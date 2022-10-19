The 12 Best Face Washes of 2022

Here are the best face washes for every skin type on the market right now.

That said, there are some universal guidelines to follow, no matter what type of skin you have. Dr. Palm says to always opt for gentle, non-irritating cleansers (especially if you’re washing twice a day) and consider the climate or season in your area. And don’t forget to do a patch test when trying a new product—this can identify allergies or sensitivities before you apply the product all over your face. Lastly, it’s worth knowing what ingredients to look for, like humectants and ceramides, and which ones to avoid, like sulfates, dyes, and harsh exfoliators. After speaking with dermatologists, we reviewed nearly three dozen face washes for ingredients, skincare concerns they treat, price, texture, and more.

“Selecting a face wash depends on your skin type and needs, which can vary depending on your age, where you live, and your lifestyle,” says Melanie Palm, MD , of Art of Skin MD. “Your skin type may also change over time; for example, you may experience dryness or more sensitivity as you get older.”

With a gentle but deeply cleansing cream formulation, the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser works for nearly all skin types, is sulfate-free and non-comedogenic, and priced affordably. If you’re looking for something designed specifically for sensitive skin, the Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser comes dermatologist-recommended as an ultra non-irritating option.

No matter who you are or what type of skin you have, one thing is certain: you have to wash your face. The best face washes will remove dirt and debris without stripping your skin of moisture or leaving it dry. But choosing the right one isn’t as easy as taking a walk through the skin care aisle of your local drugstore.

Best Overall: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Facial Cleanser 4.8 View On Amazon View On Skinstore.com View On Ulta View On Dermstore View On Laroche-posay.us Why We Like It: All skin types can benefit from the dual cleansing-hydrating power of this gentle face wash—plus, it’s reasonably priced. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t contain any acne-fighting ingredients, so if you’re acne-prone, it might not be a VIP product for you. If you’re not sure exactly what type of skin you have or where to start, you can’t go wrong with this cream cleanser from La Roche-Posay; not only was it recommended by our experts, it’s an affordable and gentle way to cleanse nearly every type of skin, from normal to dry and sensitive to combination. This cleanser doesn’t contain any harsh soaps or sulfates to wash your face, but it does contain skin barrier-improving ceramide-3, so it won’t disrupt your skin’s pH. It soothes and softens while removing dirt, makeup, and impurities, it can be used at both your morning and night skincare routine, and it’s priced affordably, meaning you don’t even have to splurge to reap its (many) benefits. Plus, it’s been allergy-tested and shown to be non-irritating for most users, is non-comedogenic, and free of fragrances, parabens, and oils. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Active Ingredients : ceramide-3, glycerin, niacinamide

: ceramide-3, glycerin, niacinamide Skin Type : normal, combination, dry

: normal, combination, dry Size : 400 mL

: 400 mL Dosage: 1-2 pumps, once or twice per day

Best Drugstore: Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser 4.7 View On Target View On Ulta View On Amazon View On CVS Why We Like It: Hydrating glycerin keeps your skin moist, while gentle surfactants cleanse impurities. It’s Worth Noting: If you have oily skin, this cleanser may not get your face clean enough to prevent clogged pores. The Neutrogena brand is a drugstore staple, but don’t let its ubiquity fool you: just because this Ultra Gentle Hydrating Daily Cleanser is everywhere doesn’t mean it isn’t a high-quality face wash (at a wallet-friendly drugstore cost). Formulated to be gentle enough for sensitive skin but with enough cream-cleansing power to wash away whatever you’ve faced—pun intended—that day, we love how totally foolproof using this hypoallergenic wash is. Containing dermatologist-recommended glycerin to draw water to the surface of your skin and zero sulfates, this cleanser removes dirt and makeup but leaves behind soft, hydrated skin instead of that dry, stripped-away feeling. Use it in the morning and then again at night, if you want—it’s non-irritating enough to refresh your face in the a.m. and get you beauty-sleep ready at night. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Active Ingredients : glycerin

: glycerin Skin Type : sensitive

: sensitive Size : 12 oz

: 12 oz Dosage: 1-2 pumps, once or twice per day

Best For Acne: CeraVe Acne Control Cleanser Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta Why We Like It: It’s a gel cleanser with acne-fighting salicylic acid that’s perfect for oily skin prone to breakouts. It’s Worth Noting: Salicylic acid works better on blackheads and clogged pores than whiteheads or cystic acne, so make sure you have the right type of acne before you use this wash. If blackheads and clogged pores are your biggest concern, the CeraVe Acne Control Cleanser includes 2% salicylic acid—along with nourishing ceramides—to fight breakouts, prevent new ones from forming, and make your skin look healthier overall. Plus, the cleanser contains hectorite clay to reduce shine caused by excess oil, making it a solid choice for acne-prone skin. This face wash is also a foaming gel, which isn’t suitable for everyone (sensitive or dry skin users should be careful) but tends to work well for people with oily skin since moisture is usually not a top concern. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Active Ingredients : 2% salicylic acid, hectorite clay, ceramides

: 2% salicylic acid, hectorite clay, ceramides Skin Type : acne-prone

: acne-prone Size : 8 oz.

: 8 oz. Dosage: 1-2 pumps, once or twice per day The 10 Best Salicylic Acid Products for Your Skin

Best For Oily Skin: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Face Wash View On Laroche-posay.us View On Skinstore.com View On Ulta View On Amazon View On CVS Why We Like It: It’s designed to absorb excess oil in the morning and at night without leaving your skin stripped of its natural oils. It’s Worth Noting: It’s a foaming formulation, which means it could be too drying or irritating for sensitive skin users. Our experts shared with us that foaming washes tend to be drying, which is a problem for people with already-dry skin but not for people with oily skin; if you’re looking to absorb excess oil, this purifying foaming cleanser by La Roche-Posay thoroughly cleanses oily skin without stripping it down too much. The foaming texture allows this cleanser to remove dirt, makeup, and impurities with ease, but the addition of ceramides and niacinamide means your skin is also appropriately hydrated, leaving you with fresh and clean skin that’s oil-free but never too dry. Since people with oily skin rarely get a break from all their excess oil production, we also like that this cleanser is safe enough to use in the morning and at night without interfering with your skin’s barrier or pH levels. Lastly, it’s free of sulfates, parabens, fragrances, and oils, making it a hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic choice that won’t irritate most skin types. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Active Ingredients : ceramide-3, niacinamide, glycerin

: ceramide-3, niacinamide, glycerin Skin Type : oily, sensitive

: oily, sensitive Size : 400 mL

: 400 mL Dosage: 1-2 pumps, once or twice per day The 10 Best Salicylic Acid Products for Your Skin

Best Exfoliating: Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator 5 Ulta View On Dermstore View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Amazon Why We Like It: Unlike many other physical exfoliators, this one is safe and gentle enough to use daily on oily, normal, or combination skin. It’s Worth Noting: Although this is called a daily exfoliator, many dermatologists discourage daily use of exfoliating products and recommend you stick to a few times per week, max. Exfoliating face washes are great for sloughing away dead skin to reveal a brighter, smoother appearance, but they can also be too harsh—which is why we like this gentler alternative, by Dermalogica. It’s made with microfoliants and both natural and chemical exfoliators, for a thorough cleansing that doesn’t irritate skin with use. For every exfoliating ingredient in this face wash (like salicylic acid, phytic acid, and papain enzymes), there’s a nourishing ingredient to counteract any potential damage. Colloidal oatmeal softens and soothes, allantoin reduces redness and irritation, and licorice root extract combats inflammation and evens skin tone. Sensitive skin users should still be careful about overusing this product, but most people with normal to oily skin will see clarifying benefits when it’s worked into their skincare routine. Price at time of publish: $64 Product Details: Active Ingredients : salicylic acid, colloidal oatmeal, licorice root extract

: salicylic acid, colloidal oatmeal, licorice root extract Skin Type : oily, normal, combination

: oily, normal, combination Size : 2.6 oz

: 2.6 oz Dosage: ½ tsp, once per day The 10 Best Face Exfoliators of 2022, According to Dermatologists

Best For Dry Skin: Paula’s Choice Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser Paulas Choice View On Paulaschoice.com View On Dermstore Why We Like It: It’s an all-around reliable cleanser for every skin type that removes impurities but leaves behind soft, smooth skin. It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t contain any acne-fighting ingredients and could be too hydrating for people with already-oily skin. If you have dry skin, it’s important to make sure your face wash works to rehydrate your skin after cleansing the way this creamy, lotion-like cleanser by Paula’s Choice does. “If your skin is actually relatively dry but [you’re] not dealing with breakouts, then it’s worth seeking out a hydrating cleanser…designed to leave behind moisture,” says Erum N. Ilyas, MD, of Schweiger Dermatology. With a handful of natural, moisturizing ingredients like green tea and chamomile and no harsh sulfates, we love that the Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser removes the dirt and debris from your face while leaving behind soft, moisturized skin. It’s lightweight and non-greasy, suitable for all skin types, and is fragrance-free. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Active Ingredients : green tea, glycerin, chamomile

: green tea, glycerin, chamomile Skin Type : all

: all Size : 6.4 oz

: 6.4 oz Dosage: 1-2 pumps, once or twice per day

Best For Sensitive Skin: Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser 4.9 View On Amazon View On Walgreens View On Walmart View On Target Why We Like It: This cleanser is free from most irritants, making it one of the safest choices for people with sensitive skin. It’s Worth Noting: Because of its simple formulation, it’s a gentle cleanser but may not be tough enough to use as a makeup remover. Our experts recommended Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser for people with sensitive skin, since it’s essentially free of everything except the good stuff. You won’t find any parabens, fragrances, dyes, essential oils, or formaldehydes in this formula, making it an excellent choice for people prone to skincare-induced allergic reactions. What you will find is glycerin and purified water, a solid combination when it comes to drawing moisture to your skin. This Vanicream cleanser would work perfectly for someone with sensitive or dry skin, or someone looking for less irritation in the winter months. It’s even approved for use in people with eczema, because literally all it does is cleanse—without drying, irritating, or leaving any residue (or regret) behind. Price at time of publish: $9 Product Details: Active Ingredients : glycerin

: glycerin Skin Type : sensitive

: sensitive Size : 8 oz

: 8 oz Dosage: 1-2 pumps, once or twice per day

Best For Combination Skin: CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Walmart Why We Like It: This milky-then-foamy formulation will leave every part of your face, whether oily or dry, perfectly balanced. It’s Worth Noting: There are a lot of ingredients here, so people with sensitive skin might find one or more of them to be irritating. Cleansing combination skin can be tricky, because you need to remove excess oil and thoroughly moisturize; we love that you get the best of both worlds with the CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser, which does exactly what the title suggests—it starts out as a hydrating, nourishing cream and then turns to a foam, allowing it to both hydrate and eliminate acne-causing oil. Like all CeraVe products, this cleanser is made without sulfates or fragrances, but does include plenty of other skin boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. In addition to glycerin, this wash also has amino acids to draw water to the skin, so you won’t be left with that “just stripped” feeling of dryness after cleansing. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Active Ingredients : amino acids, hyaluronic acid, ceramides

: amino acids, hyaluronic acid, ceramides Skin Type : normal to dry

: normal to dry Size : 19 oz

: 19 oz Dosage: 1-2 pumps, once or twice per day

Best For Hormonal Acne: Kate Somerville EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser View On Nordstrom View On QVC View On Sephora View On Amazon View On Katesomerville.com Why We Like It: Cleansers with sulfur can be powerful fighters against the effects of hormonal acne. It’s Worth Noting: The manufacturers of this cleanser note it can be drying, so you’ll need to start off slow and gradually build up to more regular use. If you suffer from hormonal acne, you might need a face wash containing sulfur to treat your monthly breakouts, like the EradiKate Daily Cleanser from Kate Somerville. “Hormonal acne is caused by the overproduction of oil in the sebaceous glands and is linked to genetics, which can influence the activity of these glands,” says Dr. Palm. “The overproduction of sebum clogs pores, which leads to the formation of pimples.” Dr. Palm adds that when fighting back against hormonal acne, you might need to look beyond the usual salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide formulations to a face wash containing sulfur—which has been shown to have both anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. The EradiKate cleanser is made with a concentration of three percent sulfur, along with soothing honey, oat, and rice bran extracts, to not only clear existing breakouts but soothe skin and improve its overall appearance. Price at time of publish: $44 Product Details: Active Ingredients : sulfur

: sulfur Skin Type : oily, combination, normal

: oily, combination, normal Size : 4 oz

: 4 oz Dosage: small amount, once or twice per day

Best With Benzoyl Peroxide: PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walgreens View On Walmart View On Riteaid.com View On CVS Why We Like It: It’s the highest concentration of benzoyl peroxide you can get in a face wash for the ultimate acne-fighting formulation. It’s Worth Noting: It’s strong stuff: you’ll need to go slow to make sure you don’t dry out or irritate your skin, and it may be too potent for some. If you have whiteheads, pustular acne, or even mild cystic acne, salicylic acid may not work as well for you as a product with benzoyl peroxide, like this foaming wash from PanOxyl. Benzoyl peroxide is best known as an antiseptic acne-fighting ingredient, getting rid of the bacteria on your skin that causes pimples and breakouts. The PanOxyl wash contains a high amount of benzoyl peroxide, making it a good choice for anyone with moderate to severe acne that hasn’t had good luck with other acne face washes. It’s strong stuff, but it also contains moisturizers like glycerin to avoid excess drying of the skin and is free of parabens, phthalates, and fragrances—so it shouldn’t cause additional irritation. Price at time of publish: $9 Product Details: Active Ingredients : 10% benzoyl peroxide

: 10% benzoyl peroxide Skin Type : acne-prone

: acne-prone Size : 5.5 oz

: 5.5 oz Dosage: small amount, once or twice per day