Taking care of your mind and body is essential to living well but we know how costly it can become. It’s all too easy to spend too much on products that don’t end up delivering on their promises. That’s why we have scoured Amazon and narrowed down the best deals on top-rated health products to help you save money and live a healthier, more comfortable life.

From everyday essentials like a reliable blood pressure monitor to “luxury” items like a deep-tissue massage gun for 80% off, these are the health deals you don’t want to miss on Amazon this week.

Ddvwu Muscle Massage Gun

Run, don't walk to save a remarkable $216 on this much-loved deep tissue massage gun. The massage gun can “relieve muscle soreness, improve lactic acid accumulation, and promote blood circulation.” It comes with 15 different massage heads and a long-lasting battery that can sustain 8 to 15 hours of massage use. It makes the perfect gift for athletes or truly anyone who needs some TLC.

To buy: Ddvwu Muscle Massage Gun $54 with onsite coupon (was $270); amazon.com

The ConfiDental Moldable Mouth Guards

Protect your teeth from damage caused by teeth grinding with these mouthguards by The ConfiDental which are now on major sale this week. They mold to your mouth, are easy to clean, and come with an anti-bacterial case for easy storage.

To buy: The ConfiDental Moldable Mouth Guards $10 with onsite coupon (was $45); amazon.com

Voligo Portable Cordless Heating Pad

Great for menstrual cramps or lower back pain, this portable heating pad heats up fast while allowing you the freedom to move about your day. The rechargeable battery lasts between 2 to 5 hours and the elastic belt is suitable for all sizes.

To buy: Voligo Portable Cordless Heating Pad $25 (was $36); amazon.com

RestCloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer

You’ve likely seen this cervical traction device on TikTok—and for good reason! The simple device helps restore the curve in your neck, easing away tension and stiffness. If you tend to carry tension in your neck and shoulders, suffer from poor posture, or are looking for relief for your TMJ, now is a great time to grab this device while it’s on sale.

To buy: RestCloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer $16 (was $30); amazon.com

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

This dentist-recommended water flosser by Waterpik is one of the best ways to keep your mouth in tip-top shape. This enhanced model features 10 settings to clean your teeth and massage your gums. With an average Amazon rating of 4.6 stars from over 120,000 customers and a deal of 40 percent off, you know you’re getting a great product at an even greater price.

To buy: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $60 (was $100); amazon.com

Sleepbox Sound White Noise Machine

If you or your little one have difficulty falling asleep without some relaxing white noise, Amazon has a great deal on this white noise machine with adjustable night light. Users love that it’s small and compact so it doesn’t take up too much space on your nightstand and it’s easy to travel with.

To buy: Sleepbox Sound White Noise Machine $24 (was $37); amazon.com

Upright Go-2 Posture Corrector

The Upright Go-2 promises to improve your posture in just two weeks—helping you to strengthen your back and core muscles while stimulating blood flow. If you have a tendency to slouch (especially for long hours spent at your desk or over your phone) this device could be the solution. One reviewer who left a 5-star review described it as a “game changer” and “noticed an improvement after the first day.”

To buy: Upright Go-2 Posture Corrector $76 with onsite coupon (was $110); amazon.com

Erligpowht Light Therapy Lamp

If you suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or depression, studies have shown that light therapy can help. This model was one of our top 5 best light therapy boxes and is super portable and easier to store than other options. But hurry, this lightning deal won’t last long!

To buy: Erligpowht Light Therapy Lamp $16 with onsite coupon (was $26); amazon.com

Vont Smart Scale

If your scale needs replacing, you can save $17 on this Bluetooth smart scale this week. The scale connects to your phone and allows you to track your weight, BMI, and up to 13 different bodily measurements.

To buy: Vont Smart Scale $23 (was $40); amazon.com

TheraICE Migraine Cap

Migraine sufferers need to try this TheraICE migraine cap that now has over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Migraines can be debilitating but users say that this cap provides “instant relief” without medication. “I've already bought my second one so I can rotate if needed. Do I look silly? Yes. Do I care? No. The relief I get is incredible,” wrote one satisfied reviewer.

To buy: TheraICE Migrane Cap $30 (was $40); amazon.com

Lunix LX7 Touchscreen Electric Hand Massager

An electric hand massager uses heat, massage, and compression to ease muscle and joint pain in the hands caused by arthritis, carpal tunnel, or excessive use of your hands from things like typing or playing an instrument. Now is the perfect time to buy this premium option and save over $50.

To buy: Lunix LX7 Touchscreen Electric Hand Massager $150 (was $204); amazon.com

Auvon Blood Glucose Monitor Kit

If you have insulin resistance or diabetes and need to regularly check your blood sugar levels, your health relies on accurate readings. Plus, the cost of blood testing strips and lancing devices can really add up. Today you can save 33 percent on this kit from Auvon which promises fast and accurate readings.

To buy: Auvon Blood Glucose Monitor Kit $26 with onsite coupon (was $36); amazon.com

iHealth Track Smart Blood Pressure Monitor

Easily keep track of your blood pressure with this iHealth monitor that's now 47 percent off. The machine saves up to 99 readings and when used with your smartphone, the app will save unlimited readings—allowing you to track your progress for years to come.

To buy: iHealth Track Smart Blood Pressure Monitor $28 with onsite coupon (was $50); amazon.com

