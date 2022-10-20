Here, the best blood pressure monitors according to our test.

All of the monitors we recommend are upper arm cuffs, which are most similar to the style that physicians use. While wrist and finger monitors exist, it’s important to note that the American Heart Association —in addition to the doctors we interviewed—does not currently recommend these monitor types. Upper arm monitors are considered extremely accurate for home use, with many doctors and patients agreeing that home use allows for more standard readings.

Marie Paulemey, a former nurse who has also been treated for high blood pressure for the past several years, says one of the best things from a patient perspective that a blood pressure monitor can provide is a relaxed environment for more standard readings. “When you go to the doctor’s office, you’re kind of a little nervous … so that alone makes [your reading] go up,” she says. And Laurence Gerlis, GMC, MA, MB, MRCP , who treats patients with high blood pressure agrees that in-office readings may be higher. “I find that measuring blood pressure in clinical settings always gives slightly elevated readings,” he says.

After our testing, the Omron Gold Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor is our top choice thanks to its easy setup and clear high, normal, and low blood pressure indicators. The Omron 3 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor is an affordable choice with a straightforward interface.

Whether you’re working with a doctor to monitor and lower your blood pressure , or you just want to know your numbers, blood pressure monitors (or sphygmomanometers) can provide a convenient way to keep track of your readings at home. Some monitors also offer feedback on abnormal readings or guidance on how to take an accurate reading right on screen. To find the best blood pressure monitors to monitor heart-related conditions like hypertension , we tested 10 models under a physician’s supervision for setup, fit, accuracy, ease of use, data display, and portability.

While you get plenty of information from the device’s display, the icons aren’t always intuitive at first glance and may take some getting used to.

We also like that the device has a diagnostic mode that tracks your blood pressure over a 7-day period when prescribed by a doctor or a “usual” mode for standard tracking. The monitor can also track atrial fibrillation in both the diagnostic and usual modes; if signs of Afib are detected during all consecutive daily readings, an “Afib” indicator shows on screen.

The device’s “M” button lets you access your previous measurements in storage and the power button is an easy on and off.

The Microlife Watch BP Home was our choice for best data display thanks to its on-screen indicators that do everything from showing you when information is stored in its memory to helping you to get the most accurate reading possible, with signals to relax and a clock to show if you’re outside of your typical measurement time.

Why We Like It: Its display offers feedback on accurate readings and data storage

While the device would indicate elevated readings as high or even as hypertension, our tester thought these interpretations were better saved for the doctor’s office. Our tester received an unexpected high reading and consulted with Huma Sheikh, MD , who oversaw the test, and found that their reading of high blood pressure was inaccurate, which could be stressful: “this isn't truly accurate and could cause patients to get anxious about readings being perceived as unhealthy,” our tester said.

Thanks to its app, which our tester also found to be simple and straightforward, each user can have their own profile with an unlimited number of readings at their fingertips.

Like the other Omron devices we recommend, our tester noted that the device was easy to set up and use. With a one-step setup—plugging the cuff into the monitor—you can begin taking your blood pressure in almost no time.

It’s Worth Noting: The device may provide unhelpful guidance on elevated readings, which may cause unnecessary stress and anxiety.

Why We Like It: Its app stores an unlimited number of readings for unlimited users

This option is great for beginners with minimal setup, clear instructions, and an easy-to-fit cuff. Our tester also liked that the included manual explained how to interpret blood pressure numbers.

While Paulemey has nursing experience and the knowledge to understand her results, she found that the verbal readings of blood pressure numbers might be easier for those without medical experience to interpret. She found that the A&D Premier Talking Blood Pressure Monitor’s verbal reading is almost “the same as if they were [hearing] it at the doctor’s office.”

The A&D Premier Talking Blood Pressure Monitor offers a unique feature among the other options that we tested: it reads your results to you. While this option is a huge plus for those with impaired vision, thanks to its loud, clear reading voice, Marie Paulemey also likened this device to an experience at the doctor’s office.

Why We Like It: This monitor has a loud, clear voice that reads on-screen results

If you don’t want to use the app but instead want to take the monitor with you on the go, be aware that it doesn’t include a carrying case, unlike some of our other options.

We also liked the easy-to-use app, which picks up readings immediately and lets users take their data with them to the doctor’s office or wherever they may need it. If you’d prefer not to use the app, the device also stores up to 99 readings in its memory.

One of the things we liked most about the Welch Allyn Home 1700 Series Monitor was its cuff. It’s easy to put on without assistance and scored a 4.5 out of 5 for fit. Our tester also liked that the cuff releases immediately after the reading rather than deflating gradually.

It’s Worth Noting: It doesn’t include a carrying case, something our tester noted would make it easier to store

Why We Like It: This monitor has a well-fitting cuff and an associated app that’s easy to navigate and store readings

While our tester noted that this option does exactly what you need a blood pressure monitor to do, “it's not ideal for people who need to track their readings over time or plan to track and store readings for more than one person,” due to its limit of 14 total readings.

Our tester called the Omron 3 Series a “no-frills” choice, with only three data points on the screen: your systolic and diastolic pressures along with your heart rate. It scored a 5 in fit, setup, and ease of use categories, making it a great choice for home use if you’re just looking for the numbers without any bells and whistles.

Monitoring your heart health at home doesn’t have to be expensive. The Omron 3 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor includes the same features as pricier models, including storage for multiple readings and an easy-to-read display.

Why We Like It: The Omron 3 provides quick, accurate readings (along with your heart rate) without being overly complicated

The Omron brand is a favorite of Drs. Gerlis and Mysore, who singled out the manufacturer for devices that are reliable and easy to use.

The data display is easy to read, with indicators for low, normal, and high blood pressure, so patients have an idea of where their numbers fall if they’re less familiar with symptoms of high blood pressure . It’s also a great option for tracking trends in blood pressure over time, storing 100 readings for each of its two users.

Our tester also noted that the monitor fit well, but it may not be an ideal pick for everyone. “Its cuff is comfortable and relatively easy to put on yourself, though some users with limited mobility may have trouble getting it positioned,” they said.

After our lab test, the Omron Gold Upper Arm was our pick for best overall blood pressure monitor thanks to its right out of the box setup and clear readings. It scored a 5 in all of our top categories: setup, fit, ease of use, and data display.

It’s Worth Noting: The cuff may be difficult for some users to attach on their own

Why We Like It: This monitor is quick and easy to setup and provides clear results, with indicators for low, normal, and high readings

Our Testing Process

The Health team tested 10 blood pressure monitors from the Validated Device Listing in our Lab. At the beginning of the test, testers had their blood pressure taken by Huma Sheikh, MD, using a hospital-grade blood pressure monitor to compare to the blood pressure monitors for accuracy and consistency.

During the test, our testers noted how comfortable and easy the cuff was to fit around our arm. We also rated each device for how clearly it displayed results, how easy it was to access stored results (and whether it could store measurements for multiple users), as well as how portable the the monitor was.

The test took place over the course of eight hours, with testers following recommended protocols to ensure accurate readings, including fasting for 30 minutes and resting for 10 minutes before readings. Testers took two readings on each arm.

Health / Nick Kova

What to Know About Blood Pressure Monitors

How to Get an Accurate Reading

To get the most accurate reading possible, avoid things with the potential to raise your blood pressure, such as caffeine, smoking, and exercise, 30 minutes before taking your blood pressure. The American Medical Association also recommends using the bathroom first, indicating that a full bladder could elevate your reading up to 15 mmHg.

You should be seated with your back supported and no potential restrictions to blood flow, like crossed legs. Your arm should also be raised to heart level for proper measurement. You’ll also want to take two or three readings in a row to ensure they are all similar.

Dr. Gerlis suggests you work with your primary care physician after purchasing a blood pressure monitor to ensure the cuff is properly placed in order to give accurate readings. Navya Mysore, MD, a primary care physician and medical director of One Medical in New York City, also recommends taking your monitor to your doctor once or twice a year to ensure it is still measuring your blood pressure accurately, as well as replacing your device every five years.

How the Cuff Should Fit

Proper cuff fit is vital to getting accurate measurements; a cuff that is too loose or tight on your arm will lead to an inaccurate reading. To measure your arm for a cuff, you’ll want to measure the circumference of your mid-upper arm, about halfway between your elbow and shoulder. According to Target:BP, the cuff’s length—which wraps around the arm—should be roughly 80% of your mid-upper arm measurement. For example, if your arm circumference is 40 cm, your cuff measurement is 32 cm. Cuffs often come in size ranges.

How to Read Your Measurement

Blood pressure monitors often display three numbers: systolic pressure, diastolic pressure, and current heart rate. Blood pressure readings are presented as two numbers: systolic and diastolic. Systolic pressure (the larger number, usually at the top of the monitor) tells you how much pressure your blood is putting on artery walls with each heartbeat. Diastolic pressure—the bottom number—tells you how much pressure blood is putting on artery walls at rest, in between beats.

While your doctor can provide more information about what readings you should expect, the American Heart Association has resources on what normal, elevated, and hypertension blood pressure levels look like. Healthy blood pressure is generally a measurement below 120/90 mmHg and above 90/60 mmHg.

Types of Blood Pressure Monitors

There are three primary types of blood pressure monitors: upper arm, finger, and wrist. The American Heart Association only recommends upper arm blood pressure monitors as finger and wrist monitors are not considered as reliable or accurate. And Dr. Gerlis agrees, saying wrist monitors “are not as reliable in my experience.”

A 2020 study of wrist monitors found that 93% passed blood pressure monitor validation protocols and only had, on average, a difference of 0.5 mmHg in systolic pressure and 0.2 mmHg in diastolic blood pressure from a standard sphygmomanometer. While wrist monitors are becoming more accurate, the issue they present is that proper placement and setup is even more integral to accurate readings than with upper arm monitors. That makes them easier to misuse or to use and get an inaccurate measurement.

While wrist cuffs are largely discouraged in favor of arm cuffs, the American Medical Association announced last year that wrist devices would soon be validated on validatebp.org for patients that could not use their upper arms for blood pressure monitoring; the list now includes four wrist devices with the disclaimer that upper arm cuffs are preferred. The next time we test blood pressure monitors, we will include more approved devices designed to take measurements on your wrist.

Extra Features

Heart Rate Monitoring

Many blood pressure monitors allow you to see your heart rate while taking your blood pressure. Some blood pressure monitors, like the Microlife Watch BP Home, also provide alerts for irregular heart rates.

Pressure Level Indicators

A few of the Omron models we tested included level indicators for blood pressure. The indicators would give feedback on low, normal, and high blood pressure. While some testers liked this feature, others thought this feature could cause unnecessary concern for patients and should be left up to healthcare providers to interpret.

Smart Capabilities

Many blood pressure monitors also sync with associated apps to provide more extensive data. Smart blood pressure monitors can deliver results to your doctor with just a few taps from inside the app. Smart monitors may also be able to give more data about your readings, including more detailed trends, including averages over time. There are some smart monitors that also provide EKG and heart sound feedback.

You may also see apps that claim to measure blood pressure on their own; “Smartphone apps that claim to check blood pressure are not accurate and should not be used,” says Sudeep Singh, MD, of Apprize Medical.

More Blood Pressure Monitors to Consider

We tested the following blood pressure monitors in addition to those in our top choices, but they ultimately fell short when it came to features like ease of use, data display, and set up.

A&D Medical Advanced Manual Inflate Blood Pressure Monitor: While the monitor is easy to read and displays data clearly, the system is difficult to use for new users.

Omron Evolv Upper Arm: It scored a 5 in data display and portability, but our tester found the cuff difficult to put on without help.

Withings BPM Connect: The associated app is easy to use, but information is displayed on the cuff and readings take a while to process.



Your Questions, Answered

How accurate are blood pressure monitors for home use?

Blood pressure monitors are considered accurate, with many doctors recommending them to their patients for home monitoring. Dr. Mysore suggested the following rule of thumb: “if the systolic number is in the range of ten points from the reading done in the office, then your machine is deemed accurate.”

Many of the doctors we spoke to also recommended patients use validatebp.org, which lists all devices that meet the American Medical Association’s “Validated Device Listing (VDL)” criteria; all of the devices we’ve recommended here made the cut.

Which is better: an upper arm or wrist monitor?

The American Heart Association recommends upper arm monitors for the most accurate readings. Dr. Singh recommends wrist monitors only in the case of patients whose arms do not fit traditional arm cuffs.

Don Pham, MD, a cardiologist at Memorial Hermann Southeast in Houston, TX, explains why wrist monitors are often not recommended. “In general, the wrist monitors are more likely to report higher readings given the narrow vessels in the area and [their] difficulty to position correctly,” he says.

Who We Are

Jaylyn Pruitt has a Master of Library and Information Science with a focus on health information. Her goal is to provide easy-to-understand information with a patient perspective in mind.

