The 11 Best Clinical Strength Antiperspirants and Deodorants of 2022

Here are the best deodorants and antiperspirants.

Since personal preference is largely at play here, we enlisted the help of multiple testers. Testers not only wore the deodorants and antiperspirants for a full 24 hours, but they also exercised to work up a sweat in order to assess potentially damp and smelly pits. After this, the superior options became obvious.

“Deodorants are largely selected based on your preference,” says Idaho-based dermatologist Dustin Portela, DO . “The most important aspect is to find a product that is easy to use and works well for you.”

First, should you choose a deodorant or an antiperspirant? For most, an antiperspirant is ideal. A deodorant simply masks odors while an antiperspirant blocks sweat glands, thereby reducing wetness and body odors. For maximum wetness protection, you’ll want to look for an aluminum-based antiperspirant, and the dermatologists we spoke to tend to favor stick and roll-on varieties.

Our top pick Uriage Clinical Strength Deodorant rolls on, so it eliminates the embarrassment of white and yellow marks on clothing. For those on a budget, Harry's Antiperspirant has a scent and formula that can be appreciated by both men and women.

Whether you’re sweating due to workday nerves or you have regular gym sessions, dealing with noticeably sweaty (and sometimes smelly) pits is no fun. Deodorants and antiperspirants may make lofty claims, and there’s a lot of confusion surrounding them, so it can be difficult to find an option that actually works to curb moisture and odors. So, we set out to test the best options and clear up what you should actually be looking for.

Best Overall: Uriage Clinical Strength Deodorant Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on IHerb Why We Like It: It rolls on smoothly and doesn't leave white marks on clothing. It’s Worth Noting: It passes the sniff test but doesn’t eliminate wetness entirely. Give your pits the protection they need with our top pick, the Uriage Clinical Strength Deodorant. It’s a roll-on antiperspirant, so it glides on in just a few swipes to keep sweating at bay. The aluminum-based formula works by reducing underarm wetness, though it also targets odors. Our tester gave this antiperspirant an impressive 5 across the board for efficacy, texture, scent, transfer resistance, and value. After a 15-minute treadmill workout and some jumping jacks, our tester said the Uriage deodorant passed the sniff test and didn’t transfer onto black clothing. While there weren’t many downsides to this pick, our tester did note that there was minor sweat but zero odor. Price at time of publication: $12 Product Details: Type: Roll-on

Roll-on Key Ingredient: Aluminum Chlorohydrate

Aluminum Chlorohydrate Fragrance: Fresh Health / Tamara Staples

Best Antiperspirant: Secret Antiperspirant Deodorant for Women With Pure Essential Oils Target Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: The scent, while powered by essentials, is pleasant and helps mask odors. It’s Worth Noting: Those with sensitive skin may want to be cautious of deodorants with essential oils. With 48-hour protection from sweat and odors, this was an easy pick for the best antiperspirant. Our tester put it to the test with a brisk 15-minute walk and 24 hours of wear and found the claims held true. “After the workout, my armpit still smelled pleasantly of the essential oils in this deodorant,” our tester said, adding that some moisture was detectable. While scent is a key factor when choosing a deodorant, essential oils aren’t for everyone. “Essential oils offer a nice feel and long-lasting scent, but people who have sensitive skin should be cautious of potential irritation,” says Nazanin Saedi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Philadelphia. Price at time of publication: $10 Product Details: Type: Balm stick

Balm stick Key Ingredient: Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly (15%)

Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly (15%) Fragrance: Coconut and Mandarin Health / Tamara Staples

Best Deodorant: Jack Black Pit Boss Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Nordstrom Why We Like It: It successfully neutralizes odors for 24 hours and has a pleasant texture. It’s Worth Noting: The masculine scent may not appeal to everyone, and it leaves some transfer on clothing. For odor protection, a deodorant is what you’re looking for. Our tester gave this Jack Black deodorant a perfect 5 on scent, noting that it leans on the masculine side but would please anyone who gravitates toward fresh and woodsy fragrances. Though the fragrance doesn’t linger, the odor protection does. “I did not smell any sweat after 24 hours, which is miraculous after a super sweaty day on the subway,” our tester said. “There was no smell from the deodorant, but I didn't mind because my armpits literally smelled like nothing, which is better than sweat.” Price at time of publication: $20 Product Details: Type: Solid Stick

Solid Stick Key Ingredient: Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex (20%)

Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex (20%) Fragrance: Fresh Citrus and Mint Health / Tamara Staples

Best Roll-On: DERMAdoctor Total Nonscents Ultra Gentle Antiperspirant Dermstore Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Dermstore Why We Like It: The formula is cruelty-free, unscented, and won't leave marks on your clothes. It’s Worth Noting: It’s pricier than competitor antiperspirants. If you’re looking for an antiperspirant that won’t transfer or leave behind any residue, this one by DERMAdoctor will get the job done. It applies effortlessly and doesn’t stain clothing, solving common complaints of stick deodorant users. The active ingredient also earns the approval of a dermatologist we spoke to. “Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Glycine Complex provides longer lasting antiperspirant action than typical aluminum chloride containing antiperspirants,” explains Dr. Portela. “As a bonus, it’s also great for sensitive skin.” Our tester gave this deodorant a 5 for efficacy, scent, and transfer resistance but wasn’t a huge fan of the roll-on applicator. While the ability to swipe and go is a plus for some, it’s not for everyone. Price at time of publication: $24 Product Details: Type: Roll-On

Roll-On Key Ingredient: Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Glycine Complex (11.25%)

Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Glycine Complex (11.25%) Fragrance: Fragrance-Free Health / Tamara Staples

Best for Men: Degree Men Ultra Clear Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on CVS Why We Like It: It’s an affordable option that’s easy to find and performs nicely. It’s Worth Noting: The scent can be overbearing to some. Degree is a big name in the deodorant market, and our tester was skeptical of this product based on previous experiences with the brand. But, our tester was surprised to find that this deodorant for men doesn’t stain clothes, gives “strong protection,” and wears comfortably. It doesn’t leave behind white residue on dark clothing or cause light fabrics to yellow over time. For those that don’t want to wait for roll-on deodorants to dry, this one dries down instantly. It consistently receives good reviews from people who praise the formula’s effectiveness and long-wearing scent. Price at time of publication: $16 Product Details: Type: Stick

Stick Key Ingredient: Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate (9.6%)

Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate (9.6%) Fragrance: Clean Health / Tamara Staples

Best Wipes: SweatBlock Clinical Strength DRIBOOST Antiperspirant Wipes Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Why We Like It: The clinical strength formula can reduce sweating for up to seven days. It’s Worth Noting: Depending on how quickly you go through the wipes, this may not be a good value. Sometimes a stick deodorant just won’t cut it. For those who sweat excessively, Dr. Saedi recommends these antiperspirant wipes. “This is a great over-the-counter option for people who have hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating,” she says. “It contains aluminum chloride.” Our tester found that the wipes didn’t do a ton for smell but did reduce sweating. “There is a very slight musty smell after 24 hours,” our tester said. “I stayed dry the entire time too.” To get the most out of these wipes, Dr. Saedi recommends applying them on dry skin at night and using stick deodorant during the day for odor protection. Our tester said they go on wet but dry quickly and don’t transfer to clothing. Price at time of publication: $19 Product Details: Type: Wipes

Wipes Key Ingredient: Aluminum Chloride (14%)

Aluminum Chloride (14%) Fragrance: Unscented Health / Tamara Staples

Best Gender Neutral: Degree Advanced Antiperspirant Deodorant Amazon Buy on Amazon Why We Like It: It’s a budget-friendly pick that offers long-lasting protection from sweat and odors. It’s Worth Noting: The scent is very strong. This popular Degree deodorant received positive feedback from our tester on its long-lasting sweat and odor protection. “Not only am I stink-free, but my underarms also stayed dry the entire time, too,” our tester said. Our tester likened the clean scent to fresh laundry but noted that it can come off quite strong. After 24 hours of wear, our tester could still smell the product but no body odor, so all signs point to an effective deodorant. Price at time of publication: $16 Product Details: Type: Balm

Balm Key Ingredient: Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate (16%)

Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate (16%) Fragrance: Clean

Best Clear: Clinique Fragrance-Free Deodorant Clinique Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Macy's Why We Like It: The roll-on formula goes on clear and smooth, and it didn’t transfer to clothing. It’s Worth Noting: The scent is very light, which is a plus for those with sensitivity to fragrances, but may not be strong enough to protect against odors. Tired of white or yellow marks on your clothing? A deodorant that goes on clear is the answer, and this one by Clinique rolls on seamlessly. Deodorant with a roller ball isn’t for everyone, but our tester noted how clearly it applied and without any transfer. A dermatologist we spoke to also approved of the formula. “It’s formulated without many preservatives that can lead to allergic reactions in some individuals,” says Dr. Portela. He also noted that the key ingredient maintains its effectiveness with less irritation than others. This deodorant may not be the best for intense sweating, however. Our tester didn’t experience 24-hour sweat protection like other options. Price at time of publication: $19 Product Details: Type: Roll-On

Roll-On Key Ingredient: Myristalkonium Chloride

Myristalkonium Chloride Fragrance: Unscented Health / Tamara Staples

Best for Working Out: Art of Sport Antiperspirant Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Target Why We Like It: It’s very effective at reducing sweat, which explains why it’s made for athletes. It’s Worth Noting: It leaves behind a small amount of residue on the skin, though it doesn’t transfer to clothing. Your everyday deodorant might not be able to handle sweaty gym sessions and long evening runs, but this antiperspirant by Art of Sport sure can. After a treadmill workout, our tester said, “My armpit feels warm after speed walking, but it's not damp and there's no sweat present.” While there’s a lot to like about this deodorant, our tester was left confused by the scent. It didn’t have a strong eucalyptus scent, and whatever scent it did have quickly faded. “There was a faint body odor smell left but it wasn't potent,” our tester said. So, this is a solid pick if you’re looking for an antiperspirant that will stop sweat in its tracks but maybe you’re not so picky about odors. Price at time of publication: $14 Product Details: Type: Solid Stick

Solid Stick Key Ingredient: Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly (15.2%)

Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex Gly (15.2%) Fragrance: Cool Eucalyptus Health / Tamara Staples

Best Budget: Harry's Antiperspirant Amazon Buy on Amazon Buy on CVS Buy on Target Why We Like It: This antiperspirant smells great, blocks sweat, and applies clear—all at a fraction of the cost. It’s Worth Noting: It can be difficult to fully remove in the shower. Most people use deodorant on a daily basis, so it can get pretty expensive to frequently replace. This budget-friendly pick from Harry’s is just as effective as more expensive options at a lesser price. It applies clear and smooth, according to our tester, who also noted that it feels cool on the skin. In terms of its sweat-blocking abilities, this one’s a winner. “My armpits were not nearly as sweaty as they usually are and they didn't smell, so this definitely did what it set out to do,” our tester said. Our tester didn’t notice any intense odors at the end of the day and concluded that this affordable antiperspirant is long-lasting and smells great. Price at time of publication: $17 Product Details: Type: Stick

Stick Key Ingredient: Aluminum Zirconium Trichlorohydrex Gly (20%)

Aluminum Zirconium Trichlorohydrex Gly (20%) Fragrance: Fig Health / Tamara Staples