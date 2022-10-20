The 12 Best Pillows for Neck Pain of 2022

Here are our top picks for the best pillows for neck pain.

To make our selections, we spoke with three experts, including a chiropractor and spine and neck orthopedic surgeon. We chose the best neck pillows based on shape, fill materials, firmness, and support.

The good news: “People with neck pain often find switching to a comfortable pillow can make a night and day difference,” adds James D. Lin, MD , spine surgeon and assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. But here’s the catch: There’s no one best pillow for neck pain. “Finding the right pillow is sort of like finding the right pair of jeans,” Dr. Lin says. “There may be a few misses before finding the right pillow for you.” The best option for you will depend on your body shape and size, your sleeping position, and what fill materials you prefer.

Whether you have neck pain from working at your computer all day, scrolling too much on your phone, or a serious injury or condition, the pillow you sleep on matters. After all, we spend about a third of our 24-hour day sleeping. The best pillow for neck pain is one that keeps your head and neck straight, which chiropractors call neutral alignment. If your pillow is too tall, low, or unsupportive for your body and sleep position, that can exacerbate existing neck pain or even create new stiffness and soreness, explains The Joint Chiropractic’s Kevin Lees, DC

Best Pillow for Neck Pain Overall: Coop Home Goods The Original Pillow 4.9 View On Amazon View On Coophomegoods.com Why We Like It: The Original pillow uses hypoallergenic, memory-foam-and-microfiber fill, which you can take out or add in for a thicker or thinner pillow, depending on your needs. It’s Worth Noting: It may be too soft for those who prefer a firm pillow. Our best overall choice for a pillow that relieves neck pain is Coop, The Original from Coop Home Goods because of its versatility. One thing that all three of our experts made clear: There isn’t a one-size-fits-all best pillow for people with neck pain. Your body shape, sleep position, and personal pain points all come into play for what will be comfortable for you—which is why the adjustability of this pillow from Coop Home Goods is your universal best bet. The Original Pillow comes standard with a healthy loft; but then, it has a zipper opening so you can take out some of the fill to make a flatter pillow, or add more in from the included extra half-pound of fill for an even higher loft. So, if your sleep position or pain points change, you can adjust the same pillow instead of having to buy a new one. What makes it stand out from other adjustable pillows is that the Coop Original is filled with medium-firm fill made from memory foam and microfiber. Not only do you get the natural body-conforming features of memory foam, but it's also hypoallergenic and GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US® certified, so it won't cause irritation. Granted, this pick is on the pricey side for a pillow, but because it’s adjustable and can suit your needs over time, we think it’s worth the cost. Price at time of publication: $72 Product details: Fill material: Memory foam and microfiber

Memory foam and microfiber Firmness: Medium

Medium Shape: Rectangular

Best for Side Sleepers: Layla Kapok Pillow Courtesy of Layla View On Amazon View On Laylasleep.com Why We Like It: The Layla Kapok Pillow is a medium-firm, high-loft pillow to keep side sleepers’ heads higher and in line with their spine, thanks to a hypoallergenic fill of memory foam and natural Kapok fibers. It’s Worth Noting: This pillow is a good choice for side sleepers but is not ideal for back or stomach sleepers. Side sleepers need a pillow with a higher loft (often 5 inches thick or more), to bring their head up and in line with their spine, our experts say. The Laya Kapok pillow is filled with shredded memory foam and soft, all-natural Kapok fibers (all CertiPur-US certified), creating a plush and airy feel while still being supportive. Kapok has a silky, cotton-like texture that’s perfect for pillows because it naturally repels moisture. The pillow comes at a medium firmness, which is usually perfect for side sleepers, but you also have the ability to take out some of the fill if you want something softer. This pillow also comes with a 120-night sleep trial so you can return it if it doesn’t suit your sleep style, and is backed by a five-year warranty. Price at time of publication: $109 Product details: Fill material: Memory foam and Kapok fibers

Memory foam and Kapok fibers Firmness: Medium

Medium Shape: Rectangular

Best for stomach sleepers: Casper Original Pillow 4 Courtesy of Casper View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why We Like It: Casper’s unique design keeps the Original Pillow soft yet supportive, and the low loft from the down-alternative filling is ideal to prevent your head from being too lifted when sleeping on your stomach. It’s Worth Noting: It may not be firm enough for some people. We’re sorry to break the news to you stomach sleepers, but Lees says sleeping on your stomach is the worst position for your neck. Even if you have the right pillow, lying on your stomach forces your head to turn to one side, which will likely cause neck pain eventually. If you’re a stomach sleeper, learning to lay on your back or side may relieve neck pain more than getting the right pillow. That said, using too high of a pillow while sleeping on your stomach can create pain. Instead, Dr. Lin recommends opting for a thinner pillow so your head isn’t too elevated relative to your torso. The beloved Original Casper Pillow—the sleep company’s best-selling pillow—utilizes a down-alternative fill with a low profile so your head is comfortable, but not lifted when you sleep on your stomach. This pillow also features Casper’s unique pillow-within-a-pillow design to maintain support on the inside and softness on the outside. Plus, it has a breathable cotton weave to keep you cool at night.

Casper also offers a 30-night sleep trial and has great customer service if you’re not happy with your purchase. Even better, this pillow is backed by a one-year warranty. Price at time of publication: $65 Product details: Fill material: Down alternative

Down alternative Firmness: Soft to Medium

Soft to Medium Shape: Rectangular

Rectangular Trial or guarantee: 30-night sleep trial and one-year warranty

Best for back sleepers: Core Products Tri-Core Cervical Pillow Amazon View On Amazon View On Coreproducts.com Why We Like It: This cervical pillow design helps cradle the head and support the neck while sleeping on your back. It’s Worth Noting: The polyester fiber fill can trap heat, so it may not suit hot sleepers. Back sleepers should look for a flatter pillow to help keep your neck’s natural curve, explains New Jersey-based Rahul Shah, MD, board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon. The Casper Original Low Loft Pillow, our pick for stomach sleepers, will work well for back sleepers, too. But Dr. Shah says that many people who sleep on their back also like a cut-out pillow since it helps cradle the head. This cervical pillow from Core Products is a simple design with a center cradle for your head. It has a low, firm bolster at the bottom to support the natural curve of your neck for people with small frames, and a larger, firm bolster at the top for folks with a big frame. The raised sides help keep your head nestled in, too. This pillow provides firm support for the therapeutic benefits to your neck. However, the polyester fiber fill may retain heat. Bear in mind that a cut-out cervical pillow may take time for your body to adjust to it. To start, alternate with a traditional pillow every other night for two weeks. If you occasionally roll on your side during sleep, this pillow is not for you, because it is not meant for side sleeping at all. Price at time of publication: $46 Product details: Fill material: Polyester fiber

Polyester fiber Firmness: Very firm

Very firm Shape: Cut-out cervical pillow

Cut-out cervical pillow Trial or guarantee: 100% satisfaction guarantee

Best for combo sleepers: Purple Harmony Pillow 4.4 Courtesy of Amazon. View On Amazon View On Mattressfirm.com View On Purple Why We Like It: The Purple Harmony Pillow was thoughtfully designed with a unique internal grid structure and hypoallergenic latex core to support your head and neck in any sleeping position. It’s Worth Noting: This pillow is on the expensive side, but they do offer a 100-night trial period. We know: $179 is a lot for a pillow. But for that price, you’re getting a near-perfect design that’s more than worth it if you’ve tried out dozens of pillows to no avail. Purple’s pillows use a proprietary honeycomb-patterned grid that’s been specifically formulated and engineered to provide both head and neck support and optimal airflow. That unique design creates comfortable support from the moment you lay down and it’s responsive if you move around throughout the night. The grid is paired with a premium Talalay latex—which Purple says won’t irritate allergies the way a natural rubber latex might. Talalay latex shares the contouring properties of memory foam but stays cooler. Thanks to those internal materials, this pillow won’t fall flat over time or with use, either. Hot sleepers will appreciate the moisture-wicking, breathable mesh cover that keeps you from overheating. This pillow also comes in three heights so you can pick which is best for you: The Low is usually best for stomach and back sleepers; the Medium is good for combination or side sleepers with a medium frame, and the Tall is best for side or combination sleepers with a large or extra-large frame. If you aren’t sure which is right for you, you can chat with a Purple sleep expert who can help you decide. While you’ll be spending a pretty penny on this pillow, the brand offers a 100-night sleep trial if you try it and feel like it doesn’t live up to the hype. Price at time of publication: $161 Product details: Fill material: Talalay latex

Talalay latex Firmness: Medium

Medium Shape: Rectangular

Rectangular Trial or guarantee: 100-night sleep trial

Best cervical pillow: The Cushion Lab Neck-Relief Ergonomic Cervical Pillow Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: For back sleepers, side sleepers, and back/side hybrid sleepers, this ergonomically-designed cervical pillow helps cradle your natural spine alignment. It’s Worth Noting: This dense pillow may be too supportive for some. Cervical pillows, which have a raised edge and lower center, are more supportive than a flat pillow, Lees explains. The design of this one helps cradle your head and stretch your neck, while you sleep. We love The Cushion Lab’s Cervical Pillow, as it’s made from contouring memory foam (with a gel infusion to keep you cool) and was shaped by an in-house ergonomist to ensure proper support and alignment. It features a sloped neck ramp for the lowest part of your C-spine, an arched cushion to relieve upper neck pressure, and a concave head basin for natural alignment when laying down. It has special accommodations for both back and side sleepers: The pillow has a curved shoulder cushion to keep back sleepers from shrugging up their shoulders during the night. And, the pillow features raised face support on the wings for side sleepers. A cervical pillow's extra support can be too much for some people and lead to more soreness. So, if this is your first time using a cervical pillow, it’s smart to look for one with a refundable sleep-trial period. The Cushion Lab offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if this cervical pillow ends up being too supportive for your needs. Price at time of publication: $59 Product details: Fill material: Memory foam

Memory foam Firmness: Firm

Firm Shape: Cervical

Cervical Trial or guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee

Best memory foam: Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Neck Pillow View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Tempurpedic.com Why We Like It The TEMPUR-Neck Pillow utilizes proprietary memory foam to support and conform to your neck. It includes two different-sized bolsters to choose from depending on your sleep style and three sizes for different body types. It’s Worth Noting: It may be too supportive for non-side sleepers.

Memory foam conforms to the shape of your neck, so it can enhance the fit of the pillow, says Dr. Shah. We love the memory foam TEMPUR-Neck Pillow because it is ergonomically designed with an extra-firm feel to maintain its shape and two different-sized bolsters for a higher or lower head angle, depending on your sleep style and pain points.

Instead of a head cut-out, this pillow has a slope in the middle for your head to rest on, so it’ll be most comfortable for side sleepers. Keep in mind that Tempurpedic doesn’t offer a sleep trial period, so if you don’t sleep on your side, this pillow probably isn’t for you.

This pillow does come in three pillow profile sizes—small, medium, and large—for different body shapes, with the large at the highest loft of 4.75 inches and the small at the lowest, of 3 inches.

This Tempurpedic pillow also comes with a five-year warranty to guarantee quality. Price at time of publication: $119 Product details: Fill material: Memory foam

Memory foam Firmness: Extra firm

Extra firm Shape: Contoured

Best budget low-loft pillow: Bluewave Bedding Ultra Slim Gel Memory Foam Pillow Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Bluewavebedding.com Why We Like It: The low loft of the Bluewave Ultra Slim pillow will keep your neck in line with your spine when sleeping on your back or stomach, and the memory foam will contour to your neck—all for less than $50. It’s Worth Noting: This pillow may be too thin for side sleepers or combination sleepers.

At just 2.75 inches high, this pillow is thin enough to support your neck and head while sleeping on your back or stomach—without breaking the bank. It’s filled with a CertiPUR-US-certified (meaning it’s free of dangerous chemicals) memory foam block, so it maintains that medium-firm support, even at the low height. The pillow also features both a gel infusion and perforated design to keep you cool at night.

At this price, you don’t get any kind of sleep trial or long-lasting guarantee, but if you’re looking for relief from your neck pain as a back or stomach sleeper without dropping too much cash, this pillow is a great pick. Price at time of publication: $40

Product details Fill material: Gel memory foam

Gel memory foam Firmness: Medium-firm

Medium-firm Shape: Rectangular, slim

Rectangular, slim Trial or guarantee: No