What to Buy Haircare Products The 13 Best Electric Razors for a Fresh Shave and Happy Skin If you want a clean shave without nicks, cuts, or razor burn, look no further. Hair removal is something that most people deal with on a regular basis and, unfortunately, so are nicks, cuts, and razor burn. Electric razors can be a great alternative to standard razors as they often offer a safer shaving process with longer-lasting results, according to dermatologist Dr. Aanand Geria, MD. In addition to the safety element of using an electric razor, dermatologist Dr. Rénee A. Beach, MD, notes that they provide a more uniform shave. They also allow for personalization, since you can adjust the blade level for either a close shave, stubble, or groomed beard. To determine the best electric razors for a wide range of needs, we spoke with three dermatologists to better understand the different kinds of electric razors, their benefits, and what to look for when shopping for one. From there, we conducted extensive research and narrowed down our top choices. We were sure to include different styles of electric razors including foil, single blade, and rotary, as well as durable options that have long battery lives and are easy to clean. Our Top Picks Best Women’s Overall: Philips SatinShave Prestige at Amazon Jump to Review Best Men’s Overall: Braun Electric Foil Shaver at Amazon Jump to Review Best Unisex: Panasonic MultiShape Precision Trim Kit at Panasonicmultishape.com Jump to Review Best Budget: Philips Norelco 2300 Electric Shaver at Amazon Jump to Review Best Rotary: Philips Norelco Shaver 9000 Prestige at Amazon Jump to Review Best For Travel: Remington Dual Foil Travel Shaver at Amazon Jump to Review Best Wet/Dry: Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor at Amazon Jump to Review Best Body Groomer: Remington Head-to-Toe Grooming Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Sensitive Skin: Braun Series 8 8467cc Electric Shaver at Amazon Jump to Review Best Foil Shaver: Panasonic ARC6 Electric Razor at Amazon Jump to Review Best Women’s Overall Philips SatinShave Prestige Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It Curved blades ensure a close shave, while protective foils and cushioning keep your skin safe. It’s Worth Noting It doesn’t allow you to adjust for different hair lengths. Philips’ SatinShave Prestige is specifically designed with women in mind. It features four attachments to handle hair on the legs, body, and bikini area. There are two lines of protection for the skin: protective foils that work with your body’s natural contouring, and cushioning that lines both sides of the head. Curved blades underneath the foils promote a close shave. The four additional attachments make this razor an especially versatile option. These include an efficiency cap, which aids in keeping the skin taut, as well as a travel cap, bikini trimmer head, and pearl tip trimmer with safety bars for added irritation protection. Additionally, this option features an anti-slip grip for use in the shower. The lithium-ion battery lasts one hour after an hour of charging and features an indicator to update you when the battery is low. While the razor can be used wet and dry, it tends to work better on dry skin. And it's worth noting that it doesn’t come with an adjustable head to accommodate different hair lengths. Price at time of publication: $65 Product Details: Style: FoilBattery Life: One hourWeight: 11.3 ouncesSpecial Features: Can be used wet and dry, travel cap and pouch Best Men’s Overall Braun Series 9 9465cc Pro Electric Foil Shaver Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Factoryoutletstore.com Why We Like It In addition to a close shave, it comes with a charging station that also cleans the razor. It’s Worth Noting You might not need all the special features. For a close and comfortable shave on your face, Braun’s Series 9 Pro, 9465cc, is our top pick. Four intricate components comprise the head: an optifoil works to cut even the shortest hairs, while a titanium-coated trimmer lifts flattened hair to cut it. Meanwhile, an additional trimmer works to feed hair into the cutter, and a skin guard protects against nicks. The flexible head on this option moves in ten directions, and it also comes with a precision trimmer on the back to refine your shave. However, if you’re working in areas that require more accuracy, you can also lock the head in place to eliminate directional movement. The razor is 100% waterproof and can be used both wet and dry. This option is pricier than other choices on our list. However, the bells and whistles definitely justify the higher price point. With just one charge, you can expect it to last for a full hour of shaving. Plus, a five-minute quick charge can handle one shave if you’re in a hurry. We're also impressed by the charging station, which doubles as a cleaning station. By simply selecting the proper cleaning intensity, the station will clean, lubricate, charge, and dry the razor. Price at time of publication: $330 Product Details: Style: FoilBattery Life: 60 minutesWeight: 2.62 poundsSpecial Features: Cleaning charging station, sonic vibrations, precision headlock Best Unisex Panasonic MultiShape Precision Trim Kit Panasonic View On Panasonicmultishape.com Why We Like It With four comb attachments that cover a range of one to thirty millimeters, this trim kit has face and body hair removal covered. It’s Worth Noting If you prefer to have a foil attachment, this razor won’t work for you. Everybody deals with hair in places they don’t necessarily want it, and that’s why this choice from Panasonic is great for men and women alike. It includes four comb attachments, so you can shave your facial or body hair down to your preferred length. The 58 different cutting lengths range from one to thirty millimeters. This razor also features an attachment to help with pesky nose or ear hair, making it a good option if you want to consolidate your grooming tools. It’s also fully waterproof and washes easily. Do note, though, that this one doesn’t come with a foil head (unlike other kits on this list). Price at time of publication: $110 Product Details: Style: TrimmerBattery Life: 90 minutesWeight: N/ASpecial Features: 58 cutting lengths, wet/dry, Li-ion base Best Budget Philips Norelco 2300 Electric Shaver Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Blair.com Why We Like It With 27 self-sharpening blades, the razor provides a close shave at a fraction of the price of similar models. It’s Worth Noting It has to be used dry, which isn’t ideal for people who prefer to shave in the shower. The Philips Norelco 2300 electric shaver proves you can get a quality shave without breaking the bank. It features 27 self-sharpening blades that are shielded by rounded blade caps to ensure a shave right at the surface of the skin. The three heads can also flex in four different directions to work with the natural curvature of your face, and the razor features a pop-up trimmer for sideburns and mustaches. After pressing a button to flip the head open, the razor can be cleaned with water. One thing to be aware of with this option is that it is a dry razor, which can be a drawback if you prefer to shave in the shower. Additionally, it has a shorter battery life than other options on our list—an eight-hour charge only yields 40 minutes of shaving. On the bright side, you can use the razor while it’s charging. Price at time of publication: $45 Product Details: Style: RotaryBattery Life: 40 minutesWeight: 14.97 ouncesSpecial Features: Self-sharpening blades, flexible heads, shave while charging Best Rotary Philips Norelco Shaver 9000 Prestige Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Factoryoutletstore.com Why We Like It Multidirectional heads and anti-friction rings promote a contoured shave that won’t hurt your skin. It’s Worth Noting It takes three hours to fully charge, or 18 minutes for a quick charge. Rotary razors use circular heads with rotating blades to lift and cut your hair while naturally adjusting to the contouring of your face, says Dr. Geria. This option from Philips Norelco features three multidirectional heads that are designed to work with the contouring of your face, ensuring that even the hardest-to-reach hairs are cut. The anti-friction rings work to create a comfortable, gliding effect, and the blade guards feature wider openings than other razors so you don’t have to cover the same area multiple times. Additional features that make this option worth the higher price tag include a Qi charging pad for wireless charging and a storage pouch that neatly holds everything in place. The head can be removed if you want to use a precision trimmer for your mustache or sideburns. We love that the razor is both dry and wet capable and that you can clean it by simply popping the top off and running the head under water. While the Qi charging pad is a great touch, the razor takes three hours to fully charge, which is longer than other options on our list. Unlike other electric razors, the quick charge option still takes 18 minutes, meaning you’ll need to stay on top of keeping it charged. Price at time of publication: $290 Product Details: Style: Rotary Battery Life: 60 minutesWeight: 1.57 poundsSpecial Features: Qi-charging pad, precision trimmer, wet/dry, personalizable shave experience Best For Travel Remington Dual Foil Travel Shaver Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Remingtonproducts.com Why We Like It This budget razor has a simple design but still provides a comfortable, close shave. It’s Worth Noting It requires batteries and doesn’t come with a charger. The incredibly compact and simple nature of this razor from Remington makes it easy to bring with you on the go without sacrificing quality. Two foils guard the surgical steel blades underneath for a close shave without irritation. It comes with a travel lock to ensure the battery won’t accidentally drain when you’re in transit, as well as a protective headguard and a built-in cleaning brush. Remington also provides a one-year warranty. Unlike other options on our list, the razor runs on AA batteries and doesn’t come with a charger. It’s not waterproof, so make sure you only use the built-in brush to clean it. Price at time of publication: $18 Product Details: Style: FoilBattery Life: AA battery-poweredWeight: 6.4 ouncesSpecial Features: Cleaning brush in bottom, head guard, travel lock Best Wet/Dry Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Why We Like It It’s waterproof and gives you the choice to bring it in the shower, use it dry, or even add some shaving cream. It’s Worth Noting Replacement foils and blades can be costly. We like Panasonic’s 5 Blade Arc 5 as it provides the best of both worlds with both wet and dry shaving options. It’s also easy to clean—you can simply place it under running water without worrying about damaging it. The razor’s five sharp blades are protected by thin foils to ensure a clean cut at the base of your hair. The motor is also highly effective, powering 70,000 cross-cutting actions per minute to handle even the thickest hair. Unlike other foil shavers, this one features a contouring head to pivot around your jawline, which is recommended by dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey T.S. Hsu, MD. It also comes with a built-in sensor that can adjust the motor’s speed to your beard’s density. Keep in mind the blades are not self-sharpening, and although you can purchase replacement foils and blades from Panasonic, they aren’t cheap. Price at time of publication: $155 Product Details: Style: FoilBattery Life: 40 minutesWeight: .43 poundsSpecial Features: Wet/dry shave, built-in trimmer, shave sensor Best Body Groomer Remington Head-to-Toe Grooming Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It Eight different attachments handle all your trimming needs. It’s Worth Noting There’s no way to tell how much battery life is left. Remington’s Head-to-Toe Grooming Kit has you covered for trimming everything from ear hair to body hair. It comes equipped with eight attachments, including a foil shaver, vertical body hair trimmer, nose, ear, detail trimmer, hair clipper comb, and beard and stubble combs—all of which can be washed under running water. This option has a 70-minute run time on a single charge, which is longer than most of the other razors on our list. It’s also self-sharpening, making it more cost-effective than many options on the market. Plus, it offers a 60-day money-back guarantee and a two-year warranty. But one drawback is that there is no indicator to tell you how long you have left on your charge, so you’ll need to keep track of when you last charged it. Price at time of publication: $32 Product Details: Style: Foil, bladeBattery Life: 70 minutesWeight: 8 ouncesSpecial Features: 8 different attachments, self-sharpening steel, longer battery life Best for Sensitive Skin Braun Series 8 8467cc Electric Shaver Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It Sonic vibrations help the razor glide smoothly, protecting sensitive skin. It’s Worth Noting The cleaning cartridges for the cleaning and charging station need to be replaced every two months. The attention to detail and precision of Braun’s Series 8 Razor make it a great option for people with sensitive skin. The foil promotes a closer shave with minimal irritation. What really sets this product apart, though, is that it uses 10,000 sonic vibrations to help the razor glide across your face. It also has auto-sense technology, which creates a customized level of pressure. It can be used dry or wet, so you can use it with your favorite shaving cream to prevent irritation. Like the Braun Series 9 listed above, this option also comes with a charger that cleans, lubricates, and dries the razor. Keep in mind that this razor is pricier than other ones on our list, especially when you consider that the cleaning cartridges only last for two months. They’re not particularly expensive (around $25 for a four-pack), but the cost can add up. Price at time of publication: $250 Product Details: Style: FoilBattery Life: 60 minutesWeight: 2.54 poundsSpecial Features: Cleaning/charging station, wet/dry, uses sonic vibrations Best Foil Shaver Panasonic ARC6 Electric Razor Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy Why We Like It Six blades made of hypoallergenic stainless steel provide an impeccably close cut. It’s Worth Noting It has a shorter battery life than other options that cost the same amount. Panasonic’s ARC 6 is a high-end foil razor that promotes a closer shave. As the name implies, this option features six blades that are forged from hypoallergenic stainless steel. What makes it unique is the use of magnets, which provide 84,000 cross-cutting actions per minute, as well as a shaver head capable of moving in 22 different directions. It also comes with an all-in-one charging and cleaning station. Two of the blades are geared toward thick stubble, two are designed to lift stubborn flat hairs, and two are made to finish the cut close to the root. This razor can be used wet or dry, but it is worth noting that a full hour of charging only yields about 50 minutes of battery time. However, it does feature a three-minute quick charge that powers three minutes of shaving, as well as a beard sensor that accommodates your specific beard density. Price at time of publication: $400 Product Details: Style: FoilBattery Life: 50 minutesWeight: 8 ouncesSpecial Features: Hypoallergenic stainless steel, magnets for cross-cutting, wet/dry Best For Longer Growth Philips Norelco QP2520/70 OneBlade Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beallsflorida.com Why We Like It The versatile head allows you to shave, trim, or edge your facial hair. It’s Worth Noting This razor won’t be able to provide as close of a shave as other products on our list. Multiple attachments are vital for people with longer facial hair. The Philips Norelco OneBlade gives you the option to either trim, edge, or fully remove your facial hair. The dual-sided blade gives allows you to edge your beard, and the dual-sided blade cuts in both directions. The cutter moves at 200 times per second to cut longer hairs, but it also features rounded tips and a glide coating to keep your skin safe. Additionally, the razor is waterproof and can be used with gel, and it has a run time of 45 minutes. While the Philips Norelco OneBlade does a great job at trimming longer hair, it can’t provide as close of a shave as other razors, so if you are looking for a shave that goes right down to the skin, this won’t be your best bet. Additionally, while the blades are durable and can last upwards of four months for someone who shaves twice weekly, you will still need to replace them eventually, which is an added expense. Price at time of publication: $35 Product Details: Style: BladeBattery Life: 45 minutes Weight: 9.59 ouncesSpecial Features: Wet/dry, cutter moves 200 times per second Best For Face Remington Virtually Indestructible Rotary Shaver Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It A lifetime limited warranty ensures a high-quality product. It’s Worth Noting The razor can’t be used while it’s charging, even though it has a cord to charge it. We like Remington’s Virtually Indestructible Rotary Shaver because it stays in close contact with your skin, and the head’s 360-degree design enables it to adjust to any face. Additionally, each rotary head includes two tracks of blades to ensure maximum skin contact, and the razor is waterproof, so you can use shaving cream if your face is sensitive. If you don’t want to go all the way to the skin, there’s a stubble attachment to give you your desired look. As the name implies, this is a durable piece of equipment. Remington is so sure of its quality that it also offers a lifetime limited warranty. Just be aware that, unlike other options that are charged with a cord, this one does not work while it’s plugged into the charger. Price at time of publication: $55 Product Details: Style: RotaryBattery Life: 60 minutes Weight: 13.28 ouncesSpecial Features: Anti-microbial additive, 360-degree angle adjustment, wet/dry, stubble attachment Best for Legs Remington WPG4050 Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini 5 Piece Groomer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Why We Like It Multiple attachments, including a gentle trimmer, ensure that you can shave your whole body without irritation. It’s Worth Noting A 16-hour charge time is much longer than most other razors on the market. Remington’s Smooth and Silky Body and Bikini Groomer Kit comes with all of the necessary tools to keep your legs smooth and hairless. It features a hypoallergenic, angled foil that promotes a close shave with no irritation. The kit also comes with a gentle trimmer that can be used for more delicate, private areas. The trimmer is covered on both sides to guide hair into the blades and avoid irritation. If you prefer to shave in the shower, the razor is also waterproof. But what separates it from other options is its rotating exfoliator, which allows you to prepare your skin before you shave in order to prevent razor burn. Keep in mind that this razor has a 16-hour charge time, which is much longer than any other razor on our list. That lengthy charge only yields 30 minutes of cordless run time. On the plus side, Remington provides a two-year limited warranty. Price at time of publication: $44 Product Details: Style: Trimmer, foilBattery Life: 30 minutesWeight: 14.39 ouncesSpecial Features: Waterproof, exfoliator, multiple attachments How We Selected the Best Electric Razors To select the best products, we spoke with dermatologists to better understand the benefits of electric razors and what people should look for when shopping for one. Experts we spoke to include: Dr. Aanand Geria, MD, dermatologist Dr. Renée A. Beach, MD, dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey T.S. Hsu, MD, dermatologist Based on their insights, we performed extensive research to find a variety of electric razors that are durably made, have good battery life, provide quality, offer safe shaves, and cover a range of price points. What to Know About Electric Razors Style Electric razors come in a variety of styles, including foil, rotary, and single blade. Depending on your skin type, each of these can be a viable option. If you are looking to trim your beard to a specific length, you’ll want to invest in a blade option that comes with guard attachments. Other common features include attachments for nose and ear trimming. Ease of Cleaning One added benefit of electric razors is that they are easy to clean, says Dr. Geria. While dry razors usually come with a brush to remove excess hair, many wet electric razors allow you to simply remove the head or shield and run it under running water. Other razors include a cartridge to make cleaning even easier. Battery Life While some electric razors require AA batteries as an energy source, the majority use rechargeable batteries. Depending on how frequently you use your electric razor, you may want to invest in one with a longer battery life. Some will require a charging time of just four to six hours for 30 minutes of operation. On the longer end, you can expect to charge the razor for about an hour for one hour of operation time. If you tend to forget to charge your razor, you may want to purchase one that can be used while it is charging. Functionality Electric razors include a variety of functional features. On the more expensive end, you can purchase options that come with a sensor to gauge your own particular hair length and thickness and adjust the razor's speed accordingly. With more affordable options, you can expect to find features like a built-in trimmer. More versatile options will be able to work in both wet and dry conditions. If you prefer to shower and shave, you’ll want a razor that can get wet. Durability Some electric razors are more durable than others. You can choose to spend more on a product that is designed to last or plan to purchase new blades or foils every so often for razors with a shorter lifespan. Some razors come with self-sharpening blades which can help them to last longer. Be sure to read manufacturer instructions on how to use your razor to help it last as long as possible. Dr. Beach also recommends purchasing a razor with a warranty to keep your purchase protected. Your Questions, Answered What are the different types of electric razors? According to Dr. Hsu, electric razors fall into three categories: foil razors, rotary razors, and manual razors. Foil Razors: Dr. Geria tells us that foil razors feature a perforated foil with oscillating blades beneath them. The foil catches your hair and brings it toward the blades, providing a clean and close cut. Rotary Razors: Rotary razors feature circular heads with multiple blades that lift and cut the hair on your face. An added benefit of rotary options is that they are designed to work with your face’s natural contours. Single Blade: Dr. Hsu notes that single-blade razors are sharp and can require some practice. However, these are good options for people who are looking to maintain beard lengths as they usually come with multiple guard attachments. Is it safe to use an electric razor every day? All three of our experts agree that electric razors are safe for everyday use. Dr. Beach does note that whether or not you can shave daily without irritation will depend on how sensitive your skin is. Dr. Beach adds that most people will be able to handle shaving between three and five times per week before any irritation sets in. Additionally, Dr. Geria advises focusing on proper shaving techniques to avoid any damage to your skin. What should you expect to pay for an electric razor? Electric razors fall within a wide spectrum of prices. On the lower end, you can expect to pay $18 and you can expect to pay over $400 on the upper end. Dr. Geria says to avoid overly cheap razors because they may be low quality and result in an unpleasant or inefficient shaving experience. Should electric razors be used wet or dry? Most electric razors are safe to be used dry, but not all are designed to be used wet. Be sure to read the particular specifications for your model so you don’t damage or potentially ruin it if it's not waterproof. For people who have sensitive skin or are prone to razor burn, using a wet option with shaving cream can be a wise choice. As Dr. Beach says, damp hair is easier to remove than firm, coarse, dry hair. Who We Are Jack Byram is a freelance writer who covers grooming and well-being products. He has spoken with countless doctors and written numerous articles covering everything from sleep maintenance to facial care. 