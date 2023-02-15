What to Buy Sleep Products & Reviews The 11 Best Side Sleeper Pillows of 2023 The Layla Kapok Pillow is soft but dense, providing the just-right amount of loft and neck support for side sleepers (plus it’s made from breathable materials to keep you cool and comfy). By Sarah Bradley Published on February 15, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How We Selected What to Know About Pillows for Side Sleepers Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Health / Kristin Kempa When you’re a side sleeper, you know the struggle well: your pillow can’t be too soft or too firm, too thin or too thick, too squishy or too molded. You need flexibility but also consistency. Yes, you’re just like Goldilocks—but you’re not alone in your endless search for the perfect pillow. Reviewed & Approved The Layla Kapok Pillow offers cloud-like cushiness that still manages to be firm and supportive to the head and neck, thanks to plant-based Kapok fibers that are airy and soft yet durable. If you suffer from a lot of neck pain, the Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow is made with you in mind—it features a contoured U-shape and adjustable filling for the perfect spine alignment. According to Terry Cralle, RN, certified Clinical Sleep Educator for the Better Sleep Council, an estimated 70% of people are side sleepers. That’s a good thing, since research shows that side sleeping is the most advantageous breathing position for most people. In other words, adds Cralle, “side sleeping is the most common sleep position and is generally considered the healthiest.” That doesn’t mean it’s easy to find a pillow that accommodates your body while side sleeping, though. You’ve got to find the right loft, or pillow height, that supports your head while keeping it perfectly aligned with your neck and spine. Since we are all different heights and weights—and snooze on different sleep surfaces—it’s hard to define the “best” pillow for any one side sleeper. We enlisted the help of three sleep experts and researched almost three dozen pillows to find the ones with enough customization and comfort to please side sleepers of all shapes and sizes. Here are the best side sleeping pillows of 2023. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Layla Kapok Pillow at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Sidney Sleep Side and Back Sleeper Pillow at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Neck Pain: Eli & Elm Side Sleeper Pillow at Amazon Jump to Review Best Down: Brooklinen Down Pillow at Brooklinen Jump to Review Best Washable: Coop Home Goods Adjustable Original Loft Pillow at Amazon Jump to Review Best Layered: Sleep Number PlushComfort Ultimate Contour Pillow at Sleepnumber.com Jump to Review Best Customizable: Luxome LAYR Customizable Pillow at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cooling: Purple Harmony Pillow at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hypoallergenic: Saatva Latex Pillow at Saatva Jump to Review Best Body Length: Coop Home Goods Body Pillow at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Layla Kapok Pillow Layla View On Amazon View On Laylasleep.com Why We Like It: It has all of our experts’ recommended features, combining comfort, adjustability, and support into one dreamworthy product. It’s Worth Noting: It can take a while to find the right combination of filling to give you a comfortable loft. Based on our expert consultations, we think adjustability, breathability, and loose fiber filling are the three most important things a side sleeper pillow can have, and the Layla Kapok Pillow features all of these. It also sits in the middle of the average price range for a good quality side sleeper pillow, which is why we think it's the best option out there. The combination of memory foam and plant-based Kapok fibers makes this pillow ultra-fluffy but also durable enough to hold up to use night after night. Kapok fibers are soft and airy, promoting airflow and that signature cushy feeling, but when you mix them with the stability of shredded memory foam, you get a pillow that flexibly molds to your head and neck when you lie down. All this shredded synthetic filling also means the Kapok pillow is adjustable; it has a ton of loft to keep your head and neck in alignment, but if it’s too much loft for you, simply remove some of the fill until it’s more comfortable. It also comes with a hexagonally-woven outer cover, which also promotes airflow and wicks away moisture to keep you cool. This pillow checks all the boxes and looks good doing it, making it our favorite side sleeper on the list. Price at time of publication: $109 Product Details: Size(s) available: Queen, kingFilling: Shredded memory foam, Kapok fibersAdjustable support: YesWashable: Cover only Best Budget Sidney Sleep Side and Back Sleeper Pillow Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It’s a cheaper alternative to more costly contoured pillows. It’s Worth Noting: You might have to keep adjusting the filling the more you use the pillow. If you like the idea of an adjustable fill contour pillow but are working with a limited budget, we think the Sidney Sleep Side and Back Sleeper Pillow is a good compromise. The built-in contoured edge makes it instantly more comfortable for side sleepers who experience neck and shoulder pain, while the shredded memory foam can be easily molded, shaped, and repositioned to support you exactly where you need it. The memory foam also allows you to adjust your pillow’s loft, one of the key things to look for when shopping for a side sleeper pillow. We also love that the pillow comes in queen, king, and even a mini travel size, plus has a removable washable cover that’s designed to be cooling as you sleep. Lastly, the pillow can be used for back sleepers, too—so if you have to share with your sleep partner, the Sidney goes a long way for its budget-friendly cost. Price at time of publication: $55 Product Details: Size(s) available: Queen, king, travel miniFilling: Shredded memory foamAdjustable support: YesWashable: Cover only Best for Neck Pain Eli & Elm Cotton Side Sleeper Pillow Eli & Elm View On Amazon View On Eliandelm.com Why We Like It: It’s wide and deeply contoured, making it a comfortable choice for people with chronic neck pain. It’s Worth Noting: Its large size won’t be comfortable for all users, and may shift around during the night. Many pillows for side sleepers will relieve mild neck pain by allowing you to customize your loft, but the Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow is designed specifically to benefit the alignment between your head and neck, making it our best pillow for neck pain. “Proper alignment between the body, neck, and spine can minimize the risk of neck pain,” says Alex Dimitriu, MD, founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine. “The best way to tell if your pillow and mattress are well coordinated is to have your bed partner observe the alignment of your back and neck when you are on your side. Ideally, these should be straight,” he says. With a larger-than-average width and a broad U-shaped curve, the Eli & Elm pillow cradles your neck and shoulders, providing the right amount of support, while keeping your head nestled in its flexible latex and polyester filling. Speaking of filling, yes—it’s adjustable, so you can increase or decrease the loft until you get the height that works best for you. We also love that the cover is just as comfy as the pillow, with a stretchy-smooth polyester and spandex construction. Price at time of publication: $131 Product Details: Size(s) available: One sizeFilling: Latex and polyester fiber Adjustable support: YesWashable: Cover only Best Down Brooklinen Down Pillow Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Why We Like It: Dual layers of down make this pillow squishy and supportive. It’s Worth Noting: It’s not hypoallergenic and doesn’t come with a removable cover. If you’re a down pillow devotee, it can be hard to admit that this type of filling isn’t always the most compatible with side sleeping, but the Brooklinen Down Pillow combines the best of both worlds (especially in its firm support option, which is the one Brooklinen recommends for side sleepers). Made with differing layers of feathers—including more densely-packed inner layers and fluffy outer layers of feather clusters—the Brooklinen Down Pillow takes the squishy comfort you love in a down pillow and builds in extra support for side sleepers, balancing the ratio of feathers to clusters perfectly. On top of that, the fill used in this pillow is sustainably sourced and treated with antimicrobials, while the outer cover is made from sleek cotton sateen. Price at time of publication: $98 Product Details: Size(s) available: Standard, kingFilling: Down featherAdjustable support: No Washable: No Best Washable Coop Home Goods Adjustable Original Loft Pillow Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Unlike many other side sleeper pillows, this one is fully washable (yes, including the shredded memory foam inner core). It’s Worth Noting: It’s longer than typical pillows, which makes it tricky to find a pillowcase. A surprising number of side sleepers pillows aren’t fully washable, but that’s not true for the Coop Home Goods Adjustable Original Loft Pillow. The entire thing—cover and filling—can be thrown in the washing machine and dryer, so anytime you feel like your beloved pillow is losing a little of its oomph, you can wash, dry, and floof it until it’s like new again. On top of extreme washability, the Coop is a great pillow for side sleepers: the shredded memory foam makes it moldable to your head, neck, and shoulders for comfort, and also gives you full control over your pillow’s loft (i.e. you can add and remove as much filling as you need). The viscose/rayon cover promotes airflow, and we love that the Coop is a “clean” pillow option; it’s CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold certified to be free of irritating or harmful chemicals. Price at time of publication: $72 Product Details: Size(s) available: Queen, kingFilling: Shredded memory foam and microfiberAdjustable support: YesWashable: Pillow and cover Best Layered Sleep Number PlushComfort Ultimate Contour Pillow Sleep Number View On Sleepnumber.com Why We Like It: Three removable layers of soft microfiber fill offer a unique spin on adjustable fill pillows. It’s Worth Noting: You only have three options for loft (one for each layer) rather than an endless amount of loose filling to add and remove. Sleep Number’s PlushComfort™ line of pillows comes in three options, but we recommend the Ultimate Contour version for side sleepers. Not only does it have a gentle contour that supports your neck and shoulders, it comes oversized with three removable layers, giving you plenty of ways to find the right fit. Each individual insert is filled with down alternative microfiber, so you get the fluffy comfort of shredded filling combined with the more supportive density of solid layers; Sleep Number recommends that side sleepers use two to three of the layers for the best support. You can also snag the Ultimate Contour option in either standard or king sizes, and the cover is made of soft brushed cotton (which is removable for easy washing). Price at time of publication: $90 Product Details: Size(s) available: Standard, kingFilling: MicrofiberAdjustable support: YesWashable: Cover only Best Customizable Luxome LAYR Customizable Pillow Amazon View On Amazon View On Luxome.com Why We Like It: Endless opportunities for customization across multiple layers of firmness make this a highly-personalized pillow. It’s Worth Noting: It could take some trial and error to find the right combination of layers and fill for your body shape. Buying the Luxome LAYR Customizable Pillow is actually like buying three pillows at once—one soft, one medium, and one firm—and that customization is what puts it here on our list. Combine the soft with the medium, the medium with the firm, or go wild and stack all three pillows together in whatever way you choose for a totally personalized fit. Keeping all these pillows together is a bamboo viscose cover designed to promote cooling and airflow; each individual pillow is covered with a 100% cotton outer (and yes, all these covers are washable). Adding to the customization options is the fact that each individual pillow, which is made of a mix of one- and two-inch memory foam pieces, can also be adapted to fit your needs. In other words, if you want to keep the firm layer but it’s a little too firm, you can remove some filling to soften it up. We can’t actually think of any more ways you could make this pillow your own. Price at time of publication: $120 Product Details: Size(s) available: Standard, kingFilling: Memory foamAdjustable support: YesWashable: Covers only Best Cooling Purple Harmony Pillow 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Purple Why We Like It: Everything from the ventilated outer gel layer to the airy inner latex core to the moisture-wicking cover works to keep you cool. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a solid, non-adjustable pillow—so if it doesn’t work for you, you can’t customize it. If your internal body temperature laughs in the face of most cooling pillows, let us introduce you to the Purple Harmony™ Pillow. Made with gel and latex, this pillow dares you to get sweaty while sleeping on it, and while it isn’t adjustable, it is available in three different lofts so you can choose the right one for your side sleeping needs. The Purple Harmony™ Pillow is made of two layers that keep it cool—a flexible honeycomb gel layer on the outside and an inner core made from Talalay latex, which is lighter and airy (i.e. more ventilated) than other types of latex. The pillow cover is made from moisture-wicking nylon and spandex, and the whole thing is designed to hold its shape all night. No, it’s not adjustable, but it can still work easily for side sleepers: it comes in three loft options (low, medium, and tall). Side sleepers should check their specs against the medium and tall heights; either one could work, but you’ll need to consider your body size and your sleep surface before making a final choice. Price at time of publication: $180 Product Details: Size(s) available: Standard, kingFilling: LatexAdjustable support: NoWashable: Cover only The 9 Best Cooling Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Hypoallergenic Saatva Latex Pillow 4.7 Saatva View On Saatva Why We Like It: The shredded latex core is good for head and neck support but also resists dust mites and mildew, making it hypoallergenic, too. It’s Worth Noting: You can remove the fluffy microfiber layer if needed, but the adjustability ends there. Most pillows filled with synthetic materials can be considered hypoallergenic, but that doesn’t mean every fiber-filled pillow works as hard to relieve nighttime allergies as its competitors. The Saatva Latex Pillow is specifically labeled as a hypoallergenic pillow, thanks to the latex core that resists dust mites and mildew. We think the Saatva Latex Pillow’s side sleeper game is pretty strong, too: on top of the cushy latex core, there’s a lofty, down alternative microfiber layer that can be removed if the pillow is a smidge too tall for you. We think you’ll like the pillow as is, though—the combination of shredded latex and fluffy microfiber gives you a pillow that’s supportive and responsive, relieving pressure point pain without being too dense or too soft. Price at time of publication: $165 Product Details: Size(s) available: Queen, kingFilling: Latex, microfiberAdjustable support: YesWashable: Cover only The 10 Best Hypoallergenic Pillows That Will Give You a Better Night's Sleep Best Body Length Coop Home Goods Original Body Pillow 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Coophomegoods.com Why We Like It: At 54 inches long, this body pillow helps you extend adjustable side sleeping comfort to your whole body. It’s Worth Noting: It’s not recommended that you wash the Coop body pillow in a standard washer and dryer—it’s too big. Sometimes the best pillow for side sleepers is one that supports everything from your head down to your toes, and we love the length and adjustability that comes with the Coop Home Goods Adjustable Full Body Pillow. It’s basically like taking the Coop Original Loft Pillow we’ve already featured on this list and supersizing it: you get plenty of memory foam fill to add and remove to your liking, and a cooling, breathable cover made with a soft polyester and rayon blend. The pillow itself measures 54 inches long by 20 inches wide, making it as wide as a standard pillow but roughly twice as long. It works for petite and tall people, expectant moms and people recovering from surgery. It does off-gas a little right out of the box, but Coop’s use of materials that have been CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold Certified means you’re not whiffing chemicals while you wait for it to air out. The only thing we would note is that while the Coop body pillow is fully washable, like all Coop pillows, the company recommends using a commercial washer and dryer to accommodate its large size. Price at time of publication: $80 Product Details: Size(s) available: One sizeFilling: Shredded memory foamAdjustable support: YesWashable: Pillow and cover Best Leg The Company Store Knee and Leg Posture Pillow The Company Store View On The Company Store Why We Like It: It’s the perfect size for providing pressure point support to the hips, knees, and ankles while sleeping. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t come with a cover and isn’t adjustable. If the idea of a full body pillow sounds good to your legs and feet but you’re worried it will be a bit much, opt for a happy medium with this Knee and Leg Posture Pillow by The Company Store. Designed specifically for side and back sleepers to use in between or under their legs, this standard-size pillow can relieve the pain many side sleepers feel from sleeping with their hips angled down and their knees pressed together. Stuffed with polyester fill and covered in a cotton/polyester fabric blend, the Knee and Leg Posture Pillow has a built-in center crease to make sure your legs are separated just enough—but not too much!—when you slip the pillow in between them. Doing so allows your pelvis to be in correct alignment with your knees and ankles while side sleeping, which is not only great for circulation but also for relieving pressure point pain from the hips on down. And, as a total bonus, the pillow is fully washable (but there’s no cover included, so you’ll have to supply your own). Price at time of publication: $55 Product Details: Size(s) available: One sizeFilling: PolyesterAdjustable support: NoWashable: Pillow (no cover included) Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers in 2022 How We Selected To find the best pillows for side sleeping, we consulted with three sleep experts to find out what types of pillows support the head and neck correctly in this sleep position, as well as what types of filling materials, sizes, and shapes tend to be the most comfortable. Our experts noted that adjustability is critical; not only will the “correct” loft and firmness of a pillow depend on your body size, the firmness of your mattress makes a difference, too. All that variability (plus personal comfort preferences!) means the best side sleeper pillow is often one that can be stuffed or unstuffed until you get that just-right loft and firmness. Beyond that, it’s also important to choose a pillow that allows for proper alignment between your neck and spine, that can mold comfortably around your head, and that maintains airflow for maximum breathability. Using our experience researching sleep-related products, including the best mattresses for side sleepers and the best pillows for neck pain, we used what we already knew and what our experts told us to curate a list of ultra-comfortable pillows for side sleepers. What to Know About Pillows for Side Sleepers Adjustable Filling Material Side sleepers should prioritize pillows that can be customized to their individual anatomy and sleep habits, either through filling that can be added or removed to achieve the right loft height or by selecting the right height and firmness at purchase (almost like how you would select the right size jeans or shoes). According to Po-Chang Hsu, MD, medical content expert at SleepingOcean, this is most easily done by choosing pillows with some kind of loose or shredded filling instead of solid latex or foam. “Such pillows may feel adaptive, but they can often be hard to mold around the head, neck, and shoulder at the same time,” he explains. “This can cause discomfort for some sleepers, especially those who tend to alternate between sides and have to adjust the pillow every time.” If loose filling isn’t right for you, choose a pillow that is sold in a variety of heights or has removable solid layers to allow for total customization of your pillow’s loft. Your Sleep Surface You’ll have to take your body shape and size into account when choosing a side sleeping pillow, but don’t forget to consider your sleep surface, says Dr. Dimitriu, who adds that one of the most important sleep goals is to minimize pressure points while maintaining the right spinal alignment. This can only be done if your pillow and your mattress play nicely together. “With a soft mattress, you might need a smaller, softer pillow, [but] with a hard mattress, a larger stiffer pillow allows the airway to remain in line with the spine,” Dr. Dimitriu notes. Size and Support Just like how your mattress determines the size and firmness of your pillow, so does your unique body, says Cralle, noting that a side-sleeping petite woman will probably need a different pillow—in terms of thickness—than a side-sleeping tall man. Dr. Hsu says that this difference in body size is yet another reason to consider an adjustable fill pillow; these pillows, he explains, allow you to add or remove filling so that the distance between your head and neck and your mattress is always the exact right amount, no matter how petite or tall you are. What You Can Expect to Pay How much you’ll need to spend on a side sleeping pillow depends on a lot of things: what type of filling you want, how adjustable the pillow is, how expensive the cover materials are, and, truthfully, what your budget is. You could find a perfectly comfortable and supportive pillow for $40 or spend more than $150 on a fully customizable pillow made with multiple memory foam layers and covered in thermal-regulating, fair trade cotton. Which option you go with is up to you; you may want to pay more upfront for an investment that will last longer, but Dr. Dimitriu says it also makes sense to consider spending a little less and changing your pillow more frequently to avoid too much wear and tear. Your Questions, Answered What kind of pillow should a side sleeper use? According to Dr. Hsu, an ideal pillow for side sleepers is lofty enough to fill in the space between the head, neck, and mattress; he says between five to seven inches should be enough. He also advises that the pillow be more firm than soft so it can maintain stable support to the neck all night long. Lastly, Dr. Hsu recommends choosing pillows filled with breathable materials, like shredded latex, foam, Kapok, or fiberfill, since side sleepers tend to press their faces into the pillows and can overheat during sleep quickly. Do side sleepers need thicker pillows? Side sleepers should use thicker pillows, our experts say, to ensure the loft is high enough to support the neck. “When it comes to side sleeping, your head will be angled downward if the pillow is too thin and upward if the pillow is too thick,” says Cralle. Is it good to sleep on your side? In general, side sleeping does have some benefits; Dr. Hsu says it can reduce back pain, alleviate snoring (including in people with sleep apnea), and may improve digestion, especially if you sleep on your left side and suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). 