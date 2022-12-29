The 9 Best Fertility Monitors for 2023

We talked to experts about which fertility monitor features to prioritize in your shopping search and browsed through nearly two dozen kinds of monitors to find the ones offering the best results for a multitude of fertility concerns. Whether you’re trying to avoid or achieve a pregnancy ; have a health condition, a weird work schedule, or frequently irregular periods; or simply get squeamish about the words “cervical mucus,” there’s a fertility monitor designed to help you—here are the best fertility monitors on the market in 2022, according to our research.

There are several different types of fertility monitors, which measure and report on things like your basal body temperature (BBT), cervical mucus , and hormone levels, so knowing which type works best for your body and your fertility goals isn’t always so simple. Plus, you have to consider things like cost, convenience, portability, and accuracy—not to mention the security concerns that arise any time you’re logging sensitive health information into something web-based, like an app.

On the flip side, some people utilize fertility monitors to help them naturally avoid conception, without birth control . Hence, a good fertility monitor gives you a broader glimpse into your fertility and reproductive health, allowing you to decide what to do with that information.

“A fertility monitor can help people wanting to conceive pinpoint the best times for intercourse,” says Monte Swarup , M.D., an Arizona-based OBGYN, who adds that the information provided by fertility monitors can help track your cycles to predict fertility and ovulation, which can make it easier to know when you have your best chance at conceiving.

Unfortunately, that all-important fertile window can be unpredictable and elusive. But, thankfully, fertility monitors can help.

Deciding to get pregnant isn’t as easy as flipping on a light switch. While many people happen to conceive on one of their first few tries through good timing, just as many people have to work hard to figure out when they’re fertile.

The Stix tests are easy to read, with the all-important second line confirming a surge in ovulation hormones appearing within a distinctly different heart-shaped window than the control line. We don’t love that you only get seven tests per kit, and this isn’t the most eco-friendly option around, but for anyone who just doesn’t want to mess with urine collection or frequently clean a digital monitor, the convenience and ease of use with the Stix kit may be worth it.

If you can take a pregnancy test, you can use the Stix Ovulation Tests, which work just like regular ovulation test strips except that you don’t have to dip the strip in pre-collected urine or insert it into a digital monitor to be read. You can pee on a stick, just like you do for a pregnancy test, lay it on a flat surface for a few minutes, and get your results.

It’s Worth Noting: You only get seven sticks per box, so they’re not as cost-effective as test strips.

Why We Like It: These all-in-one sticks work like a pregnancy test, so they don’t require much handling and are easy to read.

But the real standout feature of the Inito is being able to measure estrogen, luteinizing hormone, and progesterone (most ovulation test strips don’t check progesterone levels). Higher levels of progesterone can confirm that ovulation occurred, so the Inito strips can not only signal when you’re about to be fertile or are currently in your fertile window, they can give you the peace of mind that comes with knowing you definitely ovulated. The other good news? You only need one test strip to acquire all this info, not separate strips for each measurement.

For people who like the idea of a digital monitor but want even more fertility information and data access, the Inito monitor expands on the ovulation tracking offered when compared to other options on this list (such as the Clearblue ). Instead of getting the results of your urine sample on a digital touchscreen monitor, you clip and sync the Inito to your iPhone, open the Inito app, and gain access to detailed fertility charts and conception recommendations.

Why We Like It: In addition to estrogen and luteinizing hormone, the Inito tracks progesterone levels, which can help you confirm ovulation.

Notably, the kegg can do this all in two minutes. You just insert it into your vagina according to the instructions, wait for it to take its reading, then sync it to the app for your results. Meanwhile, the kegg serves a somewhat unrelated but helpful purpose: it can also coach you through a brief set of kegel exercises each day, which strengthen your pelvic floor and may improve the accuracy of your mucus reading.

If that sounds like you, the kegg Fertility Tracker can automatically detect the quality of your cervical mucus for you, measuring the electrolytes in your mucus and sending that data to the kegg app. The app then looks at all your data and gives you a prediction about your fertile window, like when you’re likely to be fertile (and should try to conceive, if that’s your goal) or if you still have some time to go before ovulation.

We’ve talked about BBT and luteinizing hormone as key factors in pinpointing your fertile window. Still, there’s one other factor: cervical mucus, which gets thicker and more, well, mucousy the closer you get to ovulation. You can learn to assess the quality of your cervical mucus manually, but not everyone has the time (or the stomach, honestly) to do it themselves.

It’s Worth Noting: You need to be comfortable inserting a device into your vagina, and things like intercourse, menstruation, and vaginal creams or medications can interfere with your cervical mucus readings.

Why We Like It: The kegg assesses the quality of your cervical mucus in minutes, detecting levels of electrolytes that rise and fall with your fertile window.

If this sounds a little confusing, Easy@Home has that covered, too. Their ovulation predictor app makes it easy to manually input or scan your test strip results to help interpret your hormone levels and figure out what to do next. And, as a bonus, the kit includes 20 HCG strips, so you can test for pregnancy from one month to the next.

The process for testing your urine for luteinizing hormone (LH) with these strips is the same as it is for any other ovulation testing kit that includes a monitor, except there is no monitor—you can simply view your results on the strip itself after five minutes. It works a lot like a pregnancy test; two lines mean you’re coming up on your fertile window (and the darker that second line, the more fertile you are), while one line means your hormone levels are still low.

For anyone who likes the idea of testing their urine for hormone surges but not the idea of spending a lot of money on a digital monitor or meager numbers of test strips, the 50-count Easy@Home Ovulation Test Strips are the perfect compromise.

It’s Worth Noting: If you’re looking for more comprehensive fertility testing or interpretation of your results, these strips won’t give it to you.

Why We Like It: You don’t need special devices or apps to get your ovulation results with these strips—you just grab a urine sample, wait five minutes, and voilà.

We love that the device features a large touch screen that you can easily navigate and tells you, right on the screen, what your chances of conceiving are. (Some other devices rely on an internet connection, so the Clearblue is especially good for travel.) The device also gives you your testing window, making it easier to use if you can’t remember when you last tested or when you’re due for your next test.

In fact, reproductive and endocrinology specialist Shahin Ghadir, MD , of Southern California Reproductive Center says his patients often tell him that the Clearblue Fertility Monitor is accurate and good at narrowing down the information they need when tracking their ovulation.

All the experts we interviewed said that test strips that detect the presence of luteinizing hormone (LH) in your urine are the most effective and accurate way to monitor your ovulation . Still, there are several different ways to process your urine sample and get the info you need. Digital monitors have the benefit of being an in-hand device that can read your test strips and help you understand your results. The Clearblue Fertility Monitor is both a user and expert favorite.

Why We Like It: Everything you need to process your test strips and interpret the results is right at your fingertips with this convenient touch-screen digital monitor.

The Daysy doesn’t just take your temperature and spit out a reading; it records your data and uses a special algorithm to determine what those readings mean about your fertility. Instead of giving you a temperature degree and leaving you to figure out what to do with it, the Daysy uses a color-coded fertility status system spelling out how fertile (or not) you are. Because it also comes with its own app, you can crunch your numbers across digital ovulation charts, share your info with your partner or fertility doctor, and track other fertility signs like cervical mucus and menstruation.

That said, if you’re getting serious about conceiving and want a device that interprets your temperature readings over time and tells you—in no uncertain terms—whether or not you’re fertile, then the Daysy might be the high-tech thermometer you’re looking for. The Daysy can’t remind you to take your daily BBT, but it does virtually all the other work for you.

Your BBT is an important metric in understanding your fertility, but if you’re feeling some sticker shock over the price of this digital BBT thermometer, that’s understandable! More than $300 is a lot to spend on a device you place under your tongue for a few seconds, and we’ll be honest, the Daysy is probably chock-full of too many unnecessary features to make the cost worthwhile for someone just trying to casually get a better understanding of their cycles and fertility.

Why We Like It: This little device doesn’t just take your temperature—it interprets your readings to give you deep insights into your fertility.

The other main difference between the Ava and the Tempdrop is app usage. While you can use the Tempdrop app in a limited capacity to store and view your data (but can’t receive fertility prediction info unless you upgrade your account), your purchase of the Ava bracelet includes a certain number of months of prepaid app usage already built-in.

The Ava Fertility Tracker is a wearable thermometer similar to the Tempdrop , except for a few key differences. To start, it’s about $100 more expensive. But the increase in price makes sense when you account for the fact that it collects more data. Instead of just temperature, the Ava monitors other signs of fertility too, like heart rate, breathing rate, and your rate of perfusion (or how much blood is flowing through your tissue). It’s also worn on the wrist rather than the upper arm and was the first wearable temperature tracker approved by the FDA.

It’s Worth Noting: The wrist placement of the bracelet is comfortable but not ideal for detecting an accurate basal body temperature.

Why We Like It: It measures more fertility signs than other trackers on this list and is FDA-approved.

You won’t get any fancy results or app synchronization with this thermometer, but you will get a protective case, a spare battery, and the freedom to use any app or pen-and-paper chart you choose. Offering temperature readings to the 100th degree where other thermometers typically only go to the 10th, the iProven is more accurate than its competitors—and it comes in at less than $10, making it a budget-friendly option that doesn’t skimp on usefulness.

If taking your daily BBT is an important part of your fertility tracking, but you don’t have the budget for a fancy wearable thermometer like the Tempdrop , the iProven Digital Basal Thermometer is a reliable, no-frills way to get a read on your temperature. It takes a reading in just 60 seconds, a timeframe that makes a difference when you’re lying in bed first thing in the morning and itching to get up and start your day.

Why We Like It: Simple and budget-friendly but effective, this basal thermometer takes quick readings to the 100th degree.

On the technical side of things, the Tempdrop is comfortable to wear and saves your BBT data in the sensor for 30 days. The app also lets you log other signs of fertility or menstruation and, with the premium upgrade, can interpret your data for you, offering fertility window predictions.

But that's why we love the Tempdrop. You don't need to remember to take your temperature daily. Instead, simply attach the sensor to your upper arm using the flexible and extendable armband, go to sleep, and wake up in the morning to a night’s worth of temperature readings you can add to the Tempdrop app. This means you can utilize the Tempdrop if you work shift hours or wake up frequently since it’s always tracking your BBT.

Because BBT is your temperature when you're at rest, you'll need to take your temperature first thing in the morning after a long slumber. But that isn't always easy for everyone. “Monitors can be difficult with people with irregular sleep patterns, [like] shift workers because there isn’t always a set circadian rhythm,” says Miriam Bernstein , MD, OBGYN with Oneida Healthcare. “The morning body basal temperature may not be accurate due to the body’s perception of when ‘morning’ actually is.”

Your basal body temperature (BBT) is your at-rest body temp, and it rises after you ovulate, which makes it one of the most well-known ways to better understand the changes in your fertility throughout your menstrual cycle. This can be helpful for people trying to both achieve and avoid pregnancy. The Tempdrop is an advanced way to track your BBT and get a bird’s eye view of your fertility, no matter your conception goals.

Why We Like It: This comfortable device takes all the guesswork out of tracking your daily basal body temperature.

To find the best fertility monitors, we consulted with three experts—an OBGYN and two reproductive endocrinology specialists—to find out how they work, what they can and cannot do when it comes to determining your fertility, and which features you should keep in mind while shopping for a fertility monitor that best suits you.

Our experts generally prioritized simplicity of use and accuracy over cost and type, noting that the best fertility monitor is typically one you can reliably use. With that in mind, we opted for a mix of different types of monitors, including everything from urine test strips to wearable devices to thermometers, and also covered a wide range of pricing. If a monitor was expensive, we didn’t necessarily rule it out, but we did make sure it was worth its price tag in terms of convenience and accuracy.

What is a Fertility Monitor?

A fertility monitor is a catch-all term for any device that can help you determine your fertility, especially regarding ovulation and potentially getting pregnant. There are a few different ways fertility monitors can do this, but a fertility monitor is any device you utilize to predict your fertile window and pinpoint when you could conceive.

How Fertility Monitors Work

Although fertility monitors have different ways of determining your fertility, they all rely on taking readings of your BBT, cervical mucus, or urine-based hormone levels and then report that data back to you either in an app or on the device itself. Most monitors track only one type of data (like thermometers, for example, which determine your BBT). You may want to utilize more than one type of monitor for maximum accuracy when predicting your fertile window.

Accuracy of Fertility Monitors

The experts we interviewed indicated that luteinizing hormone (LH) testing strips are generally the most accurate way to pinpoint your fertile window. Many of these products claim to have an accuracy rate in the high 90s, but it’s important to understand their limitations.

“All of these companies are trying to sell a product and no monitor is 100% accurate, nor does it provide as comprehensive of an answer as care with a provider,” says Dr. Bernstein, noting that a monitor can help you figure out when to conceive, but can’t diagnose or address underlying medical problems that could be affecting your fertility.

Common issues that affect conception, Dr. Bernstein says, include blocked fallopian tubes, low-quality sperm, uterine abnormalities, egg quality, and number of follicles. Uterine fibroids may also be a cause of infertility. And, of course, inconsistencies in how you use your chosen fertility monitor—like taking LH readings at the wrong time or skipping BBT readings—can greatly decrease any monitor’s effectiveness.

Unfortunately, these types of issues can have an impact on your fertility prospects in the short- and long-term.

“Depending on a monitor for too long can lead to a delay in patients seeking medical consultation with their OB/GYN or a reproductive endocrinologist specializing in both male and female infertility factors,” says Dr. Bernstein.

Types of Fertility Monitors

There are several different types of monitors that work by measuring levels of hormones in your urine, BBT, or cervical mucus (or some combination of these three metrics).

Wearable monitors

Wearable monitors include bands worn on your upper arm or wrist, usually overnight, so you don’t have to remember to take your BBT when you wake up. Since your basal body temperature rises soon after ovulation, this fertility monitor is useful for confirming that ovulation has occurred. When used over time, this type of thermometer can help you more accurately track your cycles and predict when you might have an upcoming fertile window.

Vaginal monitors

Vaginal monitors are inserted into your vagina for a predetermined length of time. They are designed to measure the quality of your cervical mucus and alert you to increased fertility, signaling it's time to avoid pregnancy or try to achieve one.

Urine-testing monitors

You’ll need a set of urine test strips and an electronic reading device for this type of monitor. Once you’ve collected a urine sample, dip the stick in the urine, insert it in the device, and wait for it to give you results. Depending on the device, you may be able to track your LH, progesterone, and estrogen levels to determine where exactly you are in your cycle.

Basal body thermometers

This type of monitor works in the same way as the wearable monitors, except you don’t actually wear it: you simply take your oral temperature first thing in the morning before getting out of bed, in the same way, you would any other oral thermometer. It’s less convenient than a wearable device but much less expensive.

Your Health Needs

Since the different types of fertility monitors share different kinds of information about your cycle, it’s important to consider why you need a monitor in the first place. According to Dr. Ghadir, ovulation kits that check for a rise in LH are the most useful for trying to conceive. At the same time, he notes that these can also help narrow down the ovulation window, but they can be less useful for people with irregular cycles who don’t ovulate often.

“If you’re finding inaccuracies or a lack of ovulation [with these kits], it’s probably smarter to consult with a fertility specialist earlier rather than later,” Dr. Ghadir says.

If you’re trying to avoid pregnancy, tracking signs like BBT every day, regardless of where you are in your cycle, can help understand the big picture of your fertility—but they do require a lot of work, says Dr. Ghadir, and only give you retroactive data (i.e., you already ovulated) versus proactive data (you’re about to ovulate).

Your Lifestyle

If you have a fairly regular period, follow a generally similar schedule and routine every day, and aren’t in a rush to conceive, you might be able to rely on a monitor that collects daily info or tracks your fertility over a month, like a BBT thermometer or wearable device.

But if your life is busy or hectic, if you work odd hours or travel frequently, if your sleep is frequently disrupted if you breastfeed or take medications that could interfere with your fertility readings, or just generally can’t count on being able to check your fertility every day reliably, something like an LH testing strip (which you only utilize at certain times of the month) might be a better choice.

Privacy and Security Concerns

When Roe v. Wade was overturned in the spring of 2022, many people had concerns about how their fertility data might be used if they chose to upload it to an internet-based app. There are some privacy concerns to be aware of, says Dr. Swarup, since millions of people use these apps to help track menstrual cycles and don’t know how their data is being used: “It could be shared with third parties or potentially sold.”

There’s no evidence that this is occurring with fertility apps (or that people are being singled out for using these apps to track their fertility or make pregnancy-related choices), but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. You should be as cautious with fertility apps as you are about any other app where you willingly share your private and personal health information.

In other words, read the app's disclosures and privacy statements rather than just clicking “I consent,” and reach out to the makers of these apps if you have any continuing concerns about security.



What’s the best way to track fertility?

According to Dr. Swarup, the LH test sticks are the most reliable tool. By measuring the levels of this hormone in your urine, you can detect when your ovaries are releasing an egg; this gives you about 12 to 36 hours to attempt conceiving. “LH sticks are the only proactive way to tell you will ovulate,” explains Dr. Swarup.

Other long-term methods, like BBT thermometers, can also track your fertility by capturing how your cycle changes over time.

Do fertility monitors work?

Most fertility monitors do what they claim to do reasonably well, but Dr. Swarup warns they are still not 100% accurate in guaranteeing conception or preventing a pregnancy. Plus, many outside factors can interfere with the data they give you; everything from a bad night of sleep or illness to a lack of ovulation or a more serious reproductive issue can affect the accuracy of the readings you collect.

Taken individually, these monitors might “work” in the way they’re intended, but getting a truly useful picture of your fertility and reproductive health often involves tracking several signs of fertility or, better yet, consulting with a fertility specialist about your reproductive health.

How accurate are fertility monitors?

There’s a range of accuracy that depends largely on the type of monitor you’re using and how correctly you utilize it. In other words, an LH test strip may be 99% accurate when used 100% correctly, but if you forget to collect a urine sample in the recommended window of time, that will affect its accuracy. The same goes for a thermometer—it might work extremely well at taking your BBT, but if you’re taking readings at different times or waking up to use the bathroom 30 minutes before you take your temp, it won’t be as accurate.

How much do quality fertility monitors cost?

There's a wide range in the cost of fertility monitors. While the cheapest monitor on our list, the iProven Basal Thermometer, is about $10, while the most expensive one, the Daysy Fertility Monitor, is more than $300.

To make things even more confusing, the cost of a monitor may or may not matter all that much.

“You get what you pay for [with fertility monitors], but ultimately you need to figure out which one works well for you and what you feel more comfortable using,” says Dr. Ghadir. “If a cheap one works well for you, great—but if not, you may need to spend more [for a higher quality monitor].”

The good news is that, however much you spend on a fertility monitor, they are usually covered by FSA and HSA plans. (Check with your plan to confirm, though.)



Sarah Bradley has been a freelance writer since 2017, tackling health commerce articles, product reviews, and shopping guides on everything from dry skin moisturizers and wart removers to menstrual cups and toothbrushes for braces. She has personally tested health products, so knows what makes a great product stand out from a list of good ones.