We tested over a dozen options for at least three rides each to find the best cycling shoes on the market. We noted the ease of taking them on and off, how they impacted our performance, and their overall adjustability, comfort, and fit. We also spoke with a doctor and experienced cycling coach for further insight on what makes a great pair of cycling shoes.

Cycling shoes vary based on whether you’ll be using them on an indoor bike, road bike, or mountain bike, but they all have stiff soles and cleat mounts. Cleat mounts allow you to “clip in” to the bike, maintaining effortless contact between your foot and the pedal throughout your ride. This improves performance, works muscles more effectively, and transfers power better from your feet to the pedals.

Cycling has exploded in popularity in the last few years and for good reason. People love the ability to take spin classes from home or jump on the bike for a quick lunchtime ride. While finding a bike you love is key to building a biking habit, so is finding a great pair of cycling shoes.

The one-piece upper had enough give to accommodate some natural foot swelling during our rides, and the three Velcro straps make it easy to adjust the tightness. We found these shoes to have a supportive, snug fit. Especially for entry-level riders, they’re a great value option with two- and three-bolt cleat compatibility.

While ventilation is key for warm weather or indoor rides, for cold weather you’ll want to keep your feet warm. Giro’s Stylus Cycling Shoe is great for cold weather outdoor rides because it has great power transfer and less ventilation than other options. The fiberglass reinforced outsole boosted our performance, although it may take some time to get used to clipping in if you’re not used to it yet, especially with the super firm, slippery sole.

For indoor or warm weather rides, they may not have enough ventilation.

Their versatility allows you to go to class without having to bring a change of shoes; however, they are not compatible with Look Delta or three-bolt cleats. If you’re a Peloton rider, you may want to go with our most comfortable pick, Pearl Izumi Quest Studio Cycling Shoe, or our most supportive pick, Adidas The Indoor Cycling Shoe, instead.

They fit similar to sneakers but with a firmer sole and tighter, more supportive fit. While this makes them great to wear to a post-ride brunch, it was a different sensation during rides. We felt the pressure on the bottom of our feet more than with stiffer, more traditional cycling shoes. We didn’t have any issues with blisters or irritation.

At first glance, you may mistake Tiem’s Slipstream cycling shoes for sneakers, which is why they’re our top pick for versatility. They have recessed clips and a rubber outsole, which makes them easy to walk around in off the bike without slipping. We even walked a mile in them during our testing and were pleased with their functionality.

You’ll probably feel more pressure on the bottom of your feet during your rides because they aren’t as stiff as other cycling shoes.

Those who don’t want to deal with a separate cleat purchase will love that these come with everything you need to hop on the bike, upping their value compared to similarly priced options that don’t come with cleats, like Specialized’s Torch 1.0 Cycling Shoes. That being said, these include a three-bolt cleat, and you can’t use them with other cleat systems.

You may think of Adidas as a basic sneaker brand, but did you know they make an awesome indoor cycling shoe, too? Adidas’ Indoor Cycling Shoes are extremely comfortable and breathable. They feature a hook-and-loop fastening system, with a loop at the heel that makes them easy to get on and off. In our testing, we opted for a half size down and were thrilled with the fit.

They come with everything you need to hop on the bike and are also super comfortable.

You have to buy the cleats separately, like many other shoes out there, but for these you have to use a 4mm hex wrench to install them, which could be a barrier for beginner riders. If you want a simpler option that’s more beginner-friendly, we recommend our best overall pick, Shimano IC501 Women’s Indoor Cycling Shoe, which has a very intuitive assembly process.

Pearl Izumi’s Quest Studio Cycling Shoes’ comfort impressed us, as did the ease with which we were able to take them on and off. Altough there’s no Boa dial like some higher-end options, we found the three Velcro straps were a real asset for these shoes. They felt lightweight during our rides without feeling flimsy. We were able to stand and sit in the saddle feeling fully supported and stable. We also loved that these shoes are compatible with a variety of cleat systems.

We found them challenging to clip into the bike, so they may be better for intermediate to advanced cyclers.

That being said, Specialized is a reputable brand in the bike world. For road bikers, you’ll love that these shoes have a reflective heel to help you stay visible on the road. If you’re ready to make an investment and you only cycle indoors, you may want to opt for our best investment choice, Soul Cycle x Pearl Izumi Legend 2.0 Cycling Shoes, or our best value pick, Tommaso Pista All Purpose Ready to Ride Indoor Cycling Shoes. Although some indoor bikes do have the three-bolt cleat pattern, shoes designed for indoor cycling tend to have better ventilation, and they’re easier to walk around in while indoors.

Ideal for road biking, Specialized’s Torch 1.0 Cycling Shoes are easy to adjust, true to size, and super lightweight. In our testing, we were able to make slight adjustments with the Boa dial easily while on the bike, and we didn’t feel constricted in the shoes. They come with a three-bolt cleat pattern, so they’re suitable for Look Delta cleats; however, the cleats don't come with the bike, so you’ll have to shop around and account for the added cost.

The cleats are not included with the shoes, and it may be hard to figure out what cleats are best for you if you’re a beginner.

Another indicator of a moderate- to higher-end cycling shoe is a Boa dial fastening system, which these shoes include. This feature makes it easy to adjust the shoes’ tightness before and during rides. Since the shoes are intended for indoor cycling, they also have a nice breathable upper that prevents excessive sweating or friction.

When you’re ready to invest in a premium pair of cycling shoes, we recommend Soul Cycle x Pearl Izumi Legend’s 2.0 Cycling Shoes. They’re easy to adjust, super comfortable, and easy to clip in and out of a bike. In our testing, we appreciated their blend of cushion and stability, a perfect combo for optimal performance and comfort. This perfect mix isn’t found in entry-level options like our best value pick, Tommaso Pista All Purpose Ready to Ride Indoor Cycling Shoes, which didn’t offer as much cushioning.

We found the shoes a bit stiff at first, so they may take some time to break in. That being said, they didn’t cause any blisters or abrasion.

Tommaso’s Pista All Purpose Ready to Ride Indoor Cycling Shoes are affordable cycling shoes suitable for beginners and advanced cyclers alike. Our testing revealed them to be an especially well-fitting option for people with narrow feet. They’re our best value pick because they are super versatile and easy to use; plus, their price makes them more accessible. You can use them for indoor cycling or road biking, and they’re also compatible with SPD and Look Delta cleat systems.

You do have to assemble the cleat yourself, which was not a very intuitive process, but Venzo provided all the tools and directions necessary. Once we completed the assembly, they held up well for the rest of our test rides.

They fit true to size, without extra space or pressure points that could lead to blisters. They’re even lighter than some more expensive competitors, which enhances their comfort. Since they’re at a lower price point, they didn’t have much cushion and their fastening system is three Velcro straps (no fancy Boa dial like the Shimano IC501 Women’s Indoor Cycling Shoe or Giro Cadet Road Cycling Shoe), but they did the trick and performed well during our testing.

As a beginner, the world of cycling shoes can be intimidating. Fastening systems and cleat compatibility may sound like a foreign language, but we have you covered. Venzo’s Women’s Cycling Shoes are affordably priced, well fitting, and lightweight. They’re suitable for road biking or indoor cycling with Look Delta cleat compatibility.

The shoes do run a little small, so we felt sizing up would be more comfortable in terms of toe box room. That being said, using the normal size didn’t cause blisters during our testing period.

Because they have a carbon-reinforced outsole, these shoes are pricier than most of our other top picks. Carbon fiber is a premium material for cycling shoes because it is both stiff and lightweight—these shoes weigh less than half as much as our top pick. A stiff sole promotes greater pedaling efficiency and power transfer, according to Dr. James Walker, a medical advisor at Welzo and clinical doctor with over 10 years of first-hand experience. The breathable upper also prevents blisters and excessive sweating.

The Giro Cadet Road Cycling Shoe is a great men’s option for road biking and indoor rides alike thanks to their adjustability, breathability, and lightweight materials. The shoes feature both a Velcro strap and Boa dial fastening system. The Boa dial can take some getting used to, but is easy to use once you get the hang of it. This combination of fastening systems allows for easy adjustability and makes it easy to get the shoes on and off.

You do have to install the SPD clip-in attachments yourself, but the process is very intuitive, even if you’re new to cycling shoes.

We were impressed with how lightweight they felt, almost like we weren’t wearing any shoes at all. The firm sole helped power our rides, while their mesh upper promoted breathability. Our feet were solidly locked in place using these shoes, with no wiggling side to side or within the cleat attachment system. Plus, they have a no-slip rubber sole that allows you to walk around hardwood floors without a high risk of falling.

We loved the fit of Shimano’s IC501 Women’s Indoor Cycling Shoes for a variety of indoor rides. The Boa dial fastening system is intuitive and effective. It clicks as you tighten it, so it’s easy to tell how tight you’re going. We found that when we fastened them well, our feet were nice and secure with some room to wiggle our toes. Even with the secure fit, we didn’t have an issue with blisters, welts, or tingling, and they accommodated slight foot swelling from our rides—a sure sign of a great-fitting shoe.

Our Testing Process

Our testing process was informed by recommendations from Karen Maxwell, ACE CPT, senior master instructor for CycleBar cycling studios. Members of our team tried out over a dozen pairs of cycling shoes for at least three sessions lasting at least 20 minutes, but some of us rode for up to 1.5 hours. Our team ranged from newbies to experienced users of cycling shoes.

In the testing process, we paid special attention to the shoes’ fit, including whether they were true-to-size, flexible, adjustable, and easy to get on and off our feet and the bike. We also noted the shoes’ comfort and our susceptibility to blisters while wearing them. Finally, we considered how they impacted our performance while sitting and standing on the bike.

We also spoke with Dr. James Walker, a clinical doctor with over 10 years of first-hand experience managing patients and a medical advisor at Welzo, and Peter Ballin, an ex-international mountain bike racer and experienced bike coach about what makes cycling shoes unique, who would benefit from them, what to look for in a good pair of cycling shoes, and more.

What to Know About Cycling Shoes

Intended Use

Cycling shoes can enhance performance for indoor cycling, road biking, and mountain biking. The best shoe for each type of cycling will be a little bit different.

Generally, indoor cycling shoes are more breathable since there won’t be natural wind and ventilation like there is outdoors. They tend to be more rigid and heavy, but they’re also easier to walk around in since you’ll probably want to get off your bike to get water or use the bathroom. Our most versatile pick, Tiem’s Slipstream, is a great example of an indoor cycling shoe that makes it easy to walk around after a ride, while Giro’s Cadet Road Cycling Shoe is our favorite road cycling option.

Price

The cost of cycling shoes will vary greatly depending on the brand, quality, special features, and use, says Dr. Walker. Both indoor and road cycling shoes come in a variety of price points. Both Dr. Walker and Ballin agree that entry-level cycling shoes, like Venzo’s Women’s Cycling Shoe, can start around $50-$70, while higher end options can cost $400 or more. Ballin points out that the more expensive options typically have lighter, stiffer materials and higher-end fastening systems.

Cleat Compatibility

When purchasing cycling shoes, you’ll want to check the cleat mount of your bike’s pedals.

For indoor cycling or spinning, 2-bolt mounts (aka SPD) are common. This system is also used for mountain biking. It gives less foot stability than 3- or 4-bolt mounts according to Ballin, but it’s easier to walk in, which is helpful for walking through your house or the studio after a ride.

For road and indoor cycling, a 3-bolt mount is common (aka SPD-SL or Look Delta). This is the system Peloton bikes use. Because of the cleat design, it’s harder to walk in shoes with this cleat mount, but it provides better foot stability and power transfer, says Ballin.

Finally, there is a 4-bolt mount, also known as Speedplay, which is used by some road cyclists. Ballin says this system also provides a good power transfer and adjustability, but you have to have a specific type of shoe or adapter to use it.

Fastening System

Just like cleat mounts, there are a few different types of fastening systems you can find on cycling shoes. According to Dr. Walker and Ballin, these include:

Traditional laces: Hard to adjust while on the bike but offer a good fit and even pressure distribution.

Hard to adjust while on the bike but offer a good fit and even pressure distribution. Hook-and-loop straps or Velcro : Easy to adjust but have a less precise fit than laces or dials.

: Easy to adjust but have a less precise fit than laces or dials. Ratcheting buckles : Offer a secure fit and easy adjustability, but they are bulky and may create pressure points.

: Offer a secure fit and easy adjustability, but they are bulky and may create pressure points. Dial closures: Tend to be more expensive and require more maintenance than others because they offer the most precise fit and easy adjustability.

Fit and Comfort

Fit and comfort are key to a good cycling shoe. Ideally, you want a shoe that will prevent blisters and feel comfortable while also boosting performance. The perfect fit, per Dr. Walker and Ballin, is when the shoes feel snug but still comfortable, with just enough space in the toe box. The shoes shouldn’t hit any pressure points or allow excessive movement of the foot or ankle.

Cycling shoes do mold to your feet over time, so give them some time to break in. However, feeling pressure points when trying them on is a sign they may not be the best fit for you. To optimize comfort, Ballin recommends using socks that are moisture-wicking and breathable.

More Cycling Shoes to Consider

We tested over a dozen cycling shoes to select our top picks. Here are a few that didn’t make our final list but are still worth mentioning.

Peloton Cycling Shoes: While these shoes are lightweight and breathable, they lost some points in our testing because they were a little too tight in the toe box and felt tighter as our rides progressed. We also found them tough to get on. If you opt for these, you might want to size up.

While these shoes are lightweight and breathable, they lost some points in our testing because they were a little too tight in the toe box and felt tighter as our rides progressed. We also found them tough to get on. If you opt for these, you might want to size up. Shimano IC100 Cycling Shoes: We liked the fit of these shoes much better than Peloton’s Cycling Shoes, and they offer a pretty good value. However, compared with our top picks, these lacked adequate support and firmness to power our rides.

We liked the fit of these shoes much better than Peloton’s Cycling Shoes, and they offer a pretty good value. However, compared with our top picks, these lacked adequate support and firmness to power our rides. Nike SuperRep Cycle: We appreciated the breathability of these shoes in our testing; however, they feel short when it comes to comfort. We found them to be too narrow, especially for women with wide feet,. They also caused irritation on our staffer’s pinky toe that would have probably caused a blister with continued use.

Your Questions, Answered

Does wearing cycling shoes make a difference?

Wearing cycling shoes can certainly make a difference in your cycling experience, especially if you ride often. Our experts highlight a few reasons why this is the case.

For one, cycling shoes’ stiff soles allow you to transfer power from your feet to the pedals more effectively, which improves efficiency and overall performance. Their lightweight design also helps with efficiency. The cleat lock system ensures a secure connection between your feet and the bike so you don’t have to worry about losing contact with the pedals. Finally, they are designed with ventilation to keep your feet cool and dry on short and long rides alike.

How do I make my cycling shoes more comfortable?

There are a few things you can do to reap the benefits of cycling shoes without sacrificing comfort. Ensuring you purchase the right size is key, so be sure your shoes are snug without hitting pressure points or compressing your toes. Cycling shoes can mold to your feet over time, but it takes some time for this to happen. You may benefit from adding insoles or orthotics for added support, says Dr. Walker.

Another comfort factor is the cleat position. Ballin advises speaking with a podiatrist or professional bike fitter if you need support adjusting the cleat position.

An underrated factor when it comes to comfort is your sock choice. The experts we spoke to suggest wearing moisture-wicking socks. Dr. Walker recommends experimenting with different sock thicknesses and padding to see what works best with your feet and cycling shoe design.

How do I care for cycling shoes?

Taking special care of your cycling shoes can enhance their comfort and prevent them from getting smelly. After rides, it’s best to wipe off external dirt or residue with a damp rag or cloth, especially when using them for outdoor cycling. If they’re especially dirty, you can remove the insoles, loosen the straps, and dunk them in water mixed with mild dish soap. Use a soft brush to scrub off dirt and residue, then rinse them off. To help your shoes dry, stuff them with newspaper.

Be sure not to put them in a washer, dryer, or near a heat source as it can cause the shoes to dry out and crack. Leaving some shoes, like the Pearl Izumi Quest Studio Cycling Shoe, in extreme, direct heat will void their warranty.

Who We Are

Isabel Vasquez RD, LDN is a registered dietitian and freelance health and nutrition writer whose work is especially focused on helping individuals connect with their body’s unique needs. She is an avid adventurer who understands how having top-tier gear makes for a much better workout whether on a bike, trail, or at the gym.