The 12 Best Blackhead Removers of 2022

Here are the best blackhead products—according to expert advice and thorough research.

“Blackhead removal is possible at home and can be safe under the right circumstances," explains Nadir Qazi, DO , board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic Irvine, California. "For example, using the right tools and products rather than squeezing or popping the blackheads out with fingernails—as that method can cause permanent scarring to the skin." We researched dozens of products and consulted dermatologists to find the best at-home treatment options for stubborn blackheads.

A number of factors contribute to the formation of blackheads, including excess oil production, dead skin cells, and makeup buildup. And while some people are more prone to blackheads than others, anyone can get them. Luckily, a proactive skincare routine and the right blackhead treatments can help.

The Hydra Medic Sea Mud Perfecting Mask contains seaweed, a natural detoxifier, to help cleanse and decongest pores. For a budget-friendly option, CeraVe SA Cleanser combines salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides into a gentle, everyday formula that helps reduce the appearance of blackheads while keeping skin hydrated.

Blackheads are a common skin concern that create the appearance of small, dark bumps on the skin. Though they can occur anywhere on the body, they’re most commonly found on the nose, chin, and forehead—also known as the T-zone. While blackheads aren’t inherently harmful, they can be difficult to get rid of and may cause the skin to appear dull or unhealthy.

Best Overall: Repêchage Hydra Medic Sea Mud Perfecting Mask RepÃªchage View On Repechage.com Why We Like It: The Sea Mud Perfecting Mask has a luxurious, creamy feel without being heavy on the skin. It’s Worth Noting: The mask should only be used twice a week. Give your pores a nice, deep clean with our top pick, the Hydra Medic Sea Mud Perfecting Mask. This mask is made with seaweed, which contains several essential vitamins and minerals including B12, C, E, and K. It's also rich in amino acids which are vital for maintaining the hydration and overall health of your skin. The mask also contains kaolin clay, which is known for its ability to absorb excess oil and remove impurities from the skin. The combination of these ingredients makes the Hydra Medic Sea Mud Perfecting Mask an excellent choice for those with oily or combination skin. It can be used twice a week to help control breakouts and improve the overall appearance of your face. Product Details: Skin Type: Combination or oily

Best Budget: CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser 4.8 Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why We Like It: This non-comedogenic cleanser contains salicylic acid, an essential ingredient for those with blackhead-prone skin. It’s Worth Noting: It may leave a film-like residue on your face. CeraVe SA Cleanser is an affordable, non-comedogenic cleanser that contains salicylic acid. According to Dr. Qazi, this ingredient is vital for blackhead-prone skin as it helps to exfoliate and remove impurities from the pores. "Depending on the concentration, it is safe for every skin type. It's effective in removing blackheads and preventing new ones from forming." CeraVe SA Cleanser also contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides which work together to hydrate and restore the skin barrier. This cleanser is gentle enough for daily use on the face and body. It's also fragrance-free and recommended by dermatologists—all for just over $10. Product Details: Skin Type: Normal

Best for Oily Skin: First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Deep Cleanser with Red Clay Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: The combination of red clay and rosemary leaf oil helps absorb excess oil and balance sebum production. It’s Worth Noting: This cleanser may be too drying for those with normal to dry skin. Oil production is necessary for healthy skin, but when it's out of balance, it can lead to clogged pores and breakouts. The First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Deep Cleanser with Red Clay is formulated to help control excess oil production and keep the skin looking clear and matte. The cleanser contains red clay, known for absorbing excess oil and creating a balanced complexion. Rosemary leaf oil, a powerful antioxidant, helps improve the appearance of pores while protecting the skin from environmental damage. This brand is free of alcohol, artificial colors, fragrances, gluten, soy, and nuts, so it's also great for those with sensitive skin. Product Details: Skin Type: Combination or oily

Best for Sensitive Skin: Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Luxe Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Steam helps open pores and loosen buildup without harsh products or physical exfoliants. It’s Worth Noting: This product is best used with a gentle blackhead-targeting cleanser. Finding the right blackhead remover can be challenging for those with sensitive skin. Many products contain harsh ingredients that can irritate and inflame the skin. The Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Luxis a facial steamer that uses ultrasonic technology to generate nano-sized steam particles. These particles penetrate deep into the pores to remove impurities in decongested areas of the face. The steamer features six steam modes: cold steam, hot steam, smart steam, cleanse, hydration, and oil-control—each designed to provide a specific benefit. Hot steam mode loosens congestion and opens the pores, while cold steam helps close and tighten pores after cleansing. While it's an excellent choice for those with sensitive skin, it's best used in combination with gentle blackhead cleansers, like CeraVe SA Cleanser, to help prevent future breakouts. Product Details: Skin Type: All skin types

Best for Dry Skin: Ma:nyo Pure Cleaning Oil Ma:nyo View On Manyo.us Why We Like It: The silky texture of this cleansing oil breaks up makeup and leaves the skin feeling nourished and hydrated. It’s Worth Noting: Ma:nyo products must be purchased online. The Ma:nyo Pure Cleaning Oil is a luxurious, lightweight cleansing oil that's perfect for those with dry skin. The oil is formulated with argan kernel oil, jojoba oil, and several other nourishing ingredients that help remove makeup and impurities while leaving the skin feeling hydrated and silky-smooth. This cleanser is unique in that after applying it to the skin, it becomes milky white as it breaks down makeup and other impurities. It rinses clean with no oily residue, leaving the skin feeling clean, soft, and hydrated—without the tightness associated with many facial cleansers. It comes in a pump bottle for easy dispensing, and a little goes a long way. Product Details: Skin Type: All skin types

Best for Combination Skin: Philosophy Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: Vitamin C and sunflower seed oil brighten and nourish the skin while gentle exfoliators slough away dead skin cells. It’s Worth Noting: The product container makes it difficult to get the cleanser out. Philosophy's Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash is a two-in-one product that cleanses and exfoliates the skin. Unlike many exfoliators, this wash contains micro-sized beads that help gently loosen and remove congestion without damaging the skin. The beads are suspended in sunflower oil and vitamin C-rich cleanser that helps brighten and nourish the skin—leaving a smooth surface behind. Because of its gentle exfoliating and brightening properties, it’s a great daily option to help achieve a toned and polished complexion. The wash is suitable for all skin types, but those with combination skin will especially benefit from its ability to remove excess oil without stripping the skin. Aside from its pore-perfecting benefits, this product also helps with fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, and uneven skin tones. Product Details: Skin Type: All skin types

Best for People with Acne: Peter Thomas Roth Therapeutic Sulfur Acne Masque Ulta View On Ecosmetics.com View On Neiman Marcus View On Peterthomasroth.com Why We Like It: Sulfur-based products are some of the most effective OTC acne treatments for blemishes. It’s Worth Noting: This mask may cause dryness, so it's best to use it only twice a week. The Therapeutic Sulfur Acne Masque from Peter Thomas Roth is a must-have if you frequently get blemishes. The mask contains 10% sulfur, a potent acne-fighting ingredient that helps dry out pimples and prevent new ones from forming. In addition to sulfur, it also contains kaolin clay and bentonite clay to help further treat acne and absorb excess oil—all while aloe vera soothes and calms the skin. The mask can be used on the face, chest, and back up to three times a week. Those with sensitive skin may want to start with one to two times each week and increase as tolerated. If you find the mask too drying, try reducing the time you leave it on or using it less frequently. Overall, this is an excellent product for acne sufferers that helps clear blemishes fast. Product Details: Skin Type: Acne-prone skin, oily skin

Best Gel: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Acne Cleanser 4.8 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Laroche-posay.us View On Ulta Why We Like It: This non-comedogenic cleanser reaches deep into pores to remove dirt, oil, and makeup without using oil-based ingredients. It’s Worth Noting: The Effaclar Medicated Gel Facial Cleanser isn't a good fit for those with dry skin. La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Medicated Gel Facial Cleanser targets blemishes and acne-prone skin. It contains 2% salicylic acid, which helps unclog pores and prevent new blackheads from forming. In addition to salicylic acid, the cleanser contains lipo-hydroxy acid to exfoliate and renew the skin and glycerin to hydrate and soothe. This cleanser is non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores or cause breakouts. It's also fragrance-free, dermatologist tested, and safe for those with allergies and sensitive skin. The gel formula works well for all skin types, but those with oily or acne-prone skin will particularly benefit from its pore-clearing and blemish-preventing properties. Product Details: Skin Type: Normal, combination, oily

Best Extractor: Dermaflash Dermapore Dermaflash View On Dermaflash.com Why We Like It: Its gentle, ultrasonic vibration helps break up congestion in your pores without irritating your skin. It’s Worth Noting: You should only use extraction tools if you have the proper training—otherwise, you risk damaging your skin. The Dermapore by Dermaflash is an at-home pore extractor that uses ultrasonic vibration to break up congestion and remove blackheads, sebum, and dirt from the pores. The device features two modes: extract for a deep cleanse and infuse to enhance your moisturizer's absorption. After cleansing your skin and removing makeup, you can use the Dermapore to target blackhead-prone areas like the nose, chin, and forehead. The rounded tip of the device is gentle on the skin during extraction, and the ultrasonic vibration helps loosen sebum and debris beneath the skin. The Dermapore is also water-resistant and can be used up to three times per week. For best results, you should follow it up with a serum or moisturizer to hydrate and restore a healthy glow. Product Details: Skin Type: All skin types

Best Face Wash: TULA Skin Care The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: The purifying ingredients and probiotic-rich formula helps balance the skin's microbiome and prevent breakouts. It’s Worth Noting: This cleanser has a dewy finish, which some users may not prefer. TULA Skincare's entire line harnesses the power of probiotics, and their Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser is no exception. This gel-based cleanser contains pre- and probiotic technology to help balance the skin's microbiome to maintain a healthy, clear complexion. The cleanser also contains a blend of purifying ingredients like turmeric and white tea to improve skin texture and clarity. This clinically proven formula is free of harsh chemicals, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances—so those with sensitive skin or a clean beauty routine can feel good about using it. Product Details: Skin Type: All skin types

Best Scrub: Eight Saints Zen Out of Ten Bamboo Detox Face Scrub Amazon View On Amazon Why We Like It: This plant-based facial scrub contains bamboo to exfoliate the skin gently. It’s Worth Noting: Natural products don't contain the more potent blackhead-busting ingredients like salicylic acid. Scrubs have a bad rap for being harsh on the skin, but this one from Eight Saints is unique. It uses bamboo to exfoliate, which is gentler on the skin than other exfoliating ingredients. Plus, it’s rich in organic silica, which helps to detoxify and renew the skin. Other ingredients like vitamin E and shea butter help moisturize and protect the skin from harmful elements and damage. Rich in antioxidants, Zen Out of Ten Bamboo Detox Face Scrub from Eight Saints removes dead skin cells, dirt, and oil while providing the skin with powerful minerals and nutrients. After a few minutes, your skin will feel softer, smoother, and more radiant. Product Details: Skin Type: All skin types

