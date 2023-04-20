What to Buy The 12 Best Mattress Toppers of 2023 Get a better night's sleep without buying a new mattress. By Jack Byram Jack Byram Jack Byram is a freelance writer who has written numerous articles over the last five years about all things self improvement. He has interviewed medical doctors, chiropractors and other experts to guide his research into recommending the best products. health's editorial guidelines Published on April 20, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How We Selected What to Know Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / Marcus Millan Getting quality sleep, and enough of it, is vital to maintaining your mental and physical well-being. And the quality of your mattress can have a big influence on how well you sleep. But, unfortunately, purchasing a new mattress can be out of budget and an all-around hassle for many people. The good news is that a great alternative to purchasing a new mattress is buying a mattress topper. Behavioral sleep medicine specialist Sarah Silverman, PsyD, notes that the additional layer of cushion that mattress toppers provide can add support or comfort while you sleep. She notes that a topper can also extend the life of your older mattress and help keep it protected. According to board-certified physician and certified clinical sleep health specialist Angela Holliday-Bell, MD, a mattress topper can be an excellent way to either firm up or soften a mattress so it’s more to your liking. This can be particularly useful for back and stomach sleepers looking for more support, or for side sleepers who need extra cushioning. To determine which mattress toppers are best for a wide spectrum of needs, we researched the top products available and spoke with sleep experts to better understand how mattress toppers can benefit particular sleepers. Then, we narrowed down our top picks based on criteria such as firmness, material, and additional features like warranties or trial periods. Here are our favorite mattress toppers to help you improve your sleep. It’s Worth Noting: A one-year limited warranty is shorter than some competitor options. If you’re looking for a mattress topper that checks boxes not only in terms of comfort but in the quality of its materials, Saatva’s Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper is our top pick. As a brand, Dr. Silverman likes Saatva for its environmentally-consciousness approach to materials. Unlike other mattress toppers that release VOCs (volatile organic compounds), Saatva uses eco-friendly foams that are CertiPUR-US certified to ensure a product that is low in VOCs and free from harmful chemicals. Dr. Holliday-Bell also likes this choice for the pressure relief the memory foam provides as well as its ability to prevent motion transfer so your partner won’t disturb you throughout the night. This topper is great for all sleepers, but it works particularly well for side sleepers because it hugs your curves to relieve pressure in the areas that are prone to the most stress. What really sets this Saatva topper is its graphite-infused cushion, which reduces heat retention (a common issue for many memory foam mattress products). Graphite’s small pores are able to absorb heat for a cooler night of sleep. This choice is a bit pricier than other options on our list, but as a way to either add comfort to your mattress or extend its life, we think it can’t be beaten. Additionally, it comes with free shipping and a lengthy 180-night trial means you’ll have more than enough time to make sure it’s the right fit for you. Price at time of publication: $445 Material: Memory foamSizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split kingHeight: 3 inchesFirmness: SoftCare: Spot clean Best Budget Linenspa 2-inch Mattress Topper Amazon View On Amazon View On Linenspa.com Why we like it: This affordable option uses high-quality materials and provides excellent temperature control at a fraction of the price. It’s Worth Noting: There is a mild off-gassing odor that should go away within 48 hours of opening it. Enjoying a quality night’s sleep shouldn’t have to break the bank, and thankfully Linenspa’s two-inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper proves that. We love that the memory foam helps to disperse your weight for pressure point relief and spinal alignment. Inside, the gel works to keep air flowing and keep the temperature down. For the lower price tag, this option doesn’t skimp on quality; it’s CertiPUR-US certified so you know it’s made without chemicals. This topper is also quite plush, which can help upgrade your mattress if it’s too firm. The value of this topper extends beyond just the quality. For the price, you also receive excellent support from Linespa by way of a 3-year warranty. To knock the price down further, Linenspa also offers free shipping in the continental US and free returns. It’s worth noting, though, that Linenspa recommends waiting two days for it to fully expand and there is a mild off-gassing odor that should dissipate within that time period as well. Price at time of publication: $85 Material: Memory foamSizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California kingHeight: 2 inches Firmness: SoftCare: Spot clean Best for Back Pain Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper 5 Avocado View On Avocadogreenmattress.com Why We Like It: Two firmness options means more personalization to alleviate your individual cause of back pain. It’s Worth Noting: At just under $700, there are new mattresses that cost the same as this topper. Back pain can be caused by both not enough support or too much support, depending on your sleeping position. Fortunately, Avocado’s Organic Latex Mattress Topper is well known for helping users with their back pain. If your mattress is too soft, this choice is available in a firm option to offer resilience and added support. Conversely, if your mattress feels too firm and is leaving you achy in the morning, the softer plush option will work with your body’s natural symmetry to alleviate pressure points. This topper is made with organic latex (which is known for its resilience and durability) as well as GOTS-certified wool and GOTS-certified cotton. The GOTS certification means the products are made of organic materials and that the textiles are harvested and used in an environmentally- and socially-conscious way. As with other latex products, there can be a bit of a break-in period for this to reach its optimal comfort level. Additionally, some people find it to be rather expensive for just a topper. But, Avocado offers a series of features to make the price worthwhile, including a 1-year trial and a ten-year warranty. Price at time of publication: $649 Material: Latex, cotton, woolSizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California kingHeight: 2.75 inchesFirmness: Plush, firmCare: Spot clean Best for Side Sleepers Nolah Mattress Topper Nolah View On Nolahmattress.com Why We Like It: The foam it uses doesn’t sacrifice durability for its comforting plush feel. It’s Worth Noting: If you sleep hot, this may not be the best option for you. According to Dr. Silverman, side sleepers may want something with more softness, but they shouldn’t sacrifice finding a topper that provides head and neck alignment. We like this option from Nolah because you have the choice between a plush and a luxury firm option, but we recommend the more plush choice for side sleepers. While other memory foams can sink in, this topper offers comfort through cushioning but not at the expense of support. This topper comes with a 10-year warranty, free shipping, and it makes for a good way to upgrade your current mattress. It also features a removable and washable cover. One thing to be aware of though, is that while it may be temperature neutral, it won’t exactly do additional work to keep you cool. Price at time of publish: $349 Material: Memory foamSizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California kingHeight: 2 inchesFirmness: Plush, luxury firmCare: Washable cover Best for Stomach Sleepers Silk & Snow Organic Mattress Topper Silk & Snow View On Silkandsnow.com Why We Like It: Its firmest option will support stomach sleepers’ spines. It’s Worth Noting: It may shift a little throughout the night if you move a lot in your sleep. Dr. Holliday-Bell tells us that stomach sleepers generally require more support to keep their spines neutral. As a result, if your mattress is too soft, she recommends looking for something more firm in a mattress topper to rectify this. This mattress topper from Silk & Snow, a brand recommended by Dr. Silverman, is available in both medium and firm options, and we recommend the firm for stomach sleepers. Combining the naturally firm nature of latex with its 2-inch thickness, this mattress truly helps to keep stomach sleepers feeling aligned. In addition to the comfort, we like this option because it features an easy-to-use zippable sateen cover made with GOTS-certified cotton and organic latex that’s built to last. One thing to be mindful of is that some people find this topper slips if they move frequently throughout the night, however, removing the cover may alleviate this issue. Price at time of publish: $285 Material: Latex, cottonSizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California kingHeight: 2 inchesFirmness: Medium, firmCare: Washable cover Best for Combination Sleepers Saatva High-Density Foam Mattress Topper Saatva View On Saatva Why We Like It: Its firmness is great for those who flip back and forth between their sides and their backs. It’s Worth Noting: It may wrinkle over time. Saatva’s High-Density Foam Mattress Topper has a medium firmness to specifically accommodate all different styles of sleepers, specifically back and side sleepers. With contouring memory foam and pressure relief aid, it’s a solid option for someone shifts between different positions throughout the night. For back sleepers, the medium firmness and natural contouring will help alleviate pressure while still providing enough support through its firmness. For side sleepers, the medium firmness and contouring means that you will receive pressure relief and support without sacrificing the cushioning necessary to maintain alignment. As with other products from Saatva, a 180-night trial and free-shipping help to solidify the overall value of this product. A moisture-wicking and breathable cotton cover also does its part to keep you comfortable. Price at time of publish: $295 Material: Memory foamSizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California kingHeight: 1.5 inches Firmness: MediumCare: Spot clean Best Cooling Nest Bedding Cooling Topper Nest Bedding View On Nest Bedding Why We Like It: The responsive foam works not only to adjust to your body shape but also your body’s temperature. It’s Worth Noting: These toppers are made to order, so it can take 13 to 20 days to receive them. If you’re a hot sleeper, Dr. Holiday-Bell recommends Nest Bedding’s Cooling Topper because it’s both comfortable and provides a cooling effect. If you’re looking to add some breathability to your existing mattress, this choice promotes airflow through its Energex Temperature Responsive Foam, a foam that’s intentionally designed to respond to body heat. Important to note, though, is that the polymer structure of this topper doesn’t stop at keeping you cool. It is 2 inches thick and highly responsive. It’s designed to offer you the best of both worlds between latex and memory foam—with pressure relief from the memory foam and responsiveness from the latex offers. Nest’s products are also CertiPUR-US certified and feature a 30-night trial as well as a two-year warranty, which are all added bonuses. One thing to be aware of with this choice, though, is that it will soften your mattress’s feel, so if you’re not looking to go plush, this won’t be right for you. Price at time of publication: $269 Product Details: Material: Polymer foamSizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California kingHeight: 2 inchesFirmness: PlushCare: Spot clean Best Pressure Relief Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper Tempur-Pedic View On Tempurpedic.com Why We Like It: Responsive foam means a night of sleep that is tailored to your specific needs. It’s Worth Noting: Though they’re meant to be non-slip. the straps tend to shift. Tempur-Pedic prides itself on having incredibly durable memory foam, and it offers a ten-year warranty to back this claim. Unlike other memory foams, Tempur-Pedic says that its foam doesn’t dip where your weight rests. And it responds and reshapes to your own particular body heat, providing a night of sleep that is highly customized and tailored to your own pressure relief needs. Additionally, while memory foam has a reputation for holding heat, Tempur-Pedic’s foam is designed with breathability and heat retention minimization in mind. The brand also offers an upgrade on the website to add additional cooling technology for an extra $80. Unlike other options on our list, this one comes with a knit cover that is moisture-wicking as well as removable and washable. Each corner of the topper features non-slip straps that can fit on mattresses up to 13-inches deep, but some reviewers do note that they could do a better job of preventing shifting. Price at time of publication: $419 Material: Memory foamSizes: Twin, twin long, full, queen, king, California kingHeight: 3 inchesFirmness: SoftCare: Washable cover Best Soft Puffy Mattress Topper Puffy View On Puffy.com Why We Like It: Two firmness options means that most sleepers can be accommodated. It’s Worth Noting: The topper will need to expand for at least a few hours after being unpackaged. Dr. Holliday-Bell likes Puffy’s Mattress Topper because it is available in both soft and firm options, meaning that you can get exactly what you need for your particular body. In particular, we like the soft option because it’s a great way to help you soften up a firm mattress without breaking the bank. Puffy’s Mattress Topper is made with memory foam to provide pressure relief and excellent contouring. And while some softer toppers can be too soft and actually cause back pain, this option doesn’t sacrifice the support needed to keep their back feeling aligned. In addition to the softness, Puffy’s topper is hypoallergenic and comes with a washable cover that is made from polyester and bamboo to promote breathability. The cover is also machine washable, which will contribute to ensuring it lasts you a long time and keeps the topper safe. Deep elastic pockets aid in making this a good option for mattresses up to 15-inches thick. Beyond that, a lifetime warranty and delivery within 2 to 5 business days are all added bonuses. Price at time of publish: $229 Material: Memory foamSizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California kingHeight: 2.5 inchesFirmness: SoftCare: Washable cover Best Memory Foam PlushBeds Luxury Mattress Topper PlushBeds View On Plushbeds.com Why We Like It: Choices of both thickness and density allow sleepers to tailor it to their exact needs. It’s Worth Noting: This product is not returnable, which can be costly. With two thickness choices and two density options, this memory foam mattress topper from PlushBeds is a great choice for anyone looking to personalize their mattress. If you are looking for a more plush feel and pressure relief, the brand recommends the 4-pound density option. However, if you’re in the market for something more firm, it recommends the 5.34-pound density. Additionally, the two thickness options of 2 and 3 inches are designed for different body weights, with the brand recommending 2 inches for lower body weights and 3 inches for heavier bodies. The Luxury Mattress Topper features an open cell structure that pulls the heat away from your body. It also checks our health conscious boxes, using CertiPUR-US certified foams to keep you safe from dangerous chemicals. It’s also GreenGuard Gold Certified for low chemical emissions. One thing to be aware of with this option is that it is not returnable. While other benefits like a 5-year warranty and free shipping are certainly enticing, and this is a high-quality product, no returns does make it a bit of a gamble for $511. Price at time of publish: $511 Material: Memory foamSizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California kingHeight: 2 and 3 inches Firmness: Soft, firmCare: Spot clean Best Latex Sleep on Latex Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress Topper Amazon View On Amazon View On Sleeponlatex.com Why We Like It: Completely organic with the certifications to back it up, this topper also allows you to customize thickness and firmness. It’s Worth Noting: Latex can generally be more firm than other topper materials. The latex in this mattress topper is sourced from organically grown rubber trees in Sri Lanka and is GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standard) certified. We love how comfortable this topper is as it’s focused on contouring and responding to all of your movements. Additionally, it’s worth noting that latex tends to last longer than other products, making this a great choice for your budget in the long-run We also love that you can really specify it to your needs with this topper. It offers thickness options of 1 inch, 2 inches, and 3 inches, and you can choose between soft, medium and firm to further specialize it. One thing to be aware of when purchasing latex toppers is that it has a bit of an odor when it’s first opened, but this will go away soon after you being using it. Latex can also sometimes take a few nights or more to break in, luckily, Sleep On Latex offers a 30-night trial so you’ll have ample time to ensure it’s the right choice for you. Price at time of publish: $140 – 300 Material: Latex, cottonSizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California kingHeight: 1, 2, 3 inchesFirmness: Soft, medium, firmCare: Washable cover Best Hybrid Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper Viscosoft View On Viscosoft.com Why We Like It: Combining memory foam and down alternative makes it extra breathable and super plush. It’s Worth Noting: The off-gassing smell can take upwards of a week to dissipate. The Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper from Viscosoft offers the best of both worlds with its memory foam and down alternative materials. It is designed specifically for softening up mattresses that are too firm, and is available in both 3 and 4-inch thickness options. We like the 4-inch option which features 2.5 inches of gel-infused memory foam and a 1.5-inch down alternative cover. The pillow top cover that contains the down alternative helps to offer airflow while the gel-infused memory foam also works to draw heat from the body. The combination of the memory foam and down alternative creates a feel that is very plush, so if you are looking for something that is more firm, this won’t be right for you. Additionally, the 4-inch thickness does mean that it will add some substantial height to your bed, which you may want to consider if you have a hard time getting in and out of your bed already. Price at time of publish: ($329.95) Material: Memory foam, down-alternativeSizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen short, queen, king, California kingHeight: 3, 4 inchesFirmness: PlushCare: Washable cover How We Selected To find the best mattress toppers, we spoke with experts to understand who may benefit most from a mattress topper and what qualities to look for when shopping for a new one. Experts we spoke to include: Angela Holliday-Bell, MD, CCSH, a board certified physician and certified clinical sleep health specialist. Sarah Silverman, PsyD, a behavioral sleep medicine specialist. After gleaning insight from our experts to guide us, we performed research to find a range of mattress toppers that were made of different materials, accounted for all sleeping positions, aided in cooling, had different firmness levels, and covered the spectrum of price points. We also avoided including options that wouldn’t hold up over time. What to Know About Mattress Toppers Benefits of Mattress Toppers According to Dr. Silverman, you can use a mattress topper to help get your mattress back to being comfortable if it's worn out or to make it softer or firmer. As Dr. Holliday-Bell notes, a mattress topper can also be a good way to revive an older mattress, assuming the mattress is not too worn out already. Additionally, mattress toppers can accommodate the shortcomings of the mattress beneath it. If you find that your mattress isn’t breathable enough, adding a topper made of materials like latex or featuring cooling properties like gel can help keep the temperature down. Who Should Use a Mattress Topper Dr. Silverman tells us that a mattress topper can be an excellent addition for people dealing with chronic pain and injuries as an opportunity to either soften or make the mattress more firm to suit their body’s demands. Knowing if you need a mattress topper will really come down to determining if and where your current mattress is falling short. For example, if you are a side sleeper who feels that their mattress is too firm, adding a more plush topper can help to relieve the pain causing pressure. It is important to note, though, that not everyone needs a mattress topper. Dr. Holliday-Bell tells us that people who are comfortable both in terms of feel and temperature with their current mattress won’t benefit from a mattress topper. Type and Material Like mattresses, mattress toppers come in a range of materials that each have their own benefits and drawbacks. Memory Foam Dr. Holliday-Bell tells us that memory foam is generally a good option for someone looking for more conforming support. As one of the more common materials in sleep-related products, people like it for the comfort that it provides as well as its resiliency and ability to mold back to its shape when not in use. One thing to be aware of with memory foam is that it is not inherently breathable. As a result, many brands will have to add particular features (such as gel infusion) to try and remedy this. Polyfoam This is a cheaper alternative to memory foam. While polyfoam will generally offer a little bit of softness, isn’t as resilient or supportive as memory foam or latex. Latex A natural material made from the rubber tree, latex toppers are an enticing option as they don’t use harmful chemicals, are naturally hypoallergenic, and are naturally breathable. Latex is more firm than memory foam and will hold its structure for longer. As a result, latex mattresses have a longer life than many of its alternatives. However, latex can be too firm for some and can take a few weeks to break-in. Pillow-Top Pillow-tops can be made with a variety of different materials, including latex and memory foam, but will more often be made with down or down alternative. They are a good way to add a plush feel to your mattress, but won’t generally add as much support as its alternatives. Hybrid A hybrid refers to a topper that uses more than one material to achieve its feel. This allows for a topper that is more versatile. For example, a hybrid of latex and down-alternatives can offer both plush comfort while still providing a more supportive base underneath. Sleeping Position Accounting for your sleep position will be important in deciding what mattress topper is correct for you. If you are a back or stomach sleeper, less cushioning may be ideal to help you maintain a neutral spine. Side sleepers, however, may need to invest in something with more cushioning that focuses on alleviating pressure points to prevent waking with pain. Firmness and Support Dr. Holliday-Bell recommends that stomach sleepers seek out something that is medium firm for added support to help keep their spines neutral. Back sleepers can also benefit from a medium firm feel to provide support for the hips and shoulders while not putting too much pressure on their backs. For side sleepers, she advocates a softer mattress to help with conforming, and Dr. Silverman adds that softness for side sleepers is important as it helps to maintain head and neck alignment. Cooling Properties If you are a hot sleeper, you’ll want to make sure that you look into a mattress topper that promotes breathability. Some materials, like latex, are naturally breathable due to their open-cell structures. Other materials, like memory foam, can retain heat and will thus have to include features to rectify this. Some memory foams will feature add-ons like copper or gel to aid in heat elimination. How Much You Can Expect to Pay for a Mattress Topper The price range for mattress toppers depends on the material used within each product. With a memory foam mattress topper, you can expect to find a wide variance of prices, ranging from as low as $85 to as high as $500. Generally speaking though, the average will fall more in the middle of those two extremes. Latex is generally more pricey than memory foam, costing between $250 to $600, while down can range from $175 to $400. Conversely, down alternatives can be comparatively cheap, at under $100 on the lower end and as high as $250 on the higher end. Lastly, polyfoam will be the cheapest, ranging from about $75 to $175. Having a higher-price tag does not inherently mean that the mattress topper is better. There are plenty of good options available at lower costs. Finding the proper one for you will just come down to what your own preferences and needs are. If you are someone who wants an all-natural mattress topper for example, then it would be worth spending the extra money for latex. Your Questions, Answered Is it worth buying a mattress topper? Mattress toppers are a good option if you are looking to upgrade your existing mattress without spending a lot of money. As Dr. Holliday-Bell tells us that mattress toppers are worth it for anyone who wants to change the feel of their mattress without splurging on a new bed altogether. But she adds that toppers are not a cure all. “They are not good for someone with a significantly old or misshapen mattress (i.e. lumps and dips) as a mattress topper will enhance a mattress but won’t completely make up for a mattress with significant issues.” What’s the difference between mattress toppers, enhancers, and pads? A mattress pad is generally thinner than a mattress topper and is intended for adding mild plushness and protecting your mattress from spills. A topper, sometimes referred to as an enhancer, is designed with the intention of altering the comfort, firmness, and overall feel of your mattress. What’s the best type of mattress topper for a hard mattress? 