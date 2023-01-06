Health Conditions A-Z Digestive Health The 14 Best Hemorrhoid Creams and Treatments of 2023 Tucks Blistex Multi-Care Relief Kit contains expert-approved ingredients to soothe and shrink hemorrhoids. By Lindsay Modglin Lindsay Modglin Lindsay is a professional health and wellness writer with 9+ years of clinical healthcare knowledge. She uses her diverse medical background to write about mental health, chronic conditions, and medicine.Her writing focuses on brain health, cancer, CBD and cannabis, nutrition, diabetes, substance abuse, and medication education. She is passionate about providing scientifically accurate and easy-to-understand information to help people improve their overall health. She also enjoys writing buying guides and product reviews for readers. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Hemorrhoids are one of the most common ailments worldwide, affecting millions each year. By age 50, about half of all adults experience hemorrhoid-related pain and discomfort. While many suffer in silence due to embarrassment, it’s important to remember you don’t have to live with bothersome hemorrhoids. Reviewed and Approved Our top pick, Tucks Blistex Multi-Care Relief Kit covers all the bases to help relieve troublesome hemorrhoids. It includes two products, a fast-acting numbing cream for pain and witch hazel pads to reduce swelling and itching. For a budget-friendly option, the Maximum Strength Preparation H Cream boasts a triple-action formula that targets pain, itching, and burning. "Hemorrhoids, also known as piles, are swollen veins in the anus and lower rectum," explains Sara Mesilhy, gastroenterologist and medical reviewer at ProbioticReviewGirl. "They can be caused by factors such as straining during bowel movements, obesity, pregnancy, chronic constipation or diarrhea, and sitting for long periods of time." Thankfully, over-the-counter products, creams, and lifestyle changes—like increasing fiber intake and drinking plenty of water to prevent constipation—can successfully treat many hemorrhoids. However, Dr. Mesilhy suggests seeking medical attention to determine the best course of treatment for you. We researched dozens of products and consulted gastroenterologists to find the best over-the-counter remedies for hemorrhoids. Here are our top picks for the best hemorrhoid creams and treatments. It’s Worth Noting: The kit may not be suitable for those with especially severe cases. Get relief from the burning, itching, and pain of hemorrhoids with Tucks Blistex Multi-Care Relief Kit. The kit includes two treatments—a medicated cream plus witch hazel pads—that work together to help relieve symptoms, soothe skin and shrink hemorrhoids. The cream is formulated with a maximum-strength blend of colloidal oatmeal and 5% lidocaine that soothes the skin and relieves pain, itching, swelling, and bleeding caused by hemorrhoids. It also helps to shrink swollen tissues in the area, offering quick and effective relief. Witch hazel is known for its natural astringent and anti-inflammatory properties, so the pads included in this kit help reduce swelling and irritation in the rectal and vaginal areas. They’re also excellent for cleansing and relieving pregnancy and postpartum discomfort. Price at time of publication: $10 Product Details: Type: Cream and pad comboActive ingredients: Lidocaine, witch hazel, colloidal oatmealDose: Apply externally up to six times dailyUses: External hemorrhoids and cleansingSymptoms treated: Pain, itching, and discomfort Best Budget Preparation H Maximum Strength Hemorrhoid Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why We Like It: This maximum-strength Preparation H cream relieves burning, itching, and pain within minutes. It’s Worth Noting: This cream is not suitable for internal use. Preparation H is a well-known brand in hemorrhoid care, and their Maximum Strength Hemorrhoid Cream is an effective solution for relieving the symptoms of your hemorrhoids. The cream’s primary active ingredient is phenylephrine HCl—a topical vasoconstrictor that shrinks swollen tissues and helps reduce the discomfort associated with hemorrhoids. The formula also contains a blend of glycerin, Pramoxine HCl, and white petrolatum to soothe the skin while encouraging tissue healing. It's easy to apply and starts working immediately to offer relief from itching, burning, pain, swelling, and painful bowel movements. While the application process is a bit messy, the relief is well worth it. Price at time of publication: $7 Product Details: Type: CreamActive ingredients: Glycerin, Phenylephrine HCl, Pramoxine HCl, white petrolatumDose: Apply up to four times dailyUses: External hemorrhoidsSymptoms treated: Burning, itching, pain, swelling, painful bowel movements Best for Internal Hemorrhoids Anusol Suppositories Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: These fast-acting suppositories are small and easy to insert. It’s Worth Noting: They may stain your underwear. Internal hemorrhoids are located inside the rectum and can be incredibly uncomfortable. Anusol suppositories deliver targeted relief and help shrink troublesome veins. The suppositories contain a combination of active ingredients, including zinc oxide and bismuth subgallate, which reduce swelling and shrink veins to help ease pain, itching, and discomfort. The suppositories are easy to use and offer fast-acting relief for internal hemorrhoids. The direct application of the suppositories offers comfort where it’s needed most. Simply insert one suppository into the rectum in the morning, evening, and after each bowel movement. Price at time of publication: $15 Product Details: Type: SuppositoryActive ingredients: Zinc oxide, bismuth subgallate, balsam peru, bismuth oxideDose: Insert one suppository in the morning, evening, and after each bowel movementUses: Internal hemorrhoidsSymptoms treated: Discomfort, itching, swelling Best for Itch Relief Boiron HemCalm Ointment Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Botanicchoice.com Why We Like It: Its natural ingredients cater to those with sensitive skin. It’s Worth Noting: This ointment may be greasier than its cream counterparts. Boiron has been a household favorite for homeopathic remedies since 1932, and HemCalm Ointment is no exception. The ointment is a powerful homeopathic treatment for external hemorrhoids. Don’t let the small size fool you—this ointment packs a punch and offers fast-acting relief from itching, burning, and pain. It contains powerful active ingredients, including Aesculus hippocastanum 1X HPUS 1.3%—a plant-based component (horse chestnut) that helps shrink and soothe inflamed veins. The formula is easy to use and is free of parabens, dyes, or preservatives. Plus, it can be used for those 12 years and older. Apply the ointment up to four times daily for targeted relief and healing. Price at time of publication: $8 Product Details: Type: OintmentActive ingredients: Aesculus hippocastanum, collinsonia canadensis, hamamelis virginianaDose: Apply up to four times dailyUses: External hemorrhoidsSymptoms treated: Pain, burning, itching, swelling Best for Shrinking RectiCare Anorectal Lidocaine 5% Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: Contains a maximum-strength local anesthetic for immediate relief. It’s Worth Noting: Not suitable for use on broken skin. Swelling of the veins around the anus can be extremely uncomfortable and even painful. RectiCare Anorectal Lidocaine Cream contains the maximum strength of lidocaine available without a prescription—5%. Lidocaine is a local anesthetic that helps dull the pain and itch associated with hemorrhoids within minutes. "The most significant benefit of using hemorrhoid products that contain lidocaine is the numbing," explains Supriya Rao, MD, board-certified gastroenterologist and managing partner at Integrated Gastroenterology Consultants in Chelmsford, MA. "Lidocaine acts as a pain relief, blocking the pain from the nerve endings wherever it's applied." The cream is easy to apply. You can expect immediate relief from the deep-penetrating anesthetic. The cream is easy to apply. Plus, it can be used up to six times a day. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Type: CreamActive ingredients: Lidocaine 5%Dose: Apply a small amount up to six times dailyUses: External hemorrhoids Symptoms treated: Pain, itching, burning, swelling Best for Pain Relief Truremedy Naturals Balm – Fast Relief Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Designed with 100% natural ingredients for chemical-free relief. It’s Worth Noting: The oils in this formula may feel greasy. Witch hazel is commonly used as an astringent to tone and reduce skin inflammation. It’s also used in many hemorrhoid and perineal products to reduce swelling and itching. Truremedy Natural Hemorrhoid Balm contains witch hazel along with other powerful natural ingredients such as arnica—a plant extract that helps reduce pain and inflammation—and yarrow—a plant extract that helps reduce swelling and itching. The balm is safe for all skin types and during pregnancy and postpartum. However, this oil-rich formula—coconut, avocado, canola, lavender, and olive oil—is best suited for those who don’t mind the initial greasiness following application. Most of the stickiness dissipates within minutes, leaving you with a pleasant, cooling sensation. Price at time of publication: $23 Product Details: Type: BalmActive ingredients: Witch hazel, yarrow, arnica, St. John's WortDose: Apply with a pad twice dailyUses: External hemorrhoidsSymptoms treated: Swelling, burning, severe pain, thromboses, itching, anal fissures Best for Instant Relief Tronolane Dual-Action Hemorrhoid Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: The non-greasy formula won't stain your clothes. It’s Worth Noting: It may initially cause burning during application. The gastroenterologists we spoke to highly recommended zinc oxide-based cream for treating external hemorrhoids. Tronolane Dual-Action Hemorrhoid Cream combines zinc oxide and pramoxine to stop pain and itching instantly. It also contains emollients, such as beeswax and glycerin, to soothe and protect the affected area. This cream is designed with a dual-action formula—it helps reduce inflammation and provides long-term protection from irritation and itching. Plus, the non-greasy formula won’t stain your clothes or bedding like some other creams. The cream absorbs quickly and has a pleasant, mild scent. However, some report a temporary burning sensation during application. Price at time of publication: $8 Product Details: Type: CreamActive ingredients: Pramoxine hydrochloride, Zinc oxideDose: Apply up to five times dailyUses: External hemorrhoidsSymptoms treated: Pain, itching, burning, soreness Best for Hemorrhoids and Fissures Doctor Butler's Hemorrhoid & Fissure Ointment Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: The combination of prescription-strength medication and natural herbs soothes anal fissures on contact. It’s Worth Noting: This product isn't suitable for those with lidocaine sensitivity or allergies. Another lidocaine-based option with the added benefit of phenylephrine to help reduce swelling, Doctor Butler’s Hemorrhoid & Fissure Ointment is a superb choice for those suffering from both hemorrhoids and anal fissures. Anal fissures are tiny tears in the lining of your anal canal—they often occur after straining to have a bowel movement. This ointment numbs the area and helps reduce inflammation. While it's on the pricier side compared to other products on our list, its prescription-strength formula instantly relieves discomfort. The addition of herbal and plant extracts, such as aloe vera, horse chestnut, and ginseng extract, helps protect the skin's moisture barrier and supply antioxidant protection. It's important to note that those with lidocaine allergies or sensitivity should avoid this product. Price at time of publication: $30 Product Details: Type: OintmentActive ingredients: Lidocaine USP 4.0%, phenylephrine HCl 0.25%Dose: Apply up to three times dailyUses: External hemorrhoidsSymptoms treated: Pain, itching, burning Best for Pregnancy Earth Mama Herbal Perineal Spray Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: The ingredients are all natural and safe during pregnancy and postpartum. It’s Worth Noting: Some users feel temporary burning after using this product. The pressure of a growing uterus increases the risk of hemorrhoids during pregnancy, making it essential for expecting moms to add a hemorrhoid product to their must-have list. Earth Mama’s Herbal Perineal Spray is specifically designed to soothe and cool the affected area using natural herbs. This spray contains peppermint and witch hazel, known for their anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and astringent properties. When applied topically, these ingredients create an immediate cooling sensation. Earth Mama products are free of harsh chemicals and parabens, making them a safe choice for pregnant women. Plus, the convenient spray bottle makes application quick and mess-free. The company recommends keeping the bottle in the refrigerator for an intensified effect. Price at time of publication: $24 Product Details: Type: SprayActive ingredients: Peppermint, witch hazelDose: Mist as often as neededUses: External hemorrhoids during pregnancy and postpartumSymptoms treated: Pain, itching, burning Best Ointment Reejoys Herbaceous Hemorrhoid Ointment Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: This product does not contain harsh chemicals or irritants. It’s Worth Noting: Despite its natural ingredients, herbal extracts can cause skin irritation in some. Ointments are an oil-based alternative to creams and often have a gel-like texture. Herbaceous Hemorrhoid Ointment is a doctor-recommended formula that contains powerful herbs and aloe vera—a long-used remedy for soothing skin irritation. Aloe vera helps form a protective barrier on the skin to lock in moisture and reduce inflammation. Unlike many hemorrhoid products, this formulation is safe for both internal and external use. When applied outside the anus, the ointment acts as a barrier and helps protect the area from friction and irritation. An included round-tip applicator assists with the internal application process. However, discussing internal use with a doctor before using is crucial. Price at time of publication: $11 Product Details: Type: OintmentActive ingredients: Sanguisorba officinalis L, Clinopodium megalanthum, cactus, aloe veraDose: Apply two times dailyUses: External and internal hemorrhoidsSymptoms treated: Pain, burning, itching, swelling Best Sitz Bath H&W Foldable Squat Free Sitz Bath Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Its ergonomic design supports the body's natural shape and prevents strain. It’s Worth Noting: Properly cleaning and drying the device after each use is necessary to avoid mold, mildew, and bacteria buildup. Sitz baths are an often-overlooked treatment for hemorrhoids. Not only do they aid in cleansing, but soaking in warm water also helps reduce swelling, pain, and itching associated with internal and external hemorrhoids. The Foldable Squat-Free Sitz Bath by H&W is recommended for easy and mess-free use. This product fits almost any size toilet and requires no installation. The wide seat provides a comfortable surface with anti-slip grips, and the walls are high enough to prevent splashing or spilling. The seat folds quickly for convenient storage when not in use. Other features include an anti-overflow hole to prevent accidental overflow and non-toxic construction. Dr. Rao states, “You should sit in a sitz bath for anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes, but not longer. You can do this multiple times a day.” It's important to note that sitz baths must be thoroughly cleaned after every use to prevent microbial growth. Price at time of publication: $21 Product Details: Type: Sitz bathActive ingredients: N/ADose: Use for 15 to 20 minutes dailyUses: External and internal hemorrhoidsSymptoms treated: Swelling, pain, itching, burning Best Bath Soak Better Bath Better Body Sitz Bath Soak Better Bath Better Body View On Amazon Why We Like It: Its blend of herbs and essential oils relieves discomfort while promoting relaxation. It’s Worth Noting: This product is not suitable for people with sensitivity to essential oils. Epsom salt contains magnesium sulfate, a mineral that can help reduce inflammation, relieve muscle aches and tension, and promote relaxation. Sitz Soak Bath Salt by Better Bath Better Body combines Epsom salt with Vitamin C and essential oils to create a therapeutic soak that can help with hemorrhoid symptoms. “Epsom salts are great for relief,” says Dr. Rao. “They can also help improve circulation and may even reduce swelling.” Vitamin C strengthens the capillaries and helps reduce swelling, while the essential oil blend containing juniper, lavender, and frankincense encourages a calming state of mind. The bath salts dissolve quickly in warm water and are free of fragrances and dyes. For best results, use with a sitz bath and soak for at least 10 to 20 minutes daily. Price at time of publication: $18 Product Details: Type: Bath saltActive ingredients: USP grade Epsom salt, vitamin C, essential oilsDose: Use 1 to 2 tablespoons per gallon of waterUses: External hemorrhoidsSymptoms treated: Swelling, pain, itching, burning Best Wipes Preparation H Hemorrhoid Flushable Wipes Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: These wipes contain witch hazel and aloe vera to soothe while cleansing. It’s Worth Noting: The wipes don't treat swelling and inflammation. Preparation H knows hemorrhoids, and this product is proof. These easy-to-use wipes contain witch hazel to help soothe the burning and itching associated with external hemorrhoids. Your skin will feel refreshed and moisturized with the boost of aloe, which helps keep skin hydrated and healthy. The wipes are alcohol-free and won't cause additional irritation or dryness. They are also septic-safe and can be used with other Prep H treatments. To use, simply wipe the area clean and allow it to air dry. For best results, keep some of these wipes on hand to use immediately after a bowel movement. Price at time of publication: $24 Product Details: Type: WipesActive ingredients: Witch hazel, aloe veraDose: Use up to four times dailyUses: External hemorrhoidsSymptoms treated: Burning, itching, cleansing Best Spray Preparation H Rapid Relief Hemorrhoidal Spray with Lidocaine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: Hands-free application prevents mess and waste. It’s Worth Noting: The spray may initially cause a mild burning sensation. The Preparation H Rapid Relief Hemorrhoidal Spray with Lidocaine is an ideal solution for those seeking a hands-free application. Powered by air, the spray evenly delivers a cooling mist of lidocaine, which quickly numbs the affected area. In addition to fast-acting pain relief, the spray contains phenylephrine HCL to shrink swollen hemorrhoidal tissue. The formula is non-greasy and comes in a convenient spray bottle for quick application. Plus, you don't have to worry about your hands contacting the affected area, which can cause additional irritation. For best results, spray directly onto clean skin and allow it to air dry. The product is suitable for daily use and won't dry out the skin. Price at time of publication: $17 Product Details: Type: SprayActive ingredients: Lidocaine, phenylephrine HCL Dose: Use up to four times dailyUses: External hemorrhoidsSymptoms treated: Pain, itching, burning, inflammation How We Selected the Best Hemorrhoid Creams and Treatments We researched the top-rated and most popular hemorrhoid creams and treatments to find the best on the market. We also spoke with gastroenterologists to gain insights into the most effective ingredients. Our experts recommended products with anti-inflammatory and astringent properties, as well as those with numbing agents like lidocaine. The experts we spoke to include: Sara Mesilhy, MD, board-certified gastroenterologist and medical reviewer at ProbioticReviewGirl. Srinivas Ramireddy, MD, board-certified gastroenterologist at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann in Texas. Supriya Rao, MD, board-certified gastroenterologist and managing partner at Integrated Gastroenterology Consultants in Chelmsford, MA. What to Know About Hemorrhoid Creams and Treatments What Are Hemorrhoids? Hemorrhoids are swollen veins near the lower rectum and anus that cause irritation. "There are three kinds of hemorrhoids: External, internal, and mixed," says Srinivas Ramireddy, MD, board-certified gastroenterologist at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann in Texas. Symptoms vary based on the type of hemorrhoid but typically include swelling, pain, itching, and burning. "External hemorrhoids can cause itching and foreign body sensation," explains Dr. Ramireddy. "They can also be painful, especially during defecation." Internal hemorrhoids are usually less painful but may cause bleeding during bowel movements. "They can bleed from time to time, causing iron deficiency anemia and the need for blood transfusions, '' adds Dr. Ramireddy. What Is Hemorrhoid Cream? Hemorrhoid cream is a topical medication that reduces the swelling and itching associated with external hemorrhoids. The active ingredients vary from product to product but usually include astringents and anti-inflammatories to reduce inflammation. Some contain numbing agents like lidocaine to provide temporary relief. Most hemorrhoid creams are applied to the affected area with a finger or cotton swab up to six times daily—preferably morning, evening, and after each bowel movement. Following the dosage instructions on the product label is essential—overuse can cause skin irritation. Types of Hemorrhoid Treatments Management of hemorrhoids depends on the severity of symptoms and can include lifestyle changes, dietary modifications, over-the-counter medications, or surgery. Lifestyle changes: For mild hemorrhoids, lifestyle modifications such as drinking more water and increasing fiber intake can help alleviate symptoms. Fiber helps bulk up the stool and reduce straining during bowel movements, which can help prevent hemorrhoids from worsening. Over-the-counter medications: Topical creams, ointments, suppositories, and other products designed to treat hemorrhoids are available without a prescription. Stool softeners may also provide relief if constipation contributes to the issue. Hemorrhoid banding: This minimally-invasive procedure involves inserting a tiny band around the base of the hemorrhoid to cut off the blood supply. It’s an outpatient procedure that doesn't require anesthesia. Surgical hemorrhoidectomy: In cases where other treatments don't provide necessary relief, a surgical hemorrhoidectomy may be needed. This is a more invasive procedure and requires general or regional anesthesia. The surgeon will remove the swollen veins to reduce discomfort and bleeding. Ingredients According to our experts, the most effective hemorrhoid creams and treatments contain the following active ingredients: Phenylephrine HCL: This vasoconstrictor helps reduce swelling and discomfort associated with hemorrhoids.Lidocaine: A topical anesthetic, lidocaine reduces pain and itching.Witch Hazel: This natural astringent helps reduce swelling and itching. It's commonly found in postpartum pads and over-the-counter hemorrhoid treatments.Pramoxine Hydrochloride: A topical anesthetic, pramoxine hydrochloride helps reduce pain and itching.Zinc Oxide: This naturally-occurring mineral helps reduce swelling and itching associated with hemorrhoids. Other soothing agents, like aloe vera, colloidal oatmeal, and glycerin, are common ingredients in topical hemorrhoid treatments. Their anti-inflammatory properties help reduce swelling and discomfort, while the protective effects enhance the moisture barrier and integrity of the skin. Symptoms Treated Typical symptoms treated by topical hemorrhoid treatments include: ItchingBurning SwellingPainInflammationBleedingDiscomfort during bowel movements If symptoms persist or worsen, consult a healthcare provider to rule out other conditions. You should also note that topical creams and treatments are not intended to be used as a substitute for medical advice. How to Use Hemorrhoid Cream Each product is different. Always read the instructions carefully before use. Make sure the area is clean and dry before applying the product. You should also wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water before and after each application. To apply, squeeze a small amount of product onto your finger or a cotton swab and apply to the affected area. Most hemorrhoid creams are intended for external use, meaning you should only apply the cream directly to external hemorrhoids (outside the anus). Avoid using external products inside your rectum or on broken skin. If the product is designed for internal use, use a lubricated finger or applicator to insert the cream into your rectum as directed. Be sure to follow all dosage instructions carefully. Never exceed the recommended amount of applications per day. Doing so can cause skin irritation and other adverse effects. If you experience any discomfort or irritation after using hemorrhoid cream, stop and speak with a healthcare professional. Contact your healthcare provider if symptoms persist for longer than seven days or if there is an increase in rectal bleeding. Other Ways to Treat Hemorrhoids Medical treatment for hemorrhoids isn't always necessary. According to our experts, the following lifestyle changes and preventative measures can provide relief and reduce your risk of developing hemorrhoids in the future: Eat plenty of fiber: Fiber helps soften stools and makes them easier to pass, reducing strain on the anal area. According to Dr. Rao, “The risk of developing hemorrhoids decreases when the stools are smoother and easier to pass.”Exercise regularly: Regular exercise helps promote regular bowel movements, which can reduce straining during defecation. Drink plenty of water: Staying hydrated pulls water into the intestines and helps soften stools, reducing strain during bowel movements. Avoid sitting or standing for long periods: This can increase pressure on the anal area, which may exacerbate hemorrhoid symptoms. Keep the anal area clean: Proper hygiene reduces irritation and the risk of infection.Avoid fried and fatty foods: Limiting your consumption of fatty and fried foods can help optimize gut health and promote regularity. If these measures do not provide relief, you may wish to consider medical treatments such as rubber band ligation or hemorrhoidectomy. Speak to your healthcare provider for more information about non-surgical and surgical treatment options. Your Questions, Answered What is the best way to get rid of hemorrhoids? For mild cases, lifestyle changes such as increasing fiber intake and drinking more water can help alleviate symptoms. Over-the-counter topical medications, ointments, creams, or suppositories may provide temporary relief. In more severe cases where other treatments don't provide the necessary relief, hemorrhoid banding or a surgical hemorrhoidectomy may be needed. Does hemorrhoid cream actually work? Yes. Hemorrhoid creams and other topical products contain ingredients that help reduce the pain and discomfort associated with hemorrhoids. Look for active ingredients such as phenylephrine HCL, lidocaine, witch hazel, pramoxine hydrochloride, and zinc oxide. In addition, soothing agents such as aloe vera, colloidal oatmeal, and glycerin help keep the skin moisturized and reduce the risk of irritation. How long does it take for hemorrhoids to shrink or heal? The amount of time it takes for hemorrhoids to shrink or heal depends on the severity and location, according to Dr. Ramireddy and Dr. Rao. Most mild cases can be managed in two to six weeks with lifestyle modifications and treatment. “Hemorrhoids as the result of pregnancy may resolve after birth,” Dr. Rao adds. How does hemorrhoid cream work? Hemorrhoid creams work by providing relief from pain and discomfort caused by hemorrhoids. The active ingredients in the cream reduce swelling, itching, and burning associated with hemorrhoids. How much do hemorrhoid creams cost? Over-the-counter topical treatments typically range from $7 to $40 per tube or bottle. The cost depends on the size, active ingredients, and brand. 