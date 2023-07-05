To find the best portable fans, we considered the highest-rated models currently on the market and evaluated them based on several criteria, such as power, design, usability, and, of course, portability.

Having an on-hand air circulation system is an ideal convenience for anyone, but especially for people with health conditions that put them at higher risk. Even if you're not at the mercy of the sun, portable fans can make less-ventilated indoor spaces much more tolerable, says Dr. Jie Zhao, who leads the lab team at Delos, a company that specializes in creating healthier indoor spaces. Dr. Zhao adds that while they don’t necessarily remove pollutants from the air, portable fans can reduce the concentration of potentially harmful pollutants like carbon dioxide, pollen, dust, and mold pores.

We all know how uncomfortable the heat can be. While sweaty limbs and flushed faces can be irritating, body temperatures above 104 degrees Fahrenheit can actually put you at risk of heat stroke. Fortunately, even the hottest weather can be more bearable with a portable fan. Although they’re not as powerful as their larger counterparts, these small devices provide a refreshing breeze whenever you need it most.

Best Overall JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Jisulife.com Why We Like It: It’s completely hands-free, making it a great cooling option for busy moms, workers, or athletes. It’s Worth Noting: It requires at least three hours to get a full charge. When you're out and about, you want to carry as little as possible. The hands-free design of Jisulife’s Portable Neck Fan is a lifesaver for anyone on the go. This rechargeable device lays around your neck and provides a cooling breeze that surrounds your face without shooting into your nose and mouth. With three adjustable fan speeds and a 4 to 16-hour battery life (depending on which speed settings you use), this portable air cooler will keep you breezy on a long run or a day at the beach. The only downside is that it requires at least three to five hours to get a full charge, so make sure you plan ahead and give yourself enough time to get it powered up. Its 25-decibel noise level is a heck of a lot quieter than most fans, but you will still hear it. All in all, it's a great cooling device for busy people who are looking for a lightweight solution. Price at time of publication: $24 Product Details: Power Source: USB rechargeable battery

USB rechargeable battery Dimensions: 7.8 in W x 7.8 in L

7.8 in W x 7.8 in L Weight: 9.1 ounces

9.1 ounces Settings: Weak wind, natural wind, and strong wind

Weak wind, natural wind, and strong wind Noise Level: 25 decibels

Best Budget Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Jisulife.com Why We Like It: Despite its small size, it can almost last a full day without charging. It’s Worth Noting: It only has two speed settings. With a low price point and unique, user-friendly features, the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan is about to become a staple in your summer tote. This little cooler is small enough to fit in your pocket or attach to your keyring and is built to last with up to 21 hours of cooling time on a single charge. Plus, its foldable design allows you to stand it up on a table or desk and aim the breeze in any direction you please. The built-in flashlight and power bank function make this all-in-one device even more nifty. Although it only has two speed settings, it still provides a refreshing breeze to keep you cool. However, that powerful airflow comes at a cost of 50 decibels, which is comparable to the noise of an in-home air conditioner. Price at time of publication: $25 Product Details: Power Source: USB rechargeable battery

USB rechargeable battery Dimensions: 1.46 in L x 1.57 in W x 4.72 in H

1.46 in L x 1.57 in W x 4.72 in H Weight: 4.3 ounces

4.3 ounces Settings: 2 speeds

2 speeds Noise Level: 50 decibels

Best Clip-On BESKAR USB Powered Clip on Fan Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: The 360-degree rotation and clip design make it easy to set airflow in a precise direction. It’s Worth Noting: There’s only one battery-powered style, and the rest are powered via a USB cord. If you want to set up a fan for some targeted, all-day breeze, the Beskar USB Clip-on Fan is your best bet at a fraction of the cost. The adjustable clip easily attaches to any surface (even hanging upside down), and the 360-degree swivel head lets you direct the airflow exactly where you need it. It also has three adjustable speeds for different levels of intensity, including a super-low setting that's under 20 decibels—perfect for keeping snoozing babies undisturbed. The major drawback to this portable fan is that most of the styles available are powered via a USB cord, so you'll need to have a power bank or other source to keep the fan running. However, there is also a battery-powered option that runs for up to 24 hours on a single charge. Price at time of publication: $25 Product Details: Power Source: USB cord

USB cord Dimensions: 2.4 in L x 5.4 in W x 6.8 in H

2.4 in L x 5.4 in W x 6.8 in H Weight: 10 ounces

10 ounces Settings: 2400 RPM, 3200 RPM, and 4000 RPM

2400 RPM, 3200 RPM, and 4000 RPM Noise Level: 20–50 decibels

Best Handheld TriPole Mini Handheld Fan Battery Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Its high-powered fan speeds are great when you need to cool down fast. It’s Worth Noting: It has a poor battery life. Most portable fans offer fan speeds in the range of 2000-4000 RPM. The TriPole Mini Handheld Fan takes it up a notch with two speed settings that reach up to 5800 RPM. Plus, its affordable price, offers multiple color options, and the lollipop design makes it a great addition to your family's summer survival gear. But that powerful boost of wind comes at a cost: mainly, a super-short battery life. TriPole doesn't list precisely how long it takes to reach a full charge or how long a charge will last (red flag), but our research suggests it runs out of juice in as little as ten minutes. Be sure to pack a portable charger, just in case. Price at time of publication: $12 Product Details: Power Source: USB rechargeable battery

USB rechargeable battery Dimensions: 1 in L x 3.1 in W x 6.7 in H

1 in L x 3.1 in W x 6.7 in H Weight: 3.2 ounces

3.2 ounces Settings: 5300–5800 RPM

5300–5800 RPM Noise Level: Unknown

Best for Exercise JUANANIUG Portable Neck Fan Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Why We Like It: The bendable design allows you to position the dual fan heads wherever you need them. It’s Worth Noting: The dual fan heads may be a little bulky for cardio activities like running. If you don't have the privilege of working out in an air-conditioned gym, then the Juananiug Portable Neck Fan is an absolute must. This portable fan lies like a necklace, with two fan heads that can be bent to focus airflow exactly where you want it. The bendable design gives you a lot of versatility with where you position the fan heads, whether that's to cool your neck, face, chest, or all three. It's also rechargeable and has three speed options to adjust your preferred wind speed. This portable fan is great for common exercise regimes like weight lifting, yoga, biking, and running, but the bulky fans may not be the most comfortable choice for higher-intensity cardio activities like running. For that, the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan may be a better fit. Price at time of publication: $10 Product Details: Power Source: USB rechargeable battery

USB rechargeable battery Dimensions: Not listed

Not listed Weight: 6.08 ounces

6.08 ounces Settings: 3 speeds

3 speeds Noise Level: 20 decibels

Best Hanging RUINUOKAI Portable Hanging Neck Fan Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: You can add aromatherapy tablets to enjoy a more fragrant breeze. It’s Worth Noting: It only lasts up to eight hours. Don't want to deal with cords and clips? This wearable fan from Ruinuokai sends a vertical breeze directly to your face and chest and hangs from your neck via a soft, adjustable lanyard. The three wind speeds allow you to find your personal comfort zone, and the included aromatherapy tablets let you enjoy a floral fragrance while remaining hands-free. And once the scent runs out, you can simply add your own essential oils or perfume for a personalized scent. The only downside is the battery runtime. Ruinuokai claims the battery lasts up to eight hours, but three or four hours seems more realistic. Of course, how long you can go without a charge depends on the level of speed you select, but don't count on this device to last for an all-day event. Price at time of publication: $13 Product Details: Power Source: USB rechargeable battery

USB rechargeable battery Dimensions: 3.46 in L x 4.88 in W x 1.3 in H

3.46 in L x 4.88 in W x 1.3 in H Weight: 7 ounces

7 ounces Settings: Low, medium, and high

Low, medium, and high Noise Level: Unknown

Best Mister HandFan Portable Misting Fan Amazon View On Amazon View On Handfan.com Why We Like It: This multifunctional device converts into a clip-on, standing, or handheld position. It’s Worth Noting: The water may leak. The only thing that could make a manufactured breeze cooler? Water. The HandFan Portable Handheld Misting Fan lets you enjoy a continuous refreshing blast of misty air with the simple push of a button. Simply hold the misting option down for three seconds, and you'll be rewarded with a cool, refreshing mist. The device even converts into clip-on, standing, or handheld positions for added versatility that lets you take it with you wherever you go. While it offers the same features as other top-rated portable fans, like multiple speed settings, long battery life, and compact sizing, several customers had issues with the water leaking from the tank. Price at time of publication: $40 Product Details: Power Source: USB rechargeable battery

USB rechargeable battery Dimensions: 1.57 in L x 4.13 in W x 8.07 in H

1.57 in L x 4.13 in W x 8.07 in H Weight: 6.7 ounces

6.7 ounces Settings: Low, medium, and high

Low, medium, and high Noise Level: 30 decibels

Best Bladeless Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier, Heater and Fan 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Best Buy Why We Like It: This versatile machine not only cools but also purifies and heats the air. It’s Worth Noting: It requires a cord and is more expensive than other portable fans. If you need something equally as effective for summer swelter and winter chill, then this Dyson purifying heater and fan is your jack of all trades. It has a fan, heater, and air-purifying mode all in one sleek, bladeless unit, but it's the purifier that HVAC repair and air purification expert Tim David of Airlucent says sets this fan apart. Since most portable fans can't filter or remove pollutants, using them alongside an air purifier (along with proper ventilation) maximizes indoor air quality, David explains. The downside? This machine uses a cord, so it's not as portable as the other options on this list. But if you've got the outlet and are looking for a powerful option that cools and purifies without the use of dusty blades, it's definitely worth a look. Price at time of publication: $530 Product Details: Power Source: Plug

Plug Dimensions: 8.7 in L x 8.7 in W x 24.88 in H

8.7 in L x 8.7 in W x 24.88 in H Weight: 137 ounces

137 ounces Settings: 10 fan speeds

10 fan speeds Noise Level: Not listed

Best Adjustable Snawowo Mini Handheld Personal Portable Fan Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Its three bendable arms can easily wrap around strollers, chairs, and even tree branches. It’s Worth Noting: It’s heavier than most handheld fans. For those situations where propping up a fan on a table just isn't possible, this personal portable fan is an excellent alternative. Its three bendable, silicone-wrapped arms are flexible enough to maneuver onto everything from stroller handles to beach umbrellas. The possibilities for hands-free cooling are practically endless. The fan itself is also fairly adjustable with three speed settings, all of which are under 57 decibels for noise reduction. Just bear in mind that the fan takes up to three hours to charge and is a little heavier than your average handheld fan at 11 ounces. But considering that you don't have to hold it steady to enjoy the breeze, it's a small price to pay. Price at time of publication: $23 Product Details: Power Source: USB Rechargeable Battery

USB Rechargeable Battery Dimensions: 3.58 in L x 4.8 in W x 7.87 in H

3.58 in L x 4.8 in W x 7.87 in H Weight: 11.3 ounces

11.3 ounces Settings: Soft wind, cool wind, and strong wind

Soft wind, cool wind, and strong wind Noise Level: Up to 56 decibels