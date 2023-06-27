Dietary supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA and may or may not be suitable for you. They also may interact with other supplements or medications you are taking. Our team of registered dietitians reviews supplements according to our rigorous dietary supplement methodology. We also had a registered dietitian review this page for its scientific accuracy. A fiber supplement may not be best for all digestive concerns and could make some underlying conditions worse. Please always speak with a healthcare provider to discuss any supplements you plan on taking.

Our nutrition expert, alongside other dietitians specializing in digestive health, review the ins and outs of fiber types, who may benefit from each fiber supplement type, how much to take, and which products are best for specific conditions.

This is when a fiber supplement can come in handy. Supplemental fiber can be incredibly helpful for digestive regularity, managing irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other digestive diseases, heart disease, blood sugar, and even weight loss. It may seem simple, but digestive dietitian Tamara Duker Freuman MS, RD, CDN says, “For something so seemingly basic, fiber can be surprisingly complicated to navigate.” This is because different types of fiber can affect the body differently.

As many as 95% of Americans do not consume the daily recommended amount of dietary fiber, which is at least 25 grams per day for women and 38 grams per day for men. Fiber is found in vegetables and fruits, to whole grains, beans, and legumes. Yet, getting enough fiber from food-based sources might be difficult for many reasons, including difficulty with meal planning, produce going bad before use, taste preferences, dietary restrictions, and limited access to whole foods.

Whether you’re feeling a little backed up or experiencing the opposite with urgent bathroom trips, fiber is often recommended as a remedy. In addition to managing digestive discomfort, fiber can have many other health benefits. While it’s important to focus on getting enough fiber from food first , a fiber supplement can help to boost your intake, and certain types of fiber supplements (or functional fibers) can target specific symptoms.

This powder has no gritty taste or texture and it can be easily mixed into drinks and foods; however, the live probiotics will be better preserved when added to a cold drink rather than a hot liquid like tea or coffee. It’s easy to throw these single serve sticks, which contain an impressive five grams of fiber each, into your bag whenever you’re headed out for adventure.

We like Regular Girl On-the-Go for a convenient fiber supplement during travel. Regular Girl is a gut health brand founded by a dietitian. This supplement contains Sunfiber, a form of soluble fiber that is great for helping occasional diarrhea or constipation, alongside a probiotic that does not cause gas, cramping or bloating. We like that it can fit a variety of dietary needs, as it has no added sweetener, is USDA Organic, non-GMO project verified, low FODMAP certified, Kosher, free of common food allergens, and vegan.

If your digestive system is feeling off, it can put a damper on your travel fun. Vacations might mean trying new foods that lead to diarrhea, or that you are eating less fibrous foods that can lead to travel constipation . Having an effective fiber supplement in your travel bag could be helpful to make sure your digestion doesn’t get in the way of any travel plans.

The convenient single use packs make it easy to throw into your daypack or suitcase when traveling.

We like that Lil Critters Fiber Gummies provide three grams of fiber per two gummy serving, which is about the same fiber amount in four prunes. They come in cute bear shapes and are berry, strawberry, and lemon flavor, ensuring your little one is going to be excited for their daily fiber supplement. Parents with IBS should steer clear of their kids’ fiber supplement, as the type of fiber used—polydextrose—may not be best for adults with IBS. This soluble fiber is only partially fermented by the gut microbiota, which for adults with IBS can cause significant bloating and gas. Adults would be better off with a different fiber supplement form.

Toddlers and young kids can have changing appetites and food choices. One month they love broccoli, and the next stretch of months it seems like a struggle to get them to eat any fruits or vegetables. This can sometimes lead to some unpredictable bathroom habits, with constipation being especially troublesome for some picky eaters. If a child’s diet is low in high fiber foods, then you may want to consider a fiber supplement.

Gummies are a fun and friendly way for kids to get three grams of fiber per serving.

If heart health is the main priority for a fiber supplement (and eating oatmeal is not your jam), we recommend Bulksupplements.com Beta Glucan Powder. This powder is flavorless and easy to blend into your favorite drink or meal. It is free dairy, soy, gluten, and doesn’t contain any added sugars. We also appreciate that this product is third-party tested, so you can trust the ingredient label is accurate. Note that beta glucan is a soluble fiber, and it may not be the best fiber supplement for helping with constipation or diarrhea.

Oatmeal is one of the few foods on grocery store shelves that is research-backed and FDA approved to say that it can lower cholesterol. This is thanks to the beta glucans in oatmeal—a form of soluble fiber. Beta glucans work by impacting digestion and absorption of dietary fats and lowering levels of total cholesterol and LDL in your blood. By affecting these processes, beta glucagons can help lower the risk for heart disease .

This may not be the best choice for helping with constipation or diarrhea.

Beta-glucan has been shown in research to help lower cholesterol, and this third-party tested powder doesn’t have any other added ingredients.

Both the pre and probiotic work together to balance out the gut flora, without causing gas or bloating. We like that this product is super simple to take. It is packaged into single-serving sticks, which can be helpful to take on-the-go. The flavorless powder can be dissolved easily into whatever drink or food you choose. It is non-GMO, gluten-free, and contains no added sugars, which is helpful for blood sugar management. Something to note is this may not be the best choice for treating constipation.

PHGG is soluble fiber that is considered a prebiotic fiber, and since this product also contains the probiotic Bacillus coagulans MTCC 5856 (Lactospore), this supplement is actually a synbiotic . Lactospore has been shown to be safe and well tolerated in healthy people when taken for 30 days.

Not all forms of fiber are created equal, and research has shown that specific types of fiber are more helpful with blood sugar management than others. Guar gum is a soluble fiber that studies have found to lower fasting blood glucose, insulin, and hemoglobin A1c. We recommend Benefiber Advanced Digestive Health Prebiotic Fiber + Probiotics for blood sugar management because it has partially hydrolyzed guar gum as a main ingredient (PHGG).

It has a form of fiber shown to help with blood sugar management, has a prebiotic, probiotic, and is sugar-free.

Using this supplement should produce a bowel movement within one to three days of starting FiberCon. Of course the dose and length of time may vary person to person, but two pills (one gram of fiber) is considered a standard serving and is fewer than some other fiber products. Keep in mind that it is a quite large pill, so it might not be appropriate if you have swallowing difficulties. Like other fiber supplements, it is recommended to take with at least eight ounces of water.

We like FiberCon because it contains calcium polycarbophil, which is a bulk forming laxative and actually swells up in water. Essentially, it helps to gently bulk up your stool, and then it helps you to pass a bowel movement more easily. This synthetic fiber is also non-fermentable, so it won’t cause gas or bloating.

When you haven’t gone to the bathroom in a few days, the thought of passing a bowel movement and getting over constipation can seem daunting. You might want to soften up the stuck stool, but then also gently encourage its speedy exit. FiberCon Fiber Therapy Coated Caplets can be a great choice for this.

It is a large pill which could be difficult to swallow and must be taken with enough water.

While it is primarily insoluble fiber and great for constipation, it also retains water well and could be suited for diarrhea too.

Citrucel Methycellulose Fiber Therapy Caplets provide additional fiber in a convenient caplet form, and the dose can vary from two to four caplets depending on your personal needs. Citrucel also has a powdered version—four caplets would be equivalent to one scoop of powder. Due to the size and composition of the caplets, it’s advised to take them with at least eight ounces of water. They can be considered a choking hazard which may be important to note for people with swallowing difficulties. If you find yourself in the bathroom every morning with sudden urges to go to the bathroom, Freuman recommends taking this supplement at nighttime.

Freuman refers to methylcellulose as “poo glue” because it helps form nice, soft logs that are easy to pass and decreases the urgency feeling of going to the bathroom. We also like that methylcellulose is well studied, and it has the benefit of not being gassy.

When it comes to urgent bowel movements, cramping, or diarrhea , a fiber supplement with methylcellulose can be a good choice. Methylcellulose is a soluble fiber that can help absorb water, slow down transit time of food in the digestive tract, and help hold stool together.

You may need to take a high number of pills, depending on your severity of symptoms.

We love that Konsyl is USDA certified organic, gluten-free, free of any other added ingredients (like sugar alcohols or inulin), and comes as a powder or as capsules. The powder can easily be mixed into beverages, or foods like oatmeal, yogurt, or smoothies. Pay attention to when you add the powder to liquid though, as the longer it sits the higher probability of it getting overly gooey and unpleasant tasting. Freuman says that she usually sees one teaspoon as being an effective dose, but it can take five to six grams to see a benefit (five or more capsules of the pill-based form of psyllium).

Our top fiber supplement recommendation is Konsyl Organic Psyllium Fiber because it only has one ingredient: psyllium husk . Psyllium has evidence-based results to help manage constipation and in some circumstances diarrhea. Freuman calls it a “switch hitter”, as it is a combination of soluble and insoluble fiber . This means it has a gel-like consistency from soluble fiber but also gives bulk from insoluble fiber in the digestive tract to get things moving. Psyllium is also the form of fiber most studied for lowering cholesterol. It’s able to form a gel-like consistency in the bloodstream to absorb excess cholesterol and excrete it out when you poop.

This form of fiber is going to quickly form a gel in cold liquids, so it’s best to drink it right away when mixed in liquids.

Should I Take a Fiber Supplement?

While most of us are not getting enough fiber and likely could benefit from bumping up our fruit, vegetable, and whole grains, that may prove challenging for some populations. A fiber supplement could come in handy for certain conditions like:

Irritable bowel syndrome (with constipation, diarrhea, or mixed)—For those with digestive discomfort, it might feel more reassuring to have a fiber supplement in your routine in addition to soluble or insoluble food forms of fiber. A supplement could be timed and dosed more specifically and provide more targeted relief for those with IBS.

(with constipation, diarrhea, or mixed)—For those with digestive discomfort, it might feel more reassuring to have a fiber supplement in your routine in addition to soluble or insoluble food forms of fiber. A supplement could be timed and dosed more specifically and provide more targeted relief for those with IBS. High cholesterol —There is good evidence that gel-forming fibers, like beta-glucan and psyllium husk, are beneficial for lowering serum cholesterol, and they may be useful for those at risk of cardiovascular disease.

—There is good evidence that gel-forming fibers, like beta-glucan and psyllium husk, are beneficial for lowering serum cholesterol, and they may be useful for those at risk of cardiovascular disease. Diabetes —Soluble fiber has also been shown as a way to help keep blood glucose and insulin lower after eating which can be helpful for managing type 2 diabetes.

—Soluble fiber has also been shown as a way to help keep blood glucose and insulin lower after eating which can be helpful for managing type 2 diabetes. Pregnancy —Increases in progesterone during pregnancy leads to a slow down of the gastrointestinal system, often increasing risk for constipation. Also, pregnant people might experience hemorrhoids or become less mobile as they progress into the third trimester, which could also set you up for constipation. A fiber supplement, along with plenty of fluid, could help provide some relief.

—Increases in progesterone during pregnancy leads to a slow down of the gastrointestinal system, often increasing risk for constipation. Also, pregnant people might experience hemorrhoids or become less mobile as they progress into the third trimester, which could also set you up for constipation. A fiber supplement, along with plenty of fluid, could help provide some relief. Children that are very picky eaters —If you have a “selective” eater on your hands and there is a lack of fiber-filled fruits and veggies in your kiddo’s diet, a gentle kid-friendly fiber supplement could do wonders to encourage a daily bowel movement.

—If you have a “selective” eater on your hands and there is a lack of fiber-filled fruits and veggies in your kiddo’s diet, a gentle kid-friendly fiber supplement could do wonders to encourage a daily bowel movement. Eating a limited diet—If your diet isn’t very colorful and you don’t eat many whole grains, you likely aren’t meeting your fiber needs. A fiber supplement could benefit your overall health. Jessica Gelman, MS, RD, IBCLC suggests eating a low fiber diet can negatively impact your gut microbiome, increase risk of certain chronic diseases and make it more challenging to lose weight. Limiting fiber-rich foods, you may be missing out on important nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support optimal health.

While the internet might make fiber supplements seem trendy and needed by everyone, Lavy says it’s important to discuss any supplements with a healthcare professional in order to ensure that the supplement is appropriate for your needs. Fiber supplements may not be appropriate for everyone, including:

Pelvic floor dysfunction (PFD)- PFD could be common in postpartum persons, or anyone else who experiences frequent urination, urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, painful vaginal sexual intercourse, or chronic prostatitis. Freuman says “PFD usually manifests as chronic constipation as the pelvic floor muscles are unable to relax, causing a back up of stool and more fiber could make it worse.”

(PFD)- PFD could be common in postpartum persons, or anyone else who experiences frequent urination, urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, painful vaginal sexual intercourse, or chronic prostatitis. Freuman says “PFD usually manifests as chronic constipation as the pelvic floor muscles are unable to relax, causing a back up of stool and more fiber could make it worse.” Difficulty swallowing - Fiber supplements may be quite bulky and difficult to swallow, so if you have narrowing of the esophagus or general difficulty swallowing you should speak with your doctor before taking fiber pills.

- Fiber supplements may be quite bulky and difficult to swallow, so if you have narrowing of the esophagus or general difficulty swallowing you should speak with your doctor before taking fiber pills. Impacted stool (stool that has become hard and dried out in the lower GI tract)- In these cases, the best approach might be a laxative to promote movement, but always speak with a healthcare professional first.

(stool that has become hard and dried out in the lower GI tract)- In these cases, the best approach might be a laxative to promote movement, but always speak with a healthcare professional first. Gastroparesis (slow GI transit time)- If you aren’t clear which types of fiber help move things along or slow things down in the GI system, taking additional soluble fiber could wreak havoc on someone whose GI tract already moves food and fiber more slowly.

(slow GI transit time)- If you aren’t clear which types of fiber help move things along or slow things down in the GI system, taking additional soluble fiber could wreak havoc on someone whose GI tract already moves food and fiber more slowly. Irritable bowel diseases (such as Crohns’ disease or ulcerative colitis)- Freuman notes that inflammatory conditions like IBD could be made worse by taking too much fiber.

(such as Crohns’ disease or ulcerative colitis)- Freuman notes that inflammatory conditions like IBD could be made worse by taking too much fiber. History of or current issue of bowel obstructions (blocked small or large intestine)- How much fiber you get is a delicate balance and might unintentionally lead to bowel obstructions, especially if you are already prone to them.

Our Supplement Research Process

Our team works hard to be transparent about why we recommend certain supplements; you can read more about our dietary supplement methodology here.

We support supplements that are evidence-based and rooted in science. We value certain product attributes that we find to be associated with the highest quality products. We prioritize products that are third-party tested and certified by one of three independent, third party certifiers: USP, NSF, or ConsumerLab.com.

It's important to note that the FDA does not review dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they go to market. Our team of experts has created a detailed, science-backed methodology to choose the supplements we recommend.

Experts we interviewed include:

Different Types of Fiber Supplements

Fiber supplements are available in powders, capsules, gummies, or food-based products. Ultimately the best form will depend on your personal preferences and goals. Powders can be added to beverages which may be easier than taking pills for some. For some types of fiber, you would need to take a high amount of capsules (sometimes upwards of fifteen) to achieve a therapeutic dose, so a powder would be a better choice.

Gummies may be useful for children who can’t swallow pills or are unwilling to try a beverage with a powdered mix; however, gummies do not always provide the best form of fiber for adults. Some gummies and powders may contain added sugars, so you’ll want to be mindful of those ingredients or seek out an alternative that uses an alternative sweetener. If a food-based supplement sounds more appealing, there is always ground flaxseed, or linaza, chia seeds, and even cookie-like wafers that are packed with fiber.

It’s also worth noting that some fiber supplements are from natural sources, like oat bran, psyllium husk, or flax seed, while others are synthetic, such as methylcellulose, partially hydrolyzed guar gum (PHGG) and calcium polycarbophil. Both forms are effective, but some may increase gas and bloating more than others.

Ingredients: What to Pay Attention to

It is essential to carefully read the ingredient list and nutrition facts panel of a supplement to know which ingredients and how much of each ingredient is included, relative to the recommended daily value of that ingredient. Please bring the supplement label to a healthcare provider to review the different ingredients contained in the supplement and any potential interactions between these ingredients and other supplements and medications you are taking.

Supplement companies can try to pack in lots of “extras” to make their product seem like it has an advantage and buyers are getting a top quality supplement. However, Lavy says, “Some fiber supplements contain additional ingredients, which may or may not be appropriate for the individual.” In fiber supplements you may also find:

Probiotics- For many, gut health can include sources of fiber and probiotics. Probiotics are the beneficial bacteria that keep the flora of our gut microbiome in a healthy balance. You can get probiotics from foods like yogurt, kimchi, or sauerkraut, and it’s becoming increasingly popular in supplement form. However, due to the varying strains and doses of probiotics, it is not clear as to their benefits for going to the bathroom.

Prebiotics- if probiotics are the bacteria themselves, think of prebiotics as the food for these good gut bugs. Prebiotics can be found in foods such as artichoke, asparagus, bananas, and chicory to name a few; there are also many artificially produced prebiotics like inulin (chicory root fiber), beta-glucan, lactulose, galactooligosaccharides, and fructooligosaccharides. Inulin is the most widely studied and may often be added to fiber supplements, but it can cause substantial gas and bloating.

Gluten- some fiber supplements contain gluten or are processed in a facility that also produces products with gluten, so if you have a gluten sensitivity, you will want to avoid these products.

How Much Fiber Supplements Should I Take?

Fiber needs are going to vary based on your age, dietary pattern, or medical conditions present, so it’s important to work with a dietitian or healthcare provider to determine how much of a fiber supplement you might need. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, it is recommended to consume the following:

2 to 3 years: 14 grams (g) (Males and Females)

14 grams (g) (Males and Females) 4 to 8 Years: Females—17g, Males—20g

Females—17g, Males—20g 9 to 13 Years: Females—22g Males—25g

Females—22g Males—25g 14 to 18 Years: Females—25g, Males—31g

Females—25g, Males—31g 19 to 30 Years: Females—28g, Males—34g

Females—28g, Males—34g 31 to 50 Years: Females—25g, Males—31g

Females—25g, Males—31g 51+ Years: Females—22g, Males—28g

If you’re thinking you’d be a super star for consuming well above the recommended grams of daily fiber, you might be mistaken. Gelman says, “Consuming too much fiber, especially when there is a dramatic increase in a short period of time, can result in GI symptoms such as diarrhea, constipation, bloating, gas, cramping and abdominal pain.” It’s better to ramp up your fiber intake slowly and to drink plenty of water. She goes on to say, “There are also less common risks, like bowel obstruction in those with certain gastroenterological conditions, and potential nutrient deficiencies with a very high fiber diet, as fiber can bind to certain minerals.”

So, while there is no established tolerable upper limit (UL), getting too much fiber or an increase of fiber without enough fluids could cause some stomach discomfort or unwanted side effects.

Your Questions, Answered

What is the difference between soluble and insoluble fiber?

Soluble fiber, which starts with “s” will help to slow and soften stools. Freuman says, “I describe it to my patients as poo glue, since it helps create soft, formed stools that consolidate straggling soft little pieces into a complete, log-like specimen.” Soluble fiber is great for diarrhea, but can also be helpful for softening up stool and help with constipation relief.

Think of insoluble fiber as the one to bulk up and get poop out. Ground flaxseeds and calcium polycarbophil are coarser fibers that can’t absorb water and pushes stool through your GI system by creating bulk. For a great visual, Freuman says, “It comes out pretty much how it looked going in.”

Gelman explains, “Foods high in soluble fiber include oats, beans, barley, peas, and certain fruits and vegetables, like apples and carrots. Foods high in insoluble fiber include wheat bran, certain vegetables like cauliflower and celery, certain fruits (like those where skin and/or seeds are consumed), whole grains, nuts and legumes.”

What is the best form of fiber to take?

The best form to take is going to depend on why you need more fiber in the first place. Those suffering from IBS with constipation will benefit from one form of fiber, while someone who has IBS with diarrhea would be helped by a different type. Working with a healthcare professional like a dietitian can help to understand your symptoms and how they can be helped with a fiber supplement.

What is the best fiber for cholesterol?

Some types of fiber act as a sponge in the blood vessels to help lower cholesterol. Fiber, especially the gel-forming fibers like beta-glucan, guar gum, and psyllium, help scoop up the LDL (the “bad”) cholesterol and remove it from the body. Other popular synthetic fibers, like inulin, fructooligosaccharides, and wheat dextrin do not have a significant cholesterol-lowering benefit, unless given at very high doses.

Does fiber help with weight loss?

If you have, for example, a big salad of leafy greens, crunchy vegetables on top, and chickpeas, by the end of this meal you may feel fairly full and not desiring much more food. The pull to “overeat” is less strong. The fiber in this meal has helped to promote satiety by expanding in your gut, and the fiber helps to quiet your hunger hormones, which in the long run could help manage your weight better.

The weight loss effect of fiber has also been shown in research. Studies have shown that increased fiber intake leads to increased weight loss and greater ability to stay with a balanced diet. Fiber promotes satiety and satiation, but different types of fiber have varying effects. For example, oatmeal might be more effective at promoting satiety than other fibers, such as those from vegetables or other whole grains, so it’s helpful to consume a diet with a wide variety of fibers.

