The 13 Best Period Underwear for 2023

To find the best period underwear, we put some to the test. We tested more than a dozen pairs and assessed them based on absorbency, feel, and value.

Period underwear is especially gaining traction for its sustainability and convenience. Unlike disposable pads and tampons, period underwear is washable and reusable. Mostly, period underwear is simply convenient. “Sometimes people prefer to free-bleed rather than have period blood collected inside of the vagina in a tampon or menstrual cup,” says Wendy Goodall McDonald, MD, FACOG , a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist in Chicago. They’re also beginner-friendly and less intimidating to teens and tweens.

Cora The Free-To-Flow Period Underwear is our top pick for comfort and value. It’s made with soft fabrics but impressed our tester with its ability to stay dry. Meanwhile, the Thinx For All Super Absorbency Brief is budget-friendly without sacrificing comfort and protection.

Though there’s an entire market dedicated to alleviating them, periods aren’t pretty. They’re often coupled with uncomfortable side effects , shame and stigma, and complex hormonal changes—and then there’s the blood (which isn’t just blood, by the way). To prevent leakage, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to feminine hygiene products . Pads and tampons are the most popular, but you can also try menstrual cups, discs, and period underwear.

Best Overall: Cora The Free-To-Flow Period Underwear Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: The gusset absorbs liquid instantly and stays dry. It’s Worth Noting: It’s mostly moisture-wicking, but there is a small amount of transfer. Good period underwear should feel comfortable, absorb liquids, and stay dry. Our tester confirmed the Free-To-Flow Period Underwear from Cora does it all. After testing multiple pairs of period underwear, our tester said the Cora bikini is “hands down the best” for the soft texture without visible seams and instant absorbency. The absorbent gusset, which is similar to a fleece material, features a four-layer absorbent core. It’s designed to hold up to three regular tampons’ worth of fluids and can be worn on its own or as a backup method with other period products. Our tester found that it “instantly absorbed” three teaspoons of liquid with minimal transfer. Price at time of publication: $25 Product Details: Style: Bikini

Bikini Material: Cotton, polyester, and elastane

Cotton, polyester, and elastane Size Range: XS–XXL

XS–XXL Care Instructions: Machine wash on delicate cycle

Machine wash on delicate cycle Absorbency Level: 3 regular tampons Health / Leticia Almeida

Best Budget: Thinx For All Super Absorbency Brief Target Buy on Target Why We Like It: It’s a basic design at a great value. Plus, they’re stretchy. It’s Worth Noting: The gusset offers little coverage in the back, and it may not be as absorbent as advertised. At $17 a pair, these period briefs from Thinx for All are some of the most affordable. Period products are notoriously expensive—even reusable ones, which save you money in the long run. You can expect to pay around $25 for most period underwear, so you’ll save roughly 30% when you go this route. But, don’t let “budget-friendly” scare you because these earned an overall rating on par with our best overall pick. Our tester noticed that the gusset (the part that’s responsible for wicking moisture and absorbing period liquid) is thicker than others. This could explain why liquids “soaked in immediately.” However, it offers less coverage in the back. Our tester also noted that while it’s “very absorbent,” the absorbency may not be equivalent to five tampons’ worth. Still, the cotton feels nice and offers a surprising amount of stretch, which is nice since some period underwear feels stiff and tight. Price at time of publication: $17 Product Details: Style: Brief

Brief Material: Cotton, elastane

Cotton, elastane Size Range: XS–4X

XS–4X Care Instructions: Machine wash cold and hang dry

Machine wash cold and hang dry Absorbency Level: 5 regular tampons Health / Leticia Almeida

Best for Comfort: Thinx Sleep Shorts Thinx Buy on Thinx.com Why We Like It: The gusset padding offers a lot of coverage in the back, so you’re covered if you move around a lot in your sleep. It’s Worth Noting: Though stylish and comfortable, they’re pricey. Women experience all kinds of physical symptoms during their periods, so sometimes, all you want is to be comfortable. The nighttime can be especially tricky because period products can be uncomfortable or prone to leaking if you move around during your sleep. The Thinx Sleep Shorts solve both these common period problems. The short itself is made of micro modal, a breathable cotton alternative praised for its softness, and the built-in bikini underwear is mostly cotton. The multi-layer gusset offers a lot of coverage, and Thinx’s highest absorbency, making this period underwear perfect for overnight protection (or when you just want to relax on the couch). During testing, our tester found that the “liquid disappeared immediately.” There was minimal transfer and some liquid showed up on the edges of the gusset, but the shorts remained dry. Our tester also loved the “super soft” material and the pockets, of course. Price at time of publication: $50 Product Details: Style: Pajama shorts with built-in bikini

Pajama shorts with built-in bikini Material: Cotton, spandex, polyester, micro modal, breathable PU

Cotton, spandex, polyester, micro modal, breathable PU Size Range: XS–4X

XS–4X Care Instructions: Delicate cycle and hang dry

Delicate cycle and hang dry Absorbency Level: 5 regular tampons

Best for Working Out: Thinx Cycle Shorts Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: The material is so soft you’ll want to wear them even when it’s not that time of the month. It’s Worth Noting: These work best as added protection with other period products, but may not offer enough protection on their own. It’s totally okay to work out during your period, according to the Office on Women’s Health. But, leakage is a valid concern for many. Whether your exercise of choice is a light walk or a sweaty gym session, the Thinx Cycling Shorts have built-in protection against leaks. On their own, they offer light protection—about two regular tampons’ worth. Our tester found that the liquid didn’t absorb immediately, leading to some noticeable dampness on the outside of the shorts. But, when teamed up with a tampon or cup, these would work nicely as an extra protective layer during physical activity. Our tester appreciated the design and material of the shorts more than the absorbency. The shorts are “super soft” and “felt good” on the skin — so much so that our tester would happily wear these just for lounging. With a supportive waistband, mesh panels, and multiple pockets, they’re also thoughtfully designed for exercise. Price at time of publication: $75 Product Details: Style: Bike Shorts

Bike Shorts Material: Polyester, elastane, cotton, polyamide, and breathable PU

Polyester, elastane, cotton, polyamide, and breathable PU Size Range: XS–4X

XS–4X Care Instructions: Delicate cycle and hang dry

Delicate cycle and hang dry Absorbency Level: 2 regular tampons Health / Leticia Almeida

Best for Teens: Knix Leakproof Boyshort Knix Buy on Knix Why We Like It: No seams or tags make this a comfortable, smooth fit—like a “second skin.” It’s Worth Noting: Liquids absorb quickly, but there’s significant transfer and noticeable dampness. When buying undergarments (period or regular underwear) the fit can be a deal breaker. Some period underwear has harsh seams and thick elastic bands that dig in, which isn’t exactly comfortable during an otherwise uncomfortable time. Our teen-friendly pick, the Knix Leakproof Boyshort, is so comfortable that our tester likened the “smooth and silky” fabric to a “second skin.” Ultimately, the absorbency factor is also important when choosing period underwear, and this one is best for lighter flows or backup protection. It’s advertised as being able to absorb up to three teaspoons of liquid, but when put to the test, it didn’t pass with flying colors. Though the capacity wasn’t as high as we’d hoped, the liquid did absorb fairly quickly. For someone just learning the ropes of her monthly cycle, such as a teen or tween, this is a good place to start. Price at time of publication: $22 Product Details: Style: Boyshort

Boyshort Material: Nylon, polyester, cotton, lycra, and carbon

Nylon, polyester, cotton, lycra, and carbon Size Range: XS–4XL

XS–4XL Care Instructions: Machine wash on cold and lay flat to dry

Machine wash on cold and lay flat to dry Absorbency Level: 2 regular tampons Leticia Almeida

Best for Heavy Flow: Dear Kate Ada Brief Full Dear Kate. Buy on Dearkates.com Why We Like It: It can hold more than the advertised capacity without leakage, making it suitable for heavier flows. It’s Worth Noting: The exterior is super smooth, but the gusset is more rigid. These period briefs are advertised as holding up to three teaspoons’ worth of liquids, but our tester found that the gusset can hold up to five. Our tester found no leaks or dampness on the outside of the gusset, earning this pair a perfect 5 for absorbency. While some period underwear should be reserved for your lighter days, these may be able to withstand heavier flows. Our tester also approves of the design and feel. The absorbent material that makes up the gusset spans from the full front to the full back for leak-resistant protection, while the durable waistband keeps them in place. Our tester appreciated the “pretty” design and “silky soft” body. The texture of the gusset isn’t as smooth as the rest of the underwear, but our tester didn’t find it uncomfortable. Price at time of publication: $46 Product Details: Style: High-waisted brief

High-waisted brief Material: Nylon, lycra, polyester, and elastane

Nylon, lycra, polyester, and elastane Size Range: XS–3X

XS–3X Care Instructions: Machine wash on cold and line dry

Machine wash on cold and line dry Absorbency Level: 2 regular tampons’ worth Health / Leticia Almeida

Best Thong: Proof Leakproof Thong Proof Buy on Shopproof.com Why We Like It: The gusset is absorbent with little to no transfer, and the outside holds up well to spills. It’s Worth Noting: A period thong isn’t for everyone—the gusset has minimal coverage, and therefore minimal protection. In the world of women’s underwear, there’s pretty much nothing more polarizing than thongs. Some can’t stand them, some can’t live without them. If you appreciate the lack of panty lines that a thong has to offer, you’ll gravitate towards the Proof thong with leakproof protection. This thong offers all the benefits of a thong (by virtually eliminating panty lines) with the added protection of period underwear. It absorbed a teaspoon of liquid without seeping through to the outer layer. When our tester accidentally spilled liquid on the outer material, it also absorbed right in. Our tester also noted that despite the slightly rigid gusset, the underwear feels “soft and stretchy” with a seamless look. On days you need minimal protection without the harsh seams, this is an absorbent option. Price at time of publication: $25 Product Details: Style: Thong

Thong Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton, polyester, and acrylate

Nylon, spandex, cotton, polyester, and acrylate Size Range: XS–3X

XS–3X Care Instructions: Delicate cycle and hang dry

Delicate cycle and hang dry Absorbency Level: 1 regular tampon

Health / Leticia Almeida

Best Lingerie-Style: Proof Leak Proof High Waisted Lace Brief Proof Buy on Shopproof.com Why We Like It: These briefs are both functional and stylish. It’s Worth Noting: The lace adds breathability but could be perceived as scratchy by some. Period underwear is designed to be functional, but these Proof briefs are proof they can be both functional and stylish. Wearing lingerie under your clothes can be a confidence booster, and you don’t have to miss out during your period. This pair of period underwear has a vintage design with lace cut-outs and a high waist. The fabric is stretchy and virtually seamless, so it’s comfortable and undetectable under your clothes. What’s more is its “impressive” level of absorbency, per our tester, thanks to an extended lining. The liquid absorbed pretty quickly, leaving the outside completely dry. There was an insignificant amount of transfer, so our tester dubbed them effective overall. Ultimately, our tester found them to be worth the investment, though some may find the lace scratchy against the skin. Price at time of publication: $49 Product Details: Style: High-waisted lace brief

High-waisted lace brief Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton, polyester, and acrylate

Nylon, spandex, cotton, polyester, and acrylate Size Range: XS–XL

XS–XL Care Instructions: Delicate cycle and hang dry

Delicate cycle and hang dry Absorbency Level: 3 regular tampons

Health / Leticia Almeida

Best for Light Flow: AerieREAL Period™ Underwear Aerie Buy on Ae.com Why We Like It: These have a simple design and are soft to the touch. It’s Worth Noting: Ideal for light to medium flows, these might not offer enough protection on their own. These Aerie period underwear have a waistband that is “super stretchy,” according to our tester, so it won’t feel constrictive on your midsection. The entire underwear, including the gusset, is thick, which is ideal for absorbency but may not feel roomy under clothes. Our tester appreciated the gusset spanning the entire back of the underwear for protection, though there was some transfer, making these best for lighter flows. This style also comes in fun prints and colors, which is a refreshing change when most options are black or nude. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Style: Boybrief

Boybrief Material: Cotton, acrylic, polyester, and elastane

Cotton, acrylic, polyester, and elastane Size Range: XXS–XXL

XXS–XXL Care Instructions: Machine wash on delicate with cold water

Machine wash on delicate with cold water Absorbency Level: 2 regular tampons

Health / Leticia Almeida

Best for Sleep: Goat Union Overnight Period Underwear Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: With a front-to-rear extension, these are designed for overnight protection. It’s Worth Noting: It has a lot of seams, which could dig in and cause discomfort. It’s generally safe to sleep with a tampon, but it should never be worn for more than eight hours at a time, according to the Food & Drug Administration. So, period underwear is a great nighttime alternative to tampons if you need your beauty sleep free from the worry of toxic shock syndrome. Goat Union designs period underwear specifically for sleep. Each pair is constructed with a wide gusset, offering extended protection in the front and back. When put to the test, our tester found that the gusset did absorb liquid, but did so at a slow rate, so you may feel some dampness in the gusset at times. Moisture didn’t seep through to the outside, so you don’t have to worry about overnight leakage. At $17, our tester found these to be a great value but had some reservations about the design. The mesh panel at the waist creates a lot of seams, which “didn’t feel great.” Fortunately, the rest of the underwear is “thick and soft.” Price at time of publication: $17 Product Details: Style: Briefs

Briefs Material: Cotton, spandex, polyester, nylon, and bamboo

Cotton, spandex, polyester, nylon, and bamboo Size Range: XS–4XL

XS–4XL Care Instructions: Gentle cycle and hang or low tumble dry

Gentle cycle and hang or low tumble dry Absorbency Level: 3-4 regular tampons Health / Leticia Almeida

Best High Waisted: Saalt Leakproof High Waist Brief Saalt Buy on Saalt.com Why We Like It: Designed in Paris, these look and feel luxurious. It’s Worth Noting: Elegant as they are, they’re not as absorbent or protective as some of the others we tested. If you’re looking for the best design, look no further. Saalt period underwear is designed in Paris, bringing a sense of luxury and elegance to period products. Our tester found these to be the “most luxurious” of the lot with “unique” details that make them stand out from the rest. Made from recycled water bottles, you wouldn’t expect these to be so “soft and stretchy,” per our tester, who also appreciated the "modern" pattern. Functionally, these may be best for lighter flows. They absorbed liquid quickly, but there was a small amount of leakage and transfer, per our tester. The gusset doesn’t extend as far back as other options, which may not block leakage. Price at time of publication: $39 Product Details: Style: High-waisted briefs

High-waisted briefs Material: Recycled polyester and elastane

Recycled polyester and elastane Size Range: XS–XXL

XS–XXL Care Instructions: Rinse in cold water, machine wash on cold, and hang dry

Rinse in cold water, machine wash on cold, and hang dry Absorbency Level: 3 regular tampons Health / Leticia Almeida

Best for Plus Sizes: TomboyX First Line Leakproof Bikini Tomboy X Buy on Tomboyx.com Why We Like It: Extended sizing makes period underwear accessible to those outside the standard size range. It’s Worth Noting: It may not hold as much liquid as advertised. Period underwear typically comes in sizes XS to 4X, but this may not accommodate everyone. For extended sizes, TomboyX has you covered. The inclusive size range spans from 3XS to 6X, making period underwear more accessible if size is a constraint at other brands. Our tester also liked the “sporty” design, making note of the thick waistband that wouldn’t roll down during sleep or exercise. There is some concern in the absorbency department, however. Though TomboyX claims its underwear can hold up to eight teaspoons of liquid, our tester found it was “sopping” wet with just six teaspoons. At smaller capacities, our tester noted it “absorbed very quickly” and left the underwear “bone dry.” Price at time of publication: $25 Product Details: Style: Bikini

Bikini Material: Cotton, spandex, and polyester

Cotton, spandex, and polyester Size Range: 3XS–6X

3XS–6X Care Instructions: Machine wash on cold and line dry

Machine wash on cold and line dry Absorbency Level: Up to 6 teaspoons Health / Leticia Almeida