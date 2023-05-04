What to Buy Haircare Products The Best 10 Razors for a Clean Shave We’ve researched the best razors on the market—no matter what your budget needs are. By Isabel Vasquez RD LDN Isabel Vasquez RD LDN Isabel Vasquez, RD, LDN's Instagram Isabel Vasquez is a freelance writer and bilingual registered dietitian practicing from an intuitive eating, culturally sensitive framework. health's editorial guidelines Published on May 4, 2023 Share this page on Facebook Share this page on Twitter Share this page on Pinterest Email this page In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How We Selected What to Know Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / Marcus Millan Whether you’re removing facial, leg, pubic, or armpit hair, shaving is an affordable, pain-free way to get the job done. But when it comes to choosing a razor, the vast number of options out there may leave you feeling confused and overwhelmed. Razors can be categorized into five types: cartridge, electric, disposable, straight, and safety. Cartridge razors have a replaceable head and reusable handle. Electric razors have an electrically-powered blade and are usually best for shaving facial hair. Disposable razors are the most affordable but have lower-quality blades. Straight razors are most often seen being used in barber shops as they require a high skill level. And finally, safety razors have one replaceable blade and can reduce plastic waste and skin irritation. The best type of razor for you will depend on what body part you’re using it for and your skin type. To find the best razors out there, we spoke with two doctors who specialize in dermatology and cosmetic care. They advised us on what to look for in a razor, the uses for different types of razors, and the best way to use a razor. Using their insights, we searched the web for the best razors, considering affordability, quality, accessibility, type, and ease of use. Our Top Picks Best Women’s Overall: Billie Razor Starter Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Men’s Overall: Harry's Truman Razor at Amazon Jump to Review Best Women’s Overall Runner-Up: Schick Quattro for Women at Amazon Jump to Review Best Men’s Overall Runner-Up: Gillette Fusion5 Mens Razor at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Sensitive Skin: Merkur Heavy Duty 34C HD at Amazon Jump to Review Best Disposable: Bic Soleil Bella 4 Blade Disposable Razor for Women at Amazon Jump to Review Best Electric: Philips Norelco Shaver 3800 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cartridge: Gillette Venus Smooth Women's Razor at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Tricky Areas: Gillette Venus Deluxe Smooth Swirl at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Beginners: Philips Norelco OneBlade First Shave at Amazon Jump to Review Best Women’s Overall Billie Razor Starter Kit 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Why We Like It: It features a handy magnetic holder for storage and is an affordable, cartridge razor. It’s Worth Noting: This razor will require a special travel case due to its ergonomic handle. Billie is a unique, feminist company committed to removing the “pink tax” that causes women to unjustly pay a higher cost than men for certain products and services. For that reason, these razors and razor refills are quite affordable. And Billie offers them in a subscription model starting at only $10 per month. The brand also advocates for bodily autonomy, specifically regarding how people choose to groom (or not groom) their body hair. They sell other hair and skin care products for those who choose to forego shaving. Billie’s well-known razor has a flexible head that makes it easy to maneuver in tough-to-reach spots. They also sell shaving cream that amplifies the smooth shave provided by this razor. Price at time of publication: $15 Product Details: Type: CartridgeNumber of blades: 5Handle material: Plastic with matte rubber backSpecial features: Magnetic holder, variety of color options Best Men’s Overall Harry's Truman Razor Harry's View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Harrys.com Why We Like It: It’s sturdy and contours well to the face. It’s Worth Noting: It will generate more plastic waste than safety or electric razors. When considering the best pick for men, we focused on finding the best razor that’s simultaneously affordable, reliable, and portable. Harry’s The Truman razor fits the bill. It is a cartridge-style razor with five blades. Its compact design makes it easy to travel with. But, unlike some other cartridge razors, its handle is sturdy, making it feel higher quality. This razor includes a lubricated strip to reduce the chance of cutting your skin, but it's recommended you use shaving cream regardless. It also includes a precision trimmer to touch up harder-to-reach areas like sideburns or the upper lip. Because it is a cartridge razor, it will generate more plastic waste than an electric or safety razor since the full head will need to be discarded when it’s worn. Price at time of publication: $12 Product Details: Type: CartridgeNumber of blades: 5Handle material: Rubber exteriorSpecial features: Precision trimmer, no-slip grip handle Best Women’s Overall Runner-Up Schick Quattro for Women Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why We Like It: It’s stocked by popular retailers and is easy to use. It’s Worth Noting: Hair may get caught in the blades. Schick’s Quattro razor for women is a reliable, accessible, cartridge razor. It is available at many pharmacies and other retailers so you can easily purchase refills when necessary, though it does supply a refill which makes it more affordable over time. The pivoting head helps effectively shave easy-to-cut areas like the knees and ankles and a push button makes removing and replacing the head easy. Unfortunately, the closeness of the blades and conditioning strip can sometimes cause hair to get stuck, requiring extra rinsing and removal. But this is a common drawback for razors with many blades and a lubricating strip. Price at time of publication: $15 Product Details: Type: CartridgeNumber of blades: 4Handle material: RubberSpecial features: Conditioning strip with vitamin E and aloe Best Men’s Overall Runner-Up Gillette Fusion5 Mens Razor Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Why We Like It: It is available at many retailers, making it easy to stock up on blade refills. It’s Worth Noting: Those with sensitive skin may find that the number of blades causes skin irritation. For folks on a budget, this razor is great because it is affordably priced, comes with four refills, and is easy to purchase both online and at your local retailer. It is a cartridge razor with five blades that help provide a closer shave. That being said, a higher amount of blades may cause skin irritation for some people. So if you have particularly sensitive skin, this may not be your best bet. We like that this razor comes with a precision trimmer for places like sideburns and the upper lip. Plus, it has a lubrication strip that not only helps with lubrication but also fades over time, indicating when it’s time to change the blade. Another win for budget-conscious folks is that this razor’s handle can accommodate different Gillette five-blade refills. That means you can experiment with different blades without having to purchase a new handle every time. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Type: CartridgeNumber of blades: 5Handle material: Not listedSpecial features: Lubrication strip, precision trimmer Best for Sensitive Skin Merkur Heavy Duty 34C HD Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: This high-quality, metal safety razor has only one blade to reduce the chance of skin irritation and ingrown hairs. It’s Worth Noting: It has a short handle that may make it hard for some people to hold comfortably. Merkur’s Heavy Duty 34C HD is a safety razor, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin. Although it may be harder to maneuver around acne, the fact that it only has one blade reduces the chance of skin irritation and ingrown hairs. The relatively high weight of this razor signals its high-quality materials and can help promote a close shave. It is weighted in an intentional way to promote a clean shave without having to use too much pressure. Its best use is for men’s facial hair as it may be too rough to maneuver effectively around legs, armpits, and the bikini area. This model features a short handle that may take some adjusting to if you're used to a longer handle typical of most razors. But you may find you really like it once you get the hang of it. And, if not, Merkur also sells safety razors with longer handles. Price at time of publication: $50 Product Details: Type: SafetyNumber of blades: 1Handle material: BrassSpecial features: Heavy-duty handle Best Disposable Bic Soleil Bella 4 Blade Disposable Razor for Women Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Klatchit.com Why We Like It: It has more blades than other disposable razors plus a moisture strip. It’s Worth Noting: These shouldn’t be used long-term as they can cause skin irritation. Disposable razors are great in a pinch. If you forget your razor on a trip, run out of refills, or need to keep something on hand for guests, a disposable razor can be a lifesaver. We like Bic’s Soleil Bella 4 Blade option because it has more blades than other disposable razors, which could promote a closer shave. It also features a flexible head and lubricating strip, which are uncommon in many disposable razors but can also help provide a closer shave and prevent cuts. That being said, experts recommend only using disposable razors in the short term because they are typically lower quality than other types of razors. Therefore, they can result in skin irritation. So, if you have particularly sensitive skin you may want to invest in a cartridge or safety razor for everyday use. Price at time of publication: $10 Product Details: Type: DisposableNumber of blades: 4Handle material: RubberSpecial features: Pivoting head, moisture strip Best Electric Philips Norelco Shaver 3800 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Factoryoutletstore.com Why We Like It: It can be used on wet or dry skin, and it’s easy to clean. It’s Worth Noting: You can’t use it while it’s plugged in. Phillips’ Norelco Shaver 3800 is an affordably priced, high-quality, versatile electric razor. It has pivoting blades that contour to your face for a comfortable, smooth shave. For areas that require precise cutting, like the mustache and sideburns, it also features a pop-up trimmer. It’s easy to use and easy to clean with a one-touch-open button that allows you to rinse it with water. We love that it can be used wet or dry, so you can take it in the shower, use shaving cream, or shave dry in a pinch. Because it can be used wet, it can’t be used while plugged in, so you’ll want to be sure you keep an eye on the battery life. This razor makes it easy with a 3-level battery indicator warning you when the battery is running low. Price at time of publication: $80 Product Details: Type: ElectricNumber of blades: 27Handle material: RubberSpecial features: Directional pivoting, self-sharpening blades, pop-up trimmer Best Cartridge Gillette Venus Smooth Women's Razor Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why We Like It: It has only three blades which can prevent hair from getting clogged between blades. It’s Worth Noting: A five-blade razor might lead to a closer shave. Gillette’s Venus Smooth razor is an affordable, widely available, cartridge razor intended for shaving body hair. It has three blades, which may work well for those with sensitive skin who aren’t ready to dive into the world of safety razors quite yet. The fact that it has fewer blades than some other cartridge razors could also reduce the instances of hair getting caught up between the blades. This razor includes a lubrication strip to promote a smooth, safe shave. The color of this strip will fade with use, indicating it’s time to switch blades. We also appreciate that this razor has a pivoting head to contour to the curves of your legs and armpits and to help with tough-to-reach areas. Price at time of publication: $10 Product Details: Type: CartridgeNumber of blades: 3Handle material: PlasticSpecial features: Lubrication strip, pivoting head Best for Tricky Areas Gillette Venus Deluxe Smooth Swirl Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Why We Like It: It features a "flexiball" handle that twists in four directions. It’s Worth Noting: Hair may get clumped up in the closely-spaced blades. If you shave your legs, you’ve probably nicked your ankle or knee with a low-quality razor at some point in time. Thanks to its unique "flexiball" handle, Venus’s Deluxe Smooth Swirl razor makes shaving those tricky areas much easier. Unlike other cartridge razors, this one has a little ball in the handle that helps the razor rotate as you maneuver it. It reduces the need for awkward positioning and reaching to get to the back of your legs or ankles. And the fact that it rotates means it can more effectively reach these areas and prevent the chance of cutting yourself. Like many cartridge razors, it includes a lubrication strip (to reduce the chances of cutting yourself) that fades when it's time to change the blade. The fact that this razor has five blades means it provides a close shave; however, hair may get clumped up between the blades since they’re very close together. Price at time of publication: $25 Product Details: Type: CartridgeNumber of blades: 5Handle material: PlasticSpecial features: "Flexiball" handle, lubrication strip Best for Beginners Philips Norelco OneBlade First Shave Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Why We Like It: It’s super easy to use and clean, making it great for first-time shavers. It’s Worth Noting: The blade is rather small, so if you have a lot of hair you may want a different razor. For first-time shavers or those looking to reach tight areas, Phillips’ Norelco OneBlade First Shave electric razor is a great option. It is affordably priced and a beginner-friendly alternative to a manual razor. The blade is quite small, making it viable for shaving pubic hair as well, and it features a protective plate and rounded tips to prevent cuts and nicks. This razor can be used wet or dry, so it’s up to you whether you prefer using it in the shower, with shaving cream, or on your bare face. We also like that it has a double-sided blade so you can safely shave in either direction. Price at time of publication: $25 Product Details: Type: ElectricNumber of blades: 1Handle material: PlasticSpecial features: Water-resistant, dual-sided blade How We Selected To select the best razors, we interviewed two doctors: Anna H. Chacon, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team Steven Line, M.D., cosmetic medical physician and advisory board member of the American Cosmetic Association They shared their recommendations for what to look for in a razor including razor type, intended use, and skin type. After speaking with Dr. Chacon and Dr. Line, we researched the most popular options on the web. Then we selected the best razors out there based on our experts’ insights as well as criteria such as affordability, accessibility, and ease of use. What to Know About Razors Type of Razor When you dive into the world of razors, you may be overwhelmed by all of the options. The good news is that there are really just a few different types of razors out there and we break them down for you here. Cartridge razors: These have a reusable handle and a replaceable head. They typically have at least three blades and provide a close shave. Regardless of your skin type, a cartridge razor will likely work well for you.Safety razors: Dr. Chacon explains that with a safety razor, only the edge of the blade will touch your skin because the majority of the blade is under two layers of protecting metal. With safety razors, cuts are uncommon, but they are harder to maintain than other types of razors and require regular cleaning. They are also not great for acne-prone skin because it can be tough to shave around the acne with a safety razor. However, they often result in less skin irritation than those with more blades. Straight razors: These are often seen in barber shop settings. Dr. Line says they are, “a traditional type of razor that requires skill and practice to use effectively.” Because of this, not many people use them at home.Electric razors: These are a great beginner-friendly option. They are also great for those with sensitive skin. With this type of razor, you don’t even need to use shaving cream. They come in wet or dry varieties which indicate whether the razor is waterproof or not and its intended use. They are distinct from electric trimmers in that razors cut closer to the skin. They typically have either rotating blades or a mesh metal piece with blades underneath that cut the hair. Dr. Chacon says, “Wet shavers are fantastic for both oily and dry skin types, whereas dry razors are appropriate (albeit not the best) for oily skin.”Disposable razors: These tend to be the most affordable. They can be discarded after one or two uses and typically have fewer blades than cartridge razors. They are not recommended for long-term use as they have poor-quality blades and won’t provide a great shave. Use and Purpose The best type of razor for you will depend, in part, on what you’re planning to use it for. Electric razors and straight razors generally work best for shaving facial hair. Manual razors, like cartridge or disposable razors, are great for shaving body hair (like leg hair) because they promote a closer shave. They are also smaller and easier to maneuver in awkward positions. Number of Blades In general, more blades means a closer shave. This means you’ll have a reduced chance of cutting your skin because the blade can contour to your face better. It also means your shave will last longer because it will be more effective. However, there are some drawbacks to having more blades. Dr. Line says that razors with multiple blades can increase the chance of irritation and ingrown hairs, however, they can also give a closer shave. For anyone with sensitive skin, he recommends safety razors that have a single blade. Therefore, the ideal number of blades will depend on your skin type, intended use, and the type of razor. Handle Different types of razors have different handle styles and materials. Cartridge razors and disposable razors typically have plastic or rubber handles. With cartridge razors, the handle detaches from the head and is reusable. With disposable razors, the handle and head are connected and the full product will need to be discarded after one to two uses. Electric razors have a large handle, often made of plastic, that holds the battery and motor. With a safety razor, the handle is similar to that of a cartridge razor, but the head stays intact and you simply change the blade. These can be made of a variety of materials including rubber and metal. The blade of a straight razor actually folds into the handle. The handle can be made of a variety of materials including metal, wood, plastic, and silicon. Your Questions, Answered Should I use a razor on wet or dry skin? For most shaving methods, wetting your skin and using soap or shaving cream is recommended as this helps soften the hair and promotes a closer shave. However, some electric razors are designed to be used on dry skin. Is using a razor safe? Using a razor is generally safe, but there is always a risk of cutting or irritating your skin. Generally, simple cartridge razors and electric razors are the most beginner-friendly, making them easier to use without cutting yourself. That being said, practice makes perfect! If you’re using a new type of razor, make sure you read the manufacturer’s instructions for safe use. Is it better to use shaving cream or soap with a razor? Both shaving cream and soap are viable options for shaving; however, shaving cream provides greater lubrication. This can help reduce the chance of skin irritation and make for a more luxurious experience. Who We Are Isabel Vasquez RD, LDN is a registered dietitian and freelance health and nutrition writer. Her work is especially focused on helping individuals divest from a one-size-fits-all approach to health and connect with their unique needs.