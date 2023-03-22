What to Buy The 15 Best Self-Care Journals of 2023 Self Journal By Best Self provides habit-tracking and gratitude templates that help you reach your goals By Michelle Pugle Michelle Pugle Facebook Instagram Website Michelle Pugle is a mental health writer and health news reporter featured in multiple digital publications. She also writes lived experience essays about anorexia, addiction and sobriety, and living well with fibromyalgia and CPTSD. She is the author of Ana, Mia & Me: An Eating Disorder Recovery Memoir, Space to Grow, Poems, and Disordered: You Are Not Crazy. Michelle holds a Master of Arts degree in Feminist Research, a double BA in Sociology and English, a diploma in Holistic Herbal Therapy, and training certifications in mental health first aid by the Mental Health Commission of Canada, Usui reiki, and suicide prevention. Experts agree that self-care journaling can help you cope with stressful feelings, practice mindfulness, develop healthier daily habits, and explore your creative side. Self-care journaling can be an effective tool to help us process our emotions—both positive and negative—by providing an opportunity for self-reflection and mindfulness, explains Anisha Patel-Dunn, DO, psychiatrist, and chief medical officer at LifeStance, a virtual mental health platform. The act of physically listing concerns or issues can allow for the prioritization of actions and solutions, notes Douglas Newton, MD, MPH, psychiatrist and chief medical officer at SonderMind, an online therapy service. But writing down the negative feelings you’re experiencing isn’t the only way to reap the benefits of journaling. Gratitude journaling, in particular, can help us use positive thoughts in a way that helps us break cycles of negative feelings and behaviors, which can lead to exacerbated stress, anxiety, and depression. To help you begin journaling, we narrowed down the best self-care journals across categories, including gratitude, habit tracking, and guided prompt journals. Here are the top self-care journals according to our experts’ guidance. Our Top Picks Best Overall: BestSelf Co. Productivity and Gratitude Journal at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Good Days Start With Gratitude at Amazon Jump to Review Best Guided: Self-Care Check-In at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Reflection: 3 Minute Positivity Journal at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Habit Tracking: Clear Habit Journal at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Anxiety: Daily Self-Care Anxiety Relief Undated Journal at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Stress Management: Let That Sh*t Go at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Beginners: Insight Editions Self-Care at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Gratitude: Promptly Journal Gratitude Journal at Promptlyjournals.com Jump to Review Best with Prompts: A Year of Zen at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall BestSelf Co. Productivity and Gratitude Journal Amazon View On Amazon View On Bestself.co Why We Like It: This journal is designed with prompts to help you exceed your daily goals and achieve larger goals within 13 weeks' time. It’s Worth Noting: This journal has many different features, which may overwhelm people new to self-care journaling. The Self Journal by Best Self offers a great way to enter the world of self-care and gratitude journaling. The journal provides goal-setting templates for people who prefer structure, including 13 weeks' worth of weekly planning, personal reflection, and personal habit-tracking sections. Plus, it offers prompts for recording feelings of daily gratitude. The cover material is made of paper, but the hardcover binding process gives the final product a lightweight yet hardcover feel. The hardcover binding makes it more durable for transporting, and the elastic band placeholder helps to prevent the cover from folding or tearing. Although this journal is a great tool for reaching your goals, it does have a learning curve to start using. You may need to watch some videos to understand the different features and tools within the journal and how best to use them. Once you understand how to use the journal though, it will help people you stay focused and on track to achieve your goals. Price at time of publication: $32 Product details: Cover: Hardcover Page format: LinedGuided prompts: YesPage count: Unlisted Best Budget Good Days Start With Gratitude: Cultivate An Attitude Of Gratitude Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Why We Like It: Its gives you an entire year of gratitude guidance for an incredibly affordable price point. It’s Worth Noting: This journal may be less durable than others with hardcover bindings. With 52 weeks of gratitude journaling prompts, the Good Days Start With Gratitude Journal is a cost-effective option for someone looking to develop a daily gratitude practice or to fill their lives with more positive thoughts. This journal has dated sections, so you can also look back and reflect over the weeks to see your mindset shifting as the journaling practice continues. The paperback cover is bound together securely, but this journal feels more fragile than others. The plus side to that, however, is it’s incredibly lightweight, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. This journal has lined page areas for written responses to guided prompts revolving around the topic of gratitude. Price at time of publication: $7 Product details: Cover: PaperbackPage format: LinedGuided prompts: YesPage count: 118 Best Guided Self-Care Check-In: A Guided Journal to Build Healthy Habits and Devote Time to You Amazon View On Amazon View On Thriftbooks.com Why We Like It: It’s a multifunctional journal that can help guide you toward achieving any goal. It’s Worth Noting: The response sections are unlined, which may make staying within the paper text box more challenging than it needs to be. The guided prompts in this self-care journal allow users to establish or upgrade their self-care routine. Within this journal, you’ll be guided along a journey to identify some of your habits that may need to change, and you’ll be supported with additional prompts on how to make those changes. This journal is paperback bound with a paper cover, making it lightweight, great for transporting, but also a bit delicate. It has unlined pages and response sections. That means you can sketch out ideas or write as much or as little as you’d like. However, if you’re someone who prefers lined pages, this may not be the journal for you. Price at time of publication: $10 Product details: Cover: PaperbackPage format: UnlinedGuided prompts: YesPage count: 166 Best for Reflection 3 Minute Positivity Journal: Boost Your Mood. Train Your Mind. Change Your Life. Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Why We Like It: It can help you develop a more positive mindset with just a few minutes of use per day. It’s Worth Noting: The time estimate is just that—an estimate that doesn’t include the reading time involved in preparing for the activity. The founder of Power of Positivity created the 3-Minute Positivity Journal. It includes her personal story, motivational quotes, mental health check-ins, and helpful information on what you can do daily to create a positive future mindset. It has morning and evening journaling prompts with dated sections for easy tracking. However, you may want to block off more than 3-minutes for your journaling session. While the exercises are designed to be quick, it can take a moment to get into the right headspace or begin writing and reflecting. And making sure you leave enough time to journal will reduce the risk of increased stress levels or feeling rushed. Price at time of publication: $13 Product details: Cover: PaperbackPage format: LinedGuided prompts: YesPage count: 195 Best for Habit Tracking Clear Habit Journal: Build Better Habits to Reach Your Goals Amazon View On Amazon View On Jamesclear.com Why We Like It: It’s discreet and more durable than other habit-tracking journals. It’s Worth Noting: This journal was created by the author of the book Atomic Habits, and it’s recommended that you read the book first to make the most of this journal. James Clear, the author of Atomic Habits, created this journal to help readers practice habit-tracking for goal success. The journal can be used independently without reading the book, but Clear suggests the two be used together. At 224 pages, it has more to explore than most other journals, typically under 200 pages. But even though it gives you plenty of content to work through, it also has features like one-liner prompts to help you stay accountable in small doses over time. It also has habit tracker pages and basic bullet journal pages so that you can customize the journal to your liking. The back of the book offers different methods for accomplishing goals and making lasting changes. People looking for minimal commitment per day can still use this journal well. This journal has two bookmarks and an elastic closure band for security and cover protection. Price at time of publication: $26 Product details: Cover: HardcoverPage format: Unlined dotted grid, plus habit tracker and one-line per day journal pagesGuided prompts: YesPage count: 224 Best for Anxiety Freedom Mastery Daily Self-Care Anxiety Relief Undated Journal Freedom Mastery View On Amazon View On Freedommastery.com Why We Like It: It has added planning accessories, including a vision board and stickers. It’s Worth Noting: Some may find the additional features overwhelming if they’re new to working with a guided journal. Journaling over several weeks has been shown to help reduce stress and anxiety and increase feelings of gratitude and overall well-being. The Daily Self-Care Anxiety Relief Journal from Freedom Mastery offers the best anxiety relief due to its additional features that help keep things organized and help you stay motivated to continue journaling. For example, there are colorful stickers you can use to decorate pages or to direct your attention throughout the book to themed notes. There are also empowering and positive quote stickers you can use as reminders. Experts say to bear in mind that you can use these journals however and whenever you want. This means even though it has morning and evening prompts, you can choose when and where you work in your journal or spend time journaling. With over 260 pages, this journal also has more pages than most. Page formats include prompts, lined text response boxes, and unlined dotted grid pages for various activities. The faux leather cover is durable and secured with an elastic band. Price at time of publication: $33 Product details: Cover: HardcoverPage format: Lined and Unlined dotted gridGuided prompts: YesPage count: 264 Best for Stress Management Let That Sh*t Go Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Why We Like It: It’s part of a series, meaning this single journal can be a gateway into a larger world of self-care journaling. It’s Worth Noting: This series may not be suitable for younger users because it uses occasional profanity. The Let That Sh*t Go Journal offers a down-to-earth approach to managing stress. Instead of habit tracking and goal-setting, which may feel stressful to some people, this journal offers a place to let it all go. You’ll be prompted to recognize and write down your stressors; as a result, you’ll hopefully be able to let them go. Inside, pages are a mix of illustrations, short prompts with encouragements, and lined sections for your written responses. It’s worth noting that the cover is paper and quite cute with cartoon rainbow images that may be attractive to kids. However, the journal isn't appropriate for children because of the curse words inside. We found the occasional profanity to be fun and stress-relieving for adults though. Price at time of publication: $9 Product details: Cover: Paperback Page format: LinedGuided prompts: YesPage count: 128 Best for Beginners Insight Editions Self-Care: A Day and Night Reflection Journal Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com View On Insighteditions.com Why We Like It: Its simplistic design and twice-daily self-care prompts add ease for those new to journaling. It’s Worth Noting: To get the most out of this journal, it takes 90 days of answering prompts. This journal provides structured yet simple prompts suitable for beginners and younger journalers alike. It’s also part of a series of reflection journals for beginners, so you can start here and move your way through the series if desired. It has twice-daily prompts that are particularly helpful for beginners because it can be challenging to get into the habit of journaling with weekly or even daily prompts. Being required to record thoughts throughout the day (rather than once here and there) can support the development of a daily self-care writing practice. The cover is made from paper but is thicker and less likely to be damaged in your bag when you take it on the go. The pages are a mix of minimalist illustrations of flowers or plants, prompts, and lined pages. Price at time of publication: $15 Product details: Cover: Hardcover Page format: LinedGuided prompts: YesPage count: 184 Best for Gratitude Promptly Journal Gratitude Journal Promptly Journal View On Promptlyjournals.com Why We Like It: It includes writing pages with quotes focused on gratitude to help spark creativity. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a little pricey compared to other options on this list. The Gratitude Journal in Gold Leaf Linen by Promptly Journals is the best journal for gratitude due to its gentle prompts that can be completed once daily, sporadically throughout the week, or all at the end of the week. There are enough pages and prompts to cover a full year of gratitude journaling. The cover is made from linen embellished with gold leaf and it’s thick enough to boast a delicate hardcover feel. Its design is also forgiving if you decide to tear away pages. Doing so won’t damage the integrity of the journal’s spine. Inside, you’ll find lined pages with a mix of prompts and free space. Price at time of publication: $30 Product details: Cover: Linen hardcover with spiral spinePage format: LinedGuided prompts: YesPage count: Unlisted Best with Prompts A Year of Zen: A 52-Week Guided Journal Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: The prompts were created by a Zen meditation teacher, and they’re short yet impactful. It’s Worth Noting: It’s focused on developing a Zen practice, so it also includes a lot of information about Zen philosophy. Many of the prompts you’ll receive in A Year of Zen: A 52-Week Guided Journal are similar to what’s found in non-Zen guided journals. There are questions on what you’re grateful for and practical reflections for inspiring everyday appreciation. However, Zen philosophy is sprinkled throughout the journal in the form of quotes, short stories, and information leading up the prompts. While these are helpful and offer invaluable background context into what it means to live a Zen lifestyle, if you’re not interested in those ideologies this may not be the best journal for you. We love that the cover is lightweight and discreet in design. The pages have delicate floral illustrations and lined areas for answering daily prompts. Price at time of publication: $12 Product details: Cover: HardcoverPage format: LinedGuided prompts: YesPage count: 176 Best Unlined PAPERAGE Blank Journal Notebook Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It’s simple and is offered at a reasonable price point. It’s Worth Noting: This journal doesn’t have prompts or any additional features to help with habit tracking, goal-setting, or learning to journal. For those looking for the best unlined option, the Paperage Blank Journal offers an open space for you to explore. This means you can use this journal for whatever you feel will help you unwind most—whether it be taking notes, making lists, habit tracking, journaling, or writing letters you may never send. The pages are thick enough that no ink-bleeding or paper tearing will happen as you press harder to shade in sketches or underline words. For people looking for a self-care journal, this can be a discreet and low-risk place to start. And, if you don’t know where to begin, consider looking at journal prompts and then using the pages of this blank journal to explore what comes up in your reflection time. Price at time of publication: $12 Product details: Cover: HardcoverPage format: BlankGuided prompts: NoPage count: Not listed Best for Mental Health 52-Week Mental Health Journal: Guided Prompts and Self-Reflection to Reduce Stress and Improve Wellbeing Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: This journal was created by a psychotherapist and social worker who uses a technique centered on what she calls the core pillars of good mental health. It’s Worth Noting: The reflection sections are a bit short, and some may prefer to have more room to write and ruminate. The guided prompts in this journal are focused on helping you uncover what it is you’re seeking in life and how to develop helpful mental health coping tools to achieve them. The prompts are based on cognitive behavioral therapy methods practiced by the author, who is also a psychotherapist and social worker. The year’s worth of weekly prompts are numbered, but are also undated, which makes it easy to follow along on your own schedule and timeline. It’s lightweight to transport, but, like other paperback covers, is somewhat more prone to damage than a hardcover option. Price at time of publication: $15 Product details: Cover: Paperback Page format: Lined Guided prompts: YesPage count: 172 Best for Self-discovery FORM Daily Check In Journal FORM View On Joinform.co Why We Like It: This journal provides multiple prompt options per day so you can choose your own adventure. It’s Worth Noting: If you choose to do each of the daily prompts, it’ll take a considerable amount of time. The Daily Check In Journal by Form offers space to explore your thoughts, feelings, dreams, goals, responsibilities, and passions all at once with several types of prompts. Questions about what you’re grateful for today along with space for daily planning and intention-setting are designed to help you stay accountable while engaging in self-exploration. While some may find the amount of questions to be too much to cover on a daily basis, it’s easy enough to just pick the ones you care about each day to save some time. The cover is made from vegan leather (faux leather), making it more durable than paperback covers and hardcovers alike. Plus, the spiral bound spine makes it easy to tear away pages or flip to certain sections with ease. Price at time of publication: $32 Product details: Cover: Vegan leather and spiral spinePage format: Lined Guided prompts: YesPage count: Not listed Best for Depression Retrain Your Brain (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in 7 Weeks: A Workbook for Managing Depression and Anxiety) Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Why We Like It: It was developed by a psychologist specializing in cognitive behavioral therapy. It’s Worth Noting: This is more of a formal workbook based on cognitive behavioral therapy methods than a guided journal. This journal was written by psychologist Seth J. Gillihan, PhD, specializing in mindfulness-centered cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for conditions including depression, anxiety disorders, and insomnia. We love this journal because it provides tools you’d learn in therapy for a fraction of the price (though we still recommend in-person therapy for those suffering from depression). To see these results, you’ll need to follow along with the prompts and practice and apply the tools in everyday situations (ie., the work has to continue even when you’re not journaling). Some people may find it too formal or structured if they seek a free writing space or blank sketch journal. Unlike other journals on this list, this one is available in various formats, including digital, which you can download for free with a Kindle account. Price at time of publication: $14 Product details: Cover: Paperback Page format: Lined Guided prompts: YesPage count: 236 Best for pregnancy Pregnancy Journal: A Week-By-Week Guide to a Happy, Healthy Pregnancy Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It provides helpful, timeline-based pregnancy information and space to record your feelings during every stage. It’s Worth Noting: The feminine design inside may not be for everyone. This pregnancy-guided journal provides dedicated spaces to record and reflect feelings, thoughts, and experiences during the pregnancy journey on a week-by-week basis, which can be more realistic than a daily journal prompt during this busy life stage. We particularly love the guided memory-keeping prompts to help you retain even the subtlest moments along your journey. Questions like these can help foster gratitude as you reflect. It’s worth noting that all new parents (regardless of gender or whether or not they’re biological parents) could benefit from journaling. For that reason, the feminine internal design may be offputting to some. Price at time of publication: $16 Product details: Cover: Hardcover Page format: Lined Guided prompts: YesPage count: 208 How We Selected We selected the best self-care journals based on expert recommendations and guidance. We interviewed psychologists, psychiatrists, and addiction specialists to determine the most important factors to consider when shopping for a self-care journal. Experts we consulted include: Anisha Patel-Dunn, DO, psychiatrist, and chief medical officer at LifeStance Douglas Newton, MD, MPH, psychiatrist and chief medical officer at SonderMind Then, we narrowed down the most popular options on the market today based on expert criteria. What to Look for in a Self-Care Journal When shopping for a journal, experts suggest considering a few important factors, such as what you plan to use it for, whether or not you want guided prompts, its overall look and portability, and privacy (whether or not you’d like it to be discreet). Dr. Patel-Dunn says the best method for making sure you land on the right journal is to start by reflecting on your intentions (like whether you plan to use the journal for anxiety or practicing gratitude) and then work backward from there. Dr. McElroy suggests determining whether the self-care journal will be strictly for writing or if it will be used for sketching or drawing feelings and thoughts. For writing only, she says to choose a journal with lined pages. Portability If you’re hoping to bring your journal with you to work or school, it may be best to choose a journal that is fairly lightweight, says Dr. McElroy. Typically, paperback rather than leatherbound or hardcover journals are easier to slip into bags and are more lightweight in nature. Bear in mind, though, that paperback self-care journals are not as protected from damage. Privacy Writing down your thoughts and feelings is a personal activity. If you are concerned about the privacy of your thoughts and feelings, especially if you live in a shared home or journal during working hours, then a paper journal may not be the best choice, says Dr. McElroy. She recommends using digital journal pages on your phone, tablet, or laptop, where they can be password protected. Features Many journals come with additional features, including daily or weekly planning pages, elastic band bookmarks, motivational or inspirational quotes, stickers, and stories to inspire your own journey. Some are even specifically written to be used with mental health books (ie., the author created the journal to accompany their book) or cognitive behavioral therapy programs. Budget Finally, if you’re choosing a self-care journal for mental health purposes, Dr. McElroy says it’s a good idea to avoid additional stress by purchasing an item that suits your budget. She explains that some people may feel pressure to buy an expensive journal. While this is fine for anyone who won’t experience stress from spending a few extra dollars on a higher-end journal, there’s no harm in keeping it simple and opting for an option that’s less expensive. Your Questions, Answered How much does a good self-care journal cost? The price of the journal doesn’t always equal what you can expect in terms of quality or added features. You can find good journals ranging from around $7 to $40 or more. Depending on where you shop, you may have to consider shipping costs, too. Do self-care journals work? Yes, self-care journals work. Dr. Patel-Dunn says anyone can benefit from using a self-care journal. “Those who don’t know how to start a regular journaling practice may benefit from the structured format and guided exercises of a self-care journal,” she adds. “Some may find that pre-provided prompts are a helpful way to approach various mindfulness techniques, reflection questions or other self-care reminders.” Is it healthy to journal every day? Experts say you can journal every day if it feels right for you. Dr. Patel-Dunn notes that it’s important to be patient with yourself and that it may take some time to find what works for you. Journaling can be whatever you make it, so you have room to ease into it—writing lists, drawing pictures, writing a letter. Can journaling be a triggering experience? Being present with our emotions can be difficult and even overwhelming, especially for someone who’s just starting out, explains Dr. Patel-Dunn. But it’s not triggering to journal about your feelings. Dr. Newton says most people do not find journaling triggering or an otherwise negative experience. However, if you do find the process triggering, it’s important to speak with a mental health professional. How can journaling improve my mental health? Dr. Newton explains that journaling is an often-used tool in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and other common therapies for improving mental health. And while journaling can be beneficial for many types of people suffering from many different diagnoses, journaling is often utilized for those suffering from depression or anxiety to journal to “externalize, track, and reflect on their thoughts, feelings, and actions,” says Dr. Newton. Who We Are Michelle Pugle, MA, MHFA, is a mental health journalist trained in mental health first aid with degrees in Women’s Studies and Feminist Research, Sociology, and English. Smyth JM, Johnson JA, Auer BJ, Lehman E, Talamo G, Sciamanna CN. Online Positive Affect Journaling in the Improvement of Mental Distress and Well-Being in General Medical Patients With Elevated Anxiety Symptoms: A Preliminary Randomized Controlled Trial. JMIR Ment Health. 2018;5(4):e11290. doi:10.2196/11290