If you prefer the muscle relaxation benefits of heat when you have a migraine, it’s worth noting that some migraine hats feature temperature technology that can be frozen or warmed up for maximum versatility. Either way, in addition to some kind of temperature technology, you'll want a hat that’s adjustable enough to provide a snug but comfortable fit and can be used in a multitude of ways depending on where you need relief.

Thankfully, there’s one way to get on-the-spot help: a migraine hat. These products—which aren’t always “hats,” but can also be bands, wraps, or even eye masks—are made with gel packs designed to be frozen and applied when a migraine flares up. That means they offer hands-free cooling and instant pain relief. According to Thomas Berk, MD, medical director of Neura Health, cold therapy overwhelms and blocks pain transmission in the cerebral cortex, providing a numbing effect. Cold may also reduce inflammation in the brain, which Dr. Berk notes can improve migraine pain.

Anyone with chronic or episodic migraines will tell you that finding the right combination of treatments to prevent episodes and relieve acute pain can be a struggle. Prescription and over-the-counter drugs are the most common treatments. But even if you find one that works well for you, medicine doesn’t kick in right away and those first few moments of a migraine can be excruciating.

Best Overall TheraICE Form Fitting Head Gel Ice Cap Amazon View On Amazon View On Theraice.com Why We Like It: It’s extremely versatile, offering hot and cold therapy as well as multiple positions for all types of pain relief. It’s Worth Noting: It’s not adjustable, so there may be a limit to its stretch and comfort if your head is very large. There’s no one mask that will work for every type of person with migraine, but the TheraICE Form Fitting Head Gel Ice Cap gets as close as possible to being the best choice for nearly everyone. This choice was recommended by experts due to its versatility. Lauren R. Natbony, MD, medical director of Integrative Headache Medicine of New York, likes that this migraine hat is made from stretchy compression fabric and that the gel packs, which are evenly distributed around the head, can be heated or cooled. While the hat isn’t traditionally adjustable, the fabric is flexible enough to expand over small and large heads while still providing a comfortable amount of compression for pressure relief. We also like that the hat can be positioned in two different ways: pulled down over the eyes to relieve light sensitivity or sinus pain, or moved up above the ears to target the forehead and top of your head. You can make this hat work for you regardless of where your migraine pain is or what type of relief you need—and because the TheraICE Ice Cap is priced just right for the market, this one is a clear winner. Price at time of publication: $40 Product Details: Temperature therapy: Cold or hot

Best Budget AllSett Health Form Fitting Migraine Relief Ice Head Wrap Amazon View On Amazon View On Allsetthealth.com Why We Like It: It has nearly every feature of our best overall pick at a lower price point. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a full-coverage hat but doesn’t have any top-of-the-head cooling packs.



The AllSett Health Form Fitting Migraine Relief Ice Head Wrap is almost identical to our best overall pick, but costs $30 instead of $40, making it our favorite budget-friendly product. It can be used hot or cold, offers gentle compression, and features smooth, medical-grade gel that won’t get lumpy or hard during freezing. It’s made from stretchy fabric that can accommodate many head sizes, and can be worn lower on the head to target the eyes and sinuses or higher to relieve pain on the forehead. The one place where the AllSett Health hat falls a little short (and why it makes a good budget pick but wasn’t selected for best overall) is that it’s a full coverage beanie-style hat but does not include any type of temperature therapy on the top of the head. There’s padding there, but no gel packs. That may not be a dealbreaker for you, but some people may find it annoying to wear a full-coverage beanie without benefitting from full-coverage cooling. It could also make fitting this non-adjustable hat to your head a little tougher than if it had an open top. Price at time of publication: $30



Best Cooling Magic Gel Migraine Ice Head Wrap Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: It’s washable and extra-adaptable for people with long hair. It’s Worth Noting: You may find the ice packs to be too firm for several minutes after removing the wrap from the fridge. If you know you don’t need a migraine hat with a heating option, we like the user-friendly design of the Magic Gel Migraine Ice Head Wrap. The ice packs in this hat are firmer than in some others, which allows you to feel intense, acupressure relief as soon as you put the hat on. Though you will only be able to use this wrap for cold therapy, that also allows this hat to be machine washable (something you often won’t find in hats that can be heated). The Magic Gel hat is more customizable than usual, too. Like the TheraICE Ice Cap, it can be worn higher or lower, but we love that the top of the hat is a stretchy tube rather than a fitted band or cap. This allows you to simply leave it as-is over your head or pull your hair through the tube in a ponytail or bun, giving you extra comfort within the cap if you have thick hair. Price at time of publication: $27 Product Details: Temperature therapy: Cold

Best Heating Huggaroo Soothe Unscented Microwavable Heating Pad for Migraine Relief Amazon View On Amazon View On Huggaroo.com Why We Like It: It stays warm for a long time and soothes migraine pain with its soft cover and unscented filling. It’s Worth Noting: It’s on the bulkier side and doesn’t stay cold for long, so it’s best used for heating therapy only. Technically you can use the Huggaroo Soothe Unscented Microwavable Heating Pad for with heat or cold therapy, but we think it stands out from the crowd more when used as a heating pad. Not only does it have a cozy, plush feeling that radiates comfortable heat during use, but it’s also unscented, making it especially helpful for people with migraine who have sensitivity to strong smells during episodes. The Huggaroo pad is a bit bulky, but this also means you get a lot of coverage. You can move it up or down your head as needed, relieving tension on the top, sides, or back of your head or over your eyes and sinuses. It’s adjustable, cordless, lightweight, and made from hypoallergenic material. After just a minute or two in the microwave, it can stay warm for up to 30 minutes, making this an intensely soothing way to relieve migraine pain. Price at time of publication: $30 Product Details: Temperature therapy: Cold or hot

Best for Sinus Pressure FOMI Care Hot and Cold Therapy Gel Bead Facial Eye Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Fomicare.com View On Target Why We Like It: It gives targeted hot or cold relief to the sinuses and is reversible, so you can choose which side you place against your face. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t block out light and can’t be used to relieve pain in other parts of the head. The Hot and Cold Therapy Gel Bead Facial Eye Mask by Fomi Care is definitely an eye mask rather than a traditional migraine hat, but we think it’s worth including because we know exactly how awful a sinus migraine can be. And this option directs temperature therapy right where it’s needed (like your forehead, eyes, cheeks, and temples). It can be heated up or frozen, and the manufacturer notes that even when frozen the beads should stay malleable (rather than hard and firm on your tender face). There are eye holes, which is both a con and a pro: it won’t block out irritating light, but it will allow you to power through basic tasks at home if you can’t just crash until you feel better. The strap is adjustable, so it should fit most heads, and we like that one side of this reversible mask has a soft fabric covering for extra comfort. Price at time of publication: $10



Best Wrap Headache Hat Migraine Ice Head Wrap Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Its one of the most adjustable and versatile hats we have on our list, and offers maximum cooling benefits. It’s Worth Noting: You can’t use this hat for heat therapy. The Headache Hat Migraine Ice Head Wrap is another product recommended by Dr. Natbony, specifically because it provides dual-sided cooling and comes in different sizes and styles to fit different needs. We chose it as our pick for best wrap because it’s super versatile: wear it higher or lower on your head, wrapped around your neck, draped across your shoulders, or even trailing down your back for cooling relief wherever you, personally, need it. We also appreciate the wrap’s cooling technology design. The wrap features 24 ice packs that are evenly distributed around the full length of the wrap, providing acupressure relief when the wrap is fitted snugly to your head. And speaking of adjustability, you can wear this wrap as loosely or tightly as you prefer, taking advantage of its gentle compression (or not). While this wrap can’t be heated up, its cooling game is strong. When the chill wears off on one side after 30 to 60 minutes, you can flip it over and get another 30 to 60 minutes of cold therapy from the other side. Price at time of publication: $40 Product Details: Temperature therapy: Cold

