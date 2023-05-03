However, if your doctor has given you the okay, or you’d like to try monitoring your heart health with the knowledge that accuracy cannot be guaranteed, an ECG monitor may be a great addition to your life. To help you find the one that’s right for your specific needs, we consulted experts, spoke with users and scoured the internet to bring you the best recommendations. Here are the best home ECG monitors of 2023.

It’s important to note that home ECG monitoring isn’t the best option for everyone, so it’s important to consult your doctor first. Alexandra Kharazi, MD, a cardiothoracic surgeon in San Diego, explains that ECG monitors may give false reassurance to users, which in turn may discourage them from seeking professional, in-person care.

ECG monitors help detect heart disease. Though heart disease is the leading cause of premature loss of life in the world, according to the American Heart Society, 80% of heart diseases are preventable. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends an active lifestyle, health diet and no smoking as key parts of any heart health program. But regular checks can also help you detect problems early before complications set in.

However, if you need the most accurate readings, this may not be the best pick. Also, while the device itself is incredibly easy to use, it may not be the easiest to connect to apps and your PC. So if you’re looking for advanced connectivity, we recommend choosing another option on this list.

Medical devices and machines can sometimes seem threatening and unfriendly. But the EMAY Portable ECG Monitor is distinctly different. From its pleasant appearance, great display and easy-to-read results, it’s clear this product was made with you in mind. You can get readings for up to 12 different situations including a fast heart rate, atrial fibrillation, and a normal reading that lets you know there’s no abnormality found.

It’s Worth Noting: It may not be the most accurate option on this list.

Why We Like It: It comes fully charged so you can use it right out of the box.

This device requires no gels, patches, or wires, and you can take your reading simply by placing your fingertip on the sensors. This device truly stands out, however, because of its company’s customer service. If you struggle with technology, this option may be great for you as SonoHealth is quick, efficient, and helpful when it comes to troubleshooting with customers. Not to mention, this ECG comes with a 2-year warranty.

SonoHealth is a family-owned business based out of South Caroline and was created by a nurse who wanted to help patients stay around of the hospital when possible. We love that this ECG monitor is portable, can be used with or without internet, and comes at a reasonable price.

It’s Worth Noting: It has been known to have connectivity issues in the past.

Why We Like It: It’s a family owned business, the device comes with a 2-year warranty, and users agree the customer service is unmatched.

Our team at Health has personally tested this fitness tracker and loved it’s convenient iOS connectivity, sleak design, and accurate readings. This device is waterproof and sturdy, and although it isn’t the most affordable option, we believe it delivers value for money by helping you track your health long after the sale.

Apple Watches are top of the range fitness accessories for people who take tracking their health seriously. It includes a nifty ECG monitor plus many other additional features like period tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, and sleep analysis.

It’s Worth Noting: It functions best with OS devices so if you have an Android it may not be the best product for you.

Why We Like It: You can wear it on your wrist and use it to monitor other health vitals as well.

However, it’s worth noting that some users found that the app connection process wasn’t the most intuitive. But if you’re tech savvy or don’t particularly care about spending a few extra minutes to get set up, it's a great product for easily monitoring your health.

The Lookee ECG monitor has a touch screen with user friendly icons and large legible text that makes reading your result a breeze. We love that you can share it with your partner using the dual user mode and send your readings to your phone or computer through the free app.

It's Worth Noting: Some may find connecting to the app difficult at first.

Why We Like It: Its clear display makes your results easy to see, read, and understand.

While some users may love the convenience of app connectivity, it’s important to note that this ECG monitor can’t be used without said app. So if you’re not interested in the extra step of connecting your phone to get your results, this may not be the best option for you. But it’s compatible with most Android and iOS devices and we think it’s a great pick for anyone who needs to monitor their heart health on the go.

The Alive Cor Kardia Mobile ECG brings medical-grade tech to the palm of your hand and delivers a reading in only 30 seconds. It requires no patches, wires, or gels and gives you your results directly on your smartphone. Because they’re digital and on your phone, your resutls can easily be saved and shared with your care team.

Why We Like It: It’s a compact, sturdy device you can carry anywhere.

If you’re looking to track your health over time, this device will come in handy as you get unlimited cloud storage, Bluetooth connectivity, and easy access to your records. Though it isn’t the most powerful home ECG monitor, it’s a great pocket-friendly option for monitoring your heart health on a budget.

This affordable ECG monitor a clear LCD display that shows you all you need to know about your heart health. We love that you can read your ECG results after a short 30 seconds and it doesn’t require any wires, gels, or patches.

Why We Like It: It has a great, easy-to-read display and at an affordable price.

We love that it’s portable so you can take it with you on vacation or if you travel for work. Plus, it has a great battery life and doesn’t drain the AA batteries over short periods of time. While the Bluetooth connectivity may take a little longer to figure out how to set up, it’s a breeze once you’re up and running.

The Omron Complete Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor + EKG is our pick for best home ECG monitor because it provides simultaneous blood pressure and ECG readings with comfort, accuracy and reliability. Large and small cuff sizes are available to help you feel comfortable regardless of the size of your upper arm. It’s also durable and supports connectivity to most smartphones, allowing you to access your data any time and share it with your doctor too.

It’s Worth Noting: It may take a while to set up.

Why We Like It: Its wireless connection, durability, and comfort set it apart from similar brands.

How We Selected

We consulted cardiology experts and other health workers about who should use and ECG monitor and what shoppers should look for when purchasing this device. Experts we spoke to include:

Alexandra Kharazi, MD, a cardiothoracic surgeon in San Diego.

John Higgins, MD, a sports cardiologists with UTHealth Houston

Then, we researched best home ECG monitors by taking expert guidance and analyzing criteria such as accuracy, timing of results, ease of use, portability, connectivity, and price. Then, we narrowed down the list to the top 7 options that met our expectations.

What to Know About ECG Monitors

What is an ECG Monitor?

An electocardiogram (ECG) monitor is a device that measures your heart's electrical activity. Your results are typically given as an electrocardiogram graph showing heart rhythm, and help you and your care team detect abnormal activity early. ECG monitors are also called elektokardiogramm (EKG) monitors (based on the German spelling of the word). However, ECG and EKG monitors are the same device and perform the same functions.

When to See a Healthcare Provider

See your healthcare provider as soon as you think something may be wrong or if you are experiencing possible symptoms of heart disease, such as:

Chest pain or discomfort

Feeling your heart beat stronger than usual

Feeling faint

Swelling of your legs or arms

Shortness of breath

Pain in your arms, neck, jaw or back

Numbness in your arms, neck or jaw

Feeling lightheaded

Persistent nausea or vomiting

Heart disease symptoms appear differently for everyone. And women may experience them differently from men. Let your care team know as soon as you can, so they can determine what's wrong and plan for your care.

Portability

A personal ECG monitor should help you monitor your heart health any time, anywhere. A cumbersome device that can't be taken along during trips or slipped into your luggage is harder to handle. Devices that can follow you anywhere improve your use and experience so we recommend opting for a portable device if you plan to use it often and you leave home frequently.

Connectivity

Some ECG monitors offer connectivity to your phone or PC, which can offer a convenient way to keep a record of readings that your care team can review. Likewise, many options allow your loved ones to sign into a shared account to monitor your readings at a distance as well. This can add an additional layer of comfort and safety to your experience.

How Much You Can Expect to Pay for an ECG Monitor

The amount you expect to pay for an ECG monitor depends on your needs, budget and other considerations. The options on our list range from $32 to $649. But there are options online that cost more than $1,399.

Your Questions, Answered

What’s the difference between EKG and ECG?

There's no difference between an ECG and an EKG, except the spelling. They are the exact same test, detecting the same electrical heart activity. ECG is a short form of the English term electrocardiogram, while EKG is short for elektokardiogramm (a German term).

Is a personal ECG monitor worth it?

A personal ECG monitor may be worth it if you have heart disease or display high risk factors for heart disease such as excess weight, high blood pressure, or a family history. In these scenarios, you may want to monitor your heart health more closely and take more frequent, which means a personal ECH monitor may be worth it for you.

According to John Higgins, MD, a sports cardiologists with UTHealth Houston, you may want to consider getting a personal ECG monitor if you have experienced conditions like atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, palpitations, or stroke or transient ischemic attacks. However, he doesn't recommend Home ECG readings for widespread screening of healthy adults with no symptoms.

Does it matter if I have a pacemaker?

“Yes, it does matter if you have a pacemaker, as some monitors may not be able to recognize a paced rhythm,” says Dr. Higgins. This is a common cause of dissatisfaction with ECG monitors so if you have a pacemaker you need to be sure the monitor recognizes a pace rhythm. To know if a specific ECG monitor will accomplish this, check with your care team.



How often should someone have an ECG?

Adults should have an ECG test completed at least once a year. But if you have any health conditions, a high risk of heart disease, or are recommended to test more frequently by your doctor, you can get ECG readings more often.

If you have symptoms of heart disease (or are at high risk of it) such as excess weight, high blood pressure or a family history, you may want to monitor your heart health more closely and take more frequent readings.

Who We Are

Dr. Nsisong Asanga is a licensed physician, epidemiologist and global health consultant. She helps her patients choose the best devices to support their health needs, including at home ECG monitors. She consulted fellow experts, users and scientific literature to make these recommendations.

