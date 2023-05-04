To find the best razors out there, we spoke with two doctors who specialize in dermatology and cosmetic care. They advised us on what to look for in a razor, the uses for different types of razors, and the best way to use a razor. Using their insights, we searched the web for the best razors, considering affordability, quality, accessibility, type, and ease of use.

Razors can be categorized into five types: cartridge, electric, disposable, straight, and safety. Cartridge razors have a replaceable head and reusable handle. Electric razors have an electrically-powered blade and are usually best for shaving facial hair. Disposable razors are the most affordable but have lower-quality blades. Straight razors are most often seen being used in barber shops as they require a high skill level. And finally, safety razors have one replaceable blade and can reduce plastic waste and skin irritation. The best type of razor for you will depend on what body part you’re using it for and your skin type.

Whether you’re removing facial, leg, pubic, or armpit hair, shaving is an affordable, pain-free way to get the job done. But when it comes to choosing a razor, the vast number of options out there may leave you feeling confused and overwhelmed.

Best Women’s Overall Billie Razor Starter Kit 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Why We Like It: It features a handy magnetic holder for storage and is an affordable, cartridge razor. It’s Worth Noting: This razor will require a special travel case due to its ergonomic handle. Billie is a unique, feminist company committed to removing the “pink tax” that causes women to unjustly pay a higher cost than men for certain products and services. For that reason, these razors and razor refills are quite affordable. And Billie offers them in a subscription model starting at only $10 per month. The brand also advocates for bodily autonomy, specifically regarding how people choose to groom (or not groom) their body hair. They sell other hair and skin care products for those who choose to forego shaving. Billie’s well-known razor has a flexible head that makes it easy to maneuver in tough-to-reach spots. They also sell shaving cream that amplifies the smooth shave provided by this razor. Price at time of publication: $15 Product Details: Type: Cartridge

Cartridge Number of blades: 5

5 Handle material: Plastic with matte rubber back

Plastic with matte rubber back Special features: Magnetic holder, variety of color options

Best Men’s Overall Harry's Truman Razor Harry's View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Harrys.com Why We Like It: It’s sturdy and contours well to the face. It’s Worth Noting: It will generate more plastic waste than safety or electric razors. When considering the best pick for men, we focused on finding the best razor that’s simultaneously affordable, reliable, and portable. Harry’s The Truman razor fits the bill. It is a cartridge-style razor with five blades. Its compact design makes it easy to travel with. But, unlike some other cartridge razors, its handle is sturdy, making it feel higher quality. This razor includes a lubricated strip to reduce the chance of cutting your skin, but it's recommended you use shaving cream regardless. It also includes a precision trimmer to touch up harder-to-reach areas like sideburns or the upper lip. Because it is a cartridge razor, it will generate more plastic waste than an electric or safety razor since the full head will need to be discarded when it’s worn. Price at time of publication: $12 Product Details: Type: Cartridge

Cartridge Number of blades: 5

5 Handle material: Rubber exterior

Rubber exterior Special features: Precision trimmer, no-slip grip handle

Best Women’s Overall Runner-Up Schick Quattro for Women Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why We Like It: It’s stocked by popular retailers and is easy to use. It’s Worth Noting: Hair may get caught in the blades. Schick’s Quattro razor for women is a reliable, accessible, cartridge razor. It is available at many pharmacies and other retailers so you can easily purchase refills when necessary, though it does supply a refill which makes it more affordable over time. The pivoting head helps effectively shave easy-to-cut areas like the knees and ankles and a push button makes removing and replacing the head easy. Unfortunately, the closeness of the blades and conditioning strip can sometimes cause hair to get stuck, requiring extra rinsing and removal. But this is a common drawback for razors with many blades and a lubricating strip. Price at time of publication: $15 Product Details: Type: Cartridge

Cartridge Number of blades: 4

4 Handle material: Rubber

Rubber Special features: Conditioning strip with vitamin E and aloe

Best Men’s Overall Runner-Up Gillette Fusion5 Mens Razor Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Why We Like It: It is available at many retailers, making it easy to stock up on blade refills. It’s Worth Noting: Those with sensitive skin may find that the number of blades causes skin irritation. For folks on a budget, this razor is great because it is affordably priced, comes with four refills, and is easy to purchase both online and at your local retailer. It is a cartridge razor with five blades that help provide a closer shave. That being said, a higher amount of blades may cause skin irritation for some people. So if you have particularly sensitive skin, this may not be your best bet. We like that this razor comes with a precision trimmer for places like sideburns and the upper lip. Plus, it has a lubrication strip that not only helps with lubrication but also fades over time, indicating when it’s time to change the blade. Another win for budget-conscious folks is that this razor’s handle can accommodate different Gillette five-blade refills. That means you can experiment with different blades without having to purchase a new handle every time. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Type: Cartridge

Cartridge Number of blades: 5

5 Handle material: Not listed

Not listed Special features: Lubrication strip, precision trimmer

Best for Sensitive Skin Merkur Heavy Duty 34C HD Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: This high-quality, metal safety razor has only one blade to reduce the chance of skin irritation and ingrown hairs. It’s Worth Noting: It has a short handle that may make it hard for some people to hold comfortably. Merkur’s Heavy Duty 34C HD is a safety razor, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin. Although it may be harder to maneuver around acne, the fact that it only has one blade reduces the chance of skin irritation and ingrown hairs. The relatively high weight of this razor signals its high-quality materials and can help promote a close shave. It is weighted in an intentional way to promote a clean shave without having to use too much pressure. Its best use is for men’s facial hair as it may be too rough to maneuver effectively around legs, armpits, and the bikini area. This model features a short handle that may take some adjusting to if you're used to a longer handle typical of most razors. But you may find you really like it once you get the hang of it. And, if not, Merkur also sells safety razors with longer handles. Price at time of publication: $50 Product Details: Type: Safety

Safety Number of blades: 1

1 Handle material: Brass

Brass Special features: Heavy-duty handle

Best Disposable Bic Soleil Bella 4 Blade Disposable Razor for Women Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Klatchit.com Why We Like It: It has more blades than other disposable razors plus a moisture strip. It’s Worth Noting: These shouldn’t be used long-term as they can cause skin irritation. Disposable razors are great in a pinch. If you forget your razor on a trip, run out of refills, or need to keep something on hand for guests, a disposable razor can be a lifesaver. We like Bic’s Soleil Bella 4 Blade option because it has more blades than other disposable razors, which could promote a closer shave. It also features a flexible head and lubricating strip, which are uncommon in many disposable razors but can also help provide a closer shave and prevent cuts. That being said, experts recommend only using disposable razors in the short term because they are typically lower quality than other types of razors. Therefore, they can result in skin irritation. So, if you have particularly sensitive skin you may want to invest in a cartridge or safety razor for everyday use. Price at time of publication: $10 Product Details: Type: Disposable

Disposable Number of blades: 4

4 Handle material: Rubber

Rubber Special features: Pivoting head, moisture strip

Best Electric Philips Norelco Shaver 3800 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Factoryoutletstore.com Why We Like It: It can be used on wet or dry skin, and it’s easy to clean. It’s Worth Noting: You can’t use it while it’s plugged in. Phillips’ Norelco Shaver 3800 is an affordably priced, high-quality, versatile electric razor. It has pivoting blades that contour to your face for a comfortable, smooth shave. For areas that require precise cutting, like the mustache and sideburns, it also features a pop-up trimmer. It’s easy to use and easy to clean with a one-touch-open button that allows you to rinse it with water. We love that it can be used wet or dry, so you can take it in the shower, use shaving cream, or shave dry in a pinch. Because it can be used wet, it can’t be used while plugged in, so you’ll want to be sure you keep an eye on the battery life. This razor makes it easy with a 3-level battery indicator warning you when the battery is running low. Price at time of publication: $80 Product Details: Type: Electric

Electric Number of blades: 27

27 Handle material: Rubber

Rubber Special features: Directional pivoting, self-sharpening blades, pop-up trimmer

Best Cartridge Gillette Venus Smooth Women's Razor Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why We Like It: It has only three blades which can prevent hair from getting clogged between blades. It’s Worth Noting: A five-blade razor might lead to a closer shave. Gillette’s Venus Smooth razor is an affordable, widely available, cartridge razor intended for shaving body hair. It has three blades, which may work well for those with sensitive skin who aren’t ready to dive into the world of safety razors quite yet. The fact that it has fewer blades than some other cartridge razors could also reduce the instances of hair getting caught up between the blades. This razor includes a lubrication strip to promote a smooth, safe shave. The color of this strip will fade with use, indicating it’s time to switch blades. We also appreciate that this razor has a pivoting head to contour to the curves of your legs and armpits and to help with tough-to-reach areas. Price at time of publication: $10 Product Details: Type: Cartridge

Cartridge Number of blades: 3

3 Handle material: Plastic

Plastic Special features: Lubrication strip, pivoting head

Best for Tricky Areas Gillette Venus Deluxe Smooth Swirl Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Why We Like It: It features a "flexiball" handle that twists in four directions. It’s Worth Noting: Hair may get clumped up in the closely-spaced blades. If you shave your legs, you’ve probably nicked your ankle or knee with a low-quality razor at some point in time. Thanks to its unique "flexiball" handle, Venus’s Deluxe Smooth Swirl razor makes shaving those tricky areas much easier. Unlike other cartridge razors, this one has a little ball in the handle that helps the razor rotate as you maneuver it. It reduces the need for awkward positioning and reaching to get to the back of your legs or ankles. And the fact that it rotates means it can more effectively reach these areas and prevent the chance of cutting yourself. Like many cartridge razors, it includes a lubrication strip (to reduce the chances of cutting yourself) that fades when it's time to change the blade. The fact that this razor has five blades means it provides a close shave; however, hair may get clumped up between the blades since they’re very close together. Price at time of publication: $25 Product Details: Type: Cartridge

Cartridge Number of blades: 5

5 Handle material: Plastic

Plastic Special features: "Flexiball" handle, lubrication strip