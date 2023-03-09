The 8 Best Lumbar Support Pillows of 2023

Experts we consulted recommend choosing a lumbar pillow based on factors such as material, shape, and whether or not it has positioning straps for holding the pillow in place. To find the best products, members of our team who have lived experience of lower back and neck pain used each lumbar pillow for two weeks and reviewed each option. Here are our top picks based on our experiences.

Rahul Shah, MD , a board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon, says the main benefit of lumbar support pillows is to achieve pain-free posture and add support points when sitting down. “Lumbar pillows are beneficial because they support the lower back muscles and can serve to offload some pressure as well as aid in transitioning movements (i.e. when you turn your torso relative to your pelvis while seated in your chair),” he said in an interview with Health.

Lumbar support pillows help maintain the normal curves of the spine while seated and relieve back pain and provide support to the spine and back muscles. They can improve spinal alignment, decrease muscle tension, and provide increased support for the lower back. “This can help to alleviate muscle strain, provide better comfort, and improve posture while sitting,” Dr. Harris said.

“Back strain can occur due to overuse of the muscles, sitting or standing for long periods of time, poor posture, sleeping in an uncomfortable position, or lifting heavy objects. Some conditions can also lead to back pain such as arthritis, osteoporosis, or a herniated disk,” Dr. Harris added. In fact, back pain impacts approximately 84% of adults.

But sitting is just one of many causes of back pain. “One of the most common reasons is strain or injury to the muscles, tendons, or ligaments located in the back, which can cause pain and discomfort,” said Shelby Harris , PsyD, DBSM, director of sleep health at Sleepopolis .

When you sit, the lumbar spine flattens and places pressure on your intervertebral discs, which causes strain on the support structures of the spine, explained Christopher G. Bise , PT, DPT, PhD, OCS, assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Health and Rehabilitation Science.

Lumbar pillows are designed to support your lower back and encourage better posture while sitting. Although anyone can use a lumbar pillow, they are particularly useful for people who sit for extended periods of time, as well as those with back pain or muscle tension.

Best Overall Coop Home Goods Ventilated Orthopedic Lumbar Cushion 4.8 Coop Home View On Coophomegoods.com Why We Like It: The memory foam pillow provides medium-to-firm support and helps improve posture while still being comfortable enough for everyday use. It’s Worth Noting: The positioning straps are excessively long, meaning they may not hold your pillow in place even on the tightest strap setting. The Coop Ventilated Orthopedic Lumbar Cushion is our top pick because it's spine-supportive, comfortable, and high quality. This medium-firmness pillow follows the natural curve of the spine for ultimate comfort. Our favorite thing about this pillow is that it encourages straighter sitting and better posture while working, and it’s still comfortable enough for all-day, everyday use. We found that the pillow helped us keep our spine and neck in a neutral position, which helped us to avoid neck pain. However, the strap length is a potential drawback. The straps seem to be for a much larger and wider office chair than the standard chair we used in our test, and it didn't always keep the pillow in place, even when on the tightest setting. However, we found that the pros of this pillow far outweigh the cons. Price at time of publication: $35 Product Details: Shape: Rounded square

Rounded square Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Positioning Straps: Yes

Best for Posture Samsonite Ergonomic Lumbar Support Pillow 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: This pillow stays in place, offering consistent support throughout the day for reduced back tightness and discomfort. It’s Worth Noting: Individual posture benefits from using this lumbar pillow will vary based on the exact nature of your tightness, pain, starting point of posture, and how often you use the pillow. Memory foam makes this Samsonite Ergonomic Lumbar Support Pillow a strong choice for people with posture-specific concerns as it has just the right amount of firmness. Plus, memory foam contours to your back and spine, which we felt made it extremely comfortable. It also has a single wrap-around strap to hold it in place so the pillow doesn’t have to be adjusted often. We noticed a major improvement in our posture when using this pillow, and noticed we felt more relaxed and less tight at the end of each day. The benefits are also cumulative, meaning we experienced significantly improved levels of lower back tightness and discomfort over time. Moreover, the pillow keeps its shape and support over time, making it a great value. To care for this lumbar pillow, simply wipe it down. The fabric is durable, and we had no issues with fabric pilling or stretching. Price at time of publication: $30 Product Details: Shape: Rounded edge rectangle

Rounded edge rectangle Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Positioning Straps: Yes

Best for Pain Relief ComfiLife Lumbar Support Memory Foam Pillow 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Comfilife.com Why We Like It: It boasts a protruding arch design that offers additional support for your lower back. It’s Worth Noting: The different design of this pillow does take some getting used to. The protruding arch design of ComfiLife Lumbar Support Memory Foam Pillow is extremely comfortable and beneficial for people experiencing back muscle tightness and pain. While we tested, we were impressed by the unique arch, which helps you find your most comfortable position by supporting the natural curve of the spine and offering additional support for the lower back. The pillow also stays in place with minor positioning strap adjustments. It sits comfortably along the whole lower back. During testing, we noticed improved posture, relaxed back muscles, and significantly reduced tightness and discomfort. This pillow is also considered great quality for the price, with no loose threads, frays, rips, or tears noted during testing. After multiple uses, this pillow kept its shape, and support and the memory foam stayed firm and comfortable. Care is easy with a simple wipe down of the pillow insert or the durable fabric cover. Price at time of publication: $28 Product Details:

Shape: Rectangle with arch

Rectangle with arch Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Positioning Straps: Yes

Best for Sleep Sunday Citizen Snug Lumbar Pillow 4.6 Sunday Citizen View On Sundaycitizen.co Why We Like It: You can use it in comfy chairs or in bed to help get a better night’s rest. It’s Worth Noting: Because of its sleeper style, this lumbar pillow is longer than options that are intended for chairs. This isn’t your ordinary memory foam lumbar pillow. The Sunday Citizen Snug Lumbar Support Pillow is longer than your standard office chair lumbar pillow to support you in bed and ease you to sleep. Due to its larger size, the pillow arrives vacuum-sealed, so Sunday Citizen recommends throwing it in the dryer for a few minutes to fluff it and help it expand. When we tried this one ourselves, we were pleased with how this pillow helped to relieve pain by adding some support and pressure to the lower back even when on couches and chairs. We felt like we were getting a lot more support from the pillow in chairs where we would normally slouch. Not to mention, it definitely helped with lower back strain and tightness that we'd normally get from sitting or slouching for long periods. And while it comes with a higher price tag than most, we believe the quality is superior to others. There were no loose threads or frayed edges in sight; the cover was soft and cozy; and the pillow held its shape for the testing period without any reshaping or fluffing necessary. You can machine wash the cover on cold and spot-clean the memory foam insert. Price at time of publication: $85 Product Details: Shape: Rounded edge rectangle

Rounded edge rectangle Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Positioning Straps: No

Best Value Desk Jockey Lumbar Support Pillow 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It's an affordable option for providing back support while sitting in chairs. It’s Worth Noting: We struggled to keep this pillow in place on our office chair. This lumbar support pillow works well as a cost-conscious option. When we tried it out, the Desk Jockey Lumbar Support Pillow provided the right amount of firmness and comfort for everyday lower back support. The pillow also held its shape and firmness despite everyday use. It's worth noting that although it gave us support and relief while were seated, it didn’t seem to make any overall improvement over time. And despite being high quality, the elastic bands weren’t a great fit for our office chair. Because our chair is rounded with an opening in the back, the pillow constantly slipped and fell into the opening. If it had some type of gripper, we think it would be much better suited for modern-looking desk chairs. On a positive note, the straps maintained their stretchiness and didn’t fray or rip. We also didn’t notice any loose threads or fabric pilling during any of our extensive testing. Price at time of publication: $35 Product Details:

Shape: Rounded square

Rounded square Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Positioning Straps: Yes

Best for the Car Sojoy 3 in 1 Foldable Gel Seat Cushion 4.8 Sojoy View On Sojoyusa.com Why We Like It: It’s a 3-in-1 with a grip bottom, making it versatile enough to be used with ease and comfort pretty much anywhere, including the car. It’s Worth Noting: This multi-use option takes some time to adjust to, especially if you’re new to lumbar pillows. The 3-in-1 foldable gel seat memory foam cushion from Sojoy offers durable versatility so you can find your exact sweet spot position—even in the car. The thick cushion consists of two parts that can be used alone or combined via velcro in various ways. The portability is also a nice feature, and we noted it is easy to transport from the office chair to the car, or even use on a train or plane. The grip bottom ensures it stays in place on any surface. Based on our experience, you should plan on easing into using this pillow in the car by starting with shorter time periods and then increasing the time over the course of a week. Once you get used to the firmness, it keeps you more aligned. Easing in for about a week can help your body adjust to using the pillow and cut down on posture-correcting pain. After the first week of use, we noted increased comfort and improved sitting posture, especially in the car. The pillow also comes with a thin carrying strap that didn’t fray during testing. Spot cleaning is easy because the cover is made of synthetic rubber material. Price at time of publication: $49 Product Details:

Shape: Rounded rectangle

Rounded rectangle Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Positioning Straps: No

Best for Sciatica Coushy Ergonomic Back Relief Cushion 4.9 Coushy View On Coushy.com Why We Like It: It offers upper back support due to its full-coverage design. It’s Worth Noting: This is a bulky option not well-suited for travel, cushioned chairs, or cars. The Coushy Ergonomic Back Relief Cushion is great for people with sciatica because its firmness and full coverage encourage less slouching and better spinal alignment. The looping strap and additional strap help the pillow stay in place and make readjusting the pillow unnecessary. After testing, we noticed a serious reduction in lower back discomfort and overall back pain. While the pillow is firm to the touch, it softens when you lean against it and conforms to your back over time. Even after using the pillow every day for about a month, the quality of the pillow remained high. There were no loose threads or frayed edges, and we noticed the pillow still looked and felt brand new. And while this product is too bulky to put into a washing machine, we felt like it was easy enough to spot clean with a wipe or paper towel. Price at time of publication: $83 Product Details: Shape: Chair-shaped square

Chair-shaped square Material: Memory foam

Memory foam Positioning Straps: Yes