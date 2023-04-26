Our editors tested 20 popular body pillows at home for a 30-day period. Then, we evaluated them based on factors such as quality, effectiveness, breathability, durability and value, to select the best ones.

These elongated pillows come in three general shapes and are designed to support your body along many different pressure points, like your head and neck, spine, hips, belly, and knees. Expectant moms swear by them to relieve common pregnancy aches and pains, but other people can benefit from the full-length loft of a body pillow.

Experiencing intermittent or chronic pain doesn’t just affect your life during the daytime—it can disrupt your nighttime, too, taking away hours of precious sleep. If you’re one of the many people who have trouble sleeping as a result of chronic pain, one simple product you can add to your “better sleep” toolkit is a body pillow.

Best Overall Buffy Cloud Body Pillow 4.9 Amazon View On Buffy Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5

Durability 4.7 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: It’s affordable, comfortable to use, and stays cool all night long. It’s Worth Noting: You’ll want to buy your own washable pillow cover. Like a giant hug in pillow form, the Buffy Cloud Body Pillow impressed us in testing by improving our sleep quality and staying cool all night long—and at a lower-than-average price point of $69, we couldn’t find a better overall pillow to recommend than this one. The rectangular shape of the pillow let us position wherever we most needed it, though we used it most to relieve pesky hip pain from side sleeping. We loved literally sprawling across this pillow, but we loved the fact that it improved our sleeping posture and helped us sleep better even more. We had zero problems with this pillow overheating, even under the covers of a heavy duvet. The only downsides were that it didn’t come with a pillow cover and the instructions recommend dry cleaning; if you opt for this one, we’d suggest investing in a washable cover that can be put on and taken off for easy cleaning. Otherwise, this body pillow offered way more in comfort than we expected based on its simple appearance, and we think it will work well for side sleepers who run hot at night. Price at time of publication: $69 Product Details: Dimensions: 20”W x 54”L

20”W x 54”L Weight: 88 oz

88 oz Fill: Recycled plastic fill

Recycled plastic fill Cover Material: Lyocell

Best Overall Runner-up Sleep Number Cool Comfortfit Body Pillow 4.9 Sleep Number View On Sleepnumber.com Our Ratings Quality 4.8 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: We fell asleep faster, woke up less often, and generally experienced better sleep while using it. It’s Worth Noting: It’s more expensive than some of the other pillows we tried, but not necessarily any more effective. For a luxury version of our best overall pick, look no further than the Sleep Number Cool Comfort Body Pillow, which performed equally well in testing as the Buffy (but doesn’t necessarily earn its twice as high price tag, which is why it’s our runner up choice). Things we liked: the body-length size of the Sleep Number pillow helped align our spine and gave our neck more support while side sleeping, which translated to better overall sleep. We fell asleep faster, stayed asleep more often, and felt more rested in the morning. The pillow is also covered in a blend of polyethylene and polyester that has serious cooling properties; we never woke up sweaty or overheated, or noticed any heat transfer from our body to the pillow overnight. Our one complaint about the pillow is that the cover it comes with, which is 100% polyester, doesn’t have any cooling properties. In other words, you have to remove the included cover to get the max benefit of the cooling feature, but then you’re stuck with a cover-less pillow (or shelling out money for a cooling pillowcase). It’s a small complaint, but considering that our best overall pick performed essentially the same for only $69, the $120 splurge here may not be worth it for everyone. Price at time of publication: $120 Product Details: Dimensions: 18”W x 54”L

18”W x 54”L Weight: Not specified

Not specified Fill: 25% polyester, 75% foam

25% polyester, 75% foam Cover Material: 100% polyester

Best Budget Utopia Bedding Body Pillow 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.7 /5

Breathability 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: It’s a low-cost yet high-quality way to improve your sleeping position at night. It’s Worth Noting: If you’re petite, the pillow could overwhelm you a bit with its length. Don’t be fooled by this pillow’s low cost: we had virtually no issues sleeping with the Utopia Bedding Full Body Pillow and would totally recommend it to our friends. Not only did it make settling into bed more comfortable, it held up incredibly well during our testing process, showing no sign of wear (i.e. it was still as fluffy and cozy at the end of testing as it was straight out of the box). In fact, this pillow helped us transition from sleeping mostly on our back to sleeping more on our side, and supported our spinal alignment so well that we started waking up with less stiffness. It never got hot while we slept, and was flexible enough for us to use it in different ways, like propping it up behind us while we worked in bed. One thing we want to note is that the pillow may feel a bit long for shorter users, but average-height sleepers and tall sleepers (who often get the short end of the stick, pun intended, when it comes to pillows) will love how it accommodates the length of their body. Price at time of publication: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 20”W x 54”L

20”W x 54”L Weight: 83 oz

83 oz Fill: 100% polyester

100% polyester Cover Material: Not specified

Best for Pregnancy Tuft & Needle Body Pillow 4.9 Target View On Target View On Tuft & Needle Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.6 /5 Why We Like It: It’s the perfect amount of firmness and fluffiness to support the needs of a changing body during pregnancy. It’s Worth Noting: It definitely skews softer rather than firmer, which some people won’t love. We’re going to make the bold claim that no one has as much trouble sleeping as a pregnant woman and, therefore, no one needs the Tuft & Needle Body Pillow quite as badly as an expectant mother. “[During pregnancy] your hormones change to make your ligaments more flexible, [which] changes the angle of your hips if you sleep on your side with your knees together, says Heather Swain, PT, DPT, founder of Ally Total Physical Therapy, who adds that this can also make you more prone to muscle soreness. But sleeping with a body pillow like the Tuft & Needle can support the weight of your belly (which reduces strain on your back) and keep your hips and pelvis neutrally aligned, notes Dr. Swain. In testing, we found this to be true: wrapping our legs around this soft and fluffy pillow every night turned us into body pillow devotees. Side sleeping became infinitely more comfortable and, in spite of what we would normally recommend, the less-firm loft of this pillow is actually a selling point—as a pregnant belly grows, the Tuft & Needle can accommodate the changing size of your body since it’s not super firm. Honestly, the only thing we didn’t like is that it doesn’t include a cover and the Tuft & Needle-specific cover for it is $50, adding to the overall expense of investing in this $95 pillow in the first place. But if you’re pregnant and desperate to sleep while you still can, we’re betting you won’t care. Price at time of publication: $95 Product Details: Dimensions: 20”W x 54”L

20”W x 54”L Weight: Not specified

Not specified Fill: Polyester

Polyester Cover Material: 100% cotton

Best for Side Sleepers Bearaby Cuddler Body Pillow 4.8 Bearaby View On Bearaby.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.8 /5

Breathability 5 /5

Durability 4.4 /5

Value 4.6 /5 Why We Like It: Put it behind you, in front of you, under your neck or between your legsthis flexible and extra-long tube can be positioned to do it all. It’s Worth Noting: Its length is also a potential con, since the pillow is too big for standard washing machines and makes it hard to sleep with a partner. All of the pillows on this list are good for side sleepers, so what makes the Bearaby Cuddler Body Pillow stand out? Well, it’s long and flexible design, for one—this squishy foam tube is 75 inches long, and can be twisted and turned into pretty much any shape, allowing it to function as a rectangular, U-shaped, or C-shaped body pillow at the drop of a hat. It’s that versatility that makes it so good for side sleepers, since their pain points can vary. In testing, we found the Bearaby particularly good at relieving neck pain, and noticed that we fell asleep faster when using it thanks to how quickly we could get comfortable. We also liked utilizing the pillow in different ways, like propping it up to support us while we sat up in bed (and no matter how we manipulated it, the pillow always bounced back to its original, fluffy form). However, we have to mention that the Bearaby’s size is both a benefit and a disadvantage. It was too big to fit in our washing machine and made bed-sharing pretty difficult. It also doesn’t come with a cover, though you can purchase one for an additional cost (but for $199, we kind of want a washable cover included). Price at time of publication: $199 Product Details: Dimensions: 8”W x 75”L

8”W x 75”L Weight: 141 oz

141 oz Fill: Foam

Foam Cover Material: 100% cotton

Best for Neck Pain Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow 4.4 Walmart View On Amazon View On Target Our Ratings Quality 4.2 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5

Durability 4 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Like It: It relaxes away muscle tension, allowing people with chronic neck pain to wake up feeling refreshed. It’s Worth Noting: It gets lumpy pretty quickly, requiring a cycle in the dryer to get back to its fluffy shape. Muscle tension is a common cause of neck pain, so providing enough neck support is a key quality in any pillow for chronic neck pain. Even though it just looks like a regular rectangular body pillow, the Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow impressed us with its muscle relaxation properties; not only did it help us have a better and deeper night’s sleep, we actually felt more relaxed while sleeping and in the mornings after using it. The bamboo cover of this pillow helped keep it cool all night long and, thanks to the shredded memory foam filling, it wasn’t too firm, which our tester with neck pain really appreciated. But the memory foam also causes the pillow to fall short in a couple of ways, namely in how it tends to get misshapen. We noticed the pillow getting lumpy in some places fairly quickly, though a run through the dryer to re-fluff it did solve the problem (for a while). Price at time of publication: $80 Product Details: Dimensions: 20”W x 54”L

20”W x 54”L Weight: 32 oz

32 oz Fill: Memory foam

Memory foam Cover Material: Bamboo

Best for Back Pain Brentwood Home Crystal Cove Charcoal Body Pillow 4.9 Brentwood Home View On Brentwoodhome.com Our Ratings Quality 4.9 /5

Effectiveness 4.8 /5

Breathability 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5 Why We Like It: This pillow actually reduced the strain on our back, neck, and shoulders, no matter what position we slept in. It’s Worth Noting: It probably won’t overheat you, but it might not do much to keep you cool while you sleep, either. Side sleepers aren’t the only people who can benefit from a body pillow; stomach sleepers and people with chronic back pain may also find the extra support useful, and the Brentwood Home Crystal Cove Charcoal Body Pillow didn’t disappoint when our tester with frequent back and neck pain gave it a try. Though we mostly tested these pillows in a side sleeping position, the tester for the Brentwood Home pillow was a combination sleeper that changes positions during the night. But no matter how they slept, this pillow improved their sleep: they had less aches and pains, especially in their neck and back, and didn’t wake up tossing and turning all night long. The pillow was also breathable and held up well, with no signs of wear, throughout the testing process. The Brentwood Home pillow has a few eco-friendly attributes we appreciated, like being made with vegan, CERTIPUR-US materials, but the fact that it truly reduced strain on our shoulders, back, knees, and hips during testing is what makes us recommend it so highly. Price at time of publication: $169 Product Details: Dimensions: 17”W x 48”L (small) or 17”W x 56”L (large)

17”W x 48”L (small) or 17”W x 56”L (large) Weight: Not specified

Not specified Fill: Memory foam and gel

Memory foam and gel Cover Material: 99% polyester, 1% spandex

Best for Cooling The Company Store Company Essentials Down Alternative Body Pillow Insert 4.8 The Company Store View On The Company Store Our Ratings Quality 4.4 /5

Effectiveness 4.8 /5

Breathability 4.9 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Like It: It legit keeps you cool at night, with little pockets for airflow built into the filling. It’s Worth Noting: It’s large and is an insert only, so you have to come with your own pillowcase. If you like the sound of sleeping on a literal cloud, we recommend The Company Store Down Alternative Body Pillow Insert. It was somehow soft and firm in testing, helping us get deeper, more restorative sleep, and the effect it had on our spinal alignment decreased the amount of neck and back pain we felt in the morning. But let’s talk cooling, because that was where this pillow really shined. Our tester for this pillow lives on the fourth floor, so cooling was a must-have and this pillow insert rose to the occasion, leaving this tester waking up cooler than she was when she went to sleep. The fluffy, down alternative filling is designed to let airflow pass through, and the gaps between the filling actually released little puffs of cold air as we moved around and adjusted the pillow at night. Two things we want to mention: this is just a pillow insert—there’s no cover included—and it’s 72 inches long, so it’s pretty large. But as far as we’re concerned, side sleepers with hot rooms can stop searching for the perfect body pillow here. Price at time of publication: $74 Product Details: Dimensions: 20”W x 72”L

20”W x 72”L Weight: Not specified

Not specified Fill: 100% polyester

100% polyester Cover Material: 100% polyester