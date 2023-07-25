In order to find the best Philips Sonicare toothbrushes, we researched and personally tested six of the brand’s products. We paid attention to details (like the comfort of the handle in our hands), then we followed a uniform brushing process across all products. From there, we noted how clean our teeth felt and how effectively the spaces between our teeth were cleaned. We also tracked details such as whether or not the toothbrushes included timers, how loud they were, and how easy the buttons were to access. At the end of our testing, we provided each toothbrush a score so we could select our top picks.

According to Lisa Creaven, a Galway-based dentist and co-founder of Spotlight Oral Care, properly brushing your teeth is not necessarily easy. Using a Sonicare toothbrush can be a good way to clean hard-to-reach areas without over-brushing and damaging your gums. Dr. Ada S. Cooper, DDS, a spokesperson for the ADA, adds that a good electric toothbrush can also be useful for people who struggle with dexterity issues, such as arthritis.

If you feel like you’re doing everything to keep your teeth in top shape but aren’t getting stellar marks from your dentist, it may be time to consider investing in a Sonicare toothbrush. While a standard toothbrush provides adequate cleaning with proper attention to detail, a Sonicare toothbrush is able to elevate your results with minimal effort.

During our testing, we did find this toothbrush to be a bit cumbersome to hold compared to other choices. Additionally, if you are someone that doesn’t want to be inundated with data, this won’t be right for you.

The toothbrush provides excellent features even if you don’t use the app. It has four modes with three different intensities. You can choose between clean, white, gum health, and deep clean. It also comes with three different heads: the premium plaque control head, premium white brush head, and premium gum health brush head. These options allow you to tailor the experience to your particular needs. The DiamondClean Smart 9300 also features brush head recognition, so it will sync to the optimal mode when you switch heads. Lastly, we appreciate that this option has a two-year limited warranty.

With access to Sonicare’s app, which tells you where you missed when brushing and also offers progress reports and coaching, the DiamondClean Smart 9300 is a great choice for anyone looking to use data to improve their oral care routine. In testing, we found it ideal for someone who is serious about caring for their teeth, tongue, and gums.

The app tells you exactly which areas you missed and how you can improve.

Keep in mind, one mild drawback we found during our testing was that the toothbrush is a bit noisier than other choices available.

Like other Sonicare products, this toothbrush features smart sensors to tell you if you’re applying too much pressure. It also links with the Sonicare app to provide you with personalized progress reports. It comes with three modes of cleaning: clean, gum health, and deep clean. For the lazy brusher, we found the two-minute timer helped ensure proper cleaning.

In testing, we found the ExpertClean 7300 to provide an incredibly thorough cleaning, but not at the expense of protecting people with sensitive teeth and gums. The C3 Premium Plaque Control Head has soft bristles that are able to contour around your teeth for added surface contact, enabling you to remove plaque from even the toughest-to-reach spots. The head also features targeted gumline bristles to aid in keeping your gums healthy and inflammation free. Soft bristles come recommended by Dr. Cooper, who tells us that harsher ones can damage your gums and enamel.

While simpler and more affordable than other brushes on our list, we did feel in testing that the toothbrush should include an additional head for the price. It also doesn’t come with a wall adapter.

This option includes fewer bells and whistles than more pricey ones. You’ll get two intensity settings and a two-minute timer with 30-second pulses to alert you to move on to the other sections of your mouth. It also includes Sonicare’s pressure sensor and a replacement reminder. The battery lasts 14 days which, combined with the more compact design, makes the toothbrush a great choice for taking on the go. It also provides 31,000 brush strokes per minute for proper cleaning to remove plaque.

We found the Philips Sonicare 4100 Series to offer an excellent clean without breaking the bank. It’s more compact than other choices, so it won’t take up much space on the sink. Additionally, we found in testing that it cleans well while requiring minimal effort.

This toothbrush excelled in testing, and we loved that it features multiple intensity choices at a fraction of the price of competitors. It’s worth noting that it only comes with one head.

Other features that help to elevate this option include head recognition. When you put a different style of head on the base, it will automatically adjust and select the proper intensity. Additionally, if you apply too much pressure, a gentle pulsing sound will alert you so that you don’t damage your teeth and gums.

The combination of features and the reasonable price point help to solidify Philips’ Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 as our best overall pick. It features three modes: clean, whitening, and gum care. The clean mode is ideal for a standard cleaning process, while the whitening mode is focused on removing stains. With gum care mode, the toothbrush provides an extra minute of cleaning at a lower power to enable you to massage your gums. In testing, we found this option to be a great choice for anyone who has sensitive gums.

Our Testing Process

To find the best Sonicare toothbrushes, we spoke with experts to understand the benefits of Sonicare toothbrushes and how they can be implemented into a proper dental hygiene routine. Experts we spoke with include:

Lisa Creaven, Galway-based dentist, co-founder of Spotlight Oral Care

Lilya Horowitz, DDS, FAGD, founder at Domino Dental

Ada S. Cooper, DDS, ADA Spokesperson

Marc Schlenoff, DDS, FAGD, Dentist and VP of Clinical Development at Tend

Based on their recommendations, we selected our products and conducted extensive testing. When we received each toothbrush, we first noted if it came pre-charged or required a charge, while also paying attention to how easy the handle was to hold and where the controls were located. We followed a uniform brushing pattern and used the same technique with each toothbrush, beginning with the back molars and making sure not to scrub, but instead allow the toothbrush to do the work.

From there, we noted how the cleaning experience went, paying attention to how clean our teeth felt and whether or not we were alerted after two minutes of brushing. We also noted the noise level of each toothbrush we tested.

What to Know About Sonicare Toothbrushes

When it comes to features that are important in a toothbrush, Creaven tells us you should consider vibrations per minute, a lengthy battery life to accommodate travel, and a smaller head to be able to reach all of the areas of your mouth. Other features that Sonicare products feature include:

Built-in Timers

Each of the products on our list includes a timer that is designed to stop the toothbrush after two minutes of consecutive brushing, with a pacer that will alert you every 30 seconds so you can move to another area of your mouth. Two minutes is not an arbitrary number, Dr. Cooper says. Most dentists recommend that same length as a good amount of time to thoroughly clean your teeth. Even the most affordable option on our list, the 4100 series includes a timer feature.

Notifications

Dr. Cooper notes that a worn-out toothbrush won’t clean your teeth as well, and tells us that replacing it three or four times per year will be ideal. Fortunately, with all of the Sonicare products on our list, you will be alerted with a symbol that lights up to let you know that it is time to replace the head on your toothbrush.

Brushing Modes

Most of the Sonicare options on our list feature different modes to either accommodate different mouth sensitivities or to specialize the brushing experience for something more specific. For example, the ProtectiveClean 6100 enables you to choose between a cleaning, whitening, or gum care setting, while the DiamondClean 9300 features an additional setting for deeper cleaning. Dr. Horowitz likes Sonicare toothbrushes for this reason, as it allows the user to choose the proper setting for their particular teeth and gum sensitivity.

Pressure Sensors

Pressure sensors are another feature that comes with Sonicare products. If you apply too much pressure to your teeth, a pulsing sound will let you know, and the toothbrush will automatically lower the vibrations to avoid damaging your gums. Creaven notes this feature is important since overbrushing can result in gum sensitivity and recession.

Bluetooth Connectivity

While not all of the Sonicare toothbrushes on our list feature Bluetooth connectivity, a handful do—specifically, the DiamondClean Smart 9300 and the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300. The DiamondClean Smart 9300 app will highlight areas you missed so you can more thoroughly brush. With the ExpertClean 7300, app connectivity provides progress reports showing how much your brushing habits have improved.

Battery Life

Creaven notes that battery life is an important feature to look for in an electric toothbrush. A long-lasting battery will accommodate flexibility and enable you to take it on the go without having to sacrifice your hygiene habits. All of the Sonicare products on our list have at least a two-week battery life.

Accessories

Each of the toothbrushes on our list comes with a head, body, and charger. Additional features that some include are a travel case, which you can expect with the ProtectiveClean 6100, the ExpertClean 7300, and the DiamondClean Smart 9300.

Some options also come with multiple heads. For example, the ExpertClean 7300 comes with a replacement head, while the DiamondClean Smart 9300 comes with a plaque control brush head, a white brush head, and a gum health brush head. Keep in mind, not all heads are compatible with all models, so be sure to read the specific compatibility for your brush before purchasing replacement heads.

How Much Can You Expect to Pay for a Sonicare Toothbrush?



Sonicare toothbrushes fall within a wide range of prices, costing as little as $40 and as much as $380. On average, Sonicare toothbrushes fall between the $100 to $200 range. Deciding which is the best for you comes down to your individual needs and preferences. If you’re looking for more features, like Bluetooth connectivity and added modes, then you may want to invest more money. However, the cheaper options still provide an excellent clean, as well as added features like timers.

More Sonicare Toothbrushes to Consider



In addition to the four products that we recommended, we tested two other Sonicare toothbrushes that didn’t end up making our list for a few reasons, but we still think they are worth a mention.

Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power Toothbrush : While this option does offer excellent cleaning abilities to get between every crevice of your teeth and also provides access to the Sonicare app, we felt that it was a bit too expensive. We also thought it could be slightly more intuitive and easier to connect to the app.

: While this option does offer excellent cleaning abilities to get between every crevice of your teeth and also provides access to the Sonicare app, we felt that it was a bit too expensive. We also thought it could be slightly more intuitive and easier to connect to the app. Philips One by Sonicare Power Toothbrush: We found this option to be a good starting point for someone who is new to the world of electric toothbrushes. It doesn’t include any of the bells and whistles that other options on our list do, and it is more affordably priced. It does have features like a built-in timer and 13,000 micro-vibrations per minute, but we felt it still could provide more.

Your Questions, Answered

Are Sonicare toothbrushes really worth it?

According to Dr. Horowitz, the answer to this is a resounding yes! She notes the products are worthwhile because of their effectiveness and product integrity. However, she adds that like any other dental product, they will only be successful if paired with good overall oral hygiene and dental visits.

Dr. Horowitz tells us that the multiple setting options help to make Sonicare toothbrushes good at removing plaque. In the long term, this is important as plaque buildup can lead to cavities, tartar buildup, and inflammatory periodontal disease.

Creaven says she recommends Sonicare toothbrushes to her patients because provide better cleanings. Although many people worry that the deeper cleaning capabilities will be too harsh on people’s gums, she tells us that Sonicare toothbrushes are actually gentle on your gums. She finds them to be particularly useful for people with dental work such as implants and veneers.

In terms of data, studies have found sonic toothbrushes to have a lower gingival index, which is a scale that grades gingival health.

Can you use a Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?

No. Philips Sonicare chargers are designed to be used with Philips Sonicare products. However, there is some overlap between the brand’s toothbrushes, and some of their products can be interchanged with other product chargers. Note that the DiamondClean Series and Prestige cannot be charged with the standard charger.

Do Sonicare toothbrushes remove more plaque than Oral-B?

Dr. Horowitz says this depends on the person. Sonicare toothbrushes feature more settings, which enables them to reach harder spots. Creaven tells us both products work well to remove plaque, but she recommends Sonicare toothbrushes if a patient is concerned about sensitivity or weak gums.

Who We Are

Jack Byram is a freelance writer who covers all things health and wellness related. He has written published works for numerous outlets and has interviewed dozens of experts. As a health fanatic, he is always researching and trying new products to upgrade his teeth care regimen.