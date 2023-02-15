The 11 Best Side Sleeper Pillows of 2023

That doesn’t mean it’s easy to find a pillow that accommodates your body while side sleeping , though. You’ve got to find the right loft, or pillow height, that supports your head while keeping it perfectly aligned with your neck and spine. Since we are all different heights and weights—and snooze on different sleep surfaces—it’s hard to define the “best” pillow for any one side sleeper. We enlisted the help of three sleep experts and researched almost three dozen pillows to find the ones with enough customization and comfort to please side sleepers of all shapes and sizes. Here are the best side sleeping pillows of 2023.

According to Terry Cralle, RN , certified Clinical Sleep Educator for the Better Sleep Council, an estimated 70% of people are side sleepers. That’s a good thing, since research shows that side sleeping is the most advantageous breathing position for most people. In other words, adds Cralle, “side sleeping is the most common sleep position and is generally considered the healthiest.”

The Layla Kapok Pillow offers cloud-like cushiness that still manages to be firm and supportive to the head and neck, thanks to plant-based Kapok fibers that are airy and soft yet durable. If you suffer from a lot of neck pain, the Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow is made with you in mind—it features a contoured U-shape and adjustable filling for the perfect spine alignment.

When you’re a side sleeper, you know the struggle well: your pillow can’t be too soft or too firm, too thin or too thick, too squishy or too molded. You need flexibility but also consistency. Yes, you’re just like Goldilocks—but you’re not alone in your endless search for the perfect pillow.

Best Overall Layla Kapok Pillow Layla View On Amazon View On Laylasleep.com Why We Like It: It has all of our experts’ recommended features, combining comfort, adjustability, and support into one dreamworthy product. It’s Worth Noting: It can take a while to find the right combination of filling to give you a comfortable loft. Based on our expert consultations, we think adjustability, breathability, and loose fiber filling are the three most important things a side sleeper pillow can have, and the Layla Kapok Pillow features all of these. It also sits in the middle of the average price range for a good quality side sleeper pillow, which is why we think it's the best option out there. The combination of memory foam and plant-based Kapok fibers makes this pillow ultra-fluffy but also durable enough to hold up to use night after night. Kapok fibers are soft and airy, promoting airflow and that signature cushy feeling, but when you mix them with the stability of shredded memory foam, you get a pillow that flexibly molds to your head and neck when you lie down. All this shredded synthetic filling also means the Kapok pillow is adjustable; it has a ton of loft to keep your head and neck in alignment, but if it’s too much loft for you, simply remove some of the fill until it’s more comfortable. It also comes with a hexagonally-woven outer cover, which also promotes airflow and wicks away moisture to keep you cool. This pillow checks all the boxes and looks good doing it, making it our favorite side sleeper on the list. Price at time of publication: $109 Product Details: Size(s) available: Queen, king

Best Budget Sidney Sleep Side and Back Sleeper Pillow Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It’s a cheaper alternative to more costly contoured pillows. It’s Worth Noting: You might have to keep adjusting the filling the more you use the pillow. If you like the idea of an adjustable fill contour pillow but are working with a limited budget, we think the Sidney Sleep Side and Back Sleeper Pillow is a good compromise. The built-in contoured edge makes it instantly more comfortable for side sleepers who experience neck and shoulder pain, while the shredded memory foam can be easily molded, shaped, and repositioned to support you exactly where you need it. The memory foam also allows you to adjust your pillow’s loft, one of the key things to look for when shopping for a side sleeper pillow. We also love that the pillow comes in queen, king, and even a mini travel size, plus has a removable washable cover that’s designed to be cooling as you sleep. Lastly, the pillow can be used for back sleepers, too—so if you have to share with your sleep partner, the Sidney goes a long way for its budget-friendly cost. Price at time of publication: $55 Product Details: Size(s) available: Queen, king, travel mini

Best for Neck Pain Eli & Elm Cotton Side Sleeper Pillow Eli & Elm View On Amazon View On Eliandelm.com Why We Like It: It’s wide and deeply contoured, making it a comfortable choice for people with chronic neck pain. It’s Worth Noting: Its large size won’t be comfortable for all users, and may shift around during the night. Many pillows for side sleepers will relieve mild neck pain by allowing you to customize your loft, but the Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow is designed specifically to benefit the alignment between your head and neck, making it our best pillow for neck pain. “Proper alignment between the body, neck, and spine can minimize the risk of neck pain,” says Alex Dimitriu, MD, founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine. “The best way to tell if your pillow and mattress are well coordinated is to have your bed partner observe the alignment of your back and neck when you are on your side. Ideally, these should be straight,” he says. With a larger-than-average width and a broad U-shaped curve, the Eli & Elm pillow cradles your neck and shoulders, providing the right amount of support, while keeping your head nestled in its flexible latex and polyester filling. Speaking of filling, yes—it’s adjustable, so you can increase or decrease the loft until you get the height that works best for you. We also love that the cover is just as comfy as the pillow, with a stretchy-smooth polyester and spandex construction. Price at time of publication: $131 Product Details: Size(s) available: One size

Best Down Brooklinen Down Pillow Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Why We Like It: Dual layers of down make this pillow squishy and supportive. It’s Worth Noting: It’s not hypoallergenic and doesn’t come with a removable cover. If you’re a down pillow devotee, it can be hard to admit that this type of filling isn’t always the most compatible with side sleeping, but the Brooklinen Down Pillow combines the best of both worlds (especially in its firm support option, which is the one Brooklinen recommends for side sleepers). Made with differing layers of feathers—including more densely-packed inner layers and fluffy outer layers of feather clusters—the Brooklinen Down Pillow takes the squishy comfort you love in a down pillow and builds in extra support for side sleepers, balancing the ratio of feathers to clusters perfectly. On top of that, the fill used in this pillow is sustainably sourced and treated with antimicrobials, while the outer cover is made from sleek cotton sateen. Price at time of publication: $98 Product Details: Size(s) available: Standard, king

Best Washable Coop Home Goods Adjustable Original Loft Pillow Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Unlike many other side sleeper pillows, this one is fully washable (yes, including the shredded memory foam inner core). It’s Worth Noting: It’s longer than typical pillows, which makes it tricky to find a pillowcase. A surprising number of side sleepers pillows aren’t fully washable, but that’s not true for the Coop Home Goods Adjustable Original Loft Pillow. The entire thing—cover and filling—can be thrown in the washing machine and dryer, so anytime you feel like your beloved pillow is losing a little of its oomph, you can wash, dry, and floof it until it’s like new again. On top of extreme washability, the Coop is a great pillow for side sleepers: the shredded memory foam makes it moldable to your head, neck, and shoulders for comfort, and also gives you full control over your pillow’s loft (i.e. you can add and remove as much filling as you need). The viscose/rayon cover promotes airflow, and we love that the Coop is a “clean” pillow option; it’s CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold certified to be free of irritating or harmful chemicals. Price at time of publication: $72 Product Details: Size(s) available: Queen, king

Best Layered Sleep Number PlushComfort Ultimate Contour Pillow Sleep Number View On Sleepnumber.com Why We Like It: Three removable layers of soft microfiber fill offer a unique spin on adjustable fill pillows. It’s Worth Noting: You only have three options for loft (one for each layer) rather than an endless amount of loose filling to add and remove. Sleep Number’s PlushComfort™ line of pillows comes in three options, but we recommend the Ultimate Contour version for side sleepers. Not only does it have a gentle contour that supports your neck and shoulders, it comes oversized with three removable layers, giving you plenty of ways to find the right fit. Each individual insert is filled with down alternative microfiber, so you get the fluffy comfort of shredded filling combined with the more supportive density of solid layers; Sleep Number recommends that side sleepers use two to three of the layers for the best support. You can also snag the Ultimate Contour option in either standard or king sizes, and the cover is made of soft brushed cotton (which is removable for easy washing). Price at time of publication: $90 Product Details: Size(s) available: Standard, king

Best Customizable Luxome LAYR Customizable Pillow Amazon View On Amazon View On Luxome.com Why We Like It: Endless opportunities for customization across multiple layers of firmness make this a highly-personalized pillow. It’s Worth Noting: It could take some trial and error to find the right combination of layers and fill for your body shape. Buying the Luxome LAYR Customizable Pillow is actually like buying three pillows at once—one soft, one medium, and one firm—and that customization is what puts it here on our list. Combine the soft with the medium, the medium with the firm, or go wild and stack all three pillows together in whatever way you choose for a totally personalized fit. Keeping all these pillows together is a bamboo viscose cover designed to promote cooling and airflow; each individual pillow is covered with a 100% cotton outer (and yes, all these covers are washable). Adding to the customization options is the fact that each individual pillow, which is made of a mix of one- and two-inch memory foam pieces, can also be adapted to fit your needs. In other words, if you want to keep the firm layer but it’s a little too firm, you can remove some filling to soften it up. We can’t actually think of any more ways you could make this pillow your own. Price at time of publication: $120 Product Details: Size(s) available: Standard, king

Best Cooling Purple Harmony Pillow 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Purple Why We Like It: Everything from the ventilated outer gel layer to the airy inner latex core to the moisture-wicking cover works to keep you cool. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a solid, non-adjustable pillow—so if it doesn’t work for you, you can’t customize it. If your internal body temperature laughs in the face of most cooling pillows, let us introduce you to the Purple Harmony™ Pillow. Made with gel and latex, this pillow dares you to get sweaty while sleeping on it, and while it isn’t adjustable, it is available in three different lofts so you can choose the right one for your side sleeping needs. The Purple Harmony™ Pillow is made of two layers that keep it cool—a flexible honeycomb gel layer on the outside and an inner core made from Talalay latex, which is lighter and airy (i.e. more ventilated) than other types of latex. The pillow cover is made from moisture-wicking nylon and spandex, and the whole thing is designed to hold its shape all night. No, it’s not adjustable, but it can still work easily for side sleepers: it comes in three loft options (low, medium, and tall). Side sleepers should check their specs against the medium and tall heights; either one could work, but you’ll need to consider your body size and your sleep surface before making a final choice. Price at time of publication: $180 Product Details: Size(s) available: Standard, king

No Washable: Cover only

Best Hypoallergenic Saatva Latex Pillow 4.7 Saatva View On Saatva Why We Like It: The shredded latex core is good for head and neck support but also resists dust mites and mildew, making it hypoallergenic, too. It’s Worth Noting: You can remove the fluffy microfiber layer if needed, but the adjustability ends there. Most pillows filled with synthetic materials can be considered hypoallergenic, but that doesn’t mean every fiber-filled pillow works as hard to relieve nighttime allergies as its competitors. The Saatva Latex Pillow is specifically labeled as a hypoallergenic pillow, thanks to the latex core that resists dust mites and mildew. We think the Saatva Latex Pillow’s side sleeper game is pretty strong, too: on top of the cushy latex core, there’s a lofty, down alternative microfiber layer that can be removed if the pillow is a smidge too tall for you. We think you’ll like the pillow as is, though—the combination of shredded latex and fluffy microfiber gives you a pillow that’s supportive and responsive, relieving pressure point pain without being too dense or too soft. Price at time of publication: $165 Product Details: Size(s) available: Queen, king

Yes Washable: Cover only

Best Body Length Coop Home Goods Original Body Pillow 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Coophomegoods.com Why We Like It: At 54 inches long, this body pillow helps you extend adjustable side sleeping comfort to your whole body. It’s Worth Noting: It’s not recommended that you wash the Coop body pillow in a standard washer and dryer—it’s too big. Sometimes the best pillow for side sleepers is one that supports everything from your head down to your toes, and we love the length and adjustability that comes with the Coop Home Goods Adjustable Full Body Pillow. It’s basically like taking the Coop Original Loft Pillow we’ve already featured on this list and supersizing it: you get plenty of memory foam fill to add and remove to your liking, and a cooling, breathable cover made with a soft polyester and rayon blend. The pillow itself measures 54 inches long by 20 inches wide, making it as wide as a standard pillow but roughly twice as long. It works for petite and tall people, expectant moms and people recovering from surgery. It does off-gas a little right out of the box, but Coop’s use of materials that have been CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold Certified means you’re not whiffing chemicals while you wait for it to air out. The only thing we would note is that while the Coop body pillow is fully washable, like all Coop pillows, the company recommends using a commercial washer and dryer to accommodate its large size. Price at time of publication: $80 Product Details: Size(s) available: One size

Yes Washable: Pillow and cover