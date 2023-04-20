To determine which mattress toppers are best for a wide spectrum of needs, we researched the top products available and spoke with sleep experts to better understand how mattress toppers can benefit particular sleepers. Then, we narrowed down our top picks based on criteria such as firmness, material, and additional features like warranties or trial periods. Here are our favorite mattress toppers to help you improve your sleep.

According to board-certified physician and certified clinical sleep health specialist Angela Holliday-Bell, MD, a mattress topper can be an excellent way to either firm up or soften a mattress so it’s more to your liking. This can be particularly useful for back and stomach sleepers looking for more support, or for side sleepers who need extra cushioning.

Getting quality sleep, and enough of it, is vital to maintaining your mental and physical well-being. And the quality of your mattress can have a big influence on how well you sleep. But, unfortunately, purchasing a new mattress can be out of budget and an all-around hassle for many people. The good news is that a great alternative to purchasing a new mattress is buying a mattress topper. Behavioral sleep medicine specialist Sarah Silverman, PsyD, notes that the additional layer of cushion that mattress toppers provide can add support or comfort while you sleep. She notes that a topper can also extend the life of your older mattress and help keep it protected.

Best Overall Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper Saatva View On Saatva Why We Like It: It offers quality materials, excellent customer service, and a lengthy trial period. It’s Worth Noting: A one-year limited warranty is shorter than some competitor options. If you’re looking for a mattress topper that checks boxes not only in terms of comfort but in the quality of its materials, Saatva’s Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper is our top pick. As a brand, Dr. Silverman likes Saatva for its environmentally-consciousness approach to materials. Unlike other mattress toppers that release VOCs (volatile organic compounds), Saatva uses eco-friendly foams that are CertiPUR-US certified to ensure a product that is low in VOCs and free from harmful chemicals. Dr. Holliday-Bell also likes this choice for the pressure relief the memory foam provides as well as its ability to prevent motion transfer so your partner won’t disturb you throughout the night. This topper is great for all sleepers, but it works particularly well for side sleepers because it hugs your curves to relieve pressure in the areas that are prone to the most stress. What really sets this Saatva topper is its graphite-infused cushion, which reduces heat retention (a common issue for many memory foam mattress products). Graphite’s small pores are able to absorb heat for a cooler night of sleep. This choice is a bit pricier than other options on our list, but as a way to either add comfort to your mattress or extend its life, we think it can’t be beaten. Additionally, it comes with free shipping and a lengthy 180-night trial means you’ll have more than enough time to make sure it’s the right fit for you. Price at time of publication: $445 Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king Height: 3 inches

3 inches Firmness: Soft

Soft Care: Spot clean

Best Budget Linenspa 2-inch Mattress Topper Amazon View On Amazon View On Linenspa.com Why we like it: This affordable option uses high-quality materials and provides excellent temperature control at a fraction of the price. It’s Worth Noting: There is a mild off-gassing odor that should go away within 48 hours of opening it. Enjoying a quality night’s sleep shouldn’t have to break the bank, and thankfully Linenspa’s two-inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper proves that. We love that the memory foam helps to disperse your weight for pressure point relief and spinal alignment. Inside, the gel works to keep air flowing and keep the temperature down. For the lower price tag, this option doesn’t skimp on quality; it’s CertiPUR-US certified so you know it’s made without chemicals. This topper is also quite plush, which can help upgrade your mattress if it’s too firm. The value of this topper extends beyond just the quality. For the price, you also receive excellent support from Linespa by way of a 3-year warranty. To knock the price down further, Linenspa also offers free shipping in the continental US and free returns. It’s worth noting, though, that Linenspa recommends waiting two days for it to fully expand and there is a mild off-gassing odor that should dissipate within that time period as well. Price at time of publication: $85 Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Height: 2 inches

2 inches Firmness: Soft

Soft Care: Spot clean

Best for Back Pain Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper 5 Avocado View On Avocadogreenmattress.com Why We Like It: Two firmness options means more personalization to alleviate your individual cause of back pain. It’s Worth Noting: At just under $700, there are new mattresses that cost the same as this topper. Back pain can be caused by both not enough support or too much support, depending on your sleeping position. Fortunately, Avocado’s Organic Latex Mattress Topper is well known for helping users with their back pain. If your mattress is too soft, this choice is available in a firm option to offer resilience and added support. Conversely, if your mattress feels too firm and is leaving you achy in the morning, the softer plush option will work with your body’s natural symmetry to alleviate pressure points. This topper is made with organic latex (which is known for its resilience and durability) as well as GOTS-certified wool and GOTS-certified cotton. The GOTS certification means the products are made of organic materials and that the textiles are harvested and used in an environmentally- and socially-conscious way. As with other latex products, there can be a bit of a break-in period for this to reach its optimal comfort level. Additionally, some people find it to be rather expensive for just a topper. But, Avocado offers a series of features to make the price worthwhile, including a 1-year trial and a ten-year warranty. Price at time of publication: $649 Material: Latex, cotton, wool

Latex, cotton, wool Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Height: 2.75 inches

2.75 inches Firmness: Plush, firm

Plush, firm Care: Spot clean

Best for Side Sleepers Nolah Mattress Topper Nolah View On Nolahmattress.com Why We Like It: The foam it uses doesn’t sacrifice durability for its comforting plush feel. It’s Worth Noting: If you sleep hot, this may not be the best option for you. According to Dr. Silverman, side sleepers may want something with more softness, but they shouldn’t sacrifice finding a topper that provides head and neck alignment. We like this option from Nolah because you have the choice between a plush and a luxury firm option, but we recommend the more plush choice for side sleepers. While other memory foams can sink in, this topper offers comfort through cushioning but not at the expense of support. This topper comes with a 10-year warranty, free shipping, and it makes for a good way to upgrade your current mattress. It also features a removable and washable cover. One thing to be aware of though, is that while it may be temperature neutral, it won’t exactly do additional work to keep you cool. Price at time of publish: $349 Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Height: 2 inches

2 inches Firmness: Plush, luxury firm

Plush, luxury firm Care: Washable cover

Best for Stomach Sleepers Silk & Snow Organic Mattress Topper Silk & Snow View On Silkandsnow.com Why We Like It: Its firmest option will support stomach sleepers’ spines. It’s Worth Noting: It may shift a little throughout the night if you move a lot in your sleep. Dr. Holliday-Bell tells us that stomach sleepers generally require more support to keep their spines neutral. As a result, if your mattress is too soft, she recommends looking for something more firm in a mattress topper to rectify this. This mattress topper from Silk & Snow, a brand recommended by Dr. Silverman, is available in both medium and firm options, and we recommend the firm for stomach sleepers. Combining the naturally firm nature of latex with its 2-inch thickness, this mattress truly helps to keep stomach sleepers feeling aligned. In addition to the comfort, we like this option because it features an easy-to-use zippable sateen cover made with GOTS-certified cotton and organic latex that’s built to last. One thing to be mindful of is that some people find this topper slips if they move frequently throughout the night, however, removing the cover may alleviate this issue. Price at time of publish: $285 Material: Latex, cotton

Latex, cotton Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Height: 2 inches

2 inches Firmness: Medium, firm

Medium, firm Care: Washable cover

Best for Combination Sleepers Saatva High-Density Foam Mattress Topper Saatva View On Saatva Why We Like It: Its firmness is great for those who flip back and forth between their sides and their backs. It’s Worth Noting: It may wrinkle over time. Saatva’s High-Density Foam Mattress Topper has a medium firmness to specifically accommodate all different styles of sleepers, specifically back and side sleepers. With contouring memory foam and pressure relief aid, it’s a solid option for someone shifts between different positions throughout the night. For back sleepers, the medium firmness and natural contouring will help alleviate pressure while still providing enough support through its firmness. For side sleepers, the medium firmness and contouring means that you will receive pressure relief and support without sacrificing the cushioning necessary to maintain alignment. As with other products from Saatva, a 180-night trial and free-shipping help to solidify the overall value of this product. A moisture-wicking and breathable cotton cover also does its part to keep you comfortable. Price at time of publish: $295 Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Height: 1.5 inches

1.5 inches Firmness: Medium

Medium Care: Spot clean

Best Cooling Nest Bedding Cooling Topper Nest Bedding View On Nest Bedding Why We Like It: The responsive foam works not only to adjust to your body shape but also your body’s temperature. It’s Worth Noting: These toppers are made to order, so it can take 13 to 20 days to receive them. If you’re a hot sleeper, Dr. Holiday-Bell recommends Nest Bedding’s Cooling Topper because it’s both comfortable and provides a cooling effect. If you’re looking to add some breathability to your existing mattress, this choice promotes airflow through its Energex Temperature Responsive Foam, a foam that’s intentionally designed to respond to body heat. Important to note, though, is that the polymer structure of this topper doesn’t stop at keeping you cool. It is 2 inches thick and highly responsive. It’s designed to offer you the best of both worlds between latex and memory foam—with pressure relief from the memory foam and responsiveness from the latex offers. Nest’s products are also CertiPUR-US certified and feature a 30-night trial as well as a two-year warranty, which are all added bonuses. One thing to be aware of with this choice, though, is that it will soften your mattress’s feel, so if you’re not looking to go plush, this won’t be right for you. Price at time of publication: $269 Product Details: Material: Polymer foam

Polymer foam Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Height: 2 inches

2 inches Firmness: Plush

Plush Care: Spot clean

Best Pressure Relief Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper Tempur-Pedic View On Tempurpedic.com Why We Like It: Responsive foam means a night of sleep that is tailored to your specific needs. It’s Worth Noting: Though they’re meant to be non-slip. the straps tend to shift. Tempur-Pedic prides itself on having incredibly durable memory foam, and it offers a ten-year warranty to back this claim. Unlike other memory foams, Tempur-Pedic says that its foam doesn’t dip where your weight rests. And it responds and reshapes to your own particular body heat, providing a night of sleep that is highly customized and tailored to your own pressure relief needs. Additionally, while memory foam has a reputation for holding heat, Tempur-Pedic’s foam is designed with breathability and heat retention minimization in mind. The brand also offers an upgrade on the website to add additional cooling technology for an extra $80. Unlike other options on our list, this one comes with a knit cover that is moisture-wicking as well as removable and washable. Each corner of the topper features non-slip straps that can fit on mattresses up to 13-inches deep, but some reviewers do note that they could do a better job of preventing shifting. Price at time of publication: $419 Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Sizes: Twin, twin long, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin long, full, queen, king, California king Height: 3 inches

3 inches Firmness: Soft

Soft Care: Washable cover

Best Soft Puffy Mattress Topper Puffy View On Puffy.com Why We Like It: Two firmness options means that most sleepers can be accommodated. It’s Worth Noting: The topper will need to expand for at least a few hours after being unpackaged. Dr. Holliday-Bell likes Puffy’s Mattress Topper because it is available in both soft and firm options, meaning that you can get exactly what you need for your particular body. In particular, we like the soft option because it’s a great way to help you soften up a firm mattress without breaking the bank. Puffy’s Mattress Topper is made with memory foam to provide pressure relief and excellent contouring. And while some softer toppers can be too soft and actually cause back pain, this option doesn’t sacrifice the support needed to keep their back feeling aligned. In addition to the softness, Puffy’s topper is hypoallergenic and comes with a washable cover that is made from polyester and bamboo to promote breathability. The cover is also machine washable, which will contribute to ensuring it lasts you a long time and keeps the topper safe. Deep elastic pockets aid in making this a good option for mattresses up to 15-inches thick. Beyond that, a lifetime warranty and delivery within 2 to 5 business days are all added bonuses. Price at time of publish: $229 Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Height: 2.5 inches

2.5 inches Firmness: Soft

Soft Care: Washable cover

Best Memory Foam PlushBeds Luxury Mattress Topper PlushBeds View On Plushbeds.com Why We Like It: Choices of both thickness and density allow sleepers to tailor it to their exact needs. It’s Worth Noting: This product is not returnable, which can be costly. With two thickness choices and two density options, this memory foam mattress topper from PlushBeds is a great choice for anyone looking to personalize their mattress. If you are looking for a more plush feel and pressure relief, the brand recommends the 4-pound density option. However, if you’re in the market for something more firm, it recommends the 5.34-pound density. Additionally, the two thickness options of 2 and 3 inches are designed for different body weights, with the brand recommending 2 inches for lower body weights and 3 inches for heavier bodies. The Luxury Mattress Topper features an open cell structure that pulls the heat away from your body. It also checks our health conscious boxes, using CertiPUR-US certified foams to keep you safe from dangerous chemicals. It’s also GreenGuard Gold Certified for low chemical emissions. One thing to be aware of with this option is that it is not returnable. While other benefits like a 5-year warranty and free shipping are certainly enticing, and this is a high-quality product, no returns does make it a bit of a gamble for $511. Price at time of publish: $511 Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Height: 2 and 3 inches

2 and 3 inches Firmness: Soft, firm

Soft, firm Care: Spot clean

Best Latex Sleep on Latex Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress Topper Amazon View On Amazon View On Sleeponlatex.com Why We Like It: Completely organic with the certifications to back it up, this topper also allows you to customize thickness and firmness. It’s Worth Noting: Latex can generally be more firm than other topper materials. The latex in this mattress topper is sourced from organically grown rubber trees in Sri Lanka and is GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) certified. We love how comfortable this topper is as it’s focused on contouring and responding to all of your movements. Additionally, it’s worth noting that latex tends to last longer than other products, making this a great choice for your budget in the long-run We also love that you can really specify it to your needs with this topper. It offers thickness options of 1 inch, 2 inches, and 3 inches, and you can choose between soft, medium and firm to further specialize it. One thing to be aware of when purchasing latex toppers is that it has a bit of an odor when it’s first opened, but this will go away soon after you being using it. Latex can also sometimes take a few nights or more to break in, luckily, Sleep On Latex offers a 30-night trial so you’ll have ample time to ensure it’s the right choice for you. Price at time of publish: $140 – 300 Material: Latex, cotton

Latex, cotton Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Height: 1, 2, 3 inches

1, 2, 3 inches Firmness: Soft, medium, firm

Soft, medium, firm Care: Washable cover