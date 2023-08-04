To help you narrow things down even further, we personally tested some of the most popular brands and models to offer our recommendations across a number of categories. Our editors laced (and in some cases, velcroed) up and hit the trails—testing each boot, shoe or sandal during multiple hikes across a minimum of four weeks. We took notes as we went, evaluating each model on comfort, features, and overall performance. Here are our top picks based on our testing. A podiatrist from our Medical Expert Board also reviewed content on hiking shoe fit, support, and materials for accuracy.

In his 10,000+ trail miles hiking and running, Wesley’s seen massive improvements in footwear comfort, support, materials and ventilation. But he’s quick to note that what might be his perfect fit likely won’t be the right option for people with different feet and/or hiking aspirations. The experts we spoke to agree that it’s best to choose the features you want based on your intended use. So, before committing to hiking shoes or boots, it pays to take a deep breath and consider where you’ll be taking them. Once you’ve narrowed down the options, try on a variety of shoes to see what fits best.

“Fit is first!” says Wesley Trimble, Communications and Creative Director at the American Hiking Society. “I always say happy feet are essential to a pleasant hiking experience. Footwear is literally the foundation of the hiking experience, and no gear is as important as great-fitting, supportive, and adequate-traction footwear.”

From sturdy leather high-tops to breathable mesh trail joggers—all of the hiking shoe options available today may leave you feeling confused about what to look for. Lightweight versus supportive? Waterproof versus airflow? Mountain summits or woodland wanderings? What you need to prioritize will ultimately come down to your specific needs.

Best Overall Merrell Speed Eco 5 Merrell View On Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos Why We Like It They’re comfortable and supportive, have almost zero break-in time, and come at an accessible price-point. It's Worth Noting These are shoes not boots, so if you need additional ankle support try something taller. Sturdy and durable, these shoes combine breathable comfort and excellent arch support for an all-round pleasurable hiking experience. Unboxing the Merrell Speed Eco hiking shoe, we noticed right away the high-quality materials and finely detailed construction. The laces are thick, the bottom of the shoe have the traction we expected, and the insole and outer fabrics are sturdy. We also like the recycled components (including the outsole rubber and EVA footbed), which are nice touches for nature-loving hiker types like us. These shoes felt super comfortable from the get-go. And though we started out slow, we soon realized there’s no need for a break-in period. The arch support is superb and the fit is just right, with no rubbing, blistering or hot-spots. Out on the trails, these shoes felt sturdy, and the traction is excellent: no slips at all, even on rocky or uneven ground. Given the thick material, we were surprised at the breathability of the uppers as we experienced no wetness or odors across several hikes. And despite these shoes not being “water-resistant,” we loved that the mesh didn’t allow much moisture or cold to seep in. Price at time of publication: $100 Product Details: Materials: Recycled jacquard upper; recycled breathable mesh lining; mesh footbed cover; recycled removable EVA foam footbed; lightweight EVA foam midsole; recycled rubber outsole

Best Value Asics Men's Gel-Venture 8 Trail Running Shoes 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Asics.com Why We Like It They’re a versatile, breathable option for casual hikes, light trail runs, and everyday use. It's Worth Noting These shoes are not weather-resistant, so they’re not ideal for hiking in rain or snow. Take them out of the box, and the ASICS Men's Gel-Venture 8 look like any other pair of ASICS trainers or street shoes we’ve known. Flip them over, however, and the heavier treads and added support told us these are ready for the trails. Supportive and well cushioned, these shoes fit true to size though slightly narrower than comparable brands/models (which is worth noting if you have wider feet). The arch support provides great stability on multiple terrains, even for people with high arches. And the materials hold up well across multiple hikes—if it wasn’t for the dirt they appeared brand new after we tested them. What we love most about these shoes is the balance between warmth and breathability across a range of weather conditions. In the cold, they didn’t become overly rigid, and provided adequate warmth. In hot conditions, they provided great ventilation, so no overheating. Though experienced climbers and hiking enthusiasts may look for something more specialized, the Gel-Venture 8s delivered a great blend of traction, stability and comfort off-road as well as around town. They’re great option for casual hikers looking for an all-rounder at an entry-level price. Price at time of publication: $70 Product Details: Materials: Synthetic mesh upper; rubber sole; GEL Technology cushioning for shock absorption

Best Hiking Boot Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots 5 REI View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Holabirdsports.com Why We Like It Lightweight and exceptionally breathable, the waterproof Gore-Tex® uppers kept our feet dry and warm in puddles, mud, and snow. It's Worth Noting The traction wasn’t quite up to the most extreme terrain we tested. Looking for a lightweight option with the feel of a running shoe and the support of a boot? The Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex® hiking boot checks a whole lot of boxes. Fitting true to size, these boots felt snug from our first wear, and offered plenty of room for the toes—no pinching or pressing. Breaking them in wasn’t an issue, and even a 5+ hour hike straight-up produced no blisters or discomfort. We wore them on loose gravel and rocks, in snow, and on uphill slogs, and even after taking a beating these boots wiped down to look as good as new. Given the breathability of the mesh upper, we find it remarkable how waterproof these boots are. Even after slipping into creeks, and splashing in deep puddles, we never felt dampness inside of the shoe. Though you may need a little more traction where steep, slick surfaces or rock scrambling’s involved, we think these boots are a comfortable, durable choice for mixed trails and intermediate hikes. Price at time of publication: $175 Product Details: Materials: PU coated leather/textile upper; rubber outsole; textile inner

Best Hiking Sandals Bedrock Sandals Women's Cairn Adventure Sandals 5 Bedrock View On Bedrocksandals.com Why We Like It Made with the highest-quality materials, these sandals more than live up to their lofty reputation. It's Worth Noting Allow a little time for breaking in and strap adjustment before you hit the trails. So light and comfortable you forget you’re wearing them, these adjustable sandals had no problem handling even the gnarliest conditions when we tried them out. We found taking time to play with the three-way straps is essential to finding the best configuration. When fitted correctly, the flip-flop-style toe strap offers more maneuverability than other cross-strap sandals we’ve tried, and the Vibram® soles provides a great balance of sensitivity and grip, even while hiking up a wet granite riverbed near the California coast. Though they fit roughly true to size, we’d definitely recommend trying a half size larger than your usual shoe, as the added sole length provides a little extra protection for your bare foot in hazardous environments. Price at time of publication: $115 Product Details: Materials: Vibram® XS Trek Regolith outsole; premium webbing strap upper

Best Waterproof Salomon Men's X Ultra Pioneer CLIMASALOMON Waterproof Hiking Shoes 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Salomon.com Why We Like It They’re a great medium-weight shoe for casual hiking in all types of weather conditions. It's Worth Noting Although they fit roughly true to size, they may be too narrow for people with wide or flat feet. From first wear, the Salomon X Ultra Pioneer ClimaSalomon felt light and supportive with zero pinching or chafing even on multi-hour hikes. The tread performed well while navigating natural rocks, compacted dirt trails and downed trees. But it’s this shoe’s performance in streams and wet conditions that truly sets it apart: The attached tongue prevents leaks even when submerged to the laces. While the heel cushion is fairly rigid, it offers great support, and the solid toe area offers great protection in rocky terrain. Given how waterproof these shoes proved to be, they were surprisingly breathable—we experienced no issues with overheating or excessive sweating. They’re great option for the weekend hiker tackling mixed terrain and people looking for a genuinely waterproof hiking shoe under $150. Price at time of publication: $135 Product Details: Materials: ClimaSalomon waterproof upper; foam cushioned inner; rubber sole

Best Lightweight Danner Trail 2650 Campo Women's Hiking Shoes 4.9 Danner View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com View On Danner.com Why We Like It These shoes are so comfortable, we started wearing them instead of our regular sneakers. It's Worth Noting If you’re off to the Rockies, you’ll need something significantly more sturdy. The high-quality materials, lightweight construction, and fun colors make the Danner Trail 2650 hiking shoes a go-to choice, up trail or downtown. The soft breathable fabric let us we slip these on straight out of the box, with no break-in period and zero risk of blisters. They felt a little small for their size at first, but some lace adjustment was all it took for a snug fit. We recommend considering a half size larger if you intend to wear thick socks though. The mesh uppers offered great breathability, and the traction is suitable for moderate terrain and low-key trails. Though, due to the lightweight construction and materials, we’d definitely stop short of wearing them in rainy or muddy conditions. That said, it's because of their lightweight construction that these shoes are great for traveling, sightseeing, and packing as a versatile in-betweener. And the colorways are unlike anything else you’ll see in the hiking space. Price at time of publication: $160 Product Details: Materials: Vibram® 460 outsole; leather and textile upper; mesh lining

Best for Trail Running La Sportiva Jackal II Boa Mountain Mens Running Shoe 5 La Sportiva View On Lasportivausa.com View On REI Why We Like It Their firm soles and excellent ankle support makes these shoes a comfortable choice every step of the way. It's Worth Noting The ankle support is great for jogging, but might be inadequate for more extreme hiking environments. Across more than 100 miles of everything from pavement to dirt trails littered with thick roots, rocky sections with lots of loose gravel, mud, shallow streams, and grass—these shoes stood up to some rigorous testing. The soles offer excellent traction and the built-in gaiters mean there won’t be any rocks or bark in your shoes to slow you down. Though we found the La Sportiva Jackal II BOAs fit slightly small for their size, the tighteners offer a bit of leeway for people to try a slightly larger shoe than they normally would. After using the shoes for morning walks over a brief period (around 10 miles total) before we started jogging, we had no issues with pinching, chafing or blisters. Because the breathable fabric dries quickly, you can stamp through a creek one day, and slip them on dry the next. Overall, we’d recommend these lightweight trail runners for fast and light adventures and everyday mileage. Price at time of publication: $185 Product Details: Materials: Ariaprene tongue and collar; dual BOA® fit system; recycled sandwich mesh forefoot; recycled Abrasion resistant mesh lining; FriXion® XF 2.0 with Impact Brake System™

Best for Wide Feet Merrell Men's Moab 3 Mid Hiking Boot 5 REI View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Why We Like It Heavy-duty construction meets reliable support in a warm, wide, waterproof boot. It's Worth Noting At more than 16 ounces per boot, they’re definitely not suited to jogging. Out of the box, you first notice the Merrell Moab 3 Mid GTX’s heavy-duty, high-quality materials and construction. After just a few hours of active wear, we settled into these supportive and comfortable boots across varied terrain including mud, snow and icy rocks. Though these boots fit true to size, it’s worth noting they’re wider than others we’ve tried (a real benefit for those of us with flatter feet!). Yet the arch support in combination with the lace system let us adjust and tweak until we found the perfect fit. Temperature-wise, these boots strike a nice balance between warm toes (even on an icy day in upstate New York) and breathability. And the traction they provided in the range of conditions and terrains we navigated was impressive. As was their waterproof-ness—even after complete submersions the water ran right off. Comfy, versatile and durable, we’d recommend these boots as a solid all-round option for everything from cold-climate dog walking to icy mountain trails. Price at time of publication: $120 Product Details: Materials: Vibram® outsole; mesh upper; 100% recycled breathable mesh lining

Best for Narrow Feet Oboz Sawtooth X Low Waterproof Hiking Shoe 4.9 Oboz View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com View On Campsaver.com Why We Like It The wide, sturdy sole and base gives excellent ankle support for those of us with narrow feet (or those prone to rolling ankles). It's Worth Noting The narrow heel cup is a consideration for people with medium to wide feet. We found the Oboz Sawtooth X Low Waterproof hiking shoe just the ticket for slimmer heels, while still offering plenty of toe space. Though we didn’t need any break-in time, we found paying a little extra attention to the laces was worth the effort when fitting these shoes for the first time. Even at half a size larger than normal, the ankle support provided by the large sole gave us the confidence to tackle rugged, muddy ground without slips, twists or strains. Through testing across several 45-minute hikes per week, the shoes held up nicely—even when subjected to hilly Vermont terrain—with little sign of wear and tear. So if you’re narrow-footed and looking for a solid foundation to get active without fear of ankle rolling, these hiking shoes are definitely worth a look. Price at time of publication: $160 Product Details: Materials: Oiled nubuck and cordura mesh upper; B-DRY waterproof membrane; 100% RPET repreve webbing

Best Cushioning Hoka Speedgoat 5 GTX Women's Trail Runners 4.8 Zappos View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Why We Like It Across multiple hikes and various terrains, these shoes kept our feet consistently comfortable and cushioned. It's Worth Noting The soles are a lot! They’re almost like platform shoes. With cushioning this comfortable, these shoes molded perfectly to our feet. Don’t let the platform-style soles and extra height put you off. From first wear the Hoka Speedgoat 5 GTX felt supremely comfy. And over time we found the extra padding made it easier to cover greater distances, whether on sandy, muddy, paved or rocky trails. And despite their chunky appearance, they fit true to our regular sneaker size (just keep in mind that that’s without socks. So if you’re in colder climates, maybe try a half size larger). The downside of all the padding: At times they felt hot. But even on moist or muddy trails, they don’t retain a lot of water, so odors don’t seem to be an issue. Also, with shoes this comfortable, the tradeoff is an aesthetic that won’t be to everybody’s tastes. But, hey! You can’t have everything. And out on the trails it’s all about function over fashion, every day of the week. Price at time of publication: $170 Product Details: Materials: Gore-Tex® with recycled textile upper; rubber toe cap; compression molded EVA midsole; Vibram® Megagrip soles; double-layer jacquard engineered mesh inner

Best All-Terrain Topo Athletic Trailventure 2 WP Hiking Boot 5 Topo Athletic View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Topoathletic.com Why We Like It High-quality materials meet supreme attention to detail for a durable, versatile boot across any terrain. It's Worth Noting The signature Topo colorways are flamboyant when compared to other brands. From hiking Denver’s dry rocky inclines, to lakeside mushroom foraging in Iowa; traversing everything from gravel to dirt, grasslands to brushy forest, mountain streams to sandy beach—the Topo Athletic Trailventure 2 took everything we threw at it. And, tribute to their sturdy construction, after multiple adventures we found almost zero wear and tear. Yet despite their heavy-duty performance, they felt comfortable from day one, with plenty of cushioning and support to keep our feet secure as we moved from one landscape to the next. And whether in sweltering Colorado or chillin’ in temperate Iowa, the breathable eVent® waterproof inner-bootie construction kept water out (even during vigorous splashing and hosedowns), while keeping our feet at a comfortable temperature throughout. If you’re looking for a great all-rounder with super-comfy soles, we found it hard to fault this boot. No surprises then, that the Topo Athletic Trailventure 2 came in as our #1 all-terrain pick. Price at time of publication: $120 Product Details: Materials: Vibram® Megagrip outsole; eVent® waterproof inner-bootie; antimicrobial OrthoLite® performance insole

Best Traction Zamberlan 335 Circe Low GTX Hiking Shoes 5 REI View On Zappos View On Moosejaw.com View On REI Why We Like It No detail is spared in this high-end shoe that delivers on the manufacturer’s claims. It's Worth Noting The tongue is a little stiff, making them tricky to slip on until they’re worn in. From the microfiber uppers to the grippy soles, water-resistant ouches, toe-box rock guards, and breathable mesh panels, Zamberlan 335 CIRCE LOW GTXs pack all the features you’d expect at their price-point. And throughout testing across gravel, concrete, dirt, sand, and boggy terrain, the functionality measured up to the promise of all the bells and whistles included. Beneath the rigid exterior, the plush cushioned inner offers comfortable support with no pinching or chafing straight out of the box. The wider heel gives extra stability, especially on uneven surfaces where balance is put to the test. And the traction held firm no matter where we took them. Following the website instructions, we found it useful to trace our foot outline to determine exact size. By doing so, we discovered they fit true to size, unlike other brands who recommend choosing a half size larger. During several mild-weather hikes our feet stayed cool, and—true to Zamberlan’s claims—after substantial rainfall our feet remained dry. All in all, these are a solid option for those prepared to spend a little more money for a highly functional shoe that spares no attention to detail. Price at time of publication: $250 Product Details: Materials: Microfiber upper; Gore-Tex® lining; Vibram® Junko Megagrip sole

Best for Cold Weather Oboz Bridger 9 Inch Insulated Waterproof Women's Hiking Boot 4.9 Oboz View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Campsaver.com Why We Like It Tall, snug and superbly insulated, these boots kept our feet warm and dry even when our other extremities were freezing. It's Worth Noting The cushioning is not nearly as soft as other brands, so you’ll need to get used to them. Out of the box, you know these are boots of substance. They’re big (10” tall!). They’re heavy-duty. And they’re remarkably warm given their thin construction. From the lacing hooks right down to the rigid, grippy sole, these boots emanate quality. The leather is supple and waterproof (we checked). And the toe area has plenty of room despite the snugness of the fit. If you’ll be using these in cold climates, it’s worth purchasing half a size larger than normal to allow for thicker socks. Another thing worth noting: the cushioning borders on hard. Yes, this contributes to these boots being undeniably stable. But for some, the rigidity of the inners will be jarring. And though we experienced minor irritation from the tongue rubbing against the front of the shin, we found this could be alleviated by simply re-lacing. The payoff for the slight reduction in cushioning: Your feet stay supported, toasty and dry no matter the conditions (we tested down to 20 F, on a variety of terrains). So if warmth and stability top your list of priorities, we rate the Oboz Bridger Insulated Waterproof Hiking Boot as our top cold-weather pick. Even if they take a bit of getting used to. Price at time of publication: $210 Product Details: Materials: DWR nubuck leather upper; waterproof B-DRY liner

Best for Snow Lowa Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boots 4.9 REI View On Backcountry.com View On Campsaver.com View On Midwayusa.com Why We Like It From snow-capped peaks to tropical Costa Rican trails, these boots are most definitely made for walking. It's Worth Noting Looks can be deceiving, and the functionality of these boots far outweighs their modest exterior. These shoes might not be the sexiest hiking boots we tested—at first glance they looked a little thick and heavy. So we were surprised by how great they felt, even during steep uphill hikes straight out of the box. The narrow and wide options are ideal for people with irregular-shaped feet, and we found that the standard sizings fit true to size. Once safely strapped inside, the sturdy construction pays off. We confidently navigated rugged terrain without fear of kicking things, tripping on things, negotiating rocks or stomping through snow. And the traction, plus ankle and arch supports, offered the stability to keep pushing forward in some extreme environments. Warm toes in the snow. Cool feet in the tropics. Waterproof even through a dunking. They’ve proven a comfortable and reliable option wherever we’ve taken them. So if you’re willing to fork out a little more as an investment in your all-terrain, all-weather future, we highly recommend these Lowa Renegade GTX boots. Even if they don’t look as flashy as the next guy’s. Price at time of publication: $255 Product Details: Materials: Nubuck leather upper; polyester lining; Vibram® rubber sole

Most Breathable La Sportiva TX Hike Mid GTX Hiking Boots 5 REI View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com Why We Like It These waterproof boots kept our feet dry all day, while the breathable fabric helped wick away sweat. It's Worth Noting The unisex sizings fit a touch wide if you’re not wearing heavy socks. Waterproof and breathable: an unlikely combination. But that’s exactly what you get with the La Sportiva TX Hike Mid GTX hiking boot. These boots withstood long days of wet and snowy weather, and even stayed bone dry inside after standing for five minutes in lake water. Lightweight and comfortable, the padded tongue helped stabilize our ankles, adding to the premium feel. The big surprise here was the breathability of the boot. The Gore-Tex® and mesh uppers kept our feet warm during colder than average spring weather, while remarkably not overheating them or getting them sweaty during warmer days. Couple this with great arch support and a cushioned foot bed, and you get a comfortable and highly functional mid-weight hiking boot for a mid-range price. Price at time of publication: $190 Product Details: Materials: Recycled mesh upper; Bluesign® Certified Gore-Tex® lining; Vibram® Ecostep EVO sole

