The 10 Best Massage Chairs of 2022

To make sure you’re getting the best massage chair to suit your needs, we spoke with experts and evaluated the top-selling models to determine which are worth your investment.

There are three types of massage tracks—S, L, and SL. The S-track mimics the S shape of your spine, while the L track will cover the length of your back, all the way down to your glutes. The SL-track is a newer version, which combines the movements of both S and L-tracks by hitting your spine as well as your lower back and glutes.

When shopping for a massage chair, there may be innovative features that appeal to you more than others (such as bluetooth connectivity or zero gravity technology). But, based on expert guidance and research, features that can be found in the best massage chairs include a variety of intensity levels, multiple points of massaging contact, and an S or SL track.

The Osaki OS-4000 is a customizable massage chair that can self-adjust to hit key tension areas. While the HoMedics Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion is our best budget pick because it provides a finger and palm-like pressure massage that can be used in three different positions at a fraction of the cost of other massage chairs.

While quality massage chairs are rarely cheap—you can expect to pay anywhere between $300 to $6,000 depending on make and model—if you’re someone who has limited time but ample tension, the investment is well worth it. "People who benefit most from massage chairs are those who have upper, mid, or lower back pain," explains Matt Tanneberg, DC , CSCS, chiropractor and certified strength and conditioning specialist in Scottsdale, Arizona. "People who carry a lot of stress tension in their bodies also benefit from massage chairs, as the dispersed pressure from massage helps alleviate it."

Living with daily pain due to stress and tension can impact your quality of life and be debilitating. Unfortunately, not all of us have the time and consistent resources to book multiple sessions per week with a massage therapist. If you’re someone who experiences pain from occupational stress, an injury, or a musculoskeletal disorder, you may benefit from a massage chair. Massage chairs are a great way to relieve pain from stress and tension in the comfort of your own home, on your own schedule.

Best Overall: Osaki OS-4000 Massage Chair Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: The Osaki OS-4000 uses air massage technology to deliver a full-body massage, focusing on areas of the neck down to the lower spine. It’s Worth Noting: This model only has rollers in the back, foot, and lumbar regions, meaning deep-tissue massage is limited to these areas. The Osaki OS-4000 is our best overall massage chair because its innovative design tailors the massage to your specific anatomical needs. Everyone’s spine is different, and this chair champions that fact by providing multiple features that are seriously customizable. With complete body scan technology, the Osaki OS-4000 maps the curvature of your back as well as your calf and foot regions to self-adjust and ensure it hits the key areas of tension. Not only does that mean you’ll be getting a massage that’s right for you, but your family and friends can have an experience that meets their needs with the exact same chair. And with three different intensity levels, three different speeds, and eight pre-set programs, you won’t have to worry about a massage that’s too rough or too gentle for your personal liking. We also love the Osaki OS-4000 because the S-track roller system mimics the movements of a massage therapist. While an S-track won’t go as far down your back (to your hips and glutes) as an L track, this massage chair makes up for the lack of back-roller depth by providing airbags in the hip and lumbar region. These airbags provide a pressurized massage to alleviate tension. In fact, while other massage chairs can have as little as four airbags, the Osaki OS-4000 features 25, meaning your massage experience will be full-body. This chair also features heat therapy on your lower back, and zero gravity technology for a full-body experience. That means it will recline back until your thighs and back are parallel and your entire weight is supported by the chair, increasing the intensity of the massage. And, unlike some massage chairs that can be quite loud, the Osaki OS-4000 operates quietly, so you can fully zone out in zero gravity and enter a new world of relaxation. Product Details: Massage areas: Neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, hips, thighs, calves, and feet

Best Budget: HoMedics Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion HoMedics View On Homedics.com Why We Like It: This versatile massage chair offers a shiatsu experience while sitting, reclining, or laying down and includes a heating function to soothe sore muscles. It’s Worth Noting: This cushion lacks some of the bell and whistles that come with complete chairs. The Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion from HoMedics is a versatile and budget-friendly option that delivers a shiatsu (a technique that uses finger and palm-like pressure) massage paired with soothing heat and vibration. Unlike most massage products, you can position this cushion three ways to get the most out of your session. Use it upright in a chair for a massage while you work, recline it back against a couch for a relaxed massage, or lay it flat on the floor to switch off during a full-body experience. Thanks to the lumbar and side airbags, the cushion delivers air-pressurized massage to relieve tension in the muscles along your entire back. The massage nodes rotate clockwise and counterclockwise to loosen knots, relieve stress, and improve blood flow from the neck to the tailbone—a feature that’s often missing in massage cushions. Targeted vibration in the seat can also help soothe achy legs after a long day. And if you're worried about the massage being too intense, there are two intensity levels, three massage zones, and optional heat to customize your session to your level of comfort. The Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion also has SmartScan technology that detects your height and adjusts the neck and shoulder nodes accordingly. While not as feature-rich as other options on this list, the versatility and customization paired with its affordable price point makes it an excellent option. The size of the cushion has some significant pros and cons as well. Because it doesn’t have the massaging range of a full chair, this cushion may not get the job done for people over 6’5”. On the other hand, the small profile makes it easy to store without taking up valuable living room space. Product Details: Massage areas: Neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, and glutes

Best Zero Gravity: Insignia Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair Best Buy View On Best Buy Why We Like It: This massage chair has eight presets that target different body areas, plus a customized massage option that lets you control your massage's speed, width, and intensity. It’s Worth Noting: The rollers on this model can be pretty intense for those sensitive to deep-tissue massages. Whether your tension is a result of a physically demanding day-job, or from sitting behind a desk for hours at a time, the Insignia Full Body Massage Chair will do the trick of helping you unwind after hours. This massage chair is a feature-rich option with a zero-gravity design that takes the pressure off your spine to relieve muscle tension caused by being on your feet all day. Plus, the built-in rollers and airbags work the kinks out of your neck, back, and hips, which will help alleviate pain from sitting in a chair for long hours. With three preset reclining positions and a manual reclining function, it’s easy to find a comfortable position for your body to de-stress. Not to mention the heat function warms up your muscles to increase blood flow in areas of chronic pain. This massage chair features eight presets that target different body areas so you can tailor your session to specific aches and pains you’re experiencing. We love the six included massage styles—kneading, tapping, knocking, kneading and tapping, rapid percussion, and shiatsu—that add variety to your experience. If you’re feeling creative, customize your massage to control the speed, width, and intensity to target knots and tension with precision. And don't worry about toggling buttons to find the perfect spot each time—you can save your favorite custom massages for later with the tap of a button. One of our favorite parts about the Insignia Full Body Massage Chair is the innovative scanning system that detects the curves of your back to deliver a customized massage that hits all the right spots. And the auto-extended footrest adjusts to your height with the push of a button so you can kick back and relax without having to worry about finding the perfect position. While the rollers may feel rather intense to some, the airbags provide a gentle and relaxing massage for those who prefer a lighter touch. Product Details: Massage areas: Neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, arms, glutes, legs, and feet

Best for Sleep: Esright Massage Recliner Chair View On Amazon Why We Like It: This classic recliner design includes a built-in heat and vibration function that’s perfect for helping you drift off to sleep. It’s Worth Noting: The Esright Massage Recliner Chair doesn't have massage rollers and only uses vibration. The Esright Massage Recliner Chair is a great option for those who suffer from sleepless nights and would like a chair that can rock them back to sleep. With five different calming modes—vibrate, recline, heat, swivel, and rock—you’ll be able to relieve yourself from both physical tension and mental stress caused by life's chaotic moments. And at a relatively low price point, this chair is hard to beat. We love that this massage chair comes with an easy-to-use remote that attaches to the side of the chair, so you don't have to fumble in the dark while looking for the buttons. It's simple to keep track of your chair-side essentials with the extra-large side pocket, which is perfect for storing your TV remote, reading material, or midnight snacks. The overstuffed design is not only comfortable but also supportive, making it a great choice for those with chronic pain conditions. A downfall of this chair is that it doesn’t have a massage track, and instead only provides vibration massage. This means you’ll experience less of a pinpointed relief in specific areas than other chairs. But the Esright Massage Recliner Chair still makes it onto our list of best massage chairs because we believe the stress-relieving, sleep inducing features of this chair make up for not having a roller track. Combine the built-in heat and vibration functions that soothe away aches and pains, with the fact that his model reclines back 140 degrees, and you have a massage chair that is perfect for restful sleep. The footrest supports your legs and feet as you kick back, and the heavy-duty steel frame ensures years of reliable use. Product Details: Massage areas: Neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, glutes, and legs

Best for Small Spaces: Insignia Compact Massage Chair Best Buy View On Best Buy Why We Like It: This petite massage chair is perfect for small spaces like studios, apartments, and rooms with limited space. It’s Worth Noting: The smaller design makes it hard to use for people who are over 6’ or 225lbs. The Insignia Compact Massage Chair is a great option for people who have limited space because it alleviates pain in tension areas without overcrowding your home. Even though its dimensions are compact, this model provides ample relief with an S-track to hit pressure points and a cushioned backrest and seat for lumbar support that adjusts to the curves of your body. At just 60 pounds, it’s impressive that so many powerful features are packed into this chair. With customizable settings, the Insignia Compact Massage Chair lets you choose between three techniques—kneading, knocking, and combo—as well as three target zones for calming pressure in all the right spots. If your problem area is in your neck, you may benefit from the removable, padded headrest in this chair as it provides extra support. The compact size may come as a downfall as it shouldn’t be used by taller people and lacks a reclining function. But this model landed on our list regardless of its cons because it meets the needs of most apartment dwellers while also providing significant health benefits in terms of relieving pain and tension. Plus, the Insignia Compact Massage Chair has a low price point in comparison to other models, as well as an auto-shutoff feature after 20 minutes to reduce energy costs. Product Details: Massage areas: Shoulders, upper back, lower back

Best with Heat Therapy: Osaki 3D Dreamer V2 Massage Chair Amazon View On Titanchair.com Why We Like It: This massage chair offers a full-body experience with heat therapy in the lumbar, hip, and feet region, as well as massage roller radiating. It’s Worth Noting: The 3D Dreamer V2 weighs around 330 pounds and is difficult to move. People with chronic conditions such as arthritis, strains, or muscle spasms may seriously benefit from a heat therapy feature within their message chair. Why? Because heat increases the flow of blood and oxygen in our bodies, which in turn could ease tension and aid in the repair of damaged tissue. "For an injury that's older than six weeks, heat may help restart the healing process," says Evie Vlahakis, a physical therapist in New York City. The 3D Dreamer V2 for heat therapy goes above and beyond the standard massage chair with heat features. With heat areas in the lumbar, hip, and feet regions, as well as massage rollers that apply radiating heat from the base of the skull to the edge of your hamstrings—this chair is sure to hit your pain points. We also chose this massage chair over others because it’s hard to beat its huge list of stress and tension relieving features. Features such as ten intensity levels, 72-cell airbags, and a SL-track that contours to your body all exceed our expectations when it comes to things we look for based on expert advice. One thing to watch out for—the 3D Dreamer V2 weighs around 330 pounds and is difficult to move, so we recommend finding the perfect spot for it before unpacking. Product Details: Massage areas: Neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, hips, arms, glutes, legs, and feet

Best Additional Features: iRest A710 Shiatsu Massager with AI Voice Control Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: This model features three control methods, including an AI voice control system that responds to commands. It’s Worth Noting: The rollers in the lumbar region can be a bit intense for some. The IRest A710 Shiatsu Massager with AI Voice Control is one of the market's most affordable yet technologically advanced massage chairs. We love the AI voice control system in this chair, which makes your massage that much more stress free. No need to fidget with buttons, instead simply say "start massage," "stop massage," and "change mode” to control your massage session. Or, if you prefer a more hands-on approach, use the intuitive touchscreen panel to select from the 23 automatic massage programs and 17 techniques. We also love this chair because it uses a zero-gravity recline function to ease muscle tension. As your body reclines, the massage chair adjusts to distribute your weight evenly and reduce pressure on your spine. The automatic body scanning feature ensures the airbags and massage rollers provide a tailored experience by detecting the contours of your body and adjusting the massage accordingly. Total body heat therapy tops off this already incredible massage chair experience. The full-body warmth soothes aching muscles and joints, increases blood circulation, and promotes tissue regeneration—from your shoulders down to your feet. It’s worth noting that the rollers in the IRest A710 Shiatsu Massager are stronger than some competitors’ so it may not be ideal for people who prefer a gentle massage. Product Details: Massage areas: Neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, hips, arms, glutes, legs, and feet

Best for Neck: Real Relax 2022 Favor-03 ADV Massage Chair Real Relax View On Realrelaxmassage.com Why We Like It: The dual-core S-track rollers effectively relieve neck and shoulder tension. It’s Worth Noting: It’s worth noting that this model requires assembly, which could be a deterrent. Neck and shoulder pain interferes with daily activities and can cause headaches, insomnia, and poor posture. But the Real Relax 2022 Favor-03 ADV Massage Chair offers relief with its dual-core S-track rollers that effectively target neck and shoulder tension. The rollers mimic the movements of a real massage therapist, giving you a professional-grade massage in the comfort of your own home. Six preset modes—relax, sleep, neck, stretch, sport, and waist—provide a customized experience. You can also adjust the speed, intensity, and width of the rollers while the zero-gravity design aligns your spine to fully release any pressure on your back. The extensive airbag system inflates and deflates to provide a gentle squeezing sensation to target deep-seated muscle pain. And if you're looking for a fully immersive experience, the Favor-03 ADV Massage Chair features Bluetooth speakers that allow you to connect your device and enjoy your favorite tunes or audiobook. Although this chair requires assembly, the set-up process is not difficult. Product Details: Massage areas: Neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, hips, arms, glutes, legs, and feet

Best for Lower Back: Nouhaus Classic Massage Chair with Ottoman Source: Nouhaus View On Amazon Why We Like It: This sleek leather model features a Thermo Massage function that loosens stiff muscles. It’s Worth Noting: The Nouhaus Classic Massage Chair doesn't massage the legs or feet. The Nouhaus Classic Massage Chair is a sleek, stylish option that features invigorating airbags, a Thermo Massage function, and lumbar heat. Low back pain can be caused by several factors, including poor posture, sitting for long periods, and overuse. We love this chair because it features a three-level Thermo Massage function that loosens stiff muscles, increases blood circulation, and provides deep tissue relief in your lower back. Four airbags——two in the hip area and two in the gluteal region—inflate and deflate to massage your lower body with a gentle squeezing sensation. And while this model has fewer airbags than some other options on our list, they're strategically placed to target key areas of tension. Six modes— vitality, sleep, upper body, lower body, recovery, and deep massage—round out the personalized experience while the lumbar heat soothes aching muscles and joints. Adjust the positional head cushion to find the perfect angle for your neck and head, and take advantage of the stylish footrest to kick back and take the pressure off your aching feet. We think the matching throw pillow and remote give the Nouhaus Classic an upscale look, but the soft genuine leather upholstery takes it to the next level. It’s worth noting that this chair won’t massage your legs or feet. If that’s where you’re experiencing pain, we recommend considering the other options on this list. Product Details: Massage areas: Neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, and hips

