Dietary supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA and may or may not be suitable for you. They also may interact with other supplements or medications you are taking. Our team of registered dietitians reviews supplements according to our rigorous dietary supplement methodology. We also had a registered dietitian review this page for its scientific accuracy. Please always speak with a healthcare provider to discuss any supplements you plan on taking.

After taste testing 25 protein powders in our lab and rating their flavor, texture, aftertaste, smell, and value, our nutrition editor also rated their ingredients, nutrition facts, and third-party testing status. We took all of these factors into consideration when selecting the best protein powders for women.

Whether you’re hitting the gym, eating a plant-based diet, or simply struggling to meet your protein needs through food alone, protein powders can be a convenient addition to your pantry. They contain a high amount of protein in powdered form that you can mix into water, milk, a smoothie, or even baked goods. This convenience is a huge asset, which is why protein shakes are popular refueling snacks after strength-training workouts. Especially for pregnant individuals or older women, there are certain ingredients and third-party testing to look out for when selecting the best protein powder for you . Plus, it’s important to keep an eye out for questionable ingredients, like herbs, that may not be evidence-backed or safe for those with certain health conditions.

Best Overall Naked Whey Chocolate Protein Powder 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nakednutrition.com Why We Like It It has three simple ingredients that lend a subtly sweet chocolate flavor and is made from grass-fed cows. It's Worth Noting This protein powder may not be best if you have lactose intolerance. Naked Nutrition’s Chocolate Whey Protein Powder is our favorite protein powder pick, as it’s Informed Choice Certified, sourced from grass-fed cows, and free from artificial sweeteners. Unlike many other protein powders, Naked Nutrition’s Chocolate Whey Protein Powder is sweetened exclusively with organic coconut sugar, giving it a subtly sweet chocolate flavor with no unpleasant aftertaste, which we love. This does mean it has a few grams of added sugars per serving, but it’s worth it for the delicious flavor (plus, the added sugars are pretty minimal—only three grams). For reference, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting added sugars to 10% of your daily calorie intake; for someone who consumes 2,000 calories per day, that’s about 50 grams. The only ingredients besides coconut sugar are whey protein concentrate and organic cacao powder. Each two-scoop serving provides 25 grams of protein. We like that there is no aftertaste with this powder, has a great smell, and the taste is subtly sweet. Keep in mind that whey protein concentrate has a higher lactose content than a powder made from hydrolyzed whey protein or plant-based proteins, so it may not be suitable for those with lactose intolerance. Besides the pleasant flavor, we also really like the smooth texture of this protein powder. We noticed some slight sediment on the bottom after mixing, but the texture wasn’t sandy or gritty. We’re confident this powder will go great mixed with just water or milk or in a smoothie, especially with its subtle cocoa flavor. Price at time of publication: $90 ($1.50 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein concentrate

Whey protein concentrate Number of Servings: 60

60 Serving Size: 2 scoops (38 grams)

2 scoops (38 grams) Protein per Serving: 25 grams

25 grams Calories: 160

Added Sugar: 3 grams

3 grams Third-Party Tested: Yes Health / Jhett Thompson

Best Vegan KOS Organic Plant Based Protein Powder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It It has 20 grams of plant protein with all essential amino acids, is a good source of iron, and has 3 grams of fiber per serving. It's Worth Noting It’s not third-party tested. With 20 grams of plant-based protein from a combination of peas, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds, we like KOS’s Vegan Superfood Protein Powder as a great plant-based protein powder for women. Combining these different forms of protein ensures that you’ll get all of the essential amino acids. Since it’s made from plants, we also like that it has three grams of fiber per serving. Protein and fiber help promote satiety, so this pick is a great addition to a breakfast smoothie to hold you over until lunch or your morning snack. In our testing, we loved that there was no unpleasant aftertaste. Similar to our best overall pick, this powder is sweetened with coconut sugar. However, it does also contain stevia and monk fruit extract, but we found that the flavor wasn’t overpowering. Aside from the protein content, this protein powder also contains an organic fruit and veggie blend, as well as a vitamin and mineral blend. As a result, it contains micronutrients important for women, including 30% of the Daily Value (DV) for iron. It also contains 14% of the DV for sodium, so if you have high blood pressure and want a plant-based option, you may want one with lower sodium. However, this can serve as a great post-workout snack to help replace electrolytes lost in sweat from a long or hard workout. This powder also contains a digestive enzyme blend. Note that digestive enzymes typically aren’t necessary for those without a health issue that hinders the natural production of digestive enzymes. Also, be sure to show the ingredient list to a healthcare provider to check for any allergens or potential interactions with your other medications or supplements. Of note, this pick is also not clearly third-party tested for contaminants and accurate ingredients. Price at time of publication: $45 ($1.60 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Pea, flax seed, pumpkin seed, chia seed

Pea, flax seed, pumpkin seed, chia seed Number of Servings: 28

28 Serving Size: 2 scoops (39 grams)

2 scoops (39 grams) Protein per Serving: 20 grams

20 grams Calories: 160

Added Sugar: 2 grams

Best Whey Protein Dymatize ISO100 Whey Protein Powder 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dymatize.com Why We Like It It’s third-party tested, 25 grams of protein per serving, and it has a delicious flavor. It's Worth Noting It contains some common food allergens like milk, peanut, and soy. We like Dymatize’s ISO100 Whey Protein Powder for a whey protein for women because it is Informed Choice Certified and contains 25 grams of protein from whey protein hydrolysate and isolate. These types of whey protein are higher in protein and lower in fat and carbohydrates from cow’s milk. Therefore, this choice may work for you even if you have lactose intolerance since it’s lower in lactose than protein powders with whey protein concentrate. Jenn Schmidt, RDN, LD, a registered dietitian nutritionist who specializes in performance nutrition, weight management, and gastrointestinal health, says whey protein is great for muscle growth and repair since it is quickly absorbed and digested by the body. Plus, it’s high in the amino acid leucine, which is a key amino acid for muscles, making this a good refueling option after a strength-training session. We taste-tested the chocolate peanut butter cup flavor and loved the delicious taste; it was spot on with the description. The texture was also pleasing—smooth and consistent, with minimal residue after 30 seconds of shaking. For women, we love that this powder contains 10% of the DV for calcium to help promote strong bones. Note that this protein powder does contain milk, peanuts, and soy ingredients, so if you have allergies to these ingredients, it’s best to find a different flavor or a different pick entirely. Price at time of publication: $76 ($1.07 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein hydrolysate and isolate

Whey protein hydrolysate and isolate Number of Servings: 71

71 Serving Size: 1 scoop (32 grams)

1 scoop (32 grams) Protein per Serving: 25 grams

25 grams Calories: 120

Added Sugar: 0 grams

Best Collagen Bubs Naturals Collagen Peptides 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bubsnaturals.com View On Macy's Why We Like It It’s NSF Certified for Sport and mixes great in cold and hot beverages. It's Worth Noting It’s not the best option for muscle recovery after a workout. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, and for women looking to supplement it, we recommend BUBS Naturals’ Collagen Peptides Powder. Collagen supplements may be useful for women looking to promote skin elasticity and strengthen bones, especially as you age. We like that this is NSF Certified for Sport, so you can feel confident that it’s free from banned substances and that the ingredient label is accurate. We found its flavor to be way more subtle than other collagen powders we tested—in a good way. Despite some collagen powders saying they’re unflavored, they can have a dairy-like taste. However, BUBS Naturals’ Collagen Peptides Powder was the closest to unflavored we could find. It mixes great, especially in cold beverages, and it is not grainy. It’s important to note that collagen is not a complete source of protein, so Schmidt advises against taking this after a workout for muscle recovery. Instead, she recommends taking it about an hour before a workout with a source of vitamin C to maximize collagen synthesis. Price at time of publication: $40 ($1.43 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Collagen peptides (Bovine)

Collagen peptides (Bovine) Number of Servings: 28

28 Serving Size: 2 scoop (20 grams)

2 scoop (20 grams) Protein per Serving: 18 grams

18 grams Calories: 70

70 Added Sugar: 0 grams

Health / Joy Kim



Best Value Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On A1supplements.com Why We Like It It’s third-party tested and made with muscle-repairing whey protein. It's Worth Noting It’s sweetened with artificial sweeteners which not all may appreciate. For those looking for a high-quality source of protein at an affordable price, we recommend Optimum Nutrition’s Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder. It’s Informed Choice Certified and packed with 24 grams of highly-bioavailable whey protein. The whey protein is a combination of isolate, concentrate, and hydrolysate forms of whey. The whey concentrate can be tougher to digest if you have lactose intolerance, but this may still work for you (depending on the level of intolerance) since it has a combination of other lower-lactose types of whey protein as well. Despite this protein powder containing artificial sweeteners, we were pleasantly surprised in our testing that it had almost no aftertaste, and the chocolate in the double rich chocolate flavored powder was light and natural. The texture was thinner than we anticipated, but it mixed into the liquid quickly and effectively. While we thoroughly enjoyed this flavor, this powder also comes in over a dozen flavors, from mocha cappuccino to delicious strawberry and more. Price at time of publication: $79 ($1.07 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein blend (isolate, concentrate, hydrolysate)

Whey protein blend (isolate, concentrate, hydrolysate) Number of Servings: 74

74 Serving Size: About 1 scoop (30.4 grams)

About 1 scoop (30.4 grams) Protein per Serving: 24 grams

24 grams Calories: 120

120 Added Sugar: 0 grams

Best Casein Dymatize Elite Casein Chocolate Protein Powder 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dymatize.com View On IHerb Why We Like It ​​It’s a good source of calcium, has 25 grams of protein per serving, and has a smooth texture. It's Worth Noting The sweetness comes from artificial sweeteners. If you’re looking for a protein powder that’s absorbed more slowly than whey, we recommend Dymatize’s Elite Casein Protein Powder. Like whey, casein is a dairy-based protein source that contains all the essential amino acids. However, it’s a better source of calcium, which is especially important for women 50 and older who have higher calcium needs. This one contains an impressive 45% of the DV for calcium and 25 grams of complete protein per serving. Unlike whey, casein is digested slowly, which could help promote muscle repair while you sleep. In fact, a recent study found that consuming 40 grams of casein 30 minutes before bed and after resistance exercise could facilitate muscle recovery overnight. In our testing, we loved the smooth texture of this product that, when mixed with water, resembled soy or skim milk. We tested the vanilla flavor, which was mild and tasted very natural with no aftertaste despite the artificial sweeteners. Price at time of publication: $72 ($1.31 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Casein

Casein Number of Servings: 55

55 Serving Size: 2 scoops (33 grams)

2 scoops (33 grams) Protein per Serving: 25 grams

25 grams Calories: 120

120 Added Sugar: 0 grams

Best Organic Ora So Lean & So Clean Organic Plant-Based Superfood Protein 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ora.organic Why We Like It This protein powder is also high in iron, and we love the taste. It's Worth Noting It contains a digestive enzyme blend that isn’t necessary for most women. If choosing an organic protein powder is important to you, we recommend Ora’s Organic So lean & so clean. We love the taste of this powder and that it has 21 grams of plant-based protein per serving from peas and rice. Since pea protein is a complete source of protein, you’ll get all the essential amino acids from this blend. We tested the vanilla chai flavor and found the flavor to be delicious and spot on. If vanilla chai isn’t your favorite, it also comes in vanilla or chocolate. This protein powder does have a fairly long ingredient list packed with plant foods like amaranth, sacha inchi, Jerusalem artichoke, kale, turmeric, and acai. These various ingredients contribute to providing vitamins and minerals, including 39% of the DV for iron per serving. Menstruating and pregnant women have higher iron needs, so this high iron content can be a huge asset for some women. However, not everyone may want or need the added digestive enzyme blend in this protein powder. Check with a healthcare provider and show them the ingredient list to be sure it is safe for you to consume and doesn’t interact with any medications or supplements you are already taking. Price at time of publication: $50 ($2.50 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Pea, rice

Pea, rice Number of Servings: 20

20 Serving Size: 2 scoops (30 grams)

2 scoops (30 grams) Protein per Serving: 21 grams

21 grams Calories: 120

120 Added Sugar: 0 grams

Best for Muscle Gain Transparent Labs Mass Gainer Weight Gainer Supplement 4.3 Transparent Labs View On Transparentlabs.com Why We Like It It’s packed with 6 grams of fiber, 53 grams of protein, and 20% of the DV for calcium. It's Worth Noting This pick is best for women who need a higher calorie boost for weight gain. It's also more expensive than other protein powders. Transparent Labs’ Mass Gainer is an Informed Choice certified high-calorie, high-protein powder for those looking to gain muscle and weight. It has 750 calories per serving which comes from a combination of protein, carbohydrates, and fat. The protein comes from whey protein concentrate, so if you have lactose intolerance, you’ll probably want to skip this one. However, whey protein is known to be very effective at promoting muscle growth. This protein powder also has creatine, which can also promote muscle growth. There’s also prebiotic soluble fiber added to this powder to help provide six grams of fiber per serving, and this added fiber may help promote a healthy gut microbiome. For women, we love that this powder has 20% of the DV for calcium and no added sugars. It’s sweetened with Stevia extract, which we found made the aftertaste linger, but since it has a delicious chocolate flavor, we personally don’t mind. If you’re concerned that one serving is more nutrients than you need, you can always use one scoop (½ serving), which would still provide about 27 grams of protein. Price at time of publication: $80 ($5.33 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein concentrate

Whey protein concentrate Number of Servings: 15

15 Serving Size: 2 scoops (194 grams)

2 scoops (194 grams) Protein per Serving: 53 grams

53 grams Calories: 750

750 Added Sugar: 0 grams

Best for Pregnancy Transparent Labs 100% Grass Fed Whey Protein Isolate 4.2 Transparent Labs View On Transparentlabs.com Why We Like It It has a short ingredient list, is higher in protein with 28 grams per serving, and it's third-party tested. It's Worth Noting It’s sweetened with Stevia, which some people may not like the taste of. During pregnancy, it’s especially important to prioritize third-party tested supplements. That’s one reason we recommend Transparent Labs’ 100% Grass Fed Whey Protein Isolate during pregnancy, as, like other picks, it’s Informed Choice Certified. We also like the simple ingredient list, it’s sourced from grass-fed cows, and has 28 grams of protein per serving. Protein plays an important role in pregnancy, as adequate protein intake is important for fetal growth and development. However, a 2021 study found that about one in eight women in their second and third trimesters of pregnancy don’t consume enough protein. So if you find that you are struggling to meet your needs from food alone, adding protein powder can be helpful during pregnancy. Each scoop of this pick has 28 grams of complete protein, which can help tremendously to meet pregnancy protein needs. This pick is free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners and has one of the highest protein-by-weight ratios for a protein powder. (Simply meaning, it’s really high in protein compared to its weight.) The protein in this product is whey protein isolate, which has a much lower lactose content than whey protein concentrate. There’s only one gram of carbohydrate, which confirms the lactose content is minimal since lactose is a carbohydrate. When mixing this powder, we recommend shaking it for a little longer than 30 seconds so that it fully dissolves. It was pretty thick in our testing. We recommend mixing it in a smoothie (especially if battling morning sickness) that has a balance of fruits, vegetables, and desired liquid for a balanced pregnancy meal or snack. This can also help mask any noticeable aftertaste from the stevia sweetener. Price at time of publication: $60 ($2.00 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein isolate

Whey protein isolate Number of Servings: 30

30 Serving Size: 1 scoop (32.96 grams)

1 scoop (32.96 grams) Protein per Serving: 28 grams

28 grams Calories: 120

120 Added Sugar: 0 grams

0 grams Third-Party Tested: Yes

Best for Older Women Vital Proteins Lemon Collagen Peptides 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Target Why We Like It Collagen supplementation can promote skin elasticity in older women, and we really love the lemon flavor for this pick. It's Worth Noting It isn’t a complete source of protein. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body. It provides structure to bones, muscles, connective tissue, and the skin. As women age, they produce less collagen naturally, which can cause greater skin sagging and reduced skin elasticity. Therefore, some women may want a means of countering this natural decrease in collagen. For that reason, we recommend Vital Proteins Lemon Collagen Peptides for older women. It’s NSF Certified for Sport and has 18 grams of collagen per serving. For reference, some studies have shown that you need only 2.5–15 grams for skin health benefits, so you may not even need to have a full serving to reap skin health benefits from collagen. In our testing, we enjoyed having this collagen powder in both hot and cold beverages; when having it hot, we loved the lemon flavor it added to tea. When added to cold water, it tasted like a lightly sweetened lemonade. We found that it blended well into beverages of either temperature. Another consideration for women is collagen may also promote bone and joint health. Studies examining the effectiveness of different types of collagen for osteoarthritis, a common joint disease amongst older adults, have found that hydrolyzed collagen, the type found in this collagen supplement, may improve joint pain and function. Keep in mind that collagen doesn’t have all nine essential amino acids, so this wouldn’t be the most effective protein powder to take following a workout or to improve muscle growth and repair specifically. Price at time of publication: $21 ($1.50 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Collagen peptides (Bovine)

Collagen peptides (Bovine) Number of Servings: 14

14 Serving Size: 4 tablespoons (22 grams)

4 tablespoons (22 grams) Protein per Serving: 18 grams

18 grams Calories: 80

80 Added Sugar: 0 grams

Best for Athletes Ascent Native Fuel Whey Protein Powder 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Why We Like It It’s Informed Sport Certified, and it’s a good source of branched-chain amino acids for muscle growth and repair. It's Worth Noting It may not be suitable for those who are very intolerant of lactose. For athletes, especially those playing at a competitive level, the most important thing is finding a third-party tested product to ensure you aren’t unknowingly consuming any banned substances. The next most important thing is finding a protein powder that will help you meet your performance goals and promote muscle recovery. To meet those two needs, we recommend Ascent’s Native Fuel Whey Protein Powder. It’s Informed Sport Certified and incorporates a combination of whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate with 25 grams of protein per serving. It mainly relies on whey protein isolate—the first ingredient listed—which reduces the lactose content and increases the protein content. The fact that there’s also whey protein concentrate may trigger digestive upset for those who are very sensitive to lactose, but it’s not the main protein source. So, those with mild lactose intolerance should be okay with this one. Consuming whey protein after a workout has been shown to promote recovery and boost performance effectively. Therefore, it’s recommended as a high-quality protein source for athletes. We also like that this protein powder is low in sodium, with only 5% of the DV. It’s also a good source of calcium, with 10% of the DV, and the chocolate peanut butter flavor we tested also has 6% of the DV for iron, vitamin D, and potassium. Besides its nutritional profile, we enjoyed the strong peanut butter flavor of this protein powder. The chocolate flavor was more muted than we expected, but if you’re a peanut butter lover, we think you’ll especially love this flavor. If not, Ascent offers this protein powder in a few other flavors, including chocolate, cookies & cream, mint chocolate chip, and more. Price at time of publication: $43 ($1.65 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein isolate and concentrate

Whey protein isolate and concentrate Number of Servings: 26

26 Serving Size: 1 scoop (35 grams)

1 scoop (35 grams) Protein per Serving: 25 grams

25 grams Calories: 130

130 Added Sugar: 0 grams

Best Tasting Xwerks Grow 100% New Zealand Grass-Fed whey Protein Isolate 4.9 Amazon View On Xwerks.com Why We Like It It tastes like a chocolate bar and mixes well, so we enjoy sipping it rather than having to chug it. It's Worth Noting Third-party testing is not clear for this pick. We understand the feeling of quickly downing a protein shake just to get in extra protein, even though the taste isn’t great. However, if you’re looking for a protein powder that tastes great, we recommend XWERKS Grow protein powder. We were pleasantly surprised that we actually enjoyed sipping on it and savoring the flavor. The chocolate flavor reminded us of a chocolate bar, and the aftertaste wasn’t overpowering. It also mixes without any clumps in the water. It comes in vanilla, strawberry, and peanut butter flavors if chocolate isn’t your favorite. Each serving has 25 grams of protein from whey protein isolate. Since it’s whey isolate and not concentrate, the carbohydrate content is super low—only one gram per serving—so it should be suitable for those with lactose intolerance. One thing to note is there is some packaging pictures have NSF-certified labels, but this product is not listed on the NSF Certified for Sport website. All of the flavors have 21% of the DV for calcium. This is important for both young and older women, as some research suggests that 39% of adults consume less than the Estimated Average Requirement (EAR) for calcium. Therefore, if you feel you feel you can benefit from additional calcium, this pick could also be for you. Price at time of publication: $56 ($1.87 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein isolate

Whey protein isolate Number of Servings: 30

30 Serving Size: 1 scoop (30 grams)

1 scoop (30 grams) Protein per Serving: 23 grams

23 grams Calories: 110

110 Added Sugar: 0 grams

0 grams Third-Party Tested: No

Best Texture Ladder Whey Protein Powder 4.6 Ladder View On Amazon View On Ladder.sport View On Vitamin Shoppe Why We Like It The texture was incredibly smooth, and we like that it’s NSF Certified for Sport. It's Worth Noting Some may notice a stronger aftertaste. Ladder Protein Powder is NSF Certified for Sport and has a super smooth texture with no clumps or grittiness. The superior texture probably accounts for the higher price point compared to other protein powders. No powder was wasted by sticking to the bottom, which helps you get more value for the price point. It also mixed really well when blended into smoothies. Ladder’s protein powder has whey protein isolate, a concentrated protein source. It’s one of the higher protein amounts, with 26 grams per serving. This should be suitable for those with lactose intolerance since it’s low in lactose compared to whey protein concentrate. Each serving also has 12% DV for calcium. We love the delicious chocolate flavor and smell that comes mainly from cocoa powder. However, this product is sweetened with Stevia, which leaves a stronger aftertaste that some may not appreciate. On the plus side, there’s less than one gram of added sugars per serving. Price at time of publication: $54 ($1.80 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein isolate

Whey protein isolate Number of Servings: 30

30 Serving Size: 1 scoop (37 grams)

1 scoop (37 grams) Protein per Serving: 26 grams

26 grams Calories: 140

140 Added Sugar: <1 gram

Best Chocolate GNC AMP Pure Isolate Whey Protein 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Dick's Why We Like It It has 25 grams of low-lactose whey protein per serving, and we loved that it tasted like a chocolate smoothie when mixed with just water. It's Worth Noting It contains artificial sweeteners and flavors which some may not appreciate. GNC’s AMP Pure Isolate Whey Protein isn’t just chocolate flavor—it’s chocolate frosting flavor. The chocolate taste was better than we were expecting, and we like that it dissolves well with no clumps or residue. Mixed with just water, it tastes like a chocolate smoothie. Plus, we like that it’s Informed Choice Certified. Other flavor choices include chocolate peanut butter cup, cookies and cream, strawberry, and vanilla custard. Since this product uses whey protein isolate, it’s a high-quality source of protein great for refueling after a workout or boosting your protein intake for the day. It’s low in carbs and fat and packs 25 grams of protein per serving. There’s also 10% DV for calcium in each serving. It’s sweetened with sucralose, an artificial sweetener classified as safe by the Food & Drug Administration. However, Schmidt points out that artificial sweeteners may cause digestive upset for some people, and not everyone loves the taste of artificial sweeteners and flavors. Price at time of publication: $100 ($1.43 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein isolate

Whey protein isolate Number of Servings: 70

70 Serving Size: 1 scoop (34.5 grams)

1 scoop (34.5 grams) Protein per Serving: 25 grams

25 grams Calories: 130

130 Added Sugar: 0 grams

Best with Added Nutrients Gnarly Grass-Fed Whey Vanilla Protein Supplement 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Gognarly.com Why We Like It It mixes well for a smooth texture, has added prebiotics, probiotics, and has 16% of the DV for fiber. It's Worth Noting The added ingredients may not be best for everyone. Protein powder can cause digestive issues for some, but Gnarly’s Grass-Fed Whey has some added ingredients to try to make it more digestion-friendly. It’s a whey protein concentrate-based protein powder with added prebiotics and probiotics for digestive health. The added ingredients, including inulin, provide four grams of fiber per serving—16% of the DV. This is unique because many whey protein powders don’t have any fiber, so this is a nice option for getting both high-quality whey protein and fiber. We found the powder to be super fine, creating a very smooth protein shake. We tested the vanilla flavor and found it to be delightful, light, and natural-tasting rather than artificial. Stevia is used for sweetness, yet the aftertaste wasn’t strong. This product has a few additional ingredients to bear in mind. First of all, it has a digestive enzyme blend. This is not necessary for most people, so speak with a healthcare professional to see if it is safe for you to take. This protein powder also contains black pepper extract, which could provide antioxidant benefits and potentially even antidiabetic effects, according to some research. It also contains Aquamin, a multi-mineral seaweed supplement that may improve range of motion in those with osteoarthritis. Price at time of publication: $60 ($3.00 per serving) Product Details: Protein Type: Whey protein concentrate

Whey protein concentrate Number of Servings: 20

20 Serving Size: 2 scoops (45 grams)

2 scoops (45 grams) Protein per Serving: 25 grams

25 grams Calories: 160

160 Added Sugar: 0 grams

