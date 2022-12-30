These Are the Best Planners for Tracking Health Goals in 2023

Goodbye, 2022; hello, 2023! A new year can often mark the beginning of a fresh new chapter, inspiring us to look inward and ask ourselves what really matters. Whatever your goals are in the new year, they won’t happen unless you make them happen, and the first place to start is by writing it all down. To help you (help yourself), we’ve rounded up some of the best planners for 2023 that go beyond just bulleted grocery lists and appointment reminders.

Maybe it’s a new fitness goal you want to hit, or a hobby you’ve been meaning to try but never get around to. Or, maybe your intention for 2023 is simply to make more time for you, by focusing on self-care and mental health. These planners are packed with everything from visual trackers to self-care check-ins, motivational quotes, and more to set you on the right path this year.



My Next 90 Days Life Planner

Savor Beauty

Sometimes, attacking your goals means setting a strict timeline and sticking to it. (After all, seeing progress is a great motivator.) This wellness planner is actually centered around a 90-day approach, helping you kickstart the New Year with challenging prompts and questions. Martha Stewart even described it as “more of a life coach than a calendar.”

To buy: My Next 90 Days Life Planner $30; savorbeautyplanner.com

Bando Wellness Planner

Ban.do

This fun little wellness planner is all about making the experience feel personal. In addition to giving you space to jot down goals, to-dos, meal plans, and personal thoughts, it also features lots of advice from female experts on various topics, including nutrition, fitness, mental health, and body positivity. (Bonus: It even comes with stickers!)

To buy: BAN.DO Wellness Planner $30; bando.com

Blogilates 12-Week Fitness Journal

Target



If your fitness routine fell by the wayside in 2022, you’re far from alone. But it’s never too late to get back in the saddle and start feeling good again. This 12-week journal from Blogilates can help you monitor and record your fitness progress, meals, and grocery lists, so you can spot patterns and hold yourself accountable when needed.

To buy: Blogilates 12-Week Fitness Journal $25; target.com

'You're Doing So Well' Wellness Planner

Target

Maybe what you’re really looking for is your own personal cheerleader, rooting you on from the sidelines. If so, look no further. This bright and bold wellness planner helps track your mental, physical, professional, and environmental wellness. Inside, you’ll find reminders, fun drawings, and prompts to get outside and breathe in some fresh air.

To buy: You’re Doing So Well Wellness Planner $25; nordstrom.com

Erin Condren Daily Wellness Log

Amazon

This upbeat daily planner will keep you positive and motivated wherever you go. Besides being pretty to look at, it features space inside to track your workouts, steps, sleep, mood, water intake, and other means of self-care. Because it’s not too big and bulky, you can always have it by your side.

To buy: Erin Condren Daily Wellness Log $24; amazon.com

Self-Care Health Journal

Target

This 90-day planner encourages you to track how you’re treating your body each day with food, sleep, and exercise. But it also urges you to pause and reflect on your mental health, as well as what might be bothering you in your day-to-day life.

To buy: Self-Care Health Journal $12; target.com

The Dialectical Behavior Therapy Wellness Planner

Amazon

This type of planner isn’t for everyone, but if you prefer a practical tool for goal-setting and progress-tracking, you might want to check it out. It was created as a way for emotionally sensitive people to easily track emotions and behavior, seeing if any of it improved over time. In fact, it’s recommended for those who struggle with emotional sensitivity and/or Borderline Personality Disorder.

To buy: The Dialectical Behavior Therapy Wellness Planner $22; amazon.com

Mind Journal for Men

WalMart

This journal "for men" is an undated reflection diary to help guys focus on their health, happiness, and overall wellbeing. With 100 pages that include writing prompts and journaling space, it promises to "untangle your mind and boost your mood."

To buy: Mind Journal for Men $17; walmart.com

Holistic Wellness Planner

Amazon

This pretty pink book combines the practicality of a daily calendar with a guided positivity journal, and we kind of love it. The goal is to promote overall wellness from a holistic approach in a far less overwhelming way than other planners. It features daily affirmations, gratitude reminders, and even a seven-step guided system to a balanced life.

To buy: Holistic Wellness Planner $30; amazon.com

Productivity Sheets

Kindred Bravely Productivity Sheets

Sometimes, the hardest part about getting started is, well, just getting started. A productivity journal or notepad like this one is task-oriented and straight to the point. There aren’t any flowery graphics or pretty stickers, but it will help you better prioritize tasks and plan out the days and weeks ahead.

To buy: Productivity Sheets $16; kindredbravely.com

Life Balance: A Journey of Self-Discovery

WalMart

There’s nothing worse than feeling like you can't control the world around you. The Life Balance Journal is all about helping you find your center again by establishing peace in your personal relationships, creating that ever-elusive work-life balance, and more. Aside from helping you manage day-to-day stress, it also encourages you to focus on what might be throwing you off-balance to begin with.

To buy: Life Balance: A Journal of Self-Discovery $13; walmart.com

Therapy Journal

Amazon

Often, the things holding us back from reaching our goals go much deeper than just a lack of time or motivation. For some of us, it’s anxiety and depression; for others, it may be undiagnosed ADHD or bipolar disorder. Whatever you may be facing, this journal will act as a practical companion tool for any therapy sessions or mental health consults, allowing you to jot down questions, concerns, triggering memories, and breakthroughs.

To buy: Therapy Journal $9; amazon.com

Tiny Expressions Weekly Health & Wellness Tracker

Amazon

Maybe you don’t need a whole book you lug with you from place to place. Instead, you can leave this slim, meal-focused notepad right on your desk or kitchen counter, so you can fill it in with your workouts, water intake, and even a basic meal plan.

To buy: Tiny Expressions Weekly Health & Wellness Tracker $13; amazon.com

Bloom Daily Planner

Amazon

The name really says it all: This journal is all about helping you “bloom” this year. Aside from its calendar-style overviews, which help you plan and strategize the weeks and months ahead, it also features healthy habit trackers, goals and values worksheets, and even fill-in-the-blank sections focusing on self-worth and finding personal joy.

To buy: Bloom Daily Planner $33; amazon.com

FitMate Fitness Journal

Kohls

If you’re looking for a straight-up fitness journal that will help you track your macros, your measurements, and your gym progress, here it is. This one is super goal-oriented, and will have you jotting down your intentions for the coming weeks and months, but it’s less about thoughts and feelings and more about getting it done.

To buy: FitMate Fitness Journal $33; kohls.com

InnerWorld: Self-Care 12-Month Undated Planner

WalMart

Don’t buy this unless you’re ready to do some serious soul-searching. This gorgeous planner is literally all about looking inward (as uncomfortable as that can sometimes be). Each new month features a different inspiring self-care quote to inspire you as you track your weekly habits and activities, share your intentions, and reflect on things in your life that may be holding you back.

To buy: Inner World: Self-Care 12-Month Undated Planner $19; walmart.com

GoGirl Food & Wellness Journal

Amazon



For better or worse, the way our bodies feel can be a direct result of what we’re putting into it. That’s the message behind this extensive food and wellness journal, which has all the tools you need to set your food and fitness goals and actually stick with them. Inside, you’ll find six months of daily nutrition and wellness tracking that will motivate you to stay on target until the very end.

To buy: GoGirl Food & Wellness Journal $23; amazon.com





