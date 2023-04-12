The 10 Best Memory Foam Pillows for Supportive, Pain-Free Sleep

In addition to interviewing experts, we had 6 editors test 20 memory foam pillows, sleeping on each one for a few nights in a row. Then, they evaluated the pillows based on support, comfort, air flow, durability, and value.

In an interview with Health, Hayley Winchel, DC, a chiropractor based in New Jersey, says memory foam pillows work so well because they provide personalized support for each person’s head and neck contours. Memory foam pillows also contain polyurethane, which allows the pillow to revert back to its original shape when not in use. Sleep expert Annika Carroll says memory foam pillows are a good choice because they are naturally hypoallergenic and more durable than traditional pillows. When looking for a memory foam pillow you should consider your sleep style, firmness preferences, and whether or not you’re a hot sleeper.

Getting enough sleep can improve memory, lower stress and inflammation, and combat chronic pain, but unfortunately, many people struggle to get a good night’s sleep. If you want more restful nights and pain-free mornings, using a memory foam pillow can be a game-changer.

Best Overall Saatva Memory Foam Pillow 4.2 Saatva View On Saatva Why We Like It: The combination of latex and memory foam produces a pillow that is as conforming as it is supportive. It’s Worth Noting: Stomach sleepers may find it to be too tall and firm for their needs. A combination of quality materials and excellent support solidify Saatva’s Graphite Memory Foam Pillow as our pick for best overall. It is made with 100% CertiPUR-US certified foam (which means all of the ingredients are safe and non-toxic) and features not just shredded memory foam but also latex in its core. The result is a memory foam pillow that offers exceptional support to sleepers’ heads and necks while also being highly breathable and durable. When we tested this pillow, we could tell it was well-made with a small honeycomb design and quilted texture. In addition to the breathability provided by the latex, this pillow is infused with charcoal, an ingredient specifically designed to further draw heat away from your head. While the contouring support does make this a viable option for all sleepers, the thicker height is particularly accommodating for side sleepers. Stomach sleepers may find that the height is too much for them and doesn’t aid with proper alignment. One thing to note about this pillow is that it might take some getting used to. When we tested this pillow, we found that editors who are side sleepers found it to be the proper height to keep their head and neck supported, while stomach sleepers found it to be too tall. Fortunately, Saatva offers a 45-day trial period to make sure that the pillow is the right choice for you, with no return fees. Price at time of publication: $165 Fill: Shredded foam, latex

Best Budget Linenspa Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with Gel Memory Foam Amazon View On Amazon View On Linenspa.com Why We Like It: The pillow molds to your head, neck, and shoulders, while still being breathable. It’s Worth Noting: The pillow isn’t ideal for stomach sleepers. Linenspa’s Shredded Memory Foam Pillow proves that a good night’s sleep shouldn’t have to break the bank. Inside, the memory foam is shredded into tiny pieces for added contouring and molding to your head, neck, and shoulders. The lower price tag does not mean skimping on quality, and the foam used is CertiPUR-US certified. The encasement is gel-infused to capture and redirect heat, providing amazing breathability. While Linenspa notes that the shredded memory foam can be fluffed and pumped, there is no way to remove any of the filling inside, making it less customizable than other options. Since the foam can’t be removed from the six-inch tall pillow, it’s not a suitable pillow for stomach sleepers. However, side and back sleepers will find the pillow keeps their spines aligned. Even with the lower price point, Linenspa still offers a 3-year warranty, free shipping, and free returns. Price at time of publication: $32 Fill: Shredded Foam

Best for Side Sleepers DreamCloud Best Rest Memory Foam Pillow DreamCloud View On Dreamcloudsleep.com Why We Like It: A 50-night trial lets you make sure it's the right fit for you. It’s Worth Noting: Combination sleepers may find it to be too high for them when sleeping on the stomach or back. A pillow needs to be high enough to maintain spinal alignment while also providing head and neck support. This means side sleepers need a thicker pillow than those who prefer to get their shut-eye on their stomach or back. DreamCloud’s Best Rest Memory Foam Pillow is 5.5 inches thick, offering extra height, while the solid gel memory foam provides the necessary contouring support to achieve head and neck alignment for side sleepers. To remedy the memory foam’s warmer nature, this pillow features a polyethylene blend to promote airflow instead of trapping heat, allowing it to maintain its coolness throughout the night. And if you need to clean it, the cover is removable and can be spot cleaned. While this pillow is an excellent choice for side sleepers, it may be too thick if you sleep on your back. As a result, combination sleepers may want to find something with less height. It does feature a 50-night trial, free shipping, and free returns, providing ample time to make sure it’s a good fit for you. Price at time of publication: $99 Fill: Solid foam

Best for Combination Sleepers Nest Easy Breather Pillow 4.9 Nest View On Nest Bedding Why We Like It: It comes with an extra bag of foam, as well as guidance on how to fill for your particular needs. It’s Worth Noting: People who prefer a plush pillow may find it to be too firm. In our testing, we found Nest’s Easy Breather Pillow to be a supportive everyday pillow that holds up well. It comes overstuffed and includes an extra fill bag of shredded memory foam. Back, side, and stomach sleepers will find this pillow comfortable, making it a good choice for combination sleepers who move around during the night. The shredded memory foam offers pressure point relief, no matter what position you sleep in, and the pillow naturally contours to accommodate any sleep position. Nest recommends removing ¼ of the fill for back sleepers and ⅓ of the fill for stomach sleepers. For side sleepers. Nest suggests that you keep the fill as it is and adjust accordingly. In addition to the conformity of the shredded memory foam, the cooling cover is designed with cotton for extra breathability. The pillow is a bit on the firm side, so keep that in mind if you prefer a soft pillow. We found the fabric to feel soft and luxurious, and think it's well worth the price. Nest offers a 2-year warranty, 30-night trial to ensure you’re happy with your purchase. Additionally, shipping is free within the continental United States. Price at time of publication: $119 Fill: Shredded foam

Best for Neck Pain Marlow The Pillow 4.5 Marlow View On Amazon View On Brooklinen View On Marlowpillow.com Why We Like It: Both sides of the pillow can be zipped open or closed for additional support or ventilation. It’s Worth Noting: While the firmness is adjustable, some may find it to be too thick for their needs. With an 80/20 blend of memory foam and microfiber for support, The Pillow by Marlow is specifically designed for neck pain. Side sleepers can reduce neck pain by using the medium-firm option, while stomach sleepers will benefit from the more plush option to maintain spinal alignment. One feature we love is the adjustability. By simply unzipping the zippers on the side of the pillow, you can easily change the firmness. Opening the zippers also reveals the breathable gussets, which make for a cooler night of sleep. In addition to the gussets, Marlow’s pillow features gel-infused memory foam and a breathable sateen shell. The pillow is also antimicrobial to protect you from mites and dust. When we tested this pillow, we appreciated that despite adjusting the pillow and sleeping on it, the pillow always returned to its original shape. The inside has a 40-ounce fill weight, which might be too thick for some people. Fortunately, Marlow offers an extensive 365-day return policy and a two-year warranty to make sure it’s a good fit. Marlow recommends regularly fluffing the pillow to maintain the loft and spot cleaning as needed. Price at time of publication: $65 Fill: Shredded foam

Best Cooling Coop Sleep Goods The Eden Pillow 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Coopsleepgoods.com Why We Like It: The ability to adjust the fill makes this breathable option great for stomach, back, and side sleepers alike. It’s Worth Noting: The pillow has a mild odor at first. We found that this pillow from Coop Home Goods does as good of a job at keeping you cool as it does providing contouring support. The blend of cooling gel-infused memory foam and microfiber fill creates a pillow that is highly accommodating and comfortable. What makes this option special though, is that every part of it is designed to keep you cool. In addition to the cooling gel, the microfiber is moisture-wicking for temperature regulation. The pillowcase features polyester and bamboo-derived viscose rayon, which are both also known for breathability. This pillow is a good option for all sleepers because the fill is adjustable. It comes with an extra ½-pound of fill, so you can add more if you are a side sleeper seeking added height or remove some if you are a stomach sleeper and need less. A mesh tape gusset ensures that the fill is evenly distributed. One thing to be aware of is that the pillow has a mild odor when you first use it. However, the odor is not due to a lack of quality (the pillow is Greenguard Gold and CertiPUR-US certified), and it goes away quickly. Price at time of publication: $96 Fill: Solid foam, microfiber fill

Best Adjustable Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud® Pillow 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Walmart Why We Like It: The ability to remove or add the shredded foam makes this a versatile option that can cater to many different sleepers. It’s Worth Noting: It isn’t as cool as other memory foam pillows available. Featuring three unique shredded materials, Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Cloud leaves the feel in your hands. The pressure relief foam adapts to your body and temperature to alleviate pressure, while the plush comfort material offers softness and breathability. The high-density foam prevents flatness and supports the sleeper’s head and neck, making the pillow a great choice if you suffer from chronic neck pain You can adjust the amount of fill inside with the zipper opening on the cover, creating both a feel and a height that matches your specific sleep needs. Additionally, the liner is stretchy, allowing you to shape or fluff the pillow into your ideal shape. The cover is removable and machine washable to ensure the pillow stays fresh. One thing to be aware of with this option is that while it does offer cooling features, it’s not as cooling as some other pillows, such as the Coop Home Goods The Eden pillow. For an extra $15, though, Tempur-Pedic offers an extra breathable cover. The pillow also comes with a 5-year warranty and free shipping. Price at time of publication: $69 Fill: Shredded foam

Best Hypoallergenic WonderSleep Premium Adjustable Loft Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Natural materials like viscose rayon from bamboo make the pillow hypoallergenic and breathable. It’s Worth Noting: The odor of the memory foam may be overwhelming. Memory foam pillows are naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites and mold, says Carroll. Wondersleep’s Premium Adjustable Loft Shredded Memory Foam Pillow adds to that natural protection with a cover that features viscose rayon, a material that is antifungal, anti-bacterial, resistant to dust mites, and hypoallergenic. Since viscose rayon is derived from bamboo, the cover is very breathable, and it can also be removed and washed in a washing machine. The shredded memory foam inside the pillow can be removed to suit your own comfort needs, making the pillow equally suitable for back, side, and stomach sleepers. The pillows are also sold in a two-pack for a budget-friendly option. The pillow does come with a memory foam odor, and although it dissipates when you air the pillow out, it’s overwhelming at first. Price at time of publication: $50 Fill: Shredded foam

Best Soft Tuft & Needle Original Foam Pillow 4.7 Tuft & Needle View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Why We Like It: The softer plush feel still adapts to your body for comfort. It’s Worth Noting: Back sleepers may find it to be too high for them. During testing, our editors loved the soft, squishiness of this pillow. Made from Tuft & Needle’s proprietary adaptive foam, which is designed to be extra breathable, this pillow is especially soft. The plush feel makes it ideal for stomach sleepers looking to maintain spinal neutrality. It’s five inches tall, so it’s also a reasonable choice for side sleepers who prefer a softer pillow. We loved that the pillow bounces back to its original shape and we found the pillowcase it comes with to feel buttery soft. The pillow and case are beautifully made with a sturdy zipper and quality stitching. Besides being a comfortable pillow, it looks lovely with its fitted pillowcase, rounded corners, and subtle pattern. Our editor felt like she was laying on a cloud. Other notable features include a machine-washable cover, 10-year limited warranty, a 10-night trial, and free shipping and returns. It is worth noting that this pillow does not come in a queen size. Additionally, back sleepers may not find it supportive enough due to its softness and height. Price at time of publication: $100 Fill: Solid foam

