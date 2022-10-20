Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit Affinity offers contoured arch support and a shock-absorbing sole to reduce arch pain, but its impressive comfort doesn't come at the expense of style. For men, the Crocs Classic Sandal is lightweight and versatile, with two upper straps for added support.

Here are the best sandals with arch support—according to expert advice and thorough research.

We researched dozens of sandals with arch support and consulted with podiatrists to find the best options with contoured footbeds, cushioned midsoles, heel cups, and secure straps for optimal fit. These sandals can help with plantar fasciitis, overpronation, flat feet, and high arches—and they're comfortable enough to wear all day long.

"Good arch support in sandals is key, as the quality of sandals without arch support can lead to increased demand of the foot ligaments and eventual strains and pains," Said Atway , DPM, a clinical associate professor of orthopaedics at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "An arch support sandal can conform to the foot and function to support the arch and reduce risk of strains."

Arch conditions like plantar fasciitis can be painful and debilitating, but the right pair of sandals may provide relief. Sandals with arch support work to distribute your weight evenly across your feet, to help ease pressure on the arches. They also often have features like contoured footbeds and cushioned midsoles to further reduce pain. When buying sandals for arch support, look for a style with good arch coverage and adjustability for the best fit . Often, a heel cup or strap can help keep your foot in place and prevent slippage.

Best Overall: Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit Affinity Skechers View On Shoesensation.com View On Skechers.com Why We Like It: The Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit Affinity features memory foam, which contours to your feet and provides cushioning, while the midsole has an extra layer of shock-absorbing material. It’s Worth Noting: These sandals may not be a great fit on those with narrow feet. Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit Affinity sandals provide excellent arch support and cushioning for all-day comfort. The memory foam contours to your feet, while the shock-absorbing midsole protects against impact. There are three adjustable straps for a secure fit, and the dual-density outsole provides traction and stability. These sandals are available in women's 6 to 11 and come in two widths—medium and wide. They're also machine washable, making them easy to keep clean. And if Affinity isn't your style, Skechers has several other Go Walk Arch Fit sandals and plenty of color options to suit your taste. Product Details: Women's sizes: 6 to 11

6 to 11 Available Widths: Medium, wide

Medium, wide Upper Material: Geo-woven mesh

Geo-woven mesh Insole Material: Arch Fit contoured footbed

Arch Fit contoured footbed Outsole Material: Dual-density material Price at time of publication: $70

Best Men’s: Crocs Classic Sandal Crocs View On Crocs.com View On Shoecarnival.com Why We Like It: This classic Croc sandal is made from Croslite, a lightweight foam material that molds to your feet for a perfect fit. It’s Worth Noting: Unlike traditional Crocs, the sandal version lacks a heel strap for added security. The Crocs Classic Sandal is a lightweight, comfortable option for men who need a strong, yet lightweight sandal with arch support. The Croslite insole material molds to your feet, and the contoured footbed provides an impressive amount of support. Similar to a traditional Croc, this sandal has two upper straps for added security. The textured outsole provides traction and stability on wet and dry surfaces. The Crocs Classic Sandal is available in men's sizes 4 to 13 and in ten color options. Seven Jibbitz holes line the straps, allowing you to customize your sandals with Croc's line of charms. They're also flexible, easy to clean, and odor resistant—just hose them off and allow them to air dry. Product Details: Men’s sizes: 4 to 13

4 to 13 Available Widths: Standard

Standard Upper Material: Croslite resin

Croslite resin Insole Material: Croslite resin

Croslite resin Outsole Material: Croslite resin Price at time of publication: $40



Best Women’s: Vionic Marvina Sandal Vionic View On Dsw.com View On Vionicshoes.com Why We Like It: This strappy leather sandal has a supportive footbed that adjusts to the shape of your foot. It’s Worth Noting: The Vionic Marvina is only available in standard width and isn't adjustable, so a good initial fit is essential. The Vionic Marvina provides a comfortable, supportive fit for women who need arch support. The stylish leather upper can be dressed up or down, while the two straps ensure a secure fit. A microfiber-covered EVA footbed conforms to the shape of your foot and provides cushioning—and the rubber outsole is durable and provides traction on everyday terrain. Marvina is available in women's sizes 5 to 12 and in four color options: black, cream, macaroon, and poppy. They're also available in half sizes for a perfect fit. The manufacturer recommends wearing the sandals for a few hours the first few days to allow your feet to adjust to the support. The leather straps can be wiped down using a dry, cotton cloth. Product Details: Women's sizes: 5 to 12

5 to 12 Available Widths: Standard

Standard Upper Material: Leather

Leather Insole Material: Microfiber-covered EVA

Microfiber-covered EVA Outsole Material: Rubber Price at time of publication: $140

Best Walking: ECCO Women's Yucatan Sandal Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Ecco.com View On Nordstrom Why We Like It: The Ecco Yucatan Sandal has a soft yet supportive molded footbed that provides all-day walking comfort on any terrain. It’s Worth Noting: The microfiber footbed cover doesn't dry as fast as other materials. The Ecco Yucatan Sandal is a comfortable walking sandal that provides support and stability on any terrain—from rocky trails to city streets. Three adjustable leather straps ensure a secure fit and the molded EVA footbed conforms to the foot for a custom fit. The outsole is made from rubber, which provides a durable barrier. The Ecco Yucatan Sandal is available in women's sizes 5 to 12 and in nine color options. Men's styles are also available in sizes 6 to 16. They're also easy to clean—just use a damp cloth and allow them to air dry. Product Details: Women's sizes: 5 to 12

5 to 12 Men's sizes: 6 to 16

6 to 16 Available Widths: Standard

Standard Upper Material: Leather with neoprene lining

Leather with neoprene lining Insole Material: Molded EVA

Molded EVA Outsole Material: Rubber Price at time of publication: $135

Best Slip-on: Birkenstock Arizona Suede Birkenstock View On Birkenstock.com View On Zappos Why We Like It: The Birkenstock Arizona is a comfortable, slip-on sandal with adjustable straps for a customized fit. It’s Worth Noting: Leather requires more upkeep, such as regular protective treatments, to maintain its look. A popular style for men and women, the Birkenstock Arizona is a comfortable, slip-on sandal with two adjustable upper buckle straps. The contoured cork footbed adapts to the shape of your foot and provides support, while the EVA outsole is shock-absorbent and lightweight. The shaped heel cup, exceptional arch support, and raised toe grips help distribute weight across your feet for premium comfort. The Birkenstock Arizona is available in women's sizes 4 to 12 and in men's sizes 6 to 15. These sandals accommodate most foot shapes, with a narrow or regular/wide option. There are color selections for every occasion, with over 30 solid and patterned choices. And cleaning your Birkenstocks is simple: Just wipe them down with a damp cloth and treat the leather with Birkenstock's Water & Stain Repellent for extra protection. Product Details: Women's sizes: 4 to 12

4 to 12 Men's sizes: 6 to 15

6 to 15 Available Widths: Medium/narrow, Regular/wide

Medium/narrow, Regular/wide Upper Material: Suede

Suede Insole Material: Natural leather

Natural leather Outsole Material: EVA Price at time of publication: $125

Best Dressy: Dansko Reece Sandals Courtesy of Dansko View On Amazon View On Dansko.com View On Zappos Why We Like It: The molded memory foam footbed and cork insole of the Dansko Reece soothes your feet during any occasion. It’s Worth Noting: The adjustable strap doesn't offer as much adjustability as some of the other sandals on this list. The leather upper of the Dansko Reece looks great with dresses, skirts, and trousers—making it a versatile option for work or play. The molded memory foam footbed conforms to the shape of the foot for on-the-go comfort, while the cork insole provides support and absorbs shock. A durable rubber outsole offers traction and stability, whether you're walking on the street or dancing the night away. The Dansko Reece is available in women's sizes 5.5 to 12. There are also three color options: black, stone waxy burnished, and orange. These sandals also feature a toe loop for easy on and off and an adjustable back strap to fasten. They're also simple to care for—just wipe them down with a damp cloth and allow them to air dry. Leather cream can be used to keep the upper looking new. Product Details: Women's sizes: 5.5 to 12

5.5 to 12 Available Widths: Standard

Standard Upper Material: Leather

Leather Insole Material: Leather and memory foam

Leather and memory foam Outsole Material: Rubber Price at time of publication: $125

Best Flat: Sole Malibu Flip Sole View On Yoursole.com Why We Like It: These sustainable sandals feature a moldable orthopedic shape that supports pressure distribution and shock absorption. It’s Worth Noting: Flip-flop style sandals don't offer the same support as those with straps. Sustainable meets comfort in the Sole Laguna Flip. Using a combination of cork trimmings and recycled wine corks, these sandals are as eco-friendly as they are comfortable. The moldable orthopedic shape of the footbed provides support and distributes weight evenly, while the EVA outsole offers shock absorption. The Sole Laguna Flip is available in women's sizes 5 to 11 and men's sizes 7 to 14. They come in standard width only and are available in three colors: black, brown, and tan. Not only will you be comfortable in these sandals, but you can feel good knowing that you're supporting a sustainable product. Product Details: Women's sizes: 5 to 11

5 to 11 Men's sizes: 7 to 14

7 to 14 Available Widths: Standard

Standard Upper Material: Knit

Knit Insole Material: Cork

Cork Outsole Material: EVA Price at time of publication: $89

Best Hiking: Hoka Hopara Hoka View On Hoka.com View On Zappos Why We Like It: These rugged hiking sandals protect your feet with just enough cushioning to make them comfy on the trail. It’s Worth Noting: The Hopara may not be suitable for overpronation—which causes the foot to roll inward excessively. Not every sandal is cut out for the rigorous demands of hiking, but the Hoka Hopara is up for the challenge. These sandals feature a synthetic upper for durability and breathability—and the midsole is made from EVA for added cushioning. The rubber outsole provides traction on any surface, whether trekking across a rocky creek bed or backpacking up a muddy trail. The Hoka Hopara is available in women's sizes 5 to 11 and men's sizes 7 to 14. They come in standard width only and are available in nine color options. With drainage ports throughout, a protective toe cap, and a quick-drying upper, these sandals are ready to take on any adventure—while catering to your arch support needs. Product Details: Women's sizes: 5 to 11

5 to 11 Men's sizes: 7 to 14

7 to 14 Available Widths: Standard

Standard Upper Material: Synthetic

Synthetic Insole Material: EVA

EVA Outsole Material: Rubber Price at time of publication: $135

Best Athletic: Oofos OOahh Sport Flex Sandal Oofos View On Oofos.com View On REI Why We Like It: This slide sandal caters to athletes seeking comfort and support after a workout. It’s Worth Noting: Those with excessively sweaty feet may find the lining of these sandals become slippery. Athletes know the importance of recovery after a workout, and the Oofos Sport Flex Sandal was designed with that in mind. Featuring a contoured footbed and an anatomically correct arch, the Sport Flex promotes the natural flexion of the foot you need to avoid injury. The foam footbed absorbs impact and relieves pressure on your feet, while the rubber outsole provides traction to reduce the risk of slips and falls. An adjustable upper strap ensures a secure, comfortable fit regardless of foot size. The Oofos Sport Flex Sandal is available in women's sizes 5 to 20 and men's sizes 3 to 18. They come in standard width only and are available in black, white, and navy. With a slip-resistant design and money-back guarantee, these sandals are the perfect addition to your workout bag. Product Details: Women's sizes: 5 to 20

5 to 20 Men's sizes: 3 to 18

3 to 18 Available Widths: Standard

Standard Upper Material: OOfoam™

OOfoam™ Insole Material: OOfoam™

OOfoam™ Outsole Material: OOfoam™ Price at time of publication: $80

Best Water: KEEN Women's Newport H2 Sandals 4.9 Zappos View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Co.uk Why We Like It: This hybrid sandal can be worn in the water or on dry land. It’s Worth Noting: While machine washable, they must be air dried to avoid damaging the sandals. Water enthusiasts rejoice—the Keen Newport H2 is the perfect sandal for your needs. These sandals feature a quick-drying polyester upper and a hydrophobic foam footbed that drains water quickly. The rubber outsole delivers a strong grip on wet or dry surfaces, making them ideal for boating, fishing, and more. A 10-point fit system ensures a secure, comfortable fit using bungee lacing, while the toe bumper protects your feet from rough surfaces. The Keen Newport H2 is available in women's sizes 5 to 11 and men's sizes 7 to 17. They're also machine washable for easy cleaning. With an adjustable fit and a wide variety of color options, the Newport H2 is bound to become your go-to sandal for all your water adventures. Product Details: Women's sizes: 5 to 11

5 to 11 Men's sizes: 7 to 17

7 to 17 Available Widths: Standard

Standard Upper Material: Polyester webbing

Polyester webbing Insole Material: EVA

EVA Outsole Material: Rubber Price at time of publication: $130

Best Slide: Velous Laguna Slide Velous View On Velousfootwear.com Why We Like It: The patent pending Tri-Motion™ Technology promotes the natural motion of the foot. It’s Worth Noting: The unisex design may not fit everyone’s style preferences. Known for its recovery footwear, Velous makes a mean slide sandal. The Laguna Slide features a contoured footbed with arch support and a deep heel cup for stability. The EVA foam footbed absorbs shock and relieves pressure on your feet while stimulating blood flow with every step. Using Tri-Motion™ Technology, the three-part outsole flexes with your foot to reduce joint stress. The result is a sandal that supports the natural movement of your foot and provides all-day comfort. The Laguna Slide is available in women's sizes 6 to 17 and men's sizes 4 to 15. They come in standard width only and are available in light gray/white, black/dark gray, and navy/yellow. With a slip-resistant design and money-back guarantee, these slides will give your arches the support they need. Product Details: Women's sizes: 6 to 17

6 to 17 Men's sizes: 4 to 15

4 to 15 Available Widths: Standard

Standard Upper Material: Synthetic leather, perforated foam, and textile lining

Synthetic leather, perforated foam, and textile lining Insole Material: Triple density Foamotion Formula®

Triple density Foamotion Formula® Outsole Material: Triple density Foamotion Formula® Price at time of publication: $70

Best Platform: Naot Vesta Sandal Naot View On Amazon View On Naot.com Why We Like It: The Vesta Sandal has just enough height without compromising comfort or support. It’s Worth Noting: While adjustable, the Vesta only comes in whole sizes and standard widths. The Naot Vesta Sandal is a terrific choice for those who need a little extra height. This sandal features a 1.5-inch heel platform that adds style and stability. The footbed is made of cork and latex to mold to your feet and provide support. The arch support helps to reduce fatigue, while the metatarsal pad relieves pressure on the ball of your foot. Perfect for everyday wear, the Vesta promotes better posture and alignment. The Naot Vesta Sandal is available in women's sizes 4 to 11 and in three color options: marigold leather, soft black leather, and kiss red leather. It features an adjustable hook-and-loop strap for a custom fit. With its stylish design and comfortable footbed, the Naot Vesta Sandal may become your preferred summer footwear. Product Details: Women's sizes: 4 to 11

4 to 11 Available Widths: Standard

Standard Upper Material: Leather

Leather Insole Material: Cork, latex, and suede

Cork, latex, and suede Outsole Material: Rubber Price at time of publication: $165

Best Adjustable: Chaco Women's Z/1 Classic Sandals Chaco View On Amazon View On Chacos.com View On REI Why We Like It: This podiatrist-recommended sandal from Chaco is fully adjustable for a custom fit. It’s Worth Noting: The Z/1 lacks the toe strap found on the Z/2 sandal. The Chaco Z/1 Classic is a versatile sandal that pairs well with everything from shorts to dresses. It features Chaco's trademarked webbing system that wraps around your foot for a secure, comfortable fit. The webbing is fully adjustable, so you can customize the fit to your foot. The LUVSEAT™ footbed contours to your feet and provides support, while the ChacoGrip™ rubber outsole provides traction on any surface. Not only are these sandals comfortable, but they're also stylish. The Chaco Z/1 Classic is available in women's sizes 5 to 12 and men's sizes 7 to 12. Both standard and wide options are available. With an American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, these sandals carry you through the day without sacrificing style or comfort. Product Details: Women's sizes: 5 to 12

5 to 12 Men's sizes: 7 to 12

7 to 12 Available Widths: Standard and wide

Standard and wide Upper Material: Polyester jacquard webbing

Polyester jacquard webbing Insole Material: LUVSEAT™ PU

LUVSEAT™ PU Outsole Material: ChacoGrip™ rubber Price at time of publication: $100