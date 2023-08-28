What to Buy Nutritional Supplements The 16 Best Protein Powders for Busy Women, Tested and Dietitian-Approved These taste-tested & dietitian-approved protein powders can boost protein intake By Isabel Vasquez RD LDN Isabel Vasquez RD LDN Isabel Vasquez is a freelance writer and bilingual registered dietitian practicing from an intuitive eating, culturally sensitive framework. health's editorial guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Should I Take Protein Powder? More to Consider Our Supplement Testing Process The Different Types Ingredients Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / Kristin Kempa Whether you’re hitting the gym, eating a plant-based diet, or simply struggling to meet your protein needs through food alone, protein powders can be a convenient addition to your pantry. They contain a high amount of protein in powdered form that you can mix into water, milk, a smoothie, or even baked goods. This convenience is a huge asset, which is why protein shakes are popular refueling snacks after strength-training workouts. Especially for pregnant individuals or older women, there are certain ingredients and third-party testing to look out for when selecting the best protein powder for you. Plus, it’s important to keep an eye out for questionable ingredients, like herbs, that may not be evidence-backed or safe for those with certain health conditions. After taste testing 25 protein powders in our lab and rating their flavor, texture, aftertaste, smell, and value, our nutrition editor also rated their ingredients, nutrition facts, and third-party testing status. We took all of these factors into consideration when selecting the best protein powders for women. A Note About Supplements Dietary supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA and may or may not be suitable for you. They also may interact with other supplements or medications you are taking. Our team of registered dietitians reviews supplements according to our rigorous dietary supplement methodology. We also had a registered dietitian review this page for its scientific accuracy. Please always speak with a healthcare provider to discuss any supplements you plan on taking. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Naked Whey Chocolate Protein Powder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Vegan: KOS Organic Protein Powder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Whey Protein: Dymatize ISO100 Whey Protein Powder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Collagen: Bubs Naturals Collagen Peptides at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey at Amazon Jump to Review Best Casein: Dymatize Dymatize Casein Protein Powder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Organic: Ora So Lean & So Clean Vanilla Chai at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Muscle Gain: Transparent Labs Mass Gainer Weight Gainer Supplement at Transparentlabs.com Jump to Review Best for Pregnancy: Transparent Labs 100% Grass Fed Whey Protein Isolate at Transparentlabs.com Jump to Review Best for Older Women: Vital Proteins Lemon Collagen Peptides at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Naked Whey Chocolate Protein Powder 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nakednutrition.com Why We Like It It has three simple ingredients that lend a subtly sweet chocolate flavor and is made from grass-fed cows. It's Worth Noting This protein powder may not be best if you have lactose intolerance. Naked Nutrition’s Chocolate Whey Protein Powder is our favorite protein powder pick, as it’s Informed Choice Certified, sourced from grass-fed cows, and free from artificial sweeteners. Unlike many other protein powders, Naked Nutrition’s Chocolate Whey Protein Powder is sweetened exclusively with organic coconut sugar, giving it a subtly sweet chocolate flavor with no unpleasant aftertaste, which we love. This does mean it has a few grams of added sugars per serving, but it’s worth it for the delicious flavor (plus, the added sugars are pretty minimal—only three grams). For reference, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting added sugars to 10% of your daily calorie intake; for someone who consumes 2,000 calories per day, that’s about 50 grams. The only ingredients besides coconut sugar are whey protein concentrate and organic cacao powder. Each two-scoop serving provides 25 grams of protein. We like that there is no aftertaste with this powder, has a great smell, and the taste is subtly sweet. Keep in mind that whey protein concentrate has a higher lactose content than a powder made from hydrolyzed whey protein or plant-based proteins, so it may not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance. Besides the pleasant flavor, we also really like the smooth texture of this protein powder. We noticed some slight sediment on the bottom after mixing, but the texture wasn’t sandy or gritty. We’re confident this powder will go great mixed with just water or milk or in a smoothie, especially with its subtle cocoa flavor. Price at time of publication: $90 ($1.50 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein concentrateNumber of Servings: 60Serving Size: 2 scoops (38 grams)Protein per Serving: 25 gramsCalories: 160Added Sugar: 3 gramsThird-Party Tested: Yes Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Best Vegan KOS Organic Plant Based Protein Powder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It It has 20 grams of plant protein with all essential amino acids, is a good source of iron, and has 3 grams of fiber per serving. It's Worth Noting It’s not third-party tested. With 20 grams of plant-based protein from a combination of peas, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds, we like KOS’s Vegan Superfood Protein Powder as a great plant-based protein powder for women. Combining these different forms of protein ensures that you’ll get all of the essential amino acids. Since it’s made from plants, we also like that it has three grams of fiber per serving. Protein and fiber help promote satiety, so this pick is a great addition to a breakfast smoothie to hold you over until lunch or your morning snack. In our testing, we loved that there was no unpleasant aftertaste. Similar to our best overall pick, this powder is sweetened with coconut sugar. However, it does also contain stevia and monk fruit extract, but we found that the flavor wasn’t overpowering. Aside from the protein content, this protein powder also contains an organic fruit and veggie blend, as well as a vitamin and mineral blend. As a result, it contains micronutrients important for women, including 30% of the Daily Value (DV) for iron. It also contains 14% of the DV for sodium, so if you have high blood pressure and want a plant-based option, you may want one with lower sodium. However, this can serve as a great post-workout snack to help replace electrolytes lost in sweat from a long or hard workout. This powder also contains a digestive enzyme blend. Note that digestive enzymes typically aren’t necessary for those without a health issue that hinders the natural production of digestive enzymes. Also, be sure to show the ingredient list to a healthcare provider to check for any allergens or potential interactions with your other medications or supplements. Of note, this pick is also not clearly third-party tested for contaminants and accurate ingredients. Price at time of publication: $45 ($1.60 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Pea, flax seed, pumpkin seed, chia seedNumber of Servings: 28Serving Size: 2 scoops (39 grams)Protein per Serving: 20 gramsCalories: 160Added Sugar: 2 gramsThird-Party Tested: No Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Best Whey Protein Dymatize ISO100 Whey Protein Powder 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dymatize.com Why We Like It It’s third-party tested, 25 grams of protein per serving, and it has a delicious flavor. It's Worth Noting It contains some common food allergens like milk, peanut, and soy. We like Dymatize’s ISO100 Whey Protein Powder for a whey protein for women because it is Informed Choice Certified and contains 25 grams of protein from whey protein hydrolysate and isolate. These types of whey protein are higher in protein and lower in fat and carbohydrates from cow’s milk. Therefore, this choice may work for you even if you have lactose intolerance since it’s lower in lactose than protein powders with whey protein concentrate. Jenn Schmidt, RDN, LD, a registered dietitian nutritionist who specializes in performance nutrition, weight management, and gastrointestinal health, says whey protein is great for muscle growth and repair since it is quickly absorbed and digested by the body. Plus, it’s high in the amino acid leucine, which is a key amino acid for muscles, making this a good refueling option after a strength-training session. We taste-tested the chocolate peanut butter cup flavor and loved the delicious taste; it was spot on with the description. The texture was also pleasing—smooth and consistent, with minimal residue after 30 seconds of shaking. For women, we love that this powder contains 10% of the DV for calcium to help promote strong bones. Note that this protein powder does contain milk, peanuts, and soy ingredients, so if you have allergies to these ingredients, it’s best to find a different flavor or a different pick entirely. Price at time of publication: $76 ($1.07 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein hydrolysate and isolateNumber of Servings: 71Serving Size: 1 scoop (32 grams)Protein per Serving: 25 gramsCalories: 120 Added Sugar: 0 gramsThird-Party Tested: Yes Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Best Collagen Bubs Naturals Collagen Peptides 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bubsnaturals.com View On Macy's Why We Like It It’s NSF Certified for Sport and mixes great in cold and hot beverages. It's Worth Noting It’s not the best option for muscle recovery after a workout. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, and for women looking to supplement it, we recommend BUBS Naturals’ Collagen Peptides Powder. Collagen supplements may be useful for women looking to promote skin elasticity and strengthen bones, especially as you age. We like that this is NSF Certified for Sport, so you can feel confident that it’s free from banned substances and that the ingredient label is accurate. We found its flavor to be way more subtle than other collagen powders we tested—in a good way. Despite some collagen powders saying they’re unflavored, they can have a dairy-like taste. However, BUBS Naturals’ Collagen Peptides Powder was the closest to unflavored we could find. It mixes great, especially in cold beverages, and it is not grainy. It’s important to note that collagen is not a complete source of protein, so Schmidt advises against taking this after a workout for muscle recovery. Instead, she recommends taking it about an hour before a workout with a source of vitamin C to maximize collagen synthesis. Price at time of publication: $40 ($1.43 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Collagen peptides (Bovine)Number of Servings: 28Serving Size: 2 scoop (20 grams)Protein per Serving: 18 gramsCalories: 70 Added Sugar: 0 gramsThird-Party Tested: Yes Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Joy Kim The 10 Best Tested and Researched Collagen Supplements, According to a Dietitian Best Value Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On A1supplements.com Why We Like It It’s third-party tested and made with muscle-repairing whey protein. It's Worth Noting It’s sweetened with artificial sweeteners which not all may appreciate. For those looking for a high-quality source of protein at an affordable price, we recommend Optimum Nutrition’s Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder. It’s Informed Choice Certified and packed with 24 grams of highly-bioavailable whey protein. The whey protein is a combination of isolate, concentrate, and hydrolysate forms of whey. The whey concentrate can be tougher to digest if you have lactose intolerance, but this may still work for you (depending on the level of intolerance) since it has a combination of other lower-lactose types of whey protein as well. Despite this protein powder containing artificial sweeteners, we were pleasantly surprised in our testing that it had almost no aftertaste, and the chocolate in the double rich chocolate flavored powder was light and natural. The texture was thinner than we anticipated, but it mixed into the liquid quickly and effectively. While we thoroughly enjoyed this flavor, this powder also comes in over a dozen flavors, from mocha cappuccino to delicious strawberry and more. Price at time of publication: $79 ($1.07 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein blend (isolate, concentrate, hydrolysate)Number of Servings: 74Serving Size: About 1 scoop (30.4 grams)Protein per Serving: 24 gramsCalories: 120 Added Sugar: 0 gramsThird-Party Tested: Yes Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Best Casein Dymatize Elite Casein Chocolate Protein Powder 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dymatize.com View On IHerb Why We Like It It’s a good source of calcium, has 25 grams of protein per serving, and has a smooth texture. It's Worth Noting The sweetness comes from artificial sweeteners. If you’re looking for a protein powder that’s absorbed more slowly than whey, we recommend Dymatize’s Elite Casein Protein Powder. Like whey, casein is a dairy-based protein source that contains all the essential amino acids. However, it’s a better source of calcium, which is especially important for women 50 and older who have higher calcium needs. This one contains an impressive 45% of the DV for calcium and 25 grams of complete protein per serving. Unlike whey, casein is digested slowly, which could help promote muscle repair while you sleep. In fact, a recent study found that consuming 40 grams of casein 30 minutes before bed and after resistance exercise could facilitate muscle recovery overnight. In our testing, we loved the smooth texture of this product that, when mixed with water, resembled soy or skim milk. We tested the vanilla flavor, which was mild and tasted very natural with no aftertaste despite the artificial sweeteners. Price at time of publication: $72 ($1.31 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: CaseinNumber of Servings: 55Serving Size: 2 scoops (33 grams)Protein per Serving: 25 gramsCalories: 120 Added Sugar: 0 gramsThird-Party Tested: Yes Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Best Organic Ora So Lean & So Clean Organic Plant-Based Superfood Protein 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ora.organic Why We Like It This protein powder is also high in iron, and we love the taste. It's Worth Noting It contains a digestive enzyme blend that isn’t necessary for most women. If choosing an organic protein powder is important to you, we recommend Ora’s Organic So lean & so clean. We love the taste of this powder and that it has 21 grams of plant-based protein per serving from peas and rice. Since pea protein is a complete source of protein, you’ll get all the essential amino acids from this blend. We tested the vanilla chai flavor and found the flavor to be delicious and spot on. If vanilla chai isn’t your favorite, it also comes in vanilla or chocolate. This protein powder does have a fairly long ingredient list packed with plant foods like amaranth, sacha inchi, Jerusalem artichoke, kale, turmeric, and acai. These various ingredients contribute to providing vitamins and minerals, including 39% of the DV for iron per serving. Menstruating and pregnant women have higher iron needs, so this high iron content can be a huge asset for some women. However, not everyone may want or need the added digestive enzyme blend in this protein powder. Check with a healthcare provider and show them the ingredient list to be sure it is safe for you to consume and doesn’t interact with any medications or supplements you are already taking. Price at time of publication: $50 ($2.50 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Pea, riceNumber of Servings: 20Serving Size: 2 scoops (30 grams)Protein per Serving: 21 gramsCalories: 120Added Sugar: 0 gramsThird-Party Tested: Yes Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson The 8 Best Organic Protein Powders, Tested, Researched, and Dietitian-Approved Best for Muscle Gain Transparent Labs Mass Gainer Weight Gainer Supplement 4.3 Transparent Labs View On Transparentlabs.com Why We Like It It’s packed with 6 grams of fiber, 53 grams of protein, and 20% of the DV for calcium. It's Worth Noting This pick is best for women who need a higher calorie boost for weight gain. It's also more expensive than other protein powders. Transparent Labs’ Mass Gainer is an Informed Choice certified high-calorie, high-protein powder for those looking to gain muscle and weight. It has 750 calories per serving which comes from a combination of protein, carbohydrates, and fat. The protein comes from whey protein concentrate, so if you have lactose intolerance, you’ll probably want to skip this one. However, whey protein is known to be very effective at promoting muscle growth. This protein powder also has creatine, which can also promote muscle growth. There’s also prebiotic soluble fiber added to this powder to help provide six grams of fiber per serving, and this added fiber may help promote a healthy gut microbiome. For women, we love that this powder has 20% of the DV for calcium and no added sugars. It’s sweetened with Stevia extract, which we found made the aftertaste linger, but since it has a delicious chocolate flavor, we personally don’t mind. If you’re concerned that one serving is more nutrients than you need, you can always use one scoop (½ serving), which would still provide about 27 grams of protein. Price at time of publication: $80 ($5.33 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein concentrateNumber of Servings: 15Serving Size: 2 scoops (194 grams)Protein per Serving: 53 gramsCalories: 750Added Sugar: 0 gramsThird-Party Tested: Yes Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Best for Pregnancy Transparent Labs 100% Grass Fed Whey Protein Isolate 4.2 Transparent Labs View On Transparentlabs.com Why We Like It It has a short ingredient list, is higher in protein with 28 grams per serving, and it's third-party tested. It's Worth Noting It’s sweetened with Stevia, which some people may not like the taste of. During pregnancy, it’s especially important to prioritize third-party tested supplements. That’s one reason we recommend Transparent Labs’ 100% Grass Fed Whey Protein Isolate during pregnancy, as, like other picks, it’s Informed Choice Certified. We also like the simple ingredient list, it’s sourced from grass-fed cows, and has 28 grams of protein per serving. Protein plays an important role in pregnancy, as adequate protein intake is important for fetal growth and development. However, a 2021 study found that about one in eight women in their second and third trimesters of pregnancy don’t consume enough protein. So if you find that you are struggling to meet your needs from food alone, adding protein powder can be helpful during pregnancy. Each scoop of this pick has 28 grams of complete protein, which can help tremendously to meet pregnancy protein needs. This pick is free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners and has one of the highest protein-by-weight ratios for a protein powder. (Simply meaning, it’s really high in protein compared to its weight.) The protein in this product is whey protein isolate, which has a much lower lactose content than whey protein concentrate. There’s only one gram of carbohydrate, which confirms the lactose content is minimal since lactose is a carbohydrate. When mixing this powder, we recommend shaking it for a little longer than 30 seconds so that it fully dissolves. It was pretty thick in our testing. We recommend mixing it in a smoothie (especially if battling morning sickness) that has a balance of fruits, vegetables, and desired liquid for a balanced pregnancy meal or snack. This can also help mask any noticeable aftertaste from the stevia sweetener. Price at time of publication: $60 ($2.00 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein isolateNumber of Servings: 30Serving Size: 1 scoop (32.96 grams)Protein per Serving: 28 gramsCalories: 120 Added Sugar: 0 gramsThird-Party Tested: Yes The 6 Best Pregnancy Tests of 2023 Best for Older Women Vital Proteins Lemon Collagen Peptides 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Target Why We Like It Collagen supplementation can promote skin elasticity in older women, and we really love the lemon flavor for this pick. It's Worth Noting It isn’t a complete source of protein. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body. It provides structure to bones, muscles, connective tissue, and the skin. As women age, they produce less collagen naturally, which can cause greater skin sagging and reduced skin elasticity. Therefore, some women may want a means of countering this natural decrease in collagen. For that reason, we recommend Vital Proteins Lemon Collagen Peptides for older women. It’s NSF Certified for Sport and has 18 grams of collagen per serving. For reference, some studies have shown that you need only 2.5–15 grams for skin health benefits, so you may not even need to have a full serving to reap skin health benefits from collagen. In our testing, we enjoyed having this collagen powder in both hot and cold beverages; when having it hot, we loved the lemon flavor it added to tea. When added to cold water, it tasted like a lightly sweetened lemonade. We found that it blended well into beverages of either temperature. Another consideration for women is collagen may also promote bone and joint health. Studies examining the effectiveness of different types of collagen for osteoarthritis, a common joint disease amongst older adults, have found that hydrolyzed collagen, the type found in this collagen supplement, may improve joint pain and function. Keep in mind that collagen doesn’t have all nine essential amino acids, so this wouldn’t be the most effective protein powder to take following a workout or to improve muscle growth and repair specifically. Price at time of publication: $21 ($1.50 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Collagen peptides (Bovine)Number of Servings: 14Serving Size: 4 tablespoons (22 grams)Protein per Serving: 18 gramsCalories: 80 Added Sugar: 0 gramsThird-Party Tested: Yes Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Joy Kim Best for Athletes Ascent Native Fuel Whey Protein Powder 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Why We Like It It’s Informed Sport Certified, and it’s a good source of branched-chain amino acids for muscle growth and repair. It's Worth Noting It may not be suitable for those who are very intolerant of lactose. For athletes, especially those playing at a competitive level, the most important thing is finding a third-party tested product to ensure you aren’t unknowingly consuming any banned substances. The next most important thing is finding a protein powder that will help you meet your performance goals and promote muscle recovery. To meet those two needs, we recommend Ascent’s Native Fuel Whey Protein Powder. It’s Informed Sport Certified and incorporates a combination of whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate with 25 grams of protein per serving. It mainly relies on whey protein isolate—the first ingredient listed—which reduces the lactose content and increases the protein content. The fact that there’s also whey protein concentrate may trigger digestive upset for those who are very sensitive to lactose, but it’s not the main protein source. So, those with mild lactose intolerance should be okay with this one. Consuming whey protein after a workout has been shown to promote recovery and boost performance effectively. Therefore, it’s recommended as a high-quality protein source for athletes. We also like that this protein powder is low in sodium, with only 5% of the DV. It’s also a good source of calcium, with 10% of the DV, and the chocolate peanut butter flavor we tested also has 6% of the DV for iron, vitamin D, and potassium. Besides its nutritional profile, we enjoyed the strong peanut butter flavor of this protein powder. The chocolate flavor was more muted than we expected, but if you’re a peanut butter lover, we think you’ll especially love this flavor. If not, Ascent offers this protein powder in a few other flavors, including chocolate, cookies & cream, mint chocolate chip, and more. Price at time of publication: $43 ($1.65 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein isolate and concentrateNumber of Servings: 26Serving Size: 1 scoop (35 grams)Protein per Serving: 25 gramsCalories: 130 Added Sugar: 0 gramsThird-Party Tested: Yes Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Build Muscle and Boost Your Energy With these Nutritionist-Approved Protein Shakes Best Tasting Xwerks Grow 100% New Zealand Grass-Fed whey Protein Isolate 4.9 Amazon View On Xwerks.com Why We Like It It tastes like a chocolate bar and mixes well, so we enjoy sipping it rather than having to chug it. It's Worth Noting Third-party testing is not clear for this pick. We understand the feeling of quickly downing a protein shake just to get in extra protein, even though the taste isn’t great. However, if you’re looking for a protein powder that tastes great, we recommend XWERKS Grow protein powder. We were pleasantly surprised that we actually enjoyed sipping on it and savoring the flavor. The chocolate flavor reminded us of a chocolate bar, and the aftertaste wasn’t overpowering. It also mixes without any clumps in the water. It comes in vanilla, strawberry, and peanut butter flavors if chocolate isn’t your favorite. Each serving has 25 grams of protein from whey protein isolate. Since it’s whey isolate and not concentrate, the carbohydrate content is super low—only one gram per serving—so it should be suitable for those with lactose intolerance. One thing to note is there is some packaging pictures have NSF-certified labels, but this product is not listed on the NSF Certified for Sport website. All of the flavors have 21% of the DV for calcium. This is important for both young and older women, as some research suggests that 39% of adults consume less than the Estimated Average Requirement (EAR) for calcium. Therefore, if you feel you feel you can benefit from additional calcium, this pick could also be for you. Price at time of publication: $56 ($1.87 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein isolateNumber of Servings: 30Serving Size: 1 scoop (30 grams)Protein per Serving: 23 gramsCalories: 110 Added Sugar: 0 gramsThird-Party Tested: No Best Texture Ladder Whey Protein Powder 4.6 Ladder View On Amazon View On Ladder.sport View On Vitamin Shoppe Why We Like It The texture was incredibly smooth, and we like that it’s NSF Certified for Sport. It's Worth Noting Some may notice a stronger aftertaste. Ladder Protein Powder is NSF Certified for Sport and has a super smooth texture with no clumps or grittiness. The superior texture probably accounts for the higher price point compared to other protein powders. No powder was wasted by sticking to the bottom, which helps you get more value for the price point. It also mixed really well when blended into smoothies. Ladder’s protein powder has whey protein isolate, a concentrated protein source. It’s one of the higher protein amounts, with 26 grams per serving. This should be suitable for those with lactose intolerance since it’s low in lactose compared to whey protein concentrate. Each serving also has 12% DV for calcium. We love the delicious chocolate flavor and smell that comes mainly from cocoa powder. However, this product is sweetened with Stevia, which leaves a stronger aftertaste that some may not appreciate. On the plus side, there’s less than one gram of added sugars per serving. Price at time of publication: $54 ($1.80 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein isolateNumber of Servings: 30Serving Size: 1 scoop (37 grams)Protein per Serving: 26 gramsCalories: 140 Added Sugar: <1 gramThird-Party Tested: Yes Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Best Chocolate GNC AMP Pure Isolate Whey Protein 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Dick's Why We Like It It has 25 grams of low-lactose whey protein per serving, and we loved that it tasted like a chocolate smoothie when mixed with just water. It's Worth Noting It contains artificial sweeteners and flavors which some may not appreciate. GNC’s AMP Pure Isolate Whey Protein isn’t just chocolate flavor—it’s chocolate frosting flavor. The chocolate taste was better than we were expecting, and we like that it dissolves well with no clumps or residue. Mixed with just water, it tastes like a chocolate smoothie. Plus, we like that it’s Informed Choice Certified. Other flavor choices include chocolate peanut butter cup, cookies and cream, strawberry, and vanilla custard. Since this product uses whey protein isolate, it’s a high-quality source of protein great for refueling after a workout or boosting your protein intake for the day. It’s low in carbs and fat and packs 25 grams of protein per serving. There’s also 10% DV for calcium in each serving. It’s sweetened with sucralose, an artificial sweetener classified as safe by the Food & Drug Administration. However, Schmidt points out that artificial sweeteners may cause digestive upset for some people, and not everyone loves the taste of artificial sweeteners and flavors. Price at time of publication: $100 ($1.43 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein isolateNumber of Servings: 70Serving Size: 1 scoop (34.5 grams)Protein per Serving: 25 gramsCalories: 130 Added Sugar: 0 gramsThird-Party Tested: Yes Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Best with Added Nutrients Gnarly Grass-Fed Whey Vanilla Protein Supplement 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Gognarly.com Why We Like It It mixes well for a smooth texture, has added prebiotics, probiotics, and has 16% of the DV for fiber. It's Worth Noting The added ingredients may not be best for everyone. Protein powder can cause digestive issues for some, but Gnarly’s Grass-Fed Whey has some added ingredients to try to make it more digestion-friendly. It’s a whey protein concentrate-based protein powder with added prebiotics and probiotics for digestive health. The added ingredients, including inulin, provide four grams of fiber per serving—16% of the DV. This is unique because many whey protein powders don’t have any fiber, so this is a nice option for getting both high-quality whey protein and fiber. We found the powder to be super fine, creating a very smooth protein shake. We tested the vanilla flavor and found it to be delightful, light, and natural-tasting rather than artificial. Stevia is used for sweetness, yet the aftertaste wasn’t strong. This product has a few additional ingredients to bear in mind. First of all, it has a digestive enzyme blend. This is not necessary for most people, so speak with a healthcare professional to see if it is safe for you to take. This protein powder also contains black pepper extract, which could provide antioxidant benefits and potentially even antidiabetic effects, according to some research. It also contains Aquamin, a multi-mineral seaweed supplement that may improve range of motion in those with osteoarthritis. Price at time of publication: $60 ($3.00 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein concentrateNumber of Servings: 20Serving Size: 2 scoops (45 grams)Protein per Serving: 25 gramsCalories: 160 Added Sugar: 0 gramsThird-Party Tested: Yes Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health/Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Best Flavor Options PEScience Select Protein Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Allegromedical.com Why We Like It The gourmet vanilla flavor is delicious with hints of cake that could serve well in a smoothie, oatmeal, or baked goods. Plus, each serving has 21% DV for calcium. It's Worth Noting It’s not free of milk and soy allergens, and it does have artificial flavors and sweeteners. PEScience’s Select Protein is a tasty blend of whey and casein proteins with 24 grams of protein per serving. The blend of casein and whey mean it’s not suitable for milk allergies, and it also is not free of soy ingredients. Because it has casein, it is higher in calcium than other whey-based powders with 21% DV for calcium per serving. We like that PEScience is transparent about their ingredient testing. They test each batch for ingredient accuracy, and you can put the lot number in their website and see the results. We think the gourmet vanilla flavor is delicious (maybe the best we tasted), with some hints of cake that make us confident it would go great in oatmeal or baked goods. We appreciate the flavor is delicious without feeling too heavy or overpowering. When simply blended with water, we love the smooth texture, taste, and no clumps after mixing. If you’re looking for other flavors besides the traditional vanilla or chocolate, try unique flavors like snickerdoodle, cake pop, strawberry cheesecake, cookies N cream, peanut butter cookie, or white chocolate macadamia. There are artificial flavors and sweeteners added, but we didn’t think it negatively affected the taste, after taste, smell, or consistency. Price at time of publication: $40 ($1.48 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Milk protein isolate (whey and casein), whey protein concentrateNumber of Servings: 27Serving Size: 1 scoop (31 grams)Protein per Serving: 24 gramsCalories: 110Added Sugar: 0 gramsThird-Party Tested: No but strong in-house testing Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Health / Jhett Thompson Should I Take Protein Powder? Certain groups of women are most likely to benefit from protein powder due to higher protein needs and/or lower protein intake. These groups include: Athletes and very active individuals. Endurance athletes’ protein needs can be double those of sedentary adults, and strength training also increases your protein needs. Protein powder can help you get in more protein to reach your needs and support muscle recovery and growth. Even if you don’t consider yourself an athlete, if you’re getting in at least an hour of exercise most days of the week, your protein needs are also notably higher than a sedentary adult. Plant-based eaters. While eating plant-based doesn’t mean you’ll definitely become deficient in protein, it does reduce your options for protein-rich foods since meat, eggs, and dairy are off the table. Beans, tofu, tempeh, and nuts are good plant-based protein sources, but if you struggle to incorporate these regularly, a plant-based protein powder could help. Women short on time. Barrard highlights that protein powder is great for busy moms who are short on time but still want a quality, nutritious meal or snack on the go. Protein powder can be easily added to a morning smoothie to boost satiety or to a pancake mix for a protein boost. While protein powder does have its perks, there are certain women who may not benefit from having it. They include: Women who eat a well-rounded diet. If you eat a variety of food sources of protein, it is usually possible to meet your protein needs through food alone. Good food sources of protein include meat, fish, eggs, cow or soy milk, nuts, beans, tofu, and tempeh. Women with kidney issues. For those with kidney disease, protein must often be limited to protect kidney function and prevent further damage to the kidneys. Since protein powder has a high concentration of protein in a small volume, you will probably need to avoid it. Check with a healthcare professional for guidance about your protein needs. Women with certain allergies or intolerances. Dairy-based protein powders can cause digestive issues for those with lactose intolerance or an allergic reaction for those with a dairy allergy. If you have other food allergies, make sure to check the ingredients in the product before using it because protein powders can contain common food allergens like soy or peanuts. More Protein Powders for Women To Consider These protein powders didn’t make our list of top picks, but you might still want to check them out: Sunwarrior Classic Protein Powder: We liked that this is a plant-based protein powder with a thick texture, but we didn’t like that the chocolate flavor was dull and the Stevia flavor was strong. This might taste better in a smoothie than on its own. Thorne Chocolate Whey Protein Isolate: We like that this one is NSF Certified for Sport; however, the chocolate flavor was very watered down, which we didn’t enjoy. The texture was somewhat jelly-like. Cellucor Whey Sport Protein Powder: It’s NSF Certified for Sport, but the vanilla-flavored powder tasted somewhat like a banana. When mixed, there were densely packed bubbles that we didn’t like. Our Supplement Testing Process Our team works hard to be transparent about why we recommend certain supplements; you can read more about our dietary supplement methodology here. We support supplements that are evidence-based and rooted in science. We value certain product attributes that we find to be associated with the highest quality products. We prioritize products that are third-party tested and certified by one of three independent, third-party certifiers: USP, NSF, or ConsumerLab.com. It's important to note that the FDA does not review dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they go to market. Our team of experts has created a detailed, science-backed methodology to choose the supplements we recommend and gives more details on what we specifically look for in supplements. Experts we spoke to for choosing the protein powders for women include: Nicole Barrard, RD, a registered dietitian specializing in sports nutrition, weight management, and gastrointestinal health Jenn Schmidt, RDN, LD, a registered dietitian nutritionist who specializes in performance nutrition, weight management, and gastrointestinal health We tested 25 protein powders in our testing lab to determine our top picks. To test them, we mixed each one in cool water and closely evaluated the appearance, smell, texture, color, and flavor. We also considered the value of each product based on its quality and price, as well as nutrition and third-party ratings. This process was informed by Holly Klamer, MS, RDN, a dietitian with a background in sports nutrition and teaching nutrition. The Different Types of Protein Powders for Women Protein powders come in a variety of plant- or animal-based forms. Plant-based protein powders are usually made from peas, soy, hemp, nuts, or seeds, while animal-based ones are made from whey, casein, eggs, or collagen. Whey protein is one of the most popular, and it’s available as isolate, concentrate, and hydrolysate. Each one has a different macronutrient makeup. Hydrolyzed whey protein is the best of these three for those with lactose intolerance. Dairy-based protein powders, including both whey and casein, are recommended for supporting muscle repair and synthesis due to their high bioavailability and essential amino acid content, including high amounts of branch chain amino acids (BCAAs), particularly leucine. Pea and soy proteins are also complete sources of protein, meaning that they contain all nine essential amino acids that our bodies can’t produce on their own. Soy protein has been shown to promote muscle protein synthesis, particularly when consumed throughout the day and especially around a workout. Ingredients: What to Pay Attention To It is essential to carefully read the ingredient list and nutrition facts panel of a supplement to know which ingredients and how much of each ingredient is included, relative to the recommended daily value of that ingredient. Please bring the supplement label to a healthcare provider to review the different ingredients contained in the supplement and any potential interactions between these ingredients and other supplements and medications you are taking. Protein powders can contain added sweeteners, flavors, stabilizers, allergens, or performance enhancers. Therefore, reading the ingredient list closely and purchasing third-party tested supplements is important, especially if you have allergies or intolerances. Most protein powders contain some kind of sweetener. Many contain stevia, a natural no-calorie sweetener; however, not everyone enjoys the taste of this sweetener. Furthermore, artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols can cause digestive upset for some people, says Schmidt, so she recommends avoiding these if you have a sensitive GI system. As we mentioned above, there are so many different plant and animal sources of protein used in protein powders, so if you are allergic to any specific protein source (e.g. soy or dairy), it’s important to mindfully select a protein powder free from those ingredients. Furthermore, some protein powders contain lesser-studied herbs or plant ingredients that may trigger an unwanted reaction for some, especially those with medical conditions or taking certain medications. It’s always best to consult a healthcare professional before starting a new supplement. How Much Protein Powder Should Women Take? The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that women ages 14 and older consume at least 46 grams of protein per day. Another way of looking at it is that protein should make up 10-35% of your daily protein intake. Where you fall within this range can vary greatly based on your physical activity level and whether you have medical conditions that affect your protein needs. Furthermore, women who are pregnant or lactating have higher protein needs. For a competitive athlete, protein needs can reach 1.4 to 2 grams per kilogram of body weight, which is why protein powders can particularly be beneficial for athletes. We recommend getting most of your nutrition, including protein, from a variety of food sources. While protein powder can contribute to meeting your protein needs, you want to incorporate a variety of protein-rich foods regularly, as they provide many other important nutrients. Remember, protein powder is a supplement, so it’s meant to supplement your food intake, not replace it. Barrard recommends incorporating a variety of chicken, beef, eggs, egg whites, Greek yogurt, salmon, or tuna if you eat animal products, and tofu, tempeh, edamame, lentils, peas, farro, quinoa, teff, or soy milk if you are vegan or vegetarian. How to Use Protein Powders One of the great things about protein powders is their versatility. You can go with a tried and true protein shake. However, you can also mix protein powder into a smoothie for a satisfying breakfast or snack, or even add it to baked goods like an oatmeal bake. You can also add protein powder to waffles or pancake batter for high-protein breakfast sweets. For muscle repair and recovery, it’s best to take protein powder within two hours of wrapping up your workout. In general, we recommend spreading your protein consumption throughout the day. This can help promote blood sugar regulation and steady energy levels. Taste, Texture, and Flavors Protein powder’s taste will depend most on its flavor and ingredients. Common flavors include vanilla and chocolate, but some brands offer a bunch of other flavors, from chocolate peanut butter to strawberry cheesecake. A lot of flavored protein powders use non-caloric sweeteners with an aftertaste some people love and some hate. Since many of these sweeteners are much sweeter than regular sugar, some protein powders can be too sweet for some people’s taste buds. For this list, we made sure to pick the ones we liked in our taste-testing process. Unflavored varieties work well to mix into things like smoothies or baked goods; you can also consider adding your own sweeteners and flavorings to unflavored picks. The texture is another factor that can vary a bit between different products. Generally, a good protein powder is smooth and creamy rather than gritty. Schmidt says that plant-based protein powders generally tend to have less smooth textures than animal-based protein powders. Some protein powders have a thicker, pudding-like texture that many people don’t like. We considered this, too, when selecting our top picks. Your Questions, Answered Is it safe to have protein powder every day? It is generally safe to have a third-party tested protein powder daily; however, it is beneficial also to eat a variety of protein-rich foods rather than relying exclusively on protein powder. These foods could have other health benefits that protein powder lacks. Relying too heavily on protein powder may also cause you to exceed your protein needs and not consume enough carbs and fat if you’re not eating a varied diet. What’s the best protein powder for women trying to gain muscle? Research suggests supplementing protein significantly enhances muscle mass and strength in healthy adults paired with resistance-exercise training, although it was less effective in older adults. All types of animal and plant-based protein powder were included in the study, so there is the potential for muscle gain with any level of resistance training and increased protein intake of up to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. The branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) are especially important for muscle synthesis, most notably the BCAA leucine. Whey protein, especially whey protein isolate, is a good protein powder source of BCAA. However, to increase muscle mass, the emphasis should be on getting in all the essential amino acids and enough overall protein. Whey, soy, pea, egg, and some plant-based blends provide all nine essential amino acids, so eating these protein sources and doing resistance training could work together to promote muscle gain. Do women have different protein needs than men? Women generally have lower protein needs than men. The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for protein for women aged 14 and older is 46 grams per day, but for men, it is 56 grams per day. However, the RDA for pregnant and lactating individuals is 71 grams per day. Furthermore, protein needs vary based on activity level and health status, so it’s possible for some women to have higher protein than some men depending on activity level and other factors. Who We Are Isabel Vasquez RD, LDN is a Latina registered dietitian, freelance health and nutrition writer, and the founder of Nourishing Narratives LLC. In her work as a dietitian, she prioritizes recommending high-quality supplements backed by research and not taking a one-size-fits-all approach to health. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit 25 Sources Health.com uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Added Sugars on the New Nutrition Facts Label. Choi FD, Sung CT, Juhasz ML, Mesinkovsk NA. Oral collagen supplementation: A systematic review of dermatological applications. J Drugs Dermatol. 2019;18(1):9-16. König D, Oesser S, Scharla S, Zdzieblik D, Gollhofer A. Specific collagen peptides improve bone mineral density and bone markers in postmenopausal women — a randomized controlled study. Nutrients. 2018;10(1):97. doi:10.3390/nu10010097 National Institutes of Health. Calcium Fact Sheet for Health Professionals. Kim J. Pre-sleep casein protein ingestion: new paradigm in post-exercise recovery nutrition. Phys Act Nutr. 2020;24(2):6-10. doi:10.20463/pan.2020.0009 National Institutes of Health. Iron Fact Sheet for Health Professionals. Jäger R, Kerksick CM, Campbell BI, et al. International society of sports nutrition position stand: protein and exercise. Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition. 2017;14(1):20. doi:10.1186/s12970-017-0177-8 Kreider RB, Kalman DS, Antonio J, et al. International Society of Sports Nutrition position stand: safety and efficacy of creatine supplementation in exercise, sport, and medicine. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2017;14:18. doi:10.1186/s12970-017-0173-z Slavin J. Fiber and prebiotics: mechanisms and health benefits. Nutrients. 2013;5(4):1417-1435. doi:10.3390/nu5041417 Murphy MM, Higgins KA, Bi X, Barraj LM. Adequacy and Sources of Protein Intake among Pregnant Women in the United States, NHANES 2003-2012. Nutrients. 2021;13(3):795. doi:10.3390/nu13030795 Paul C, Leser S, Oesser S. Significant amounts of functional collagen peptides can be incorporated in the diet while maintaining indispensable amino acid balance. Nutrients. 2019;11(5):1079. doi:10.3390/nu11051079 Martínez-Puig D, Costa-Larrión E, Rubio-Rodríguez N, Gálvez-Martín P. Collagen Supplementation for Joint Health: The Link between Composition and Scientific Knowledge. Nutrients. 2023;15(6):1332. doi:10.3390/nu15061332 Cintineo HP, Arent MA, Antonio J, Arent SM. Effects of Protein Supplementation on Performance and Recovery in Resistance and Endurance Training. Front Nutr. 2018;5:83. doi:10.3389/fnut.2018.00083 Pizzorno L, Pizzorno J. Vitamin D (Like Every Nutrient) is a Team Player. Integr Med (Encinitas). 2022 Sep;21(4):8-14. U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Aspartame and Other Sweeteners in Food. Takooree H, Aumeeruddy MZ, Rengasamy KRR, et al. A systematic review on black pepper (Piper nigrum L.): from folk uses to pharmacological applications. Crit Rev Food Sci Nutr. 2019;59(sup1):S210-S243. doi:10.1080/10408398.2019.1565489 Frestedt JL, Kuskowski MA, Zenk JL. A natural seaweed derived mineral supplement (Aquamin F) for knee osteoarthritis: a randomised, placebo controlled pilot study. Nutr J. 2009;8:7. doi:10.1186/1475-2891-8-7 Vitale K, Getzin A. Nutrition and supplement update for the endurance athlete: review and recommendations. Nutrients. 2019;11(6):1289. National Kidney Foundation. CKD Diet: How much protein is the right amount? Thomas DT, Erdman KA, Burke LM. Position of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Dietitians of Canada, and the American College of Sports Medicine: Nutrition and Athletic Performance. J Acad Nutr Diet. 2016;116(3):501-528. doi:10.1016/j.jand.2015.12.006 Hevia-Larraín, V., Gualano, B., Longobardi, I. et al. High-protein plant-based diet versus a protein-matched omnivorous diet to support resistance training adaptations: A comparison between habitual vegans and omnivores. Sports Med 51, 1317–1330 (2021). doi:10.1007/s40279-021-01434-9 U.S. Department of Agriculture. Dietary guidelines for Americans: 2020–2025. Kerksick CM, Arent S, Schoenfeld BJ, et al. International society of sports nutrition position stand: nutrient timing. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2017;14:33. doi:10.1186/s12970-017-0189-4 Morton RW, Murphy KT, McKellar SR, et al. A systematic review, meta-analysis and meta-regression of the effect of protein supplementation on resistance training-induced gains in muscle mass and strength in healthy adults [published correction appears in Br J Sports Med. 2020 Oct;54(19):e7]. Br J Sports Med. 2018;52(6):376-384. doi:10.1136/bjsports-2017-097608 Plotkin DL, Delcastillo K, Van Every DW, Tipton KD, Aragon AA, Schoenfeld BJ. Isolated Leucine and Branched-Chain Amino Acid Supplementation for Enhancing Muscular Strength and Hypertrophy: A Narrative Review. Int J Sport Nutr Exerc Metab. 2021;31(3):292-301. doi:10.1123/ijsnem.2020-0356