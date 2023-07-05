What to Buy Healthy Home & Appliances The 10 Best Portable Fans For On-The-Go Breeze Beat the heat with these top-rated, go-anywhere fans. By Shannon Ullman Shannon Ullman Shannon combed through hundreds of studies on health, wellness, and fitness, tested countless products, and interviewed tons of experts while writing and editing for various health and wellness sites. She's an exercise enthusiast training for her first strongwoman competition. health's editorial guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 Medically reviewed by Michael Menna, DO Medically reviewed by Michael Menna, DO Michael Menna, DO, is currently an attending emergency medicine physician at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, with nearly 10 years of experience. learn more In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How We Selected What to Know About Portable Fans Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / Reese Herrington We all know how uncomfortable the heat can be. While sweaty limbs and flushed faces can be irritating, body temperatures above 104 degrees Fahrenheit can actually put you at risk of heat stroke. Fortunately, even the hottest weather can be more bearable with a portable fan. Although they’re not as powerful as their larger counterparts, these small devices provide a refreshing breeze whenever you need it most. Having an on-hand air circulation system is an ideal convenience for anyone, but especially for people with health conditions that put them at higher risk. Even if you're not at the mercy of the sun, portable fans can make less-ventilated indoor spaces much more tolerable, says Dr. Jie Zhao, who leads the lab team at Delos, a company that specializes in creating healthier indoor spaces. Dr. Zhao adds that while they don’t necessarily remove pollutants from the air, portable fans can reduce the concentration of potentially harmful pollutants like carbon dioxide, pollen, dust, and mold pores. To find the best portable fans, we considered the highest-rated models currently on the market and evaluated them based on several criteria, such as power, design, usability, and, of course, portability. Our Top Picks Best Overall: JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Clip-On: BESKAR USB Powered Clip on Fan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Handheld: TriPole Mini Handheld Fan Battery at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Exercise: JUANANIUG Portable Neck Fan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hanging: RUINUOKAI Portable Hanging Neck Fan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Mister: HandFan Portable Misting Fan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Bladeless: Dyson HPO1 Pure Hot + Cool Air at Amazon Jump to Review Best Adjustable: Snawowo Mini Handheld Personal Portable Fan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Corded: Vornado 630 Mid-Size Fan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Jisulife.com Why We Like It: It’s completely hands-free, making it a great cooling option for busy moms, workers, or athletes. It’s Worth Noting: It requires at least three hours to get a full charge. When you're out and about, you want to carry as little as possible. The hands-free design of Jisulife’s Portable Neck Fan is a lifesaver for anyone on the go. This rechargeable device lays around your neck and provides a cooling breeze that surrounds your face without shooting into your nose and mouth. With three adjustable fan speeds and a 4 to 16-hour battery life (depending on which speed settings you use), this portable air cooler will keep you breezy on a long run or a day at the beach. The only downside is that it requires at least three to five hours to get a full charge, so make sure you plan ahead and give yourself enough time to get it powered up. Its 25-decibel noise level is a heck of a lot quieter than most fans, but you will still hear it. All in all, it's a great cooling device for busy people who are looking for a lightweight solution. Price at time of publication: $24 Product Details: Power Source: USB rechargeable batteryDimensions: 7.8 in W x 7.8 in LWeight: 9.1 ouncesSettings: Weak wind, natural wind, and strong windNoise Level: 25 decibels Best Budget Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Jisulife.com Why We Like It: Despite its small size, it can almost last a full day without charging. It’s Worth Noting: It only has two speed settings. With a low price point and unique, user-friendly features, the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan is about to become a staple in your summer tote. This little cooler is small enough to fit in your pocket or attach to your keyring and is built to last with up to 21 hours of cooling time on a single charge. Plus, its foldable design allows you to stand it up on a table or desk and aim the breeze in any direction you please. The built-in flashlight and power bank function make this all-in-one device even more nifty. Although it only has two speed settings, it still provides a refreshing breeze to keep you cool. However, that powerful airflow comes at a cost of 50 decibels, which is comparable to the noise of an in-home air conditioner. Price at time of publication: $25 Product Details: Power Source: USB rechargeable batteryDimensions: 1.46 in L x 1.57 in W x 4.72 in HWeight: 4.3 ouncesSettings: 2 speedsNoise Level: 50 decibels Best Clip-On BESKAR USB Powered Clip on Fan Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: The 360-degree rotation and clip design make it easy to set airflow in a precise direction. It’s Worth Noting: There’s only one battery-powered style, and the rest are powered via a USB cord. If you want to set up a fan for some targeted, all-day breeze, the Beskar USB Clip-on Fan is your best bet at a fraction of the cost. The adjustable clip easily attaches to any surface (even hanging upside down), and the 360-degree swivel head lets you direct the airflow exactly where you need it. It also has three adjustable speeds for different levels of intensity, including a super-low setting that's under 20 decibels—perfect for keeping snoozing babies undisturbed. The major drawback to this portable fan is that most of the styles available are powered via a USB cord, so you'll need to have a power bank or other source to keep the fan running. However, there is also a battery-powered option that runs for up to 24 hours on a single charge. Price at time of publication: $25 Product Details: Power Source: USB cordDimensions: 2.4 in L x 5.4 in W x 6.8 in HWeight: 10 ouncesSettings: 2400 RPM, 3200 RPM, and 4000 RPMNoise Level: 20–50 decibels Best Handheld TriPole Mini Handheld Fan Battery Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Its high-powered fan speeds are great when you need to cool down fast. It’s Worth Noting: It has a poor battery life. Most portable fans offer fan speeds in the range of 2000-4000 RPM. The TriPole Mini Handheld Fan takes it up a notch with two speed settings that reach up to 5800 RPM. Plus, its affordable price, offers multiple color options, and the lollipop design makes it a great addition to your family's summer survival gear. But that powerful boost of wind comes at a cost: mainly, a super-short battery life. TriPole doesn't list precisely how long it takes to reach a full charge or how long a charge will last (red flag), but our research suggests it runs out of juice in as little as ten minutes. Be sure to pack a portable charger, just in case. Price at time of publication: $12 Product Details: Power Source: USB rechargeable batteryDimensions: 1 in L x 3.1 in W x 6.7 in HWeight: 3.2 ouncesSettings: 5300–5800 RPMNoise Level: Unknown Best for Exercise JUANANIUG Portable Neck Fan Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Why We Like It: The bendable design allows you to position the dual fan heads wherever you need them. It’s Worth Noting: The dual fan heads may be a little bulky for cardio activities like running. If you don't have the privilege of working out in an air-conditioned gym, then the Juananiug Portable Neck Fan is an absolute must. This portable fan lies like a necklace, with two fan heads that can be bent to focus airflow exactly where you want it. The bendable design gives you a lot of versatility with where you position the fan heads, whether that's to cool your neck, face, chest, or all three. It's also rechargeable and has three speed options to adjust your preferred wind speed. This portable fan is great for common exercise regimes like weight lifting, yoga, biking, and running, but the bulky fans may not be the most comfortable choice for higher-intensity cardio activities like running. For that, the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan may be a better fit. Price at time of publication: $10 Product Details: Power Source: USB rechargeable batteryDimensions: Not listedWeight: 6.08 ouncesSettings: 3 speedsNoise Level: 20 decibels Best Hanging RUINUOKAI Portable Hanging Neck Fan Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: You can add aromatherapy tablets to enjoy a more fragrant breeze. It’s Worth Noting: It only lasts up to eight hours. Don't want to deal with cords and clips? This wearable fan from Ruinuokai sends a vertical breeze directly to your face and chest and hangs from your neck via a soft, adjustable lanyard. The three wind speeds allow you to find your personal comfort zone, and the included aromatherapy tablets let you enjoy a floral fragrance while remaining hands-free. And once the scent runs out, you can simply add your own essential oils or perfume for a personalized scent. The only downside is the battery runtime. Ruinuokai claims the battery lasts up to eight hours, but three or four hours seems more realistic. Of course, how long you can go without a charge depends on the level of speed you select, but don't count on this device to last for an all-day event. Price at time of publication: $13 Product Details: Power Source: USB rechargeable batteryDimensions: 3.46 in L x 4.88 in W x 1.3 in HWeight: 7 ouncesSettings: Low, medium, and highNoise Level: Unknown Best Mister HandFan Portable Misting Fan Amazon View On Amazon View On Handfan.com Why We Like It: This multifunctional device converts into a clip-on, standing, or handheld position. It’s Worth Noting: The water may leak. The only thing that could make a manufactured breeze cooler? Water. The HandFan Portable Handheld Misting Fan lets you enjoy a continuous refreshing blast of misty air with the simple push of a button. Simply hold the misting option down for three seconds, and you'll be rewarded with a cool, refreshing mist. The device even converts into clip-on, standing, or handheld positions for added versatility that lets you take it with you wherever you go. While it offers the same features as other top-rated portable fans, like multiple speed settings, long battery life, and compact sizing, several customers had issues with the water leaking from the tank. Price at time of publication: $40 Product Details: Power Source: USB rechargeable batteryDimensions: 1.57 in L x 4.13 in W x 8.07 in HWeight: 6.7 ouncesSettings: Low, medium, and highNoise Level: 30 decibels Best Bladeless Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, Heater and Fan 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Best Buy Why We Like It: This versatile machine not only cools but also purifies and heats the air. It’s Worth Noting: It requires a cord and is more expensive than other portable fans. If you need something equally as effective for summer swelter and winter chill, then this Dyson purifying heater and fan is your jack of all trades. It has a fan, heater, and air-purifying mode all in one sleek, bladeless unit, but it's the purifier that HVAC repair and air purification expert Tim David of Airlucent says sets this fan apart. Since most portable fans can't filter or remove pollutants, using them alongside an air purifier (along with proper ventilation) maximizes indoor air quality, David explains. The downside? This machine uses a cord, so it's not as portable as the other options on this list. But if you've got the outlet and are looking for a powerful option that cools and purifies without the use of dusty blades, it's definitely worth a look. Price at time of publication: $530 Product Details: Power Source: PlugDimensions: 8.7 in L x 8.7 in W x 24.88 in HWeight: 137 ouncesSettings: 10 fan speedsNoise Level: Not listed Best Adjustable Snawowo Mini Handheld Personal Portable Fan Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Its three bendable arms can easily wrap around strollers, chairs, and even tree branches. It’s Worth Noting: It’s heavier than most handheld fans. For those situations where propping up a fan on a table just isn't possible, this personal portable fan is an excellent alternative. Its three bendable, silicone-wrapped arms are flexible enough to maneuver onto everything from stroller handles to beach umbrellas. The possibilities for hands-free cooling are practically endless. The fan itself is also fairly adjustable with three speed settings, all of which are under 57 decibels for noise reduction. Just bear in mind that the fan takes up to three hours to charge and is a little heavier than your average handheld fan at 11 ounces. But considering that you don't have to hold it steady to enjoy the breeze, it's a small price to pay. Price at time of publication: $23 Product Details: Power Source: USB Rechargeable BatteryDimensions: 3.58 in L x 4.8 in W x 7.87 in HWeight: 11.3 ouncesSettings: Soft wind, cool wind, and strong windNoise Level: Up to 56 decibels Best Corded Vornado 630 Mid-Size Fan 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Globalindustrial.com Why We Like It: It’s great at maintaining air circulation. It’s Worth Noting: It needs to be plugged in. If you're looking for something to keep the air circulating throughout a particularly stuffy room, then the Vornado 630 Mid-Size Whole Room Air Circulator Fan is definitely worth your consideration. Its signature vortex circulation has David's vote. He says it's powerful enough to keep offices and small-to-mid-sized rooms comfortable, adding that it's "highly rated for its performance, quiet operation, and durability." But don't expect to take this bad boy out for a day in the park. It's powered via cord, and with its higher price point, it's likely that you won't want to risk taking it along with you. But if you're looking for a fan that can provide reliable indoor air circulation all year long, then the Vornado 630 is worth its weight in gold. Price at time of publication: $70 Product Details: Power Source: PlugDimensions: 8.25 in L x 12 in W x 13.6 in HWeight: 93 ouncesSettings: 3 speedsNoise Level: 52 decibels How We Selected We consulted the following industry professionals in order to determine which portable fans were the best: Jie Zhao, lab team leader at Delos, a company that specializes in creating healthier indoor spaces Tim David, an HVAC repair and air purification expert at Airlucent We also considered factors such as portability, power, fan type, and unique features that help maximize the primary purpose for using these machines: cooling. Since not everyone appreciates a loud fan, we searched for models that keep the decibel levels under 60. Finally, we looked at the price points, aiming to provide a mix of budget-friendly and splurge-worthy picks. After investigating highly-rated and viral products, searching for both long-time winners and new contenders, we narrowed down our list to the top 10. What to Know About Portable Fans Purpose Most us can relate to the desire to stay cool and comfortable. The type of portable fan you pick depends on your precise reason for needing one. If you need help easing body temperature symptoms (like hot flashes due to menopause), a compact fan that you can throw in a bag is key. If you're trying to increase the airflow and reduce pollutants in a stuffy garage or basement, something with an air purifier might be a better fit. So before you invest, consider the purpose of your fan and what features and designs will help you the most. Fan Types Portable fans come in a variety of types, so it's important to know your options before making a pick. Handheld, clip-on, bladeless, misting, and over-the-neck designs are generally the most popular styles on the market today, but some people still prefer manual versions like hand fans that you have to wave yourself. Features The good news is that no matter which type you choose, there's usually a variety of features to maximize what your portable fan can do. David says details like adjustable speed settings, oscillation, quiet operation, size, portability, and energy efficiency are all important to consider. Additionally, he recommends looking for safety features like covered blades and automatic shut-off to make sure you (and your little ones) keep those fingers protected. Power Generally, there are three power sources for fans: electricity (via a power cord), batteries, or a USB connection, most of which are rechargeable. David says that the source of a fan's power directly impacts the amount of air it can produce. For example, fans that are plugged into wall outlets usually have more power and airflow compared to USB- or battery-operated models, since they tend to have higher wattage and better blade design. Just remember, while having a powerful portable fan may feel amazing in the moment, it could also be less energy efficient in the long run. Your Questions, Answered Are portable cooling fans worth it? Yes, portable cooling fans are definitely worth it. For many people, having a fan that can easily be transported and taken on the go is essential during the summertime. David says that because of their ability to improve air circulation and personal comfort at cost-effective prices, these devices are particularly useful for those living or working in spaces where air tends to get stagnant. Where can I take portable fans? Anywhere you like. Depending on the size and power source of your fan, you can take it to the office, on a camping trip, to a picnic in the park, or even on an airplane (so long as the battery meets TSA regulations). How long do portable fans last? That depends on the model, how often you use it, and the fan’s power source. David says well-built models from reputable brands can keep running for several years, even with regular use. But if you opt for a lower-quality—and often cheaper—model, the lifespan is much shorter. Who We Are Shannon Ullman is a writer who focuses on health and wellness. She’s worked for Healthline, Medical News Today, and more. She loves camping and always keeps a portable fan in her tent or travel trailer. She’s been using the Beskar USB Clip-on Fan in her tent while camping on hot nights this past year. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit 2 Sources Health.com uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Morris A, Patel G. Heat stroke. In: StatPearls. StatPearls Publishing; 2023. "What Noises Cause Hearing Loss?" Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.