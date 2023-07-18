What to Buy Skincare Products The 15 Best Keratosis Pilaris Treatments to Banish Bumpy Skin Moisturizing and exfoliating are the best home remedies for KP, dermatologists say. By Lacey Muinos Lacey Muinos Lacey is a professional writer living in Southern California. She specializes in fitness, nutrition and various health topics. She not only has a passion for healthy living, but she also practices what she preaches with her longtime vegan diet. Her work has been featured in Health, Simply Recipes, VeryWell Fit, and more. Lacey graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. The overproduction of keratin clogs pores with dead skin cells, leaving red or white acne-like bumps on the surface. It typically affects the upper arms, upper thighs, and buttocks but sometimes occurs on the cheeks. The bad news? There’s no cure. The good news? It’s manageable with some TLC. The best way to keep KP at bay is to moisturize skin and use gentle exfoliators, says Brooke Jeffy, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Scottsdale, Arizona. Exfoliating helps remove dead skin cells and relieve clogged pores of excess keratin, helping to smooth out those rough patches and get bumps under control. Managing keratosis pilaris can be tricky, though. It’s a stubborn condition that doesn’t always respond well to treatment. To wade through the plethora of OTC options, we spoke to dermatologists. They recommended gentle exfoliants like salicylic acid and lactic acid but also emphasized the importance of keeping KP moisturized. With their input and recommendations, we found the best keratosis pilaris treatments that gently exfoliate rough, bumpy skin while also moisturizing dryness. Here’s our findings. It's Worth Noting It’s not paraben-free, and it has a slightly sticky consistency. Practically every dermatologist we spoke to recommended this CeraVe cream for rough and bumpy skin, so it was easy to name it our top choice for KP. It’s a thick cream with all the right ingredients. It’s a multi-tasking cream because it contains exfoliating, calming, and hydrating ingredients, notes Marianna Blyumin-Karasik, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Precision Skin Institute in Davie, Florida. Dr. Blyumin-Karasik calls out its key ingredients—salicylic acid to gently exfoliate bumpiness and ceramides to calm and repair the moisture barrier. It also contains hyaluronic acid acid to restore hydration and a form of lactic acid called ammonium lactate for further exfoliation and hydration. While this cream isn’t paraben-free, which we tend to prefer, it’s still suitable for those with sensitive skin, says Dr. Jeffy. Thankfully, it’s free of fragrance and pore-clogging ingredients. Price at time of publication: $26 Product Details: Type: CreamKey Ingredients: Salicylic acid, ceramides, lactic acid, hyaluronic acidSize: 12 ozRecommended Use: Apply to affected areas as needed Best Budget AmLactin KP Bumps Be Gone Hydrating Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Like It It’s highly concentrated with lactic acid to both exfoliate and moisturize KP. It's Worth Noting It has an ammonia-like odor, which can be a bit unpleasant, though it fades as it dries down. AmLactin is one of the go-to brands for rough, dry skin. Its hero ingredient is lactic acid, which is one of the American Academy of Dermatology’s (AAD) recommendations for treating KP. Lactic acid is a keratolytic, which means it chemically exfoliates skin by speeding up the process of shedding dead skin cells. Essentially, lactic acid is an effective way to relieve KP symptoms since it unclogs pores that are plugged with excess keratin. The everyday version of AmLactin contains 12 percent lactic acid, but dermatologists like this one because it’s more concentrated with 15 percent lactic acid and it’s specifically formulated for KP. “It works great to reduce rough and bumpy skin,” says Dustin Portela, DO, a board-certified dermatologist in Boise, Idaho. He recommends applying it to damp skin to lock in moisture and soften those dry, rough patches KP is known for. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Type: LotionKey Ingredients: Lactic acidSize: 3 ozRecommended Use: Apply to damp skin after showering Best Cream Gold Bond Rough & Bumpy Daily Skin Therapy Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Why We Like It It’s packed with moisturizing and exfoliating ingredients to help improve the look and feel of KP. It's Worth Noting It gets its thick texture from petrolatum, which is known for having a greasy feel. KP is characterized by rough and bumpy skin, but it also makes skin feel dry, and dryness can make it worse. So, a thick, moisturizing cream is in order. This one by Gold Bond comes recommended by Ariel Ostad, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City for its combination of beneficial ingredients. It’s packed with vitamin and moisturizing agents like vitamin E and shea butter to soften dry, rough skin, he notes. It’s common for KP treatments to contain alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) like lactic acid or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid, but this one uses a mix of both in addition to polyhydroxy acids (PHAs). In fact, the second ingredient is gluconolactone, a PHA that helps dissolve dead skin cells. It also contains urea, another keratolytic agent recommended by the AAD for this skin condition. All these exfoliants work in harmony to smooth out bumpiness while restoring softness. Price at time of publication: $12 Product Details: Type: CreamKey Ingredients: Urea, lactic acid, salicylic acid, gluconolactoneSize: 8 ozRecommended Use: Apply as needed Best Exfoliant Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Why We Like It It targets body acne, ingrown hairs, and bumpy skin with the help of AHAs and BHAs. It's Worth Noting With eight towels per package, it will only last you about a month. After speaking to several dermatologists, one of our main takeaways is that exfoliation is key for improving KP. Physical scrubs are available, but chemical exfoliants are (surprisingly) more gentle. Dr. Ostad recommends looking for products that contain AHAs and BHAs, and this all-over body treatment by Dr. Dennis Gross is packed with them. It comes with eight towels that are soaked in the exfoliating mixture. AHAs like glycolic and lactic acids, BHAs like salicylic acid, and the retinol alternative bakuchiol help improve keratosis pilaris and even ingrown hairs, Dr. Ostad says. It also contains other active ingredients like squalane for antioxidants and moisture, hyaluronic acid for hydration, and plant-derived enzymes for brightness. The result is brighter and more even skin from the neck down. The only downside is that you only get eight towels—roughly a month-long supply—for a steep price. Price at time of publication: $60 Product Details: Type: TowelsKey Ingredients: Glycolic acid, lactic acid, salicylic acidSize: 8 textured towelsRecommended Use: Use towels all over twice a week Best for Rough, Bumpy Skin First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub 10% AHA 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Why We Like It It uniquely combines physical and chemical exfoliating to soften and smooth KP. It's Worth Noting It has a strong smell. When you think of an exfoliator, you may picture a physical scrub. That’s exactly what this First Aid Beauty exfoliator does—it contains pumice to physically buff away those unwanted KP bumps, though it also has some chemical exfoliants. With 10% AHAs (split between glycolic and lactic acids), it’s a great option for KP, says Jeremy Brauer, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Spectrum Skin and Laser in Purchase, New York. He likes that it combines exfoliating and moisturizing ingredients, which is the ideal duo for improving rough and bumpy skin anyway. You only need to use this scrub 1-2 times a week to notice a difference. Over-exfoliating with scrubs can lead to irritation. Price at time of publication: $30 Product Details: Type: ScrubKey Ingredients: Lactic acid, glycolic acid, pumiceSize: 8 ozRecommended Use: Massage onto the skin 1-2 times per week on wet skin, then rinse and moisturize Best Lotion DERMAdoctor KP Duty Rough, Dry, Bumpy Skin Moisturizing Lotion Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beautybay.com Why We Like It It contains a concentrated amount of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs to help shed dead skin cells while also hydrating, brightening, and strengthening skin. It's Worth Noting It goes on white and takes some rubbing in to become clear. If you’re not sure if your skin will respond best to AHAs, BHAs, or PHAs, give them all a try with this DERMAdoctor lotion. It’s specifically formulated for KP, so it exfoliates with a blend of acids and moisturizes with squalane, ceramides, and cupuacu seed butter, earning Dr. Blyumin-Karasik’s stamp of approval. Chemical exfoliants like glycolic and lactic acids smooth out bumpy skin while PHAs like lactobionic acid and gluconolactone also lend a helping hand. PHAs tend to be a bit gentler, so this could be a good choice for those with sensitive skin. Though it’s a lotion, it has the moisturizing properties of a cream thanks to plant butters, humectants like urea, and ceramides, which also help strengthen the skin barrier. White tea and licorice extracts help reduce redness and may boost brightness, Dr. Blyumin-Karasik adds. Just be prepared to thoroughly rub it in and always apply sunscreen after using. Price at time of publication: $40 Product Details: Type: LotionKey Ingredients: AHAs, BHAs, PHAs, ceramidesSize: 8 ozRecommended Use: Apply twice daily to clean, dry skin and follow up with sunscreen Best Body Scrub Skinfix Resurface+ Glycolic and Lactic Acid Renewing Body Scrub 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sephora Why We Like It It quickly improves the texture and tone of skin through a combo of physical and chemical exfoliation. It's Worth Noting Scrubs can be irritating, so you’ll need to be gentle. Part of your KP routine can be done in the shower, thanks to this scrub. You’ll get in with dry, rough skin but get out with noticeably softer, smoother skin. Chemical exfoliants do take a few weeks before you can expect to see visible improvements, so physical scrubs like this one get some bonus points for the immediate satisfaction of softer, smoother skin. This one offers the best of both worlds since it also contains AHAs and willow bark extract, a BHA that’s similar to salicylic acid. At first glance, it doesn’t look like a scrub at all, but it does have small exfoliating beads. “It’s not too aggressive,” says Dr. Portela, adding that you should avoid the temptation to scrub your skin vigorously. Try to gently massage the product into your skin to avoid causing irritation. Price at time of publication: $32 Product Details: Type: ScrubKey Ingredients: Glycolic acid, lactic acid, willow bark extractSize: 8 ozRecommended Use: Apply to dry skin 1-3 times per week, massage, and rinse Best Body Wash Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash Amazon View On Amazon View On Sokoglam.com View On Target Why We Like It It’s fragrance-free and likely gentle enough for those with sensitive skin. It's Worth Noting It has a low (5% concentration of glycolic acid, so it may not be for advanced AHA users. This glycolic acid body wash is a great introductory product for anyone new to AHAs. If you have sensitive skin, leave-on exfoliants may be too much, so washes and cleansers are a great way to expose your skin to AHAs without leaving them on for long periods of time. It’s also pretty gentle at just 5% concentration. While glycolic acid is the hero of this body wash, it contains other exfoliants like lactic, malic, and tartaric acid—all of these are gentle AHAs that speed up the shedding of dead skin cells to reveal softer, smoother, and even younger-looking skin. If you have KP, add this to your shower routine to increase skin evenness and radiance. Price at time of publication: $16 Product Details: Type: Body washKey Ingredients: Glycolic acid, lactic acidSize: 16.9 ozRecommended Use: Use daily in the shower, leaving it on for a few minutes before rinsing Best Treatment Kit Fur KP Kit Fur View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Beautybay.com Why We Like It It’s a 3-step routine that makes it easy to keep KP flare-ups at bay. It's Worth Noting It’s on the pricier side. Managing KP symptoms—rough and bumpy skin, redness, and dryness—sometimes requires creating a routine that involves cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing skin. The Fur KP Kit is a 3-step system that does it for you. It includes a body wash, scrub, and body oil, and that’s the order you’ll apply the products in. The first step of the routine is to cleanse using the body wash. It’s free of irritating ingredients, and it’s gentle enough to use on sensitive areas. Next up is the scrub, which is tailored to skin prone to KP. It combines physical and chemical exfoliation. Perlite, a mineral that comes from volcanic rock, buffs away those small bumps, and a 14% concentration of AHAs help dissolve the excess keratin that causes KP. Finally, you’ll apply a lightweight body oil that helps hydrate and soften skin, which is a key step to improving KP, Dr. Portela says. Price at time of publication: $122 Product Details: Type: Scrub, wash, and oilKey Ingredients: Perlite, lactic acid, licorice root extract, sunflower seed oilSize: 2.5, 6, and 8 ozRecommended Use: Use the scrub 2-3 times per week and the wash and oil daily Best for Kids Eczema Honey Oatmeal Body Lotion 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On CVS Why We Like It It soothes eczema-prone skin, reducing the likelihood that children will scratch at rough patches of skin. It's Worth Noting It doesn’t contain any exfoliating ingredients, but it can be used in combination with other exfoliants. Kids get KP, too. In fact, it’s even more common in kids and adolescents than adults. It’s also linked to atopic dermatitis (aka eczema), so eczema treatments could be beneficial for soothing dry, irritated patches. Though KP usually doesn’t present with itchiness, sometimes it does, and scratching at it could make matters worse. This kid-friendly body lotion contains soothing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, honey, and shea butter. It also contains calendula, which reduces inflammation, redness, and itching. Treating KP in kids takes the same two-pronged approach as treatments for adults—exfoliate to reduce the bumps and moisturize to counteract dryness. While this body lotion doesn’t contain any exfoliating ingredients, it’s an effective way to relieve the dryness and roughness associated with KP. Price at time of publication: $28 Product Details: Type: LotionKey Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, honey Size: 16 ozRecommended Use: Use one to two pumps daily or as needed Best for Face Biossance Squalane + 10% Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Harrods.com Why We Like It It’s gentle enough to use nightly and contains both exfoliating and moisturizing ingredients to improve rough, bumpy skin on the cheeks. It's Worth Noting Lactic acid products can have an unpleasant smell, and this one is no exception. KP typically occurs on the arms, thighs, and buttocks, but it occasionally occurs on the face. When it does, it usually appears on the cheeks. Most KP treatments are formulated for the body, so if you notice rough and bumpy skin on your cheeks, you’ll need a serum or cream formulated for the face. A serum is a good choice because it usually contains a higher concentration of active ingredients. In this case, this Biossance serum contains 10% lactic acid to gently exfoliate and hydrate skin. Lactic acid is one of the best ingredients to improve KP, and it also has hydrating properties. Biossance is known for formulating with squalane, which can benefit KP by moisturizing dry patches. Price at time of publication: $65 Product Details: Type: SerumKey Ingredients: Lactic acid, squalaneSize: 1 ozRecommended Use: Apply nightly to clean skin Best for Dry Skin Eucerin Roughness Relief Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Like It It’s enriched with urea, an AHA that hydrates dry skin and smooths out bumps and scales. It's Worth Noting It can leave skin feeling greasy or sticky. Minimizing KP can be tricky because it’s a stubborn condition, but it comes to consistently exfoliating and moisturizing. This urea-based cream makes it easy because it does both while also supporting skin barrier help with ceramides, cholesterol, and oils. Urea, the hero ingredient of this Eucerin cream for rough and bumpy skin, is an underappreciated ingredient for exfoliating KP, says Dr. Portela. “This cream is very effective at drawing water into the upper layer of the skin to hydrate and smooth your KP prone skin,” he adds. It also gets Dr. Brauer’s stamp of approval since it’s fragrance free, gently exfoliates with lactic acid, and replenishes skin with ceramides. Our only gripe is the greasy consistency which is typical with a rich cream but can feel heavy on the skin. Price at time of publication: $16 Product Details: Type: CreamKey Ingredients: Urea, lactic acid, ceramidesSize: 16 ozRecommended Use: Can be used daily but should be paired with sunscreen Best Body Treatment Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Sephora Why We Like It It’s a lightweight lotion that contains maximum strength 2% salicylic for effective exfoliation. It's Worth Noting It has a polarizing smell. Paula’s Choice BHA treatments are a cult favorite because they deliver results. This lotion is a leave-on exfoliant that contains the maximum amount of salicylic acid (2%) to quickly shed those dead skin cells contributing to a rough and bumpy skin texture. It’s a great 2-in-1 product because it exfoliates and moisturizes, Dr. Jeffy says. It also gets some brownie points for the anti-inflammatory ingredients it contains, such as green tea and chamomile, which can soothe the redness that can sometimes accompany KP, she adds. Unlike other creams and lotions for KP, this one is lightweight and doesn’t leave any greasy residue. Even for those without KP, it leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated without any heaviness. But some have a hard time getting past the smell. Price at time of publication: $29 Product Details: Type: LotionKey Ingredients: Salicylic acid, green tea, chamomile, vitamin ESize: 7 ozRecommended Use: Apply to clean skin daily, as needed, or as a spot treatment Best Face Wash CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Why We Like It It contains salicylic to unclog pores, which is beneficial for both acne and KP. It's Worth Noting It can leave skin feeling dry, so be sure to follow up with a moisturizer. When KP appears on the cheeks, Dr. Blyumin-Karasik recommends this salicylic acid cleanser. BHAs like salicylic acid are effective at unclogging pores, so this cleanser is popular among those with acne-prone skin. Its pore-purifying properties are also what makes it an effective choice for those with facial KP. CeraVe’s trademark is ceramides for skin barrier support, and this cleanser is packed with them. There’s still a lot researchers have yet to uncover about KP, but there are theories that it involves a compromised skin barrier. So, beneficial fats and oils like ceramides may give skin the boost it needs to function properly, such as shedding dead skin cells and excess keratin. Price at time of publication: $16 Product Details: Type: Facial cleanserKey Ingredients: Salicylic acid, ceramidesSize: 8 ozRecommended Use: Use daily to cleanse the face, rinsing thoroughly Best Retinol Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Body Lotion Target View On Amazon View On Howl.me View On Revolve Why We Like It It contains retinol, which has anti-aging benefits and speeds up skin cell turnover. It's Worth Noting It contains a small concentration (0.1%) of retinol, so it’s not super potent. One active ingredient to consider for KP is retinol, per the AAD. It’s an anti-aging powerhouse that works by speeding up skin cell turnover, allowing your body to create new (aka younger) skin cells at a faster rate. For that reason, many people assume that retinol is an exfoliant, but it’s actually an antioxidant. It doesn’t help shed skin cells, but it can make the skin cell cycle more efficient, so it can be a great way to improve KP throughout your body. This body lotion contains a small amount of retinol, so it’s a gentle option for beginners. While retinol does its thing, cocoa butter and squalane soften skin—we love a KP treatment that repairs and moisturizes. If you’re new to retinol, prepare yourself for the purging period. At first, you may notice an uptick in dryness and irritation—this is normal. Start slow, and stay on top of your moisturizing and sun care routine when using retinol, and you should be just fine. Price at time of publication: $18 Product Details: Type: Body lotionKey Ingredients: Retinol, cocoa butter, squalaneSize: 6ozRecommended Use: Apply to dry skin from the neck down and pair with SPF How We Selected Our search started with speaking to credentialed experts. We to spoke to the following board-certified dermatologists: Marianna Blyumin-Karasik, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Precision Skin Institute in Davie, Florida Jeremy Brauer, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Spectrum Skin and Laser in Purchase, New York Brooke Jeffy, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Scottsdale, Arizona Ariel Ostad, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City Dustin Portela, DO, a board-certified dermatologist in Boise, Idaho The dermatologists we spoke to shared their personal recommendations and advice on choosing the best products for keratosis pilaris. They recommended choosing treatments that gently exfoliate the skin, such as AHAs and BHAs, and combining them with moisturizing creams. With that criteria in mind, we researched dozens of options. We included a variety of formulations, such as creams, lotions, washes, and scrubs. KP responds well to certain ingredients, so we prioritized products that contain keratolytics like salicylic acid, lactic acid, urea, and others. What to Know About Keratosis Pilaris Treatments What is Keratosis Pilaris? Keratosis pilaris (KP) is a chronic skin condition involving rough and bumpy skin. It’s sometimes called chicken skin or strawberry legs. KP is caused by dead skin cells becoming trapped in our pores or hair follicles. It also occurs when excess keratin clogs pores. The result is patches of rough, bumpy skin that can appear red and feel dry. The bumps can appear white or brown, or they can blend into the skin color. While KP is harmless, some people experience irritation and itching. Dryness and eczema can also accompany KP. It most commonly affects the arms, thighs, buttocks, and cheeses, and it occurs in adolescents more than any other age group. In many people, it gradually disappears with age. Though it’s common, it’s a cumbersome skin condition, notes Dr. Blyumin-Karasik. It has a strong genetic predisposition and can be triggered by seasonal changes, hot showers, irritating skin care ingredients, and dehydration, she says. How to Treat Keratosis Pilaris There’s no cure for KP, so treatment won’t permanently get rid of rough, bumpy skin. It’s also optional since it’s harmless and not contagious. “The best way to treat KP is to combine exfoliating and moisturizing ingredients,” Dr. Portela says. Consistent use of topical treatments can help you to see improvements over time. You can use manual exfoliators, such as a physical scrub, or a chemical exfoliant. Some products contain both. But be careful—scratching or scrubbing at KP can worsen your symptoms, Dr. Portela adds. Chemical exfoliants tend to be more gentle since scrubbing at bumpy skin can cause irritation. A leave-on exfoliant, such as a cream or lotion, that contains AHAs or BHAs is a good place to start. If you’re struggling to treat KP at home, Dr. Jeffy says to see a board-certified dermatologist. He or she can assess your symptoms and determine if prescription-strength products are needed. Recommended Use Smoothing out and softening the rough, bumpy skin associated with KP requires consistency. It can take a few weeks to notice improvements followed by regular maintenance, Dr. Blyumin-Karasik says. To use KP treatments, check the manufacturer’s instructions. This can vary depending on the active ingredients, type of product, and your tolerance. Cleansers and leave-on treatments for KP can typically be used daily. If you have sensitive skin, you can limit the use to a couple times per week or work your way up to daily use. Body scrubs are a bit more abrasive and should be used once or twice per week, Dr. Jeffy says. Regardless of the formulation, any KP treatment that contains AHAs, BHAs, or retinol should be combined with proper sun care. These ingredients can increase your sensitivity to the sun, so avoid direct sunlight and wear clothes and SPF to reduce your exposure. Treatment Type KP treatments typically fall into two categories—exfoliators and moisturizers. Exfoliating helps shed the dead skin cells and excess keratin that build up in your pores, so this step improves the bumpy texture. Moisturizing combats dryness, which combats the roughness associated with KP. There are also two types of exfoliators—physical and chemical. Both can be effective for KP, but the dermatologists we spoke to were partial to gentle chemical exfoliants. Physical scrubs are also rinsed away, which could render them less effective than exfoliating creams and lotions that remain on the skin for longer. “The best at-home treatment for KP is the combination of a gentle exfoliant followed by rich emollients,” says Dr. Blyumin-Karasik. This could look like applying retinol, AHAs, or BHAs before moisturizing with a thick cream. Key Ingredients The type of product is generally less important than having the right ingredients, Dr. Jeffy says. So, what ingredients should you look out for? The dermatologists we spoke to and the AAD all recommend the following chemical exfoliants: Glycolic acidLactic acidRetinoidsSalicylic acidUrea Some of these are sometimes abbreviated as AHAs (glycolic acid, lactic acid, and urea) and BHAs (salicylic acid). Glycolic acid, lactic acid, and urea are alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that loosen and shed old skin cells. They also have moisturizing properties, which is a bonus for KP. Beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid work similarly. They also unclog pores and improve bumpy skin texture. Retinoids like retinol may also help since they can make the process of skin cell renewal more efficient. Skin Type KP is considered a skin condition but some experts believe it’s more of a skin type or texture since it’s so common. Dr. Portela considers it a normal variation of skin texture, and if it doesn’t bother you, you don’t need to treat it. It’s more common in those with dry skin or skin conditions like eczema and ichthyosis vulgaris, hence why moisturizing may help. Your Questions, Answered What’s the most effective treatment for keratosis pilaris? Exfoliating and moisturizing is the most effective treatment for keratosis pilaris. Using a thick cream that contains chemical exfoliants can do both. How do you permanently treat keratosis pilaris? In some people, keratosis pilaris permanently goes away on its own. Kids tend to grow out of it. In adults with KP, there’s no treatment or cure that will get rid of it forever, but you can manage symptoms with topical exfoliants and creams at home. How do you get rid of keratosis pilaris fast? Sticking to a solid exfoliating and moisturizing routine is the best way to get rid of keratosis pilaris. Using physical scrubs may yield quick improvements in texture, but thick creams formulated with chemical exfoliants are likely best for long-term maintenance. How long does it take for keratosis pilaris to go away? With consistent use of the right products, you may see improvements in as little as a few weeks. However, there’s no cure for keratosis pilaris, so it won’t go away with the use of at-home treatments. With age, keratosis pilaris often goes away on its own. Who We Are Lacey Muinos is an experienced health writer with expertise in skin care. She has interviewed dozens of board-certified dermatologists on a variety of skin conditions, including keratosis pilaris. 