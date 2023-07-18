Managing keratosis pilaris can be tricky, though. It’s a stubborn condition that doesn’t always respond well to treatment. To wade through the plethora of OTC options, we spoke to dermatologists. They recommended gentle exfoliants like salicylic acid and lactic acid but also emphasized the importance of keeping KP moisturized. With their input and recommendations, we found the best keratosis pilaris treatments that gently exfoliate rough, bumpy skin while also moisturizing dryness. Here’s our findings.

The bad news? There’s no cure. The good news? It’s manageable with some TLC. The best way to keep KP at bay is to moisturize skin and use gentle exfoliators, says Brooke Jeffy, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Scottsdale, Arizona. Exfoliating helps remove dead skin cells and relieve clogged pores of excess keratin, helping to smooth out those rough patches and get bumps under control.

Keratosis pilaris (KP)—also known as chicken skin and strawberry legs—is a condition that’s typically harmless but leaves skin looking inflamed and feeling rough and bumpy. It occurs when skin produces too much of a protein called keratin, which blocks hair follicles. The overproduction of keratin clogs pores with dead skin cells, leaving red or white acne-like bumps on the surface. It typically affects the upper arms, upper thighs, and buttocks but sometimes occurs on the cheeks.

Best Overall CeraVe SA Cream For Rough & Bumpy Skin Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Why We Like It Its thick, creamy texture soothes rough and bumpy skin, and it contains a cocktail of gentle but effective exfoliators and moisturizers. It's Worth Noting It’s not paraben-free, and it has a slightly sticky consistency. Practically every dermatologist we spoke to recommended this CeraVe cream for rough and bumpy skin, so it was easy to name it our top choice for KP. It’s a thick cream with all the right ingredients. It’s a multi-tasking cream because it contains exfoliating, calming, and hydrating ingredients, notes Marianna Blyumin-Karasik, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Precision Skin Institute in Davie, Florida. Dr. Blyumin-Karasik calls out its key ingredients—salicylic acid to gently exfoliate bumpiness and ceramides to calm and repair the moisture barrier. It also contains hyaluronic acid acid to restore hydration and a form of lactic acid called ammonium lactate for further exfoliation and hydration. While this cream isn’t paraben-free, which we tend to prefer, it’s still suitable for those with sensitive skin, says Dr. Jeffy. Thankfully, it’s free of fragrance and pore-clogging ingredients. Price at time of publication: $26 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Budget AmLactin KP Bumps Be Gone Hydrating Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Like It It’s highly concentrated with lactic acid to both exfoliate and moisturize KP. It's Worth Noting It has an ammonia-like odor, which can be a bit unpleasant, though it fades as it dries down. AmLactin is one of the go-to brands for rough, dry skin. Its hero ingredient is lactic acid, which is one of the American Academy of Dermatology’s (AAD) recommendations for treating KP. Lactic acid is a keratolytic, which means it chemically exfoliates skin by speeding up the process of shedding dead skin cells. Essentially, lactic acid is an effective way to relieve KP symptoms since it unclogs pores that are plugged with excess keratin. The everyday version of AmLactin contains 12 percent lactic acid, but dermatologists like this one because it’s more concentrated with 15 percent lactic acid and it’s specifically formulated for KP. “It works great to reduce rough and bumpy skin,” says Dustin Portela, DO, a board-certified dermatologist in Boise, Idaho. He recommends applying it to damp skin to lock in moisture and soften those dry, rough patches KP is known for. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Type: Lotion

Best Cream Gold Bond Rough & Bumpy Daily Skin Therapy Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Why We Like It It’s packed with moisturizing and exfoliating ingredients to help improve the look and feel of KP. It's Worth Noting It gets its thick texture from petrolatum, which is known for having a greasy feel. KP is characterized by rough and bumpy skin, but it also makes skin feel dry, and dryness can make it worse. So, a thick, moisturizing cream is in order. This one by Gold Bond comes recommended by Ariel Ostad, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City for its combination of beneficial ingredients. It’s packed with vitamin and moisturizing agents like vitamin E and shea butter to soften dry, rough skin, he notes. It’s common for KP treatments to contain alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) like lactic acid or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid, but this one uses a mix of both in addition to polyhydroxy acids (PHAs). In fact, the second ingredient is gluconolactone, a PHA that helps dissolve dead skin cells. It also contains urea, another keratolytic agent recommended by the AAD for this skin condition. All these exfoliants work in harmony to smooth out bumpiness while restoring softness. Price at time of publication: $12 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Exfoliant Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Why We Like It It targets body acne, ingrown hairs, and bumpy skin with the help of AHAs and BHAs. It's Worth Noting With eight towels per package, it will only last you about a month. After speaking to several dermatologists, one of our main takeaways is that exfoliation is key for improving KP. Physical scrubs are available, but chemical exfoliants are (surprisingly) more gentle. Dr. Ostad recommends looking for products that contain AHAs and BHAs, and this all-over body treatment by Dr. Dennis Gross is packed with them. It comes with eight towels that are soaked in the exfoliating mixture. AHAs like glycolic and lactic acids, BHAs like salicylic acid, and the retinol alternative bakuchiol help improve keratosis pilaris and even ingrown hairs, Dr. Ostad says. It also contains other active ingredients like squalane for antioxidants and moisture, hyaluronic acid for hydration, and plant-derived enzymes for brightness. The result is brighter and more even skin from the neck down. The only downside is that you only get eight towels—roughly a month-long supply—for a steep price. Price at time of publication: $60 Product Details: Type: Towels

Best for Rough, Bumpy Skin First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub 10% AHA 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Why We Like It It uniquely combines physical and chemical exfoliating to soften and smooth KP. It's Worth Noting It has a strong smell. When you think of an exfoliator, you may picture a physical scrub. That’s exactly what this First Aid Beauty exfoliator does—it contains pumice to physically buff away those unwanted KP bumps, though it also has some chemical exfoliants. With 10% AHAs (split between glycolic and lactic acids), it’s a great option for KP, says Jeremy Brauer, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Spectrum Skin and Laser in Purchase, New York. He likes that it combines exfoliating and moisturizing ingredients, which is the ideal duo for improving rough and bumpy skin anyway. You only need to use this scrub 1-2 times a week to notice a difference. Over-exfoliating with scrubs can lead to irritation. Price at time of publication: $30 Product Details: Type: Scrub

Best Lotion DERMAdoctor KP Duty Rough, Dry, Bumpy Skin Moisturizing Lotion Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beautybay.com Why We Like It It contains a concentrated amount of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs to help shed dead skin cells while also hydrating, brightening, and strengthening skin. It's Worth Noting It goes on white and takes some rubbing in to become clear. If you’re not sure if your skin will respond best to AHAs, BHAs, or PHAs, give them all a try with this DERMAdoctor lotion. It’s specifically formulated for KP, so it exfoliates with a blend of acids and moisturizes with squalane, ceramides, and cupuacu seed butter, earning Dr. Blyumin-Karasik’s stamp of approval. Chemical exfoliants like glycolic and lactic acids smooth out bumpy skin while PHAs like lactobionic acid and gluconolactone also lend a helping hand. PHAs tend to be a bit gentler, so this could be a good choice for those with sensitive skin. Though it’s a lotion, it has the moisturizing properties of a cream thanks to plant butters, humectants like urea, and ceramides, which also help strengthen the skin barrier. White tea and licorice extracts help reduce redness and may boost brightness, Dr. Blyumin-Karasik adds. Just be prepared to thoroughly rub it in and always apply sunscreen after using. Price at time of publication: $40 Product Details: Type: Lotion

Best Body Scrub Skinfix Resurface+ Glycolic and Lactic Acid Renewing Body Scrub 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sephora Why We Like It It quickly improves the texture and tone of skin through a combo of physical and chemical exfoliation. It's Worth Noting Scrubs can be irritating, so you’ll need to be gentle. Part of your KP routine can be done in the shower, thanks to this scrub. You’ll get in with dry, rough skin but get out with noticeably softer, smoother skin. Chemical exfoliants do take a few weeks before you can expect to see visible improvements, so physical scrubs like this one get some bonus points for the immediate satisfaction of softer, smoother skin. This one offers the best of both worlds since it also contains AHAs and willow bark extract, a BHA that’s similar to salicylic acid. At first glance, it doesn’t look like a scrub at all, but it does have small exfoliating beads. “It’s not too aggressive,” says Dr. Portela, adding that you should avoid the temptation to scrub your skin vigorously. Try to gently massage the product into your skin to avoid causing irritation. Price at time of publication: $32 Product Details: Type: Scrub

Best Body Wash Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash Amazon View On Amazon View On Sokoglam.com View On Target Why We Like It It’s fragrance-free and likely gentle enough for those with sensitive skin. It's Worth Noting It has a low (5% concentration of glycolic acid, so it may not be for advanced AHA users. This glycolic acid body wash is a great introductory product for anyone new to AHAs. If you have sensitive skin, leave-on exfoliants may be too much, so washes and cleansers are a great way to expose your skin to AHAs without leaving them on for long periods of time. It’s also pretty gentle at just 5% concentration. While glycolic acid is the hero of this body wash, it contains other exfoliants like lactic, malic, and tartaric acid—all of these are gentle AHAs that speed up the shedding of dead skin cells to reveal softer, smoother, and even younger-looking skin. If you have KP, add this to your shower routine to increase skin evenness and radiance. Price at time of publication: $16 Product Details: Type: Body wash

Best Treatment Kit Fur KP Kit Fur View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Beautybay.com Why We Like It It’s a 3-step routine that makes it easy to keep KP flare-ups at bay. It's Worth Noting It’s on the pricier side. Managing KP symptoms—rough and bumpy skin, redness, and dryness—sometimes requires creating a routine that involves cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing skin. The Fur KP Kit is a 3-step system that does it for you. It includes a body wash, scrub, and body oil, and that’s the order you’ll apply the products in. The first step of the routine is to cleanse using the body wash. It’s free of irritating ingredients, and it’s gentle enough to use on sensitive areas. Next up is the scrub, which is tailored to skin prone to KP. It combines physical and chemical exfoliation. Perlite, a mineral that comes from volcanic rock, buffs away those small bumps, and a 14% concentration of AHAs help dissolve the excess keratin that causes KP. Finally, you’ll apply a lightweight body oil that helps hydrate and soften skin, which is a key step to improving KP, Dr. Portela says. Price at time of publication: $122 Product Details: Type: Scrub, wash, and oil

Best for Kids Eczema Honey Oatmeal Body Lotion 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On CVS Why We Like It It soothes eczema-prone skin, reducing the likelihood that children will scratch at rough patches of skin. It's Worth Noting It doesn’t contain any exfoliating ingredients, but it can be used in combination with other exfoliants. Kids get KP, too. In fact, it’s even more common in kids and adolescents than adults. It’s also linked to atopic dermatitis (aka eczema), so eczema treatments could be beneficial for soothing dry, irritated patches. Though KP usually doesn’t present with itchiness, sometimes it does, and scratching at it could make matters worse. This kid-friendly body lotion contains soothing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, honey, and shea butter. It also contains calendula, which reduces inflammation, redness, and itching. Treating KP in kids takes the same two-pronged approach as treatments for adults—exfoliate to reduce the bumps and moisturize to counteract dryness. While this body lotion doesn’t contain any exfoliating ingredients, it’s an effective way to relieve the dryness and roughness associated with KP. Price at time of publication: $28 Product Details: Type: Lotion

Best for Face Biossance Squalane + 10% Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Harrods.com Why We Like It It’s gentle enough to use nightly and contains both exfoliating and moisturizing ingredients to improve rough, bumpy skin on the cheeks. It's Worth Noting Lactic acid products can have an unpleasant smell, and this one is no exception. KP typically occurs on the arms, thighs, and buttocks, but it occasionally occurs on the face. When it does, it usually appears on the cheeks. Most KP treatments are formulated for the body, so if you notice rough and bumpy skin on your cheeks, you’ll need a serum or cream formulated for the face. A serum is a good choice because it usually contains a higher concentration of active ingredients. In this case, this Biossance serum contains 10% lactic acid to gently exfoliate and hydrate skin. Lactic acid is one of the best ingredients to improve KP, and it also has hydrating properties. Biossance is known for formulating with squalane, which can benefit KP by moisturizing dry patches. Price at time of publication: $65 Product Details: Type: Serum

Best for Dry Skin Eucerin Roughness Relief Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Like It It’s enriched with urea, an AHA that hydrates dry skin and smooths out bumps and scales. It's Worth Noting It can leave skin feeling greasy or sticky. Minimizing KP can be tricky because it’s a stubborn condition, but it comes to consistently exfoliating and moisturizing. This urea-based cream makes it easy because it does both while also supporting skin barrier help with ceramides, cholesterol, and oils. Urea, the hero ingredient of this Eucerin cream for rough and bumpy skin, is an underappreciated ingredient for exfoliating KP, says Dr. Portela. “This cream is very effective at drawing water into the upper layer of the skin to hydrate and smooth your KP prone skin,” he adds. It also gets Dr. Brauer’s stamp of approval since it’s fragrance free, gently exfoliates with lactic acid, and replenishes skin with ceramides. Our only gripe is the greasy consistency which is typical with a rich cream but can feel heavy on the skin. Price at time of publication: $16 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best Body Treatment Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Sephora Why We Like It It’s a lightweight lotion that contains maximum strength 2% salicylic for effective exfoliation. It's Worth Noting It has a polarizing smell. Paula’s Choice BHA treatments are a cult favorite because they deliver results. This lotion is a leave-on exfoliant that contains the maximum amount of salicylic acid (2%) to quickly shed those dead skin cells contributing to a rough and bumpy skin texture. It’s a great 2-in-1 product because it exfoliates and moisturizes, Dr. Jeffy says. It also gets some brownie points for the anti-inflammatory ingredients it contains, such as green tea and chamomile, which can soothe the redness that can sometimes accompany KP, she adds. Unlike other creams and lotions for KP, this one is lightweight and doesn’t leave any greasy residue. Even for those without KP, it leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated without any heaviness. But some have a hard time getting past the smell. Price at time of publication: $29 Product Details: Type: Lotion

Best Face Wash CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Why We Like It It contains salicylic to unclog pores, which is beneficial for both acne and KP. It's Worth Noting It can leave skin feeling dry, so be sure to follow up with a moisturizer. When KP appears on the cheeks, Dr. Blyumin-Karasik recommends this salicylic acid cleanser. BHAs like salicylic acid are effective at unclogging pores, so this cleanser is popular among those with acne-prone skin. Its pore-purifying properties are also what makes it an effective choice for those with facial KP. CeraVe’s trademark is ceramides for skin barrier support, and this cleanser is packed with them. There’s still a lot researchers have yet to uncover about KP, but there are theories that it involves a compromised skin barrier. So, beneficial fats and oils like ceramides may give skin the boost it needs to function properly, such as shedding dead skin cells and excess keratin. Price at time of publication: $16 Product Details: Type: Facial cleanser

