We’ve taken all the guesswork out of shopping for cooling sheets for you. We tested 38 sets of sheets in our lab and at our editors’ homes to find the ones that kept us the coolest across several fabric blends and weaves. We also evaluated how easy the sheets were to keep clean by spilling oil, coffee and foundation on the sheets and laundering them three times each. We had our editors spill water on the sheets to see how moisture-wicking they were and how quickly the sheets dried. We also evaluated the sheets based on fit, comfort and durability before rating them on a scale of 1 (being the worst) to 5 (being the best). Whether you’re looking for cotton, linen, bamboo, or some special combination, we have the sheets that will keep you sleeping comfortably.

Feeling hot at night can disrupt your sleep and potentially cause problems with both falling and staying asleep, according to Sarah Silverman, PsyD, behavioral sleep medicine specialist. So sending your body the right signals by keeping it cool before bedtime and during the night is important for achieving good quality rest. But a few tweaks to your sleep environment can help. Cooling sheets can keep you comfortable even if the AC isn’t cranked up, but the key is in the material: both the fabric construction of your sheets and the weave (e.g. how tightly the threads are stitched) can make or break a bedding set when it comes to letting heat escape while you sleep.

Interrupted sleep can wreak havoc on your health and your mood, and if you tend to run warm at night, you're probably all too familiar with this problem. Casting off your covers at 3 a.m. may provide you with relief in the short run, but everyone would prefer to rest uninterrupted for their full eight hours.

Best Overall Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Sheet Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Oliveandcrate.com Why We Like It: These sheets effortlessly keep you cool with their lightweight eucalyptus construction and silky smooth texture. It’s Worth Noting: We noticed a tiny bit of shrinkage after washing (but not so much it affected our usage). Soft and silky, ultra-cooling, and affordably luxurious, the Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets are our top pick on this list thanks to their dreamy blend of comfort and quality. We were impressed from the moment we took them out of the package: they were instantly cool to the touch, with a thin-but-durable construction that easily let both light and air pass through. In testing, we had no issues with these sheets not keeping us cool at night, and they held up well after washing; despite a small amount of initial shrinkage, they still fit perfectly on the bed and showed zero signs of loose threads or wear. But really, it’s the feel of these sheets that we kept coming back to—they were so smooth, we wondered if we would ever want to get out of bed in the morning. Our only complaint is that the fitted sheet isn’t labeled, so you’ll have to play the “which end is up” game when you make your bed. Honestly, though? These sheets are worth way more than their $120 cost, since they outperform on all fronts, from breathability to durability to texture, and they even come in several different colors so you truly can’t go wrong here. Price at time of publication: $120 Product Details: Material/weave: 100% eucalyptus / sateen

100% eucalyptus / sateen Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, california king, split king

Twin, full, queen, king, california king, split king Features: 18” pockets / Oeko-Tex 100 Standard certified fibers from Austria

Best Budget Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheets 4 PCs Set, Queen 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: It’s a budget-friendly way to take advantage of a well-made cooling sheet set. It’s Worth Noting: You will have wrinkles, so unless you’re planning on ironing your sheets, your bed’s going to look a little untidy. It’s not hard to find sheets for under $60, but it is hard to find ones that don’t fall apart after the first wash at that price point, let alone sheets that provide any kind of extra benefit like temperature regulation. That’s why we love the Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheets Set; in testing, these affordable sheets impressed us with their quality fit and long-lasting chill factor, making them the perfect set for someone who wants to sleep cool at night without spending a lot. Out of the box, these sheets were wrinkly, and our biggest complaint is that they stayed that way through washing and sleeping on them. The bamboo viscose construction just seems to lend itself to a rumpled, untidy look. If you don’t care about that, though, we have nothing but compliments for this set: everything from the fitted sheet to the pillowcase fit easily on the bed, they were cool to the touch and stayed that way through the night, and they were extremely soft and cozy to sleep on. If you want a nicer sheet set, especially one that keeps you cool, but are on a tight budget, this one is a great compromise. Price at time of publication: $55 Product Details: Material/weave: Rayon / twill

Rayon / twill Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Features: 18” pockets / Oeko-Tex 100 Standard certified

Best Linen-Cotton Blend Southern Living Heirloom Linen & Cotton Sheet Set 4.8 Dillards View On Dillards.com Why We Like It: Not only did these sheets keep us cool, their texture improved with every wash. It’s Worth Noting: After several nights of use, you’ll probably see some wrinkles. Linen can be scratchy and cotton can be low-quality, but the linen-cotton blend of the Southern Living Heirloom Linen & Cotton Sheet Set is really the best of both worlds. We were impressed by the texture of these sheets right away, but then we washed them a bunch of times…and they just kept getting softer. The durability of these sheets wowed us, too: no matter how much time we spent in bed or how often we washed this set, it never slipped out of place, faded or bled, or showed any signs of wear other than mild wrinkling (which was resolved as soon as they got washed again). On top of being a buttery-soft combination fabric, the linen-cotton blend also worked wonders in keeping us cool at night. We aren’t sure whether the fabric is moisture-wicking or prevents heat from being trapped within the bedding (or both!), but either way, these sheets kept our body temperature regulated all night long and eliminated our night sweats. Call us cotton-linen converts from now on. Price at time of publication: $179 Product Details: Material/weave: 55% linen, 45% cotton

55% linen, 45% cotton Sizes: Queen, king

Queen, king Features: 16” pockets

Best Linen Bokser Home French Linen Sheet Set 4.8 Target View On Bokserhome.com View On Target Why We Like It: They feel like sleeping in a soft, breezy t-shirt. It’s Worth Noting: We noticed both pilling and color fading after a few washes.



If you’ve ever wanted sheets that feel just like your favorite breezy summer top, the Bokser Home 100% French Linen Sheet Set was made for you. Not only did these sheets “break in” beautifully with use, they managed to feel both lightweight and substantial at the same time—keeping us cool while we slept while also making us feel snug and tucked in. With every wash, these sheets just got softer and more comfortable, and they fit the bed perfectly with zero slippage. They also acclimated to our body temperature no matter how hot or cold it was at night and eliminated night sweats. The only downside to these is that we didn’t find them to be quite as high-quality as some of the others we tested; after a few washes, they started to show signs of pilling and they dulled a bit in coloring, too. If you’re looking for comfort and quality, a linen blend set is probably a better choice, but if you want 100 percent linen this one is ultra-cozy. Price at time of publication: $214 Product Details: Material/weave: 100% French linen

100% French linen Sizes: Queen, king, California king

Queen, king, California king Features: 16” pockets / Oeko-Tex 100 Standard certified

Best Cotton Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set 4.8 Parachute View On Nordstrom View On Parachute Why We Like It: The brushed texture makes the softness of these sheets superior to many other sets. It’s Worth Noting: They match your body temperature rather than lowering it.



There’s a wide range of quality with full cotton sheets—they can be incredibly comfortable or incredibly awful (and everything in between!) depending on the type of cotton used and how it’s woven together. The Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set isn’t perfect, but it comes pretty close for being 100 percent cotton; we found it to be a nice compromise between airy and heavy, crisp without being too crunchy, and perfectly soft. In fact, these were some of the softest sheets we’ve ever come across thanks to the brushed texture. The Parachute set also performed well in terms of durability: it washed up well, fit our mattress correctly, and showed no signs of pilling. We aren’t sure these are necessarily the coolest sheets around, though—while they didn’t make us hot, they sort of matched our body temperature, so if you need sheets that actually cool you down, these probably aren’t it. They’re also on the more expensive side. Price at time of publication: $269 Product Details: Material/weave: 100% cotton

100% cotton Sizes: Full, queen, king, California king

Full, queen, king, California king Features: Oeko-Tex 100 Standard certified

Best Organic Saatva Percale Sheet Set 4.8 Saatva View On Saatva Why We Like It: They’re soft and smooth, not prone to wrinkling, and seem like they will hold up well over time. It’s Worth Noting: Most people who need cooling sheets will be fine with these, but if you run excessively hot at night or don’t get a lot of airflow in your room, they might not be cooling enough. A percale weave is designed to be thinner and airier, allowing for more airflow, and we were reasonably happy with how the Saatva Organic Percale Sheet Set performed in terms of coolness. Could they have been a bit more cooling? Yes—but only in the sense that you might not choose these if it’s the middle of summer and you sleep in a bedroom with spotty airflow or AC. Otherwise, the cooling power of these should be more than enough to get you through the night comfortably. In other specs, we were also happy with the durability of these sheets: they fit perfectly, stayed in place, showed no signs of wear and tear, and seem like they could have some serious longevity with the right care. They also didn’t wrinkle much, boasting a nice, crisp texture that also never felt overly stiff or papery. They’re smooth and soft before and after washing, making them a great choice for the average hot sleeper (just maybe not the above average hot sleeper). Price at time of publication: $185 Product Details: Material/weave: 100% organic cotton / percale

100% organic cotton / percale Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king Features: 200 thread count / 16” pockets

Best Linen-Bamboo Blend Kassatex Linen-Bamboo Sheet Set 4.7 Kassatex View On Kassatex.com Why We Like It: They outperformed several other sets on this list by feeling legitimately cold to the touch. It’s Worth Noting: They’re more expensive than any of the other options here. In testing, the Kassatex Linen-Bamboo Sheet Set looked great, felt incredible, and could not have kept us any cooler, making them an easy winner in the category of linen-bamboo sheets. We actually felt like these sheets were cold to the touch, and they stayed that way beyond initial contact, never warming to our body temperature. They were also super soft and lightweight, but never showed any signs of wear and tear after use (including washing): no loose threads, no shrinking, no pilling. They have a high-quality, luxurious look and feel to them that justifies their higher price point—so yes, you’ll spend more, but you’ll also be able to reap the benefits of these sheets for a long time to come. Price at time of publication: $280 Product Details: Material/weave: 60% linen, 40% bamboo rayon

60% linen, 40% bamboo rayon Sizes: Queen, king

Queen, king Features: Antimicrobial

Best Bamboo Bampure Bamboo Sheet Set 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Like It: A less-than-average amount of wrinkles combined with noticeable softness and cooling for a budget-friendly way to enjoy bamboo sheets. It’s Worth Noting: The colorway trends deep and intense, so if you’re looking for neutrals or pastels you might be stuck with plain white. If you like the sound of bamboo sheets but are worried they’ll be too wrinkly (like our budget pick), the Bampure 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets take everything there is to love about bamboo sheets and put it into a sateen weave that doesn’t wrinkle every time you look at it. In testing, these sheets were a pleasant surprise: incredibly soft and silky, with quality stitching and the signature sateen shine. They were also incredibly cool, with a lightweight breathability not often found in sateen sheets; they didn’t warm to our body temperature over time and definitely stayed cool through use. Plus, washing was a total breeze and didn’t affect the quality of these sheets at all. While some wrinkling is to be expected with bamboo, it wasn’t overly noticeable here before or after use. Price at time of publication: $110 Product Details: Material/weave: 100% organic bamboo / sateen

100% organic bamboo / sateen Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, full, queen, king, California king Features: 16” pockets

Best Satin Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: They’re soft, silky, and naturally cool to the touch. It’s Worth Noting: 100% polyester means static, and these sheets have a ton of it. With their polyester construction, satin sheets aren’t the best fit for everyone on the market for cooling sheets, but satin also does come with a naturally-chilly sheen that can work for some people who sleep hot. The Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets have the soft, silky feel we would expect from satin sheets, along with a lightweight texture that makes slipping into bed at night a comfortable experience. And despite the fact that they’re ultra-affordable, there’s no skimping on quality here: we found no loose threads or snags (a common problem with satin sheets), and they washed up nicely. Our biggest complaint? The polyester construction of these sheets made them incredibly staticky. While the fitted sheet stayed in place, the flat sheet moved around to the point of distraction during sleep, tangling in our legs and getting stuck in bunched-up, out-of-place positions. For the price point and coolness, we think these are a steal, but if you’re sensitive to how your sheets feel when you move around at night, you may want to skip these. Price at time of publication: $32 Product Details: Material/weave: 100% woven polyester

100% woven polyester Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Features: 14” pockets