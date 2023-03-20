The 10 Best Compression Socks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

We had 21 staffers each wear compression socks for 8-hour days for one week. The staffers had various reasons for needing to wear compression socks, including working long hours sitting or standing, pregnancy, air travel, and one editor who has postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition that causes your heart to beat faster than normal when you transition from sitting or lying down to standing up. Her cardiologist recommended she wear compression socks to keep her blood circulating well. Throughout testing, our staffers rated the socks on a scale of 1 (would not recommend) to 5 (highly recommend) based on fit, support, comfort, feel and value.

How do compression socks work all this magic? According to Jashan Valjee, DPM, of The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics in Maryland, compression socks are designed to apply consistent and constant pressure to the feet, ankles and calves, which forces your vascular and lymphatic system to work more efficiently and prevents the accumulation of fluid, swelling, and blood clotting.

Compression socks aren’t just for seniors with vein issues anymore. Athletes are wearing compression socks to improve their performance and recovery, pregnant women are finding relief from leg and ankle swelling, and people who stand all day are using them to avoid that heavy, achy-leg feeling that comes from working a 12-hour shift on their feet.

Best Overall Levsox Compression Socks 5 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: From a comfortable fit to snug but flexible support, these socks have every quality that a good pair of compression socks should. It’s Worth Noting: The patterns are loud and lean somewhat feminine—if you’re hoping for a discreet pair of socks, this isn’t it. The best compression socks will fit well, feel comfortable, provide a just-right amount of support, and be affordable enough for you to buy multiple pairs. The LEVSOX 20-30 mmHg Compression Socks Women and Men met all these requirements when we tried them ourselves, so we’ve selected them as our best overall pick. The fit, feel, support, and value were all perfect. They weren’t hard to wear; they were about as snug and flexible as tights or leggings. We were pleasantly surprised by the noticeable arch support, too. As for feel, our legs felt awesome after wearing them all day. The fabric itself was breathable and silky and held up well to multiple washings. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Compression Level: 20 – 30 mmHg

20 – 30 mmHg Material: 90% nylon, 10% spandex

90% nylon, 10% spandex Available Sizes: S – XL

Best Value CHARMKING Compression Socks 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Charmkingus.com Why We Like It: You get eight pairs of well-constructed, comfortable, and supportive socks for just $20, making it easy to stock up. It’s Worth Noting: They’re made from a combination of nylon and spandex, so they aren’t the most breathable socks on the market. If you need a full week’s worth of compression socks but don’t want to spend a full week’s salary stocking up on them, CHARM KING Compression Socks come in an 8-pack for just $20 (and no, they don’t skimp on quality). When we tried them out, we thought these socks were supportive without being overly restrictive. We wore them for a whole 12 hours and our legs felt great throughout a variety of activities, from sitting to walking to working out. The socks also didn't bunch up or slide down during use. The only area where the CHARM KING socks underperformed slightly was how they felt, simply because they weren’t quite as breathable as other pairs and sometimes left our feet a little sweaty. Overall, the CHARM KING socks are the perfect blend of quality and cost-savings. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Compression Level: 15-20 mmHg

15-20 mmHg Material: 85% nylon, 15% spandex

85% nylon, 15% spandex Available Sizes: S/M and L/XL

Best for Travel Away Travel The Compression Socks Away View On Awaytravel.com Why We Like It: These socks are so comfortable, You’ll forget you’re wearing them. It’s Worth Noting: They’re more expensive than other options, at $35 for one pair. When you’re traveling long distances, the last thing you want to think is, “Ugh, I can’t wait to take these compression socks off!” With the Away Travel Compression Socks, that definitely won’t be a problem—in fact, you might even forget you’re wearing them, just like we did when we left them on for our work day and to happy hour later. When we slipped them on, the Away Travel Compression socks were immediately cozy. We appreciated how lightweight and comfortable they are, but also how they stayed in place all day, went on and came off easily, and helped our legs feel less fatigued at the end of the day. The fabric was soft and breathable and washed up well, too. The only downside is that these are a bit pricey for a single pair, but we think they’re worth the investment, especially if you spend a lot of time traveling and need a reliable but comfortable pair of compression socks for your trips. Price at time of publication: $35 Product Details: Compression Level: Unspecified

Unspecified Material: 45% organic cotton, 25% Coolmax® polyester, 20% lycra, 10% nylon

45% organic cotton, 25% Coolmax® polyester, 20% lycra, 10% nylon Available Sizes: S – XL

Best for Wide Calves Comrad Knee-High Compression Socks 4.8 Comrad View On Amazon View On Ameswalker.com View On Comradsocks.com Why We Like It: They’re cozy and can accommodate wider calves with ease. It’s Worth Noting: After about eight hours of wear, we were ready to take them off. You get a lot of stretchable comfort with the Comrad 15-20 mmHg Knee-High Compression Socks, making them work well for a variety of activities and a variety of body sizes. In testing, these socks hugged our feet and legs with just the right amount of tightness—never too much or too little—and didn’t lose their shape during wear or washing. In terms of fit and support, the Comrad socks were snug and cozy, stayed in place, and helped our legs feel supported and energized during long stretches of sitting (including air travel). The socks didn’t perform quite as well for feel, only because we were ready to take them off and let our feet breathe after about eight hours. Still, we thought the fabric was generally soft and durable, surviving multiple washings without showing signs of wear. Price at time of publication: $32 Product Details: Compression Level: 15-20 mmHg

15-20 mmHg Material: 91% nylon / 9% spandex

91% nylon / 9% spandex Available Sizes: S – L, plus medium wide and large wide

Best for Pregnancy Bluemaple Copper Compression Socks 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: They relieve fatigue regardless of your activity level. So they'll benefit you even if you’re resting up before giving birth. It’s Worth Noting: After very long days (i.e. from morning until night), the socks become tight and itchy. If you’re shopping for compression socks because you’re pregnant, you need a pair that can energize your legs no matter what you’re doing: walking, exercising, sitting, or even just chilling on the couch growing a baby. We liked how compatible the Bluemaple Copper Compression Socks were with all of our daily activities. Since they come in an affordable variety pack, expectant moms can wear them as often as needed. We love the quality-to-cost ratio as we’ve spent the same amount of money on a single pair of compression socks before (so a multipack at this price, with this level of quality, can’t be beaten). We also gave them high ratings for feel since they were breathable, kept our feet cool and dry all day, and featured a soft, non-restrictive fabric that washed up well. These socks are also super supportive; the difference in how our legs felt between wearing them and not wearing them was noticeable, with the socks relieving end-of-day heaviness and fatigue. Our only complaint was that on some days, after more than eight hours of wear, our legs did feel a little tight and itchy. In all, the Bluemaple socks are a great, flexible option for pregnancy. Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Compression Level: 15-20 mmHg

15-20 mmHg Material: 85% nylon, 15% polyester

85% nylon, 15% polyester Available Sizes: S/M and L/XL

Best for Varicose Veins Bombas Women's Strong Compression Socks 4.9 Bombas View On Bombas.com Why We Like It: They combine the well-loved Bombas comfort with medium-to-strong compression capable of treating medical conditions like varicose veins. It’s Worth Noting: They’re a little pricey, and you might end up with some indented sock lines on your calves at the end of a long day. If you have varicose veins, you’ll probably need to opt for more compression to find relief. We like that the Bombas Women’s Strong Compression Socks offer 20-30 mmHg of compression but never actually feel like it, thanks to the signature Bombas comfort. We looked forward to wearing these socks, which fit almost perfectly and felt amazing. They did require some effort to get on, but they stayed in place well and never felt overly restrictive. They also helped us feel supported during several cross-country flights. Our feet didn’t sweat in these socks, and we regularly forgot we were wearing them. When our editor took them off at the end of the day, she noticed some indented lines on her legs from the strength of the socks, but they went away quickly. For socks that also provide medium-to-strong compression, there are many wins. Price at time of publication: $28 Product Details: Compression Level: 20-30 mmHg

20-30 mmHg Material: 64% cotton, 15% polyester, 12% nylon, 9% spandex

64% cotton, 15% polyester, 12% nylon, 9% spandex Available Sizes: S – L

Best for Running Lululemon MicroPillow Compression Knee High Running Sock 4.8 Lululemon View On Lululemon Why We Like It: These are truly designed for movement and exercise, offering performance-enhancing support and soothing post-workout relief. It’s Worth Noting: They are only for working out—these aren’t cozy compression socks to slip on while you sit at your desk. Many athletes are catching on to the fact that compression socks can improve their athletic performance and aid in their muscle recovery after workouts. To work out in a pair of compression socks, you’ve got to know they’ll be comfortable like these are. We loved how these socks supported our legs while running, walking, and spinning. To be clear, though, these are workout socks: we could only wear them for short periods of time before they started to cause discomfort. But when that short period of time involved any kind of exercise, we were impressed by the deep compression they provide around the calves and the perfect amount of flexible support we felt in the heels, ankles, and feet. We also noticed they wick away sweat, offer comfy cushioning, and hold up for several rounds through the washing machine and dryer. The only thing we felt was lacking was the fit. This pair has a designated left and right sock, which Lululemon says makes them fit more comfortably, but we thought it made the toe seam a little stiff and uncomfortable. Price at time of publication: $38 Product Details: Compression Level: Unspecified

Unspecified Material: 93% nylon, 7% elastane

93% nylon, 7% elastane Available Sizes: S – L

Best for Feet Comrad Cozy Compression Socks 4.8 Comrad View On Comradsocks.com View On QVC Why We Like It: These socks were made for anyone who wants their cozy house slippers to come with a side of extra support. It’s Worth Noting: They’re truly “light support,” offering more benefits to the feet than the legs. These aren’t the most supportive socks on this list, but moderate support isn’t necessary for everyone. And if you want your compression socks to come with a serious side of comfort, we recommend the Comrad Cozy Compression Socks. With light support of 10-15 mmHg, these socks are easily mistakable for extra-comfy knee-highs (except for the circulatory benefits, which we felt as we tested). We’d describe these as a mashup of slipper socks and compression socks. We loved how warm, soft, and snug they felt and that they stayed in place, weren’t bulky and were compatible with our daily activities. The only drawback to their light compression is that we didn’t feel they helped our legs much—the extra circulation was mainly in our feet. The plus side to the minimal compression is that we never once felt the need to take them off at the end of the day. Price at time of publication: $32 Product Details: Compression Level: 10-15 mmHg

10-15 mmHg Material: 81% feather nylon, 16% nylon, 2% spandex, 1% polyester

81% feather nylon, 16% nylon, 2% spandex, 1% polyester Available Sizes: S – L

Best for Sitting Wellow Women's Twist Knee-High Compression Socks 4.5 Wellow View On Wearwellow.com Why We Like It: They work best for people who spend a lot of time in stationary positions. It’s Worth Noting: The fabric could be more comfortable and they seem to run long. If you spend long hours at your desk, compression socks can relieve fatigue and soreness in your legs. The Wellow Compression Socks are well-suited to offering support while seated for prolonged periods. In testing, we liked that the Wellow socks offered the right support and didn’t overheat under our sweatpants (hello, work-from-home people!). We thought they ran a bit long, but we think that attribute could work well for taller users—and we didn’t experience any added discomfort from needing to fold them over to fit under the knee. We liked that they’re pretty supportive— enough to make our legs feel awake at the end of the day—but the fabric isn’t the most comfortable. We felt like these socks were just a little too scratchy, which made us ready to take them off at the end of the day. But, overall, we think these are great for anyone who works a 9 to 5 and doesn’t plan on wearing them for extended periods. Price at time of publication: $29 Product Details: Compression Level: 18-25 mmHg

18-25 mmHg Material: 76% bamboo, 16% polyester, 6% spandex, 2% nylon

76% bamboo, 16% polyester, 6% spandex, 2% nylon Available Sizes: S – XL