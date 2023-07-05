What to Buy Healthy Home & Appliances We Tested the 8 Best Juicers for a Fresh Start to Your Morning Making a refreshing glass of nutrient-rich juice has never been easier. By Caroline Thomason Caroline Thomason Caroline is a Registered Dietitian, wellness writer for top-tier media outlets, and a diabetes educator. She has been a dietitian for five years, worked with thousands of clients, and partners with wellness brands as a media expert. health's editorial guidelines Updated on July 5, 2023 Medically reviewed by Melissa Nieves, LND Medically reviewed by Melissa Nieves, LND Melissa Nieves, LND, RD, is a registered dietitian with Practical Nutrition, LLC. Health / Kristin Kempa Making homemade juice is a simple way to increase your nutrient intake and stay hydrated, but a poor-quality juicer can ruin the experience. The best juicer has all the features you need to make homemade juice a regular menu item and enjoy its many benefits. Juicers are usually divided into two categories: masticating and centrifugal juicers. Centrifugal juicers use a blade to shred and spin produce in order to extract its juice. Masticating juicers use an auger to press the juice from the fruits and veggies. Juicers may also have features that allow you to make nut butters or nut milks, frozen desserts, and even pasta and breadsticks. To find the right juicer for you, it’s important to understand the different functions and features available, as well as your own personal juicing needs. To help you in your search, we asked experts for advice on features to look for. After we compiled our list, we put the top products to the test. We evaluated each juicer based on ease of use, durability, performance, design, versatility, quality of juice, ease of cleaning, and overall value. We followed a standard testing process for one month, which included setting up the juicer, testing multiple recipes, and cleaning the machine. Then we compiled our list of the top eight juicers on the market. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Nama Vitality 5800 Cold Press Juicer at Namawell.com Jump to Review Best Budget: AMZCHEF Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer at Amazon Jump to Review Easiest to Clean: Hurom H101 Slow Juicer at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Large Batches: Breville The Juice Fountain Cold at Amazon Jump to Review Best Compact: Dash Compact Juicer at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Greens: Tribest Greenstar Elite Masticating Juicer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Beginner-Friendly: Omega Cold Press 365 Juicer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Nama Vitality 5800 Cold Press Juicer 4.8 Nama View On Namawell.com Our Ratings Performance 5/5 Design 4/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Versatility 4.5/5 Why We Like It: This juicer consistently performed well across all tested recipes and provided one of the highest yields of juice. It’s Worth Noting: It might not be the best choice for beginners. The Nama Cold Press Juicer consistently produces a delicious and significant amount of juice with little foam or pulp. The juices we made with this juicer were heavy, and the juicer had a high-quality feel to it. The pulp also came out incredibly dry, which indicates that the most juice possible was squeezed from the produce. There was no pulp in the final product, making for a delicious, well-masticated end result. Keep in mind, this product is on the higher price point end of the range for juicers on the market. If you don’t plan on juicing regularly, you may not appreciate the investment. We also noticed a minimal amount of squeaking and wobbling during the process, though it didn’t seem to affect the final product. Price at time of publication: $399 Product Details: Type: MasticatingSize: 8.8 inches W x 7.1 inches D x 16.0 inches H Weight: 14.1 poundsPower: 150 watts Best Budget AMZCHEF Slow Juicer Extractor Professional Juice Machine (ZM1501) 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Iamzchef.com Our Ratings Performance 4/5 Design 4.5/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 4.5/5 Versatility 3.5/5 Why We Like It: This affordable juicer consistently produces high-quality juice. It’s Worth Noting: You won’t find any extra features or attachments. The AmzChef Slow Masticating juicer produced high-quality juice for a budget-friendly price, with minimal foam and dry pulp. You’ll need to cut larger fruits or veggies so they can fit down the chute, but there’s also a handy reverse feature that helps remove any stuck produce. The juicer felt a bit flimsy during assembly (we didn’t hear any of those satisfactory “clicks” you often get with high-quality products), but the actual juicing process proved us wrong. Not only was the juicer stable during operation, but it also consistently produced a high-quality product. The juicer is relatively easy to clean, but it does need to be scrubbed by hand. The strainer works well, but it has a tendency to get lots of pulp caught in it, so make sure to wash it after each use. Price at time of publication: $135 Product Details: Type: MasticatingSize: 7.32 inches D x 14.57 inches W x 11.42 inches HWeight: 8.68 poundsPower: 150 watts Best Value Cuisinart CSJ-300 Easy Clean Slow Juicer 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Our Ratings Performance 5/5 Design 4/5 Ease of Use 4.5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Versatility 2/5 Why We Like It: This juicer gives you the biggest bang for your buck and is user-friendly. It’s Worth Noting: There was some pulp in a few of the juices we made. The Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer was deemed the best value after our testing process and for good reason. We love that this juicer has a large chute, which means less chopping and prep work. You can easily wash it by hand or place the parts in the dishwasher for a convenient cleaning process, and there’s no mesh strainer, making cleanup even faster. There was some pulp in the final product, but overall we loved the texture, taste, and quality of the juice this machine produced. The accessible reverse dial is great at removing any produce that may be stuck. If you want an easy-to-clean juicer that can handle a variety of fruits and vegetables, this one will be a great fit. Price at time of publication: $160 Product Details: Type: MasticatingSize: 7 inches D x 10 inches W x 18 inches HWeight: 11.64 poundsPower: 200 watts Easiest to Clean Hurom H101 Slow Juicer 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Performance 4/5 Design 4.5/5 Ease of Use 4.5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Versatility 4/5 Why We Like It: The juicer makes a delicious product in an average of two minutes. It’s Worth Noting: There was some residual pulp in the final product during our testing process. Living up to its name, we love the Hurom H101 Easy Clean Slow Juicer for its super quick cleanup. With a no-mesh strainer, the juicer is easy to take apart quickly for cleaning, without needing to scrub the equipment. Even though it’s not dishwasher safe, we loved how quickly this juicer washes up. Not only was the cleanup quick, but it also took us less than two minutes to make carrot-orange and strawberry-pineapple juices with this juicer—some of the shortest prep times of all the juicers we tested. The final juice product had some pulp and we felt that at this price point, there shouldn’t be so much pulp in the juice. However, it seemed like only certain types of foods produced a pulpier product. Our green juice, in particular, had some chunks in it that made for an unpleasant-tasting experience. But if you’re planning on sticking to less fibrous veggies, this might not be a concern. Price at time of publication: $399 Product Details: Type: CentrifugalSize: 6 inches D x 6 inches W x 18 inches HWeight: 23 poundsPower: 150 watts Best for Large Batches Breville The Juice Fountain Cold 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's Our Ratings Performance 4/5 Design 3.5/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 4/5 Versatility 2/5 Why We Like It: This is your juicer if you are making large batches or want to meal prep. It’s Worth Noting: Smaller servings don’t turn out well. We love this powerful juicer for meal prepping and large-quantity juicing. With 850 watts of power, you’ll definitely get your money’s worth if you plan to use this juicer for large batches. The juice seemed to separate more quickly in comparison to the other Breville product we tested, and the juicer also produced slightly thinner juice. For the price point, though, it feels like the better buy when doing a side-by-side comparison with other products. The pulp did come out slightly wetter than other products we tested. However, this may be the trade-off of having a high-efficiency juicer that can handle large batches. While this product is easy to clean, it’s harder to dry due to the water that tends to collect in the bottom. If you’re going to be juicing for yourself or making small batches at a time, this one isn’t our top pick. Price at time of publication: $200 Product Details: Type: CentrifugalSize: 10.5 inches D x 14.5 inches W x 17.6 inches HWeight: 11 poundsPower: 850 watts Best Compact Dash Compact Cold Press Power Juicer 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bydash.com Our Ratings Performance 4/5 Design 4.5/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 4.5/5 Versatility 3/5 Why We Like It: This space-saving product is great for beginners or people who are looking for convenience. It’s Worth Noting: You might need to monitor the pulp basket, depending on how much juice you’re making. This lightweight juicer won us over for the best compact juicer. Not only is it space-saving, but it also makes delicious juice at a budget-friendly price point. It’s compact and comes with a frozen dessert attachment, making it even more versatile. We think beginners or folks who are just juicing for one person will love this option. The juicer is quick to assemble and reassemble, but it is hand-wash only. However, we don’t think you’ll mind, because the cleanup process is so quick and straightforward. This product is likely not the best option for you if you have been juicing for a long time or if you need to make large batches. Price at time of publication: $100 Product Details: Type: MasticatingSize: 3.9 inches D x 4.9 inches W x 14.23 inches HWeight: 3.4 pounds Power: 130 watts Best for Greens Tribest Greenstar Elite Twin Gear Masticating Juicer 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Our Ratings Performance 3.5/5 Design 1/5 Ease of Use 1.5/5 Ease of Cleaning 2/5 Versatility 5/5 Why We Like It: The juicer breaks down tough, fibrous foods, and it can even make pasta. It’s Worth Noting: The cleanup process is time-consuming. This high-quality, industrial-grade juicer is quite versatile. We noted that the juicer yielded a slightly lower volume of juice at the end of the testing process, but we loved the quality and texture. If you already have a lot of experience making juice at home, this machine could be the perfect tool to take things to the next level. In addition to juicing fruits and veggies, the juicer also makes nut butter, nut milk, frozen desserts, breadsticks, and pasta. We love how many additional features the juicer offers. If you’re a novice or don’t plan on juicing frequently, we might recommend a different juicer from our list, such as the Omega Cold Press 365 or Dash Deluxe Compact juicers. Price at time of publication: $600 Product Details: Type: MasticatingSize: 6.8 inches D x 18.6 inches W x 12.4 inches HWeight: 17.2 poundsPower: 200 watts Best Beginner-Friendly Omega Cold Press 365 Masticating Juicer 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Appliancesconnection.com Our Ratings Performance 4/5 Design 4.5/5 Ease of Use 4.5/5 Ease of Cleaning 4/5 Versatility 3/5 Why We Like It: The juicer is easy to assemble and use. It’s Worth Noting: It can be a little messy until you get the hang of it. This juicer is a great option for beginners who are looking for a budget-friendly machine that gets the job done. We love the easy setup, as well as the fact that the juicer is dishwasher safe. It doesn’t come with additional attachments, so if that’s an important feature, you might consider choosing an option with more versatility, like the Tribest Greenstar GSE-5000. We did experience some dripping during the testing period, which made a small mess during the juicing process. The pulp was also slightly moist and did not completely get dried out during the juicing process. But overall, the juicer made a tasty final product, and the price point is hard to beat. Price at time of publication: $95 Product Details: Type: MasticatingSize: 15 inches D x 6.7 inches W x 13.27 inches HWeight: 9 poundsPower: 150 watts Our Testing Process To find the best juicers on the market, we interviewed the following health experts to get their advice about what to look for in a juicer: Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, a registered dietician and founder of One Pot Wellness Lauren Manaker, MS, RD, a registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Communications Based on their recommendations, we compiled a list of the best juicers to test. We followed a standard testing process for one month. The testing process included setting up the juicer, testing multiple recipes (including a carrot-orange juice, a green juice, and a strawberry-pineapple juice), cleaning the machine, taking notes, and comparing products. The final eight products were evaluated based on ease of use, durability, performance, design, versatility, quality of juice, ease of cleaning, and overall value. What to Know About Juicers Benefits of Juicing Juicing can be very good for you, says Manaker, since it allows you to include more vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds in your diet. She recommends limiting your daily intake to 4 ounces, as suggested by the dietary guidelines for Americans. Drinking a serving of fruit juice may also be more convenient than preparing fresh fruit. Type of Juicer There are two main types of home juicers on the market: centrifugal and masticating. Centrifugal juicers work by extracting juice with high-speed spinning blades. The juicer shreds the fruits and vegetables, and in the process, produces juice. Masticating juicers, on the other hand, slowly crush and squeeze fruits and vegetables to create juice. Chun notes that masticating juicers operate at a lower speed, which makes them efficient at producing higher yields of juice. Power Power wattage makes a difference if you want to break down hard-to-digest foods that are high in fiber or have a tough inner or outer layer. For example, if you plan on juicing with greens, nuts, or seeds, consider investing in higher-wattage machines. As a general rule, higher wattage also tends to increase the lifespan of your juicer. Care Instructions The cleaning process is an important consideration when purchasing a new juicer. If cleaning your juicer is too difficult, you’ll be less likely to use it consistently. The most convenient juicers are dishwasher-safe and don’t come with a mesh strainer that needs to be scrubbed clean after each use. Having a simple assembly and reassembly process made cleaning feel easier during our testing since fewer parts mean less surface area to clean and a more efficient, user-friendly product. Extra Features We reviewed juicers ranging from no additional features or gadgets to high-tech options with lots of add-ons. Here are a handful of features that you might find when shopping: Dishwasher safe: Some juicers are easy to throw into the dishwasher for quick clean up. Large batch juicing: If you’re producing a large quantity, you might go for the Breville Juice Fountain Cold Centrifugal Juicer due to its batching abilities.Reverse function: Masticating juicers have a reverse setting in case anything gets stuck in the chute. Frozen dessert: Some juicers have the ability to make frozen desserts out of frozen fruit. Nut butter capabilities: Many slow juicers can make nut milk or nut butters. Be sure to soak your nuts for a few hours to soften them first. Pasta and breadsticks: The Greenstar GSE-5000 Cold Press Complete Masticating Slow Juicer has the unique ability to make pasta and dough for breadsticks. Cost Our tested products range in price point from $85 to $600. Your Questions, Answered Is a centrifugal or masticating juicer better? Both centrifugal and masticating juicers make excellent juice. Chun says centrifugal juicers are usually more affordable and easy to use. They also extract juice more quickly than masticating juicers, which utilize a gentle extraction process. The benefit of the slower process is that the juice contains more nutrients, enzymes, and antioxidants, and may also have a longer shelf life. How do you clean a juicer? Juicers that need to be hand washed should be taken apart, then cleaned carefully with mild soap. Rinse thoroughly and allow them to air dry. Juicers that are labeled as dishwasher safe can be washed in the dishwasher for a convenient clean-up process. Is juicing actually good for you? Juice is healthy in moderation, but Manaker advises caution for pregnant women or those who are immunocompromised. If you fall into one of these groups, you should drink your juice right away, since fresh juice is not pasteurized and can harbor bacteria. Manaker also points out that babies under the age of one should not drink juice. Chun notes that people with conditions that affect blood sugar, such as diabetes, should also be careful not to drink too much juice. She recommends opting for vegetable-based juices with a low fruit content. What juicer gets the most nutrients? Chun says masticating juicers usually retain more nutrients in the final product. However, the nutrient content decreases quickly over time, so be sure to drink your juice as close to fresh-out-of-the-juicer as possible. Who We Are Caroline Thomason is a Registered Dietitian and nutrition expert. She has a complex understanding of juicers and what consumers are looking for from speaking to other dietitian experts, her own experience, and working with clients. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 