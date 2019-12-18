Best Life Now

Get the best tips and tricks for eating healthy, getting fit, and making the most of every day.

Most Recent

10 Self-Care Moves You Can Do at Your Desk

10 Self-Care Moves You Can Do at Your Desk

Do these to work smarter and healthier, not longer and harder.
Read More
A Guide to Choosing the Best Holistic Doctor for Your Needs

A Guide to Choosing the Best Holistic Doctor for Your Needs

Ready to try a new type of provider, but unsure where to start? This guide can help you choose a healing system that’s right for you.
Read More
How to Stop Negative Thoughts and Think More Clearly

How to Stop Negative Thoughts and Think More Clearly

When you feel self critical thoughts creep up, use them to cultivate gratitude.
Read More
What Is Mindfulness—and How Can It Help You?

What Is Mindfulness—and How Can It Help You?

Mindfulness is a trendy term. Here's what it means, and why being mindful is so good for you.
Read More
4 Tips That Will Make Tackling Your To Do List Way Less Stressful

4 Tips That Will Make Tackling Your To Do List Way Less Stressful

We’re listening.
Read More
What Does It Really Mean to Be Happy? 6 Experts Explain

What Does It Really Mean to Be Happy? 6 Experts Explain

It’s not getting everything you think you want. It’s actually far simpler than that.
Read More
25 Ways to Fight Holiday Stress

25 Ways to Fight Holiday Stress

Do you get stressed-out around the holidays? These 25 expert tips will help you relax and actually enjoy the holidays.
Read More
How Expressing Gratitude Might Change Your Brain

How Expressing Gratitude Might Change Your Brain

Feeling grateful is very good for you.
Read More
The Case for Skipping Parties and Making New Year's Eve a Night of Self-Care

The Case for Skipping Parties and Making New Year's Eve a Night of Self-Care

Ditch the champagne and countdown chaos, and start your 2018 feeling strong and centered.
Read More
The Surprisingly Easy Move That Can Make You Happier and Boost Your Energy Instantly

The Surprisingly Easy Move That Can Make You Happier and Boost Your Energy Instantly

A simple trick for feeling better and getting more done.
Read More
Tips for Avoiding Holiday Depression Triggers

Tips for Avoiding Holiday Depression Triggers

Four women share what it's really like to be depressed during the most joyful time of the year.
Read More
5 Mental Tricks to Feeling Amazing, Even if You Miss a Few Workouts

5 Mental Tricks to Feeling Amazing, Even if You Miss a Few Workouts

Your self-worth has nothing to do with how often you hit the treadmill.
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.health.com