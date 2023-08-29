What to Buy Sleep Products & Reviews The 12 Best Cooling Comforters for Hot Sleepers and Summer Nights Sleep and live better with a cooling comforter designed for optimal temperature regulation. By Isabella Ubaldi Isabella Ubaldi Isabella has 10 years’ research and writing experience covering topics that range from how ‘femtech’ helps to fill the gap in our medical understanding of women’s bodies to the best moisturizing body washes. In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How We Selected What to Know About Cooling Comforters Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / Alli Waataja Night sweats are a common complaint for people of all ages around the world. And as we all know, a good night's sleep is the foundation for a great day ahead. Shelby Harris, PsyD, a Clinical Associate Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, says that many things can cause night sweats, from menopause and other hormonal shifts to sleep disorders. According to experts, 65 degrees fahrenheit is an ideal temperature for sleeping and although this varies from person to person, it’s ideal to set yourself up in a room ranging between 60-69 degrees fahrenheit. But, optimizing your sleep temperature is just one of the ways that you can foster a good night’s sleep and there are several habits that you can incorporate to ensure that you’re getting enough Zs throughout the night. These habits should form part of your sleep hygiene—activities and routines that promote better sleep. Heidi Moawad, MD, a neurologist and professor at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, says that good sleep hygiene helps the mind and body anticipate sleep, which promotes initiation of the physiologic process of sleep. Additionally, certain things—like caffeine, alcohol, a heavy meal, excess bright lights, or anxiety—can interfere with restful sleep. While there are several factors that can affect your sleep routine, one of the best ways to help your body stay asleep is to regulate the temperature so that you can stay in a deeper, more restful sleep. And that’s where a cooling comforter might come in. These are duvets that are especially crafted with breathable, moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating technology to help you catch more Zs for longer. A physician from our Medical Expert Board reviewed the content in this article surrounding cooling comforters and how to select one for accuracy. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Buffy Breeze Comforter at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Linenspa All-Season Alternative Quilted Comforter at Amazon Jump to Review Best Luxury: Cozy Earth Comforter at Cozy Earth Jump to Review Best Lightweight: Slumber Cloud UltraCool Comforter at Slumber Cloud Jump to Review Easiest To Clean: Rest Cooling Comforter at Amazon Jump to Review Best Looking: Sunday Citizen Snug Comforter at 2modern.com Jump to Review Best Airflow: Riley White Goose Down Comforter at Rileyhome.com Jump to Review Best Moisture-Wicking: Buffy Cloud Comforter at Amazon Jump to Review Best Wool: Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet at Target Jump to Review Most Comfortable: Comma Eucalyptus Lyocell Comforter at Commahome.com Jump to Review Best Overall Buffy Breeze Comforter Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Nordstrom Why We Like It This classic comforter with eucalyptus construction keeps you cool all night. It’s Worth Noting It has a smaller size range compared to some other picks. Harris personally recommends this cooling comforter from Buffy, and it ticks several boxes in terms of delivering a classic design and lightweight materials, all for a mid-range price, making it our best overall cooling comforter. Where some other duvets are quilted into a box design, this one is stitched into a wave design to curve to the contours of your body as well as hold the filling in place. This design minimizes the filling bunching in certain areas and keeps temperatures just right for all-night cooling sleep. The eucalyptus fill makes for a more sustainable product overall as eucalyptus plants are less resource-intensive than cotton, but are just as breathable. Meanwhile the lyocell outer is a great moisture-wicking option that adds to the overall comfort and sets you up for a better night’s sleep. Price at time of publication: $225 Product Details: Cover: Eucalyptus Tencel / lyocell Fill: Eucalyptus Tencel / lyocell Sizes: California king / king, full / queen, twin / twin XL Care Instructions: Machine wash Best Budget Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Houzz Why We Like It This pick offers a great size and color range for an affordable price. It’s Worth Noting It uses non-organic materials. This comforter from Linenspa is classified as “all season,” meaning it’ll take you through from one season to the next, keeping you cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter—making it a great choice for any kind of sleeper. It’s made with a lightweight down-alternative filling that keeps heat away. Plus, we like the box stitch design that even distributes the 300 gsm fill for comfortable sleeping without bunching up. Available in six colors sets, this comforter can be used as a duvet insert or on its own as a reversible comforter. The duvet insert is machine washable, making it easy to care for all year round. If you're looking for all-natural materials like cotton or lyocell, note that this pick is constructed entirely from polyester and microfiber. Price at time of publication: $35 Product Details: Cover: PolyesterFill: Polyester / microfiber Sizes: California king, oversized king, king, oversized queen, queen, full, twin, twin XLCare Instructions: Machine wash Best Luxury Cozy Earth Bamboo Comforter 4.2 Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth View On Nordstromrack.com Why We Like It You can choose between a bamboo viscose or silk cover. It’s Worth Noting It's spot clean only. Cozy Earth highlights that a luxury comforter doesn’t have to be down-filled. What makes this a great option is that it’s made with a hypoallergenic, bamboo filling. Fabrics made from bamboo are known for being great for allergies, sustainable, soft, moisture-wicking, and breathable. Plus, he box stitching secures the filling so that it doesn’t clump in certain areas, creating even heat distribution. What makes this comforter particularly luxurious is that it’s somewhat customizable. It’s available in three different weights (super lightweight, lightweight, and "All Year"), and three generous sizes. You also have the option to choose between a silk or bamboo cover for added moisture-wicking and temperature regulating benefits. This pick is still a luxury comforter, which comes with both a luxury cost and luxury care routine—Cozy Earth's Bamboo Comforter is spot-clean only. Price at time of publication: $499 Product Details: Cover: Silk or bamboo viscoseFill: Bamboo viscoseSizes: King, queen / full, twin Care Instructions: Spot clean / dry clean Best Lightweight Slumber Cloud UltraCool Comforter Slumber Cloud View On Slumber Cloud Why We Like It You can machine wash and dry this pick without losing any cooling benefits. It’s Worth Noting It doesn't have cover ties if you decide to use a duvet cover. Weighing in at only five pounds, the Slumber Cloud UltraCool comforter is our pick in the lightweight category. The team at Slumber Cloud have thoughtfully designed several elements of this comforter for cooler sleep. As with several of the comforters on this list, the UltraCool is created with a box stich to avoid clumping and create an even sleep temperature. Your skin will also appreciate the softness of its high thread count lyocell shell that will also help to wick moisture. Notably, this comforter is one of the options made with recycled plastic inner, making it a more sustainable down-alternative. While the price point is higher than some, SlumberCloud lists this comforter as an "all season" product, making it a solid investment overall for year-round sleep at just the right temperature. While this pick works on its own without a cover, note that if you do decide to pair it with a duvet cover, it doesn't have cover ties to keep it in place. Price at time of publication: $259 Product Details: Cover: Nylon / spandex Fill: Hypoallergenic fiberfill Sizes: King, queen, twin XL Care Instructions: Machine wash and dry Easiest To Clean Rest Evercool Cooling Comforter Amazon View On Amazon View On Rest Duvet Why We Like It You can machine wash and dry this comforter without worrying about sagging or pilling. It’s Worth Noting It may be on the expensive side for people looking for a summertime-only option. If you're looking for a more standard comforter experience—one that's all-in-one without having to add a duvet cover—this cool-to-the-touch Evercool Cooling Comforter from Rest is a great pick. One thing that’s particularly unique about this comforter is that Rest used a patented Sorona filling in its fill. This is a forward-thinking fabric uses plant-based materials to create a sustainable fill that's also lightweight to keep you cool. Rest says that Sorona insulation provides long-lasting shape and warmth for even the most restless sleepers and is breathable without being weighty. Plus, this comforter is a favorite of Health's commerce writer, who uses it to keep cool in a humid environment. She notes that it stays cool all night and is completely lightweight and silky smooth, thanks to its outer of the shell made of a finely spun yarn, mixed with Spandex to provide softness and stretch. This takes our ‘Easiest to Clean’ pick because it’s machine washable and durable enough to withstand washes without sagging, pilling, and bunching. We also like that it's available in a few different, reversible colors for a more customizable sleep experience. The only downside to this comforter is that it's all-night cooling might make it an option you only reach for during the warmer months if you're not a hot sleeper, which might make it a little pricey. Price at time of publication: $239 Product Details: Cover: Evercool™ fabricFill: Sorona® fillingSizes: King / California king, full / queen, twin / twin XL Care Instructions: Machine wash and dry Best Looking Sunday Citizen Snug Comforter Sunday Citizen View On 2modern.com View On Sundaycitizen.co View On Verishop.com Why We Like It Looks good enough to do away with a duvet cover. It’s Worth Noting It's machine-washable in a high-capacity machine only. The Sunday Citizen Snug Comforter is a departure from most of the others on this list because it’s a dual-sided, all-in-one design. This means you can opt out of a duvet cover and flat sheet and use this on its own. It’s available in 14 different colors which makes it versatile for a range of tastes and styles. The comforter features what Sunday Citizen calls their signature “snug” fabric on top: a fluffy, fleece-type fabric made from recycled plastic. The underside is a breathable, moisture-wicking bamboo viscose fabric that’s cool and soft. You can easily drop this into a washing machine, however you'll likely need a commercial-grade machine or a local laundromat to keep it clean. Price at time of publication: $272 Product Details: Cover: Microfiber and bamboo viscose Fill: GRS-certified recycled polyester Sizes: King / California king, full / queen, twinCare Instructions: Machine washable Best Airflow Riley White Goose Down Comforter 4.6 Riley Home View On Rileyhome.com Why We Like It It's available in two densities. It’s Worth Noting It's a higher price point that some others on the list. If you don't have allergies, goose down is an excellent filling for keeping sleepers warm and cool at just the right times. This comforter from Riley Home features European white goose down stitched into a “baffle box” to ensure even distribution and to prevent lumps. Riley has a Responsible Down Standard certification, meaning they operate under strict supply chain controls to ensure the ethical treatment of geese throughout the down procuring process, so you can rest easy knowing that your high-quality comforter is ethically-sourced. The brand offers this comforter in two levels of warmth so that you can achieve cloud-like comfort no matter your cooling—or heating—needs. While this comforter is at the higher price point, Riley offers a five year warranty so you can make the most out of your investment. Price at time of publication: $300 Product Details: Cover: Combed cotton sateen Fill: Goose down Sizes: King / California king, full / queen, twin / twin XL Care Instructions: Machine washable (commercial washing machine) Best Moisture-Wicking Buffy Cloud Comforter 4.6 Buffy View On Amazon View On Target View On Buffy Why We Like It It uses a down-alternative fill for more sustainable sleep. It’s Worth Noting You should use this with a duvet cover to increase product longevity. The second option from Buffy on our list is the brand's Breeze Comforter. If you’re looking for a cooling comforter, Buffy specializes in building comfort off the back of innovative and sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester fill and a eucalyptus-based cover. Not only does this create a softer, cozier and more eco-friendly sleep, but you'll be perfectly cool while you get your eight hours. The down-alternative fill makes it suitable for those who prefer to avoid animal products. The Health team chose this comforter as the best moisture-wicking option because the shell is made from a TENCEL® Lyocell, which is known to have better moisture-wicking properties than standard cotton. Buffy also offers a generous customer experience by offering a 30-day sleep trial. Like the other Buffy comforter pick on our list, you can use this option without a duvet cover, but you may want to add one for longer use. Price at time of publication: $200 Product Details: Cover: Tencel / Lyocell Fill: GRS-certified recycled fiberSizes: King / California king, full / queen, twin / twin XL Care Instructions: Machine wash and dry Best Wool Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet Casper View On Target View On Nordstrom View On Casper Why We Like It It uses an all-natural fiber fill. It’s Worth Noting It comes at an investment price. The sleep pros at Casper are known for great beds, which means you can also make them your go-to for high quality bedding. This Humidity Fighting duvet has a combination of ethically-sourced down and an added layer of merino wool to naturally wick moisture. As with most of the duvets on this list, you can expect specially constructed sewn-in layers to keep the fill material in place, prevent lumping, and create even temperature regulation. The 100% cotton shell is naturally breathable, and the fact that it’s machine washable makes it a breeze to look after this comforter. With it, you also get Casper’s 30-night sleep trial and a bonus one year warranty making it a worthwhile investment. Price at time of publication: $399 Product Details: Cover: CottonFill: Merino WoolSizes: King / California king, full / queen, Care Instructions: Machine wash Most Comfortable Comma Eucalyptus Lyocell Comforter Comma View On Commahome.com Why We Like It It's made with sustainable materials. It’s Worth Noting It's only available in two sizes. What makes one comforter more “comfortable” than another? Mostly that’s up to the individual, of course, but the Health team thinks that Comma has done a great job of designing one that’s highly comfortable with bonus points for employing sustainable practices. What makes this a comfortable comforter is that it’s lightweight with an inner that’s designed in one single sheet to avoid clumping. Its eucalyptus fabric is also cool-to-the-touch and silky, adding to your overall comfort. The filling in this comforter is made from 100% recycled plastic water bottles while the outer shell is made from a Eucalyptus Lyocell. Eucalyptus trees require less watering and less resources than cotton plants, making it a high-performing material that's also environmentally-friendly. This comforter is only available in two sizes, however, so you may need another pick if you're shopping for a smaller bed. Price at time of publication: $139 Product Details: Cover: Eucalyptus Tencel / Lyocell Fill: 100% recycled water bottles Sizes: King, queenCare Instructions: None listed Best Down Brooklinen Down Comforter 4.6 Brooklinen View On Amazon View On Brooklinen View On Zola Why We Like It It uses highly breathable outer and inner materials. It’s Worth Noting It's down-filled so not suitable for those with allergies or looking to avoid animal products. Brooklinen is a go-to for bedding, and Dr. Harris recommends this comforter for hot sleepers because it’s crafted with high-quality materials and filled with premium down. Weighing only seven pounds, this is a lightweight option that also offers a cozy and luxurious sleeping experience that will keep you cool all night. Down is a tried-and-true material for pillows and comforters because it’s an excellent insulator that can also provide softness and comfort without overheating. Meanwhile, its cotton sateen exterior is cotton spun into a satin weave, with a tight yarn that offers the breathable benefits of cotton with a softer finish against the skin. Price at time of publication: $189 Product Details: Cover: Cotton sateen Fill: Down clusterSizes: King / California king, full / queen, twin / twin XLCare Instructions: Machine wash and dry Best Down-Alternative Crane & Canopy Ultimate Luxe Down Crane & Canopy View On Craneandcanopy.com Why We Like It It's available in three weights. It’s Worth Noting It's only available in one color, so it may be a little more expensive than some other options with limited customizability. While down is great for keeping cool (or warm, depending on your needs), it's not for everyone—whether you're allergic to down or just looking to avoid animal products, down-alternative might be a better option for you. Crane & Canopy has crafted a high-quality duvet filled with hypoallergenic microfiber fill that takes down out of the equation. While several comforters on this list have a similar fill, what makes this one stand out is that it’s wrapped in a 400-thread count cotton shell. This creates a feeling of coziness as well as moisture-wicking temperature regulation. The comforter is stitched together in a "baffle box" construction, which creates an even layer of filling for total cooling and temperature regulation without sacrificing comfort. Another nice feature of the comforter is that it includes closures on its edge so that you can attach a duvet cover hassle-free. Our favorite part? It comes in three different weights so you can choose the right level for the coolest sleep possible. Price at time of publication: $219 Product Details: Cover: 400 thread-count cottonFill: None listed “Down-alternative filling” listed on website Sizes: King / California king, queen / full, twin / twin XLCare Instructions: Machine wash and dry How We Selected To select the best cooling comforters, we researched the top options on the market. We also asked sleep experts which brands they recommend along with their insight on what shoppers should look for when choosing a cooling comforter, as well as what they should avoid. Additionally, we made sure to include products that suit a variety of skin and hair types. The experts we spoke to include: Heidi Moawad, MD: Clinical assistant professor at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and neurologist on the Sleepopolis Expert Panel whose work specializes in sleep dysfunction. Shelby Harris, PsyD: Licensed clinical psychologist, Clinical Associate Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine We mainly looked for blankets constructed out of fabrics known to be cooling, such as bamboo rayon, lyocell, or Tencel. We also considered if the blankets had any additional design features that added to their temperature-regulating properties. Finally, we looked at the ease and quality of care that would be required to keep the blanket in top shape. What to Know About Cooling Comforters Cooling Materials The types of materials used in your cooling comforter will make a great difference to its overall quality and comfort. When looking for a cooling comforter, look for materials that are breathable and encourage airflow: Think cotton, Coolmax, and Tencel (Lyocell). Tencel comes from natural wood fibers and has great moisture-wicking properties that can help keep you cool and prevent nighttime sweating. It’s also known for its softness and sustainability. Coolmax is a specialized fabric designed for temperature regulation and effective moisture-wicking, ensuring a cool and comfortable sleep experience. When it comes to the fill materials, there are options such as down, down-alternatives (like hypoallergenic microfiber or recycled plastic), bamboo and silk. All offer breathability, moisture-wicking capabilities, and temperature regulation. Weight Some people often use weighted blankets as a security blanket of sorts: they promote a sense of relaxation by helping to stimulate the release of neurotransmitters associated with relaxation and mood improvement. This, overall, can improve sleep quality. However, Harris says that heavier comforters tend to provide more insulation and warmth but can potentially cause overheating in warmer environments. Ultimately, it’s up to personal preference as to what is the ideal weight for your comforter. Features The first feature to look out for is one that feels relatively lightweight which will increase airflow and temperature-regulation. Beyond that, Harris recommends searching for comforters that use breathable materials like cotton or bamboo and include moisture-wicking properties that draw away sweat. These are specifically designed to keep you cool while sleeping. Some comforters feature cooling materials like phase-change or gel-infused materials which can also help to prevent overheating or night sweats. How Much You Can Expect to Pay The wide range of comforters available means there’s a quality cooling comforter for everyone’s budget. In our research, we found that prices range from $30 to $499, with price differences determined by materials. and the things that determine price differences are the types of materials used, and whether the materials are produced through relatively sustainable practices. As a rule of thumb, it’s possible to buy a good quality cooling comforter for around $100 to $250. Your Questions, Answered Can you use cooling comforters year-round? While it might seem most natural to swap in a cooling comforter during muggy summer months, people often feel too warm while they’re sleeping for a range of physiological factors beyond seasonal warmth and hot summer nights. This includes hormonal fluctuations, infections, certain medications and more. For this reason, it’s entirely possible to use a cooling comforter all year-round to ensure optimal sleep quality. Do you need a duvet cover for a cooling comforter? Some of the duvets listed here are designed in a range of colors and can be used without a cover. Many people opt for a duvet cover to protect their comforter (they can be quite an investment, after all). Also, many people find it’s a good idea to find a comfortable duvet cover to avoid having to wash or dry clean the duvet itself which can be costly, resource-intensive, or take a long time to dry. If you’re a hot sleeper and prefer to use a duvet cover, opt for moisture-wicking cooling materials such as bamboo or cotton. Some of our picks featured cool-to-the-touch materials, meaning a duvet cover might get in the way of your cooling experience. What can a hot sleeper do to stay cool? According to Harris, a cool sleeping environment can enhance REM sleep, an essential stage of the sleep cycle associated with cognitive restoration. If you’re a hot sleeper, it’s worth investing in habits that encourage the body’s natural drop in core temperature while sleeping. Some habits include using a cooling comforter, staying hydrated throughout the night, and increasing ventilation in the room by sleeping with a fan or keeping the window slightly open.