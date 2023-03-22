The 15 Best Self-Care Journals of 2023

To help you begin journaling, we narrowed down the best self-care journals across categories, including gratitude, habit tracking, and guided prompt journals. Here are the top self-care journals according to our experts’ guidance.

The act of physically listing concerns or issues can allow for the prioritization of actions and solutions, notes Douglas Newton, MD, MPH, psychiatrist and chief medical officer at SonderMind, an online therapy service. But writing down the negative feelings you’re experiencing isn’t the only way to reap the benefits of journaling. Gratitude journaling, in particular, can help us use positive thoughts in a way that helps us break cycles of negative feelings and behaviors, which can lead to exacerbated stress, anxiety, and depression.

Experts agree that self-care journaling can help you cope with stressful feelings, practice mindfulness, develop healthier daily habits, and explore your creative side. Self-care journaling can be an effective tool to help us process our emotions—both positive and negative—by providing an opportunity for self-reflection and mindfulness, explains Anisha Patel-Dunn, DO, psychiatrist, and chief medical officer at LifeStance, a virtual mental health platform.

Best Overall BestSelf Co. Productivity and Gratitude Journal Amazon View On Amazon View On Bestself.co Why We Like It: This journal is designed with prompts to help you exceed your daily goals and achieve larger goals within 13 weeks' time. It’s Worth Noting: This journal has many different features, which may overwhelm people new to self-care journaling. The Self Journal by Best Self offers a great way to enter the world of self-care and gratitude journaling. The journal provides goal-setting templates for people who prefer structure, including 13 weeks' worth of weekly planning, personal reflection, and personal habit-tracking sections. Plus, it offers prompts for recording feelings of daily gratitude. The cover material is made of paper, but the hardcover binding process gives the final product a lightweight yet hardcover feel. The hardcover binding makes it more durable for transporting, and the elastic band placeholder helps to prevent the cover from folding or tearing. Although this journal is a great tool for reaching your goals, it does have a learning curve to start using. You may need to watch some videos to understand the different features and tools within the journal and how best to use them. Once you understand how to use the journal though, it will help people you stay focused and on track to achieve your goals. Price at time of publication: $32 Product details:

Cover: Hardcover

Hardcover Page format : Lined

: Lined Guided prompts : Yes

: Yes Page count: Unlisted

Best Budget Good Days Start With Gratitude: Cultivate An Attitude Of Gratitude Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Why We Like It: Its gives you an entire year of gratitude guidance for an incredibly affordable price point. It’s Worth Noting: This journal may be less durable than others with hardcover bindings. With 52 weeks of gratitude journaling prompts, the Good Days Start With Gratitude Journal is a cost-effective option for someone looking to develop a daily gratitude practice or to fill their lives with more positive thoughts. This journal has dated sections, so you can also look back and reflect over the weeks to see your mindset shifting as the journaling practice continues. The paperback cover is bound together securely, but this journal feels more fragile than others. The plus side to that, however, is it’s incredibly lightweight, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. This journal has lined page areas for written responses to guided prompts revolving around the topic of gratitude. Price at time of publication: $7 Product details:

Cover: Paperback

Paperback Page format : Lined

: Lined Guided prompts : Yes

: Yes Page count: 118

Best Guided Self-Care Check-In: A Guided Journal to Build Healthy Habits and Devote Time to You Amazon View On Amazon View On Thriftbooks.com Why We Like It: It’s a multifunctional journal that can help guide you toward achieving any goal. It’s Worth Noting: The response sections are unlined, which may make staying within the paper text box more challenging than it needs to be. The guided prompts in this self-care journal allow users to establish or upgrade their self-care routine. Within this journal, you’ll be guided along a journey to identify some of your habits that may need to change, and you’ll be supported with additional prompts on how to make those changes. This journal is paperback bound with a paper cover, making it lightweight, great for transporting, but also a bit delicate. It has unlined pages and response sections. That means you can sketch out ideas or write as much or as little as you’d like. However, if you’re someone who prefers lined pages, this may not be the journal for you. Price at time of publication: $10 Product details:

Cover: Paperback

Paperback Page format : Unlined

: Unlined Guided prompts : Yes

: Yes Page count: 166

Best for Reflection 3 Minute Positivity Journal: Boost Your Mood. Train Your Mind. Change Your Life. Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Why We Like It: It can help you develop a more positive mindset with just a few minutes of use per day. It’s Worth Noting: The time estimate is just that—an estimate that doesn’t include the reading time involved in preparing for the activity. The founder of Power of Positivity created the 3-Minute Positivity Journal. It includes her personal story, motivational quotes, mental health check-ins, and helpful information on what you can do daily to create a positive future mindset. It has morning and evening journaling prompts with dated sections for easy tracking. However, you may want to block off more than 3-minutes for your journaling session. While the exercises are designed to be quick, it can take a moment to get into the right headspace or begin writing and reflecting. And making sure you leave enough time to journal will reduce the risk of increased stress levels or feeling rushed. Price at time of publication: $13 Product details:

Cover: Paperback

Paperback Page format : Lined

: Lined Guided prompts : Yes

: Yes Page count: 195

Best for Habit Tracking Clear Habit Journal: Build Better Habits to Reach Your Goals Amazon View On Amazon View On Jamesclear.com Why We Like It: It’s discreet and more durable than other habit-tracking journals. It’s Worth Noting: This journal was created by the author of the book Atomic Habits, and it’s recommended that you read the book first to make the most of this journal. James Clear, the author of Atomic Habits, created this journal to help readers practice habit-tracking for goal success. The journal can be used independently without reading the book, but Clear suggests the two be used together. At 224 pages, it has more to explore than most other journals, typically under 200 pages. But even though it gives you plenty of content to work through, it also has features like one-liner prompts to help you stay accountable in small doses over time. It also has habit tracker pages and basic bullet journal pages so that you can customize the journal to your liking. The back of the book offers different methods for accomplishing goals and making lasting changes. People looking for minimal commitment per day can still use this journal well. This journal has two bookmarks and an elastic closure band for security and cover protection. Price at time of publication: $26 Product details:

Cover: Hardcover

Hardcover Page format : Unlined dotted grid, plus habit tracker and one-line per day journal pages

: Unlined dotted grid, plus habit tracker and one-line per day journal pages Guided prompts : Yes

: Yes Page count: 224

Best for Anxiety Freedom Mastery Daily Self-Care Anxiety Relief Undated Journal Freedom Mastery View On Amazon View On Freedommastery.com Why We Like It: It has added planning accessories, including a vision board and stickers. It’s Worth Noting: Some may find the additional features overwhelming if they’re new to working with a guided journal. Journaling over several weeks has been shown to help reduce stress and anxiety and increase feelings of gratitude and overall well-being. The Daily Self-Care Anxiety Relief Journal from Freedom Mastery offers the best anxiety relief due to its additional features that help keep things organized and help you stay motivated to continue journaling. For example, there are colorful stickers you can use to decorate pages or to direct your attention throughout the book to themed notes. There are also empowering and positive quote stickers you can use as reminders. Experts say to bear in mind that you can use these journals however and whenever you want. This means even though it has morning and evening prompts, you can choose when and where you work in your journal or spend time journaling. With over 260 pages, this journal also has more pages than most. Page formats include prompts, lined text response boxes, and unlined dotted grid pages for various activities. The faux leather cover is durable and secured with an elastic band. Price at time of publication: $33 Product details:

Cover: Hardcover

Hardcover Page format : Lined and Unlined dotted grid

: Lined and Unlined dotted grid Guided prompts : Yes

: Yes Page count: 264

Best for Stress Management Let That Sh*t Go Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Why We Like It: It’s part of a series, meaning this single journal can be a gateway into a larger world of self-care journaling. It’s Worth Noting: This series may not be suitable for younger users because it uses occasional profanity. The Let That Sh*t Go Journal offers a down-to-earth approach to managing stress. Instead of habit tracking and goal-setting, which may feel stressful to some people, this journal offers a place to let it all go. You’ll be prompted to recognize and write down your stressors; as a result, you’ll hopefully be able to let them go. Inside, pages are a mix of illustrations, short prompts with encouragements, and lined sections for your written responses. It’s worth noting that the cover is paper and quite cute with cartoon rainbow images that may be attractive to kids. However, the journal isn't appropriate for children because of the curse words inside. We found the occasional profanity to be fun and stress-relieving for adults though. Price at time of publication: $9 Product details:

Cover : Paperback

: Paperback Page format : Lined

: Lined Guided prompts : Yes

: Yes Page count: 128

Best for Beginners Insight Editions Self-Care: A Day and Night Reflection Journal Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com View On Insighteditions.com Why We Like It: Its simplistic design and twice-daily self-care prompts add ease for those new to journaling. It’s Worth Noting: To get the most out of this journal, it takes 90 days of answering prompts. This journal provides structured yet simple prompts suitable for beginners and younger journalers alike. It’s also part of a series of reflection journals for beginners, so you can start here and move your way through the series if desired. It has twice-daily prompts that are particularly helpful for beginners because it can be challenging to get into the habit of journaling with weekly or even daily prompts. Being required to record thoughts throughout the day (rather than once here and there) can support the development of a daily self-care writing practice. The cover is made from paper but is thicker and less likely to be damaged in your bag when you take it on the go. The pages are a mix of minimalist illustrations of flowers or plants, prompts, and lined pages. Price at time of publication: $15 Product details:

Cover: Hardcover

Hardcover Page format : Lined

: Lined Guided prompts : Yes

: Yes Page count: 184

Best for Gratitude Promptly Journal Gratitude Journal Promptly Journal View On Promptlyjournals.com Why We Like It: It includes writing pages with quotes focused on gratitude to help spark creativity. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a little pricey compared to other options on this list. The Gratitude Journal in Gold Leaf Linen by Promptly Journals is the best journal for gratitude due to its gentle prompts that can be completed once daily, sporadically throughout the week, or all at the end of the week. There are enough pages and prompts to cover a full year of gratitude journaling. The cover is made from linen embellished with gold leaf and it’s thick enough to boast a delicate hardcover feel. Its design is also forgiving if you decide to tear away pages. Doing so won’t damage the integrity of the journal’s spine. Inside, you’ll find lined pages with a mix of prompts and free space. Price at time of publication: $30 Product details:

Cover: Linen hardcover with spiral spine

Linen hardcover with spiral spine Page format : Lined

: Lined Guided prompts : Yes

: Yes Page count: Unlisted

Best with Prompts A Year of Zen: A 52-Week Guided Journal Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: The prompts were created by a Zen meditation teacher, and they’re short yet impactful. It’s Worth Noting: It’s focused on developing a Zen practice, so it also includes a lot of information about Zen philosophy. Many of the prompts you’ll receive in A Year of Zen: A 52-Week Guided Journal are similar to what’s found in non-Zen guided journals. There are questions on what you’re grateful for and practical reflections for inspiring everyday appreciation. However, Zen philosophy is sprinkled throughout the journal in the form of quotes, short stories, and information leading up the prompts. While these are helpful and offer invaluable background context into what it means to live a Zen lifestyle, if you’re not interested in those ideologies this may not be the best journal for you. We love that the cover is lightweight and discreet in design. The pages have delicate floral illustrations and lined areas for answering daily prompts. Price at time of publication: $12 Product details: Cover: Hardcover

Hardcover Page format : Lined

: Lined Guided prompts : Yes

: Yes Page count: 176

Best Unlined PAPERAGE Blank Journal Notebook Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It’s simple and is offered at a reasonable price point. It’s Worth Noting: This journal doesn’t have prompts or any additional features to help with habit tracking, goal-setting, or learning to journal. For those looking for the best unlined option, the Paperage Blank Journal offers an open space for you to explore. This means you can use this journal for whatever you feel will help you unwind most—whether it be taking notes, making lists, habit tracking, journaling, or writing letters you may never send. The pages are thick enough that no ink-bleeding or paper tearing will happen as you press harder to shade in sketches or underline words. For people looking for a self-care journal, this can be a discreet and low-risk place to start. And, if you don’t know where to begin, consider looking at journal prompts and then using the pages of this blank journal to explore what comes up in your reflection time. Price at time of publication: $12 Product details:

Cover: Hardcover

Hardcover Page format : Blank

: Blank Guided prompts : No

: No Page count: Not listed

Best for Mental Health 52-Week Mental Health Journal: Guided Prompts and Self-Reflection to Reduce Stress and Improve Wellbeing Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: This journal was created by a psychotherapist and social worker who uses a technique centered on what she calls the core pillars of good mental health. It’s Worth Noting: The reflection sections are a bit short, and some may prefer to have more room to write and ruminate. The guided prompts in this journal are focused on helping you uncover what it is you’re seeking in life and how to develop helpful mental health coping tools to achieve them. The prompts are based on cognitive behavioral therapy methods practiced by the author, who is also a psychotherapist and social worker. The year’s worth of weekly prompts are numbered, but are also undated, which makes it easy to follow along on your own schedule and timeline. It’s lightweight to transport, but, like other paperback covers, is somewhat more prone to damage than a hardcover option. Price at time of publication: $15 Product details:

Cover: Paperback

Paperback Page format : Lined

: Lined Guided prompts : Yes

: Yes Page count: 172

Best for Self-discovery FORM Daily Check In Journal FORM View On Joinform.co Why We Like It: This journal provides multiple prompt options per day so you can choose your own adventure. It’s Worth Noting: If you choose to do each of the daily prompts, it’ll take a considerable amount of time. The Daily Check In Journal by Form offers space to explore your thoughts, feelings, dreams, goals, responsibilities, and passions all at once with several types of prompts. Questions about what you’re grateful for today along with space for daily planning and intention-setting are designed to help you stay accountable while engaging in self-exploration. While some may find the amount of questions to be too much to cover on a daily basis, it’s easy enough to just pick the ones you care about each day to save some time. The cover is made from vegan leather (faux leather), making it more durable than paperback covers and hardcovers alike. Plus, the spiral bound spine makes it easy to tear away pages or flip to certain sections with ease. Price at time of publication: $32 Product details:

Cover: Vegan leather and spiral spine

Vegan leather and spiral spine Page format : Lined

: Lined Guided prompts : Yes

: Yes Page count: Not listed

Best for Depression Retrain Your Brain (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in 7 Weeks: A Workbook for Managing Depression and Anxiety) Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com Why We Like It: It was developed by a psychologist specializing in cognitive behavioral therapy. It’s Worth Noting: This is more of a formal workbook based on cognitive behavioral therapy methods than a guided journal. This journal was written by psychologist Seth J. Gillihan, PhD, specializing in mindfulness-centered cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for conditions including depression, anxiety disorders, and insomnia. We love this journal because it provides tools you’d learn in therapy for a fraction of the price (though we still recommend in-person therapy for those suffering from depression). To see these results, you’ll need to follow along with the prompts and practice and apply the tools in everyday situations (ie., the work has to continue even when you’re not journaling). Some people may find it too formal or structured if they seek a free writing space or blank sketch journal. Unlike other journals on this list, this one is available in various formats, including digital, which you can download for free with a Kindle account. Price at time of publication: $14 Product details:

Cover: Paperback

Paperback Page format : Lined

: Lined Guided prompts : Yes

: Yes Page count: 236