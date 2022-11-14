News The 11 Best Clinical Strength Antiperspirants and Deodorants of 2022 Uriage Clinical Strength Deodorant passes the sniff test and doesn’t leave behind any residue. By Lacey Muinos Lacey Muinos Twitter Website Lacey is a professional writer living in Southern California. She specializes in fitness, nutrition and various health topics. She not only has a passion for healthy living, but she also practices what she preaches with her longtime vegan diet. Her work has been featured in Health, Simply Recipes, VeryWell Fit, and more. Lacey graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon / Walmart / Amazon Whether you're sweating due to workday nerves or you have regular gym sessions, dealing with noticeably sweaty (and sometimes smelly) pits is no fun. Deodorants and antiperspirants may make lofty claims, and there's a lot of confusion surrounding them, so it can be difficult to find an option that actually works to curb moisture and odors. So, we set out to test the best options and clear up what you should actually be looking for. Tested & Approved Our top pick Uriage Clinical Strength Deodorant rolls on, so it eliminates the embarrassment of white and yellow marks on clothing. For those on a budget, Harry's Antiperspirant has a scent and formula that can be appreciated by both men and women. First, should you choose a deodorant or an antiperspirant? For most, an antiperspirant is ideal. A deodorant simply masks odors while an antiperspirant blocks sweat glands, thereby reducing wetness and body odors. For maximum wetness protection, you’ll want to look for an aluminum-based antiperspirant, and the dermatologists we spoke to tend to favor stick and roll-on varieties. “Deodorants are largely selected based on your preference,” says Idaho-based dermatologist Dustin Portela, DO. “The most important aspect is to find a product that is easy to use and works well for you.” Since personal preference is largely at play here, we enlisted the help of multiple testers. Testers not only wore the deodorants and antiperspirants for a full 24 hours, but they also exercised to work up a sweat in order to assess potentially damp and smelly pits. After this, the superior options became obvious. Here are the best deodorants and antiperspirants. Our Recommendations Best Overall: Uriage Clinical Strength Deodorant Best Antiperspirant: Secret Antiperspirant Deodorant for Women With Pure Essential Oils Best Deodorant: Jack Black Pit Boss Best Roll-On: DERMAdoctor Total Nonscents Ultra Gentle Antiperspirant Best for Men: Degree Men Ultra Clear Best Wipes: SweatBlock Clinical Strength DRIBOOST Antiperspirant Wipes Best Gender Neutral: Degree Advanced Antiperspirant Deodorant Best Clear: Clinique Fragrance-Free Deodorant Best for Working Out: Art of Sport Antiperspirant Best Budget: Harry's Antiperspirant Best Overall: Uriage Clinical Strength Deodorant Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on IHerb Why We Like It: It rolls on smoothly and doesn't leave white marks on clothing. It’s Worth Noting: It passes the sniff test but doesn’t eliminate wetness entirely. Give your pits the protection they need with our top pick, the Uriage Clinical Strength Deodorant. It’s a roll-on antiperspirant, so it glides on in just a few swipes to keep sweating at bay. The aluminum-based formula works by reducing underarm wetness, though it also targets odors. Our tester gave this antiperspirant an impressive 5 across the board for efficacy, texture, scent, transfer resistance, and value. After a 15-minute treadmill workout and some jumping jacks, our tester said the Uriage deodorant passed the sniff test and didn’t transfer onto black clothing. While there weren’t many downsides to this pick, our tester did note that there was minor sweat but zero odor. Price at time of publication: $12 Product Details: Type: Roll-on Key Ingredient: Aluminum Chlorohydrate Fragrance: Fresh Health / Tamara Staples Best Antiperspirant: Secret Antiperspirant Deodorant for Women With Pure Essential Oils Target Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: The scent, while powered by essentials, is pleasant and helps mask odors. It’s Worth Noting: Those with sensitive skin may want to be cautious of deodorants with essential oils. With 48-hour protection from sweat and odors, this was an easy pick for the best antiperspirant. Our tester put it to the test with a brisk 15-minute walk and 24 hours of wear and found the claims held true. “After the workout, my armpit still smelled pleasantly of the essential oils in this deodorant,” our tester said, adding that some moisture was detectable. While scent is a key factor when choosing a deodorant, essential oils aren’t for everyone. “Essential oils offer a nice feel and long-lasting scent, but people who have sensitive skin should be cautious of potential irritation,” says Nazanin Saedi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Philadelphia. Price at time of publication: $10 Product Details: Type: Balm stickKey Ingredient: Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly (15%) Fragrance: Coconut and Mandarin Health / Tamara Staples Best Deodorant: Jack Black Pit Boss Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Nordstrom Why We Like It: It successfully neutralizes odors for 24 hours and has a pleasant texture. It’s Worth Noting: The masculine scent may not appeal to everyone, and it leaves some transfer on clothing. For odor protection, a deodorant is what you’re looking for. Our tester gave this Jack Black deodorant a perfect 5 on scent, noting that it leans on the masculine side but would please anyone who gravitates toward fresh and woodsy fragrances. Though the fragrance doesn’t linger, the odor protection does. “I did not smell any sweat after 24 hours, which is miraculous after a super sweaty day on the subway,” our tester said. “There was no smell from the deodorant, but I didn't mind because my armpits literally smelled like nothing, which is better than sweat.” Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Type: Solid StickKey Ingredient: Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex (20%)Fragrance: Fresh Citrus and Mint Health / Tamara Staples Best Roll-On: DERMAdoctor Total Nonscents Ultra Gentle Antiperspirant Dermstore Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Dermstore Why We Like It: The formula is cruelty-free, unscented, and won't leave marks on your clothes. It’s Worth Noting: It’s pricier than competitor antiperspirants. If you’re looking for an antiperspirant that won’t transfer or leave behind any residue, this one by DERMAdoctor will get the job done. It applies effortlessly and doesn’t stain clothing, solving common complaints of stick deodorant users. The active ingredient also earns the approval of a dermatologist we spoke to. “Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Glycine Complex provides longer lasting antiperspirant action than typical aluminum chloride containing antiperspirants,” explains Dr. Portela. “As a bonus, it’s also great for sensitive skin.” Our tester gave this deodorant a 5 for efficacy, scent, and transfer resistance but wasn’t a huge fan of the roll-on applicator. While the ability to swipe and go is a plus for some, it’s not for everyone. Price at time of publication: $24 Product Details: Type: Roll-OnKey Ingredient: Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Glycine Complex (11.25%)Fragrance: Fragrance-Free Health / Tamara Staples Best for Men: Degree Men Ultra Clear Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on CVS Why We Like It: It’s an affordable option that’s easy to find and performs nicely. It’s Worth Noting: The scent can be overbearing to some. Degree is a big name in the deodorant market, and our tester was skeptical of this product based on previous experiences with the brand. But, our tester was surprised to find that this deodorant for men doesn’t stain clothes, gives “strong protection,” and wears comfortably. It doesn’t leave behind white residue on dark clothing or cause light fabrics to yellow over time. For those that don’t want to wait for roll-on deodorants to dry, this one dries down instantly. It consistently receives good reviews from people who praise the formula’s effectiveness and long-wearing scent. Price at time of publication: $16 Product Details: Type: StickKey Ingredient: Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate (9.6%)Fragrance: Clean Health / Tamara Staples Best Wipes: SweatBlock Clinical Strength DRIBOOST Antiperspirant Wipes Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: The clinical strength formula can reduce sweating for up to seven days. It’s Worth Noting: Depending on how quickly you go through the wipes, this may not be a good value. Sometimes a stick deodorant just won’t cut it. For those who sweat excessively, Dr. Saedi recommends these antiperspirant wipes. “This is a great over-the-counter option for people who have hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating,” she says. “It contains aluminum chloride.” Our tester found that the wipes didn’t do a ton for smell but did reduce sweating. “There is a very slight musty smell after 24 hours,” our tester said. “I stayed dry the entire time too.” To get the most out of these wipes, Dr. Saedi recommends applying them on dry skin at night and using stick deodorant during the day for odor protection. Our tester said they go on wet but dry quickly and don’t transfer to clothing. Price at time of publication: $19 Product Details: Type: WipesKey Ingredient: Aluminum Chloride (14%)Fragrance: Unscented Health / Tamara Staples Best Gender Neutral: Degree Advanced Antiperspirant Deodorant Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: It’s a budget-friendly pick that offers long-lasting protection from sweat and odors. It’s Worth Noting: The scent is very strong. This popular Degree deodorant received positive feedback from our tester on its long-lasting sweat and odor protection. “Not only am I stink-free, but my underarms also stayed dry the entire time, too,” our tester said. Our tester likened the clean scent to fresh laundry but noted that it can come off quite strong. After 24 hours of wear, our tester could still smell the product but no body odor, so all signs point to an effective deodorant. Price at time of publication: $16 Product Details: Type: BalmKey Ingredient: Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate (16%)Fragrance: Clean Best Clear: Clinique Fragrance-Free Deodorant Clinique Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Macy's Why We Like It: The roll-on formula goes on clear and smooth, and it didn’t transfer to clothing. It’s Worth Noting: The scent is very light, which is a plus for those with sensitivity to fragrances, but may not be strong enough to protect against odors. Tired of white or yellow marks on your clothing? A deodorant that goes on clear is the answer, and this one by Clinique rolls on seamlessly. Deodorant with a roller ball isn’t for everyone, but our tester noted how clearly it applied and without any transfer. A dermatologist we spoke to also approved of the formula. “It’s formulated without many preservatives that can lead to allergic reactions in some individuals,” says Dr. Portela. He also noted that the key ingredient maintains its effectiveness with less irritation than others. This deodorant may not be the best for intense sweating, however. Our tester didn’t experience 24-hour sweat protection like other options. Price at time of publication: $19 Product Details: Type: Roll-OnKey Ingredient: Myristalkonium ChlorideFragrance: Unscented Health / Tamara Staples Best for Working Out: Art of Sport Antiperspirant Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: It’s very effective at reducing sweat, which explains why it’s made for athletes. It’s Worth Noting: It leaves behind a small amount of residue on the skin, though it doesn’t transfer to clothing. Your everyday deodorant might not be able to handle sweaty gym sessions and long evening runs, but this antiperspirant by Art of Sport sure can. After a treadmill workout, our tester said, “My armpit feels warm after speed walking, but it's not damp and there's no sweat present.” While there’s a lot to like about this deodorant, our tester was left confused by the scent. It didn’t have a strong eucalyptus scent, and whatever scent it did have quickly faded. “There was a faint body odor smell left but it wasn't potent,” our tester said. So, this is a solid pick if you’re looking for an antiperspirant that will stop sweat in its tracks but maybe you’re not so picky about odors. Price at time of publication: $14 Product Details: Type: Solid StickKey Ingredient: Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly (15.2%)Fragrance: Cool Eucalyptus Health / Tamara Staples Best Budget: Harry's Antiperspirant Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on CVS Buy on Target Why We Like It: This antiperspirant smells great, blocks sweat, and applies clear—all at a fraction of the cost. It’s Worth Noting: It can be difficult to fully remove in the shower. Most people use deodorant on a daily basis, so it can get pretty expensive to frequently replace. This budget-friendly pick from Harry’s is just as effective as more expensive options at a lesser price. It applies clear and smooth, according to our tester, who also noted that it feels cool on the skin. In terms of its sweat-blocking abilities, this one’s a winner. “My armpits were not nearly as sweaty as they usually are and they didn't smell, so this definitely did what it set out to do,” our tester said. Our tester didn’t notice any intense odors at the end of the day and concluded that this affordable antiperspirant is long-lasting and smells great. Price at time of publication: $17 Product Details: Type: StickKey Ingredient: Aluminum Zirconium Trichlorohydrex Gly (20%)Fragrance: Fig Health / Tamara Staples Best for Sensitive Skin: Biotherm Antiperspirant Cream Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: Despite the cream formulation, it’s easy to rub in and doesn’t transfer. It’s Worth Noting: The dispenser could take some getting used to. Deodorants come in many different types, but it’s not every day that you see a cream antiperspirant. Our tester found the dispenser “unusual” but was able to look past it since it had so much to offer in terms of effectiveness, ease of application, and transfer resistance. After going for a run in warm and humid weather, our tester said this deodorant earned a perfect 5 rating for its efficacy. “I was sweaty, but I didn't feel overly sweaty or gross. My underarms feel perfectly dry after a few minutes of jumping jacks,” our tester said, adding that the slightly floral scent of the product overpowered any lingering body odor. Price at time of publication: $26 Product Details: Type: CreamKey Ingredient: Life planktonsFragrance: Floral Health / Tamara Staples Our Testing Process To find the best options, our testers personally put 14 deodorants and antiperspirants to the test. With the oversight of Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital's Department of Dermatology in New York City, testers were advised to do the following: Apply the deodorant or antiperspirant.Engage in physical activity for at least 15-20 minutes.Check pits for odors and moisture.Without showering, assess the effectiveness after 24 hours of wear.Rate the products based on their efficacy, application, scent, transfer resistance, and value. What to Know About Antiperspirants and Deodorants Types The main types of deodorants and antiperspirants include sticks, roll-ons, gels, creams, and wipes. Less common options also include sprays and pastes. Fortunately, the best type mostly comes down to personal preference. “The type of deodorant is less important than when and how you apply it,” Dr. Saedi says. “Antiperspirants are best applied at night when we are less likely to sweat so that they have time to fully absorb and form an effective barrier to block your sweat.” Dr. Portela generally recommends stick or roll-on applications over spray deodorants, however. These tend to be more effective at blocking sweat glands, he says. Key Ingredients Deodorants use a variety of ingredients to mask odors with various scents, but antiperspirants usually share a common ingredient — aluminum. Aluminum-based antiperspirants work by blocking the sweat glands, which prevents moisture from causing discomfort and odors. Dr. Portela usually recommends clinical-strength antiperspirants as they’re less likely to cause irritation for those with sensitive skin. He also recommends variations of aluminum like Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex instead of traditional Aluminum Chloride, which can be irritating over time. Ingredients to Avoid There is some controversy surrounding the safety of aluminum-based deodorants and antiperspirants, but the dermatologists we spoke to were in favor of them. “There isn’t data to back up the claims of health risk associated with aluminum-based antiperspirants,” explains Dr. Portela. He says that sensitivity to ingredients is based on the individual, so avoiding certain ingredients is a personal matter. Those with sensitive skin usually benefit from avoiding added fragrances, however. More Antiperspirants and Deodorants to Consider Degree Men Clinical Strength Deodorant Antiperspirant Sport for Profuse Sweating: This antiperspirant leaves underarms dry and odor-free but does leave behind white residue on the skin. While our tester gave high marks on the product’s effectiveness at curbing sweat and smells, the texture did cause some slight discomfort. Tom's Antiperspirant Lavender: This Tom’s of Maine antiperspirant is made with simple and naturally derived ingredients, so it’s a popular choice among health-conscious deodorant users. It performs well in terms of odor and wetness protection, but our tester couldn’t get past the sticky texture and transfer to clothing. Perspirex Clinical Strength: For more severe cases of sweating, this clinical strength gel-based antiperspirant claims to offer superior protection. Our tester appreciated the transfer resistance but ultimately couldn’t recommend this option due to its poor odor protection and tacky texture. Your Questions, Answered What makes an antiperspirant or deodorant clinical strength? When a regular deodorant isn’t enough, you may need to enlist the help of a clinical-strength antiperspirant. What sets a clinical strength deodorant apart from other options is usually the concentration of its active ingredients, which directly impacts its strength and efficacy in more severe cases of perspiration. “Clinical strength deodorants are great for people who struggle with hyperhidrosis or profuse sweating,” Dr. Saedi explains. “This label typically indicates a stronger antiperspirant with higher percentages of aluminum salts, the active ingredient that slows or stops sweating.” Which is better, antiperspirant or deodorant? Antiperspirant and deodorant are often used interchangeably, but they’re not the same. An antiperspirant can be a deodorant, but a deodorant isn’t always an antiperspirant. This is because “deodorant is designed to mask the odor and antiperspirant creates a barrier to prevent or stop sweat from forming,” according to Dr. Saedi. The moisture from sweating can become uncomfortable or lead to odors, so many people want to prevent damp underarms in the first place. "Although a deodorant may help you smell better, it doesn't contain any ingredients that help to reduce sweating in the first place," says Dr. Portela. "An antiperspirant contains ingredients that can reduce sweating, typically by temporarily blocking the sweat glands so that sweat be excreted onto the skin." How much should I expect to pay for an antiperspirant or deodorant? Budget-friendly options exist between $5 and $9, and pricier options range from $19 to $24. However, most deodorants and antiperspirants lean towards the more affordable end and hover around $7 to $10. Who We Are Lacey Muinos is a health and skin care writer. She is an avid skin health researcher and has developed a complex understanding of skin issues from interviewing medical experts like board-certified dermatologists. 