The 8 Best Phthalate-Free Shampoos of 2023

We love the SEEN Shampoo because it’s fragrance-free and gentle on the hair and scalp

Daley Quinn
Daley Quinn is a freelance beauty and health journalist who has covered the lifestyle space for over ten years.
Published on April 17, 2023
Medically reviewed by
Leah Ansell, MD
Leah Ansell, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor of dermatology at Columbia University.  
Best Phthalate-Free Shampoos

Health / Kristin Kempa

There’s been a lot of controversy over which ingredients used in personal care products are actually safe to use—and phthalates are included in the list of ingredients that have come under question. Deemed as potential endocrine disruptors (or chemicals that may interfere with natural biological processes like development, reproduction, and immunity, among others) phthalates may threaten your health. 

According to Jeannette Graf, a board-certified dermatologist and Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, phthalates are used as a plasticizer or gelling agent to make a product thicker and improve its texture. She explains that it’s also used as a carrier for fragrance (meaning it holds the scent of the shampoo to keep your hair smelling pretty for longer, and as a solvent to help dissolve other ingredients in the shampoo.

Thankfully, there are many shampoos on the market that don’t include potentially harmful ingredients and still offer an effective formula that cleans, balances, and hydrates your hair. Below, we used our own experience with phthalate-free shampoos, as well as recommendations from interviewed dermatologists for the specific shampoos to help you find the one that’s right for you.

Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
SEEN Skin-Caring Fragrance-Free Shampoo at Amazon
Best Budget:
Hairitage Outta My Hair at Walmart
Best Volumizing:
Burt's Bees Very Volumizing Pomegranate Shampoo at Amazon
Best Color-Safe:
Odele Purple Shampoo at Target
Best Cruelty-Free:
Babo Botanicals Eucalyptus Remedy Plant-Based 3-in-1 Shampoo, Bubble Bath & Wash at Amazon
Best Hydrating:
Avalon Organics Nourishing Lavender Shampoo at Amazon
Best Clarifying:
GIOVANNI 50:50 Balanced Hydrating Clarifying Shampoo at Amazon
Best Fragrance-Free:
Better Not Younger Full Transparency Pure Revitalizing Shampoo at Amazon
Best Overall

SEEN Skin-Caring Fragrance-Free Shampoo

SEEN Shampoo, Fragrance Free - Dermatologist-Developed - Non-Comedogenic

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dermstore

Why We Like It: The dermatologist-developed formula is free of fragrance and sulfates.

It’s Worth Noting: This product may be a little drying without hydrating conditioner.

The SEEN Shampoo wins as the overall best phthalate-free shampoo for multiple reasons. It’s fragrance-free and formulated specifically for those with sensitive skin. We love that the formula gently treats the scalp while also cleaning your strands, too. It’s free of gluten, dyes, phthalates, sulfates, parabens, and cloggy oils and silicones. 

While this pick should feel pretty gentle on the hair and scalp, the formula might be a bit drying. We recommend following up with a hydrating conditioner after each use.  

Price at time of publication: $29

Product Details: 

  • Color-safe: Yes
  • Size: 8.6 oz
  • Fragrance: No

Best Budget

Hairitage Outta My Hair Gentle Daily Shampoo

Hairitage Outta My Hair Gentle Daily Shampoo

Walmart
View On Walmart

Why We Like It: It contains jojoba oil, which is extremely moisturizing for hair.

It’s Worth Noting: This product has a fragrance, which may not be ideal for those with sensitivities or allergies.

Gentle, non-irritating, and ideal for all hair types (including A1-4C), this pick from Hairitage is super affordable and easily found on the shelves at Walmart. It’s gluten-, mineral oil-, paraben-, phthalate-, and sulfate-free, and is also color-safe and cruelty-free, too. 

While we love the scent of this shampoo, some people might find it a bit too strong. It’s important to note that “fragrance” sits high up on the ingredients list for this shampoo, so if you are very sensitive to fragrance or scents, you might want to opt for another shampoo on this list instead. 

Price at time of publication: $9

Product Details:

  • Color-safe: No
  • Size: 13 oz
  • Fragrance: Yes

Best Volumizing

Burt's Bees Very Volumizing Pomegranate Shampoo

Burt's Bees Very Volumizing Pomegranate Shampoo

Amazon
View On Amazon

Why We Like It: It’s a 99.6% natural shampoo without sulfates.

It’s Worth Noting: This shampoo is formulated with natural fragrance.

Well known for their natural skincare, hair care, and makeup products, Burt’s Bees nails it with this volumizing shampoo. Featuring pomegranate-seed oil and jojoba protein, this pick will nourish dry strands while adding volume and shine, too.

“Burt's Bees offers a range of phthalate-free shampoos made with natural ingredients like jojoba and pomegranate, which can help nourish and moisturize the hair and prevent damage and health issues,” explains Dr. Graf.

Because it is geared more towards volumizing, rather than moisturizing or smoothing, you might find this pick less hydrating than other options on this list. 

Price at time of publication: $9

Product Details:

  • Color-safe: No
  • Size: 10 oz
  • Fragrance: Yes

Best Color-Safe

Odele Purple Shampoo

Odele Purple Shampoo

Target
View On Target

Why We Like It: It contains violet pigments, which help brighten your color while adding warmth.

It’s Worth Noting: It’s only available at select retailers.

All of Odele’s shampoos are color-safe, but we especially love the Purple Shampoo for blonde, gray, or silver strands. This pick fights brassiness at the root and works to keep your dye-job lasting longer. 

The Odele Purple Shampoo is suited for all hair types and textures and also is free of all the nasties—including phthalates. Plus, we love the price point of $12 per bottle. Unfortunately, this pick is not widely available at multiple retailers. You can only purchase it at Target and on the Odele website.   

Price at time of publication: $12

Product Details:

  • Color-safe: Yes
  • Size: 13 oz
  • Fragrance: Yes

Best Cruelty-Free

Babo Botanicals Eucalyptus Remedy Plant-Based 3-in-1 Shampoo, Bubble Bath & Wash

Babo Botanicals Eucalyptus Remedy Plant-Based 3-in-1 Shampoo, Bubble Bath &amp; Wash

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta

Why We Like It: The eucalyptus, rosemary, and peppermint in this shampoo make it smell amazing.

It’s Worth Noting: This is a 3-in-1 product, which you can use as a shampoo, bubble bath, or body wash.

Babo Botanicals was originally developed for babies but has now expanded to products for the whole family. One such product is the Eucalyptus Remedy Plant-Based 3-in-1 Shampoo, Bubble Bath & Wash. This pick is a 3-in-1 formula that can be used as shampoo, bubble bath, and/or a body wash, too. 

Dr. Graf likes to recommend Babo Botanicals shampoos to her patients for the brand’s plant-based formulas, which are great for the whole family. “Specifically, their Eucalyptus Shampoo and Wash is made with natural ingredients including eucalyptus oil, vitamin-rich rosemary oil, and aloe vera to gently cleanse, rebalance and moisturize hair,” she explains. 

The eucalyptus, rosemary, and peppermint scent of this product smells divine, and we appreciate that Babo Botanicals is completely cruelty-free and never tests on animals. While we love that this formula can offer many different uses, some people might not like using the same product they’d use on their body or for their bubble bath, on their hair. If you’re not a fan of 2-in-1s or 3-in-1s, you might want to skip this pick.  

Price at time of publication: $16

Product Details:

  • Color-safe: No
  • Size: 15 oz
  • Fragrance: Yes

Best Hydrating

Avalon Organics Nourishing Lavender Shampoo

4.8
Avalon Organics Nourishing Lavender Shampoo

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Avalonorganics.com

Why We Like It: The formula is organic and made with plant-based ingredients as well as essential oils.

It’s Worth Noting: This is designed for normal to dry hair.

Not only does this pick from Avalon Organics smell deliciously soothing, relaxing, and calming, but it also helps to hydrate your strands and scalp, too. The Nourishing Lavender Shampoo is EWG-verified and made without phthalates, GMOs, and synthetic colors or fragrances. 

Dr. Graf particularly likes this shampoo for its organic botanicals, which are soothing yet invigorating for the scalp. Always do a patch test on your wrist or neck to make sure that the formula doesn’t irritate your skin. 

Price at time of publication: $19

Product Details:

  • Color-safe: No
  • Size: 32 oz
  • Fragrance: Yes

Best Clarifying

GIOVANNI 50:50 Balanced Hydrating Clarifying Shampoo

GIOVANNI 50:50 Balanced Hydrating Clarifying Shampoo

Amazon
View On Amazon

Why We Like It: This shampoo is great for removing build-up on hair and scalp.

It’s Worth Noting: The manufacturer states this is formulated for dry hair.

The GIOVANNI 50:50 Balanced Hydrating Clarifying Shampoo is a fantastic clarifying shampoo for anyone looking to remove buildup on their hair and scalp. The pick features aloe vera and rosemary to both hydrate and deeply clean your strands after every use. This shampoo is a favorite of Dr. Murphy-Rose—it’s actually her daily go-to. 

Some people may find that their hair feels dry after using this product. Take note that it’s more of a clarifying shampoo than a deeply hydrating option. 

Price at time of publication: $28

Product Details: 

  • Color-safe: Yes
  • Size: 33.8 oz
  • Fragrance: Yes

Best Fragrance-Free

Better Not Younger Full Transparency Pure Revitalizing Shampoo

Better Not Younger Full Transparency Pure Revitalizing Shampoo

Amazon
View On Amazon

Why We Like It: The shampoo is formulated with chia seed, which is rich in good-for-hair proteins.

It’s Worth Noting: It’s a little pricey compared to others on this list.

If you have a really sensitive scalp, sometimes it’s safer to go fragrance-free when it comes to your shampoo. The Better Not Younger Full Transparency Pure Revitalizing Shampoo is a great option to help cleanse the scalp without irritation. 

Dr. Murphy-Rose explains how this shampoo was recently launched with sensitive scales in mind as it’s fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, sulfate-free and formulated without phthalates. “This shampoo really performs with nutrient-rich ingredients like chia seeds and yuzu,” she adds. 

While we love the performance of this shampoo, it’s on the pricier side at $29 per bottle. 

Price at time of publication: $29

Product Details:

  • Color-safe: Yes
  • Size: 8.4 oz
  • Fragrance: No

How We Selected

We interviewed two board-certified dermatologists, as well as two cosmetic chemists, for their recommendations and commentary on the best phthalate-free shampoos. The experts we spoke to included:

  • Jeannette Graf, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine
  • Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic and medical dermatologist at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York and a Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College
  • Victoria Fu, cosmetic chemist and co-founder of Chemist Confessions
  • Gloria Lu, cosmetic chemist and co-founder of Chemist Confessions

We also chose products we’ve personally tried and had success with. Lastly, we made sure each of the shampoos we’ve recommended is phthalate-free, easy to lather, safe for sensitive skin, and leave hair looking clean and hydrated. 

What to Know About Phthalate-Free Shampoo

What are Phthalates? 

Phthalates are synthetically produced ingredients that are used in many different types of everyday products including hair care, skincare, detergents, plastics, vinyl flooring, and more. They’re used to make fragrances last longer and as solvents for dyes, explains Dr. Murphy-Rose.  

It’s important to note that phthalates are not typically used in shampoo formulation, but can be a component found in shampoo fragrances. “In a 2010 FDA survey across different cosmetic categories, phthalates were found most commonly in fragrance, followed by hair styling products (at much lower levels), then shampoos (in just four out of 15 shampoos tested),” explains Victoria Fu a cosmetic chemist and co-founder of Chemist Confessions.  

How Phthalates are Harmful 

The jury is out on whether people should avoid phthalates in their personal care products or not. But Dr. Murphy-Rose recommends that everyone avoid phthalates. “Endocrine disruptors may play a role in affecting your hormones and may have long-lasting implications potentially inducing certain cancers and affecting reproductive health. Because endocrine disruptors may affect reproductive health and sexual development, it is wise to avoid phthalates especially when pregnant or trying to conceive.”

On the other hand, Gloria Lu, a cosmetic chemist and co-founder of Chemist Confessions, doesn’t see the harm in using phthalates in skincare and hair care. “Multiple cosmetic regulating bodies have looked into phthalates in cosmetics and found no concerns with using DEP,”  she notes.

How to Check if Your Shampoo Has Phthalates

Because phthalates are typically found in fragrance, it’s difficult to decode phthalate compounds from the product ingredient list label. Lu explains that the easiest way to avoid them if you’re concerned is to opt for fragrance-free options. 

You can also look for a label that reads “phthalate-free,” “non-toxic,” or “chemical-free,“ or opt for an all-natural or organic brand. “If you are still not sure or it is not explicitly mentioned on the label, check the ingredients list for any mention of phthalates or related chemicals, such as DBP or DEP,” suggests Dr. Graf.

Your Questions, Answered

Are phthalates bad for hair? 

According to Fu, there’s no conclusive evidence that the use of phthalates has an impact on our hair.  Instead, concerns have mainly been centered around whether they’re harmful within our food and in toy production. “This led to a lot of scrutinies on the amount of exposure of phthalates from cosmetics. As a result, many cosmetic regulating bodies around the globe have looked into phthalate use in cosmetics and have not found any evidence that phthalates in cosmetics pose a risk to our health.” Additionally, the FDA has continued to monitor phthalate levels in different products—phthalate use has consistently decreased in the past two decades. 

While they may not actually damage the cuticle of the hair, shampoos with phthalates might make the hair appear dry and brittle. So opting for a phthalate-free may improve the appearance and health of your hair, explains Dr. Graf. 

Do all shampoos have phthalates?  

Phthalates aren't as commonly found in shampoo anymore. If you’re concerned about your favorite product but can’t tell whether it has phthalates or not, you can always reach out to the brand directly. 

Who We Are

Daley Quinn is a freelance journalist, specializing in beauty and health, who has contributed to numerous publications, such as Elle, Real Simple, Allure, The Cut, WWD, and more. She used her personal experience with testing phthalate-free shampoos, as well as interviewing multiple dermatologists and cosmetic chemists for their recommendations for the best phthalate-free shampoos on the market.

