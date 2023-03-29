Since Oral-B is one of the biggest names in dental hygiene, we personally tested the brand's entire line. Our editors, including those with dental issues such as sensitive teeth and gum recession, used the toothbrushes at home for a month. We took notes and evaluated the toothbrushes on ease of use, effectiveness, design, and functionality. Here are our top picks based on our testing.

Though the ADA stops short of recommending electric over manual toothbrushes, a recent study found that electric toothbrush users benefit from healthier gums and less tooth decay than people who use manual brushes. Going electric can help prevent several oral hygiene issues, including dry mouth and bleeding gums, explains Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, DMD, and Chief Clinical Officer at SmileDirectClub. The biggest benefit of electric toothbrushes is that they allow you to efficiently clean the hard-to-reach areas in the mouth, says Dr. Brian Harris, DDS, DMD, lead medical advisor at SNOW and Frost Oral Care.

Brushing your teeth: love it or loathe it, it’s an essential part of everyday life. The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends brushing your teeth for two minutes twice a day with a soft-bristled toothbrush. This has been proven to achieve clinically significant plaque removal. That’s more than 24 hours spent brushing every year, so it pays to do it right.

The Oral-B Genius 6000 has Bluetooth connectivity and many of the in-app features of other models. But, especially for travel, we found the real-time light-up pressure guide a great (and instant) way to maintain uniform coverage daily, without needing to access a daily report card.

Well-placed buttons and easy-to-read setting icons make selecting your brushing mode a breeze. It’s worth noting that the supplied brush head felt stiff and the motor was so loud that we found it initially off-putting though. Its thick neck and forceful action (even on the lower settings) are definitely worth considering if you have sensitive teeth or gums. But for people who appreciate a job thoroughly done, after a brief period of adjustment to this toothbrush’s intensity, the results were consistently smooth.

The quick and simple setup, straightforward charger (which we were pleased to discover is compatible with some other Oral-B brushes), and sturdy travel case make the Oral-B Genius 6000 an excellent portable choice.

Why we like it: This is a portable, mid-range brush that has just enough bells and whistles to get the job done without overcomplicating it.

A point of frustration is the low-battery indicator light, which is barely visible and led to a mid-brush shutdown during testing. And we question the audibility of the built-in pressure sensor, as the alert sound was barely distinguishable beneath the whirr of the motor. Those couple of drawbacks aside, this one-button wonder makes a great transition toothbrush to take you from manual brushing into the world of electric, for those who want a superior clean and prefer to keep things fuss-free.

The Oral-B Pro 1000’s round brush head gives exceptional tooth coverage, but we did find that the short neck requires a bit of extra reaching to get to the back teeth. Cleaning the brush is as simple as detaching the head and rinsing under water—a noticeable advantage over other screw-neck brands we’ve tried.

If a simple dental-care routine is your thing, or you’re an electric toothbrush newcomer, the Oral-B Pro 1000 is a great option. Its less-is-more functionality combined with its accessible price point makes it a super place to enter the world of electric brushing.

Why we like it: It’s an easy-to-use toothbrush at an entry-level price.

Where this toothbrush scores well for sensitive teeth and gums is the light-up pressure sensor—green for perfect pressure, “white” (though, strangely, actually blue) for too soft, and red for too hard. It’s real-time gratification that you’re doing it right, or wrong, so there’s no need to second guess it. Although the auto pause mentioned in the instructions is actually just an extra buzz when 2 minutes are up, the vibrating timer is a game changer for people prone to losing track of time.

Though connecting to the Oral-B app didn’t offer a whole lot of insights beyond the timer, battery life indicator, and brushing coverage, the reward medals for a job well done add a little fun to your everyday chore. It’s also worth noting that the handy timer buzzers only work when you’re not using the app.

People with sensitive teeth know all about spending too much time brushing too lightly to avoid tooth and gum pain. The Oral-B iO Series 5’s multiple sensitivity modes and built-in light-up pressure sensor allow you to get the coverage you need in the two-minute timeframe you want.

Why we like it: This toothbrush’s inbuilt timer and pressure sensors help avoid over- or under-brushing your most sensitive areas.

What makes this toothbrush worthy of the price tag is the mouthfeel it produces. After we tried it ourselves, every tooth felt individually polished; every part of the mouth felt equally well treated. So, if glass-like smoothness on your teeth is something you aspire to, this brush more than lives up to expectations.

While the large brush head and long bristles make for slightly awkward maneuvering between areas, the toothbrush’s action takes care of the manual work—no elbow grease required. App features like timer alerts and easy-to-switch-between brush settings let you personalize your daily routine, making it a great option for people with specific dental requirements.

The Bluetooth connectivity and customizable features on the Oral-B app make this toothbrush a strong choice for people with receding gums or who are prone to over-brushing. The built-in sensor offers real-time reminders so you’re applying the perfect amount of pressure in the right areas at all times.

It’s worth noting: The brush settings take a bit of trial and error to figure out.

Why we like it: This toothbrush provides a highly customizable clean for those who require a little bit more from their everyday brush.

It’s the elegant functionality of this toothbrush that truly sets it apart. We loved the vibrating timer every 30 seconds to tell us to switch areas, and a satisfying longer vibration once we hit the two-minute mark. The flashing red light when you push too hard was a real bonus for those of us with receding gums. And though we were skeptical about the Bluetooth connectivity (an app for tooth brushing, really?), the real-time brush-tracking and history functions helped us improve our brushing prowess through time.

The first thing we noticed about this toothbrush was the ergonomics: comfortable with all the buttons in the right places for easy mode switches mid-brush (even with sudsy hands). We loved how the head glided effortlessly over our teeth and helped us reach even the furthest corners of the mouth.

The Oral-B Genius X Limited is our top pick because it packs all the features you need in a highly intuitive, seamlessly functional toothbrush.

It’s Worth Noting: Like many in the Oral-B range, the charging base can be a little bit tippy.

Why We Like It: All the functionality available wrapped up in an intuitive, easy-to-use toothbrush.

Our Testing Process

To determine the best Oral-B toothbrushes, we first spoke with several dental experts. Experts we consulted include:

Marc Schlenoff, DDS, FAGD, VP of clinical development at Tend

Jeffrey Sulitzer, DMD, chief clinical officer at SmileDirectClub

Brian Harris, DDS, DMD, lead medical advisor at SNOW and Frost Oral Care

Mike Bluestone, co-founder and head of business development at Smile Brilliant

Experts recommended choosing electric toothbrushes based on bristle texture—softer is better for your teeth—and adjustable speeds/modes so you can switch settings to fit your teeth and gum types. They also recommended features like timers and pressure sensors to prevent you from brushing too long (or not long enough), and too hard (or, you guessed it, not hard enough).

Using this background information, we tested the entire line of Oral-B’s electric toothbrush models. We subjected each brush to a rigorous step-by-step process. Key considerations included ease of setup and use, design, ergonomics, functionality, quality of clean, and value for money. During physical testing, we adhered to the ADA’s recommended two-minute brush.

What to Know About Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes

Given the vast range of price points and associated features, there’s a lot to consider when weighing up the right electric toothbrush for you.

Brush Heads

According to ADA guidelines, brush heads should be replaced every three months—the same as a manual toothbrush—so it pays to factor in that extra cost. Dr. Sulitzer recommends brushes with subscription head replacement options as a convenient (and often cheaper) way to regularly switch heads, without needing to keep it on the calendar. He also recommends brushes with 30-second quadrant timers as a great system to get the right amount of coverage in every part of your mouth. He adds that tooth sensitivity may be linked to brushing your teeth too hard, so make sure you are using a soft-bristled brush.

Motion Type

Dr. Harris says the most important features to consider are the type of motion, the Brush Strokes Per Minute (B.P.M.), the number of cleaning modes, and pressure sensors. Oral-B brushes use oscillating or rotating brush heads, so he recommends a B.P.M. somewhere between 1,300 and 8,000. Oral-B electric toothbrushes deliver up to 48,800 B.P.M, according to their website.

Mike Bluestone, co-founder and head of business development at Smile Brilliant, notes that adjustable oscillation and vibration speeds are an advantage for people with oral or other sensory sensitivities. He also recommends selecting electric toothbrushes that are protected by at least a two-year warranty.

How Much You Can Expect to Pay for an Oral-B Electric Toothbrush

In short, roughly between $50 and $300. In terms of features and functionality versus price, it really comes down to personal preference. Want to measure the effectiveness of your daily routine with all the latest AI, Bluetooth-enabled app features, and reports? You’re spoiled for choice at the higher end of the market. Prefer the plug-and-brush option with no app required? A basic setup, like the Oral B Pro 1000, is probably the best option for you.

More Oral-B Electric Toothbrushes to Consider

While these toothbrushes didn’t top any of our categories, they may still be of interest to you.

Genius 8000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush : This toothbrush has some definite upsides (it fits old-school Oral-B brush heads, so you can get inexpensive replacements). But we discovered some functionality issues, like the timer being difficult to feel/hear, and battery life of just seven days rather than the advertised 12, during testing. Its travel case doubles as a charger, however, which could be super handy if you’re on the road.

: This toothbrush has some definite upsides (it fits old-school Oral-B brush heads, so you can get inexpensive replacements). But we discovered some functionality issues, like the timer being difficult to feel/hear, and battery life of just seven days rather than the advertised 12, during testing. Its travel case doubles as a charger, however, which could be super handy if you’re on the road. Smart Limited Electronic Toothbrush : Featuring some of the functionality of its more expensive stablemates (app connectivity, multiple settings, pressure sensor), this toothbrush delivered in terms of clean teeth and gums in the desired two-minute timeframe. We marked it down due to inaccurate brushing detection (it confused the upper and lower sectors of our mouths), and the absence of a timer on the brush itself.

: Featuring some of the functionality of its more expensive stablemates (app connectivity, multiple settings, pressure sensor), this toothbrush delivered in terms of clean teeth and gums in the desired two-minute timeframe. We marked it down due to inaccurate brushing detection (it confused the upper and lower sectors of our mouths), and the absence of a timer on the brush itself. Smart 1500 Electric Rechargeable: Simple to set up, easy to clean, intuitive to use—this toothbrush checked a lot of boxes. But the intensity of the brush action, and the sound it generates, rendered the timer indiscernible. Its accessible price point and simple two-speed settings make it a solid fuss-free choice, however, for people who can handle a step up in power.

Your Questions, Answered

Are expensive electric toothbrushes worth it?

Not always, says Dr. Sulitzer. Used properly, even basic electric toothbrushes can deliver an effective clean. But it’s important to change your brush head every three months, to prevent bacteria from building up in the bristles, affecting your oral health and general well-being.

Dr. Harris says that more expensive does not necessarily mean better, but believes that ultimately you get what you pay for. He notes from personal experience that some inexpensive brushes vibrate and make noise but don’t necessarily do a good job of cleaning the teeth. So he suggests sticking with name brands, like Oral-B.

What’s the lifespan of an Oral-B electric toothbrush?

Again, it depends on how you use it, but generally electric toothbrushes last between two and five years. Tips like not leaving your battery charging when full can help expand the life of your brush.

What should I look for in an electric toothbrush?

According to Dr. Sulitzer, when choosing any toothbrush, whether manual or electric, you need to select brushes with soft bristles. He adds that features like vibrating timer guides and two-minute alerts take the guesswork out of your routine. And if you have special dental requirements, like sensitivities or receding gums, look for features like pressure sensors and multiple speed and intensity settings.

What's the difference between Oral-B and Sonicare electric toothbrushes?



Oral-B and Sonicare are the two most popular brands of electric toothbrushes available today. Both dental brands make quality products backed by the American Dental Association (ADA). Their main differences include the shape of the brush heads. Oral-B uses a small, round brush head that rotates, oscillates and pulses over each tooth, while Sonicare uses a longer, more narrow brush head (similar to a standard toothbrush). Sonicare also uses sonic technology to circulate the toothpaste throughout your teeth and gums. Both styles of toothbrush clean teeth thoroughly, and certainly better than a manual toothbrush. We're currently testing Sonicare toothbrushes and will do a full comparison between the two brands once that testing is complete.

Who We Are

Samson McDougall is a journalist, copywriter, editor and science graduate. His work encompasses everything from web copy for science museums to writing sexual health articles for universities, info sheets for first-in-category pharmaceuticals to brand messaging for wearable touch therapy by neuroscientists. Samson specializes in making the complex simple, using the English language to democratize knowledge through highly effective, accessible communication.