The 14 Best Hemorrhoid Creams and Treatments of 2023

Here are our top picks for the best hemorrhoid creams and treatments.

Thankfully, over-the-counter products, creams, and lifestyle changes—like increasing fiber intake and drinking plenty of water to prevent constipation—can successfully treat many hemorrhoids. However, Dr. Mesilhy suggests seeking medical attention to determine the best course of treatment for you. We researched dozens of products and consulted gastroenterologists to find the best over-the-counter remedies for hemorrhoids.

"Hemorrhoids, also known as piles, are swollen veins in the anus and lower rectum," explains Sara Mesilhy , gastroenterologist and medical reviewer at ProbioticReviewGirl. "They can be caused by factors such as straining during bowel movements, obesity, pregnancy, chronic constipation or diarrhea, and sitting for long periods of time."

Our top pick, Tucks Blistex Multi-Care Relief Kit covers all the bases to help relieve troublesome hemorrhoids. It includes two products, a fast-acting numbing cream for pain and witch hazel pads to reduce swelling and itching. For a budget-friendly option, the Maximum Strength Preparation H Cream boasts a triple-action formula that targets pain, itching, and burning.

Hemorrhoids are one of the most common ailments worldwide, affecting millions each year. By age 50, about half of all adults experience hemorrhoid-related pain and discomfort. While many suffer in silence due to embarrassment, it’s important to remember you don’t have to live with bothersome hemorrhoids.

Best Overall Tucks Blistex Multi-Care Relief Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why We Like It: This all-in-one kit includes two products for fast and effective hemorrhoid relief. It’s Worth Noting: The kit may not be suitable for those with especially severe cases. Get relief from the burning, itching, and pain of hemorrhoids with Tucks Blistex Multi-Care Relief Kit. The kit includes two treatments—a medicated cream plus witch hazel pads—that work together to help relieve symptoms, soothe skin and shrink hemorrhoids. The cream is formulated with a maximum-strength blend of colloidal oatmeal and 5% lidocaine that soothes the skin and relieves pain, itching, swelling, and bleeding caused by hemorrhoids. It also helps to shrink swollen tissues in the area, offering quick and effective relief. Witch hazel is known for its natural astringent and anti-inflammatory properties, so the pads included in this kit help reduce swelling and irritation in the rectal and vaginal areas. They’re also excellent for cleansing and relieving pregnancy and postpartum discomfort. Price at time of publication: $10 Product Details: Type: Cream and pad combo

Best Budget Preparation H Maximum Strength Hemorrhoid Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why We Like It: This maximum-strength Preparation H cream relieves burning, itching, and pain within minutes. It’s Worth Noting: This cream is not suitable for internal use. Preparation H is a well-known brand in hemorrhoid care, and their Maximum Strength Hemorrhoid Cream is an effective solution for relieving the symptoms of your hemorrhoids. The cream’s primary active ingredient is phenylephrine HCl—a topical vasoconstrictor that shrinks swollen tissues and helps reduce the discomfort associated with hemorrhoids. The formula also contains a blend of glycerin, Pramoxine HCl, and white petrolatum to soothe the skin while encouraging tissue healing. It's easy to apply and starts working immediately to offer relief from itching, burning, pain, swelling, and painful bowel movements. While the application process is a bit messy, the relief is well worth it. Price at time of publication: $7 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best for Internal Hemorrhoids Anusol Suppositories Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: These fast-acting suppositories are small and easy to insert. It’s Worth Noting: They may stain your underwear. Internal hemorrhoids are located inside the rectum and can be incredibly uncomfortable. Anusol suppositories deliver targeted relief and help shrink troublesome veins. The suppositories contain a combination of active ingredients, including zinc oxide and bismuth subgallate, which reduce swelling and shrink veins to help ease pain, itching, and discomfort. The suppositories are easy to use and offer fast-acting relief for internal hemorrhoids. The direct application of the suppositories offers comfort where it’s needed most. Simply insert one suppository into the rectum in the morning, evening, and after each bowel movement. Price at time of publication: $15 Product Details: Type: Suppository

Best for Itch Relief Boiron HemCalm Ointment Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Botanicchoice.com Why We Like It: Its natural ingredients cater to those with sensitive skin. It’s Worth Noting: This ointment may be greasier than its cream counterparts. Boiron has been a household favorite for homeopathic remedies since 1932, and HemCalm Ointment is no exception. The ointment is a powerful homeopathic treatment for external hemorrhoids. Don’t let the small size fool you—this ointment packs a punch and offers fast-acting relief from itching, burning, and pain. It contains powerful active ingredients, including Aesculus hippocastanum 1X HPUS 1.3%—a plant-based component (horse chestnut) that helps shrink and soothe inflamed veins. The formula is easy to use and is free of parabens, dyes, or preservatives. Plus, it can be used for those 12 years and older. Apply the ointment up to four times daily for targeted relief and healing. Price at time of publication: $8 Product Details: Type: Ointment

Best for Shrinking RectiCare Anorectal Lidocaine 5% Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: Contains a maximum-strength local anesthetic for immediate relief. It’s Worth Noting: Not suitable for use on broken skin. Swelling of the veins around the anus can be extremely uncomfortable and even painful. RectiCare Anorectal Lidocaine Cream contains the maximum strength of lidocaine available without a prescription—5%. Lidocaine is a local anesthetic that helps dull the pain and itch associated with hemorrhoids within minutes. "The most significant benefit of using hemorrhoid products that contain lidocaine is the numbing," explains Supriya Rao, MD, board-certified gastroenterologist and managing partner at Integrated Gastroenterology Consultants in Chelmsford, MA. "Lidocaine acts as a pain relief, blocking the pain from the nerve endings wherever it's applied." The cream is easy to apply. You can expect immediate relief from the deep-penetrating anesthetic. The cream is easy to apply. Plus, it can be used up to six times a day. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best for Pain Relief Truremedy Naturals Balm – Fast Relief Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Designed with 100% natural ingredients for chemical-free relief. It’s Worth Noting: The oils in this formula may feel greasy. Witch hazel is commonly used as an astringent to tone and reduce skin inflammation. It’s also used in many hemorrhoid and perineal products to reduce swelling and itching. Truremedy Natural Hemorrhoid Balm contains witch hazel along with other powerful natural ingredients such as arnica—a plant extract that helps reduce pain and inflammation—and yarrow—a plant extract that helps reduce swelling and itching. The balm is safe for all skin types and during pregnancy and postpartum. However, this oil-rich formula—coconut, avocado, canola, lavender, and olive oil—is best suited for those who don’t mind the initial greasiness following application. Most of the stickiness dissipates within minutes, leaving you with a pleasant, cooling sensation. Price at time of publication: $23 Product Details: Type: Balm

Best for Instant Relief Tronolane Dual-Action Hemorrhoid Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: The non-greasy formula won't stain your clothes. It’s Worth Noting: It may initially cause burning during application. The gastroenterologists we spoke to highly recommended zinc oxide-based cream for treating external hemorrhoids. Tronolane Dual-Action Hemorrhoid Cream combines zinc oxide and pramoxine to stop pain and itching instantly. It also contains emollients, such as beeswax and glycerin, to soothe and protect the affected area. This cream is designed with a dual-action formula—it helps reduce inflammation and provides long-term protection from irritation and itching. Plus, the non-greasy formula won’t stain your clothes or bedding like some other creams. The cream absorbs quickly and has a pleasant, mild scent. However, some report a temporary burning sensation during application. Price at time of publication: $8 Product Details: Type: Cream

Best for Hemorrhoids and Fissures Doctor Butler's Hemorrhoid & Fissure Ointment Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: The combination of prescription-strength medication and natural herbs soothes anal fissures on contact. It’s Worth Noting: This product isn't suitable for those with lidocaine sensitivity or allergies. Another lidocaine-based option with the added benefit of phenylephrine to help reduce swelling, Doctor Butler’s Hemorrhoid & Fissure Ointment is a superb choice for those suffering from both hemorrhoids and anal fissures. Anal fissures are tiny tears in the lining of your anal canal—they often occur after straining to have a bowel movement. This ointment numbs the area and helps reduce inflammation. While it's on the pricier side compared to other products on our list, its prescription-strength formula instantly relieves discomfort. The addition of herbal and plant extracts, such as aloe vera, horse chestnut, and ginseng extract, helps protect the skin's moisture barrier and supply antioxidant protection. It's important to note that those with lidocaine allergies or sensitivity should avoid this product. Price at time of publication: $30 Product Details: Type: Ointment

Best for Pregnancy Earth Mama Herbal Perineal Spray Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: The ingredients are all natural and safe during pregnancy and postpartum. It’s Worth Noting: Some users feel temporary burning after using this product. The pressure of a growing uterus increases the risk of hemorrhoids during pregnancy, making it essential for expecting moms to add a hemorrhoid product to their must-have list. Earth Mama’s Herbal Perineal Spray is specifically designed to soothe and cool the affected area using natural herbs. This spray contains peppermint and witch hazel, known for their anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and astringent properties. When applied topically, these ingredients create an immediate cooling sensation. Earth Mama products are free of harsh chemicals and parabens, making them a safe choice for pregnant women. Plus, the convenient spray bottle makes application quick and mess-free. The company recommends keeping the bottle in the refrigerator for an intensified effect. Price at time of publication: $24 Product Details: Type: Spray

Best Ointment Reejoys Herbaceous Hemorrhoid Ointment Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: This product does not contain harsh chemicals or irritants. It’s Worth Noting: Despite its natural ingredients, herbal extracts can cause skin irritation in some. Ointments are an oil-based alternative to creams and often have a gel-like texture. Herbaceous Hemorrhoid Ointment is a doctor-recommended formula that contains powerful herbs and aloe vera—a long-used remedy for soothing skin irritation. Aloe vera helps form a protective barrier on the skin to lock in moisture and reduce inflammation. Unlike many hemorrhoid products, this formulation is safe for both internal and external use. When applied outside the anus, the ointment acts as a barrier and helps protect the area from friction and irritation. An included round-tip applicator assists with the internal application process. However, discussing internal use with a doctor before using is crucial. Price at time of publication: $11 Product Details: Type: Ointment

Best Sitz Bath H&W Foldable Squat Free Sitz Bath Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Its ergonomic design supports the body's natural shape and prevents strain. It’s Worth Noting: Properly cleaning and drying the device after each use is necessary to avoid mold, mildew, and bacteria buildup. Sitz baths are an often-overlooked treatment for hemorrhoids. Not only do they aid in cleansing, but soaking in warm water also helps reduce swelling, pain, and itching associated with internal and external hemorrhoids. The Foldable Squat-Free Sitz Bath by H&W is recommended for easy and mess-free use. This product fits almost any size toilet and requires no installation. The wide seat provides a comfortable surface with anti-slip grips, and the walls are high enough to prevent splashing or spilling. The seat folds quickly for convenient storage when not in use. Other features include an anti-overflow hole to prevent accidental overflow and non-toxic construction. Dr. Rao states, “You should sit in a sitz bath for anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes, but not longer. You can do this multiple times a day.” It's important to note that sitz baths must be thoroughly cleaned after every use to prevent microbial growth. Price at time of publication: $21 Product Details: Type: Sitz bath

Best Bath Soak Better Bath Better Body Sitz Bath Soak Better Bath Better Body View On Amazon Why We Like It: Its blend of herbs and essential oils relieves discomfort while promoting relaxation. It’s Worth Noting: This product is not suitable for people with sensitivity to essential oils. Epsom salt contains magnesium sulfate, a mineral that can help reduce inflammation, relieve muscle aches and tension, and promote relaxation. Sitz Soak Bath Salt by Better Bath Better Body combines Epsom salt with Vitamin C and essential oils to create a therapeutic soak that can help with hemorrhoid symptoms. “Epsom salts are great for relief,” says Dr. Rao. “They can also help improve circulation and may even reduce swelling.” Vitamin C strengthens the capillaries and helps reduce swelling, while the essential oil blend containing juniper, lavender, and frankincense encourages a calming state of mind. The bath salts dissolve quickly in warm water and are free of fragrances and dyes. For best results, use with a sitz bath and soak for at least 10 to 20 minutes daily. Price at time of publication: $18 Product Details: Type: Bath salt

Best Wipes Preparation H Hemorrhoid Flushable Wipes Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: These wipes contain witch hazel and aloe vera to soothe while cleansing. It’s Worth Noting: The wipes don't treat swelling and inflammation. Preparation H knows hemorrhoids, and this product is proof. These easy-to-use wipes contain witch hazel to help soothe the burning and itching associated with external hemorrhoids. Your skin will feel refreshed and moisturized with the boost of aloe, which helps keep skin hydrated and healthy. The wipes are alcohol-free and won't cause additional irritation or dryness. They are also septic-safe and can be used with other Prep H treatments. To use, simply wipe the area clean and allow it to air dry. For best results, keep some of these wipes on hand to use immediately after a bowel movement. Price at time of publication: $24 Product Details: Type: Wipes

