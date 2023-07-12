We made it our mission to find the best sandals to reduce heel pain and prevent plantar fasciitis altogether. We tested 31 different pairs of sandals for nearly 2,000 hours. We evaluated the sandals based on their fit, comfort, stability, responsiveness, cushioning, quality, and value. The end result is a comprehensive list of 14 sandals that will give you the support and comfort you need.

Plantar fasciitis is an overuse injury of the plantar fascia, a connective tissue that spans from the heel all the way to the ball of the foot, says Anne Sharkey, DPM, a podiatrist at North Austin Foot and Ankle Institute. Sometimes referred to as “heel spur syndrome,” Dr. Sharkey says people often describe the pain as feeling like a stone bruise on the bottom of their heel. While there are a variety of causes for this condition (such as a change in activity or weight gain), wearing the wrong shoes can contribute to the issue.

Plantar fasciitis accounts for 80% of all cases of heel pain. When you consider that nearly 85% of people exacerbate or even cause this pain by wearing inappropriate footwear, it puts the need for a pair of good sandals into perspective. Wearing flat shoes with minimal heel height or a hard insole without arch support are two of the biggest no-nos when you have plantar fasciitis.

Best Overall ECCO Flowt 2 Band Sandal 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Like It These sandals check all the boxes when it comes to arch support, cushioning, fit, stability, and comfort. It's Worth Noting The straps don’t have any padding, which could lead to some initial discomfort for some people. If you’re looking for a comfortable and secure sandal that fits perfectly right out of the box, check out the Ecco Women’s Flowt 2 Band Sandal. Not only do these sandals stay in place, but they are also slip-proof, whether you’re walking uphill, downhill, or on uneven terrain. We especially liked the heel cup in these sandals and their shock support. With the platform-like bottom, they do a great job absorbing all the little jolts you normally experience when walking. We felt like these cushiony shoes propelled us forward with every stride and put a spring in our step. The sandals also pass the “twist and bend test,” meaning they give slightly without being too flexible. The front only bends about an inch upward, but the heel barely moves, which means these sandals will provide the support you need. The game changer for these sandals is the fact that the toe strap can be adjusted so you can get the perfect fit. Even though the straps aren’t padded, we didn’t experience any rubbing or chafing. These sandals are the best of both worlds—offering amazing support and comfort without compromising style. Price at time of publication: $130 Product Details: Sizes Available: 4 to 12.5

Best Overall Runner Up Teva Zymic Women’s Sandal 5 Teva View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Why We Like It These sandals are both cushioned and supportive and made us feel like we were walking on air. It's Worth Noting The strap that cuts diagonally across the foot can be bothersome at times. If you’re looking for an environmentally-friendly sandal that provides a lighter footprint in more ways than one, you need to check out the Teva Zymic Women’s Sandal. There’s so much to love about this sandal that it almost took the top slot on our list. From the moment you fasten the easy hook-and-loop closure, your foot feels stable and supported. The thick, responsive midsole and comfortable footbed absorb all the shock of walking, making you feel like you’re walking on air. Even our knees and ankles felt supported as we tested them. And no matter what position our foot was in, we never feel like it was sliding around. In fact, these sandals are comfortable enough that you should have no issue walking in them all day—especially since they provide great arch support. They also accommodate wide feet, which is a real plus if your feet tend to swell on hotter days. We also liked that these sandals are treated with what the manufacturer calls Life Naturals, a peppermint-based antimicrobial that fights the growth of odor-causing bacteria and adds to the longevity of the sandals. The only downside is that the straps don’t have any padding (except the heel strap), and the middle strap can be bothersome at times. Price at time of publication: $80 Product Details: Sizes Available: 5 to 11

Best Budget Native Ellis Sugarlite Sandal 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nativeshoes.com Why We Like It The contoured footbed hugs the foot and creates a stable fit across many different surfaces. It's Worth Noting The sandals may not have enough support for a full day of walking. If you’re looking for sandals that won’t break the bank, a pair of Native Ellis sandals should fit the bill. While they may not cost much, they still get the job done and then some by providing a stable and supportive feel. Plus, they’re environmentally friendly and made with a proprietary material called Sugarlite, a sugarcane-based material that produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions. These sandals also boast a contoured design that helps keep your foot feeling secure across many different surfaces. And they’re responsive, allowing you to walk quickly and efficiently without a lot of lag. Because they don’t have much padding, the sandals can feel a bit rigid at times and may not be suited for a full day of walking. That said, if you are looking for good support for your plantar fasciitis and want something with a little style, these are a great option. Price at time of publication: $42 Product Details: Sizes Available: 5 to 11

Best for Everyday Wear Chaco Townes Sandals 4.7 Chaco View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Like It Not only are these sandals stable and supportive, but they are made with high-quality leather that feels buttery soft next to your skin. It's Worth Noting The sandals are heavier than most, so they may take some getting used to. It can be challenging to find a supportive sandal that also transitions seamlessly to a lot of different occasions—that is until you try the Chaco Townes Sandals. These sandals are supportive and comfortable enough to be worn every day and stylish enough that you can don them for just about any scenario. Whether you dress them up or dress them down, you can’t go wrong with these sandals, especially when you consider all the extra support you get. At the root of their all-day comfort is the footbed’s high amount of arch support, which promotes healthy foot alignment. The slight curve on the bottom of the sandal creates a smooth transition as you walk on different surfaces, and the sandals have noticeable shock absorption that keeps your heel from taking the brunt of your steps—a crucial consideration if you have plantar fasciitis. That said, some of the shoe’s stability comes from the design, which includes a border or ridge around your foot. While this gives the sandal a unique look, it also makes the sandals a bit bulkier and heavier than most pairs on our list, but the buttery soft leather straps and cushy soles make up for that. We also loved how the straps felt against our skin. Price at time of publication: $110 Product Details: Sizes Available: 5 to 12

Best for Heel and Ankle Stability Hoka Women's Hopara Sandals 4.9 Zappos View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Hoka.com Why We Like It These sturdy sneakers-turned-sandals are the perfect mix of luxe comfort and stability. It's Worth Noting Although the sandals are highly functional, they aren’t very stylish. If you're someone who walks a lot, goes on muddy hikes, or covers a lot of different terrains, you can’t beat these Hoka Hopara All-Terrain Shoes. Not only do they provide excellent heel and ankle stability, but they also are built to last. The luxe and cushy shoes are a mix between sandals and sneakers and are as high-quality as they are effective. With great arch support and cushioning, the sandals are both breathable and comfortable. They also have a plump sole that provides some spring when you’re walking and is indicative of the shoe’s shock absorption capabilities—a real plus for anyone with heel pain. The shoes are easy to take on and off with their unique quick-lace system. The only downside is that they’re not overly stylish, although they do come in a variety of fun colors. Once you feel the squishiness and support, though, you won’t even notice what they look like. Price at time of publication: $135 Product Details: Sizes Available: 5 to 11

Best for Hiking Teva Terra Fi 5 Universal Sandal 4.8 Teva View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Annscottage.com Why We Like It The sandals provide solid stability and are made to fit the contour of your foot. It's Worth Noting They don’t have as much cushion as we would like. The ultimate all-terrain sandal, the Terra Fi 5 Universal Women’s Sandals are tailored to match the contour of your foot. Designed with a midsole that cushions and supports your feet, you can walk with ease and confidence in these ultra-grippy sandals, even on rocky or uneven terrain. Plus, the easy hook-and-loop closure means these shoes not only come on and off quickly but also that the fit is just right. The curved soles of these shoes provide smooth transitions with each step, allowing you to walk in a way that feels natural and not clunky. We found that wearing them all day helped to eliminate heel pain altogether. Plus, the back of the sandal has a lip that prevents your heel from slipping. There also is a lip on the other end, which keeps your toes from hanging off the edge, so your foot fits into the sandal and stays there. Despite the fact that these sandals mold perfectly to your feet, we do miss the cushiony feeling that some other sandals offer. That said, the design is what makes these shoes so rugged. They’re waterproof and a great pick for hiking—even when you have plantar fasciitis. Price at time of publication: $110 Product Details: Sizes Available: 5 to 14

Most Comfortable Merrell Bravada Backstrap Sandal 4.9 Zappos View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com Why We Like It These plush sandals hug your feet with soft support. It's Worth Noting Although the sandal is comfortable with adequate spring, we would like to see a little more heel. If comfort is your number one goal, look no further than the Merrell Barava Backstrap sandal. The sandals hug your feet with cushy support at every step. Combine this with the midsole arch support, which keeps pronation and achy arches at bay, and you have a comfortable, lightweight sandal that provides great stability. Even the straps are made with a soft fabric that does not rub, chafe, or cause irritation. As an added bonus, the sandal’s design makes for a supported stride. Not only do the sandals allow you to push off comfortably, but they also bounce back quickly, propelling you forward. The only downside is that the heel is slightly lower than the toes, which took some getting used to. However, while it felt a little odd at first, the springy softness we felt when walking certainly made up for it. Plus, the grippy sole left us feeling secure on our feet. Price at time of publication: $85 Product Details: Sizes Available: 5 to 11

Best for Bunions Munro Corine Sandals 4.6 Zappos View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Munroshoes.com Why We Like It The sandal straps provide great support without pressing against bunions. It's Worth Noting While the soles have good spring, they aren’t thick enough to sustain lots of walking. Bunions (or hallux valgus) are a common cause of foot pain and discomfort, especially if shoes or sandals do not fit well. The Munro Corine Sandals were some of the most comfortable sandals we tested due to the positioning of the straps. They provided the support they needed without pressing or confining bunions. We appreciated that the strap uses velcro instead of a buckle style, which made it a breeze to get the right fit. Not only are these stylish sandals easy to get on and off, but they also provide great stability and don’t slide around when you’re walking. This results in a secure and stable fit for both your feet and your ankles. The sandals boast a sturdy sole and a curved bottom that allows you to navigate any terrain with ease. For added comfort, the inside of the straps is a soft suede material that doesn’t cause any chafing. There isn’t much we don’t like about these sandals, but if you are planning to do a lot of walking, they might not have enough support. But for everyday wear and comfort for your bunions, you can’t go wrong. Price at time of publication: $200 Product Details: Sizes Available: 5 to 11 (as well as medium, wide, and narrow)

Best for Arch Support Vionic Reyna Flatform Sandal 4.5 Vionic View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Like It The footbed of this sandal is comfy with lots of great arch support. It's Worth Noting The sole can feel somewhat inflexible at times. If you’re looking for strong arch support, check out the Vionic Reyna Flatform Sandal. Ergonomically designed to hug your arches, this sandal’s technology helps support your foot’s natural alignment with its thick suede cushion. You’ll experience a lot of stability in your foot, ankle, and knee. Plus, the ample platform does a great job of absorbing shock. The sandals also feature a wavy sole that offers a solid grip when walking on different surfaces, while the leather straps are soft and supple next to your skin. The only downside is that the sole is somewhat inflexible and doesn’t offer a lot of bounce in your step, but this is somewhat expected with a sandal that keeps your arch from collapsing by holding it into place. Price at time of publication: $130 Product Details: Sizes Available: 5 to 11

Best for Flat Feet Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit Affinity 4.4 Skechers View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Marylandsquare.com Why We Like It The sandals feature a contoured footbed that molds to your foot to reduce shock. It's Worth Noting While these sandals get the job done, we wish they were a little more stylish. If you have flat feet, you know how painful it can be to walk in sandals that don’t provide adequate support. With the Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit Affinity sandals, you won’t have that problem. These podiatrist-designed sandals feature a contoured footbed that molds to your foot to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion. They’re also super lightweight, so you won’t be heavy on your feet. Instead, you’ll feel like this springy sandal is propelling you forward and adding a little bounce in your step. The velcro straps allow you to find the perfect fit to keep your foot contained and stable. Overall, these sandals are comfortable, cushy, and supportive. They do a great job keeping your feet in place and allowing you to put in some miles without causing chafing or irritation. We wish they were a little more stylish, but if you’re recovering from plantar fasciitis or have flat feet, it’s worth the trade-off. Price at time of publication: $70 Product Details: Sizes Available: 5 to 13

Best Wide Teva Women's Original Universal Sandals 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Like It The sandals give wider feet the room they need without compromising on security or stability. It's Worth Noting They’re not ideal for complicated terrain. If you have wide feet, you know finding a sandal that gives you the room you need while still allowing your foot to feel secure is no easy feat. The Teva Original Universal Women’s Sandals may be just what you need. Not only can you adjust the straps to your liking, but the footbed is ample and roomy. During our testing, we appreciated the foamy sole, which provides a soft, comfortable feeling while walking regardless of the terrain. You’ll never feel like you’re hurting your feet or that they are unstable in some way. Because these sandals are so lightweight and airy, they’re not ideal for complicated terrains, but for everyday use, they make walking around effortless, catching your stride in just the right way. Like the other Tevas on our list, these sandals are treated with what the manufacturer has dubbed Life Naturals. This peppermint-based antimicrobial formula fights the growth of odor-causing bacteria and promotes longevity. Price at time of publication: $55 Product Details: Sizes Available: 5 to 12

Best Platform Sorel Women’s Kinetic Y-Strap High Sandal 4.4 Zappos View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Like It They’re remarkably lightweight and supportive. It's Worth Noting The lack of padding on the strap can lead to some initial chafing. If you’re looking for a sporty platform sandal that is as functional as it is stylish, look no further than the Sorel Women’s Kinetic Y-Strap High Sandal. The big, bold scalloped soles of these sandals are remarkably lightweight, supportive, and easy to walk in. Plus, the foam creates incredible comfort. The sandals have a curved toe box and a higher heel, which creates a U shape when walking and gives you a bit of a push in your stride. In terms of style, the sandals are chic with a lot of attention to detail. You can pair them with nicer outfits, but they’re still functional and sporty. The only downside is the lack of padding on the strap, which can lead to some initial chafing. Once we got used to the sandal, we loved how it seemed to pop up when our feet landed. We also appreciated the curve of the sole, which provides additional arch support, as well as the fact that you can adjust the ankle strap with velcro to customize the tightness. Price at time of publication: $135 Product Details: Sizes Available: 5 to 12

Best Lightweight Merrell Women's Speed Fusion Strap Sandal 4.2 REI View On Merrell.com View On REI Why We Like It These lightweight sandals provide a barely-there feeling. It's Worth Noting Because they’re so lightweight, the cushioning is a bit lacking. If you enjoy the feeling of being barefoot but know doing so will only aggravate your plantar fasciitis, you’ll love the feel of these lightweight Merrell Women’s Speed Fusion Strap Sandals. While the shoe definitely molds to your foot and provides support in all the right places, you also feel like you are walking around barefoot—without the risks. As an added bonus, there’s a small cushion on the back heel support, which we fell in love with. Not only does it hold your heel in a stable yet comfortable position, but the cushion also ensures all-day comfort when you’re out and about. We also appreciated the secure adjustable straps, which make for an effortless stride that never feels cumbersome. The only downside is that the sandals are somewhat lacking in cushioning, but if you want a lightweight sandal that makes you feel like you’re barefoot, you won’t miss the extra padding. Price at time of publication: $120 Product Details: Sizes Available: 5 to 11

