Dietary supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA and may or may not be suitable for you. They also may interact with other supplements or medications you are taking. Our team of registered dietitians reviews supplements according to our rigorous dietary supplement methodology. We also had a registered dietitian review this page for its scientific accuracy. Please always speak with a healthcare provider to discuss any supplements you plan on taking.

The magnesium supplements we recommend are in well absorbed forms, third-party tested, or tested in-house with transparent results, and many are also recommended by the experts we spoke with.

While some of the forms of magnesium have specific functions and are absorbed better than others, the bottom line is that every form will help increase the body’s magnesium stores. However, not everyone needs a magnesium supplement, or the same amount. It’s important to speak with a healthcare provider who will take your diet and magnesium status into account when making a recommendation for a magnesium supplement.

Magnesium is one of the most important minerals in the body, as it is involved in hundreds of different processes including muscle and nerve function, bone health, blood sugar, and blood pressure regulation. Some studies have found about half of American adults don't get the recommended amount of magnesium in their diet. There are more than 10 types of supplemental magnesium available. Common forms in supplements can include: magnesium bisglycinate, magnesium oxide, magnesium taurate, and more.

The cost is quite high for this supplement, but may be cost effective if it helps cut down on other supplements taken during pregnancy. We also like Fullwell does third-party testing, and the results are easy to access.

This prenatal is recommended by Lauren Manaker MS, RDN, CLEC, a dietitian specializing in fertility, pregnancy, and postnatal nutrition. This supplement provides 75% of the daily magnesium needs during pregnancy. This may be an appropriate amount for someone who has low magnesium stores and low dietary intake, but may not be the right fit for someone who already gets enough magnesium. Manaker suggests if pregnant people are magnesium deficient, they could experience leg cramps.

Fullwell Prenatal might be a good option for someone who needs a prenatal multivitamin and specifically wants one higher in pregnancy specific nutrients calcium, magnesium, and choline. However, the amount of capsules recommended may be overwhelming for some –eight capsules per day. The form of magnesium used in this product is magnesium glycinate, a gentle, well absorbed form.

It’s Worth Noting: They are more expensive than other prenatals, and the recommended dose is eight capsules per day.

Why We Like It: This multivitamin provides a gentle, effective form of magnesium along with other nutrients often missing from prenatal multivitamins, like choline.

There is very little else added to the supplement—it has no other active ingredients—reducing the risk of taking something that could potentially interfere with sleep. However, one thing to note is if you are already getting enough magnesium, this supplement may not help with your sleep issue. However, if you’ve tried other sleep supplements without success, taking magnesium for sleep could help .

Magnesium is involved in many aspects of body functions that could be related to getting a good night of sleep. For example, magnesium has a role in muscle relaxation, nerve function, and may have a role with managing stress and anxiety. Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Glycinate has 120 mg of magnesium glycinate—29% Daily Value—per capsule. This form of magnesium is well absorbed. We like the form of magnesium glycinate for better sleep because the glycine component may also have a role in improving your sleep.

It’s Worth Noting: It may not be helpful for sleep if you are already getting enough magnesium.

Why We Like It: It only has magnesium glycinate as an active ingredient, and both the magnesium and glycine may help with getting better sleep. This is also a well absorbed form of magnesium.

One thing to note is one capsule provides 24% Daily Value of magnesium and only 8% Daily Value for calcium. Magnesium and calcium can be a supplement mix to avoid , but it’s only a concern when a higher strength calcium supplement is taken at the same time as a magnesium supplement. Since the calcium amount is low in this supplement, it won’t have a major impact on magnesium absorption. However, if you take any additional calcium supplements, you will want to take it at a different time than this (or another) magnesium supplement for optimal absorption of both nutrients.

Some research has shown having enough magnesium can enhance muscle strength and muscle contraction, and an athlete’s need for magnesium can increase as activity levels increase. Magnesium supplements may have the most benefit with exercise for those who are magnesium deficient—most notably alcoholics and the elderly. A magnesium supplement may also be helpful for those who are very active and struggle to eat enough and a variety of food throughout the day.

Magnesium malate is a combination of magnesium and malic acid, and each of these capsules delivers a 100 mg dose of magnesium malate, along with 100 mg of calcium malate. These capsules are third-party tested and offer a form of magnesium that is well absorbed.

Both calcium and magnesium play a role in energy metabolism, muscle contraction, and bone health. For those who are active and do not get a lot of magnesium-rich foods in the diet, Thorne Calcium-Magnesium Malate may be a good choice for a muscle supporting magnesium supplement.

Why We Like It: Calcium and magnesium are important in muscle relaxation and contraction, and this supplement combines both.

The 9 Best High-Fiber Cereals That Can Help Keep You Regular, According to a Dietitian

This third-party tested formulation has three herbs added –ginger, anise, and bitter orange. Each of these herbs has some research to support digestive health benefits, such as improved stomach emptying or decreased IBS symptoms. Bitter orange is used in traditional Chinese medicine for indigestion, nausea, and constipation. For student and competitive athletes, it’s important to note that bitter orange use is not allowed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), as large doses can be used as a stimulant.

The magnesium form used in this supplement is magnesium citrate, which can help draw water into the intestines and has a higher absorption than some other forms of magnesium. This supplement can help with relief of occasional constipation, but could also cause diarrhea for some especially in higher doses. It’s also not recommended to take a magnesium supplement for long-term constipation relief, especially for older adults. A healthcare professional can give further guidance for long-term constipation relief .

Hilma Gentle Bowel Movement provides 41% Daily Value of magnesium per two capsule serving. The two capsule serving can be split into one capsule two times per day for a smaller dose taken at one time. This can provide more dosage flexibility to see if you can find occasional constipation relief with a smaller dose.

Why We Like It: This form of magnesium has been shown to help with regular bowel movements. The two capsule serving can be taken individually to offer a smaller dose taken at one time.

These gummies have a small amount of an added fiber —inulin—which can cause digestive side effects for some people, especially those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) . The gummies do not contain gelatin and are vegan. The coloring comes from curcumin and paprika instead of artificial colors.

The magnesium citrate is a form that can pull water into the digestive system which could cause loose stools or diarrhea. This form of magnesium may help with occasional constipation relief , but you should consult a healthcare professional before taking this for this purpose.

Trace Minerals Magnesium Gummies has a smaller dosage of the mineral than some supplements, but we like that this makes it easier to adjust dosage to exactly what you need. However, it means some people may need multiple gummies to meet their daily needs. The tangerine gummies are sweetened with cane sugar and tapioca syrup, and each gummy has 1.5 grams of added sugar. All of the Trace Minerals products are third-party tested, including these gummies.

It’s Worth Noting: These gummies are sweetened with a small quantity of cane sugar, so each gummy will provide 1.5 grams of sugar.

Why We Like It: These flavorful gummies offer a chewable, travel-friendly alternative to pills, capsules, liquids, and are third-party tested.

Each liquid tablespoon serving provides 135 mg of magnesium bisglycinate which is 32% Daily Value for magnesium. This product is vegan, but it is not recommended for almond or coconut allergies.

This magnesium comes in a liposomal form, meaning the magnesium bisglycinate is wrapped in layers that can dissolve in both water and fats. In theory, this can help with absorption of certain nutrients, but more research needs to be done on liposomal magnesium, specifically. There are no sweeteners added to the product at all –including non-nutritive sweeteners. There is organic vanilla flavoring added.

Mary Ruth’s Magnesium Calm Liposomal liquid form of magnesium bisglycinate is an easy to take dose, since it can be taken as-is, without the need to mix it with anything else. However, it can also easily be mixed into things like smoothies or yogurt. Mary Ruth’s uses third-party testing for all products and makes the results of this testing easily available.

It’s Worth Noting : Refrigeration is recommended after opening, making this magnesium best for home use and trickier for travel.

Why We Like It: It uses a well-absorbed form of magnesium and can be taken alone or mixed into any other liquid.

We appreciate this powder has strong third-party testing, as it is NSF Certified meaning it is tested for ingredient accuracy and lack of contaminants. This powder is certified gluten-free and vegan. It is also sugar-free, which some may appreciate, but it is sweetened with stevia.

This product has an added probiotic, which may be helpful or neutral for some people. However, some may not benefit from the added probiotic . While both the carbonate and chelated forms of magnesium can boost your magnesium level, note that magnesium carbonate may have a laxative effect.

For people who don’t prefer, or can’t use, pills and capsules, we recommend Garden of Life Whole Food Magnesium Powder as a drinkable way to get the mineral. Each teaspoon serving provides 350 mg of a blend of magnesium carbonate and chelate—85% Daily Value for magnesium. The magnesium carbonate form of magnesium may act as an antacid as well, potentially helping those with acid reflux.

Why We Like It: This easy to use, third-party tested powder dissolves quickly in liquid, has a higher magnesium dose, and can be a good alternative to pills or tablets.

We like that NOW Foods has robust in-house laboratories to do quality and safety testing throughout the manufacturing process. They are transparent about testing and results, and it’s easy to find information about each product and obtain test results on their website. While this supplement is free of common food allergens, NOW Foods notes it is produced in a facility that processes other ingredients with these allergens.

As mentioned, magnesium glycinate is a form of magnesium that is gentler on the digestive system and more absorbable than some other forms. It’s also a form that is commonly used in research with magnesium supplements. This makes it a good choice if you need to increase magnesium levels but do not want any of the laxative effects that some other magnesium forms can create.

NOW Foods Magnesium Glycinate has 100 mg of magnesium bisglycinate per tablet which is 24% Daily Value. The recommended serving size is two tablets taken one to two times per day with food.

We also like that these tablets can be taken with or without food, which can make taking multiple tablets throughout the day more convenient.

Each tablet provides 50 milligrams (mg) of magnesium which is 12% Daily Value. While this is less than other magnesium supplements, we like that this makes it easy to adjust the dose best for your needs. Because dosage recommendations can vary based on an individual’s dietary magnesium intake, as well as other health needs, having a smaller dosage option can make it easy to take more or less depending on what you need. Additionally, we like that there aren’t any other nutrients included in this formulation aside from the magnesium and that it has 50 mg of spinach per tablet.

MegaFood Magnesium is third-party tested for ingredient purity and contaminants, and MegaFood’s internal quality management is NSF certified . All MegaFood products are free of common allergens (milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, fish, shellfish, and sesame).

MegaFood Magnesium tablets use the magnesium bisglycinate form of magnesium, which has been shown to have good absorption in the digestive tract. The amino acid glycine is paired with magnesium which helps improve absorption, and the glycine may also help give sleep benefits with this form of magnesium.

It’s Worth Noting: The smaller dosage might be less than what you need, which could mean taking multiple tablets.

Why We Like It: This form of magnesium has good absorption, and the 50mg dosage per tablet makes it easier to start off at a lower dosage and easily adjust the amount you need. It also includes 50 mg of spinach per serving.

Should I Take a Magnesium Supplement?

While it is possible to meet magnesium needs from food, some people may benefit from a magnesium supplement. “In my practice, I find that most people tend to be low in magnesium but rarely deficient.” Says Robin Foroutan, MS, RDN, integrative and functional dietitian. Foroutan also says, “A nutrient insufficiency means that you have enough of that nutrient to not have an overt deficiency, but not enough for your body to do all the things it needs with that nutrient.” In either case of a magnesium deficiency or insufficiency, a magnesium supplement can be beneficial.

Another concern with magnesium in the diet is some research suggests the amount of magnesium found in food may be decreasing due to soil changes. Magnesium is also lost during certain aspects of food processing. The following groups may especially benefit from magnesium supplementation.

People with gastrointestinal diseases . “Several groups of people may be at a larger risk of magnesium deficiency such as those suffering from inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn's due to the reduced absorption of magnesium in the small bowel…” Says Alexandra Kreps, MD, who specializes in holistic internal medicine. In addition to Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, regional enteritis, and resection or bypass of the small intestine can all lead to increased risk for not getting or absorbing enough magnesium.

. “Several groups of people may be at a larger risk of magnesium deficiency such as those suffering from inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn's due to the reduced absorption of magnesium in the small bowel…” Says Alexandra Kreps, MD, who specializes in holistic internal medicine. In addition to Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, regional enteritis, and resection or bypass of the small intestine can all lead to increased risk for not getting or absorbing enough magnesium. People with high blood sugar . Dr Kreps also notes that hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) may increase the amount of magnesium excreted from the urine.

. Dr Kreps also notes that hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) may increase the amount of magnesium excreted from the urine. Those with alcohol dependence . People with chronic alcoholism are at a higher risk for poor magnesium intake and increased risk for gastrointestinal problems. Additionally, renal dysfunction, phosphate depletion, low vitamin D levels, ketoacidosis, and hyperaldosteronism secondary to liver disease can all contribute to low magnesium levels.

. People with chronic alcoholism are at a higher risk for poor magnesium intake and increased risk for gastrointestinal problems. Additionally, renal dysfunction, phosphate depletion, low vitamin D levels, ketoacidosis, and hyperaldosteronism secondary to liver disease can all contribute to low magnesium levels. Older adults . Older adults tend to not eat as much as appetite levels can decline. There can also be less absorption in the elderly and more excretion of magnesium. Additionally, older adults are more likely to have chronic disease or take medications that can affect magnesium status.

. Older adults tend to not eat as much as appetite levels can decline. There can also be less absorption in the elderly and more excretion of magnesium. Additionally, older adults are more likely to have chronic disease or take medications that can affect magnesium status. People who get migraine headache s. While not a cure all, magnesium plays a role in several factors that can cause migraine headaches. It has been studied both for use during a migraine as well as preventing migraine headaches from occurring. The American Academy of Neurology and the American Headache Society deemed magnesium supplementation as probably effective for migraine prevention.

s. While not a cure all, magnesium plays a role in several factors that can cause migraine headaches. It has been studied both for use during a migraine as well as preventing migraine headaches from occurring. The American Academy of Neurology and the American Headache Society deemed magnesium supplementation as probably effective for migraine prevention. Those on certain medications. Both loop diuretics and thiazide diuretics can cause low magnesium levels. Prescription proton pump inhibitor (PPI) medications can cause low magnesium levels when taken for a year or more.

While our bodies keep tight regulation on magnesium levels, and typically remove excess in urine, not everyone may benefit from a magnesium supplement.

Those taking certain medications. Magnesium supplements can decrease the absorption of certain medications, such as oral bisphosphonates, tetracycline and quinolone antibiotics. Potassium sparing diuretics can reduce the amount of magnesium excreted from the body which could also impact your need for a magnesium supplement.

Magnesium supplements can decrease the absorption of certain medications, such as oral bisphosphonates, tetracycline and quinolone antibiotics. Potassium sparing diuretics can reduce the amount of magnesium excreted from the body which could also impact your need for a magnesium supplement. People that are already taking magnesium . If you’re taking a multivitamin, or other supplement that already contains magnesium, you may not need an additional magnesium supplement. Some medications also already contain magnesium. For example, some milk of magnesia or antacid medications are high in magnesium.

. If you’re taking a multivitamin, or other supplement that already contains magnesium, you may not need an additional magnesium supplement. Some medications also already contain magnesium. For example, some milk of magnesia or antacid medications are high in magnesium. Those getting all the magnesium they need via food. For someone eating enough magnesium-rich foods to meet daily needs, there might not be a need for any additional supplemental magnesium.

Our Supplement Research Process

Our team works hard to be transparent about why we recommend certain supplements; you can read more about our dietary supplement methodology here.

We support supplements that are evidence-based and rooted in science. We value certain product attributes that we find to be associated with the highest quality products. We prioritize products that are third-party tested and certified by one of three independent, third party certifiers: USP, NSF, or ConsumerLab.com.

It's important to note that the FDA does not review dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they go to market. Our team of experts has created a detailed, science-backed methodology to choose the supplements we recommend.

Experts we spoke to for best magnesium supplements include:

Different Types of Magnesium Supplements

Magnesium comes in many forms, all of which will help to increase the body’s overall stored magnesium levels. Each form is a combination of the mineral magnesium and another substance, like citric acid (magnesium citrate), oxygen (magnesium oxide), or malic acid (magnesium malate) to name just a few.

Most magnesium is absorbed into the body through the intestines. While all forms will increase magnesium in the body, what the magnesium is paired with affects both how well it’s absorbed and where it can go after absorption. This is why the various forms of magnesium you see in supplements may have different effects in the body.

Forms that are not absorbed as well leave more magnesium in the intestines to pull in water, which is why some forms cause loose stools or diarrhea. Magnesium glycinate tends to be well absorbed, with few digestive side effects. Magnesium oxide isn’t well absorbed and is often used to relieve temporary constipation. Magnesium threonate may be more effective at increasing magnesium levels in the brain. Magnesium taurate is being studied in relation to the heart.

Ingredients: What to Pay Attention to

It is essential to carefully read the ingredient list and nutrition facts panel of a supplement to know which ingredients and how much of each ingredient is included, relative to the recommended daily value of that ingredient. Please bring the supplement label to a healthcare provider to review the different ingredients contained in the supplement and any potential interactions between these ingredients and other supplements and medications you are taking.

Both high dose calcium and zinc supplements may interfere with magnesium absorption, so it may be best to take these two supplements separately.

Magnesium supplements can also interfere with antibiotics, proton pump inhibitors, diuretics, and bisphosphonate medications.

How Much Magnesium Should I Take?

How much magnesium you should take depends on individual needs, diet, and your magnesium levels. Other supplements, such as multivitamins, and some medications can also contain magnesium. It’s important to include magnesium from other supplements and medications.

There’s little risk of getting too much magnesium via food. However, it is possible to get too much via supplements, and this risk increases for people who have impaired kidney function or kidney failure. Our bodies absorb more magnesium when internal stores are lower and magnesium absorption slows as stores get full. Bodies keep magnesium levels at an ideal place by transferring excess magnesium to the kidney, where it’s removed in urine.

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) is between 310 mg and 420 mg, with the higher end being older adult males and the lower end being younger women. Pregnancy also increases magnesium needs. However, the RDA is based on magnesium intake from food. The Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL) for magnesium from supplements is set at 350mg and shouldn’t be exceeded unless recommended by a healthcare professional. Getting too much magnesium via supplements or medication can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and nausea and in extreme cases, irregular heartbeat, muscle weakness, difficulty breathing, and cardiac arrest.

Your Questions, Answered

Which form of magnesium is best?

The form of magnesium that may be best for you depends on your specific needs, since the different forms of magnesium can have slightly different effects in the body. Foroutan says she recommends different forms of magnesium based on someone's specific needs. Different forms of magnesium may also be absorbed at different rates. The aspartate, threonate, taurate, citrate, lactate, chloride, and malate forms tend to be better absorbed and more usable than the oxide and sulfate forms. Foroutan recommends the glycinate and malate forms for more general purposes and the oxide form for patients who need constipation relief.

Is it ok to take magnesium every day?

While it would be difficult to overdo it on magnesium from food, it is possible to take too much magnesium in supplement form. It’s important to speak with a healthcare professional before taking any supplement, and magnesium is no exception. They can help you determine if you need additional magnesium, whether food sources or a combination of food and supplementation may be right for you, and what form of supplement might be best.

If you do determine that a supplement is right for you, it’s important to continue monitoring your levels of magnesium. An important thing to note is that magnesium is stored mostly in bone, muscle, and soft tissue. Only 1% of magnesium is stored in fluids, so a general blood serum test of magnesium levels will not necessarily provide an accurate picture of your total body magnesium levels. Asking about alternatives to blood serum magnesium, such as a red blood cell magnesium test (also called erythrocyte magnesium), can be helpful, though none of the magnesium tests is completely accurate.

What foods have magnesium?

There are a wide variety of foods that contain magnesium in varying amounts. Nuts and seeds tend to have the most, with an ounce of pumpkin seeds supplying 37% of daily needs. Legumes are also a rich source. A cup of cooked black beans delivers 28% of daily needs. Dark, leafy greens can also be a potent source of magnesium, with a cup of cooked spinach providing 38% of daily requirements.

In addition to the especially magnesium-rich foods, whole grains, avocado, and yogurt also supply moderate amounts of magnesium. Smaller amounts of the mineral can be found in fish, chicken, and beef, as well as many fruits and veggies. Because magnesium in plants is absorbed from the soil, via the roots, there is ongoing research looking into potential reductions in the amount of magnesium that we are actually getting when we eat plant-based food sources as magnesium amounts in some soil decreases for various reasons.

How does magnesium help with sleep?

The answer depends on why someone is having difficulty sleeping in the first place. Anxiety, restless leg syndrome, depression, an undiagnosed sleep disorder, sleep apnea, or chronic pain, in addition to many other factors, can affect sleep. Even though magnesium is often discussed in relation to sleep, the results of existing studies have been mixed. There is some evidence for a relationship between magnesium levels and anxiety as well as depression.

The exact relationship is still being studied, since getting less sleep is associated with increased risk for both anxiety and depression. Magnesium may also play a role with regulating circadian rhythm. Finally, the role of magnesium in allowing muscles to relax has been suggested as one of its roles in relieving restless legs syndrome symptoms.

Does magnesium make you poop?

There are two ways that magnesium may help the body to stay regular. Magnesium can help with muscle relaxation, and since the walls of the intestines are muscles, this may help to make it easier for stool to move smoothly through.

Secondly, magnesium can draw water into the intestine. Increased water in the intestine can mean softer, larger stools that stimulate the movement of waste through the intestines and move more smoothly. While any form of magnesium—including magnesium rich foods—can offer some level of effect related to bowel movements, magnesium oxide is commonly used for occasional constipation because it’s not absorbed well by the body. This means more is left in the intestines to pull in water. Magnesium citrate is another common form used specifically to help with a laxative effect.

Does magnesium lower blood pressure?

Magnesium plays important roles in several functions in the body that affect blood pressure regulation. Contraction and relaxation of smooth muscle (like the heart) and vessels is likely the most major role magnesium helps with blood pressure. Magnesium could also affect conditions that may increase blood pressure, like a thickening of the carotid artery. There are studies to support that magnesium might reduce blood pressure in people with high blood pressure. However, the amount that blood pressure is lowered varies from study to study, with some studies not finding any significant effect.

Interestingly, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently reviewed all of the research related to magnesium and blood pressure for a qualified health claim. They concluded, “Inconsistent and inconclusive scientific evidence suggests that diets with adequate magnesium may reduce the risk of high blood pressure (hypertension), a condition associated with many factors.”

Who We Are

Willow Jarosh, MS, RD, works with clients in her private practice to maximize nutrition for each individual. This often means determining what a client is able to obtain from food and whether supplements may be needed. She thoroughly researched magnesium supplements on the market and what scientific studies supported to come up with the best magnesium supplements to recommend.