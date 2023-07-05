To help you in your search, we asked experts for advice on features to look for. After we compiled our list, we put the top products to the test. We evaluated each juicer based on ease of use, durability, performance, design, versatility, quality of juice, ease of cleaning, and overall value. We followed a standard testing process for one month, which included setting up the juicer, testing multiple recipes, and cleaning the machine. Then we compiled our list of the top eight juicers on the market.

Juicers are usually divided into two categories: masticating and centrifugal juicers. Centrifugal juicers use a blade to shred and spin produce in order to extract its juice. Masticating juicers use an auger to press the juice from the fruits and veggies. Juicers may also have features that allow you to make nut butters or nut milks, frozen desserts, and even pasta and breadsticks. To find the right juicer for you, it’s important to understand the different functions and features available, as well as your own personal juicing needs.

Making homemade juice is a simple way to increase your nutrient intake and stay hydrated, but a poor-quality juicer can ruin the experience. The best juicer has all the features you need to make homemade juice a regular menu item and enjoy its many benefits.

Best Overall Nama Vitality 5800 Cold Press Juicer 4.8 Nama View On Namawell.com Our Ratings Performance 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Versatility 4.5 /5 Why We Like It: This juicer consistently performed well across all tested recipes and provided one of the highest yields of juice. It’s Worth Noting: It might not be the best choice for beginners. The Nama Cold Press Juicer consistently produces a delicious and significant amount of juice with little foam or pulp. The juices we made with this juicer were heavy, and the juicer had a high-quality feel to it. The pulp also came out incredibly dry, which indicates that the most juice possible was squeezed from the produce. There was no pulp in the final product, making for a delicious, well-masticated end result. Keep in mind, this product is on the higher price point end of the range for juicers on the market. If you don’t plan on juicing regularly, you may not appreciate the investment. We also noticed a minimal amount of squeaking and wobbling during the process, though it didn’t seem to affect the final product. Price at time of publication: $399 Product Details: Type: Masticating

Masticating Size : 8.8 inches W x 7.1 inches D x 16.0 inches H

: 8.8 inches W x 7.1 inches D x 16.0 inches H Weight: 14.1 pounds

14.1 pounds Power: 150 watts

Best Budget AMZCHEF Slow Juicer Extractor Professional Juice Machine (ZM1501) 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Iamzchef.com Our Ratings Performance 4 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4.5 /5

Versatility 3.5 /5 Why We Like It: This affordable juicer consistently produces high-quality juice. It’s Worth Noting: You won’t find any extra features or attachments. The AmzChef Slow Masticating juicer produced high-quality juice for a budget-friendly price, with minimal foam and dry pulp. You’ll need to cut larger fruits or veggies so they can fit down the chute, but there’s also a handy reverse feature that helps remove any stuck produce. The juicer felt a bit flimsy during assembly (we didn’t hear any of those satisfactory “clicks” you often get with high-quality products), but the actual juicing process proved us wrong. Not only was the juicer stable during operation, but it also consistently produced a high-quality product. The juicer is relatively easy to clean, but it does need to be scrubbed by hand. The strainer works well, but it has a tendency to get lots of pulp caught in it, so make sure to wash it after each use. Price at time of publication: $135 Product Details: Type: Masticating

Masticating Size: 7.32 inches D x 14.57 inches W x 11.42 inches H

7.32 inches D x 14.57 inches W x 11.42 inches H Weight: 8.68 pounds

8.68 pounds Power: 150 watts

Best Value Cuisinart CSJ-300 Easy Clean Slow Juicer 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Our Ratings Performance 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Versatility 2 /5 Why We Like It: This juicer gives you the biggest bang for your buck and is user-friendly. It’s Worth Noting: There was some pulp in a few of the juices we made. The Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer was deemed the best value after our testing process and for good reason. We love that this juicer has a large chute, which means less chopping and prep work. You can easily wash it by hand or place the parts in the dishwasher for a convenient cleaning process, and there’s no mesh strainer, making cleanup even faster. There was some pulp in the final product, but overall we loved the texture, taste, and quality of the juice this machine produced. The accessible reverse dial is great at removing any produce that may be stuck. If you want an easy-to-clean juicer that can handle a variety of fruits and vegetables, this one will be a great fit. Price at time of publication: $160 Product Details: Type: Masticating

Masticating Size: 7 inches D x 10 inches W x 18 inches H

7 inches D x 10 inches W x 18 inches H Weight: 11.64 pounds

11.64 pounds Power: 200 watts

Easiest to Clean Hurom H101 Slow Juicer 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Performance 4 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Versatility 4 /5 Why We Like It: The juicer makes a delicious product in an average of two minutes. It’s Worth Noting: There was some residual pulp in the final product during our testing process. Living up to its name, we love the Hurom H101 Easy Clean Slow Juicer for its super quick cleanup. With a no-mesh strainer, the juicer is easy to take apart quickly for cleaning, without needing to scrub the equipment. Even though it’s not dishwasher safe, we loved how quickly this juicer washes up. Not only was the cleanup quick, but it also took us less than two minutes to make carrot-orange and strawberry-pineapple juices with this juicer—some of the shortest prep times of all the juicers we tested. The final juice product had some pulp and we felt that at this price point, there shouldn’t be so much pulp in the juice. However, it seemed like only certain types of foods produced a pulpier product. Our green juice, in particular, had some chunks in it that made for an unpleasant-tasting experience. But if you’re planning on sticking to less fibrous veggies, this might not be a concern. Price at time of publication: $399 Product Details: Type: Centrifugal

Centrifugal Size: 6 inches D x 6 inches W x 18 inches H

6 inches D x 6 inches W x 18 inches H Weight: 23 pounds

23 pounds Power: 150 watts

Best for Large Batches Breville The Juice Fountain Cold 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's Our Ratings Performance 4 /5

Design 3.5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4 /5

Versatility 2 /5 Why We Like It: This is your juicer if you are making large batches or want to meal prep. It’s Worth Noting: Smaller servings don’t turn out well. We love this powerful juicer for meal prepping and large-quantity juicing. With 850 watts of power, you’ll definitely get your money’s worth if you plan to use this juicer for large batches. The juice seemed to separate more quickly in comparison to the other Breville product we tested, and the juicer also produced slightly thinner juice. For the price point, though, it feels like the better buy when doing a side-by-side comparison with other products. The pulp did come out slightly wetter than other products we tested. However, this may be the trade-off of having a high-efficiency juicer that can handle large batches. While this product is easy to clean, it’s harder to dry due to the water that tends to collect in the bottom. If you’re going to be juicing for yourself or making small batches at a time, this one isn’t our top pick. Price at time of publication: $200 Product Details: Type: Centrifugal

Centrifugal Size: 10.5 inches D x 14.5 inches W x 17.6 inches H

10.5 inches D x 14.5 inches W x 17.6 inches H Weight: 11 pounds

11 pounds Power: 850 watts

Best Compact Dash Compact Cold Press Power Juicer 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bydash.com Our Ratings Performance 4 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4.5 /5

Versatility 3 /5 Why We Like It: This space-saving product is great for beginners or people who are looking for convenience. It’s Worth Noting: You might need to monitor the pulp basket, depending on how much juice you’re making. This lightweight juicer won us over for the best compact juicer. Not only is it space-saving, but it also makes delicious juice at a budget-friendly price point. It’s compact and comes with a frozen dessert attachment, making it even more versatile. We think beginners or folks who are just juicing for one person will love this option. The juicer is quick to assemble and reassemble, but it is hand-wash only. However, we don’t think you’ll mind, because the cleanup process is so quick and straightforward. This product is likely not the best option for you if you have been juicing for a long time or if you need to make large batches. Price at time of publication: $100 Product Details: Type: Masticating

Masticating Size: 3.9 inches D x 4.9 inches W x 14.23 inches H

3.9 inches D x 4.9 inches W x 14.23 inches H Weight: 3.4 pounds

3.4 pounds Power: 130 watts

Best for Greens Tribest Greenstar Elite Twin Gear Masticating Juicer 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Performance 3.5 /5

Design 1 /5

Ease of Use 1.5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 2 /5

Versatility 5 /5 Why We Like It: The juicer breaks down tough, fibrous foods, and it can even make pasta. It’s Worth Noting: The cleanup process is time-consuming. This high-quality, industrial-grade juicer is quite versatile. We noted that the juicer yielded a slightly lower volume of juice at the end of the testing process, but we loved the quality and texture. If you already have a lot of experience making juice at home, this machine could be the perfect tool to take things to the next level. In addition to juicing fruits and veggies, the juicer also makes nut butter, nut milk, frozen desserts, breadsticks, and pasta. We love how many additional features the juicer offers. If you’re a novice or don’t plan on juicing frequently, we might recommend a different juicer from our list, such as the Omega Cold Press 365 or Dash Deluxe Compact juicers. Price at time of publication: $600 Product Details: Type: Masticating

Masticating Size: 6.8 inches D x 18.6 inches W x 12.4 inches H

6.8 inches D x 18.6 inches W x 12.4 inches H Weight: 17.2 pounds

17.2 pounds Power: 200 watts