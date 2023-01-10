To find the best rechargeable hand warmers, we put them to the test. Our team of testers used each rechargeable hand warmer for 15 hours to evaluate the effectiveness, battery life, and durability of each model.

“Rechargeable hand warmers are helpful for anyone who is going to spend prolonged periods of time outdoors or in cold weather, such as skiers, snowboarders, or ice skaters,” says Erin Nance, MD , an orthopedic hand and upper extremity surgeon in New York. They’re especially beneficial for people with Raynaud’s syndrome , she says. “Cold temperatures can trigger a Raynaud’s episode, which occurs when the arteries in your fingers constrict, causing white or blue, painful fingers.” Anyone can use and benefit from rechargeable hand warmers, but those who are always cold may especially reap the benefits. You can keep one at your desk or couch to warm up indoors or bring them with you on your nightly jog. During winter activities, like sporting events or tailgating, rechargeable hand warmers can make a huge difference in your comfort.

Rechargeable hand warmers are electric devices that radiate heat to warm up your hands—think of them like tiny space heaters. You can tuck them in your pockets or simply hold them in your hands to get relief from cold hands. Like space heaters, rechargeable hand warmers can get very warm, very fast. So much so that you could burn yourself, so you’ll want to be careful or wear gloves while handling them.

Our top pick, the Survival Frog QuickHeat Pro Rechargeable Hand Warmer , beats out the competition for its thoughtful design and long-lasting battery life. For those on a budget, the BusyPiggy 10000mAh Power Bank & Rechargeable Hand Warmer 2 in 1 is a basic but solid option that maintains a steady temperature for up to 12 hours.

During the colder months, many experience cold hands and feet. While this is the body’s way of regulating your body temperature, it can be uncomfortable and leave you feeling chilly. Gloves, mittens, and warm jacket pockets are great ways to warm up your hands, but hand warmers are more effective and faster. Disposable hand warmers are small and easy to slip into your gloves, but one-time-use products create waste and they don’t hold heat very long. So, rechargeable hand warmers are a longer-lasting and more reliable alternative.

One drawback is the temperature range, which doesn’t get as warm as other models. This may be a positive feature for young children, however.

Our tester was “shocked” at how quickly these warmers heated up—they’re ready to go within seconds. Though it takes a short while to fully charge, our tester found it “super easy to use” and had a long eight-hour battery life for all-day use. Our tester was impressed with the quality and durability of these warmers and would recommend them for activities like camping and tailgating.

With a built-in flashlight, this is the hand warmer to consider if you go for long walks or runs in the evening. Like other models, it has a built-in power bank, heats on both sides, and offers three heat settings to choose from. If you’re worried about bulkiness, this is a lightweight and sleek model, so it will fit neatly in your pockets during outdoor workouts and activities.

It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t get as hot as other models, but it’s still plenty warm.

Why We Like It: Many rechargeable hand warmers are sold individually, but this one comes in a 2-pack, making it a great value.

This heated hand warmer may be especially beneficial for those with arthritis since it heats quickly, has a large heating area, and fits snugly around your arms to trap the warmth. “People who have arthritis in their hands might find that cold or damp weather contributes to their pain or worsens their stiffness, and hand warmers can be a way to treat this pain,” Dr. Zhang says.

Our tester found this model heats up “super fast” and loved this as a solution to getting warm in a cold apartment or home. Since it’s a bit “bulky and heavy,” it may not be the best option for outdoor or on-the-go use. It has a belt that wraps around your waist and plenty of pockets to store your belongings if you choose to venture with it, but it may not be the most practical to wear while moving about.

If you’re looking for the best rechargeable hand warmer for indoor use, our tester is confident that this is one worth buying. Many are designed for outdoor activities, but our tester recommends keeping this near your desk or couch to warm chilly hands when you’re inside. Made with a premium carbon fiber heating element, it has a larger heating area than other models, but it also comes at a premium price.

It’s Worth Noting: It comes at a steep price, and the design is a bit bulky.

Why We Like It: The fuzzy interior is cozy, and it heats up super fast.

While our tester found many uses for this versatile device, such as warming up cold hands before handling a newborn baby, there were some minor drawbacks. The instructions were poorly translated, so they weren’t very easy to follow. The temperature display also uses Celsius readings, a mild inconvenience for Americans who use Fahrenheit.

There’s a lot to like about this model: it’s portable, quick to charge, and has a long-lasting battery. Depending on which of the three heat settings you use, the battery can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. While many brands claim similar heat times, our tester backed this up with personal experience. It heated quickly—within 30-60 seconds, per our tester—but also cooled quickly when shut off.

Rechargeable hand warmers can be an upfront investment, but this one is reasonably priced yet offers some of the same features as pricier models. It has a built-in power bank to charge your phone on the go, and it’s dual-sided, so both sides get warm. It also has a built-in flashlight, which our tester found handy for picking up dog poop during late-night walks.

Why We Like It: It has a built-in flashlight and power bank at a more affordable price point.

Ultimately, our tester described these heated gloves as “fantastic,” particularly enjoying the quick charge time and consistent heat that “radiated beautifully” from the back of the hands to the fingertips. Still, the short duration of use leaves something to be desired. Purchasing a set up of backup batteries solves this problem at an added cost.

If gloves are more up your alley than handheld devices, we recommend this pair by Snow Deer. They’re made with waterproof but flexible material, so they’ll hold up during outdoor activities like fishing, shoveling, or skiing (though our tester found them too bulky for indoor use). The soft fleece inside keeps your hands cozy, but you can still use your touchscreen devices with your index fingers.

According to Joanne Y. Zhang, MD , a board-certified orthopedic hand surgeon in Irvine, California, choosing a rechargeable hand warmer that isn’t too heavy or bulky is an important criterion. “Some hand warmers are built into gloves or mittens which may be more functional than those that are handheld,” she says.

It’s Worth Noting: On the highest setting, the heat time only lasts for around 2 hours, so you may need to purchase a separate backup battery.

Why We Like It: These fleece-lined heated gloves are the coziest way to keep your hands warm during outdoor activities.

If you’re looking for warmth on the fly but not for long periods of time, this is a good pick. It’s portable and compatible with multiple USB cables, and it can be used as a power source while traveling.

According to Ocoopa, the hand warmer provides heat for up to 15 hours. Our tester came to a different conclusion, however. After multiple uses, our tester was able to consistently get three to four hours of use depending on the heat setting. Our tester also found it takes about an hour longer to charge than advertised.

A common complaint of some rechargeable hand warmers is the delayed heat-up time. Fortunately, that’s not an issue with the Ocoopa model. When turning it on or toggling between the three temperature settings, our tester could feel the difference “instantly.” So, it’s fast and pretty accurate, hence why our tester described it as being “effective for warming hands quickly.” It’s also dual-sided, so it heats up on both sides.

It’s Worth Noting: The battery life falls short of what the manufacturer claims, according to our testing process.

Why We Like It: It heats up and changes heating levels instantly.

Though it's more affordable, it also doubles as a power bank to charge your phone like more expensive models. For the price, it’s a solid option. It gets warm and holds a steady temperature for hours, but it does require a little bit of patience as it heats up and charges.

A hand warmer is intended to be portable, but our tester found it “kind of bulky” and wouldn’t recommend it for use during exercise like running. However, it’s perfect for watching sporting events, attending parades, and spending leisure time outdoors.

With only one button on this hand warmer, there’s not much room for error. So, this rechargeable hand warmer is very easy to use with little to no guesswork. Our tester enjoyed this device primarily for its ability to toggle between temperatures and durability. If thrown against a brick wall, our tester is confident it would come out unscathed. Even after a few fumbles, the hand warmer showed no scratches.

It’s Worth Noting: It can take a while to fully heat up and come to a complete charge.

Why We Like It: It’s easy to use, durable, and adjustable at a price point many can afford.

A couple of things to note: with any rechargeable hand warmer, you’ll want to be mindful of the temperature setting. This one is especially powerful, reaching temperatures up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. Survival Frog notes that the highest settings could result in burns if not used carefully. At times, our tester felt the temperature got “too hot” but never “fluctuated at all” and was noticeably warm within 10 seconds.

After an overnight charge, our tester was impressed with the longevity of the heat time. However, “the charging process was not the easiest,” per our tester, who found the short USB cable and long charge time inconvenient.

Like the name suggests, Survival Frog is a brand that manufactures survival gear. So, it’s no surprise that its rechargeable hand warmer is made from durable ABS plastic and aircraft-grade aluminum ensuring its survival if dropped or tossed around. But it offers more than just being heavy-duty. We named this our top pick for its long-lasting battery life, sleek design, and built-in power bank. It can hold a charge for up to 14 hours at a time. It also doubles as a portable phone charger.

It’s Worth Noting: Though the battery lasts a long time once fully charged, the USB cable is short and the first charge requires many hours.

Why We Like It: It has an ergonomic and straightforward design, heats up quickly, and consistently maintains its heat setting.

Our Testing Process

We chose which rechargeable hand warmers to test based on extensive research. To find the best of the best, a team of testers evaluated the picks for the following criteria:

Ease of use

Durability

Battery life

Effectiveness

Design

Upon opening the hand warmers, testers were instructed to note the intuitiveness of the devices—whether the instructions were clear and the device was easy to set up, charge, and use.

Most importantly, our testers evaluated the warmers for their battery life and compared the results to the manufacturers’ claims. Each hand warmer was tested for approximately 15 hours to determine whether it worked as intended and maintained its efficacy over a longer period of time.

Testers also noted whether the hand warmers had additional features, such as multiple temperature settings, accessories like a carrying case, and sleek design that could fit in a pocket.

What to Know About Rechargeable Hand Warmers

What are Rechargeable Hand Warmers?

Rechargeable hand warmers are handheld devices that use energy to generate heat. Holding them helps warm up cold hands during cold days or outdoor activities. They are electronic products that are usually powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and often double as power banks and flashlights, depending on the model.

How do Rechargeable Hand Warmers Work?

Rechargeable hand warmers work by converting electrical energy into heat. Whoever is holding them will feel the warmth, which can warm up cold hands and give a sense of coziness throughout the whole body.

Unlike disposable hand warmers, some planning is required to use rechargeable ones. It can take up to eight hours to fully charge them, so you’ll need to charge them overnight. Once they’re fully charged, rechargeable hand warmers can last up to 15 hours depending on the heat setting. Using a higher heat setting uses energy quicker, as with using the device to charge your phone if it has that feature.

What to Look for in Rechargeable Hand Warmers



Ease of Use

Using any electric or rechargeable device can get a little complicated, so we partially based our selection on how intuitive the hand warmers were while testing. Our testers read the instructions for each device, but some were so simple to use that no instructions were needed. Those with multiple buttons typically required a small learning curve, but single-button hand warmers were the easiest to use.

Most rechargeable hand warmers first require you to charge them. Once they’re fully charged, you can operate them by pressing the power button and toggling between low, medium, and high heat.

Some additional features can make a rechargeable hand warmer easier to use. A lanyard or wrist strap makes the device easy to carry in your pocket without worrying about losing or dropping it. A carrying case is also convenient for transport and travel when not in use.

Effectiveness

To test the hand warmers’ effectiveness, our testers looked for three main criteria—how quickly the devices warmed up, whether they stayed warm during use, and how they held up after multiple uses.

For many, this will be the most important deciding factor because it determines how well the device works.

When you’re standing in the cold, you'll likely want your hand warmers to heat up as quickly as possible. Some models warm up within seconds while others may take a few minutes to reach the selected temperature.

Additionally, you may consider the temperature range of the hand warmers. Most reach temperatures of at least 130 F, but some only reach 120 F and others up to 150 F. The highest temperatures offered may not sound like a lot, but they can result in burns if you’re not wearing gloves or handling the warmer with care. “I recommend a device that has multiple temperature settings so you can choose a temperature that is warm but will not cause a burn,” Dr. Nance says.

Ergonomic Design

Hand warmers are designed to be held, so they should feel comfortable in your hands. Many have a sleek, smooth design that conforms to the natural curve in your hands.

Size can also factor in, but this is largely a personal preference and can vary based on the size of your hands. “There are a lot of different options and features in rechargeable hand warmers, so it is important to find the one that fits your specific needs,” says Dr. Zhang.

Hand warmers tend to be small to not cause strain on your hands and to fit in jacket and pants pockets. Some of our testers found certain models to be bulky while others found the size just right. You may have to handle a few different sizes to find the one that’s best for you.

Battery Life

One of the most important criteria when choosing rechargeable hand warmers is the battery life. While most take several hours to come to a complete charge, that charge can go a long way.

Depending on your usage, you can get up to 14 hours of output. Using the lowest heat setting will yield the longest battery life while the higher heat settings use energy more quickly.

If you’ll be using your hand warmers for long periods of time, such as during hikes and camping trips, you may want to spring for a model with a long battery life. For many, 14 consecutive hours may not be necessary. For sporting events or fishing trips, you may be able to get by with just a few hours.

While most manufacturers claim their hand warmers last for up to eight or even more hours, our testers found that some models didn’t live up to these claims. Some models don’t charge as quickly or last as long as promised.

Since most rechargeable hand warmers are powered by lithium-ion batteries, Dr. Nance addresses an important safety warning: “Lithium-ion batteries have been linked to house fires, so a device with a lithium-ion battery should never be charged unattended.”

Durability

Rechargeable hand warmers are intended to be used outside in the cold weather, for the most part, so they will be exposed to the elements. You may also accidentally drop them. So, durability is something to consider.

In our testing process, durability also refers to how well the device maintained its effectiveness after several uses. Some electric devices slow over time, so the more you use your hand warmers, the less effective they become. Choosing durable, long-lasting hand warmers will allow you to get more long-term use out of them.

More Rechargeable Hand Warmers to Consider

While these hand warmers didn't live up to our full expectations, they may still be of interest to you.

SkyGenius Rechargeable Hand Warmer : This pick has an impressive battery life—you’re sure to get multiple uses from a single charge. However, our tester found this device unreliable. The use time varied drastically and there was a noticeable loss of efficacy over time.

: This pick has an impressive battery life—you’re sure to get multiple uses from a single charge. However, our tester found this device unreliable. The use time varied drastically and there was a noticeable loss of efficacy over time. Weston Heated Gloves : These heated gloves warmed up quickly and kept our tester’s “chronically cold hands” nice and toasty. They’re made of a durable material, but our tester ran into practicality issues given the large and bulky design.

: These heated gloves warmed up quickly and kept our tester’s “chronically cold hands” nice and toasty. They’re made of a durable material, but our tester ran into practicality issues given the large and bulky design. Zippo Heatbank 9S Plus Hand Warmer: With a built-in flashlight and power bank, this hand warmer is multifunctional. Our tester found it “impressively hot” but wasn’t impressed by the unreliable battery. At times, our tester only got 30-90 minutes of use before it shut off.

Your Questions, Answered

Are rechargeable hand warmers worth it?

If you will get a lot of use out of rechargeable hand warmers, there’s a good chance you’ll find them worth it. Disposable hand warmers are relatively inexpensive for sporadic use. If you live in a cold climate, you’ll likely get a lot of use out of your rechargeable ones, making them a good investment.

Some people with certain health conditions may benefit the most from rechargeable hand warmers. “There are two main groups of people who can benefit the most from rechargeable hand warmers: those with blood circulation problems that worsen in cold temperatures and those who find that cold or damp weather causes hand pain,” says Dr. Zhang, citing Raynaud’s disease, arthritis, and glomus tumors as examples.

Those living with Raynaud’s disease benefit greatly from staying warm. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cold weather can increase the likelihood of a Raynaud’s attack, but staying warm can help. An older 1988 study in the British Journal of Dermatology found that hand warming significantly reduced the number and severity of Raynaud’s attacks, which could be an effective way to manage symptoms.

How long do rechargeable hand warmers stay warm?

The battery life of rechargeable hand warmers varies greatly. Some stay warm for up to 15 hours while others last for only two hours. This depends on the model itself as well as the heat setting you use. To extend the battery life of your device, opt for a lower heat setting—this uses less energy.

Are rechargeable hand warmers safe to use?

When used as intended, rechargeable hand warmers are safe to use. Just be mindful of a few key safety reminders.

Rechargeable hand warmers reach high temperatures upwards of 130–150 F, which can burn exposed skin. “When anyone is using a battery-powered warming device, they have to be careful about burns if the temperature is too hot,” Dr. Nance says. “This is especially true for people with diabetic neuropathy who may have problems with feeling and sensation—they may not realize that the temperature is too hot.”

To prevent thermal burns from rechargeable hand warmers, start on the lowest temperature setting. Wearing gloves also acts as a layer of protection between your skin and the device.

“If you have sensitive skin or are being treated for skin conditions on your hands, it would be safest to consult with your doctor first before using rechargeable hand warmers,” advises Dr. Zhang. “Children may also have a lower tolerance for the temperatures that hand warmers can reach and should be supervised when using them.”

How much do quality rechargeable hand warmers cost?

The cost of a quality rechargeable hand warmer varies greatly. Our top pick is priced at $50 and some cost more than $100, but you can expect to pay around $20-$50 for rechargeable hand warmers.

Who We Are

Lacey Muinos is a health and wellness writer who masters a variety of topics from acne treatments to gut health and more. She has personally tested and reported on a variety of products, such as air fryers and moisturizers. Between in-depth research and expert interviews, she’s adept at finding information and getting it in front of the people who need it most.

