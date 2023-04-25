While uncommon, there is potential for a menstrual cup to increase the risk of Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) to come out before they’re meant to. However, more research is needed as many other factors could influence these scenarios including pelvic anatomy, menstrual cup removal technique, age, and how short the IUD strings are cut.

If you’re wondering if menstrual cups are right for you, we recommend speaking with your OB-GYN about the particular risks and benefits for you, personally. Those who have a heavy flow, have a tilted uteruses, or who exercise often can all give the cups a go, according to Wendie Trubow, OB-GYN at Five Journeys in Newton, MA.

According to Tamika Cross, OBGYN in Houston, Texas at Opulence Health and Wellness and pH-D Feminine Health Advisor, menstrual cups have lots of advantages. “[They are] reusable, cost-effective, eco-friendly, have no odor, and can hold more blood,” she says. Some people find them to be messier, however, since they aren’t disposable, she adds. Additional research also suggests that they are safer than alternatives, but notes that they might take a little counseling, practice, support, and consistent effort to get the hang of.

Maybe you’ve tried it all—pads that feel bulky, tampons that you need to change all the time, or period panties that just don’t fit you right. Menstrual cups might be the solution to the ever-persisting pursuit to find the perfect menstrual product for you.

According to the company, 64% of surveyed users report fewer cramps, and others applaud the product’s ability to feel like it’s not even there. The secret to finding your cervix and placing the disc is to push it back into the vagina (not up, like you might think). You tuck the front rim of the disc behind your pubic bone. This can take a bit of practice. Some prefer this because you can wear them during sex, unlike a menstrual cup. Finally, discs hold more than any cup we researched—up to 60 mL.

If menstrual cups feel like, well, something is in your vagina all the time, you might be a candidate for discs. These ultra-flexible, sometimes disposable, and sometimes reusable cup alternatives sit up closer to the cervix, gathering blood right at the source rather than sitting in the vaginal canal.

It’s Worth Noting: Discs can take some practice to get used to and are worn slightly differently from menstrual cups.

Why We Like It: If you’re worried about discretion (like washing a reusable cup) the disc might be for you.

The DivaCup also has a bit of a thicker upper ridge than other cups, which might make it more leak proof but can also potentially create a layer of discomfort. The product comes in multiple sizes by age group and flow to accommodate your particular stage of life and needs.

The Diva cup may have been the first and original cup many people with periods heard of during the rise of the cups. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s best for everyone. Those starting with the Diva cup should know that it’s a bit more long and narrow than some others, which is great if you have a tall vagina or high cervix, but not so great for others who might find it protruding from the vaginal opening.

It’s Worth Noting: The Diva Cup is a longer option than some, making it great for high cervixes, but potentially not great for low cervixes.

Why We Like It: This fan favorite has stood the test of time in a crowded market of cups.

However, the flip size of the cup is, well, large. For those with smaller or shorter vaginas, a low cervix, or who are new to cups, it might be a bit overwhelming. Some find the larger size to be uncomfortable due to the width, but it will depend on each body. It’s also a great option for those who tend to be able to not make it through the night without leaking.

If you are someone who typically has to change your pad, tampon, or period panties frequently, you might rule yourself out as a candidate for menstrual cups — but you haven’t met Super Jennie. This XL capacity cup holds more than competitors, in some cases double the blood. This is a sigh of relief for anyone with a heavy flow, or even for people who have one or two days of heavy flow where their typical cup isn’t cutting it.

Why We Like It: It holds the most blood of all.

The only downside is that Organicup may not be best for those who are new to menstrual cups as it doesn’t have the contouring that allows for easier insertion or removal. However, since it’s half the price of some other cups, we still think it’s a great option for anyone who is more concerned with budget and quality over anything else. Plus, if it is a fit, it’s meant to last a decade, as the company values sustainability and waste reduction.

In the world of menstrual cups, there are plenty of options that use non-FDA-approved materials. And if you want to ensure your menstrual cup uses quality materials, your budget may take a hit. That’s why we love OrganiCup—it doesn’t sacrifice quality for price. This one rings in at just under $20, depending on the size and count, but offers some awesome features, such as allergy-friendly materials for sensitive skin.

Why We Like It: It’s been awarded as a skin-friendly product and its budget-friendly to boot.

This mensutral cup also boasts a unique finger indent, which lends to easier insertion and removal. The shape of the cup feels like it was crafted while lined up against someone’s natural finger curve, which gives you more room to maneuver it in or out of the vagina. In addition, the textured base is helpful for removal because things can (unsurprisingly) get a little slippery.

We love the Cora cup because it’s an unintimidating, beginner-friendly option that makes insertion and removal extra easy. This is because it’s made from soft and flexible silicone, and the design is slim and contoured to most bodies.

Why We Like It: It makes insertion and removal easier than some other brands.

A helpful quiz on Luna’s site will direct you to the best cup for your needs and stage of life, including an option for those with a lower cervix.

The Luna is generally comfortable and wide mouthed, with a snug fit that prevents leaks. It’s also good for those who have a wider vagina or struggle with other cups slipping down. They offer a sensitive cup made from 100% medical grade silicone for anyone with allergy concerns, and it’s also a bit more flexible, putting less pressure on the inside of your vagina and nearby organs like the bladder.

We love Luna’s products embrace how every person’s body and needs are different. Their beginner set offers easy-to-use and smaller products for those new to navigating their periods. On the other hand, there’s a specific cup for postpartum parents to use, which fits a range of flows to accommodate those unpredictable post-baby periods.

Why We Like It: The Luna cup has a standard level of firmness and multiple stem styles to make removal easier such as a ball, loop, or stem with ridges.

How We Selected

We analyzed a wide variety of popular menstrual cups to determine which might be the best fit for readers, using factors such as size, firmness, capacity, and more. We also spoke with experts to get their medical input on these products, and the processes and tips around menstrual cup use and recommendations:

What to Know About Menstrual Cups

Size

Menstrual cup shopping can feel like ordering clothes online, or at a store without a dressing room—it’s not like you can try them on and it might be difficult to return them. But with a bit of know-how on sizing, you can select the best choice to try.

Trubow says the biggest determinant is whether or not you’ve had children vaginally or not as vaginal delivery can alter the architecture of your vagina. Vaginas that haven’t given birth are often narrower while post-childbirth vaginas are wider at the mouth. With that in mind, sizing doesn’t always use terms like “small, medium, or large” but instead may be labled as “model 1 and model 2.” This method distinguishes age groups and how heavy of a flow the person has. Companies vary in how they measure sizing or types of cups.

Firmness

Menstrual cups can feel very squishy, or very firm and stiff. The firmness is a matter of personal preferences, and might take some trial and error. Some people might prefer firmer cups because they find the cup will stay in place better. However, others might prefer softer options because they find the firmer ones are more noticeable or uncomfortable.

Capacity

Menstrual cups have varying capacities and you can often determine these both by the volume they can hold (listed on the packaging) and by the size of the cup. It can take some practice to know when a menstrual cup is full, but you can follow the recommended time limits on the package, check when you use the bathroom, or can keep an eye out for a feeling of heaviness, similar to a tampon that is ready to be changed.

How to Insert and Remove Menstrual Cups

Trubow explains how to insert a menstrual cup: “You fold it vertically, then place it into the vagina. When it gets into the vagina it will open, and it's important to make sure that it's both comfortable, and that it's opened so that it catches the menstrual blood,” she says. “If you were to put your finger into your vagina after inserting it, you'd be able to feel that it's not folded or creased at the top of it in any way.”

You remove it in a similar fashion in reverse, taking care to not spill the blood it has collected, which can take a bit of practice. You can gently tug at the bottom of the cup, then move your hand up a bit to grab the top rim without squeezing the main section to prevent spills.

How to Clean a Menstrual Cup

Cleaning a menstrual cup is easy and doable in the bathroom right after use. Simply pour the blood into the toilet, then move to the sink and rinse with water, and use a mild soap to wash it. Some cups call for periodically boiling the product in water to sterilize it (which obviously isn’t feasible between every use) while others don’t.

Your Questions, Answered

How much do menstrual cups cost?

Most menstrual cups cost between $20 and $40, and are meant to last quite a while, which justifies the cost for some. Because most menstrual cups are reusable, unlike tampons or pads, they’re a great investment and win in terms of financial burden over time in comparison to other feminine product options.

What’s the easiest menstrual cup to insert?

The easiest cup varies by person, and many different factors from size to material. However, if you are new to menstrual cups, smaller options such as the Lena Small/Light cup might feel less bulky and be easier to insert or remove as you get acquainted with the process.

What are the disadvantages of menstrual cups?

There is one major disadvantage of menstrual cups, and that is access to a sink and privacy when you are in public. It can be difficult in a restaurant or workplace bathroom to remove, clean up any spills, and clean your cup at a sink without being right next to someone else. In addition, some might find the tip of the cup slides down or comes out of the vagina, causing discomfort. This is sometimes remedied by trimming the extra fabric that some cups have at the tip. Trubow also recommends getting one with a wider mouth if you feel like it continues to fall out or protrude below where it should.

Who We Are

Alex Frost is a five time mom, health and medical journalist with 15 years of experience, and dedicated women’s health writer who has studied, researched, shopped for, and explored hundreds of products throughout her career.

