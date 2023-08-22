Dietary supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA and may or may not be suitable for you. They also may interact with other supplements or medications you are taking. Our team of registered dietitians reviews supplements according to our rigorous dietary supplement methodology. We also had a registered dietitian review this page for its scientific accuracy. Please always speak with a healthcare provider to discuss any supplements you plan on taking.

Before taking a fish oil supplement, note they can interact with blood thinners, blood pressure medication, and chemotherapy. Therefore, it's important to consult a healthcare professional before taking a fish oil supplement if you are on these medications.

All fish oil supplements are required to undergo purification to remove contaminants like mercury, PCBs, and others, but we took it a step further. We looked for fish oils that were third-party tested, had versatile dosing (so you can adjust the dosage on weeks you may eat more fatty fish), minimized exposure to oxygen during processing and packaging, and preferably provided EPA and DHA in the triglyceride form found naturally in fish.

Keep in mind that while these supplements may help bridge the gap between DHA and EPA you are missing from food sources, the supplement will not provide the protein and other nutrients that come with eating actual fish. Additionally, if you have certain health conditions, you may benefit from a fish oil supplement even if you eat fatty fish.

Fish oil supplements are made from the oils in fatty fish. These oils are purified and concentrated to provide higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids –specifically Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA). This is where a fish oil supplement can come in handy to be a source of omega-3s. The recommended eight ounces of seafood per week is about the equivalent of 250 mg of EPA and DHA per day, which can easily be provided from a fish oil supplement.

The majority of Americans do not eat the recommended two servings of fatty fish a week and, as a result, don't get enough omega-3s in their diet. According to Jaclyn London, MS, RD, it’s certainly possible to get enough omega-3s you need from fish, but up to 90% of Americans aren’t consuming the recommended eight ounces of a variety of seafood per week needed for adequate amounts of omega-3s to support overall health, well-being, and chronic disease risk reduction. Plus, research suggests consistently getting adequate amounts of fish oil may be helpful for a variety of health concerns, from rheumatoid arthritis pain to high triglycerides. However, if you are consistently eating fatty fish several times a week and don’t have any health concerns, you may not need a fish oil supplement.

Aside from being flavored, this oil is also sweetened. The sweetener is monk fruit concentrate, which may be a plus for people looking for a sweetener that doesn’t contribute any sugar but not all may like the taste. This liquid fish oil is third-party tested and free of dairy, gluten, soy, and artificial flavors.

A liquid fish oil like Thorne Omega Superb is helpful for those who have trouble swallowing pills as well as those who want a larger dose of EPA and DHA without adding more capsules to take. Thorne Omega Superb delivers 1140mg of EPA and DHA in each teaspoon. We like that it’s easy to adjust the dose in either direction, and the fish oil is in the triglyceride form. If you’re worried about a fishy taste, this liquid is flavored with a lemon and berry flavoring to help mask the fish taste.

This flavored product is sweetened with monk fruit concentrate, which may not be loved by all.

Keep in mind that this product contains xylitol which is a sugar alcohol that may cause gastrointestinal symptoms in some people. This will likely be more of an issue if someone needs to take more than one gummy chew at a time and gets xylitol from other sources throughout the day.

One gummy chew provides 400 mg total of omega-3s. Don’t let the packaging fool you. While the name and packaging are marketed toward kids, the dosage is appropriate for adults, too. Additionally, the fish oil in these chews is in the triglyceride form, and they are third-party tested.

If you want to take a fish oil supplement on-the-go or to take it with you to eat with a fatty meal later (to increase absorption), we suggest OmegaVia Kids Omega-3 Chewies. The packaging on these gummies offers each one sealed in its own air-tight wrapper, which also helps minimize the chances of oxidation of the oils. Additionally, they offer a higher dose of DHA and EPA than most other gummy fish oil options.

This product contains a small amount of xylitol which could cause stomach upset for some.

While it can be convenient to have a combined fish oil and vitamin D supplement, note that if you already take a supplement with vitamin D, you may not need the D in this fish oil supplement.

Each two softgel serving provides 125% Daily Value of vitamin D along with 1,480 mg total of omega-3s. We also like that these softgels contain lemon flavor to help reduce fishy burps. The soft gel is made from bovine gelatin, so these capsules wouldn’t be appropriate for someone who doesn’t eat cow products. We like that these are NSF Certified for Sport , one of the most stringent third-party certifications testing ingredient accuracy and also banned substances for athletic competitions.

Food sources of vitamin D are limited, and some of the most potent food sources are fatty fish. So, if you don’t eat fatty fish regularly, you may benefit from both a fish oil supplement and vitamin D like in Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega-D3 Sport.

These soft gels are third-party tested to be free from substances banned by major athletic organizations and are a good source of omega-3s and vitamin D.

Each two-capsule dose provides fewer omega-3s (220 mg per serving) than other fish oil supplements. This means if you could benefit from larger doses of EPA and DHA, this may not be the most practical supplement option. If you’re looking to supplement EPA and DHA but don’t eat pig or cow products, you'll appreciate these capsules only have fish gelatin.

Krill oil is made from the tiny, omega-3-rich crustaceans that fatty fish eat to become EPA and DHA-rich. Some people prefer getting fish oil from smaller fish, as they have a lower risk for contaminants than larger fish. These small fish are also an important food source for lots of ocean life, and it’s important to find a brand that takes steps to harvest them responsibly. We like that Dr. Mercola Antarctic Krill Oil is Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Certified , meaning it is sustainably harvested and ensures no other animals are caught in the process.

The fish used to make this krill oil are sustainably harvested. They don’t have any pig or cow gelatin making them a good choice for those wanting to avoid these sources.

These softgels are smaller (easier for swallowing) and deliver the EPA and DHA in triglyceride form. They are fully vegan and use no animal products in the algal oil or softgel covering. They are third-party tested, and the results of the tests are available on the brand’s website.

Each softgel serving provides 275 mg of DHA and EPA. This may be suitable for most kids, but some kids and adults may need a higher dose, depending on your needs. A healthcare professional can help clarify the best dose for you or a child.

Finding an algal oil derived omega-3 supplement that delivers a notable amount of DHA and EPA can be a challenge, but we like that Future Kind Vegan Omega 3 offers higher doses than many others. “ Vegan diets are low in DHA… so I recommend supplementing with an algal DHA supplement if you do not consume animal products,” says Caldwell.

You may need to take multiple softgels per day depending on your needs. It's also not suitable for kids who can’t swallow softgels.

It’s important to note each serving provides a source of vitamins A,D,E, and K. If your child also takes a multivitamin or other supplements, it’s important to check the amounts of these vitamins to make sure they are not getting too much. A healthcare professional can give further individualized guidance for these vitamins and amounts best for your child.

Just like with adults, kids’ needs for a fish oil supplement depends on how much fatty fish they eat and if they have any health conditions that merit larger doses. We like Wiley’s Finest Wild Alaskan Fish Oil Beginner’s DHA for a liquid option for kids fish oil. This allows for adjusting dosage of a half teaspoon, which provides 650mg combined of DHA and EPA. You can also measure out a fraction of the serving, as measured with an included dosing syringe. The natural flavors help to mask the fish oil flavor, making it easier to add to things like smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal.

You’ll want to make sure the vitamin amounts are not too high if your child takes other vitamin supplements.

This liquid is easy to add to smoothies, yogurt, drinks, or oatmeal and delivers vitamins A,D,E, and K along with fish oil.

The fish oil is in the triglyceride form and in a small gelcap. The gelcap does contain bovine gelatin, so it wouldn’t be appropriate if you avoid cow products. The fish oil, along with the other vitamins, are third-party tested for ingredient purity and accuracy. This may be one reason, along with the fact that this includes fish oil, beauty blend, and a multivitamin, that the price for this supplement is more expensive.

If you are looking for a way to take a fish oil supplement as part of a comprehensive supplement package for women’s health, we recommend Perelel Health Women’s Daily Vitamin Trio. The amount of DHA and EPA is 350 mg total with 250 mg of DHA. This amount is within what’s recommended for pregnancy and can also be beneficial for generally healthy women. We like that the multivitamin has minerals in the most absorbale form and in research-backed amounts. The third supplement is the beauty blend which includes biotin and a small amount of collagen .

We like that these gelcaps use fish gelatin, making this product appropriate for those following a pescatarian diet, and that there is lemon oil added to minimize bad aftertaste. Additionally, these gelcaps have minimal ingredients, are sourced from wild caught anchovies, and are third-party tested. While they are more expensive than other fish oil supplements, there is a subscribe and save option to bring down the cost and re-ordering easier.

If protecting or improving eye health is your primary concern for taking a fish oil supplement, we recommend MindBodyGreen Omega-3 Potency+. The EPA and DHA in these gelcaps are in the triglyceride form, and each two gelcap dose provides 1,500 mg of EPA (857 mg) and DHA (643 mg). The amounts of EPA and DHA are close to the dose that has been used in research with omega-3 supplements and eye health.

Omega-3s have a beneficial role in eye health. Observational studies have found a higher intake of fatty fish or omega-3s is associated with a lower risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and some (but not all) research also suggests omega-3s may have a role in preventing or treating dry eye syndrome . Research also suggests an omega-3 supplement (taken for 12 weeks) may help ease eye discomfort in contact lense wearers.

This is one of the most expensive products on our list. They only use fish gelatin instead of from cows or pigs which some may appreciate.

The two gelcap dose has a research-backed dose that has been shown to be helpful with eye health. We also like it is sourced from wild caught anchovies in the South Pacific.

We like that the simple ingredient list makes it easy to check for potential allergens. The softgels use bovine gelatin, so they’re not a good choice for vegans or some vegetarians. The brand does third-party testing for ingredient purity and accuracy and also ensures it doesn’t contain any substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

We like Viva Naturals Triple Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil for an omega-3 supplement for PCOS because each two softgel serving provides 2,000 mg of omega-3s which is right in the middle of the range used in research studies with PCOS symptoms. However, it’s easy to adjust the dose based on your personal needs and what is recommended from a healthcare professional.

Research suggests omega-3s may be helpful for treating symptoms of PCOS like high triglycerides, menstrual pain , and insulin resistance. Omega-3 doses used to help treat these PCOS symptoms in research can range from one to four grams per day.

The dose offered in these softgels is similar to the doses used in research on PCOS and fish oil.

The capsules that hold the algal oil are vegetable based, making this a wholly vegan-friendly supplement. While the price point is higher than many other fish oil supplements, this product does also provide choline, antioxidants lutein, zeaxanthin, and the DHA and EPA are in the triglyceride form. Choline is another important nutrient during pregnancy that can help develop a baby’s growing brain. While the brand does do third-party testing on its omega-3 supplements, they do not make the results available via its website.

Finding a potent food source of DHA and EPA from a vegan diet that you can eat enough of can be very difficult. The Needed Prenatal Omega-3+ can be a solution to deliver doses of DHA and EPA similar to that of fish oil, but from algae. The amount of EPA and DHA are similar to amounts used in much of the pregnancy-related research, 500 mg total from two softgels. The two softgel dose can easily be broken up between two doses or halved on days other sources of DHA come into the diet.

FullWell uses the triglyceride form of EPA and DHA and keeps the ingredient list very short. They also do third-party testing on their fish oil, and you can request results by email on their website.

Seafood can be tricky during pregnancy with the increased risk of nausea and food aversions.“Pregnant and breastfeeding people should consider including two to three servings of seafood per week to help get enough DHA from food, but if they do not consume fish or seafood, a fish oil supplement can be helpful to fill in the gaps.” says McKenzie Caldwell, MPH, RDN, fertility, and prenatal dietitian. The dosing of FullWell Fish Oil is very practical, with the amount of DHA and EPA (600 mg total) used in most pregnancy-related research in two capsules. If you are eating fatty fish regularly during pregnancy, you can easily halve the dose by taking one softgel instead of two. Additionally, because the dose is divided between two softgels, they are smaller in size.

We like that there is lemon flavor added to the oil to reduce the chances of fishy tasting burps. The company is transparent with the results of their third-party testing results for each batch—just put in the batch code online, and you’ll get instant results. Also, some may want to note the softgels are made from bovine (cow) gelatin.

Research with hypertriglyceridemia ( high triglyceride levels ) and omega-3 supplements suggest doses of two to four grams of EPA and DHA combined may provide health benefits. We recommend Metagenics OmegaGenics EPA-DHA specifically for helping to lower triglycerides because it has a higher dose per capsule. The fact that each of these softgels contains 1000mg of combined EPA and DHA makes it easy to adjust the dose that is necessary and also to get in larger doses, if needed, with fewer total softgels. However, keep in mind the large size may not be appropriate if you have difficulty swallowing pills.

Third party testing from USP ensures this fish oil contains what it claims, in the amounts reported and without any contaminants. The ingredient list is short and simple. Vegetarians and those following a kosher or halal diet should note the gelatin capsule is porcine (pig) derived.

While the softgels are small, part of the reason for this is because there’s a smaller dosage, in each with 300 mg omega-3s per softgel and 250 mg of EPA and DHA. The small softgel size can also be beneficial if you struggle to swallow larger pills.

Finding a third-party tested fish oil supplement that uses the triglyceride form of EPA and DHA and comes in at a budget-friendly price point can be challenging, but not with Kirkland Signature Natural Fish Oil. Even if you need a higher dose and end up taking several softgels a day, the price per dosage is still much less than most other fish oils on the market.

The lower dose of EPA and DHA in each softgel may mean taking several each day, especially if you need a higher dose.

The softgel capsules are made from a plant-based material instead of cow or pig gelatin, commonly found in softgels. The ingredient list is simple, with only non-GMO lemon flavoring and rosemary extract added to the fish oil within the capsule. Additionally, this fish oil goes through rigorous third-party testing for purity and accurate amounts of DHA and EPA, as it is NSF Contents Certified .

We like Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Advanced Omega Fish Oil because it can be a good fit for a wide range of users, from those who may already eat some fatty fish ( like salmon ) to those wanting higher omega-3 doses for specific health conditions. Each capsule provides 580 mg of combined EPA and DHA in the triglyceride form. This would be enough to fill in gaps if you only sporadically eat fatty fish or don’t eat fish at all. The recommended two softgel serving provides a higher dose of 1.29 grams of omega-3s.

It’s a two capsule serving, so you could take one capsule per day if desired.

The fish oil is in the triglyceride form, and both the softgel and the fish oil liquid contain lemon flavor to reduce any unpleasant aftertaste. The soft gels are made from bovine gelatin, an important consideration for those who don’t eat beef products. Additionally, the product is third-party tested, and the results are available on the website for each batch.

We like Nordic Naturals as a trusted fish oil supplement brand, as it has strong third-party testing and offers a wide range of dosing options. Taking one softgel offers enough DHA and EPA to cover gaps with regular fatty fish intake. However, taking the recommended two softgel dose is more suitable if you don’t regularly eat fatty fish, as this serving provides 690 mg of omega-3s. Chris Mohr, MS, RD, PhD, co-owner of Mohr Results consulting company, recommend Nordic Naturals brand because of its commitment to third-party testing, quality ingredients, and the amount of omega-3s it provides.

This may be best for healthy people who are supplementing fatty fish intake rather than treating a health condition.

A single dose of this fish oil easily covers someone who doesn’t eat much fatty fish and has a natural lemon flavor to reduce aftertaste.

Should I Take a Fish Oil Supplement?

The decision to start taking a fish oil supplement or not typically involves consulting a healthcare professional, looking at weekly DHA/EPA rich food intake, and whether or not you have a health condition that may benefit from larger doses of EPA and DHA. Because the food sources that provide the most robust EPA and DHA are seafood, notably fatty fish, people who don’t eat any seafood will most likely benefit from a supplement. Someone following a vegan or vegetarian diet can opt for a supplement made from algal oil to provide EPA and DHA that isn’t derived from animals.

If you do have a health condition that could benefit from larger doses of EPA and DHA, a healthcare provider may suggest a fish oil supplement since it would be difficult to eat enough fish to provide the amount of omega-3s suggested for certain conditions. Some of the conditions with the most robust research related to fish oil supplementation are:

Elevated triglycerides

Elevated blood pressure

Rheumatoid arthritis

Pregnancy/lactation

Depression

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), mostly related to elevated triglycerides, painful menstrual periods, and insulin resistance

However, keep in mind that “There are some individuals in which fish oil supplements are contraindicated, including those on blood thinners, as fish oils can cause an increased risk of bleeding.” notes Alexandra Kreps, MD, who specializes in holistic internal medicine.

She also adds that people on blood pressure medication and those with low blood pressure (hypotension) should be aware that fish oil can further lower blood pressure and should speak to a healthcare provider before trying fish oil. People undergoing chemotherapy may be advised to avoid fish oil before and after treatments since some research has suggested it can make treatment less effective. London adds that if you have a dental surgery or procedure coming up, are on immunosuppressive medications, or have a high-risk pregnancy, you’ll also want to speak with your healthcare provider before trying a fish oil supplement.

Our Supplement Testing and Research Process

Our team works hard to be transparent about why we recommend certain supplements; you can read more about our dietary supplement methodology here.

We support supplements that are evidence-based and rooted in science. We value certain product attributes that we find to be associated with the highest quality products. We prioritize products that are third-party tested and certified by one of three independent, third-party certifiers: USP, NSF, or ConsumerLab.com.

It's important to note that the FDA does not review dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they go to market. Our team of experts has created a detailed, science-backed methodology to choose the supplements we recommend and gives more details on what we specifically look for in supplements.

Experts we spoke to for choosing the best fish oil supplements include:

The Different Types of Fish Oil Supplements

Fish oil provides omega-3 fatty acids primarily in the form of triglycerides. All fish oils are required to be cleaned of mercury, PCBs, and other harmful contaminants. Most fish oil supplements have both DHA and EPA and a higher concentration than is naturally found in the fish oil. This allows a greater concentration of DHA and EPA in a smaller dose size.

To do this, they convert the triglyceride form into a form called ethyl esters. Some brands then convert the ethyl esters back into triglyceride form after adjusting the ratio. There isn’t total agreement over which form is best. However, there is evidence that the triglyceride form may be better used by the body, although there are also studies that question whether there is a long term difference.

Ingredients: What to Pay Attention To

It is essential to carefully read the ingredient list and nutrition facts panel of a supplement to know which ingredients and how much of each ingredient is included, relative to the recommended daily value of that ingredient. Please bring the supplement label to a healthcare provider to review the different ingredients contained in the supplement and any potential interactions between these ingredients and other supplements and medications you are taking.

In order to reduce oxidation of the fish oils in supplements, manufacturers will typically use vitamin E and/or rosemary oil as an added ingredient. In addition, some companies will disclose their manufacturing process regarding reducing exposure of the oil to oxygen.

Some companies also add flavoring to their oils to reduce any fishy aftertaste. Be mindful of other flavor enhancers like sugars in liquid or gummy forms, which may not be suitable for all.

Additionally, it’s important to look at the amounts of EPA and DHA in a supplement to figure out which product is best for your needs. “When you look at an omega-3 label, it will list total omega-3 levels, but this number is not quite as important as the total EPA and DHA content within.” notes Mohr.

How Much Fish Oil Supplement Should I Take?

There is no concrete answer to this question, since dosage depends on how much fatty fish a person consumes each week and if they have a health condition that may benefit from increased DHA and EPA. While the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRI) for total fat differentiate for ALA, they do not offer specific recommendations for EPA and DHA. Since there’s no widely established DHA and EPA recommendation, we have to depend on other organizations and research to provide insight into appropriate recommended amounts of EPA and DHA.

The 2015–2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) recommend, for otherwise healthy people, eating eight ounces of fish per week to provide 250mg per day of EPA and DHA and 375mg per day for pregnant and lactating people. Research on pregnancy and EPA and DHA often uses 400-650mg of omega-3, 300mg of which comes from DHA. Research on EPA and DHA intake and blood pressure typically uses doses of two to three grams of combined EPA and DHA per day, and research looking at elevated triglycerides typically suggests three to four grams of DHA and EPA a day.

Research looking at depression and DHA and EPA use anywhere between 200mg and 2.2g doses per day. Research focusing on PCOS often uses 350mg to one gram of DHA and EPA for menstrual pain and two to three grams of DHA and EPA related to reducing elevated triglycerides.

Because the doses used in research vary, and there are no widely established guidelines, it’s best to speak with your healthcare provider about your specific needs if your supplementation needs are related to a health condition. If you’re otherwise healthy and looking to supplement your weekly fatty fish intake, you can calculate the average amount of DHA and EPA you get from seafood consumption and choose a fish oil supplement that helps you meet the weekly DGA recommendations.

When Should I Take a Fish Oil Supplement?

There are three things to consider when determining the best time of day to take fish oil: When is most convenient for you, when you can maximize absorption, and reduce the fish flavor coming back up. If there’s a time of day that makes it easier to remember to take a fish oil supplement, then that is likely the best time for you to take it. A supplement that doesn’t get taken won’t do you any good!

There is some evidence that taking a fish oil supplement with a meal or snack that contains other sources of fat improves absorption. Tasting a fishy flavor after a fish oil supplement may be reduced by taking them with meals, since the oil can mix with the meal, rather than sitting on empty stomach contents.

Fish Oil Taste and Smell

A fishy aftertaste, or “fish burps” as it’s often referred, can be an issue that prevents people from consistently taking fish oil supplements. Finding a brand that minimizes exposure to oxygen in the process of producing the fish oil, and packages the oil in a way that prevents exposure to oxygen, can help to minimize the “fishiness” of the oil. Additionally, storing the oil away from light and heat can also help to slow down oxidation. The Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3 recommends smelling fish oil products. If they smell very fishy, or you experience a fishy flavor coming back up after ingesting, try a different product.

Contaminants like mercury, microplastics, PCBs, and PFAs are also a concern, since fish oil is coming from fish that are often exposed to these components. The required processing for fish oil removes mercury and removes larger microplastics. It is possible that minute microplastics not able to be filtered out can leach PCBs. However, that amount would be much less than what fish might contain. Fish oil intake doesn’t appear to increase risk from toxicity of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs).

Your Questions, Answered

Should I take fish oil supplements every day?

This depends on two things: how often you eat DHA and EPA-rich foods like fatty fish and what your daily needs for DHA and EPA are. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggests eating two four-ounce portions of seafood each week (plus an additional four-ounce portion if you’re pregnant). If both servings were from cold water fatty fish, like salmon or sardines, eight ounces a week would provide about 2,639mg of combined DHA and EPA a week, or an average of 377mg a day. If you don’t eat fatty fish consistently or need more DHA and EPA than food can provide, then a fish oil supplement can fill in what you aren’t getting from your diet.

Is a liquid fish oil supplement better than capsules or tablets?

Not necessarily. All of the forms, from capsules to gummies, can meet individual needs. However, individual preferences may mean one form is better for someone than another. Mohr notes that the most important thing to look for when choosing a fish oil supplement is dosing and palatability. “A liquid fish oil product may be able to offer a higher dose of omega-3's, but if that form doesn't appeal to someone, it's not effective,” Mohr says.

Other things to keep in mind are ingredients. A liquid fish oil supplement typically will not include additional ingredients like a gummy would, such as sugars. Or, if you don’t eat certain animal products, it’s important to investigate what the capsule or gelcap is made from. Many are made from gelatin, which may be sourced from fish, pork, or beef.

What’s the difference between fish oil supplements and omega-3 supplements?

While the two names are often used interchangeably, fish oil supplements and omega-3 supplements are indeed different things. Omega-3 supplements provide omega-3 fatty acids– mostly alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). They can be made from the oils from flax seeds, fish, algae, krill, walnuts, and more, providing ALA. Fish oil is a source of EPA and DHA. So, fish oil is considered an omega-3 supplement, but not all omega-3 supplements contain the same fats as fish oil.

