night compared to sleeping without it. The machine features 14 different sounds including white noise, music, and nature noises, but we thought "stream," "ocean waves," and "storm" were the best by far. Price at time of publication: $25 Product Details: Sound Types: White noise, fan sounds, nature sounds, music

White noise, fan sounds, nature sounds, music Auto-Off Timer: Yes

Yes Sound Settings: 14

14 Features: Various sounds, nightlight, timer Health / Brain Kramer

Best for Snoring Magicteam White Noise Machine 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It It’s easily portable and drowns out the sound of a snoring bed partner.

It’s Worth Noting There’s no night light or alarm clock.

This machine offered a major upgrade to one of our staffers, who previously fell asleep to white noise videos on their smart TV. The timer function served well during toddler nap sessions, and the non-looping ocean sound, in particular, effectively muffled their bed partner’s snores for better quality sleep. The compact device is also travel-friendly. We took it to family visits and found that it helped us sleep through household background noise, including the cries of a six-month-old. As a pretty bare-bones model, it doesn’t offer many more fancy features than its catalog of 20 sounds (some of which we didn’t love), but it gets the job done. Price at time of publication: $24 Product Details: Sound Types: White noise, brown noise, pink noise, nature sounds

White noise, brown noise, pink noise, nature sounds Auto-Off Timer: Yes

Yes Sound Settings: 20

20 Features: Various sounds, timer Health / Jamie Abarca

Best for Tinnitus Homedics SoundSpa Sound Machine 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Why We Like It It’s compact, portable, and easy to use.

It’s Worth Noting The illuminated knobs may be distracting for those who like a completely dark room.

We found that despite its small size, this machine has big sound. Just a quarter turn of its easy-to-use volume dial filled a room with white noise. With that being said, for those with tinnitus, the wide volume range would be ideal. Meant for travel, this machine is lightweight and easily fits on a nightstand. There are six simple sounds, and it can operate via USB plug-in or batteries. We loved that it even drowned out the noise of heavy traffic outside. If you need a lot of volume to drift off to sleep at night, this one is worth a try. Price at time of publication: $24 Product Details: Sound Types: White noise, nature sounds

White noise, nature sounds Auto-Off Timer: Yes

Yes Sound Settings: 6

6 Features: Various sounds, timer Health / Kristin Cleveland

Best for Deep Sleep Reacher R3 Dual Alarm Clock and White Noise Machine 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It It features 30 volume levels to suit all sound-drowning needs, as well as a USB charging port.

It’s Worth Noting We found the illuminated display screen to be distracting.

For someone who’s typically a light sleeper, there’s no better feeling than accomplishing a night of uninterrupted sleep. This sound machine-alarm duo helped us do just that, with 12 soothing, non-looping sounds from a high-fidelity speaker, a dimmable alarm clock face, and 30 volume levels. The alarm function guarantees a timely wake from deep sleep, too, with two separate alarms and six alarm sounds. We did find the display screen to be a bit distracting as we were trying to drift off to sleep. But, on the plus side, it’s also clear and easy to see in the dark. You can also adjust the brightness if you prefer. Price at time of publication: $24 Product Details: Sound Types: White noise, pink noise, brown noise, fan, nature sounds

White noise, pink noise, brown noise, fan, nature sounds Auto-Off Timer: Yes

Yes Sound Settings: 12

12 Features: Various sounds, timer, dimmable LED display, alarm clock

Best Smart Device Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Brandsmartusa.com View On Dell Why We Like It It eliminates the need for multiple nightstand devices.

It’s Worth Noting It doesn’t have a night light.

Avoid cluttering your nightstand with yet another device with a multi-function one like the Echo Dot. This smart speaker assistant can function as a sound machine, alarm clock, and more. In addition to playing virtually any relaxing sound imaginable, the Echo can also sync to compatible light bulbs and thermostats, which encourages a calming, intentional wind-down routine every night. Those habits can help you develop better sleep hygiene and, over time, improved restfulness. We especially loved that you can control it in many different ways via voice commands, on-device buttons, or your smartphone. The only thing we felt was missing was a night light feature. Price at time of publication: $50 Product Details: Sound Types: All

All Auto-Off Timer: Yes

Yes Sound Settings: All

All Features: Unlimited sounds, automated sleep routines, streamlined home tech Health / Dylan Thompson

Best for Travel Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It The sleek, aesthetic design and high-quality materials make it feel far more expensive than it is.

It’s Worth Noting The jump between volume levels isn’t always consistent.

At less than 6 ounces in weight and 4 inches in width, this USB rechargeable sound machine is ultra travel-friendly, and one charge lasts a good while. It also features a nightlight with customizable brightness, and it helped our editor, who usually falls asleep to a TV, sleep through the night better than ever. The machine is a great choice for use in a nursery or child’s room. It has a lock feature for child safety and a memory function that keeps go-to settings at the ready, as well as an attractive, low-profile design that will fit in with most decor. Price at time of publication: $30 Product Details: Sound Types: White noise, fan, music, nature sounds

White noise, fan, music, nature sounds Auto-Off Timer: Yes

Yes Sound Settings: 11

11 Features: Dimmable light, sounds, timer, USB charger Health / Hanna Watt

Best Sound Library Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dreamegg.com Why We Like It This device offers 24 versatile sounds at a variety of volume levels.

It’s Worth Noting It doesn’t have an alarm clock.

Our staffer and their two-year-old both enjoyed this machine for its diverse selection of sounds. It features seven white noises, seven fan sounds, and 10 natural sounds—all free and included with the purchase of the device. Aside from the large library of sounds, the machine has a few other features to help you customize your sleep experience. For example, if your bed partner doesn’t like white noise, it features a phone jack for personal listening, as well as a useful nightlight and a timer that can be set for 30, 60, or 90 minutes of use. Price at time of publication: $50 Product Details: Sound Types: White noise, fan, music, nature sounds

White noise, fan, music, nature sounds Auto-Off Timer: Yes

Yes Sound Settings: 24

24 Features: Light, sounds, timer Health / Jessica Mahgerefteh

Best with Night Light Jack & Rose White Noise Machine 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It Seven different colored soft lights provide plentiful ambiance options.

It’s Worth Noting The light’s brightness isn’t dimmable or adjustable.

Our staffer’s young child used this sound machine in place of nighttime TV watching, and after a week of testing, the entire family got more uninterrupted sleep than they had in years. That’s thanks to the array of soothing sounds this machine offers, plus the timer function that shuts it off without causing a wakeful disturbance. Best of all, the soft night light function is available in seven different soothing colors and can be synced with the sounds or set to a pulsing rhythm for a guided wind-down breathing exercise to help you fall asleep. The light provides just the right amount of illumination without being distracting. Price at time of publication: $26 Product Details: Sound Types: White noise, music, nature sounds

White noise, music, nature sounds Auto-Off Timer: Yes

Yes Sound Settings: 16

16 Features: Light, sounds, timer Health / Ashley Jacobs

Best for Meditation Morpheé Sound Machine 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Morphee.co Why We Like It This device has a manual feel and no screen, making it a great option for anyone looking to be more unplugged.

It’s Worth Noting There’s a bit of a learning curve to its operation.

Morpheé is all about non-digital solutions for meditation and relaxation, and this sound machine is one of them. It’s a rechargeable device that houses 210 guided meditations led by sleep professionals, including different meditation styles like body scans, immersive experiences, and breathing exercises. If you’re looking for ambient noise, there’s also a selection of music and nature sounds. We loved its wide range of features that can be used to practice mindfulness throughout the day, not just to fall asleep at night. Price at time of publication: $100 Product Details: Sound Types: Guided meditations, music, nature sounds

Guided meditations, music, nature sounds Auto-Off Timer: No

No Sound Settings: 210 guided meditations

210 guided meditations Features: Guided meditations, sounds, timer

Best with Alarm Clock Loftie Clock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Brookstone.com Why We Like It Aesthetically, this alarm-sound machine duo is incredibly sleek and looks great on any nightstand.

It’s Worth Noting The app doesn’t offer as much hands-free control as we would’ve liked.

This alarm clock has it all: a subscription-free, ever-updating library of sounds including white noise, nature tracks, meditations, and even customizable bedtime stories, all of which can be accessed on the device or in the Loftie app. The beautiful console is available in four moody colors, and its two-phase alarm works to gently lift you out of sleep with first, melodic tones, and then, upbeat jams. There’s also a convenient built-in Bluetooth speaker for getting ready bedroom tunes and an adjustable warm night light. Although we were impressed by the number of features this alarm clock provides, we wish there was more hands-free control via the app. Most of the controls need to be adjusted on the actual machine. Price at time of publication: $150 Product Details: Sound Types: Guided meditations, music, nature sounds, bedtime stories

Guided meditations, music, nature sounds, bedtime stories Auto-Off Timer: Yes

Yes Sound Settings: Unlimited

Unlimited Features: Two-phase alarm, night light, Bluetooth speaker, meditations, sounds, timer Health / Riyana Straetker

