We tested the most popular smart scales on the market, evaluating each product based on the initial setup process as well as precision, data storage, ease of use, display, and value. Throughout the month-long testing process, we made it a priority to stop if the testing process caused anxiety or stress. Whether you’re undertaking a lifestyle change or are excited to learn more about your personal health metrics, this list of smart scales is backed by our testing.

The smart scale’s ability to track additional body composition metrics over time is especially helpful for anyone interested in tracking weight and body composition data in a convenient and automated way, says registered dietician and personal trainer, Wan Na Chun. For example, if you’re an athlete who needs to meet specific body composition goals for an upcoming meet, a smart scale is a great tool to help.

Even if you have a love-hate relationship with the scale, you might be surprised that you enjoy using a smart scale to track your metrics and trends over time. Rather than simply providing a daily weight, smart scales allow you to measure various other health metrics like muscle mass, bone mass, fat mass, and water weight.

We observed that while the scale itself is easy to use, the app connectivity was a bit finicky. Getting the app to connect to the scale sometimes took more than one attempt, and the readings also gave smiley faces or frowning faces depending on your result. Even if our weight had only increased by 0.2 lbs, the app would read, “Don’t give up!” Although these messages are meant to be encouraging, they might not always feel this way depending on who is using the scale.

This scale boasts a simple design with an easy-to-read screen displaying your weight. We intended to use this scale to track data over time while making simple lifestyle and health. If you’re already a member of Weight Watchers or similar programs, this scale will work well with your profile and settings.

We had concerns about the setup and efficiency of use between the app and the scale.

The scale provides a ton of metrics, but too much data isn’t always better. We noted that it would be easy for an overanalysis of the metrics to take away from your experience with this product. If you think that might be your tendency, a more conventional scale would work better for your needs. And although the scale is aesthetically pleasing, its shiny surface shows dirt and grime easily, so frequent cleaning is a must.

Despite the huge range of data the scale tracks, the setup was incredibly simple. The display is also clear and easy to read, and the app goes into detail about what each metric means. Keep in mind you have to stand on the scale for a full 30 seconds to get an accurate reading, particularly for measuring heart rate.

We used the Oxiline Scale X Pro to help make lifestyle changes and observe body composition trends over time, particularly a change in muscle mass. We used the scale with the Apple Health app, although it also connects to Samsung Health, Google Health, Apple Watch, and FitBit.

This scale provides a lot of data—maybe too much for some people.

The display shares body weight, then BMI, then body fat percentage when you step on it. If you want access to lots of data points all at once, this scale is a great fit. One pesky feature is that the scale requires you to open the app on your phone when you stand on the scale in order to collect data. On the plus side, you can set daily notifications to remind yourself to weigh in.

We found the scale easy to use, although it sometimes took a while to connect to WiFi. The smart components on this scale were clear and easy to use, and the scale is sleek and easy to wipe down. The ease of use and amount of information the app stores stood out to us throughout the testing period.

We love this scale for the numerous metrics and data collection it provides. We used it to track data over time through life transitions, including a postpartum period. The scale comes with batteries and self-calibrates for easy setup and use.

Using the app to track your metrics requires you to have the app open and connected when you step on the scale.

The scale has a variety of tools to track data and analyze your metrics over time.

We also appreciated that you can have multiple people use the scale by creating different profiles in the app. But one small downside is that you must have the app open on your phone at the same time you step on the scale to capture body composition metrics. Keep in mind that the app also flags your data points as “high,” “low,” or “excess,” which might contribute to poor feelings of self-image based on numbers.

We like this scale because it is easy to use right out of the box, requires little maintenance, and is high value for the cost. We started using this scale without making any additional lifestyle changes and then watched how our stats changed when we added in weight training. Were impressed by the scale’s ability to track our metrics.

You need to have the app open and connected when you step on the scale if you want to use it to track your metrics.

The scale is ready to use right out of the box.

The scale allows for up to eight users and also includes nutrition tracking, as well as pregnancy and baby modes. If you need a scale for basic measurements, this one might be overkill. But it’s worth checking out if you’re looking for a smart scale with all the features.

Withings scales are durable and made to last, so this option will likely work well for folks who are interested in long-term data collection about their health. It’s even able to recognize when others step on the scale and flag those data points as separate from your own, making it a great choice for households with multiple people using it.

The Withings Smart Scale collects data over time to deliver a graph and show trend lines. We used the scale primarily to track weight loss and muscle gain and found the graphing capabilities to be a valuable feature that helped evaluate progress over time.

It’s a bit much for people who are not invested in weighing themselves and collecting data over time.

However, the app also uses a smiley face or a frowning face to illustrate your status. While some might find this motivating, others may feel that it poorly contributes to body image. As Deepti Agarwal, MD, advises, always take note of your own emotions surrounding your weight, and if using the scale causes anxiety, take a break.

It was easy to read the scale display and the app, and we liked that you can click on each element you track in the app and receive a detailed explanation of each metric, as well as where you fall for your age and height. For example, if you click on “Body Fat,” the app will take you to a screen that explains what body fat percentage means and shows what category you fall into.

This unique smart scale offers a variety of body composition metrics at a budget price. We found it very reliable and especially loved the additional data points the scale offers. The app’s graph feature shows how your metrics change over time, providing an easy visual of your progress.

The scale may not be for you if you’re prone to poor body image or stress caused by daily fluctuations.

One main drawback is that we wish there was a reminder feature to step on the scale each morning. When you’re juggling a family household, stepping on the scale consistently isn’t always at the top of the to-do list. We recommend the Fit Index if this feature is important to you.

The Wzye Scale X provides access to many features at a budget-friendly price point. For more general use, we found this scale to be user-friendly and easy to sync with a variety of apps including FitBit, Apple Health, and Google Fit. The scale was also quite accurate, and we loved the heart rate monitor feature as well as the baby and pregnancy modes. The display is clear and easy to read, and it’s easy to add additional accounts if you have multiple family members using the scale. Finally, the price is hard to beat for the number of features you receive.

For the price point, you get a high-value product with lots of metrics and tracking capabilities.

Our Testing Process

We used each scale for a full month and followed a standard process to evaluate each one. The testing process included setting up the scales at home, checking accuracy with a dumbbell, weighing first thing in the morning, double-checking our weight a few minutes later, cleaning the scale, and tracking our metrics.

We also received guidance from the following experts:

Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MA, an obesity medicine physician scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and a member of President Biden’s Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee

Deepti Agarwal, MD, director of Interventional and Integrative Pain Management, Longevity Medicine at Case Integrative Health

Registered dietician and certified personal trainer Wan Na Chun of One Pot Wellness

What to Know About Smart Scales

How Smart Scales Work

Smart scales use bioelectrical impedance (a painless electric current) to analyze body composition metrics like muscle mass, fat mass, bone density, and water weight. While these additional metrics offer more comprehensive insight into your health, our experts caution that they are not without their faults. Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MA, explains that DEXA scans and MRIs are the gold standards for measuring body composition. While smart scales offer a more accessible way to measure these metrics, they do have a larger margin of error than these advanced tools.

Connectivity and App Compatibility

Smart scales are Bluetooth compatible to connect to your app on a seperate device. Some smart scales also have WiFi capabilities to improve data collection. Smart scales connect with both iOS and Android, as long as the required app is compatible with the operating system. Each smart scale has its own app and unique connectivity. The majority of smart scales connect to Apple Health and FitBit apps. You’ll also notice connectivity to Google Fit, Samsung Health, MyFitnessPal, Strava, Alexa, Nest, Weight Watchers, and Run Keeper.

Accuracy

Dr. Agarwal notes that even the best scales can be inaccurate. To get the best reading possible, make sure the scale is set up on a sturdy, flat surface, and always calibrate the scale before use. You’ll also want to wipe down the scale after each use, as dust and grime on the surface platform can cause incorrect readings.

Keep in mind that each person's healthy body weight can vary daily and even hourly. Therefore, if you're obtaining different measurements, it could be due to normal changes in fluid and food weight.

Metrics

Weight: This is your total body weight including all types of mass: muscle, fat, bone, and water.

This is your total body weight including all types of mass: muscle, fat, bone, and water. Body Fat: This is your total body fat including both subcutaneous and visceral body fat.

This is your total body fat including both subcutaneous and visceral body fat. Heart Rate: Measured in beats per minute, heart rate is detected through a pulse plate on the platform.

Measured in beats per minute, heart rate is detected through a pulse plate on the platform. Lean Body Mass: Also known as muscle mass, this is your total body muscle mass, including skeletal and organ muscle.

Also known as muscle mass, this is your total body muscle mass, including skeletal and organ muscle. Body Mass Index (BMI): This is a calculation made based on your weight and height. A healthy BMI is within the range of 18.5 to 25.

This is a calculation made based on your weight and height. A healthy BMI is within the range of 18.5 to 25. Visceral Fat: Visceral fat is a unique type of fat found in the abdominal cavity and around your vital organs. Increased visceral fat is associated with increased chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

Visceral fat is a unique type of fat found in the abdominal cavity and around your vital organs. Increased visceral fat is associated with increased chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR): This is your daily, baseline calorie expenditure. BMR increases based on activity level, stress, injury, and food intake.

This is your daily, baseline calorie expenditure. BMR increases based on activity level, stress, injury, and food intake. Bone Mass: This detects your total bone weight based on bioelectrical impedance. According to Dr. Stanford, using a smart scale to measure bone mass is a good starting place, but a DEXA or MRI will be the most accurate.

This detects your total bone weight based on bioelectrical impedance. According to Dr. Stanford, using a smart scale to measure bone mass is a good starting place, but a DEXA or MRI will be the most accurate. Body Water Weight: Based on fluid levels in the body and hydration status, body water weight is captured by bioelectrical impedance.

Weight Capacity

Most home scales have a weight capacity of 396 to 400 pounds.

Price

The price point for a smart scale varies based on quality, features, and number of tracking metrics. The scales we tested range from $34 to $199.

More Smart Scales to Consider

These scales missed the mark in our opinion. However, they may still be of interest to you.

Arboleaf Smart Scale CS20N: This scale is user-friendly and comes at a great price point. We love that it connects to the app to collect your metrics in just a few seconds of standing on the scale, and doesn’t require that your phone be open to collect your data. The one downside, though, is that it doesn’t have voice prompting.

This scale is user-friendly and comes at a great price point. We love that it connects to the app to collect your metrics in just a few seconds of standing on the scale, and doesn’t require that your phone be open to collect your data. The one downside, though, is that it doesn’t have voice prompting. QardioBase X: Our editors found this product easy to set up and use right out of the box, but, they felt there were some large inaccuracies in the metrics. One reviewer actually confirmed this at a doctor's visit with a medical scale. The readings also disappear quickly, which we felt was inconvenient.

Our editors found this product easy to set up and use right out of the box, but, they felt there were some large inaccuracies in the metrics. One reviewer actually confirmed this at a doctor's visit with a medical scale. The readings also disappear quickly, which we felt was inconvenient. Etekcity Apex HR Smart Fitness Scale: We felt this was a quality middle-of-the-road product. However, there isn’t a voice-prompting feature, and the scale requires a charge to keep the battery going.

We felt this was a quality middle-of-the-road product. However, there isn’t a voice-prompting feature, and the scale requires a charge to keep the battery going. FitTrack Dara - BMI Smart Scale: This scale uniquely offers BMI tracking, but our testing process revealed it needed to be reset often for accurate readings.

Your Questions, Answered

Are smart scales really worth it?

Dr. Stanford says smart scales are great for keeping track of weight and body composition, especially if you are monitoring postpartum weight loss or trying to make lifestyle changes that will stick. Some scales also allow you to measure babies, toddlers, and even pets. For example, the Wyze Scale X, Withings, and FitIndex scales all have a Baby Mode feature that allows you to easily track your baby’s weight at home.

How do I choose a smart scale?

Consider your personal health goals and lifestyle metrics. Identify your current fitness level, muscle mass, and nutrition habits and decide if you want to track those qualifiers over time. If you are planning on implementing a lifestyle change like adding in weight training or changing your diet, choose a scale that allows you to track how these changes impact your body composition over time.

How long do smart scales last?

The battery life for most smart scales is about 22 months. Smart scales can last for years, but they may need to be recalibrated. Some high-quality models calibrate themselves without prompting.

How often should you weigh yourself on a smart scale?

How often you decide to use your smart scale comes down to personal preference. Chun says weighing yourself daily can be helpful if you’re trying to meet specific health or fitness goals. However, she adds that if you have a history of disordered eating you should avoid using a scale to measure progress and focus on tracking other health markers instead, such as overall well-being, body composition, or physical performance. If using a scale regularly causes heightened stress and anxiety for you, using a scale without numbers could be an alternative solution.

Dr. Stanford says it’s fine to use a smart scale every day, although once a week is usually enough to track progress, as long as you always weigh yourself at the same time and under the same conditions. She recommends weighing yourself first thing in the morning before you’ve exercised or had anything to eat or drink. She also says it’s helpful to keep your hydration status consistent each day so the scale can accurately measure your hydration status.

Who We Are

Caroline Thomason is a Registered Dietitian and nutrition expert. She has a complex understanding of smart scales and what consumers are looking for after speaking to doctors, fellow dietitians, and through her own experience working with clients.

