The 7 Best Incontinence Pads of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

To determine which pads are reliable and worth your money, we tested 10 of the top brands head-to-head. Here are the top seven we recommend.

But whether you experience a little leakage or a lot, wearing an incontinence pad can help, both docs agree. The best incontinence pads absorb varying amounts of liquid and lock in the odor, so you don’t have to be stressed over what will come out during your workout class, on long drives, or while you’re sleeping at night.

Treating incontinence at any level can look like a combination of products and therapies , and what’s right for you is totally dependent on your body and life, says Somi Javaid, MD , board-certified OB/GYN and founder and chief medical officer at HerMD.

Regular leakage becomes more common as you get older—some four out of 10 women over 65 are affected by urinary incontinence—but it can also affect women who recently went through childbirth, pregnancy, menopause, as well sometimes just when you feel stressed , says Monte Swarup, MD , a board-certified OB/GYN in Chandler, AZ and founder of the Vaginal Health Hub.

Let’s be real for a moment: The majority of us have experienced that sensation of laughing a little too hard, or jumping over and over in a workout class, and having a little bit of urine leak out. It’s mildly embarrassing, it’s definitely physically uncomfortable, but it’s also very common— recent reports reveal over 60% of US adult women experience some form of urinary incontinence.

Best Overall Poise Long Maximum Absorbency Incontinence Pads for Women 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: This pad is incredibly absorbent with an added perimeter for extra absorbency and wide, long fit for better coverage. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a thick pad, which might rub against legs. During testing, we found that these thick incontinence pads soaked up liquid almost immediately and let nothing seep through. The Poise Maximum Absorbency pad is designed with a main cotton center channel for absorbency but then also has a thin border around the whole thing for added protection—and indeed, our tester found that when a small amount of liquid rolled off the center of the pad and onto the unpadded side of the pad, even that was absorbed immediately. These pads were also successful at not leaking through to underwear underneath, and when our tester poured an apple cider vinegar mix onto the pad, they noted that there was absolutely no smell on the outside of the underwear. The Poise Maximum Absorbency were designed with a contour fit, so they're wider in the front and back for better coverage. They don’t have wings, which makes them easy to remove without leaving any sticky residue behind. And they’re individually wrapped so you can inconspicuously carry one in your bag in case you need it. Lastly, these incontinence pads cost roughly $0.30 per pad—one of the best prices on our list. That affordability is the cherry on top of why we’ve dubbed the Poise Maximum Pads the best overall incontinence pads you can buy. It is worth noting that that wider fit and the thickness needed for maximum absorbency does mean these pads can feel a bit bulky between your legs. Also, our tester did note that while the thin border does provide extra protection, it may rub uncomfortably against the thighs for some people. Price at time of publication: $26 Product Details: Absorbency: Maximum

Maximum Odor Control: Yes

Yes Quantity: 84

Best Overnight Poise Overnight Incontinence Pads 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Why We Like It: It’s extra thick and long for max absorbency, leak-free, and odor absorbent. It’s Worth Noting: It feels a bit like a diaper. The Poise Overnight Incontinence Pads are padded with the maximum amount of absorbency and are very long, so they’ll stay underneath you no matter what direction you’re sleeping when you leak. During testing, these incontinence pads proved to be highly absorbent, leak-free, and great at absorbing odor. Even when the liquid spread to the outer edges of the pad, it was absorbed quickly with no liquid seeping through to the underwear beneath. That’s likely thanks to Poise’s patented absorb-loc core and leak-block sides, which together keep any liquid from escaping. Our tester confirmed these would be effective to wear throughout the entire night without any leakage. While the pads were great for absorption, they did feel slightly wet despite their large size. Let’s be clear: The underwear beneath the pad remained dry, so you shouldn’t experience any bedtime accidents. And they don’t feel uncomfortably wet to the touch, so they should serve you well throughout the night. What’s more, they’re highly padded and long enough to soothe any worries about liquid leaking out while you’re sleeping. Because these are the max thickness and length, these pads do feel a bit like a diaper. But considering they’re for nighttime wear, this isn’t a deal-breaker of a con (and is going to be the case with any overnight pad you find). Price at time of publication: $14 Product Details: Absorbency: Overnight

Overnight Odor Control: Yes

Yes Quantity: 24

Best Absorbency Poise Ultimate Absorbency Regular Incontinence Pads 5 Walgreens View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Like It: With the best absorbency we tested, these pads had zero leakage in any direction and great odor control. It’s Worth Noting: They’re fairly thick. During testing, we found these incontinence pads to have incredible absorbency from the second the liquid hit the pad. Even when we twisted and moved the underwear around, not a single drop came out. Our tester saw no leakage from the front, back, or sides, and felt no wetness when they pushed on the soaked pad. Part of this is thanks to this pad’s unique design with elevated side panels to keep the flow of water off the underwear, and part is thanks to the contour fit of Poise wherein the back and front are wider to help better absorb liquid where it naturally hits. Because these pads have such great absorbency, they are rather thick and might be uncomfortable for some to wear all day. But if preventing leakage is your highest priority, they’re the best bet. Price at time of publication: $14 Product Details: Absorbency: Ultimate

Ultimate Odor Control: Yes

Yes Quantity: 33

Best Eco-Friendly Attn: Grace Ultimate Incontinence Pads for Women 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It’s made with eco-friendly materials and methods and is irritant free while still being highly absorbent. It’s Worth Noting: They’re a bit bulky. These pads are not only made with renewable materials and in carbon-neutral factories, but our testing found them to be reliably absorbent and have great odor control. Attn: Grace is made with a silky soft, 100% bio-based top sheet. During testing, we found the ultimate absorbency to be true to its name—the liquid instantly absorbed into this top sheet and was contained in the initial spot rather than spreading to the outside. The inner layer uses active botanicals to counteract odor, and indeed our tester found the odor control on these pads to be very impressive when they had apple cider vinegar poured on them. This pad is also free of chlorine, synthetic fragrances, lotions and latex, so it’s great for sensitive skin. We did find that there was a slight residual wetness when touching the pad. But for the most part it was completely dry and highly effective, and no moisture leaked onto the underwear below. Note that, while the packaging describes these pads as “ultra discreet” we found them to be quite bulky considering the Ultimate absorbency requires significant thickness. These pads are also longer than most at 16-inches—great for protection, but less ideal for inconspicuousness between your legs. If you’re looking for a more low-profile eco-friendly incontinence pad, we recommend trying Attn: Grace’s Moderate Pads, which are shorter and less bulky. Price at time of publication: $22 Product Details: Absorbency: Maximum

Maximum Odor Control: Yes

Yes Quantity: 28

Best Postpartum Amazon Basics Long Length Ultimate Absorbency Incontinence Pads for Women 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: These affordable pads are highly absorbent and gentle on skin. It’s Worth Noting: They’re a little shorter than some other brands. Urinary incontinence is incredibly common after giving birth vaginally, with some studies putting that number as high as one in three women experiencing urinary leakage postpartum. We love these incontinence pads from Amazon as they’re highly absorbent, stay relatively dry with a large amount of liquid, mask odor well, and are very affordable, at just $0.42 per pad. Our testing showed these pads effectively absorbed all the liquid we poured on it (albeit after sitting on top for a beat). It left no mess and the liquid absorbed into the top layer without leaking through to the sides or outer layer. Our tester found the underwear beneath the pad stayed dry, and there was no odor on the underwear or outside of the pad at all. Their shape is less contoured than Poise, which many women prefer. And although they’re the top level of absorbancy, they aren’t as thick as other max incontinence pads—which makes them much more comfortable to wear. These pads use cotton to help quick away moisture, which both our experts recommend, and they’re hypoallergenic, which is ideal when your skin is already likely to be highly inflamed. Price at time of publication: $13 Product Details:

Absorbency: Ultimate

Ultimate Odor Control: Yes

Yes Quantity: 30

Best Drugstore Walgreens Long Maximum Absorbency Incontinence Pads 4.6 Walgreens View On Walgreens Why We Like It: These affordable pads offer reliable odor control. It’s Worth Noting: They’re a bit thick. If you’re looking for the best incontinence pads you can buy in person at your local drugstore, Walgreens Certainty Pads are absorbent, odor-controlling, and super affordable at just $0.31 per pad. During testing we found it delivered on its claim of maximum absorbency; the liquid soaked into the pad quickly and didn’t seep out the sides. Despite the packaging describing these as “thin design for a discreet fit” this pad is definitely rather thick—but that’s also what made the product very effective. These pads passed the odor test, reliably trapping the smell of apple cider vinegar. They’re individually wrapped for discreet transport in your purse or backpack. Price at time of publication: $12 Product Details:

Absorbency: Maximum

Maximum Odor Control: Yes

Yes Quantity: 39