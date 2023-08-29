Heidi Moawad, MD, a neurologist and professor at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, says that good sleep hygiene helps the mind and body anticipate sleep, which promotes initiation of the physiologic process of sleep. Additionally, certain things—like caffeine, alcohol, a heavy meal, excess bright lights, or anxiety—can interfere with restful sleep. While there are several factors that can affect your sleep routine, one of the best ways to help your body stay asleep is to regulate the temperature so that you can stay in a deeper, more restful sleep. And that’s where a cooling comforter might come in. These are duvets that are especially crafted with breathable, moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating technology to help you catch more Zs for longer. A physician from our Medical Expert Board reviewed the content in this article surrounding cooling comforters and how to select one for accuracy.

According to experts, 65 degrees fahrenheit is an ideal temperature for sleeping and although this varies from person to person, it’s ideal to set yourself up in a room ranging between 60-69 degrees fahrenheit. But, optimizing your sleep temperature is just one of the ways that you can foster a good night’s sleep and there are several habits that you can incorporate to ensure that you’re getting enough Zs throughout the night. These habits should form part of your sleep hygiene—activities and routines that promote better sleep.

Night sweats are a common complaint for people of all ages around the world. And as we all know, a good night’s sleep is the foundation for a great day ahead. Shelby Harris, PsyD, a Clinical Associate Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, says that many things can cause night sweats, from menopause and other hormonal shifts to sleep disorders.

Best Overall Buffy Breeze Comforter Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Nordstrom Why We Like It This classic comforter with eucalyptus construction keeps you cool all night. It’s Worth Noting It has a smaller size range compared to some other picks. Harris personally recommends this cooling comforter from Buffy, and it ticks several boxes in terms of delivering a classic design and lightweight materials, all for a mid-range price, making it our best overall cooling comforter. Where some other duvets are quilted into a box design, this one is stitched into a wave design to curve to the contours of your body as well as hold the filling in place. This design minimizes the filling bunching in certain areas and keeps temperatures just right for all-night cooling sleep. The eucalyptus fill makes for a more sustainable product overall as eucalyptus plants are less resource-intensive than cotton, but are just as breathable. Meanwhile the lyocell outer is a great moisture-wicking option that adds to the overall comfort and sets you up for a better night’s sleep. Price at time of publication: $225 Product Details: Cover: Eucalyptus Tencel / lyocell

Best Budget Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Houzz Why We Like It This pick offers a great size and color range for an affordable price. It’s Worth Noting It uses non-organic materials. This comforter from Linenspa is classified as “all season,” meaning it’ll take you through from one season to the next, keeping you cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter—making it a great choice for any kind of sleeper. It’s made with a lightweight down-alternative filling that keeps heat away. Plus, we like the box stitch design that even distributes the 300 gsm fill for comfortable sleeping without bunching up. Available in six colors sets, this comforter can be used as a duvet insert or on its own as a reversible comforter. The duvet insert is machine washable, making it easy to care for all year round. If you're looking for all-natural materials like cotton or lyocell, note that this pick is constructed entirely from polyester and microfiber. Price at time of publication: $35 Product Details: Cover: Polyester

Best Luxury Cozy Earth Bamboo Comforter 4.2 Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth View On Nordstromrack.com Why We Like It You can choose between a bamboo viscose or silk cover. It’s Worth Noting It's spot clean only. Cozy Earth highlights that a luxury comforter doesn’t have to be down-filled. What makes this a great option is that it’s made with a hypoallergenic, bamboo filling. Fabrics made from bamboo are known for being great for allergies, sustainable, soft, moisture-wicking, and breathable. Plus, he box stitching secures the filling so that it doesn’t clump in certain areas, creating even heat distribution. What makes this comforter particularly luxurious is that it’s somewhat customizable. It’s available in three different weights (super lightweight, lightweight, and "All Year"), and three generous sizes. You also have the option to choose between a silk or bamboo cover for added moisture-wicking and temperature regulating benefits. This pick is still a luxury comforter, which comes with both a luxury cost and luxury care routine—Cozy Earth's Bamboo Comforter is spot-clean only. Price at time of publication: $499 Product Details: Cover: Silk or bamboo viscose

Best Lightweight Slumber Cloud UltraCool Comforter Slumber Cloud View On Slumber Cloud Why We Like It You can machine wash and dry this pick without losing any cooling benefits. It’s Worth Noting It doesn't have cover ties if you decide to use a duvet cover. Weighing in at only five pounds, the Slumber Cloud UltraCool comforter is our pick in the lightweight category. The team at Slumber Cloud have thoughtfully designed several elements of this comforter for cooler sleep. As with several of the comforters on this list, the UltraCool is created with a box stich to avoid clumping and create an even sleep temperature. Your skin will also appreciate the softness of its high thread count lyocell shell that will also help to wick moisture. Notably, this comforter is one of the options made with recycled plastic inner, making it a more sustainable down-alternative. While the price point is higher than some, SlumberCloud lists this comforter as an "all season" product, making it a solid investment overall for year-round sleep at just the right temperature. While this pick works on its own without a cover, note that if you do decide to pair it with a duvet cover, it doesn't have cover ties to keep it in place. Price at time of publication: $259 Product Details: Cover: Nylon / spandex

Easiest To Clean Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter Amazon View On Amazon View On Rest Duvet Why We Like It You can machine wash and dry this comforter without worrying about sagging or pilling. It’s Worth Noting It may be on the expensive side for people looking for a summertime-only option. If you're looking for a more standard comforter experience—one that's all-in-one without having to add a duvet cover—this cool-to-the-touch Evercool Cooling Comforter from Rest is a great pick. One thing that’s particularly unique about this comforter is that Rest used a patented Sorona filling in its fill. This is a forward-thinking fabric uses plant-based materials to create a sustainable fill that's also lightweight to keep you cool. Rest says that Sorona insulation provides long-lasting shape and warmth for even the most restless sleepers and is breathable without being weighty. Plus, this comforter is a favorite of Health's commerce writer, who uses it to keep cool in a humid environment. She notes that it stays cool all night and is completely lightweight and silky smooth, thanks to its outer of the shell made of a finely spun yarn, mixed with Spandex to provide softness and stretch. This takes our ‘Easiest to Clean’ pick because it’s machine washable and durable enough to withstand washes without sagging, pilling, and bunching. We also like that it's available in a few different, reversible colors for a more customizable sleep experience. The only downside to this comforter is that it's all-night cooling might make it an option you only reach for during the warmer months if you're not a hot sleeper, which might make it a little pricey. Price at time of publication: $239 Product Details: Cover: Evercool™ fabric

Best Looking Sunday Citizen Snug Comforter Sunday Citizen View On 2modern.com View On Sundaycitizen.co View On Verishop.com Why We Like It Looks good enough to do away with a duvet cover. It’s Worth Noting It's machine-washable in a high-capacity machine only. The Sunday Citizen Snug Comforter is a departure from most of the others on this list because it’s a dual-sided, all-in-one design. This means you can opt out of a duvet cover and flat sheet and use this on its own. It’s available in 14 different colors which makes it versatile for a range of tastes and styles. The comforter features what Sunday Citizen calls their signature “snug” fabric on top: a fluffy, fleece-type fabric made from recycled plastic. The underside is a breathable, moisture-wicking bamboo viscose fabric that’s cool and soft. You can easily drop this into a washing machine, however you'll likely need a commercial-grade machine or a local laundromat to keep it clean. Price at time of publication: $272 Product Details: Cover: Microfiber and bamboo viscose

Best Airflow Riley White Goose Down Comforter 4.6 Riley Home View On Rileyhome.com Why We Like It It's available in two densities. It’s Worth Noting It's a higher price point that some others on the list. If you don't have allergies, goose down is an excellent filling for keeping sleepers warm and cool at just the right times. This comforter from Riley Home features European white goose down stitched into a “baffle box” to ensure even distribution and to prevent lumps. Riley has a Responsible Down Standard certification, meaning they operate under strict supply chain controls to ensure the ethical treatment of geese throughout the down procuring process, so you can rest easy knowing that your high-quality comforter is ethically-sourced. The brand offers this comforter in two levels of warmth so that you can achieve cloud-like comfort no matter your cooling—or heating—needs. While this comforter is at the higher price point, Riley offers a five year warranty so you can make the most out of your investment. Price at time of publication: $300 Product Details: Cover: Combed cotton sateen

Best Moisture-Wicking Buffy Cloud Comforter 4.6 Buffy View On Amazon View On Target View On Buffy Why We Like It It uses a down-alternative fill for more sustainable sleep. It’s Worth Noting You should use this with a duvet cover to increase product longevity. The second option from Buffy on our list is the brand's Breeze Comforter. If you’re looking for a cooling comforter, Buffy specializes in building comfort off the back of innovative and sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester fill and a eucalyptus-based cover. Not only does this create a softer, cozier and more eco-friendly sleep, but you'll be perfectly cool while you get your eight hours. The down-alternative fill makes it suitable for those who prefer to avoid animal products. The Health team chose this comforter as the best moisture-wicking option because the shell is made from a TENCEL® Lyocell, which is known to have better moisture-wicking properties than standard cotton. Buffy also offers a generous customer experience by offering a 30-day sleep trial. Like the other Buffy comforter pick on our list, you can use this option without a duvet cover, but you may want to add one for longer use. Price at time of publication: $200 Product Details: Cover: Tencel / Lyocell

Best Wool Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet Casper View On Target View On Nordstrom View On Casper Why We Like It It uses an all-natural fiber fill. It’s Worth Noting It comes at an investment price. The sleep pros at Casper are known for great beds, which means you can also make them your go-to for high quality bedding. This Humidity Fighting duvet has a combination of ethically-sourced down and an added layer of merino wool to naturally wick moisture. As with most of the duvets on this list, you can expect specially constructed sewn-in layers to keep the fill material in place, prevent lumping, and create even temperature regulation. The 100% cotton shell is naturally breathable, and the fact that it’s machine washable makes it a breeze to look after this comforter. With it, you also get Casper’s 30-night sleep trial and a bonus one year warranty making it a worthwhile investment. Price at time of publication: $399 Product Details: Cover: Cotton

Most Comfortable Comma Eucalyptus Lyocell Comforter Comma View On Commahome.com Why We Like It It's made with sustainable materials. It’s Worth Noting It's only available in two sizes. What makes one comforter more “comfortable” than another? Mostly that’s up to the individual, of course, but the Health team thinks that Comma has done a great job of designing one that’s highly comfortable with bonus points for employing sustainable practices. What makes this a comfortable comforter is that it’s lightweight with an inner that’s designed in one single sheet to avoid clumping. Its eucalyptus fabric is also cool-to-the-touch and silky, adding to your overall comfort. The filling in this comforter is made from 100% recycled plastic water bottles while the outer shell is made from a Eucalyptus Lyocell. Eucalyptus trees require less watering and less resources than cotton plants, making it a high-performing material that's also environmentally-friendly. This comforter is only available in two sizes, however, so you may need another pick if you're shopping for a smaller bed. Price at time of publication: $139 Product Details: Cover: Eucalyptus Tencel / Lyocell

Best Down Brooklinen Down Comforter 4.6 Brooklinen View On Amazon View On Brooklinen View On Zola Why We Like It It uses highly breathable outer and inner materials. It’s Worth Noting It's down-filled so not suitable for those with allergies or looking to avoid animal products. Brooklinen is a go-to for bedding, and Dr. Harris recommends this comforter for hot sleepers because it’s crafted with high-quality materials and filled with premium down. Weighing only seven pounds, this is a lightweight option that also offers a cozy and luxurious sleeping experience that will keep you cool all night. Down is a tried-and-true material for pillows and comforters because it’s an excellent insulator that can also provide softness and comfort without overheating. Meanwhile, its cotton sateen exterior is cotton spun into a satin weave, with a tight yarn that offers the breathable benefits of cotton with a softer finish against the skin. Price at time of publication: $189 Product Details: Cover: Cotton sateen

