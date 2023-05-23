To help you find the best overnight face mask for your specific needs, we tested 23 of the top masks available today. Editors from our team applied each face mask at least three times a night for a minimum of two weeks and took note of expert-guided criteria such as ingredients and corresponding skin type. Then we rated each product based on attributes such as application, feel, effectiveness, and price.

People who experience dry skin, loss of elasticity and signs of aging, or dull, uneven skin tone may benefit most from overnight face masks, says Divya Shokeen, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist at Ocean Skin and Vein Institute. The mask that’ll benefit you most will be one that includes the correct ingredients to address your specific skin concerns. For example, people who need a hydration boost should look for hyaluronic acid and ceramides while people who want to combat signs of aging should opt for ingredients like retinol and vitamin C.

From dry skin to stubborn acne, overnight face masks have a wide range of skin-healing benefits. And because they stay on all night, they can often tackle skin care concerns that quick 30-minute masks can’t. Because overnight face masks are designed to seep into your skin as you sleep, their enriching ingredients are given a true fighting chance to mitigate problem areas.

Best Overall Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask 4.8 Youth To The People View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Our Ratings Application 4.7 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.8 /5 Why We Like It: It’s packed full of hydrating ingredients that reduce dullness, uneven skintone, and dryness without leaving residue on your pillowcase. It’s Worth Noting: We would've preferred the product cam with an applicator instead of having to apply it with our hands. This rich, creamy overnight face mask takes our top spot because it gave our editor a hydrated glow, improved her uneven skin tone, and brightened up dull areas. We love its thick, buttery texture that melts into the skin without leaving any greasy residue (meaning you can avoid unsightly stains on your pillowcases). While this mask isn’t fragrance-free, which we tend to prefer, its scent is light, and citrusy, and doesn’t overpower so it shouldn’t disturb you or a partner as you fall asleep. After using this facemask for two weeks, our skin felt smoother, softer, and firmer. We also loved the dewy glow it gave the cheeks—our editor even stopped applying highlighter during the day! The only thing we would change about this face mask is the packaging. We wished the cylindrical jar was a bit rounder or included an applicator spoon so we could reach the bottom a little easier. And though it’s on the pricier side, we think the way it leaves your skin feeling the next morning is well worth the price. Price at time of publication: $18 for 0.5oz; $52 for 2oz Product Details: Ingredients: Maqui, vitamin C, prickly pear, squalane, hyaluronic acid

Maqui, vitamin C, prickly pear, squalane, hyaluronic acid Formula: Cream

Cream Size: 2oz or 0.5oz

2oz or 0.5oz Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily Health / Abigail Moore

Best Budget Burt's Bees Hydrating Overnight Face Mask 5 Burt's Bees View On Walmart View On Burtsbees.com View On Walgreens Our Ratings Application 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5 Why We Like It: It left us feeling hydrated, improved breakouts, and went on smoothly, all for a very affordable price. It’s Worth Noting: If the scent of avocado isn’t your thing, this may not be the face mask for you. This Burt’s Bees overnight facemask is chock-full of hydrating ingredients and probiotics to feed your skin what it needs as you sleep. When we tested it, we were impressed by how quickly it absorbed into our skin and how it didn’t leave any residue on our bedding—yet kept us feeling hydrated all night long. We loved that it was creamy without being sticky, didn’t cause our editor to break out (which he’s prone to), and even improved the visibility of the bags under his eyes after two weeks of testing. Though we loved the yummy scent of avocado, it may not be the right fragrance for everyone. If you’re sensitive to scents or just don’t like the smell of avocado, opt for another budget-friendly option on this list. Price at time of publication: $3 for 0.57oz or $15 for 2.5oz Product Details: Ingredients: Avocado oil, coconut oil, beeswax, probiotics

Avocado oil, coconut oil, beeswax, probiotics Formula: Cream

Cream Size: 0.57oz or 2.5oz

0.57oz or 2.5oz Skin Type: Normal, dry Health / Michael Navarro

Best for Uneven Texture Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment 4.7 Sephora View On Sephora View On Glowrecipe.com View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Application 4.7 /5

Feel 4.5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5 Why We Like It: It has a thin consistency that dries quickly and washes off in seconds, and it provides immediate results that improve skin texture. It’s Worth Noting: If you have sensitive skin you may want to only use it two to three times per week. Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment produces visible results in just one night. After only a single snooze with this mask on our face, we were shocked by how smooth our skin felt. Our editor, who suffers from stubborn texture on her skin, noticed this face mask evened out her skin texture in just one night when all other products she’s tried have failed. This face mask gave us brighter, plumper, more hydrated looking skin, too. It’s formula is a thin, jelly-like consistency that glides lightly onto the skin, which is great for anyone who doesn’t like sleeping in heavy creams. The only downside to the strength of this superpowered face mask is that it may cause irritation to some if used too frequently. Our editor noticed some redness when she tried to use this mask every other day. But once she reduced application to every three days the redness subsided. We recommend starting with two applications per week and working up to three times a week. Price at time of publication: $21 for 25ml or $40for 60ml Product Details: Ingredients: AHA/glycolic complex, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, quinoa peptide, watermelon enzymes

AHA/glycolic complex, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, quinoa peptide, watermelon enzymes Formula: Gel

Gel Size: 25ml or 60ml

25ml or 60ml Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily Health / Sarah Felbin

Best Soothing Fresh Floral Recovery Redness Reducing Overnight Mask 4.3 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Ulta Our Ratings Application 4 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 4 /5 Why We Like It: Its thick, creamy texture was soothing on the skin and left us feeling hydrated. It’s Worth Noting: It takes a while to absorb into the skin. After two weeks of using the Fresh Floral Recovery Redness Reducing Overnight Mask, our skin felt more hydrated and looked more even. Its super rich, creamy texture felt smooth, silky, and nourishing on our skin. And we loved that the fresh, natural scent was light and didn’t bother us at all as we tried to fall asleep. Be aware that this face mask is pretty thick and takes about 10 minutes to fully absorb into the skin. For that reason, make sure to apply it well before laying down for bed so you avoid staining your bedding. It also may not be the best option for those who suffer from acne-prone skin. Price at time of publication: $28 for 30ml or $69 for 100ml Product Details: Ingredients: Floral extracts (passionflower, cornflower, cherry blossom, and peony), vitamin C, and squalane

Floral extracts (passionflower, cornflower, cherry blossom, and peony), vitamin C, and squalane Formula: Cream

Cream Size: 30ml or 100ml

30ml or 100ml Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily Health / Jada Allison

Best for Acne Sisley Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask 5 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Sisley-paris.com Our Ratings Application 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5 Why We Like It: It tackles both acne and dryness to smooth and soften skin. It’s Worth Noting: It’s pretty pricey, but we think it’s worth it. The Sisley Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask with Saffron Flowers is perfect for anyone who experiences acne as well as dry skin. Our editor, who is a long-time sufferer of acne, noticed her acne cleared up completely in the time she tested this face mask. It noticeably improved smoothness, softness, dryness, and blemishes. We love that it’s light and doesn’t leave a trace of residue behind, making it safe for your bedding. While it does have a slight lavender scent, we didn’t find it overpowering. And though it’s one of the most expensive options on this list, the fact that it improves both acne and dryness at once, makes it worth the price in our book. Price at time of publication: $160 Product Details: Ingredients: Thyme honey, shea butter, macadamia oil, cottonseed oil, kokum butter, Japanese Lilyturf, and Padina pavonica extracts

Thyme honey, shea butter, macadamia oil, cottonseed oil, kokum butter, Japanese Lilyturf, and Padina pavonica extracts Formula: Cream

Cream Size: 60ml

60ml Skin Type: Dry, acne-prone Health / Meredith Butcher

Best for Combination Skin Sulwhasoo Timetreasure Invigorating Sleeping Mask 5 Sulwhasoo View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Sulwhasoo.com Our Ratings Application 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5 Why We Like It: This product isn’t too thick or too thin, it’s just right, and it leaves your skin feeling smooth and refreshed. It’s Worth Noting: It’s one of the most expensive options on this list. We love the Sulwhasoo Timetreasure overnight face mask for combination skin because it hydrates, smooths, and firms without being so thick it’ll clog your pores. It absorbs quickly (in one to two minutes), doesn’t leave behind any residue, and we found it layered nicely with other products like retinol. One of our favorite things about this product is that it comes with a super soft applicator brush that feels wonderfully soothing on the skin. And when we tested, we found that our skin felt calmer in the morning—and less likely to breakout. While this product is quite expensive, we think it’s a great option for those looking to tackle multiple skin concerns at once. Price at time of publication: $200 Product Details: Ingredients: Concentrated Korean red pine, Korean herbal extracts

Concentrated Korean red pine, Korean herbal extracts Formula: Cream

Cream Size: 80ml

80ml Skin Type: All skin types, especially dry and/or mature skin Health / Chantia Murphy

Best Hydrating Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask 4.8 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sokoglam.com Our Ratings Application 4.5 /5

Feel 4.5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5 Why We Like It: It left our skin feeling softer and brighter after just one night of use, and it’s affordable to boot. It’s Worth Noting: The included applicator is too small, while the product container is larger than it needs to be. We were impressed that Saturday Skin’s Yuzu Vitamin C overnight face mask left our skin feeling softer and brighter after a single night. While it does have a citrus scent, it’s not overpowering and becomes undetectable within minutes. It’s worth noting that the product leaves particles of yuzu on the skin, but we personally liked that aspect as it reminded us to wash it off in the morning. It’s also quite thick, but we felt that was necessary to keep the yuzu particles in place (we were glad to see they weren’t sliding off our face and into our bed). While we didn’t notice any improvement in acne with this mask, the hydration was so strong we noticed a reduction in fine lines. The editor that tested this product described it as a "facial in a bottle" and loved it so much, she made her mom try it too. If we had to change something about this face mask, it would be the packaging. We found the container it came in took up more room than necessary on our bathroom counter and the C-shaped applicator was so tiny, it was difficult to use. Price at time of publication: $29 Product Details: Ingredients: Yuzu extract and retinol (vitamin A)

Yuzu extract and retinol (vitamin A) Formula: Gel

Gel Size: 50ml

50ml Skin Type: Normal, oily, combination, and dry Health / Samantha Aronson

Health / Samantha Aronson



Best Anti-Aging Augustinus Bader The Face Cream Mask 4.4 Augustinus Bader View On Dermstore View On Sephora View On Augustinusbader.com Our Ratings Application 3.7 /5

Feel 4.6 /5

Effectiveness 4.9 /5 Why We Like It: It absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling firm, soft, and bright. It’s Worth Noting: The small spatula-like applicator was difficult to use, so we applied it with our fingers. After using this Augustinus Bader face mask, we noticed brighter, firmer, more even skin. While we didn’t experience any life-changing differences in elasticity or deep wrinkles, we know there’s only so much you can expect from a topical cream. And we were pleased with how balanced our skin looked and felt. Our editor even received compliments on how youthful her skin looked while using this product. We love that it doesn’t have a scent, so it won’t keep you up at night. It absorbs incredibly fast (within seconds!), which is great for your pillowcase, but also means you need to work a little quickly when applying to make sure you distribute it evenly. While it does come with an applicator, we didn’t particularly like using it because it was hard to use and made us feel like it was wasting product. Price at time of publication: $215 Product Details: Ingredients: Swiss grape and polysaccharide complex, ginseng extract, vitamin C

Swiss grape and polysaccharide complex, ginseng extract, vitamin C Formula: Cream

Cream Size: 50ml

50ml Skin Type: All skin types